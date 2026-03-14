Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
6hEdited

🎭🌿 COMING SOON… 🌿🎭

🎶 AYURVEDA: THE MUSICAL 🎶

The ancient healing spectacular that’s 5,000 years in the making!

Set somewhere between a Himalayan monastery, a New York juice bar, and a Bali meditation retreat, AYURVEDA: THE MUSICAL follows one man’s journey from stress, snacks, and screen addiction to inner balance, digestive fire, and properly chewed lentils.

Prepare yourself for the healing hit parade!

🎤 “SWASTHYA: SETTLED IN SELF”🧘‍♂️

I sat down cross-legged to find my soul

But my knees complained and my phone took control

Guru said “Breathe slow… let the universe tell”

But first I must learn how to sit still… and not check email. 📱

🎤 “DIGESTIVE FIRE (AGNI ON THE DANCE FLOOR)”🔥

Turn up the heat, let the metabolism roar

No midnight pizza, no snacks anymore

The crowd chants loud while the lentils inspire

“Chew it thirty times—feed the digestive fire!” 🌶️

🎤 “AMA BLUES (UNDIGESTED FEELINGS)”😩

I swallowed my anger, my grief, and regret

Now my gut says “Buddy, we’re not done yet.”

The therapist nods while the sitar plays low

“Those feelings you buried… now they’ve got to go.” 🫠

🎤 “RAJAS IN THE CITY”🌆

Running fast, mind spinning like a caffeinated storm

Emails, deadlines, panic—modern life’s the norm

The yogi sighs gently and lowers the lights

“Less espresso tomorrow… more candlelit rites.” ☕

🎤 “TAMAS ON THE COUCH”🛋️

Ice cream tub, Netflix glow, motivation gone astray

Guru taps my shoulder: “Perhaps… a walk today?”

But tamas whispers softly, “Stay cozy… stay slow…”

Till Kapha hits the chorus: “Fine… I’ll go.” 🍨

🎤 “CRIMES AGAINST WISDOM”🍰

I knew I shouldn’t eat the cake at half past two

But enlightenment’s hard when frosting’s in view

The sages all warn with karmic precision

“Your stomach tomorrow… remembers the decision.” 😬

🎤 “THE FIVE SENSE SYMPHONY”🌺

Birdsong, river breeze, sandalwood in the air

Nature sings softly: “Relax… repair.”

Then taxis start honking and sirens complain

The city remixes the Ayurvedic refrain. 🚕

🎤 “LIKE INCREASES LIKE”⚖️

Too much heat? Coconut water will do

Feeling too chilly? Spice up the stew

The crowd chants loudly as cumin flies high

“Balance your doshas—or at least give it a try!” 🌿

🎤 “THE WALK AFTER DINNER WALTZ”🚶‍♂️

Ten minutes strolling under evening skies

Muscles drinking sugar before insulin cries

Pancreas applauds from somewhere inside

“Finally… someone took me outside.” 🌙

🎤 “AS VIEWED, SO APPEARS”✨

Smile at the world and the world smiles back

Frown all day and the cosmos goes slack

The chorus declares with mystical cheers

“The universe echoes whatever appears!” 😄

🎤 “THE BIOHACKER’S FAREWELL”📉

I sold my gadgets, supplements, and graphs

Now my wellness routine includes dancing and laughs

No lab report needed, no data to fear

Just sunshine, fresh air… and a basketball career. 🏀

🎭 Critics are already calling AYURVEDA: THE MUSICAL

🌟 “The only Broadway show that improves your digestion!”

🌟 “A spiritual spectacle with better bowel movements!”

🌟 “Finally—a musical where the gut microbiome gets a standing ovation!”

So bring your doshas, dilemmas, and digestive fire to the theater event of the millennium.

🎟️ AYURVEDA: THE MUSICAL

Where enlightenment meets entertainment…

…and everyone leaves the theater chewing their popcorn thirty times. 🍿😄

Reply
Share
Don Towne's avatar
Don Towne
3h

This was a VERY tough read because I had to learn a new language while trying to translate it to something I could understand.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture