I’m trying to remember how I first came across Paul Leendertse—pretty sure it was through a mention from Jason Christoff.

Paul has been a dedicated and unique voice in uncovering the truths about health and healing, and his work has helped shaped how I think about cancer and its root causes.

I’m delighted to share this conversation with Paul, where he dives into his journey and insights in great detail. I really appreciate the effort he put into this interview.

If you’re looking for a fresh perspective on cancer prevention and recovery, his work is definitely worth exploring. Don’t miss the resources at the Root Cause Institute.

With thanks to Paul Leendertse.

www.rootcauseinstitute.com

1. Paul, can you please tell us about your background and what led you to dedicate your life to discovering the root cause of cancer?

I grew up on a farm, growing food, milking cows, collecting eggs, and playing in the dirt. After high school, I went to University to study Kinesiology. After school, I had no passion whatsoever to use my degree for anything specific, but I was still passionate about health, and I liked using my mind to solve problems and be innovative. I always knew – because of growing up on a farm – that health needed to be approached ‘holistically,’ meaning, for example, that narrowing the focus onto a symptom the body produces and trying to use some direct means to make that symptom go away, is not going to solve the problem long term because the approach is usually overlooking the cause. Think about a dehydrated plant; you can’t solve the problem of dehydration any other way than fulfilling the unmet need of the plant (water). So you get the plant water, not some kind of ‘potion’ (or drug) that will deal with dehydration symptoms.

Fast forward to years later, after University, when I had developed a fairly comprehensive knowledge of the ‘physical’ attributes of health and disease, such as the invaluable importance of sleep and rest (it’s when our body repairs and heals the most), hydration, whole organic foods, and whole-food supplements (not isolated parts), parasite and fungal cleansing, phytonutrient-dense juicing such as with wheat-grass, throwing out microwaves, functional movement, etc. I also knew about the importance of meditation and practiced it daily. Then something happened I could never have foreseen – My stepfather was diagnosed with lung cancer.

I had never been confronted with cancer before, but I felt naively confident and applied my entire range of holistic knowledge to try to help him heal. He also found a naturopath and started taking high-dose Vitamin C, mistletoe therapy, took special or “hidden” cures such as apricot kernels, and more – the common ‘alternative approaches to destroying cancer.’

At that time, I had no idea I was still in a ‘War Against Cancer,’ regardless of the fact that my stepfather, my immediate family and I had no interest in chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery, which are the classic, 100-year-old approaches to destroying cancer. In other words, despite not wanting to use traditional methods of attacking cancer, we were still battling cancer naturally, less invasively. Ultimately, we “wanted his immune system to destroy his cancer”.

Despite our efforts, my stepfather's cancer still worsened over time. The physical approaches seemed to help to some degree - his energy was higher, he had less inflammation in his body overall, and he presumably would have been less ‘toxic’ due to all the detoxification protocols. He eventually ended up having surgery and decided under the strong advice of his doctor to start a regime of radiation. In my guts, I knew this was not the answer, and something seemed very wrong about radiating the body; however, nothing we had tried had solved the problem. When running out of options, it’s common to become willing to do almost anything.

Four days after my stepfather's radiation treatment, he died. My family and I all observed how the radiation appeared to have contributed to his death rather than supporting his healing.

I watched him take his last breath; he was hugging me with one arm as his soul left his body. I cried out and pulled his limp arm back up in an attempt to get him to hug me again, and his arm was dead-weight. It fell, heavy, onto the hospital bed.

I was one of about ten people in the room, family and friends, who came to see him before he died. I was the only person in the room who cried openly and completely. Everyone else held it back as much as possible – they “tried to be strong.”

I walked away from that experience, heartbroken and bewildered. My confidence in my understanding of health was shaken. Over time I realized something extraordinary had happened: I was exposed to both traditional and alternative approaches to battling cancer, and neither of them worked – and my extensive studies of physical health were not enough to help my stepfather live. At that point I still had limited knowledge about the emotional and spiritual realms and their profound influence on health and disease.

Eventually, I realized that if neither approach to destroying cancer worked, something must be wrong with the theory of cancer itself – what cancer is and why it grows. I asked myself if there is a deeper reason why cancer grows beyond the standard explanation of ‘genetics’ or cellular errors.

I reflected on how sometime before my stepfather had developed lung cancer, his ex-wife had died, and his children – which he had not seen in years because of a nasty divorce – had turned him away at the funeral. He had gone to the funeral intending to pay respect to his ex-wife and re-connect with his children but they told him that he was not welcome. His heart was shattered. Before the funeral, he had shared with my family and me that it was his last chance to rekindle the relationship with his children. He went with an open, hope-filled heart, but walked away a deeply wounded man. About a year later, he had a grapefruit-sized tumour in his lung…

Was this a coincidence?

I started contemplating the potential consequences of psycho-emotional stress on our body. Could the emotionally painful experience my stepfather went through with his wife and children have somehow triggered cancer to grow in his body? After all, out of all of the health practitioners who had worked with my stepfather to try to help him heal – both alternative and medical, including me - no one asked him about the emotionally painful stresses in his life.

For the next two years, I continued to focus purely on stress as the possible cause of cancer - the Root Cause. I dedicated nearly every free minute of my days to contemplation, and research, and discovered some peculiar facts about cancer that my stepfather’s oncologist must not have thought were important to mention, or had no idea about. For example, the reason his oncologist injected radioactive sugar into his bloodstream to diagnose his cancer was because cancer absorbs vast amounts of sugar from the bloodstream which then show up on a PET Scan (This is one of the primary ways the medical system diagnoses cancer – by using sugar).

I realized back then that cancer is NOT merely a ‘random’ faulty cell as mainstream society is told – instead, it has specific qualities. Every time someone develops cancer there is something similar about this ‘thing’ that is appearing in the bodies of one in two people today.

To make a long story short, I made many more discoveries about cancer and continued to connect the dots. I wrote my book The Root Cause of Cancer. Eventually, as I worked with many cancer clients and collected a large amount of direct experience, my theory that stress is the cause of cancer started to gather momentum and it gradually became a reality for me (no longer just theory).

Years later, I eventually discovered – with my own eyes – that cancer does not simply ‘grow out of control.’ It can occur in three different states: growing (1), remaining relatively unchanged or ‘benign’ (2), and shrinking and disappearing (3). When I say shrinking and disappearing, I am not talking about destroying it; when the root cause of cancer is resolved, the body gains back its capacity to clean up and rid itself of cancer cells, and the body heals.

In the first year after I released my book (2012), I had not intended this, but a young woman with cancer came to my front door – yes, right to my house! She wanted me to help her somehow because her medical team had given up on her. I sat on my front porch with her as she explained to me that she had stage 4 metastasized cancer and that she had two months to live. Her cancer had started in her ovary nine years earlier, and throughout that time, she (in her words) “went through hell”; she explored every form of traditional and alternative treatments and approaches to destroying cancer imaginable. She certainly was ‘surviving her cancer’. She had several organs surgically removed from her body and had undergone multiple rounds of both chemotherapy and radiation, which left her depleted and suffering from tremendous side effects. Her cancer was destroyed and came back again, over and over.

When she showed up at my door, she was skeletal, with four tumours on her spine and cancer throughout her body. Her prognosis was to be in a wheelchair in one month, and her life as a mother of two young children would come to an end, another a month later.

She had read my book and knew for sure that stress caused her cancer. We talked – for hours. She told me that in nine years of battling her cancer (working with dozens of health practitioners of various kinds) no one asked her about her life.

As we talked, the first thing she told me was (and pardon my language, but this is what she said), “I fucking hate GOD – so don’t start talking to me about GOD. I’ve had enough of that shit.”

Well, we did start talking about GOD since, obviously, this was a ‘charged’ subject that was a source of stress all on its own (this was not the Root Cause, though). She said to me, “Paul, why would GOD allow me to suffer so much like this?” That question led to many conversations, and now, in 2024, twelve years later, understanding GOD has become one of the most important subjects I address with my clients, and makes up an entire module in my Level 2 Advanced Root Cause Practitioner Training.

As this young woman and I talked (my first, unplanned client who wanted to heal the Root Cause), she began having emotional releases. She told me things she had never told anyone in her life. She decided to work with me fully, and we formed a sort of Mentorship relationship. She created a nickname for me called ’Light Bulb’ because as we continued to work together to resolve the stress she carried, she had several ‘aha moments.’

Her cancer started disappearing quickly – within one month, she gained 30 pounds of her healthy weight back. Two months later, she was cancer-free. 12 years later she is still cancer free (in 2024).

How is that possible? The only thing we focused on was resolving the stress in her life! No treatments, supplements, or anything to try to Destroy her cancer because she had already tried all of that and given up on it.

Although my focus on the Root Cause of Cancer began in 2008 with my stepfather’s death from lung cancer (and radiation), seeing this young woman’s cancer disappear in 2012 purely because of Psycho-Emotional Healing and Spiritual Growth caused me to devote my life to continuing to pioneer the Root Cause of Cancer, for prevention and healing.

Today, I call it “The Root Cause Work”.

My courses and many free resources are found at www.rootcauseinstitute.com

2. You spent ten years living with cancer patients. What was that experience like, and how did it shape your understanding of cancer?

It was one of the most unstable, terrifying, but inspiring, rewarding, enlightening, and miraculous experiences of my life. I would never go back and change it.

Over those ten years, people who were told they were weeks away from dying came to me, as their last hope; the pressure I felt was immense. I look back on myself today and think I must have been crazy. But I was so passionate about helping others and figuring out the Root Cause of Cancer (I didn’t want anyone to have to go through what my stepfather, my family and I did). I was young, super healthy, and overflowing with energy, and I knew in my heart I was onto something important.

I turned my house and farm into a Cancer-Reversal Residency and had clients live with me for up to 30 days. NOTE: The clients who came to work with me didn’t care what qualifications I had - in fact, it may seem ironic but the LAST thing my clients wanted was to work with any health professional who wanted to destroy their cancer because they tried that approach already, and had come to experience in their body, and know in their heart, that battling their cancer was not leading to healing. Qualifications also didn’t matter because no schooling or training existed in the world focused on the Root Cause of Cancer, at least not the way I did; my 30-day residency was pioneering research. All of my clients who showed up already knew they had to go deeper to heal, and they wanted to.

I had 30 days to talk with various clients who had cancer in different parts of the body. These conversations led me deeper into the intricacies of the Root Cause of Cancer. I felt as though I was in a ‘training’ of sorts, but there was no teacher and no ‘course’ - it was just me and my clients.

It wasn’t long before I began noticing specific patterns in the types of stress that clients with different cancers experienced. My theory, “stress causes cancer”, continued to be confirmed, and further, a scientific phenomenon behind it began to be revealed. Cancer in specific parts of the body was occurring as a result of specific types of psycho-emotional stress - it was a reliable, repeating pattern. I started mapping the causes of cancer in different parts of the body. For example, every time someone with breast cancer came to my residency, the type of stress they had been experiencing had a repeating theme: there was an element of sacrifice of self related to ‘love’, often related to caregiving others. Every time someone had lung cancer, the primary stress they had been experiencing was related to feelings of loss/grief, most commonly associated with the death of someone they loved dearly, or a pet which was extraordinarily special to them. Similarly, every time someone had testicular cancer, they experienced stress related to sex and challenges associated with trust and safety.

In this way, as the years went on, I discovered the specific kind of psycho-emotional stress behind cancer in each part of the body, which I now teach in my Level 1 Root Cause Practitioner Training along with an in-depth psycho-emotional healing tool, The Real Self Healing Process. My 2nd level of training goes deeper, focused on childhood experiences, traumas and subconscious programming which I’ve precisely correlated with the cause of cancer later as an adult.

Some of the participants who take my courses have cancer. When I teach the cause of their particular cancer, they confirm for the class - with their personal life example - that I’m right on point with the types of stresses they’ve been experiencing; I taught the cause before they had even shared anything personal with me and the class. As a result, most (or all) of my students acquire trust in what they learn in my training. The evidence of my discoveries continues to amaze my students afterwards; I often receive messages, “Paul, what you said about ‘this particular cancer’ is true, I’ve now witnessed this myself.”

If what I have discovered about cancer is true, why is it not mainstream knowledge already? Well, consider this: What is the primary research done on cancer today (and for the last 100 years)? It’s billions of dollars invested in a focus on how to destroy cancer. The vast majority of cancer research is NOT focused on studying the stress that occurs in people’s lives and how that stress could be the cause. Further, doctors and oncologists are trained to spend only minutes of time connecting with their patients; focused on bodily symptoms - not their lives. Studying real, whole human beings and their lives has largely been overlooked or neglected.

Let’s skip to 2021 when the Worldwide response to the Pandemic led me to stop providing a 1-month residency for my clients, which turned out to be a blessing because I realized it was time to go online to start teaching the knowledge and wisdom I gained about the Root Cause of Cancer.

When I went online, I also began working with many clients around the world in single, 2-3 hour “Root Cause Sessions,” doing hundreds of deep, focused sessions. Instead of spending 30 days with one or two people with cancer, I was now seeing 20-30 clients per month. It caused my knowledge to expand even further.

The sheer amount of exposure I’ve had to different childhood traumas, present-day stress scenarios, spiritual or religious philosophies and beliefs, different ways people relate with their own emotions, and how these have an intricate relationship with the onset of cancer has provided me with priceless wisdom.

Additionally, countless clients have shared with me the multitude of alternative and traditional strategies they’d already tried in an attempt to heal, without success.

Common examples are:

Adopting a vegan diet

Intense detoxification protocols

Water fasting for 20-30 days at a time, sometimes multiple times in a row

Juicing for 6+ months (spending over $40,000 on juicing protocols)

Experimenting with “hidden cures” such as eating apricot kernels

Large doses of vitamin C

Treatments with special Frequency Devices

A variety of supplements

Mistletoe Therapy

Hydrogen Peroxide Therapy

Parasite and Fungal cleanses and medications

Diligently reducing EMF exposure

Although some approaches like these can provide certain health benefits, my clients shared with me that their cancer only worsened over the long run.

I even discovered something called “Black Salve”, and observed its effects first hand. Black salve really blew my mind because it did exactly what I was told it does: kills cancer in about 24 hours and does not harm normal healthy cells. It’s a black paste one can apply topically over a tumour that is protruding from, or located beneath the skin. I have repeatedly seen cancer die overnight (~24 hours) - turning black and starting to be pushed out and ‘released’ from the body. There’s a ton of warnings about Black Salve on the internet which I have not found to be true (such as “burning holes” through and harming healthy body parts). Also, I noticed a variety of different recipes on the internet. Please don’t get too excited about black salve because I also witnessed cancer grow right back in a matter of DAYS after the black salve had destroyed it. You may want to read that last sentence again. As with anything that is an attempt to destroy cancer, Black Salve does not address the Root Cause. It can also be an excruciatingly painful experience and perhaps be dangerous depending on how it's used, where it’s used, etc. I am NOT recommending or advising to use black salve. It’s also illegal in many countries.

About 90% of the clients who have come to me in the last 16 years have tried traditional treatments first which failed long term; chemo, radiation, or surgery. Hundreds and hundreds of times I’ve heard stories like this: “My cancer was destroyed “successfully”, my cancer was declared in remission or ‘cancer-free,’ and then [anywhere between one month to two years on average] cancer re-appeared worse than before (metastasized). And sometimes the treatments simply did not work in the first place; the cancer was never destroyed.

In addition to observing countless examples of what did not work to heal cancer, I gradually came to understand why cancer grows and what actually prevents and reverses it. And the cause I observed, every time, it is not physical: it’s psycho- emotional. And the ‘cure’ is not physical either: it’s also psycho-emotional. The cure and cause have to be directly associated when you address the root causes of anything. For example, if cancer was caused by a lack of a certain nutrient, then consuming that nutrient would also be the cure. Or if cancer was caused by exhaustion, the cure would need to be related to rest and recovery. To simplify, if cancer was caused by a problem with xyz, the cure would need to be resolving the problem with xyz.

I want to point out that I have seen treatments destroy cancer in the short run. Everyone must listen to their intuition and their instincts and follow their heart. I have had clients who had treatments and surgery, which extended their lives - giving them a ‘second chance’ (in their words) to now do the Root Cause Work of Self-Healing. Telling someone they should or shouldn’t do any particular thing to heal is unwise. More and more people are choosing to heal naturally from the start; the number of clients healing themselves with my guidance without having first done treatments is increasing.

In my 30-Day Cancer Reversal Residency the main way my clients and I determined if they were truly healing (or healed) was observing their symptoms disappearing. Here is one example: a woman’s golf ball-sized tumour bulging out of her abdomen shrunk and disappeared in four days after she had a breakthrough moment (and subsequent emotional release). The tumour could no longer be felt even when pushing into her belly.

Further Examples:

Level 10 pain when arriving, diminished to 1 or 0

The size of a tumour when arriving was ~3 inches across, upon leaving was less than 1cm

Skeletal upon arriving (body-wasted), left with an extra 5-30 pounds regained

Multiple swollen and cancerous lymph nodes all reverting to normal

Sleeping solid through the night, after having sleepless nights for months prior

Difficulties walking with a cane upon arriving, leaving with the ability to comfortably walk a kilometre or more

Regaining one’s normal appetite

No more need for any medication to manage symptoms or pain

With all each case of cancer disappearing there was always a deep knowing in my client’s heart that their cancer was resolved.

Most of my clients never went back to their doctor and are alive today, cancer-free. They were ‘done with cancer’ from the inside and from the outside.

In a 30-day window I have seen brain cancer reversed, breast, ovarian, liver, testicular, thyroid, skin, lung cancer, and more. 90% of my clients who took part in my Cancer Reversal Residency reversed their cancer.

Since going online in 2021, despite no longer hosting my clients in a live-in 30-day residency, many clients and students have already healed themselves through the coaching support and courses my wife and I have created at www.rootcauseinstitute.com

3. In your research, you've concluded that cancer has a psycho-emotional root cause. Can you explain what this means and how you came to this conclusion?

Have you ever noticed how often individuals with cancer swear how healthy they were, yet suddenly developed cancer? They had all the physical things optimized - organic food, exercise, sleeping well at night, etc. However, psychological stress affects our energy field (our emotions), and our emotions affect our body. This is why no matter how much juicing or supplements, or how good any chemotherapy can be at destroying cancer, these attempts to kill cancer have observably limited benefit in the long run because they don’t address the Root Cause of the compromised area of the body related to psycho-emotional stress.

Around 2015, I was invited to speak at the Cure to Cancer Conference in San Diego, California, where I would meet another pioneer in the world of cancer, Doug Kauffman. In my presentation, I talked about the connection between cancer and stress and how cancer is related to the body entering a survival state as a result of stress. I was the only person at that conference who spoke about stress as the main cause of cancer; the main focus of the other presentations was on supplements, juicing, alternative therapies, eating vegetarian, strategies to build immune system strength, etc. One of the other presenters caught my attention in particular: Doug Kauffman, the author of “The Fungal Link”. He delivered a powerful presentation theorizing that cancer IS a fungus. He showed pictures of cancer that had broken through the skin, and grown into a mushroom-like shape. In the following years as I worked with my clients, I was shown organ scans of cancer which also revealed a mushroom-like shape. I have seen cancer break through the skin as well, and confirm that cancer can take on the shape of a mushroom. Doug was convinced for many good reasons that cancer IS a fungus - perhaps caused by exposure to fungus - in the myriad forms possible today, such as black mould often found in the basement of homes, or from the mycotoxins found in grains sold in grocery stores across the world, and more. Doug also has a ton of science that further suggests that cancer is a fungus. For example, cancer patients have been given the WRONG medication – accidentally given anti-fungal medicines – and it killed their cancer.

I spoke with Doug and shared with him that I was convinced that cancer is caused by psychological and emotional stress - not fungus. Although we did not entirely agree, we got along well and he invited me to his TV show, “Know the Cause.” When the time came, I unfortunately missed the opportunity related to myself developing a lump in my own body. I reversed that lump without treatments (including anything alternative), but will have to leave the rest of that story for a different time.

It was years after meeting Doug when I first observed black salve kill a tumour right in front of my eyes, in just 24 hours, yet reappear over the course of just four days. I remembered my conversation with Doug and it occurred to me that the reason black salve can kill cancer so quickly - while not harming normal body cells - is because cancer really is a fungus (and indeed, it turns out certain active ingredients in black salve have strong anti fungal properties). However, I knew without a doubt that the reason my clients had cancer was because of psycho-emotional stress - this had been undoubtedly revealed to me, repeatedly. So I asked myself, “How could stress lead to fungal growth (cancer) in the body?

I further reflected on how suppressed psycho-emotional stress causes tension in our body. For example, any chiropractor, osteopath, bodyworker, or massage therapist can often share numerous stories of clients having emotional releases when releasing tension from the body. Even though emotional energy is invisible, it affects our physiology. Think about how when someone feels embarrassed, they often blush; when terrified, they may urinate; when experiencing sadness or heartbreak, they may cry teardrops from their eyes; when being yelled at, their heart rate may rise substantially; when angry, they may clench their teeth or fists, etc.

I have since been unraveling how chronic stress can and often does lead to psycho-emotional suppression, which affects the energy field of our body. When our body's energy field is shut down or blocked, it compromises a corresponding part of our physical body based on the nature of the stress; stress about money versus stress about love, for example, will affect different parts of the body. The suppressed stress, if chronic, begins to cause the corresponding part of the body to break down, and fungus begins to appear there. The job of fungus in nature is to break down dead and dying tissue. Could it be that what the medical system has labeled as ‘cancer’ is in reality fungus?

After all these years of experience and mapping out cancer, working with hundreds of clients, I can explain to my clients what’s happened in their life that’s caused their cancer - before they tell me. I have hundreds of examples of different cancers: breast, lung, colon, testicle, uterus, and nearly all cancers. I have observed and established with great clarity how the cause of each cancer is specify to its location in the body.

I have four clients recently who have healed their cancer after a single session with me because I was able to track the Root Cause of their cancer quickly and accurately while at the same time helping them process the un-resolved stress appropriately and completely.

One of my students who had thyroid cancer healed herself without my direct help - within weeks of taking my Level 2 Root Cause Practitioner Training. Firstly, she learned WHY she had cancer, and secondly, she learned HOW to process her emotions and navigate and transform her life successfully which genuinely resolved the stress that had caused her cancer (you can see her testimonial and others on my website).

Here is how stress leads to cancer: Our life becomes stressful in some way; emotionally-speaking it can be related to anger, sadness, shame, etc. Unless we have the awareness and tools necessary to navigate these types of life challenges in a positive-resolution, personal-growth way (I call this Spiritual Growth) we will end up suppressing parts of ourselves to cope with and ‘survive’ the stress. This suppression compromises a part of our body as explained briefly above. That compromised part eventually develops cancer (fungal growth), which CANNOT be eliminated at its roots except by resolving the stress. That’s why commonly each time cancer (fungus) is destroyed, it appears again, because fungus is part of the Laws of Mother Nature – dead and dying tissue must be broken down and recycled into the soil.

4. You mention that different types of cancer are associated with specific emotional stresses. Could you give us an example or two of these connections?

In the previous question I shared about how specific types of stress cause cancer to grow specific locations in the body, let’s have a closer look at two examples:

LUNG CANCER: lung cancer is always (without exception) caused by a painful emotional experience related to the feeling of loss. A primary emotion here is grief, and if you’ve ever experienced someone dying who you had a very close relationship with, you’ve likely felt the intensity of this kind of emotional pain. Loss isn’t always associated with death - but death of a loved one is one of the most common causes of lung cancer I see. Rather than trying to prove that I know this is true, I suggest anyone who wishes to know the truth, do their own investigative work. For example, if you know anyone who has lung cancer, and if you have a chance to ask them or someone close to them if they have experienced significant loss or sadness related to grieving something, you will most likely find confirmation about what I’m saying. I am so confident about what I teach because every time I have successfully helped my clients resolve the grieving pain associated with the loss they had experienced, their lung cancer disappeared without treatments within a matter of days or weeks.

TESTICULAR CANCER: Some theories exist that testicular cancer is caused by ‘loss,’ but as I just shared, after 15 years of working with people with cancer, the only cancer I’ve ever seen caused by loss is lung cancer. Likewise, the only cause of testicular cancer I have ever seen is related to sex combined with broken trust or feeling unsafe. For example, it could be related to sexual betrayal by either of the relationship partners and suppression of the associated feelings (often guilt or shame). As a man, if you’ve ever been in a relationship where trust has been compromised related to sex, you’ll know how stressful this can be. You can reach out to myself or one of my Root Cause Practitioners to learn how to grow through these types of challenges at www.rootcauseinstitute.com

5. Many people might be skeptical about the idea that emotions can cause cancer. How do you address this skepticism, and what evidence supports your theory?

With regards to scientific evidence to support what I’m saying about cancer (how cancer is strongly related with childhood trauma and caused by stressful emotions that are suppressed), I am not aware of any research which is as clearly focused on this subject as my own. As I said earlier, the primary focus in cancer research for over 100 years has been on how cancer can be destroyed in physical ways – a war on cancer.

However, there is research which clearly support my findings, here are some examples:

1. EMOTIONAL SUPPRESSION AND CANCER DEVELOPMENT:

Several Studies correlate emotional suppression with cancer. A 1974 British study examined 160 women who believed they may have breast cancer when they came came to a hospital for a biopsy. A detailed psychological interview was conducted with each woman and their family members before diagnosis took place."Our principal finding was a significant association between the diagnosis of breast cancer and a behaviour pattern, persisting throughout adult life, of abnormal release of emotions. This abnormality was, in most cases, extreme suppression of anger and, in patients over 40, extreme suppression of other feelings.”

2. CHILDHOOD TRAUMA & ELEVATED CANCER OCCURRENCE LATER IN LIFE:

Various studies indicate that ACE (Adverse Childhood Events) increase the risk for cancer development. One of them is a British cohort study conducted in 1958. It’s results showed “the odds of having a cancer before 50 y among women increased twofold for those who had 2+ ACEs versus those with no ACEs” In other words, higher numbers of traumatic experiences in an individual's childhood were found to be associated with a 200% in cancer risk later in life.

3. LIFE CHANGE & HEALING:

Harvard psychiatrist Jeffrey Reedier interviewed people who experienced spontaneous remissions from cancer for 17+ years and noticed some of the same patterns I have seen in my clients who healed. In his book ‘Cured” he writes about what the individuals who healed did that appeared to be the catalyst for their healing: "Over and over, from interview to interview, I heard the same thing: everything changed. The people (…) changed fundamental things about their lives, how they operated in the world, even who they were. They left jobs and marriages. They resurrected lost dreams and threw themselves into pursuing them. They completely shifted their priorities and how they spent their time.”

4. FAMILY ENVIRONMENT AND PARENTAL UPBRINGING MATTER MORE THAN GENES:

Consider these findings of a danish study which examined cancer risk in adopted children: “Deaths of adoptive parents [new parents of a child] from cancer before the age of 50 increased the rate of mortality from cancer fivefold among the adoptees [the adopted children] (…)” While “Deaths of biologic parents [who put their child up for adoption] from cancer had no detectable effect on the rate of mortality from cancer among the adoptees [their biological children they put up for adoption]” In other words, adoptive parents dying before the age of 50 increased the chances of their adopted children dying of cancer by 500% while death of the biologic parents did not carry over. The findings of this study are strong indicators that whether cancer develops or not is dependent on factors related to parental upbringing rather than genetic predisposition, rendering genes insignificant or potentially irrelevant for cancer development.

There are further examples of research for each of the four categories I mentioned (and more categories), but I will leave it at that for now and share more in my second book.

Overall, I haven’t focused much on research other than my own for many years now, the work I am doing with my clients is continually teaching me more than I could learn from research papers. I am always excited to discover research though, which supports the root cause understanding of cancer, and I’m confident that more will be conducted and the Root Cause of Cancer will eventually reach mainstream.

6. You’ve talked about the importance of self-healing. What does this process look like, and how does it differ from traditional cancer treatments?

Self-healing changes a person’s life for the better long term – happiness, health, and success levels rise together. These important changes are determined by our degree of soul connection, self-love, growing through our life experiences, developing wisdom and Spiritual Strengths, and more.

We are all born with a Soul, or Essence, which comes directly from something we may call ‘Creation,‘ ’Source,’ or ‘GOD’. It is our Soul that has the power to heal, and it is our Soul that has the power to change our life for the better.

If stress has been accumulating in our lives, or if we experienced trauma in our childhood (and I believe essentially 100% of human beings are experiencing some form of trauma in childhood (as I define it)), it means we will have some degree of disconnection from our Soul later in life as an adult.

Our Soul is our Real Self, and we need our Soul to be healthy and to heal. Let me give you a practical example of what I’m talking about. Let’s say we don’t want to go to work each day because we’re not happy in our job for some particular reason. As we continue in that job, despite knowing in our heart that we are not happy, we are essentially living a life that is not in harmony with our Soul. We are not being true to ourselves. As we continue to stay in that job, we will continue to experience unpleasant emotions, and as these become chronic, a common way of coping is to suppress these emotions along with our desire for a different reality (a different job situation) - as we disconnect from our truth we disconnect from our Soul. We may also start ‘thinking positive,’ such as saying, “Well, at least I’m not living on the streets”, which I teach is a common way of coping.

Self-Healing is about becoming fully conscious of the difference between our Soul and our Ego. It is about reclaiming our Soul and learning the life-navigation and personal growth tools that keep us connected to our Soul as we proceed through the Human Journey. To re-establish the connection with our inner truth and our Soul I developed The Real Self Process - a practical tool that has helped many of my clients and students prevent or reverse cancer, because it helps bring resolution to life challenges.

If our job situation was a primary stressor in our life, then ‘Miraculously,’ when our job situation changes for the better, we get happier, more successful, and healthier. Wait, did I just say ‘healthier’? Yes!

You asked me, “How does this differ from traditional treatments?” Spiritual and emotional healing compared to traditional treatments are worlds apart from each other. Traditional treatments (as well as alternatives) are primarily focused on ‘destroying the symptoms’ of cancer which are the result of the life-experience we are experiencing; the cause of our Soul- Loss and symptoms. Thus, focusing on symptoms is like trying to stop weeds from taking over our garden by cutting off the tops of the weeds. Eventually, so much energy is spent cutting the tops off, one becomes exhausted. The roots of the weeds keep getting stronger each time the tops are cut off. Root cause healing is all about pulling the weeds out by the roots - reconnecting to our Soul, releasing our emotional pains, and living life to the fullest.

7. In your experience, how does childhood trauma or stress contribute to the development of cancer later in life?

Over the years, I’ve gradually gone deeper and deeper with clients until I came to realize that trauma has always happened in the childhood of an adult with cancer. I’ve kept track of this meticulously; every single one of my clients had experienced trauma in their childhood (I define trauma as any painful experience that disconnects us from our True Self, our Soul). Many of them did not even remember their trauma until we started the root cause work. In my advanced Level 2 training, I take my students into the deepest roots of health and disease; understanding how specific childhood traumas correlate with specific cancers, how our subconscious is formed, how our beliefs about ourselves and the world lead to our actions, what emotional wounds are and how they affect the energy field of the body, and more.

Much of society often thinks that ‘trauma’ is when a person is exposed to extreme physical violence, sexually abused, etc. (that would, of course, be correct). But trauma also occurs when we are judged, shamed, abused or abandoned in a variety of ways. Society doesn’t always realize that some of the common ways children are treated are, in reality, ‘justified’ forms of abuse and not love. Caregivers, who often received similar abuse in their childhood and have not yet healed, pass on traumatic relationship dynamics and ways of coping. This continues onwards, from generation to generation, until someone heals it. It’s why I teach in great detail how to forgive (from the heart – not the head). As we wake up and start healing, we will confront some of the unloving ways we have been treated, including how we’ve treated others or ourselves. We cannot face our shadows if we do not come equipped with forgiveness.

Trauma shapes our Ego – it disconnects us from our Soul. It leads us to approach life-challenges in a way that often creates more stress, suppression, and abandonment of ourselves. Although cancer is always related with childhood trauma, the experience(s) that are directly associated with the development of cancer are not found in childhood (unless the individual with cancer is still a child) but closer to the onset of cancer. One could say that childhood trauma is the indirect cause of cancer while the the root cause is what triggers an individual to develop cancer later in life. Its a very sensitive and complex topic which I cover extensively in my training.

I believe if cancer is met with the approach of love and healing rather than destroying (or attempting to solve the problem with physical approaches like supplements, etc), the world will begin to change in profoundly positive ways.

8. You’ve mentioned that even babies and animals can develop cancer due to emotional stress. Can you elaborate on how this works?

A student in my Level 2 Training was recently able to reverse cancer in her dog, and I have helped parents reverse their children's cancer.

Childhood cancer can be an understandably super-sensitive topic for many reasons.

I like to approach this topic with as much empathy and compassion as I can. I teach essential tools uncovering the roots of childhood and pet cancer, while simultaneously being equipped with self-love practices and forgiveness (not guilt and punishment of ourselves or others). This is not about blame or shame – it’s about gaining the understanding we need to stop cancer from continually damaging so many lives. We can end generational cycles of chronic stress, fear and emotional pain.

I will share sensitively here that stress is picked up from the environment and absorbed into pets and children. The stress is generational and the transfer of stress is usually unintentional from the caregivers.

It’s astonishing to me, but I once had a person very triggered and upset on social media tell me that babies don’t have emotions, so my ‘theory’ must be wrong…

Perhaps this individual was not allowed to feel or express their emotions as a child. This is a common traumatic experience for children in many different cultures around the world. Such experiences ‘program’ us at a young age to suppress or dismiss our emotions, or the emotions of others.

Babies and dogs are highly attached to their caregivers and in a certain way we could say they are ‘merged’ with their caregivers.

The reason babies cry is because of the feelings they are experiencing; yes, babies do have emotions, and our emotions exist for a reason. Babies can even experience stress energies and emotions in the womb, before they are born.

Pets have emotions too - especially dogs, who get highly attached to their owners compared to cats. Many dogs absolutely freak out if their owner leaves them behind when they go away for a while; it’s called “separation anxiety.”

Cancer is a very Powerful, Merciless Spiritual Messenger that gives humanity two choices – we either go to War on Cancer, or we begin our Spiritual Awakening, and start understanding the deeper causes behind cancer, and respond to it in a way that changes our lives for the better. This is how we can turn cancer into a Gift of Awareness that’s positively Life-Changing.

9. Your approach seems to challenge many conventional ideas about cancer. How has the medical community responded to your work?

I honestly did not expect to see so many nurses and doctors taking my training. I thought it may take another 30 years before people in the medical community were ready to focus on the root cause. I was wrong though because some of the most passionate individuals who’ve been in my courses have been nurses, doctors, and naturopaths. Of course this does not mean that the entire medical field is open and ready to learn this new body of work - although it is a very good indication of positive change, and I believe the coming years will show more.

Humanity is changing – a shift is happening. People want to go deeper. We all know we need to go deeper. Few people today will argue that throwing drugs at symptoms is not the long-term solution.

There is a growing awareness that there is always a Way Forward because we as humans, are creators. We don’t need to hold on to old ways of doing things; old creations. If we embrace the ‘New’ with the Intention of Love and Truth, it will take us into a better future. It’s about having Faith in that decision – choosing the Path of our Heart rather than fear.

I want to point out that I am not entirely challenging existing ideas. I believe in Free Will, and we all need to be free to choose to explore whatever Path we want in life. I believe root cause healing can exist in congruence with some practices and discoveries of the medical field. Although healing cancer through the root cause work is possible without medical intervention, and is the only choice I’ve seen work long-term, there can be a place for the medical system in an individual’s healing process. In the case of emergencies for example, surgery can help a person in an acute situation and give them time to do the root cause work of healing.

10. You’ve developed a 15-step emotional healing process. Can you give us an overview of what this process involves?

Yes, the Real-Self Process is a psycho-emotional personal growth tool, used for life. It’s essentially what we all needed to be taught in school or our childhood to help us navigate life. Whenever any kind of life challenge occurs (such as a relationship, career/job/business, family, or world challenge), this process helps us grow through the challenge rather than get ‘stuck’ in it and carry the associated stress in our body (which is the cause of cancer). The Real Self Healing Process helps us come out of the other side of stress wiser, stronger spiritually, connected to our Real Self - our Soul.

Even though I developed this process with the main focus of prevention of cancer and other health challenges, it has been essential in helping many clients and students reverse their cancer and stay cancer free.

We are meant to overflow with happiness, health, and success sourced from within ourselves, but this potential gets sabotaged if we get stuck in stress because of a life challenge we don’t know how to grow through. The 15-Step Process helps us get better at filling up our cups, as life goes on.

I use the 15-Step Process myself and have been using it for years since I put it together. It is a big reason why I have no symptoms in my body, and if any ever begin to arise I resolve the cause pretty quickly, and come back to wholeness – I don’t even have a family doctor. Based on the stress I’ve gone through myself in my life, I’m pretty sure I’d have died of cancer if I had not had this Life-Navigation Tool. As we get better and better at using this process, I confidently believe that we can become almost ‘immune’ to cancer and other diseases. Perhaps more importantly, we can continue to experience higher states of psycho-emotional wholeness. Life is meant to be joyful, rewarding, and fulfilling – this is possible!

11. In your book and courses, you talk about the importance of love in healing. How does love factor into cancer prevention and recovery?

Learning how to prevent and reverse cancer or any disease has everything to do with Love. We may be able to destroy cancer, yet not have changed our degree of self-love, and if that is the case, cancer will recur.

Rising in self-love as we proceed through life is essential to ensure we prevent cancer. If a someone already diagnosed with cancer does not focus growing in in self-love, I can assure you after 15 years of this work, their chances of healing goes way, way down.

It may sound cliche and non-scientific - what I’m saying about love - since humanity’s definition and beliefs about love are ambiguous and humanities understanding of disease is significantly lacking. Think of it this way though: love is not stress, nor is love guilt, shame, anger, punishment, grief, resentment, regret, etc. These stressful emotions are not love, and they can lead to cancer. Love does not cause disease or cancer.

Love does not harm the body. Love heals disease. But the question is “What is love?” and “How do we love ourselves?” The sad reality is, most human beings today don’t really know how to love themselves - I didn’t start consciously embodying self love until I was about 32 years old.

Ironically (and of concern) many cultures and even religions have a taboo on loving ourselves - it’s ‘selfish.’ What? We should feel guilty about loving ourselves..?

I’ve had people get upset when I speak about the importance of self-love; I’ve been told I’m talking about selfishness…

Love is a profound thing; it is essential for life. Humanity has a LOT to learn about love – just look at the amount of pollution in the world, the number of species that go extinct each year, the toxic ‘food’ sold in grocery stores, the rate of teenage suicide, and the rising rate of childhood cancer, the relationship pain, and of course the overall rate of disease today.

We need to start learning about self-love which is the foundation of health. We have to start with ourselves.

12. You’ve had a 90% success rate in your residential program. What do you think contributed to this high success rate?

My residential program, where I had individuals with cancer live with me and my helper(s) for up to 30 days at a time, was successful because it may have been the first and only healing program that had ZERO focus on destroying cancer and a 100% focus on resolving the Root Cause. The clients that entered this program with me had a 100% focus on healing the Root Cause because they had already tried everything else that did not work long-term, and their cancer had come back, metastasized. They had nothing to lose by giving up on destroying their cancer. In fact, they had no choice but to give up on destroying cancer. This created a very special circumstance where my clients could join me in a healing environment surrounded by twelve acres of mature forest with beautiful walking trails, my vegetable and fruit gardens, and my happy, healthy, loved farm animals (chickens, ducks, geese, goats, sheep, rabbits, and more).

To this day, I am not aware of any other cancer reversal program that encompasses the amount of self-healing and Root Cause principles as mine did. I was pioneering something that was valid, legitimate, and potent - that is why it had so much success. My clients helped make that reality happen because if they did not show up with their devotion to healing themselves, nothing would have come of it.

I learned so much through that experience… I am so grateful for everyone who’s ever worked with me.

13. How do you see your work fitting into the broader landscape of cancer research and treatment?

I believe my work is helping to cause a new form of research to emerge and be valued where human beings - their lives and emotional realities - are studied more than cancer cells under a microscope. There is already plenty of research out there on various chemicals and strategies for destroying cancer cells. What we need now is research that shows how the formation of cancer is associated with particular stress going on in a person's life. I have already done a large chunk of this research. For example, I have hundreds of sessions that show clearly that breast cancer always forms as a result of personal sacrifice related to love; and that lung cancer is always caused by loss/grief. I have mapped all major cancers now. As this Root Cause Work expands more, the world won’t be chasing cures - we’ll be focused on healing from the inside out, and what’s even better, we’ll know how to start preventing cancer. For example, I believe more research will emerge focused on how to raise children in ways that fulfil their (emotional) needs better, and their need to rise into independence at a healthy pace. I believe once The Root Cause of Cancer is truly understood, we can be to reduce or eliminate childhood trauma.

I believe the Root Cause Work will lead to research that goes beyond stress as well - how to create a world where the ‘norm’ is abundance and fulfilment, as a result of love from within which is then shared with others.

14. Your approach seems to have implications beyond just cancer. How might understanding the emotional roots of cancer help us understand other diseases?

Understanding cancer fully opens the door to understanding other diseases. Cancer may be seen as one of the ‘peak diseases’ since it brings along with it some of the most severe suffering, and is the most extreme example of our energy field being impaired.

Understanding disease boils down to understanding the influence our energy field has on our body. I am confident that our energy field (also referred to as the ‘biofield’) permeates all cells of our physical body. And since emotions are energy in motion, emotional stress changes the state of our energy field. When we suppress ourselves, our energy field becomes compromised and parts of our physical body become compromised in direct relation. In the case of cancer, our energy field is stuck, not flowing, and thus, a part of our body begins to fail, malfunction, and enter into a dying state. With other diseases, my observations have shown a similar pattern. When the energy field goes back and forth between states of being stuck and flowing, or if it is not entirely stuck, it can lead to inflammation (which is at the base of all disease).

15. What are you currently focused on in your work, and how can people stay connected with your research and courses?

I am currently focused on expanding the various methodologies for prevention and healing in my Root Cause Practitioner Training: Breaking the Cycle of Generational Trauma and Disease, Understanding Ego Formation, Healing Childhood Trauma, Developing Self-Love, Identifying and Healing our Subconscious, and more. These areas of Personal Growth and Healing are also part of my Accelerated Self Healing Course designed for my 1on1 Clients who are healing from within.

If you want to know how to prevent cancer (and other diseases), as well as reverse them, and if you want to gain a deep understanding of not only healing but entering greater states of wholeness and abundance,

Start learning and embodying The Root Cause Work:

Level 1 & 2 Root Cause Practitioner Trainings.

I can confidently say that there are no other trainings like this in the world.

Level 1 & 2 each include one year of Root Cause Community Monthly Calls. These are invaluable Q&A calls, where students call in on and ask questions about real-life scenarios to apply and integrate the education & healing modalities taught in this training.

If you want to empower yourself with this knowledge and learn to embody and master it over the next year alongside others in our Root Cause Community, these trainings are for you.

Watch or listen to our free resources as well at www.rootcauseinstitute.com

The Root Cause Work is an invitation to humanity to stop wasting money on quick fixes focused on ‘survival’, staying stuck in a loop that’s never going to lead to real lasting change.

Let’s End Cancer!

Paul Leendertse

Founder of Root Cause Institute

