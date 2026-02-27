Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

The Cosmic Onion
11h

Ayurveda didn’t need microscopes, patents, or white coats to understand the body. Five thousand years ago it mapped the same truth we’re rediscovering now: health is terrain, not invasion. Your body isn’t a broken machine waiting for outside repair—it’s a living field governed by balance, digestion, and flow. When the fire of digestion is strong, waste is cleared, tissues build cleanly, and the system regulates itself. When the fire weakens, residue accumulates, channels clog, and disease unfolds in stages long before modern diagnostics can see it. The fix is not war against symptoms. The fix is restoring balance—using food, rhythm, and simple opposites to bring the system back to its natural state. The knowledge was never lost. It was just waiting for people ready to see the body as a field again.

—Lone Wolf

Factscinator
9hEdited

They dressed up a theory of germs, 🦠

And sold it in capsules and terms, 💊📜

“Invaders!” they cried, 😱

While Ayurveda sighed, 🌾😌

“Clean the field — watch how health returns.” ✨🔥

