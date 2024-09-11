My final conclusion after forty years or more in this business is that the unofficial policy of the World Health Organisation and the unofficial policy of ‘Save the Children Fund’ and almost all those organisations is one of murder and genocide. They want to make it appear as if they are saving these kids, but in actual fact they don’t. I am talking of those at the very top. - Dr. Archie Kalokerinos

I first came across Dr Kalokerinos when I was putting together the stack promoting the excellent Australian documentary Vaccination: The Hidden Truth.

Amelia recently pointed me to this interview, and I thought it was time to profile one of the most vocal, honorable and courageous of the Australian anti-poisoning campaigners.

Dr Kalokerinos passed away in March 2012 at the age of 84.

Dr Kris Gaublomme MD, Belgium, editor of the Ínternational Vaccination Newsletter (IVN), interviews Australian Dr A Kalokerinos MD, Australia; the interview was first published in the IVN in June 1995.

It is hardly necessary to introduce Dr. Kalokerinos. He is well known worldwide as the doctor who spent much of his time fighting for the wellbeing of the Aboriginal inhabitants of Australia. He is so much appreciated for his work and for his engagements that many, lovingly, call him ‘Archie’ He wrote down his experiences in the masterpiece “Every Second Child”. Instead of being rewarded for doing so, he was harrassed and his methods were disregarded by the authorities, probably because they were too simple, too cheap and too efficacious to fit modem medical standards. And, besides, they were meant to protect a population which, in its own native county, is regarded by some as not worth taking the trouble for anyway. Dr. Kalokerinos thought differently. He pinpointed the increase in vaccination campaigns as the reason why, at a certain point, up to half of the vaccinated Aboriginal infants died, obviously from an acute vitamin C deficiency provoked by the vaccination.

Dr A Kalokerinos MD (1927 – 2012)

IVN: Dr. Kalokerinos you started off as a convinced vaccinator when you were working with the Aborigines, but then things happened. What have been your experiences with vaccinations?

Kalokerinos: At first it was just a simple clinical observation. I observed that many infants, after they received routine vaccines like tetanus, diphtheria, polio, whooping cough or whatever, became ill. Some became extremely ill, and in fact some died. It was an observation, It was not a theory. So my first reaction was to look at the reasons why this happened. Of course I found it was more likely to happen in infants who were ill at the time of receiving a vaccine, or infants who had been ill recently, or infants who were incubating an infection. Of course in the early stages of incubation there is no way whatsoever that anyone can detect the disease. They turn up later on. Furthermore, some of the reactions to the vaccines were not those that were listed in the standard literature.

They were very strange reactions indeed. A third observation was that with some of these reactions which normally resulted in death I found that I could reverse them by giving large amounts of vitamin C intramuscularly or intravenously. One would have expected, of course, that the authorities would take an interest in these observations that resulted in a dramatic drop in the death rate of infants in the area under my control, a very dramatic drop. But instead of taking an interest their reaction was one of extreme hostility. This forced me to look into the question of vaccination further, and the further I looked into it the more shocked I became. I found that the whole vaccine business was indeed a gigantic hoax. Most doctors are convinced that they are useful, but if you look at the proper statistics and study the instance of these diseases you will realise that this is not so. HERE

I think the most obvious example of the harm that vaccines can do is demonstrated by what happened in 75-76. I received a phone call from a politician who was elected to a position where he had some responsibility for Aboriginal health in the Northern Territory. This man had, in fact, been a patient of mine. He was concerned because the infant death rate in the Northern Territory had doubled in one year, and looked as if it was going to double again. There was no obvious explanation. I knew the Northern Territory fairly well, in fact I had walked over a lot of it, and could not see how this could be explained. I thought about it a lot, and as I traveled around the world I talked to people about it and asked questions and looked for advice.

I came back to Australia and I went out to visit my mother, and staying with my mother at the time was my youngest brother who was a medical student, and he had with him a fellow medical student. I sat down with them and discussed the problem again, and I went through every factor that I knew that could be responsible for making a child sick and resulting in a death. And one of the things that I did know a little bit about, not a lot then but I had some experience, was the fact that under certain circumstances these vaccines could be very dangerous. And I didn’t mention it. And when I finished I went into my car and I drove towards the city where I was staying at a hotel. Halfway there it just hit me like a bomb. When this politician rang me up he said in an endeavor to improve the Aboriginal mortality we stepped up the vaccination campaigns. And that is what had done it. They were actually immunising sick kids. The next day I took off by plane to go to the Northern Territory and I was excited by the realisation that at last I had the answer to the problem, but I was naturally concerned because I did not know how to communicate it.

Well I went to the Northern Territory. No one would listen to it I was regarded as a total utter ratbag. But I found that they were visiting the reservations, the outlying camps of Aboriginees in the desert, and if for some reason a mother didn’t want her child to be vaccinated they would simply grab the child and forcibly vaccinate it. I saw them chasing them on foot, and chasing them in Landrovers and grabbing the kids and vaccinating them. Now, a lot of these kids were terribly sick. They were malnourished and everything else. And if they survived the first vaccine, In a few weeks they would come back with booster shots. And then with more and more, and then they would come around with polio shots and so forth. It is a wonder that any kid survived really, not that the death rate had just doubled. It is a wonder that any one survived. So it was a pretty grim sort of situation, and it has never really been fully corrected.

The other thing of interest is that in 1977-78 there was an epidemic of a very peculiar disease in Naples, Italy. They called it the dark disease of Naples where infants and children would suddenly become unconscious without any special reason and autopsies would not really reveal a cause.

SOURCE More articles HERE and HERE

Now this was just the sort of trouble I saw amongst Aborigines. So, to make a a long story short I went over with a “60 minute” television team, and we found that two thirds of the infants and children had upper respiratory tract infections, but one third of them had just been recently vaccinated with triple antigen including whooping cough vaccine. So my advice to the Italian doctors was to give the children vitamin C intravenously and to stop using the whooping cough vaccine. It was a peculiar situation because they would never admit as to whether or not they had given them the vitamin C. But I do know that they stopped using the whooping cough vaccine, because parents that I spoke to from Italy over the next four, five or even ten years told me that they could not obtain triple antigen for their children. They could only get the diphtheria and tetanus portion of the vaccine. This terrible, strange disorder has never recurred since, so there was a connection.

Perhaps the most infamous connection was when I was working up in the Gulf country of Australia and Cape York in 1976 and I observed in some Aboriginal communities where the Health department came around and vaccinated them against a particular brand of flu, that a lot of them just dropped dead shortly after receiving the vaccine. And I went to Alman, a man who was in his early twenties and I flew the bodies across to Cairns at the coast where the autopsies were performed, and apparently they had had heart attacks. And I had some further experiences in Townshall, a few weeks later, particularly with diabetics. Now it was strange that I was the only doctor in the whole of bloody Australia that recognised this combination of events, and yet it was happening all over Australia. But this is fairly typical of my work really that other doctors for some reason seemed to go around with their heads in the sand…

IVN: … and there is plenty of sand in Australia…

Kalokerinos: Plenty! A few months later I was in America when President Ford was about to vaccinate the entire population of America, every man, woman and child, black, white and brindle against swine flu, because some idiot had told him there was going to be a massive epidemic that was going to kill millions of people. And my views received considerable publicity. In fact I ended up appearing on Catty Cosby’s television program, and I said it would be mass murder and I specifically described how people who had heart problems could drop dead. There was a man watching the programme in New York who did not like a particular gentleman by the name of Gambino. Gambino was 69 years old and a mafia boss.

Carlo Gambino, died of a heart attack on October 15, 1976

He thought this is a great idea. So he got someone to persuade Gambino to have his flu shot and Gambino promptly dropped dead. The heading of the newspapers went something like “Mafia flu jab conspiracy”. It was fairly obvious that the person who advised Gambino knew what would happen or was hoping that Gambino would drop dead. It caused a hell of a row. But President Ford said “I’ll settle all this”, and he called a special news conference and in front of the whole of America rolled up his sleeve and had his shot.

Now there is no doubt he did not have swine flu vaccine. They would not have given it to him, no way! But then he invited all the news media people that were there to line up and have theirs. Only one man volunteered and he was the White House press secretary, the rest refused to have it. And of course the other part of the story, which is history now, is that people started to become ill or drop dead in the buildings where they had received their injections. There have been several huge settlements, I think they are still going on now, haven’t finally been settled yet. President Ford passed a special act in Congress so that you couldn’t sue the manufacturers of the vaccine, you had to sue through the government.

So that was another thing. But I think the most serious event was really in the early seventies. I was in London and I heard they were going to vaccinate all the children of Africa against measles and the entire black population against smallpox.

A crowd of people in Niger, West Africa awaiting vaccination during the Smallpox Eradication and Measles Control Program in the late 1960s or early 1970s. Image: Dr. JD Millar/CDC. SOURCE

I knew the way they would carry out these campaigns and I knew that they would not use clean needles. I went to the BBC in London and tried to get on a programme with my views but of course they would not do it. And what I forecast happened. They did use dirty needles, they spread viral infections from one person to another and they continued to spread these viral infections in the vaccination needles for years. And of course that is how AIDS spread so rapidly in Africa. AIDS did not spread so rapidly in the black population of Africa simply because truck drivers were having sex with prostitutes and then giving it to their wives. Certainly that happened, but it did not explain the explosive outbreak of AIDS. AIDS was carried by dirty needles.

Photo source: ‘Science is clear – vaccinate children, says research biologist Sir Gustav Nossal’ HERE

I will tell the story how I read the 1993 special edition of Scientific American. It is a prestigious scientific journal. September 1993 – a special edition on Immunology. There is a leading article in that journal about Sir Gustav Nossal the famous Australian so called medical authority. He says what a wonderful thing these vaccines are in third world countries, because the kids no longer die from polio or diphtheria. And to illustrate his point he has got a full colour page photograph of a Nigerian infant being vaccinated, and you would not believe it, using a non-disposable needle! This is in a country where the incidence of AIDS is terribly high, hepatitis B and you name it… There is no way you can sterilise these needles efficiently in practice. If I did that that sort of procedure at home in Australia I would be instantly deregistered and probably even jailed. Now why the … (I was going to swear because it really makes me angry) are they allowing to continue this sort of practice in places like Africa just because they are blacks.

I wrote a letter to several sources after reading that article and I said it was murder and genocide. And it is, but no one would print it. Now this is the worst state of affairs in this vaccine business today, where in Africa they are still using non-disposable needles for the vaccines. Now I ask you a simple question: would you go to Africa and receive a vaccine under those conditions? You would have to be off your head! I saw one patient who was touring around Africa and there was an epidemic of some sort of disease. They advised him to be vaccinated, so he was vaccinated. They used a dirty needle and gave him AIDS. He did not know he had it, came home and gave it to his wife and they are both dead! White Australians. Now, I don’t know what people are going to do but I think if we tolerate this sort of situation in Africa then we are guilty of some pretty terrible crime against humanity.

IVN: Are you suggesting that if they use clean, disposable needles there is not so much of a problem?

Kalokerinos: Well, of course, at least they would not be spreading disease in that fashion. I do not think they should vaccinate the kids anyway, and I can show some slides about measles and how they misrepresented the situation in Africa. You cannot immunise sick children, malnourished children, and expect to get away with it. You’ll kill far more children than would have died from the natural infection. There are other ways to deal with things like measles. If they gave them intramuscular or perhaps intravenous injections of vitamin C and a bit of other nutritional support then you can virtually forget about nine tenths of your problems. I would not say all of them because a lot of these kids are so sick and so malnourished, I mean, they are like vegetables and nothing is going to save them, let us face up to it. But the ordinary child who gets measles, even the child with a moderate degree of malnutrition and so forth, if you give intravenous vitamin C supplementary to other forms of treatment, the response very often, not always, is absolutely dramatic if you get them early enough. You must get them early. If you delay, and they have been unconscious let us say for days, or a day or two, you cannot reverse it. The damage is permanent. If you get them early, give them this treatment and there is no problem. And that makes me very, very angry, because they talk about “Oh, we must stop these kids getting measles” and so forth. Well, all right, I can fix them if they get measles.

IVN: What about oral vitamin C as a preventive measure?

Kalokerinos: As a preventive measure, yes. But when they get sick like that, they have to have it intravenously. Or, sometimes if they are not all that sick, you can get away with intramuscular shots, but really it has to be intravenously. I have witnessed dozens and dozens of times how kids sick from virus infections, how their responses are dramatic. Once again with the proviso, a very important proviso, that you get them early.

IVN: So what is your final conclusion from your experience after so many years?

Kalokerinos: My final conclusion after forty years or more in this business is that the unofficial policy of the World Health Organisation and the unofficial policy of ‘Save the Children Fund’ and almost all those organisations is one of murder and genocide.

They want to make it appear as if they are saving these kids, but in actual fact they don’t. I am talking of those at the very top. Beneath that level is another level of doctors and health workers, like myself, who don’t really understand what they are doing. But I cannot see any other possible explanation: It is murder and it is genocide. And I tell you what: when the black races really wake up to what we have done to them they are not going to thank us very much. And if you want to see what harm vaccines do, don’t come to Australia or New Zealand or any place, go to Africa and you will see it there.

SOURCE

RELATED:

– Dr Archie Kalokerinos MBBS PhD FAPM.

– The Archie Tapes – Uncut and Uncensored, Preserved for Posterity (2004)

Here is part one of eleven – click HERE to access the entire 11-part series on Sandy Gottstein’s excellent Vaccination News website.

