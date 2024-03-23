« On ne mène pas un combat parce qu'on est sûr de le gagner, mais parce qu'il est juste à mener ». Corinne Morel Darleux, écrivain français. "We do not fight a battle because we are sure to win, but because it is the right battle to fight." Corinne Morel Darleux, French writer.

I’ve enjoyed and appreciated all my interviews, but this one is extra special for me.

It’s not every day you get to engage with and learn from one of the world’s leading aluminum adjuvant researchers.

I was first introduced to Guillemette’s work via her team’s autophagy paper that was the basis of this article from Jan 2023. Autophagy is one of the most important links in the chain of events that helps us understand autism.

I’m honored to get the opportunity to do and share this interview.

Guillemette and her team are doing some of the most important adjuvant research in the world and in Q21 there is a discussion and call for support and funding. If you know anyone that knows anyone that could be interested in supporting this work, please help out by making the connection.

IMPORTANT: Note to all the medical freedom warriors, writers and Substackers. Please amplify the reach of Guillemette Crépeaux’s team’s work by sharing this interview with your audiences. You have my permission to reuse any or all of this interview. The goal is to connect her team with the right supportive funders.

With that, and with gratitude and appreciation, I give you Guillemette Crépeaux.

Personal and Professional Journey

1. Can you share a bit about your background and what led you to become interested in the field of vaccine adjuvants and their potential impacts on health?

After a first year of medicine which I did not succeed, I studied biology and chemistry at university for 5 years. Then during my 3 years of thesis I studied the neurotoxic effects of a family of environmental pollutants, when the organism is exposed at very early stages of its development. After that (in 2013) I wanted to continue studying the environmental factors that could be at the origin of autism spectrum disorders. I met a research team near Paris who were working on these questions and who advised me to meet another researcher from the institute, who was studying the toxicity of vaccine aluminum, Professor Gherardi. At the same time, a Canadian team began to study the involvement of aluminum-based adjuvants in ASD. Currently I am an associate Pr in physiology and pharmacology and I have been working on the issue of aluminum adjuvants for more than 10 years.

2. Could you describe a pivotal moment or breakthrough in your research that significantly influenced your career path?

Apart from my meeting with Professor Gherardi, I think it was when I realized that everything, I thought I knew about aluminum in vaccines was wrong. Before delving into this subject, I would never have imagined, for example, that there was no toxicological value for these compounds, or that the safety of vaccines is almost always evaluated against solutions which contain these aluminum salts!

Another notable moment was when aluminum particles were observed in the brains of mice that had been injected into the muscle of a hind leg, clearly showing that these particles do not remain at the site of injection but can migrate into the brain!

3. How do you navigate the complexities of conducting research in a field that can sometimes be controversial?

It's actually quite easy, I don't consider my research topic to be controversial. I am a scientist, I do science. I'm not interested in controversies. I evaluate the properties or effects of aluminum salts as I would any environmental compound, and that is more than sufficient!

Aluminum Adjuvants

4. For our readers who might not be familiar, can you explain what aluminum adjuvants are and why they are used in vaccines?

There are 3 different aluminum salts, used (alone or in a mixture) for their role as adjuvants (“help” in Latin). Basically, they are substances added to vaccines to enhance the immunogenicity of highly purified antigens that have insufficient immunostimulatory abilities. This notion of adjuvant was first conceptualized in the mid-1920s by Gaston Ramon, a French Veterinarian and the immune-enhancing effects of aluminum salts were discovered at the same time in London by Alexander Glenny and his colleagues. Al salts were first used in human vaccines in 1932 and are still widely used in both human and veterinary vaccines.

5. Based on your studies, what are the potential risks associated with aluminum adjuvants in vaccines, particularly concerning long-term health?

The most important thing to understand is that aluminum salts used as vaccine adjuvants are pro-inflammatory compounds that can be particularly bio-persistent. The resulting chronic and persistent inflammation leads to over-activation of the immune system and ultimately to a sort of burn-out. This is what we see in patients with post-vaccination ME/CFS. These patients suffer from muscle and joint pain, cognitive impairment, an inability to concentrate and intense fatigue not repaired by sleep. The vast majority of these people are unable to continue their professional lives and their social lives are largely degraded.

Regarding the occurrence of early peripheral or central inflammation (neuroinflammation), the scientific literature describes very well that this mechanism is a cause of neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorders.

6. Are there any misconceptions about aluminum adjuvants that you would like to address?

Oh yes! There are several of them!

The first is that there are no studies showing the safety of aluminum adjuvants, whether in adults or children (ICAN website). In addition, there is no “threshold” value below which the presence of aluminum in vaccines would present absolutely no risk for the vaccinated individual.

The second is that these are compounds that the body does not know how to eliminate easily and quickly.

And the third is that it is scientifically absurd to compare dietary aluminum and vaccine aluminum, they are different compounds (soluble vs. particulate) and two very different routes of exposure.

7. What future research directions do you think are crucial for better understanding the safety of aluminum adjuvants?

There is a lot to do, at all levels:

Better characterize the physicochemical properties of adjuvants;

Better understand their mechanism of action;

Test their toxicity at all stages of life, taking into account in particular the accumulation of vaccines (a child often receives several vaccines on the same day, although this has never been studied) or boosters (we know that stimulation repeated inflammatory pathways are a risk factor for neurodevelopment, this is what we call the “multiple hit theory”);

Study the autophagic and inflammatory capacities of patients who experience post-vaccination adverse effects;

Look for possible genetic polymorphisms in these patients.

Autophagy

8. Autophagy plays a crucial role in cellular health. Could you explain, in layman's terms, what autophagy is and why it's important?

Autophagy is a very complex but fascinating mechanism, that helps a cell to get rid of debris (internal or foreign). It’s like a waste reprocessing plant. What is very important is that autophagy has the ability to limit inflammation. Last exciting thing about autophagy: it is carried out by brain cells for a crucial step in nerve development: synaptic pruning (reducing the number of nerve connections).

9. How does your research connect autophagy with the effects of vaccine adjuvants?

Initially, it was observed by my team that the aluminum particles, once internalized inside cells, found themselves surrounded by a membrane, which could come from a phagocytosis vacuole or the lysosome.

Observation of cytoplasmic inclusions of macrophages by microscopy scanning electronics. Reproduction of original figure 1, h from Shivane et al. (2012). A membrane partially surrounds the observed inclusion (red arrows).

Then, another clue which put my team on the path to autophagy is the fact that several patients who presented an abnormally long persistence (sometimes more than 10 years) of adjuvants in the deltoid muscle (vaccine injection site) had taken compounds that inhibit autophagy, such as hydroxychloroquine, as a preventative treatment for malaria.

In a recent study, we observed the co-localization of lumogallion and lysotracker signals suggest that PBMCs use clearance mechanisms implicating lysosomes, namely macroautophagy (xenophagy) and/or LAP, thus handling AH particles agglomerates as pseudo-pathogens. We also analyzed the presence of different proteins involved in autophagy and demonstrated modifications in the level of these proteins when the cells are exposed to adjuvant particles (Masson et al., 2023).

Our working hypothesis is then that in certain people the autophagic capacities would be less good, and when the cells of these people find themselves faced with an environmental challenge that is particularly complicated to manage (aluminum particles), they find themselves overwhelmed and do not are unable to eliminate them, which results in (among other things) the persistence of these particles and the inflammation they cause.

10. Are there any potential therapeutic implications for your findings on autophagy in relation to vaccine adjuvants?

It's a little early to say with certainty, but we can imagine testing autophagy activators, to reduce the inflammation caused by the presence of aluminum adjuvants and to ensure that the cells which have internalized them are more effective in eliminating them.

11. What are the biggest challenges in researching autophagy within the context of vaccine safety?

Find money 😉.

Studying autophagy is complex, because it is a very dynamic mechanism, which involves dozens of different proteins, and which is subject to bi-directional regulation with inflammation.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

12. Can you discuss the link between chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and vaccine adjuvants, based on your research?

As explained previously, the link between chronic fatigue syndrome and aluminum-based adjuvants lies in the chronic activation induced by pro-inflammatory particles that some organisms have difficulty eliminating. This persistent pro-inflammatory state eventually creates exhaustion of the immune system.

Our 2019 review (Gherardi et al., 2019) explains all this in detail, and describes the first signals received, following major vaccination campaigns (HBV in particular, early 1990s) or following the vaccination of soldiers (syndrome of the Gulf War, years 1990-2000). Post-vaccination injury and associated neurological syndromes have also been described in sheep since the early 2010s.

Several decades later, few resources have been put into understanding all of this, and today there are only two small teams in the world studying these questions, even though serious warning signs are also present regarding the vaccination of adolescents against papillomaviruses (containing the third type of Al adjuvant)!

13. What are some common misconceptions about CFS that your research addresses or contradicts?

The main one, at the origin of a very complicated path of medical wandering for most patients, is that CFS “is in the head”. This is absolutely false, there is a real cause (several in fact) and real differences in terms of the functioning of immune cells, if we compare controls and CFS patients, exposed to complex environmental challenges, such as Al salts. These are not imaginary patients. We are in the process of publishing our latest experimental results on the subject, but our article has already been rejected 4 times. Perseverance is an important quality!

14. How significant is the role of aluminum adjuvants in vaccines in the development of CFS, according to your studies?

Our research show that post-immunization ME/CFS represents the core manifestation of “autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants” (ASIA).

Macrophagic myofasciitis (MMF), first described in 1998 by my team (Gherardi et al., 1998), is a specific Al hydroxide-induced granuloma detected at site of previous vaccine injection (Gherardi et al., 2001). This immunologically active lesion is characterized by sheets of large macrophages that constantly enclose submicron to micron-sized agglomerates of aluminum nano-crystals in their cytoplasm, intermingled with lymphocytic infiltrates (Gherardi et al., 2001).

Occurrence of myalgia/arthralgia, chronic fatigue and cognitive alterations in patients with longstanding MMF is very unlikely to represent chance association and rather forms a consistent syndrome.

As stated in our review Gherardi et al., 2019, this is assessed by:

post-immunization onset of symptoms; similar structure of symptoms observed in independent French and foreign MMF series (Gherardi et al., 2001; Santiago et al., 2015; Chkheidze et al., 2017; Bonnefont-Rousselot et al., 2004); significant association between “myalgia” and “MMF” in patients who had deltoid muscle biopsy performed in French myopathologic centers before publication of the cause of MMF (Gherardi et al., 2001); significant clinical differences depending on the presence/absence of MMF in deltoid muscle biopsy among myalgic vaccinees, meaning that MMF and non-MMF patients differ by more than the simple detection of MMF (Ragunathan-Thangarajah et al., 2013); significant association between “chronic fatigue” and “MMF” in a case control study ordered by the French drug agency: fatigue was both “more frequent and more severe in patients with MMF than without MMF in deltoid muscle”; in sharp contrast to diseased controls, MMF patients had strikingly little medical antecedents, further indicating that cases differ from controls by more than the simple detection of MMF (ANSM, 2013); highly consistent functional neuroimaging changes (SPECT and FDGPET scanner) in MMF patients, not attributable to chronic pain or depression, indicating that MMF is detected in an homogeneous subset of patients with stereotyped condition (Van Der Gucht et al., 2015, 2016, 2017a, 2017b; Blanc-Durand et al., 2017a, 2017b); perfect similarity of the MMF syndrome with the GWI multi-symptom complex (Cazeneuve et al., 2001) defined by CDC (Fukuda et al., 1998) which has been uniquely associated with vaccine exposure in military personnel non-deployed in the Persian gulf (Steele, 2000).

15. What advancements in treatment or prevention of CFS do you hope your research will lead to?

We are working primarily to improve the fundamental understanding of this syndrome. There are probably points in common with other CFS, particularly post-infectious, or with Lyme disease, or even with long-term covid.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

16. Your work mentions a connection between vaccine adjuvants and ASD. Could you elaborate on this for our readers?

For the moment our work on the subject shows that aluminum salts have all the properties to be serious candidates in the appearance of autistic disorders, considered to be the consequence of early inflammation and autophagy disorders:

They are present in the environment of the fetus and the newborn;

They are pro-inflammatory and capable of modifying autophagy;

They can circulate in the body from the injected muscle to the brain.

Furthermore, as we explained in our review on the subject (Angrand et al., 2022) & Autophagy.

Tomljenovic and Shaw (2011) described that the increased exposure to Aluminum adjuvants correlated with increased ASD incidence in the United States, and that the quantity of Al provided at 3–4 months of age was associated with ASD incidence in seven Western countries.

In addition, postponing the first hepatitis B vaccination from the neonate stage (1st month of life) could reduce the incidence of ASD diagnosis in males by three times (Gallagher & Goodman, 2010).

Preclinical studies in rodent models clearly demonstrated that increased immune reactions during early life can induce autism-like behaviors (Hsiao et al., 2012; Abib et al., 2018; Carlezon et al., 2019). These immune reactions can be caused by a toxic effect on the immune system during development or by an early intense (and/or repeated) stimulation of it. Mouse model studies during the early stages of postnatal development showed that Al adjuvants can adversely impact social behavior (Shaw et al., 2013; Sheth et al., 2018; Eidi et al., 2020). It was recently reported that intraperitoneal injection of hepatitis B vaccine during the first three weeks of age interfered with the developing mouse brain (impaired behavior, hippocampal long-term potentiation, decreased neurogenesis, microglial activation, and proinflammatory profile of cytokine expression in the hippocampus), probably mediated by IL-4 (Yang et al., 2016; Wang et al., 2018). In addition, an adult sheep model also demonstrated that following repetitive shots of Aluminum adjuvants or ABA-containing vaccines, animals exhibited abnormal behaviors, such as increased aggressiveness and stereotypies, and decreased affiliative social interaction (Asín et al., 2020). Furthermore, the reported increased levels of IL-6 in the blood and brains of rodents exposed to Aluminum adjuvants (Bruce et al., 2019; Li et al., 2015; Alawdi et al., 2017) are of particular interest due to the role of this interleukin as an important mediator of autism-like behaviors (Wei et al., 2012).

Aluminum was observed inside cells in the brains of deceased autistic patients (Mold et al., 2018).

17. What key findings have your studies revealed about the relationship between aluminum adjuvants and ASD?

We are currently carrying out experimental work on this subject and have not yet published results for the moment, but that will come!

What is certain, given the current state of knowledge, is that if we painted a sketch of the ideal culprit behind autism spectrum disorders, it would resemble aluminum adjuvants.

18. How can understanding the role of autophagy and immune response in ASD contribute to better treatments or interventions?

This is an essential point! A recent study showed that animals in which autistic-like behaviors were induced by prenatal exposure to valproic acid (an anti-epileptic drug) showed a marked improvement in their disorders when they received the medication at an adolescent age. rapamycin, an activator of autophagy (Kotajima-Murakami et al., 2019). If we better understood the role of adjuvants on the autophagy-inflammation balance, we could avoid unbalancing it at crucial stages of development, or we could restore autophagy.

19. In what ways does your research suggest a reevaluation of vaccine safety in relation to neurodevelopmental disorders like ASD?

Our research shows that the studies that serve as references for regulatory agencies are bad, poorly designed or incomplete (Masson et al., 2018).

Furthermore, we have recently shown that in almost each of the 31 studies which have been carried out in animals on the questions of bio-persistence, translocation or neurotoxicity of aluminum adjuvants, a significant difference is observed between the exposed groups and the control groups. In other words, every time we expose an animal (rodents, rabbits, sheep) to these compounds, something negative happens (Masson et al., 2022).

There is an urgent need to evaluate (and not re-evaluate) the safety of Alu adjuvants, before exposing babies from the day of their birth to these compounds.

Current Research Focus and Funding

20. Could you tell us about your current research focus and any new projects you're excited about?

We are currently working on the study of the links between autophagy and inflammation, in the particular case of early exposure to Alu adjuvants. We have a lot of ideas, a lot of questions that we want to be able to answer, from the physicochemical properties of adjuvants and the behavior of exposed cells, to studies on animal models or on cells from patient samples. We also want to set up a project that will allow us to understand if and how aluminum adjuvants can disrupt the intestinal microbiota, which is known to have an effect on the brain. This is the famous “gut-brain axis”, whose role is now clear in the development of ASD.

In 2004, WHO stated that Adjuvant safety is an “important and neglected field”. 20 years later, what means are being taken to improve this?

21. Regarding funding, what type of research support or funding are you seeking to advance your work, and how can potential funders or collaborators contribute?

There is a lot to do, at all levels:

Better characterize the physicochemical properties of adjuvants;

Better understand their mechanism of action;

Test their toxicity at all stages of life, taking into account in particular the accumulation of vaccines (a child often receives several vaccines on the same day, although this has never been studied) or boosters (we know that repeated stimulation of inflammatory pathways is a risk factor for neurodevelopment, this is what we call the "multiple hit theory");

Study the autophagic and inflammatory capacities of patients who experience post-vaccination adverse effects;

Look for possible genetic polymorphisms in these patients.

Conducting research is very expensive!

For example, recruiting a PhD student costs at least a total of $260,000 for 3 years (salary + experiments). A postdoc costs minimum $110,000 per year. It takes at least 2 or 3 years to be able to immerse yourself in a subject, carry out experimental work and publish.

Doing high-quality research needs a lot of financial support to cover costs like salaries for research staff, good equipment and facilities, and money for experiments and analysis. To continue our important work on understanding the potential impacts of aluminum adjuvants, we are actively looking for research grants and partnerships.

We would love to collaborate with medical research foundations, generous private donors, and other organizations who care about vaccine safety and neurodevelopmental health. Working together on research projects and sharing expertise could help us make progress faster in this field.

If any of your readers are connected with institutions or funding bodies interested in supporting research on aluminum adjuvants, immune responses, and conditions like ASD and CFS, I would be very happy to discuss possible collaborations or grant applications. Please feel free to contact me by email.

Guillemette Crepeaux: guillemette.crepeaux@vet-alfort.fr

Together with the scientific community and stakeholders, I believe we can really improve our understanding of vaccine safety and neurological health for the benefit of society. Thank you for this chance to discuss our work with your audience!

