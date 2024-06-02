I recently came across Iodine in The Indoctrinated Brain.

I’d heard about it before but had no idea as to the scale of the deficiency and its implications.

As you are about to find out, this is another long-term consequence of Empire and its Cartels messing about with our living environment.

The degradation of soil, water and food has created a global deficiency that is now structural in nature.

This deficiency creates all manner of disease, with a bias in its impact on women.

As I was putting this deep dive together, I kept thinking about how valuable viruses and genetics are to the Cartels.

All manner of disease can be blamed on viruses, including cancer, and when in doubt you can always create some cover and confusion with genetics. “Does breast cancer run in the family?”

In this stack I am relying on Nehls, Brownstein, Farrow, Group and Mercola.

Thank you to all of them.

OK, let’s get going and start with Nehls.

The Indoctrinated Brain by Michael Nehls

If the technocrats at the WHO and their allies in the member states were really serious about One Health, then the glaring iodine deficiency in large parts of the world, for example, would have to be high on the agenda, especially since the cost of doing so would be minimal. After all, iodine is the essential component of thyroid hormones, the function of which is indispensable for healthy brain development.

In plain language, without iodine, there would be no thyroid hormones, which are responsible for, among other things, regulating metabolic processes and stimulating body and organ growth. The human body can only store a very limited amount of iodine. As an essential trace element, it must be consumed regularly with food. It enters the blood passively via the gastrointestinal tract and from there actively enters the thyroid gland. The thyroid gland consumes up to 80 percent of the iodine ingested daily.

Iodine deficiency in the first years of life leads to what is known as cretinism, an extreme form of intelligence reduction or mental underdevelopment. According to an article published in 2017, more than 300 million children worldwide are not developing to their full mental potential due to iodine deficiency alone. Overall, this results in an average global IQ loss of ten to fifteen points, according to estimates from further studies. It is hard to believe that iodine deficiency is still a problem in the twenty-first century. After all, the daily iodine requirement of an adult of about 0.15 milligrams could easily be met with about five grams of iodized table salt in addition to a balanced diet. Children need even less, depending on their age. The victims of this policy, which should more accurately be called “Two Health,” are mainly in Africa. A 2018 study found that up to two-thirds of pregnant women studied had suboptimal iodine levels, with tragic consequences for their offspring. Even in African countries classified as iodine sufficient by the WHO, researchers found a high prevalence (number of cases of the disease in the population considered at a given time or during a given period) of iodine deficiency in pregnancy.

--

In nutrition, as in all other areas of the formula, the law of the minimum applies, which the German agronomist Carl Sprengel formulated in 1828 to point out that plant growth is always limited by the essential nutrient present in too low a concentration, even if all other essential nutrients are present in optimal quantity. Applied to autobiographical memory, Sprengel’s Law means not only that no single essential micronutrient (vitamins and trace elements) can be deficient for optimal hippocampal growth but also that no one nutrient can compensate for the deficiency of any other. The widespread iodine deficiency and resulting thyroid hormone deficiency, explained in the previous chapter, results in dramatic consequences for normal brain development. However, iodine and thyroid hormone deficiency not only massively impairs brain maturation but also hampers adult hippocampal neurogenesis, which can lead to loss of System 2 thinking capacity and depressive symptoms. However, an iodine deficiency can only be remedied by iodine and not by any other micronutrient, just as Sprengel’s Law states for plants.

Let’s have a look at some numbers:

Iodine deficiency affects nearly 2 billion people worldwide and is the leading preventable cause of intellectual disabilities. The RDA for iodine is 150 mcg/day, but this only prevents goiter and extreme deficiency, not optimal health. The average Japanese person consumes 13.8 mg/day. Iodine levels in the U.S. have dropped 50% since the 1970s, as breast cancer rates have risen from 1 in 20 women to 1 in 8 women. About 97% of people tested by Dr. Brownstein were severely iodine deficient, including 88% of women with fibrocystic breast disease. Every cell in the body has receptors for iodine and requires it to function, especially the thyroid, breasts, ovaries, prostate and brain. Toxins like bromide and fluoride, which are ubiquitous in our environment in things like fire retardants and baked goods, block iodine absorption and worsen deficiency. According to Dr. Flechas, in 1928 only 23% of people had fibrocystic breast changes at autopsy, but by 1973 it was 89%, suggesting increasing iodine deficiency. The iodine loading test found that women with breast cancer excreted only half as much iodine as healthy women, suggesting more deficiency. Iodine deficiency in pregnancy can lower a child's IQ by up to 15 points. Iodine is crucial for fetal brain development. Experts like Dr. Brownstein routinely dose patients with 12.5-50 mg/day of iodine (over 80-300 times the RDA) to achieve optimal iodine levels. Iodine is extremely safe at these doses.

Catherine Austin Fitts: The Healing Power of Iodine CAF is convinced that topically smearing iodine saved her from going down the road of conventional, expensive breast cancer treatments. "Everything from a cut to a lump or whatever, I use iodine, and it's just magic."

After reading the section from Nehls, I thought OK, I need to brush up on my Iodine.

I found this podcast between Berry and Brownstein to be excellent.

Summary

Iodine deficiency is a major global health issue, with 4 out of 10 people worldwide being deficient. Many doctors and patients are unaware of the importance of iodine. Iodine is essential for every cell in the body, not just the thyroid gland. It is crucial for the health of the breasts, ovaries, uterus, prostate, and pancreas. The RDA for iodine, set in the 1920s at 150 micrograms/day for adults, is only enough to prevent goiter, not for optimal health. Dr. Brownstein typically recommends 25-50 mg/day for his patients. Iodine deficiency, combined with increased exposure to toxic halogens like bromide and fluoride, is likely a major factor driving the dramatic increases in breast, prostate, pancreatic, ovarian, uterine and thyroid cancers. Bromide and fluoride exposure has increased significantly from sources like fire retardants, pesticides, medications, and fluoridated water. These chemicals compete with iodine at cellular receptors. Japan has much lower rates of breast, prostate and thyroid cancer compared to the US. The average daily iodine intake in Japan is around 12-16 mg from their high seaweed consumption. An iodine loading test developed by Dr. Abraham provides a more accurate functional assessment of whole body iodine sufficiency compared to serum or skin patch tests. Iodine at doses of 12-50 mg/day, often combined with unrefined salt to aid detoxification, can help reverse fibrocystic breast disease, shrink thyroid nodules and reduce autoimmune thyroid antibodies. Nebulizing iodine is an effective therapy for viral and bacterial lung infections, including COVID-19. Dr. Brownstein found it to be one of the most effective treatments in his practice. While the conventional view is that iodine is dangerous for Hashimoto's and Graves' disease patients, Dr. Brownstein has found that iodine, as part of a holistic treatment protocol, can be very beneficial for normalizing autoimmune thyroid disorders. Iodine is critical during pregnancy and breastfeeding for proper fetal and infant brain development. Studies show iodine deficiency during pregnancy can reduce a child's IQ by up to 15 points. The government mandated substitution of iodine with bromide in commercial baked goods in the 1970s likely contributed to the epidemic of iodine deficiency and hormone-related cancers.

Elevator Explanation

If I only had a few sentences and an elevator ride with someone to explain this whole issue, it would go something like this:

Iodine is an essential nutrient that every cell in your body needs to function properly, especially your thyroid, breasts, ovaries, and prostate. Most people are deficient in iodine due to our modern diet and environmental toxins like bromide and fluoride that block iodine absorption. Supplementing with iodine in milligram doses, along with companion nutrients like selenium and vitamin C, can help restore iodine sufficiency and prevent or improve many health issues like thyroid disorders, fibrocystic breasts, and even some cancers.

Soil

The importance of soil to the iodine story is significant for several reasons:

Iodine content in food depends on soil levels: The amount of iodine in crops and animal products is directly related to the iodine content of the soil where they are grown or raised. If the soil is deficient in iodine, the food grown in that soil will also be low in iodine.

Soil depletion has led to widespread iodine deficiency: Over time, soil has become increasingly depleted of iodine due to factors like erosion, overfarming, and lack of remineralization. This has contributed to a widespread decrease in iodine levels in the food supply and a corresponding rise in iodine deficiency in the population.

Geographic variations in soil iodine affect population health: Regions with iodine-poor soil, such as inland areas far from the ocean, tend to have higher rates of iodine deficiency and related health problems like goiter and hypothyroidism. In contrast, populations living near the coast tend to have better iodine status due to higher levels in the soil and seafood.

Iodine in soil can be blocked by competing elements: Even if soil contains iodine, the uptake of iodine by plants can be blocked by high levels of competing elements like bromide, fluoride, and chloride in the soil. These elements have increased in the soil due to industrial contamination and agricultural practices, worsening the soil-based iodine deficiency.

Farming practices affect soil iodine: Modern agricultural methods like monocropping, pesticide use, and synthetic fertilizers can deplete or block iodine uptake in the soil. In contrast, organic and sustainable farming practices that prioritize soil health and remineralization may improve iodine content.

This podcast then led me to this book by Lynne farrow. It rates very well and has a Foreword by Brownstein so I’m relying on it as the cornerstone of this stack and the basis of the Q&A interactive book summary to follow.

Here is the Forward by Brownstein.

Foreword

The Iodine Crises: What You Don’t Know About Iodine Can Wreck Your Life is a much needed book. Lynne Farrow has written an easy-to-read book that will help many who suffer from common medical ailments including fatigue, brain fog, thyroid disorders and breast disease. Ms. Farrow’s description of the benefits of iodine therapy makes for compelling reading. Furthermore, this book describes the long history of iodine usage in medicine and why iodine has fallen out of favor with conventional medicine.

Lynne describes her own journey from becoming ill to obtaining good health. After a myriad of complaints, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She gives her first-hand account of her experiences with oncologists and other doctors. Lynne was not satisfied with the information her conventional doctors were providing her. They could not answer her questions about why their recommended treatment plan would be the best option for her. Being a journalist, Lynne did her own research into breast cancer and found that iodine deficiency may be a big missing link into why so many women are being diagnosed with cancer. This book describes that journey and presents the information about iodine and breast cancer that anyone can understand.

There is a plethora of research relating iodine deficiency to breast diseases including breast cancer. In fact, the research dates back well over 70 years. Yet, conventional medicine is stuck in their model of surgery, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, and radiation, all of which have done almost nothing to change the course of the illness in over 70 years. In fact, the only thing changing over the last 70 years is that more and more women—nearly 1 in 7—are being diagnosed with breast cancer. After finding the research relating iodine deficiency to breast cancer, Lynne took matters into her own hands and started supplementing with iodine. She immediately felt better and had many positive health benefits which she describes in the book. After this experience, Lynne was off to the races and began her quest to inform people about iodine. This path led her to found Breast Cancer Choices, Inc., which I have referred many patients to.

The most striking part of this book are the numerous case studies. From fatigue to psoriasis, headaches and cancer, people have sent Lynne their personal story about how iodine therapy improved their health. Many of the stories may seem unbelievable. However, they are not to me. I have been prescribing iodine for well over 10 years. I hear similar stories from my patients on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, for most patients their doctor has no knowledge about iodine therapy. In fact, most doctors think iodine is a dangerous substance that should be avoided. I should know. I have been writing and lecturing to doctors for years about the benefits of iodine. I can assure you that it is difficult to get a doctor interested in iodine therapy. They don’t seem to understand that iodine is an essential ingredient—that life itself is not possible without adequate iodine levels.

Over the last 40 years, iodine levels have declined over 50 percent. The consequences of this decline are severe—including epidemic increases in illnesses of the breast, thyroid, ovaries, uterus, and prostate. Unless conventional medicine devotes its vast resources to searching for underlying causes of these illnesses we will continue to see suboptimal results with their therapies. Conventional medicine has truly failed us all in its lack of concern for what is actually causing this epidemic rise in illness. It continues to be stuck in a diagnostic and treatment mode. Ultimately, we will not make consistent and definitive progress against these illnesses unless we understand what the underlying causes behind them are. I feel the large increase in chronic illnesses could be explained by deficiencies of essential nutrients, hormonal imbalances, and an increased exposure to toxic elements.

The resources section of this book tells you how to test for iodine deficiency and how to avoid problems when taking iodine. I hear complaints from some of my colleagues that iodine causes side effects. They are right—anything, iodine therapy included, can cause adverse effects. However, the correct use of iodine is not associated with too many adverse effects. The information that Lynne has written in The Iodine Crisis can teach you how to minimize side effects with iodine. These are the same steps I recommend to my patients.

I believe this book should be on every bookshelf. The information found in it can help you and your family avoid a preventable health problem. I highly recommend this book to anyone interested in improving their health.

—David Brownstein, M.D.

www.DrBrownstein.com

Author of 11 books including:

Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It

Overcoming Thyroid Disorders

Salt Your Way to Health

Fluoride

The Iodine story has a direct connection to the Fluoride story.

By getting ride of Fluoride from your drinking water you get this extra benefit.

Fluoride, like bromide, is a halogen that competes with iodine for absorption and uptake in the body. Excess fluoride exposure can interfere with iodine utilization, potentially worsening iodine deficiency.

Fluoride is a common additive in municipal water supplies, toothpastes, and mouthwashes, making exposure difficult to avoid for many people. Fluoridated water is one factor that has contributed to rising iodine deficiency rates.

In the chapter on "The Perfect Storm Theory of Breast Cancer," the Farrow includes fluoridation of drinking water as one of the factors that has converged to increase the risk of iodine deficiency and breast cancer. Along with bromide in baked goods and fire retardants, fluoride is mentioned as a pervasive iodine-disrupting substance.

In the FAQ section, Farrow directly addresses the question of how fluoride affects iodine absorption. She explains that fluoride "is a halogen that competes with iodine in the body" and that "excess fluoride exposure can interfere with iodine absorption, increasing the risk of deficiency."

Farrow recommends minimizing fluoride exposure by using fluoride-free dental products and filtering drinking water. She includes these as part of an overall strategy to reduce toxic burdens that can inhibit iodine utilization.

Massively Reduce Your Loading Dose with Iodine "Now, iodine is another one of my favourite multitasking tools. And it contact kills all microbes at 10 parts per million." Watch the full interview with Dr Sarah Myhill here: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/immune-health/

Analogy

To understand why iodine is so vital, let's use the analogy of a car engine. Just as a car needs oil to function smoothly, our bodies need iodine to operate at their best.

Imagine your car's engine is running low on oil. Without enough lubrication, the metal parts grind against each other, causing friction, heat, and wear. The engine runs less efficiently, burning more fuel and putting out less power. Warning lights may come on, signaling trouble. If the oil isn't replenished, eventually the engine will seize up and fail.

In a similar way, iodine is essential for the proper functioning of several key "engines" in your body, most notably your thyroid gland. Your thyroid produces hormones that regulate your metabolism, growth, brain development, and body temperature. Without enough iodine, your thyroid can't produce these vital hormones, leading to a range of symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, cognitive impairment, and cold intolerance. Over time, severe iodine deficiency can cause the thyroid to enlarge (goiter) as it struggles to compensate.

But the thyroid isn't the only part of your body that relies on iodine. Your breasts, ovaries, and prostate also have high concentrations of iodine receptors, like little docking stations waiting for iodine to arrive. When iodine is lacking, these tissues can develop cysts, nodules, inflammation, and even cancer. Iodine helps keep cells in these organs healthy and protects against oxidative stress and DNA damage.

On an even broader scale, iodine is necessary for proper brain development in infants and children. A developing fetus relies on iodine from the mother to build healthy brain cells and establish neural connections. Iodine deficiency during pregnancy can lower a child's IQ and cause learning and developmental issues. In this sense, iodine is like the construction materials needed to build a strong, intelligent mind.

Finally, iodine helps your body detoxify harmful substances like bromide, fluoride, lead, and mercury. It's like a maintenance crew that keeps your engine clean and prevents gunked-up valves and pistons. When you're low on iodine, these toxins can accumulate and cause further damage.

So in summary, iodine is a critical nutrient that keeps your body's most important systems running smoothly - your metabolism, your reproductive health, your detoxification pathways, and even your intellect. Just as you wouldn't drive your car without oil, you don't want to let your body run on empty when it comes to iodine. Making sure you have optimal iodine levels is like giving your bodily engines the lubrication and fuel they need to function at their peak.

Interactive Book Summary

The Iodine Crisis by Lynne Farrow

The Iodine Crisis By Lynne Farrow Unbekoming Interactive Book Summary 137KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Question and Answers

Question 1: Who is Farrow of "The Iodine Crisis" and what motivated her to research and write about iodine?

Farrow is Lynne Farrow, a journalist, researcher, former college professor and speaker. Her own personal experience with breast cancer led her to discover that iodine, a medicine with proven benefits going back 15,000 years, had been "stolen" from the medical arsenal. Her positive experience with iodine motivated her to research the topic in-depth and share her findings.

Question 2: When was iodine discovered and by whom?

Iodine was discovered in 1811 by French chemist Bernard Courtois. He serendipitously produced iodine vapors while adding sulfuric acid to seaweed ash as part of the process of making saltpeter for gunpowder for Napoleon's armies. This led to the discovery and naming of iodine as a new element.

Question 3: Historically, what were some of the major medical uses of iodine in the 19th and early 20th centuries?

In the 1800s, iodine was widely used to treat goiter, syphilis, lung conditions, cysts, ovarian disorders, ulcers, burns, wounds, gout, and many other conditions. By the early 1900s, it was considered a panacea or "universal medicine" with benefits for the thyroid, breasts, ovaries, prostate and other tissues. Iodine was used in liquid, tablet, injectable and topical forms.

Question 4: What is the "Perfect Storm Theory of Breast Cancer" proposed by Farrow?

Farrow suggests that the steep rise in breast cancer rates since the 1970s was caused by the "perfect storm" of 1) iodine being removed from bread and replaced with bromine, 2) increasing exposure to bromine-based fire retardants in furniture, clothing, electronics, etc., and 3) the push to reduce salt/iodized salt consumption. This created a population-wide iodine deficiency while simultaneously increasing toxic bromine levels, setting the stage for more breast disease.

Question 5: How did bromine exposure increase in the U.S. population starting in the 1970s and what impact did this have on iodine levels?

In the 1970s, bromine was increasingly used as a fire retardant chemical in many consumer products, exposing people to more of this iodine-blocking halogen. At the same time, iodine was removed from bread and replaced with potassium bromate. Since bromide competes with iodine in the body, this pushed iodine levels down while disrupting thyroid, breast and hormonal health.

Question 6: What is the Wolff-Chaikoff effect and how did it influence attitudes about iodine supplementation in the medical community?

The Wolff-Chaikoff effect refers to research by Drs. Wolff and Chaikoff in the 1940s suggesting that iodine intake exceeding a certain threshold could shut down the thyroid gland. Even though their research was conducted on rats and had some flaws, it was accepted as dogma and made most doctors afraid to use therapeutic doses of iodine, seeing it as dangerous. This created an iodophobic medical culture for decades.

Question 7: What role did Dr. Guy Abraham play in challenging the Wolff-Chaikoff effect and pioneering research on iodine deficiency?

As a former professor of obstetrics, gynecology and endocrinology at UCLA, Dr. Guy Abraham began researching iodine deficiency and thyroid disease. He uncovered the flaws in the Wolff-Chaikoff research and published papers challenging the idea that iodine above the RDA was dangerous. Through the Iodine Project, he helped establish the benefits and safety of higher doses of iodine for thyroid and overall health.

Question 8: What online groups and resources emerged in the 2000s to spread information about iodine and provide patient-to-patient support?

In the early-to-mid 2000s, the Iodine Project launched by Drs. Abraham, Brownstein and Flechas generated renewed interest in iodine. Discussion groups like the Iodine4Health group founded by Stephanie Buist and the Curezone Iodine Forum founded by Laura Olsson and others provided online spaces for patients to share experiences and information. Websites like BreastCancerChoices.org and IodineResearch.com compiled scientific literature on iodine's role in breast health.

Question 9: What is Lugol's solution and how does it compare to Iodoral in terms of iodine supplementation?

Lugol's solution is a liquid iodine supplement first developed by French physician Jean Lugol in 1829. It contains a mixture of elemental iodine and potassium iodide. Iodoral is a tablet supplement containing the same proportion of iodine and iodide as Lugol's solution. The typical 12.5 mg dose of Iodoral contains 5 mg iodine and 7.5 mg iodide, equivalent to 2 drops of Lugol's 5% solution.

Question 10: What companion nutrients are often recommended to take along with iodine supplementation and why?

Certain nutrients are considered important to take along with iodine to help it work better in the body. These include vitamin C (3000-5000 mg), magnesium (300-600 mg), vitamin B2/riboflavin (100 mg 3x/day), vitamin B3/niacin (500 mg 1-2x/day), and selenium (200-400 mcg). These help iodine be absorbed and utilized properly.

Fertility

Thyroid dysfunction: Iodine is essential for the production of thyroid hormones, which regulate metabolism and reproductive function. Iodine deficiency can lead to hypothyroidism, which can cause menstrual irregularities, anovulation (lack of ovulation), and infertility in women. In men, hypothyroidism can lead to reduced libido, erectile dysfunction, and poor semen quality. Gonadal function: The ovaries and testes also require iodine for proper function. Iodine deficiency can impair the production of estrogen and progesterone in women, leading to ovulatory disorders and luteal phase defects. In men, iodine deficiency can reduce testosterone production and sperm motility, leading to subfertility or infertility. Fetal development: Iodine is crucial for fetal brain and nervous system development. Severe iodine deficiency during pregnancy can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and congenital abnormalities. Even mild to moderate deficiency can impair fetal growth and cognitive development, increasing the risk of learning disabilities and reduced IQ in children. Fibrocystic breasts and ovarian cysts: Iodine deficiency can contribute to the development of fibrocystic breast disease and ovarian cysts, which can cause pain, heaviness, and menstrual irregularities. These conditions can also interfere with ovulation and fertility. Autoimmune thyroid disease: Iodine deficiency may increase the risk of autoimmune thyroid disorders like Hashimoto's thyroiditis, which is a leading cause of hypothyroidism and infertility in women. Sperm quality: Iodine is concentrated in the testes and is required for healthy sperm production. Iodine deficiency can lead to reduced sperm count, motility, and morphology, all of which can impair male fertility. Assisted reproduction: Women with iodine deficiency may have lower success rates with assisted reproductive technologies like in-vitro fertilization (IVF) due to impaired ovarian function and reduced egg quality.

Given these impacts, ensuring adequate iodine intake through diet and supplementation is important for optimizing fertility in both men and women. Correcting iodine deficiency can help normalize thyroid function, improve gonadal health, and support healthy fetal development, all of which are essential for successful conception and pregnancy. Women who are trying to conceive or are pregnant should be especially vigilant about maintaining good iodine status through prenatal vitamins and regular consumption of iodine-rich foods.

Question 11: What is the salt loading protocol and how can it help with bromide detox symptoms when starting iodine supplementation?

The salt loading protocol involves dissolving 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt or Celtic salt in a glass of water and drinking it 1-2x/day. This can help the kidneys excrete bromide and other toxins mobilized by taking iodine. Many people find this reduces detox symptoms like fatigue, headache, muscle aches, etc. when beginning iodine supplementation.

Question 12: What evidence suggests that iodine deficiency may be a factor in the development of fibrocystic breast disease and breast cancer?

Research in both animals and humans has shown that iodine deficiency contributes to fibrocystic breast changes like cysts, nodules, fibrosis, and tenderness. Blocking iodine in the diet of rats and mice causes fibrocystic changes and increases susceptibility to carcinogens and tumor development. Regions with low iodine intake tend to have higher rates of breast cancer. Supplemental iodine has also been shown to reverse fibrocystic breast disease in the majority of women.

Question 13: What is the difference between "evidence-based medicine" and "consensus-based medicine" and why is this distinction important?

Evidence-based medicine means making treatment recommendations and decisions based on actual clinical research showing improved outcomes and survival in humans. Consensus-based medicine means an expert committee decides what they think is best, absent clear evidence of benefit. Many conventional cancer treatments are based on consensus rather than hard evidence, a crucial distinction many doctors gloss over.

Question 14: What is the 24-hour iodine loading test and what can it reveal about a person's iodine status?

The 24-hour iodine loading test involves taking a 50 mg dose of iodine/iodide (as 4 Iodoral tablets) and then collecting urine for 24 hours to measure what percent is excreted. If the body's tissues are iodine-sufficient, the vast majority (90% or more) should be excreted. But if tissues are depleted, more will be retained and less excreted. An iodine-deficient person may excrete only 50-75% of the loading dose, revealing a need for more iodine.

Question 15: What was the dosage range of iodine typically used by the iodine doctors (Abraham, Brownstein and Flechas) based on their clinical experience treating patients?

In their practices and research, Drs. Abraham, Brownstein and Flechas found that most adult patients did best on 12.5-50 mg/day of combined iodine/iodide. 12.5 mg was considered more of a starting dose, while 50 mg was considered an optimal therapeutic amount for people with significant deficiency or health issues like thyroid disease, fibrocystic breasts, etc. Some patients took upwards of 75-100 mg/day under supervision.

Question 16: Why is iodized salt considered a poor and unreliable source of dietary iodine?

There are several reasons why iodized salt is not an ideal iodine source. Iodine evaporates out of salt over time, so the iodine content when consumed is much less than what is listed on the label. Iodized salt also only provides sodium iodide, while the breasts and other tissues need both iodide and elemental iodine. The sodium in iodized salt can also competitively inhibit iodine absorption in the body. Relying solely on iodized salt often does not provide optimal iodine intake.

Question 17: What impact can iodine deficiency during pregnancy have on fetal brain development and IQ?

Iodine is crucial for fetal brain development. A developing baby's IQ is related to the mother's iodine status during pregnancy. Even mild-to-moderate iodine deficiency during pregnancy is associated with lower childhood IQ scores. In regions of severe iodine deficiency, cretinism and mental retardation are endemic. Ensuring adequate maternal iodine intake can raise a population's average IQ by 10-15 points.

Question 18: What are some potential symptoms of bromide toxicity and bromide dominance?

Excess levels of bromide can cause symptoms like fatigue, irritability, restlessness, headaches, muscle weakness, difficulty concentrating, memory problems, depression, constipation, and unusual acne or rashes. These symptoms may worsen initially when taking iodine, as iodine displaces bromide from tissues. Using the salt loading protocol and taking detoxification breaks can help the body eliminate bromide more efficiently.

Question 19: How was iodine used to treat syphilis in the late 19th/early 20th century, including by Vincent Van Gogh?

Before the discovery of penicillin, iodine was a primary treatment for syphilis. Both oral and injectable iodine preparations were used. The Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh was prescribed iodine for his syphilis infection, and he mentioned its positive effects on his brain and nervous system in letters to his brother.

Question 20: What role does iodine play in the prostate gland and how might iodine deficiency contribute to prostate problems?

The prostate gland concentrates high levels of iodine, similar to the thyroid and breasts. Iodine helps maintain the structure and function of prostate cells. Iodine deficiency may contribute to prostate enlargement (benign prostatic hyperplasia), inflammation and heightened cancer risk. Some men have reported improvement in prostate-related urinary symptoms with iodine supplementation.

What if a person has an auto immune thyroid disease such as Hashimoto’s? Originally, practitioners thought there might be a problem with Hashimoto’s patients taking iodine. Now we’ve found that so-called problem is a myth perpetrated by those promoting an incomplete iodine protocol. After much study by the experienced iodine practitioners, it has become clear that iodine deficiency is often the most direct cause of Hashimoto’s combined with selenium deficiency. Contact an Iodine Literate Practitioner who is experienced in using iodine for auto immune diseases. If your practitioner has not trained under the supervision of one of the major iodine doctors, he or she may not know the additional protocols for auto-immune disease, including the necessity of the right amount of selenium. Also, you may want to read this article with your doctor. www.Optimox.com/pics/Iodine/IOD-22/IOD_22.htm or read Dr. Jeffrey Dach’s easy to read explanation: Selenium for Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Jeffrey Dach MD - Natural Thyroid Blog (typepad.com) Many Hashi’s patients have also found eliminating gluten from the diet helps.

Question 21: What evidence is there that iodine supplementation may help reduce excess estrogen levels and desensitize estrogen receptors in breast tissue?

Both animal and human studies have shown that iodine can inhibit estrogen-sensitive genes and pathways in breast tissue. Iodine appears to decrease the sensitivity of estrogen receptors, reducing growth signals. This may help explain why Japanese women, who have much higher iodine intakes than American women, have significantly lower rates of breast cancer. Correcting iodine deficiency may reduce breast cancer risk in part by moderating estrogen activity.

Question 22: What are some major environmental and dietary sources of bromine and bromide exposure?

The biggest sources of bromine exposure are certain flame retardant chemicals used in furniture, carpets, mattresses, car interiors and electronic equipment; pesticides like methyl bromide; potassium bromate in baked goods and flour; and brominated vegetable oil used in some soft drinks and sports drinks. Bromine exposure is difficult to avoid in our modern world, making sufficient iodine intake all the more important.

Question 23: How prevalent is iodine deficiency worldwide and what are considered the most severe consequences in developing countries?

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 2 billion people around the world are at risk of iodine deficiency. The most serious consequences are brain damage, mental retardation, stillbirth, miscarriage, and increased infant mortality. In some regions of rural China, India and Africa, iodine deficiency is the leading cause of preventable mental retardation. Even mild-to-moderate deficiency can reduce IQ and increase learning disabilities.

Question 24: What was the average daily iodine consumption in Japan compared to the U.S. and how did this relate to rates of breast cancer?

Studies have found that the average daily iodine intake in Japan, largely from seaweed consumption, is 13.8 milligrams (13,800 micrograms). By contrast, the average American woman gets only about 240 micrograms per day. Japanese women have been found to have significantly lower rates of breast cancer and breast disease compared to Western women, likely due in part to their higher iodine intake.

Question 25: How does iodine supplementation sometimes lead to a temporary swelling of the thyroid and breast tissue and what did Farrow refer to this as?

In the initial phase of iodine supplementation, there can sometimes be a temporary swelling and tenderness in the thyroid and/or breast tissue. Farrow refers to this as a "post-scarcity effect," where the tissues are trying to rapidly absorb and store iodine after previously being deficient. Usually this effect subsides within a few weeks to months as iodine sufficiency is restored. In some sensitive individuals, starting with a lower dose and gradually increasing can minimize this effect.

Question 26: What role did Dr. David Marine play in the iodization of salt in the U.S. in the early 20th century?

Dr. David Marine conducted groundbreaking studies in Ohio schoolgirls in the early 1900s showing that iodine supplementation could prevent goiter. His work led to the first iodized salt being sold in Michigan in 1924. Widespread salt iodization over the following decades dramatically reduced goiter incidence in the U.S., although the iodine content in salt has proven to be an unreliable prevention strategy.

Question 27: What are some of the organs and tissues with the highest concentrations of iodine receptors besides the thyroid?

The breasts, ovaries, and prostate gland all have high concentrations of iodine receptors, meaning they require iodine for proper structure and function. The salivary glands, thymus, skin, brain, joints, bones and stomach lining also concentrate iodine. Deficiency can manifest with dysfunction in any of these tissues.

Question 28: What is the function of the sodium-iodide symporter (NIS) and how can it become damaged or deficient?

The sodium-iodide symporter is a cell membrane protein that actively transports iodide into the thyroid and other iodine-sensitive tissues. The NIS is like a taxi cab that shuttles iodine from the blood into the cells. The NIS can become damaged by toxins like mercury, bromide, and fluoride, reducing iodine uptake. This leads to iodine deficiency even if enough iodine is being consumed. Correcting deficiency and supporting the body's detoxification and antioxidant systems can help restore proper NIS function over time.

Question 29: What are some of the earliest archeological findings suggesting use of seaweed by ancient peoples for nutritional and medicinal purposes?

The earliest evidence of medicinal seaweed use dates back over 14,000 years to Chile. Archeologists discovered a settlement with a "medicine hut" containing nine species of dried, bundled seaweed with clear evidence they were used to treat disease. There are also Neolithic cave drawings in Norway depicting seaweed harvesting. Written records of seaweed medicine are found in ancient Egyptian, Chinese, Greek and Roman texts.

Question 30: How do certain foods like cruciferous vegetables (when raw) and soy have a goitrogenic effect and what impact can this have on iodine levels?

Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, kale and Brussels sprouts contain goitrogens, which are compounds that can interfere with iodine uptake in the thyroid. Eating very large amounts of raw crucifers can potentially worsen iodine deficiency and promote goiter. However, moderate amounts are not a problem for most people, and cooking deactivates most goitrogens. Soy is also goitrogenic, especially when processed with aluminum. Those with thyroid issues may be more sensitive to these foods.

Question 31: What are some of the major iodine-containing supplements and how do they compare in terms of dosage and form of iodine provided?

The book discusses several common iodine supplement forms, each with somewhat different compositions and dosages:

Lugol's Solution: This is a liquid solution that contains elemental iodine (I2) and potassium iodide (KI) in a ratio of 1:2. The most common preparation is 5% strength, with a concentration of 50 mg iodine/iodide per mL. A typical dose is 2-3 drops per day, with 2 drops of 5% solution providing 12.5 mg iodine/iodide. Higher doses of 6-8 drops (37.5-50 mg) were often used by the iodine doctors for therapeutic purposes.

Iodoral: This is a tablet form designed to provide the same amount of iodine/iodide as Lugol's solution in a more convenient and gut-friendly form. Each tablet contains 5 mg iodine and 7.5 mg iodide, for a total of 12.5 mg. Typical doses range from 1-4 tablets per day (12.5-50 mg). Farrow's family prefers Iodoral because it is less likely to cause stomach irritation compared to liquid iodine.

Prolamine Iodine: This is another tablet form that combines 3 mg of elemental iodine with a protein carrier to enhance absorption. The usual dose is 1-2 tablets per day (3-6 mg).

SSKI (Super Saturated Potassium Iodide): This is a liquid solution that provides only iodide, without the elemental iodine. It is typically dosed in drops, with 1 drop providing about 500-600 mcg of iodide. Doses of 4-8 drops per day (2-4 mg) are common.

Other formulations mentioned in the book include Magnascent iodine, an aqueous solution of 1% elemental iodine, and Atomidine, a special liquid preparation that contains 1 mg iodine per drop.

In general, the iodine doctors (Abraham, Brownstein, Flechas) found that a daily dose of 12.5-50 mg of combined iodine/iodide was safe and effective for most adult patients, sometimes higher for certain therapeutic uses. They typically started patients on 12.5 mg and worked up as needed. Doses under 6 mg were seldom used except for children or very sensitive individuals. Some people took upwards of 75-100 mg per day under supervision for specific conditions.

Question 32: What is the Abraham/Brownstein protocol in terms of iodine supplementation, companion nutrients, and salt loading?

The iodine protocol developed by Drs. Abraham and Brownstein involves taking 12.5-50 mg of iodine/iodide daily, along with companion nutrients like vitamin C, magnesium, B vitamins, and selenium to support iodine utilization. The use of unrefined salt or a salt loading protocol is also recommended to aid the detoxification process. The goal is to gradually build up to an optimal dose and then maintain it long-term for health.

Question 33: What are some of the most commonly reported benefits of iodine supplementation based on patient anecdotes and case reports?

Thousands of iodine users have reported significant improvements in energy, mental clarity, weight loss, body temperature, skin health, and breast, thyroid, ovarian and prostate health. Specific conditions that have improved include fibrocystic breast disease, polycystic ovary syndrome, uterine fibroids, prostate enlargement, thyroid nodules, and migraines. Some people also notice enhanced immunity and resistance to infections.

Question 34: What are some top food sources of dietary iodine and why are they not always reliable?

The best natural food sources of iodine are sea vegetables like kelp, nori, kombu, and wakame; seafood like cod, shrimp, and tuna; and dairy products, especially milk and yogurt. However, the iodine content in these foods is variable depending on the soil and water conditions where they were grown or raised. Seaweed can also accumulate heavy metals and toxins, making it a less desirable source. Relying solely on food for iodine is difficult to guarantee sufficiency.

Question 35: What is "pulse-dosing" of iodine and how can it sometimes help manage detox symptoms?

Pulse dosing involves taking breaks from iodine supplementation, typically for 24-48 hours every week or so. This gives the body a chance to "catch up" on detoxification and reduces the intensity of detox symptoms like headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and skin breakouts. The salt loading protocol is usually continued during the breaks. Pulse dosing allows people to slowly work up to an optimal iodine dose if regular dosing is too intense.

Question 36: How does fluoride exposure impact iodine absorption and what are some major sources of fluoride?

Like bromide, fluoride is a halogen that competes with iodine in the body. Excess fluoride exposure can interfere with iodine absorption, increasing the risk of deficiency. Major sources of fluoride include fluoridated tap water, dental products like toothpaste and mouthwash, non-stick cookware, black and green tea, coffee, processed foods, and some medications. Filtering water and using non-fluoride dental products can reduce exposure.

Question 37: What is the "Iodine Project" and how did the work of doctors Abraham, Brownstein and Flechas challenge mainstream views on iodine?

The Iodine Project was a research and education initiative launched in the early 2000s by Drs. Abraham, Brownstein and Flechas to study the effects of iodine supplementation on various health conditions. Through their clinical practices and published papers, they demonstrated that iodine doses far higher than the RDA were safe and effective for treating conditions like hypothyroidism, fibrocystic breast disease, PCOS, and other disorders. They helped shift the paradigm away from iodophobia and towards iodine sufficiency.

Question 38: What are the phases that Farrow suggests that truths like the importance of iodine go through before gaining mainstream acceptance?

Farrow cites the philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer's three phases that a truth goes through: first, it is ridiculed; second, it is violently opposed; and third, it is accepted as self-evident. She suggests the truth about iodine's importance has been stuck in the first two phases for decades, but is finally starting to be recognized by more practitioners and patients as self-evident and vital to health.

Question 39: What role did Dr. Lugol and his Lugol's iodine solution play in medical history?

Dr. Jean Lugol was a Paris physician who developed a stronger iodine solution in 1829, made with a combination of elemental iodine and potassium iodide. Lugol's solution quickly became the standard preparation for treating a wide variety of diseases, from tuberculosis and syphilis to goiter and cysts. It was used extensively for over 100 years and is still available today, although not well known in mainstream medicine.

Question 40: How did the iodine doctors define and assess "iodine sufficiency" in their patients?

Drs. Abraham, Brownstein and Flechas found that most adults need 12.5-50 mg of iodine/iodide daily to achieve whole-body sufficiency, assessed via the 24-hour iodine loading test. They considered an excretion of 90% or more of a 50 mg load (i.e. at least 45 mg) to indicate iodine sufficiency. By contrast, the conventional RDA of 150 mcg was considered only enough to prevent goiter and cretinism, not to optimize health.

Question 41: Why does Farrow believe that the original source of misinformation about iodine and the thyroid came from a misinterpretation of studies in rats in the 1940s?

Farrow argues that the Wolff-Chaikoff effect, which stated that iodine intakes above a certain threshold could suppress thyroid function, was based on flawed studies in rats that should never have been extrapolated to humans. Drs. Wolff and Chaikoff did not measure actual thyroid hormone levels, only goiter size, which is not always an accurate indicator of thyroid status. Yet their warnings about "excess" iodine were embraced as dogma for decades, breeding an iodophobic attitude that persists today.

Question 42: What does Farrow hope readers will do to help spread truthful information about the importance of iodine and to challenge mainstream misconceptions?

Farrow encourages readers to educate themselves about iodine and share information with friends, family and practitioners. She suggests giving copies of the book to open-minded doctors, as well as supporting groups like the Iodine Project that are compiling scientific research on iodine. She also urges people to contact policymakers and the media to challenge the outdated low-iodine recommendations and push for recognition of widespread deficiency. A grassroots movement of educated, passionate advocates will be key to inciting change.

Question 43: What are some of the most inspiring stories of dramatic health recoveries and benefits from iodine supplementation shared in the book?

The book includes dozens of powerful testimonials from people who have seen dramatic improvements in their health after starting iodine supplementation. Some examples include: a woman with debilitating fibrocystic breast disease who became pain-free; a man whose decades-long prostate issues resolved; a woman with lifelong eczema that cleared up; people with fatigue and brain fog who felt energetic and mentally sharp again; and even a case of serious iodine deficiency disorder in a village in China that was reversed with an ingeniously simple iodine drip irrigation project. These stories illustrate the profound impact that correcting iodine deficiency can have on people's quality of life.

Summary

Iodine is an essential trace mineral required by every cell in the body, not just the thyroid gland. It is crucial for brain development, immune function, breast and reproductive health, and metabolism.

Iodine deficiency is extremely common worldwide, with some experts estimating that up to 75% of the population may be deficient. This is largely due to soil depletion, lack of iodine in the food supply, and exposure to iodine-blocking toxins.

Common symptoms of iodine deficiency include fatigue, brain fog, cold hands and feet, dry skin, hair loss, weight gain, fibrocystic breasts, ovarian cysts, and thyroid disorders like hypothyroidism and goiter.

The RDA for iodine of 150 mcg/day is far too low for optimal health. Experts recommend 12.5 mg to 50 mg/day for adults, with even higher doses for pregnant women and certain health conditions.

Iodine helps detoxify harmful chemicals like bromide, fluoride, mercury, and other heavy metals and pollutants. These toxins compete with iodine uptake and worsen deficiency.

Women need more iodine than men, especially during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and menopause. Iodine deficiency during pregnancy can impair fetal brain development and lower child IQ.

The best food sources of iodine include seaweed, seafood, eggs, and iodized salt - but it is difficult to get enough from food alone due to soil depletion and lack of iodine in most diets.

When supplementing, it's best to use a glycerin-based iodine supplement rather than alcohol-based, as glycerin is gentler, more stable, and enhances absorption. Iodine should be taken with co-factors like selenium, magnesium, and vitamin C for best results.

Potential side effects of iodine supplementation include temporary detox reactions like fatigue, headache, and skin breakouts as bromide and other toxins are displaced. Starting low and going slow can minimize side effects.

Iodine is extremely safe and beneficial for most people when used properly. Despite some myths, iodine does not cause or worsen autoimmune thyroid disease, and in fact can help the body overcome it by removing the underlying iodine deficiency.

