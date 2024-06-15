I was trying to figure out where or when I first came across Dr Kenneth Stoller.

I rummaged around in my mailbox and found that he had provided support and a book review for The Real Antony Fauci by Kennedy Jr.

"To give great responsibility and power to those with no accountability is a recipe for disaster." - K Paul Stoller, MD, FACHM, Hyperbaric & Integrative Medicine

And that Dr Robert Yoho has interviewed him twice.

But Dr Stoller really came onto my radar when I did my deep dive on HBOT

I decided to reach out, and I’m grateful that he agreed to an interview. He has made very important contributions to Hyperbaric and Integrative Medicine, and I’m delighted at the opportunity to share and amplify his message.

With thanks to Dr Kenneth Stoller, FACHM

Fides constantis, Dilectio absoluta, Vita aeterna

Hyperbaric & Integrative Medicine

StollerHBOT.com

www.incurableme.org

K. Paul Stoller, M.D. — Physicians for Informed Consent

Kenneth P Stoller (whale.to)

Kenneth P. Stoller – Alliance for Human Research Protection (ahrp.org)

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -13:49

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Introductory Questions:

1. Dr. Stoller, can you please share a bit about your background and what motivated you to pursue a career in integrative medicine and hyperbaric treatments?

Medicine is not just what the Rockefeller Foundation wants us to believe it is, that is, a way to sell patented meds they have a financial interest in pushing. Before this evil foundation created the Flexner Report, used to shut down all but allopathic medical schools, there were homeopathic medical schools, Eclectic medical schools, osteopathic medical schools, etc. I knew this before I enrolled in medical school and like a lost book of the Bible I decided on my own to study what was being taught in these now closed schools.

I even met with the last homeopathic faculty member at UCSF… he said it was part of the agreement that when UCSF took over the existing homeopathic medical school they retain at least one homeopathic faculty member – his name was Otto Guttentag and he said he would be the last because UCSF froze the salary for that position at 1930 compensation levels - $8000 per year.

When a good friend of mine was found dead in bed circa 1995 I visited him in hospital after paramedics revived him… I couldn’t believe the only therapy a comatose patient was being offered was an IV drip. My own research led me to hyperbaric medicine (not taught in medical schools) as the only viable therapy for an anoxic brain injury and when I found out you could treat children with cerebral palsy (CP), I never looked back.

2. How has your journey as a physician led you to focus on identifying misdiagnosed conditions and advocating for changes in the healthcare system?

The first misdiagnosed condition I focused on was multiple sclerosis (MS) because in 1983 a paper was published in the NEJM showing that Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) could change the clinical course of that disease. An 11-year study in England followed and the positive results from that helped create the Oxygen Trust which opened 6 charity clinics in the UK where MS patients could get treated for free – now there are 60 hyperbaric clinics for MS patients by MS patients (has nothing to do with the NHS).

MS is just a description of the pathology for an illness that is a mystery (supposedly) – you have multiple scars… that is all MS means – it provides no clue as to what is causing those scars or how to fix them… to get right to the point, if your MS is not misdiagnosed Lyme it is due to a retro virus. I know this because I have treated MS with antiretroviral therapy and patients rapidly improve. And I am not the only one who has done this.

"I dread government in the name of science. That is how tyrannies come in". - C.S. Lewis

Misdiagnosis and Underlying Infections:

3. In your experience, how common is the misdiagnosis of mental illness, and what are some of the most frequently overlooked underlying infections?

Not everyone with a mental illness has a brain infection, but almost everyone with a brain infection is misdiagnosed with a mental illness. Modern conventional medicine has almost completely ignored parasitology beyond bugs that cause diarrhea, such as Giardia.

4. Can you explain the connection between infections and conditions like autism, chronic pain, and Lyme disease?

First and foremost, what is called autism is a misnomer as much as calling those with a central nervous system infection with a retro virus MS. When the brain is injured there are only so many constellations of symptoms one can have, so many with brain injuries are called autistic when what they had was a vaccine induced encephalopathy. And if your brain was injured from a vaccine induced encephalopathy but not to the extent that you have overt recognizable symptoms, a brain infection with an organism like Lyme will make you symptomatic. Given that the perveance of Lyme infections in the USA and globally is about 20% - that is a lot of people.

One of the dysfunctional ways the body has to communicate with us that it has been invaded, is to cause anxiety if not full-blown PTSD, but as the infection continues unabated, pain is the next level signal…. Lyme loves to eat cartridge… you eventually feel pain, in this one example, when your joints are being eaten. How many have had joint replacements when what they had was an unrecognized infection?

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT):

5. What drew you to specialize in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and how does it work to treat a variety of conditions?

As previously noted, in 1995, my friend experienced a severe anoxic brain injury – lack of oxygen. What a surprise that using oxygen would help those with such an injury. It does activate 1000s of genes, but one of its big claims to fame is that it reactivates injured mitochondria and facilitates mitochondrial biogenesis if your cells needs more mitochondria than they are blessed with. It is all about having the energy to do the body’s work and meet its needs. HBOT doesn’t bring the dead cells back to life but surrounding those cells, let’s say from a stroke, are many living but injured neurons that are just sitting there because the body does not have a good way to turn mitochondria back on once they have been turned off by either trauma, toxins or infections.

6. Can you share some success stories of patients who have benefited from HBOT?

In Lyme, HBOT kills the bacteria because they are oxygen sensitive. My first patient was a child with CP and she went into the chamber with her Grandmother, who reported, once her granddaughter had completed her sessions, that she was a victim of Fibromyalgia, but her symptoms resolved in the chamber. I have treated carbon monoxide poisoning months after exposure (not something recognized by conventional medicine), In 2005, I published the first case of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome cured with HBOT and 15 years later an Israeli group duplicated my results. My article was published in PEDIATRICS, but I doubt I could get that published today as Pharma is in full control of the AAP and their journal. I treated a cancer patient 18 months post-surgical removal of her tumor because she was going to be getting a dental procedure and had head and neck radiation. She became deaf in one ear post-surgery. After her 8th treatment her hearing was restored. I saved many a diabetic from getting amputations, but that literally stepped on a few toes… it is very profitable to cut off a limb both to the surgeon and the hospital. Saving that limb makes them no money.

"Goodness is the only investment that never fails." - HENRY DAVID THOREAU

Incurable Me and Healthcare Transparency:

7. Your book "Incurable Me" highlights the influence of commerce on medical research. Can you discuss some of the key issues you've identified?

So, the paperback updated and revised edition comes out this summer called Incurable Us. Bottom line is, if a Pharma company isn’t making money on something you don’t hear about it. They also could have cures they could disclose from their own research but if they can’t profit from this knowledge they just won’t share it in case one day they can find a way to make money off of it.

So, conventional medicine is all about selling drugs and pushing procedures. In fact, they will sell you something the know will harm you because they can. For example, those with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are put on immunosuppressants, when these Pharma companies know an infection called Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) drives Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative colitis. A para tuberculous infection and the last thing you want to do with a mycobacterium infection is turn off your immune system.

Incurable Me: Why the Best Medical... book by K.P. Stoller (thriftbooks.com)

Incurable Us: Why the Best Medical... book by Kenneth Stoller (thriftbooks.com)

8. How do you think the "revolving-door-employment" between government agencies and pharmaceutical companies impacts public health?

Public health devolved into a control tool and helping Big Pharma make money. Policies were protected instead of people’s health. After all it was an open secret that the great culling would be done with a bioweapon and obviously they tried. The government was bled out from the inside by these evil corporations, but it was all consistent with globalist priorities in a country controlled by the CIA. The Infectious Disease Division of the CDC became a Big Pharma farm team, and the top dogs would always be placed in lucrative position in Pharma when they rotated out of “public service”

9. What steps can be taken to increase transparency and ensure that the best medical research is incorporated into clinical practice?

Eliminate the influence of Big Pharma (remember 9 out of 10 scientists will produce research that is consistent with the wishes of those funding them).

But really it will take a complete reboot at this point because the corruption is so pervasive. but fortunately the grand economic reset that is coming may take care of all this be disrupting the money flow.

Vaccines and Autism:

10. You've been vocal about the potential link between vaccines and autism. Can you explain your stance on this controversial topic?

Vaccines cause brain damage in many…vaccine encephalopathy. The answer is that simple. But if you “follow the Science” you find out that these vaccines at best don’t work as advertised if at all, and given there is no safety testing, how can they be given for any reason but to make money. For example, a review of more than 60 MMR vaccine studies conducted for the Cochrane Library concluded that the “level of accuracy of the research studies available is insufficient to prove that the vaccine causes less death or permanent injury than measles.”

It was the MMR autism study where the CDC shredded their data because it clearly showed a link.

Well, the 30-year matched control retrospective study (Aaby) on the DPT showed it increased overall mortality 10x. Now, why would a vaccine shown to increase you chance of dying 10-fold be allowed to be given to children? Money, greed, population control… do I need to say more?

Then why get the vaccine? Are we not done with so-called vaccines that don’t prevent infection or transmission. Would you buy a car that has not been shown to actually work. But we are made to take same to be in school or work?

You never change things by fighting the existing reality. You change something by building a new world that makes the existing model obsolete. - Buckminster Fuller

11. How do you respond to critics who argue that the vaccine-autism link has been thoroughly debunked?

Show me where it was debunked? Was it debunked by the CDC who shredded all their data on the link – subject of the documentary Vaxxed, for example.

12. What changes would you like to see in the vaccine development and approval process to ensure safety and restore public trust?

One could start by actually have real safety trials which have never been done… Hep B vaccine was approved after a 4-day safety trial…. It was only safe for Pharma in that sense. Compare vaccines against true placebos not another vaccine.

Efficacy of a vaccine is measured by antibodies produced but not whether those antibodies actually provide any protection.

Informed Consent and Vaccine Safety:

13. Why is informed consent so crucial when it comes to vaccination, and how can parents make educated decisions for their children?

The need for informed consent is enumerated in many codes and accords including the UN Human Rights Declaration. But the question should be how does one obtain informed consent when there are no safety trials?

14. You've testified before the US Congress about vaccine safety concerns. Can you share your experience and the key points you emphasized during your testimony?

Never mind what I said, I was approached by a highly place Congressional aide who told me I would never see a legislative bill with the words autism and treatment together in the same bill, because “Everyone in the upper echelons of government who wants to know whether vaccines cause Autism already knows they do and will do nothing about it.” He went on to say that given that vaccine cause autism that it would only be a matter of time for others to figure out we would be treating vaccine injury and not “autism” whatever that is.

Our government is simply never going to admit the causal relationship, and so I left Washington DC (circ 2006) realizing we were going to have to wait for the government to fall because affected kids could get the treatment they needed. I figure at the time 2035 when half the boys had autism – that would bring done the government, but the good news is the government is falling even now. We won’t have to wait for 2035

Current Focus and Staying Connected:

15. What are you currently working on, and how can interested readers stay informed about your ongoing research and advocacy efforts?

My book Incurable Us comes out anytime now – that is one way.

Incurable Us by Dr Kenneth Stoller (thriftbooks.com)

Incurable Us: by Stoller MD, K. P. (Amazon.com)

Incurable Me

Incurable Me: Why the Best Medical... book by K.P. Stoller (thriftbooks.com)

Several years ago I gave this interview which was transcribed:

(PDF) Interview with Dr. Kenneth P. Stoller: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), Autism, Aspartame and Mercury (researchgate.net)

Meet Dr. Stoller – Dr. Stoller HBOT

Leave a comment

Share

Thank You for Being Part of Our Community

Your presence here is greatly valued. If you've found the content interesting and useful, please consider supporting it through a paid subscription. While all our resources are freely available, your subscription plays a vital role. It helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. Please make full use of our Free Libraries.

Discover Our Free Libraries:

Unbekoming Interview Library: Dive into a world of thought-provoking interviews across a spectrum of fascinating topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Explore concise summaries of groundbreaking books, distilled for efficient understanding.

Share Your Story or Nominate Someone to Interview:

I'm always in search of compelling narratives and insightful individuals to feature. Whether it's personal experiences with the vaccination or other medical interventions, or if you know someone whose story and expertise could enlighten our community, I'd love to hear from you. If you have a story to share, insights to offer, or wish to suggest an interviewee who can add significant value to our discussions, please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com. Your contributions and suggestions are invaluable in enriching our understanding and conversation.

Resources for the Community:

For those affected by COVID vaccine injury, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Discover 'Baseline Human Health': Watch and share this insightful 21-minute video to understand and appreciate the foundations of health without vaccination.

Books as Tools: Consider recommending 'Official Stories' by Liam Scheff to someone seeking understanding. Start with a “safe” chapter such as Electricity and Shakespeare and they might find their way to vaccination.

Your support, whether through subscriptions, sharing stories, or spreading knowledge, is what keeps this community thriving. Thank you for being an integral part of this journey.