Amelia wrote to me about Dr Moulden a while back:

Eyes are the window of the brain. Opticians, opthalmologists etc are taught the signs of strokes that are revealed in eyes (and they can see other medical conditions too) Ophthalmologic signs of brainstem strokes include: Pupil abnormalities (anisocoria, Horner syndrome, light-near dissociation, tectal RAPD)

Ptosis or lid retraction (Collier sign)

Ocular motor palsies (CN III, IV, VI)

Gaze palsies and internuclear ophthalmoplegia

Nystagmus (skew deviation, see-saw, convergence-retraction)

Ocular tilt reaction (skew) Ophthalmologic Manifestations of Brainstem Stroke Syndromes Dr Anthony Moulden explained that vaccines cause mini strokes in the brains of babies. Then he suddenly died. Here is the transcript of an interview from 2009.

AMD has also written about Dr Moulden:

How Do Vaccines Cause Autism? - by A Midwestern Doctor

The individual who first linked vaccine injuries to poor zeta potential was Andrew Moulden. Moulden was a Canadian Neurologist (and psychiatrist) who also had an extensive research background (e.g., a Masters and PhD) in the neurocognitive development of children and adolescents, behavioral disorders, neurobehavioral assessment of brain, and detecting acquired brain injuries. Moulden observed that children who were vaccinated would frequently present with neurological signs of having had a stroke following vaccination; unfortunately while those signs would often be recognized in adults, they were typically ignored in children. Likewise, I have seen many of the same injuries he described in children (especially abducens nerve palsy’s) develop in friends of mine who received the COVID-19 vaccine. To try and explain these observations, Moulden drew on decades of previous research into blood clumping and the various diseases it caused (discussed here). He concluded that vaccines diminished the zeta potential of the recipient, causing their blood to clump together and obstruct the circulation of regions of the brain with the weakest blood supplies, thereby triggering microstrokes that were too small to detect with conventional imaging techniques. Additionally, he found evidence suggesting the microstroke issue was worsened by immune activations because white blood cells (which are larger than red blood cells) would migrate into the small blood vessels and obstruct their flow, something he termed MASS. Moulden then mapped out the most common micostrokes that would occur (due to the nature of their blood supply). In this, noticed that many children who developed severe neurological disorders like autism simultaneously showed clinical signs of having had microstrokes, leading him to conclude those microstrokes were causing a variety of brain injuries, including autism and SIDS. One of the most important things about Moulden’s model was that like the CDR, it was a universal mechanism of harm and things besides vaccines (e.g., a congenital rubella infection) could also cause those dangerous microstrokes to happen. Additionally, certain vaccines (Gardasil, Anthrax and I would argue the original Smallpox vaccine) had a much greater propensity to cause the same microstrokes that the COVID-19 vaccines have now made us all aware of.



Conversely, those who already had an impaired zeta potential were the ones most likely to have severe reactions to vaccines because they could not tolerate additional impairment of their physiologic zeta potential. This for example characterized the patients I have seen who were admitted to the hospital for a complication caused by a traditional vaccine and why the elderly (who have a baseline impairment of their zeta potential) are so much more vulnerable to conditions like the flu which consistently worsen the physiologic zeta potential, hence bringing vulnerable individuals past the agglomeration threshold that they can tolerate. Note: After discovering this mechanism of injury, Moulden switched his focus to trying to treat it, but shortly before he had planned to release his treatment died unexpectedly and many have since tried to figure out what he had discovered. Based on studying his work and talking to friends who knew him shortly before his death, I believe Moulden’s approach was based around restoring the zeta potential of vaccine injured children, something which is much easier to do with the tools available now than those that were known when Moulden was still alive.

Then CM Maccioli, a regular reader, wrote this recently:

Recently I saw a video about a nomadic reindeer herding tribe of people in the far Northern Tundra of Russia. Life there, covering every human function, in the most severe weather conditions imaginable. Pee & poop outside feeds the reindeer. Try not to think about that. What piqued my interest though was the women inside the teepees preparing food and caring for babies. Guess what was on the breakfast menu? Sliced oranges. Kids came to the breakfast table and all grabbed these orange slices. Think about that. These people KNEW their children needed Vit C. Vit C cures all childhood diseases. Something we are never taught. I was never a fan of fruit (until I had pineapple in Mexico) but I remember when we were all sick as children, my mother would put orange slices next to our beds during measles, chicken pox, mumps etc. We naturally ate them because water made us vomit. She had a cure for that as well. Only time we ever had soda was during sickness and it was always ginger ale. Andrew Wakefield opened my eyes. I followed his story from the beginning. But his story was a repeat of every other man who tried to do good and was destroyed so I was not surprised. I simply believed every word he said and here we are, all true. My second son slept for 2 days after vaccination. I was getting concerned after 24 hours of sleep but he did open up his eyes and took a few swigs of a bottle and then fell back to sleep again. I kept him with me at all times during that period. On the 3rd day he awoke and all seemed to be well. It wasn't until I saw Dr Andrew Moulden's videos that I realized my son had had a stroke. They could twist & turn all things to make suspect Dr Wakefields findings, to make him seem a quack. Not so with Dr Moulden. His comparisons, thru photos, of adult stroke patients compared to those photos of children's faces were astoundingly, the same. STROKES!! in children, not something recoverable from Pharma prospectives. He was over the target and he was taken out.

I thought it was time to profile Dr. Andrew Moulden.

Dr Moulden died “suddenly” in Nov 2013 at age 49.

With thanks and in memory of Dr. Andrew Moulden. RIP.

Interview with Dr. Andrew Moulden – July 2009

Dr. Andrew Moulden (Interview): What You Were Never Told About Vaccines (vactruth.com)

With that to Jeffry John Aufderheide for producing and originally publishing the interview.

I have left all the original links although some no longer work.

1.) Dr. Moulden, can you tell us a bit about your background?

I am 44 years of age and have spent my entire adult life in academia, university, and clinical health science studies, practice, and research. My affinity for the brain and behavioral sciences stemmed from a genuine desire to find answers to many unanswered questions, questions such as – Why are we here? What makes us human? and What causes illnesses like schizophrenia, dementia, multiple sclerosis, learning disabilities, and many other often debilitating illnesses.

My area of expertise is in neurobehavioral assessment of brain and behavioral disorders – www.BrainGuardMD.com

My Bachelor’s degree was in Biological Psychology. I graduated valedictorian with an 88% cumulative average from Nipissing University, North Bay Ontario, Canada, in my core area of specialty. My Masters degree was in Child Development with my main thesis in language and neurocognitive development in children and adolescents (Laurentian University). My Undergraduate course grades in Brain and Behavior (98%) and Neurobiology (94%) were straight “A’s”. I achieved a similar level of academic success during the Masters and PhD degrees.

My PhD was in Clinical-Experimental Neuropsychology. I completed a sub-specialization in Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Ottawa during the PhD degree. My PhD comprehensive exams were on Acquired Brain Injuries and Post Concussion Syndrome. I worked with the Mild Brain Injury Association as a group leader and also the Head Injury Association of Toronto, during the PhD training. My PhD comprehensive exam was on acquired Brain Injuries. My clinical work was devoted to detecting acquired brain injuries.

I was a Natural, Sciences, Engineering, and Research Council of Canada scholar, an Ontario Mental Health Foundation scholar, an Ontario Graduate scholar, and received 27 Awards/scholarships for academic, research, clinical, and teaching excellence during my University training. I was ranked in the top 1-5% of medical residents during my emergency medicine residency rotations in Ottawa.

I have taught enrichment courses on Brain and Behavior, Neurology, Neuropsychology, and Neuropsychiatry at the University of Ottawa (1993-2005) and full courses in Neurbobiology at Atlantic Baptist University in Moncton, Newbrunswick Canada.

My clinical training during the PhD was in Clinical Neuropsychology at the Baycrest Hospital, Rotman Research Institute – University of Toronto, and the Credit Valley Hospital, Ottawa Health Sciences Center memory Disorders Clinic. The PhD thesis was in Functional Brain Imaging and Neuro-Electrophysiology at the Univiversity of Toronto. I subsequently completed a medical degree at the McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

During the PhD my extra-curricular training was in Behavioral Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology. My clerkship electives training during medical school was in Clinical Neurology. My residency training was in Psychiatry/Neuropsychiatry. I received the licentiate of the Medical Counsel of Canada (2006) having passed the core knowledge (LMCC 1) and clinical skills (LMCC 2) exams consistent with the United States Medical Licensing Exams (USMLE parts 1 and 2).

During my clinical residency training I was ranked in the top 1-5% of medical residents during rotations by my supervisors including my emergency medicine rotations in Ottawa.

I have elected to devote myself to neurobehavioral and neurocognitive assessments and research based upon my PhD and Masters training rather than practicing clinical medicine. I pursued a Medical degree solely to further understand brain and behavioral disorders, from a clinical medicine frame of reference, rather than pursuing a goal to become a practicing/prescribing physician.

For the past several years I have devoted myself to deciphering the neurobehavioral sequel associated with immune system hyper stimulation, neurodevelopmental disorders, and ultimately to vaccinations as the common environmental trigger for several brain and behavioral disorders I have studied since the undergraduate degree.

My work will be submitted for peer review in the upcoming several months. For now, peer review is available in the Tolerance Lost DVD series as I have translated the medical sciences into an information and presentation style that can be understood by the public at large, as well as the vaccine injury court special masters. Examples of the evidence of harm, I have cataloged in a ’see for yourself’ format.

2.) Dr. Moulden, we understand that you have made a revolutionary discovery. Can you tell us about it?

I would be happy to.

Through my extensive research and my work throughout the years, I have discovered that vaccinations are causing impaired blood flow (ischemia) to brain and body from clinically silent to death. These are strokes – across the board for all of us. I have reason to believe that all are being affected and all vaccinations ARE causing the overwhelming rise in autism, specific learning disabilities, attention deficit disorders, sudden infant death, gulf war syndrome, dementia, seizure disorders, some cancers it would appear, and much much more.

3.) What led you away from the rigid and possibly blinkered views of most of the rest of the medical profession?

The brain and nervous system is wired in a very specific format. Functions are localized to specific areas. Having studied brain and behavior, neurosciences, clinical neuropsychology, child neurodevelopment, functional brain imaging, clinical neurology, clinical neuropsychiatry, clinical medicine, immunology, hematology, tests and measurement, and understanding the tools and assumptions and techniques of mainstream medicine, I fell in the unique position of having being able to see clinical medicine problems, from a multitude of simultaneous areas of expertise and scientific knowledge. Relative to the human brain, I understood “rules and laws” of brain function relative to brain damage and the mechanisms of medical physiology that can uniquely cause unique patterns of brain damage in ways that my clinical skills could detect, that mainstream neuroimaging cannot. The initial “aha” moment was in 2001.

4.) What was it which caught your attention, what tipped you off and incited you to scratch the surface and investigate further?

I was seeing, autistic patients, coming out of medical school – they had a trans-cortical motor aphasia, isolation of speech syndrome, and very specific cranial nerve palsies that could ONLY be accounted for by ischemic stroke. Remarkably, my studies of schizophrenia, dementia, and research exposure to neuroimaging modalities and brain and behavioral assessments before medical school contributed to my ability to “see” what has been in front of our eyes all along – ischemic strokes and brain damages – from vaccinations. The problem has been we neither knew how to measure, when to measure or what to measure, let alone what the limitations were, of the tools we have been using to measure brain integrity, in health, disease and disorder.

It has taken the past several years to decipher how ischemic brain damages were happening in the autism we were seeing and the many other neurodevelopmental disorders. I now believe I have the answers for this, or so it appears and some solutions.

Wild polio caused the exact same brain damages as ALL other vaccines are. Indeed, Guillian Barre syndrome and a host of other neurological disorders is being caused by a common mechanism of injury – albeit from different triggers for different individuals. This is ischemia – from impaired blood flow in microcirculation units. We simply did not appreciate what was right before our eyes.

My first cases included several Autistic and Schizophrenic patients. They were showing the exact same acute onset palsies – paralysis. These brain damages were subtle – but measurable multiple, and were present in the pre-vaccine era for wild viruses like polio and infantile paralysis.

Once I was armed with the knowledge and skills of a medical doctor, a clinical neuropsychologist, a child neurodevelopmentalist, with research experience in neuroimaging, tests and measurement, scientific method design and analysis, functional localization of brain and behavioral disorders, and a broad base across several other scientific disciplines, I was able to see “the whole forest” despite the trees. Quite literally, I believe I have found and discovered a common mechanism towards acquired human disease and disorder – all of it. It is truly humbling.

5.) How have you been able to show this and how have you managed to demonstrate this? What medical imaging underlies it all? What medical imaging is the basis for it all?

I have quantified and expanded standard neurological and clinical neuropsychological tools of brain function and assessment. In essence, I have “digitized” the neurological and neuropsychological physical neurological exams across neurodevelopment using contemporary image enhancement software constrained to functional localization in the brain relative to end vascular, watershed territories – “the end of the road” for varied brain blood vessel areas. All of my tools and techniques are non-invasive.

I am now able to assess in the here and now, or looking back 50 years ago, to answer questions as to cause, in disease, neurodevelopment disorders, and much more. Remarkably, we can now advance diagnose sudden infant death syndrome, and I can answer questions relative to – Was this a shaken baby?, Did vaccines cause this person to have autism? Was this death caused by Gardasil? Did vaccines cause these damages? Since the mechanism to damages is common across all, when vaccines are involved – and sometimes even virulent infectious diseases.

6.) What is the basic information underlying your claims and what is the foundation of your beliefs?

Germs simply are not the only root cause of death, disease, and disorder. I have now conclusively shown that ALL vaccines, from infancy to geriatric, are causing the exact same brain damages irrespective of what disease or disorder comes out. The damages are specific to end vascular “mini strokes” that are beneath the resolution of our neuroimaging, but measurable in a before/after vaccination protocol. They are also directly measurable in real time – however, this involves techniques and technology I have not disclosed to the public as yet.

Remarkably, wild polio, pre-natal German measles, measles, tetanus, “Spanish flu”, etc.. all caused the exact same damages in the pre-vaccine era. We simply did not appreciate that a generic response in the human body was causing the paralysis and respiratory failure and more in from a non-specific immune response and instability of microscopic blood flow hemodynamics.

We have weakened viruses and bacteria, injected them into all of us and caused chronic illness and disease in an attenuated form, this is how these pathogens have always caused harm. It is the bodies response to foreign things entering it, especially under hypersensitivity states, that is causing neurodevelopment disorders and chronic illness and much more.

7.) You speak of epidemics. What is your understanding of an epidemic? How does it manifest?

The explanation of epidemic is simple, we are now seeing:

1 in 6 children with specific learning disabilities. 12-15% children with attention deficit disorder.

1 in 87 with autism spectrum – a 1700% increase over ten years. 1% sudden infant death

40 deaths and 15,000 substantive adverse Gardasil reactions 1 in 15 over 65 with dementia; 1 in 8 over 85

Chronic fatigue syndrome Fibromyalgia

Seizure disorders “West” syndrome

Global developmental delay 1 in 450 with type 1 diabetes

1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will develop cancer over a lifetime.

Gulf war syndrome affecting and disabling 250,000 troops and 42,000 deaths. These vaccinated soldiers show the exact same neurological damages after vaccination as the infants and children are exhibiting after each childhood vaccination. These are strokes – oxygen demand exceeding oxygen supply – conclusively!

This is just the tip of the iceberg.

These microscopic strokes are happening to the brain and body in immediate and delayed, waxing and waning, acute and chronic ways. This is receiving a plethora of clinical labels. In basic physiology – the base cause is common across the board.

There is no such thing as an acquired genetic epidemic. The epidemic is an acquired phenomenon, from environmental factors, for which I can now conclusively show, vaccinations are the mass culprit for most of this.

8.) What has the response been to your discoveries? How have they been received by the public / the world at large?

The public gets it. The chiropractors embrace it. The medical Doctors, including pediatric neurologists, are stunned by it. The pharmaceutical and organized medicine cartels – must deny it. The philosophy is “if they cannot deny the message, then they will discredit the messenger.” This is simply how the system works.

The evidence is now self evident. All you have to do now is receive the education you need to appreciate and see what is before your very eyes – layperson and Doctor.

My imaging is called the 12-IMAM – 12 “Eye” M.A.S.S. Anoxia Measures” based on the 12 cranial nerves. “MASS” stands for “Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes. Anoxia refers to impaired oxygen delivery to tissue.

9.) Are there other doctors, researchers and scientists who share your views and agree with you?

All of them – once they take the time to learn. It is 100% undeniable. There is NO way to refute what we can all see now. By example, gravity was with us since the dawn of creation. Sir Isaac Newton did not “discover” gravity – he simply put the conceptual framework forward as to why apples fall from tress.

I have simply put the conceptual framework science, measurement system, and explanations to “why are we getting sick” and “LOOK” all vaccines are causing the exact same neurological damages irrespective of what disease comes out, across the lifespan, This means that it is something the body does in response to immune stimulation that is causing disease and disorders – I now believe I know what this “something” is.

10.) In your opinion, what percentage of vaccines cause adverse effects?

It is in my considered opinion, all of them. I can now show the evidence to back this up. The damages have been clinically silent, but we are all being harmed along the same continuum from clinically silent to terminal disorders and diseases – across all organ systems. However, my ability to measure and prove my point, for the moment, is locked in on the brain functions and neurobehavioral and neuropscyhiatric and neurological conditions primarily.

11.) Do you think it is possible to determine in advance (using medical tests or clinical examination) who is most likely to react / which individuals are predisposed to very serious reactions to vaccines?

Yes, however, vaccines are not addressing the common cause of disease and disorder in human physiology. It is not the germs causing disease and death and chronic illness, it is the bodies common, generic, non-specific immune response and electrostatic instability of blood flow that is causing disease, and many states of autoimmunity, including multiple sclerosis, and much much more.

We do not need to vaccinate for all the pathogens on earth, since all pathogens are inducing disease and death and disability via a singular common set of mechanism. It is these mechanism that need to be addressed on an as needed basis. This is now do-able it always was. Louis Pasteur’s germ theory was just that – a theory. His contemporaries, Dr Antoine Bechamp and Dr Rudolph Virchow were closer to the truth as to the cause of disease. Remarkably, this means that much of what we are doing in western medicine is wrong – we have been practicing medicine in a state of confusing cause and effect and causing more harm, globally, than good…for over 200 years!

12.) Those who believe strongly in vaccines often claim that it is too early if a reaction takes place within only a few hours or too late if a reaction takes place several months or even several years after administration of the vaccine…. Within which time could the adverse effects occur in your opinion ? Could these side effects frequently been delayed ? How could you explain that some adverse events occurred so much time after the vaccination

Reactions are occurring for us all – within several minutes, This is a function of two things:

1) Non-specific immune hyperstimulation (a process involved in all immune hypersensitivity states – which I have called “MASS”),

2) An electrostatic instability of blood flow that impairs fluid dynamics and oxygen/nutrient delivery throughout the bodies 60,000 miles of end capillary blood vessel units which are required for life, healing, cellular function, wellness, and health.

The microscopic blood flow and vessels are being damaged, immediately and delayed, waxing and waning, acute on chronic, clinically silent to apparent. One part involves phase changes in blood flow from “fluid” to gel, and back again. This is “sludging” of blood flow. “Sludged” blood cannot traverse capillary units designed to allow red blood cells, which carry oxygen, through the capillaries, in single file.

In physics, Force equals Acceleration times MASS. This is known as Sir Isaac Newton’s “Big G” (for Gravity). As you increase MASS (as in sludged blood and agglomeration of other particles suspended in blood flow – including heavy metals and amino acids), without a net increase in force, then there is deceleration and no forward flow.

The brain (and other organ systems) do not have blood flow receptors. There are only blood pressure receptors. Accordingly, when flow is diminished, there are no signals to the body that something is wrong when pressure remains adequate. This all plays out at the microscopic level, sometimes at the angstrom level – we have no microscopes to see this live within the human body.

When an infant dies of “sudden infant death” or “no cause of death” after vaccination, the actual cause of death is impaired blood flow, in this case to the microscopic, watershed, end-capillary vessels in the brain stem controlling the central drive for respiration. The impaired blood flow has to be bilateral. This causes a cessation of breathing. Cardio respiratory arrest ensues in a perfectly healthy human. Coroners will not find cause of death as the cause of death “no microscopic capillary blood flow” in life is also present for us all in death – no blood flow.

Adverse events happen so far removed from vaccination as the damages are additive, on-going, and susceptible to other non-specific immune hyper stimulating events beyond simply vaccinations. The ischemic state can wax and wane. Auto antibodies can be formed against tissue that is now poorly perfused. The viscosity of the blood can fluctuate and vascular areas damaged from previous vaccinations are now uniquely susceptible.

However, the common mechanism of delayed pathology is almost always related to immunological tolerance, lost, impaired colloidal stability of blood flow, and loss of the carrying and dispersion capacity of blood flow. “The life of the flesh is truly in the blood – this is Electrostatics. There is no such thing as alternating or direct current in nature. It is all Electrostatic. In terms of formed elements in the blood, this is in the form of minute static charges in the realm of 100 thousandths of a volt that maintains blood flow as dispersed, spiral, fluid, with low bulk stress or agglomerated, laminar, “sludged” with high bulk stress.

The laws that govern blood flow in the human body are the same laws that govern movement in our universe. These are electrical and chemical forces. Cause is never to be found in chemistry. Chemical changes is an effect. Cause is found in electrical forces, that are a part of all substances that have Mass. Western medicine ignores the electrical nature of the human physiology, largely due to a lack of understanding, and an inability to profit off of basic facets of nature freely available to us all – electricity, electrostatics, and water…of all things. The body is 75% water by weight. Blood is 95% water. This water has an electrical component as much as all mass and matter in our universe has an electrical component. This electrical component is critical to blood flow, blood carrying capacity, healing, and functions at the cellular level.

13.) In your opinion, are all vaccines “suspect” or are there certain vaccines which are still “acceptable” and if yes, which one(s) ?

It is no longer an opinion as I now have conclusive evidence to show that ALL vaccines are causing the exact same damages for us all in the exact same manner that wild polio virus caused paralysis, respiratory failure (“Iron lung”), death, bleeding into the brain, and more.

It is the act of repeat vaccinations, properly spaced apart that is creating one part of the problem. It is the aluminum that is creating a second part of the problem. ALL other foreign substances in vaccines are creating a third part of the problem – like adding fuel to a fire. One does not need to be directly vaccinated to be vaccine injured.

Vaccines are not the only trigger that adds up to the problem. Sometimes, when the mother is immune tolerant to a specific antigenic determinant, vaccination to the mother will induce the “MASS” ischemic damages to the infant via breast feeding in the same manner that vaccination does – and cause autism (ischemic strokes). Sometimes this will cause “Mobius syndrome” in the prenatal life – 48% of these children have autism and/or childhood schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia and autism are the same “beast” in pathophysiology (MASS ischemia) albeit the triggering sequence differs as a function of immunological. Electrostatic, and timing of damages in neurodevelopment.

The damages acquired are additive and summative with each vaccine. By example, I have now demonstrated that the teen girls that are having severe adverse effects from Gardasil, including death, are actually experiencing a completion of the additive neurovascular damages that were adding up with EACH childhood vaccine. These damages are also an additive for the infants and children in the same manner. These are all ischemic strokes. There is a “breaking point.” If this point is reached, in frequency, duration, or severity, in the toddler years, neuropdevelopmental disorders emerge. If it happens in a teen or adult, a different set of symptoms will emerge. The process is akin to a fast or slow “strangulation” of tissue by impaired fluid dynamics and microvascular circulation, integrity, and repair.

14.) In France, since the widespread Hepatitis B vaccination campaign here, many are claiming to suffer from macrophagic myofasciitis (Gherardi, Chérin et all). This is a condition caused by the abnormal stagnation of aluminum crystals resulting in an over- stimulation and over-reaction of the immune system and a whole host of related autoimmune and other problems…. Does your discovery confirm the existence of this kind of illness or have you unearthed a whole different type of condition?

Yes indeed. This is similar to the Arthus reaction from vaccination, the “Bordet phenomenon, the Sanarelli/Schwatrzman phenomenon, and type IV delayed hypersensitivity responses in mammalian physiology.” “M.A.S.S.” is a series of physiological steps that induces ischemia – to skin, brain, organ, and bone. Aluminum is a coagulator or flocculant. Aluminum has a plus three electrical charge. All positive cations are “coagulators” – they cause particles with mass to come together, agglomerate, sediment, “sludge”. Aluminum has 84 times the capacity to cause agglomeration (sludging) as does Sodium (Na+) – and element with a singular positive charge.

We use aluminum in water treatment plants, to cause “sludging”, agglomeration, and flocculation so that impurities in water sediment to the bottom of the water. We use aluminum in anti-antiperspirants since they cause “sludging” and blockage of the perspiration ducts in the arm pits. This same sludging is achieved in human tissue and blood flow from vaccinations with aluminum. The ischemic tissue attracts macrophages that attempt to “clean up” the damaged tissue as well as the sedimented aluminum. This causes an inflammatory response (or not). The aluminum cannot readily be removed from the tissue since the large positive charge (from Aluminum) derails the negative electrostatic carrying capacity of the blood where the aluminum has accumulated. The blood vessels, muscle, and fascia in the tissue area will be damaged from the on-going ischemia and the inability to remove aluminum from the area (an electrical charge problem). The macrophages and white blood cells will be called to this area to “clean up.” It is the act of the immune system chronically coming to this tissue area that perpetuate the problem and creates greater disease and the possibility for induction of an autoimmune response, or immunological tolerance through anergy or deletion.

Remarkably, the immune response, in biomechanics, that causes further tissue damages, in some instances, from macrophagic myofaciitis to Type 1 Diabetes to Parkinson’s disease, to Multiple Sclerosis, to Guillain Barre Syndrome, to Febrile seizures, to Autism-spectrum, to Crohns- Colitis, to Sudden Infant Death…to “you name it.”

15.) Are the toxic adjuvants in vaccines, like aluminum, the only ones which can trigger the reactions you mention or can vaccine antigens contribute to these reactions also? In other words, in your opinion, if vaccines did not contain aluminum, would this completely solve their toxicity problem or not? Do you feel that all vaccines should be banned, i.e. that it is the whole vaccination philosophy which is at fault, or is it only that vaccines and their ingredients need to be modified to made “good vaccines”?

Great question. You have clearly been reading some of my posted work. The problem is two- fold:

1) Electrostatic (positively charged cations like aluminum are pathological in this instance),

2) Immunological – this is “MASS”. Both categories represent a series of processes that can be launched independently or in collaboration which ultimately conspire to cause the mechanism to disease – ischemia – this is step one to all that follows.

It is in my opinion, backed up with conclusive evidence that all vaccines have to be banned. They are all causing ischemic brain and body damages and chronic illness and disease. Vaccines do not address the cause of disease from infectious agents – MASS and electrostatics of blood flow. It is MASS and the electrostatics that needs to be addressed, not vaccinations for every possible “bug” on planet earth.

Aluminum, mercury, squalene and other contaminants that have added to the vaccines, are equivalent to viruses and bacteria relative to causing damages to human tissue. They are foreign substances in human physiology that induce electrostatic and immunological responses – both of which derails blood flow as well as can lead to direct tissue damages in their own right.

Importantly, the vaccines are causing the exact same pathological sequence as wild polio virus does and did to cause paralysis and respiratory failure. This is the same mechanism by which:

1.) Thalidomide caused babies to be born with no arms and legs.

2.) Vioxx caused heart attack and stroke.

3.) Cholesterol lowering drugs are causing myalgia and mysositis.

4.) Spanish Flu killed 20 million in 1918.

5.) Swine flu vaccine caused paralysis (see www.VacTruth.com)

6.) Hep A/Hep B vaccines are causing multiple sclerosis.

7.) A series of anthrax vaccines causes female vets to give birth to infants with no arms or legs 18 months after vaccination.

8.) All vaccines are causing autism spectrum and learning disabilities SIDS and ADHD.

9.) Repeat flu vaccines are causing dementia.

10.) Tetanus causes lockjaw – this is ischemic stroke, in evolution, to the brain from blocked blood flow.

11.) Vaccination induces Guillian Barre Syndrome (these are end vascular strokes – to descending motor tracts in the brain – brain damage!

12.) Smallpox killed and caused skin lesions – this was dermal ischemia – impaired capillary blood flow.

13.) Congenital rubella, in the pre-vaccine era, caused ischemic damages to brain body and lung.

Wild polio virus, measles, and congenital rubella etc. in the pre vaccine era caused the same damages we now see, in a different form, from vaccinations, There is and was no mercury or aluminum with the wild viral infections. Clearly, the problem cannot be solved by removing the aluminum adjuvants. The solution is the control of the electrostatic stability of blood flow and fluid dynamics in addition to controlling the non-specific, generic, immune response sequence, which I now know, and I have called “MASS.”

Remarkably, MASS and electrostatics contain the answers to pathology prevention as well as to key aspects towards recovery for those harmed – brain and body, across the “MASS” spectrum.

16.) What prevents your discoveries from being accepted and taken into account?

This is something I need to publish, however, I put all my efforts towards putting my evidence before the United States federal Circuit courts as the only way to stop this out of control train wreck is to hold the system accountable in court – broadly, else there will be no dis-incentive to the firms that make vaccines for profit to stop making vaccines available.

Remarkably, I have made the evidence so glaringly obvious, that you can quite literally, now see for yourself, in the here and now, and going back 70 years ago if damages happened then. This is achieved via the BrainGuardMD.com non-invasive, functional, neurovascular, neuromotor neuroimaging suite.

17.) Do you believe that vaccinations have eradicated epidemic diseases?

No, not at all. All we have done is translated “forest fires” for 1% of the population into chronic and acute “brush fires” for the entire population. Sanitation, nutrition, potable water, proper nutrition and hydration was eradicating epidemic disease. Virulent pathogens can be handles – we simply needed to control the “MASS” response in human physiology along with the electrostatics of blood flow. In this regard, there would have been no infantile paralysis or respiratory failure from wild polio, or death from Spanish flu, or H1N1 for that matter. We can handle the germs – all of them, we simply need to control the magnitude and nature of the immune system response to these virulent pathogens. The same pathological sequence has to be controlled, in human physiology, on an as-needed basis, irrespective of the pathogenic strain or virulence.

Polio is now known as aseptic meningitis and a bunch of other names. It never went away. Then again, it was never polio, the virus, that was causing the paralysis and disease – these were ischemic strokes from “M.A.S.S.” All other pathological states flow from this generic common first step to disease.

18.) Have you encountered opposition, hassles, threats or obstacles to the publication of your work in the leading medical journals?

Yes I have. including pulls of my talks as early as 2005 amongst other “pre-emptive” tactics that can be discussed at a later time. For now the issue is on the health and wellness of our fellow beings, my battles are irrelevant.

Organized medicine has not been kind, although it would have been kind if I simply “played ball.” At the time of my initial discoveries and proof causation proven tools, I was on the boards of directors of two organized medicine bodies in Canada, resident editor, and about to be posted to the newly forming Federation of Specialty physician in Canada. I chose to represent the truth and science and humanity rather than line my own pockets or accept career advancement for “selling out.” This is what a physician takes their oaths to do. This is what a scientist is bound to be true to. This is what a human being does for fellow beings. It is not about being better than ones fellow being, it is about helping one’s fellow being become better. We all have a part to play. As it turns out, these medical discoveries are my small part and the knowledge belongs to humanity, not my pocket book, and not buried in some pharmaceutical firms “knowledge vaults.”

My work frightens those in the know at the upper echelons, and now in the Federal courts. They will have to brand me a ‘quack’ and destroy my credibility, as they will not and cannot deny the evidence I now bring to bear.

It is no longer a simple matter of “are vaccines safe?” The repercussions with my “MASS” discoveries is that the entire medical model collapses – the germs are NOT the cause of disease, in an of themselves – this was never the truth, it was just theory.

19.) What are your ‘opponents’ main viewpoints and claims?

They have none. There are no other viewpoints anymore. The truth is self evident now – res ipsa loquitur. All they have to do is come and listen, come and look. ALL who take the time to learn and be educated with the evidence I can now show – are speechless, from pediatric neurologists to all medical and paramedical professionals alike. The vaccine courts have nothing to do with truth. We shall see what viewpoint emerges from that pit in time.

20.) In France, the authorities claim that it is only those from the back woods of France who are opposed to the Hepatitis B vaccine and that the link with multiple sclerosis has never been proven. What are your thoughts on this?

Multiple sclerosis is ischemic damages first, from impaired blood flow, from MASS and de- railed electrostatics of fluid dynamics in human blood. This is also Guillain Barre syndrome. The myelin sheaths around the nerve cables can be damaged by antibodies against myelin basic protein, or other theories like “molecular mimicry.” The bottom line is that the ischemic conditions are coming first. When this is perpetual, waxing an waning, the damages will slowly accumulate, The “cables” of white matter tracts in the grain are also vascular. Even blood vessels have blood vessels (the vasa vasorum) and the white matters tracts, targeted in multiple sclerosis, will be targeted for autoimmune destruction of they are experiencing on-going damages from ischemia. This is achieved with repeat vaccinations, “sludged blood flow”, “MASS”, and derailed fluid dynamics in the microcirculation, brain, body, and the interconnecting tracts of the nervous system.

21.) What are your thoughts on the fact that for well over a century, large numbers of doctors have blown the whistle on vaccines, coming together at conferences to inform the world of the dangers of this practice, but their papers, research and statements have fallen on deaf ears. How is it that their warnings have had so little effect?

Money makes the world go round. The medical model we currently have, is wrong. Some truly believe they are doing the greater good. The political system is controlled by corporate interests with deep pockets. They don’t know what they don’t know. Fear is used to control us all. They have lacked the proof causation proven techniques I have now acquired with the 12-IMAM measurement system. Science is only a man-made statistical, probabilistic, mathematical model that can just as soon discover truth as it can create truth de novo, or cover truth – if the end justifies the means, profit is involved, and they know of no other way to achieve the end we all seek.

22.) Have measures been taken against you in your work? Has anyone tried to keep you quiet, to prevent you from speaking about your work?

There is a restraining order that exists to this day that prevents me from speaking at doctors meetings in Canada. They came after my medical license. My sponsorship to present my work to the world congress of psychiatry, in Cairo, Egypt was canceled in 2005. No one wanted to fund my work – despite being a National scholar who received over ¼ million in 27 academic and research excellence scholarships during my post secondary studies. Our Canada Food and Drug Safety adviser of 40 years, Dr Shiv Chopra, was gag ordered and fired for blowing the whistle as well, on many things, least of which was the ruse of safe and efficacious vaccines.

I made it to the “Quack-watch” list within 24 hours of speaking in public about my work, for the first time, last October. I suppose this is a badge of honor – albeit in a manner that looks dishonorable to society as a whole.

I chose to walk away from Western medicine and 20 years of award winning post secondary education last year. I will not go back. I had no choice. My integrity and knowledge prevented continuing on. When the standard of care in medicine forces you to cause harm to a fellow being, and you know this, then one has an ethical dilemma or selective attention. If I remained in the medical profession doing what I now do, saying what I now say, they would take my medical license away, for whatever reason. You would then be told “you cannot listen to Dr. Moulden..he has lost his medical license.” They cannot take away something I choose not to use. My knowledge is not tied to renewing a license. If you drive for twenty years, and choose not to renew your drivers license, this does not negate the fact that you know how to drive a car.

The only person who knew the true magnitude and reach of my discoveries was Dr Bernard Rimland – founder of the autism research institute and Defeat Autism Network protocol in the United States. Unfortunately, Dr. Rimland passed away a year before I was ready to start coming public with my work.

Remarkably, some very prominent scientist-advocates in the autism spectrum world know of my work, however, my work threatens their organizations as well, which creates more blocks. One cannot justify spending a 5 year, 5 million dollar research grant assessing the effects of measles virus on macaque monkeys when someone has shown you that the germs are not causing the disease, let alone autism. You cannot justify charging families $5000 to receive gastrointestinal work ups, when it is now shown that the gastrointestinal problems are a symptom of the same pathology that is causing brain damages – ischemia.

23.) Have you ever been called in to testify in court?

I am before the courts now. Two “torpedoes” in the water I suppose. One case is an adult University professor who now has dementia after Hep A and Hep B vaccines. The other is a case of sudden infant death after DTap/MMR vaccine. These cases will be the litmus test and I have buttressed both with the same evidence – all vaccines, across all diagnostic end points, are creating the same measurable, reproducible, quantifiable, neurological ischemic damages. The courts are dragging their feet.

The following link to “Baby M.” tells the story – across the board. http://www.vaccinerights.com/forensics.html

24.) What, in your opinion, is the role of the WHO, and that of the CDC?

My opinion is that they are being controlled by the very groups that profits from selling us sickness and disease and symptom based palliative care based on lack of understanding as to the cause of human disease and disorder – in cause, prevention, and treatment. The entire grid of checks and balances has been corrupted, in knowledge, power, direction, goals, methods, beliefs, legislation, and appointments. Human health and wellness cannot be mandated at the end of a syringe or in a one size fits all anything. Cut, burn, and poison is not health care.

25.) Why do you think that your work represents one of the most important discoveries in the field of health?

It is the cause of disease and chronic illness including all of the neurodevelopmental disorders, dementia, many neurological disorders, and….well, pretty much most of what we have put labels to and not quite understood. We have been throwing watermelons at dartboards trying to hit the bulls-eye, not knowing where the bulls eye is. We have been making a mess of things and causing global, needless, pain and suffering, on astronomical numbers. What I have to bring to bear is quite literally a paradigm shift in all health care which takes us from the era of candle making to the era of the electric light bulb with answers, and solutions, that does not require putting foreign substances into our body. It is time we focused in on “bulls eye” in health and wellness. My work paves the way for this era and a return to natural healing arts, including chiropractic, naturopathic, osteopathic, herbology, and traditional Chinese Medicine. This is going to be a tough pill for allopathic medicine and pharmaceutical interests to swallow.

Assuredly, with science and self evident truth to share, no one will ever buy or sell another vaccine, in the history to come. This is coming fast. I pray that I am not too late.

26.) What do you think of the measures currently being taken in various countries to bring in compulsory vaccination against a potential swine flu pandemic?

This is genocidal. Those that will be harmed will those that have received the most vaccines since the damages are additive from each vaccination. The younger generations will be hardest hit – immediately and delayed. We are about to inject MASS vaccinations, creating M.A.S.S. disorders, on mass scales. This will be brain and body damages for all.

The state has no right to meddle, by law or decree, with the sanctity of the human blood, body, or soul. This is the State imposing it’s will over the individual citizen. This is a looming catastrophe that will create the very thing it purports to avert and then some. We have been here before.

I have attached a second article for you to address this question – complete with pictures to show my point, and make a final heartfelt plea to the citizens of your Countries to please wake up from this titanic ride we are being taken upon – the iceberg is straight ahead. You must take control of the helm – we all must rise to this call, all Nations..now.

27.) Do you think it’s possible that governments might institute martial law including enforced and compulsory vaccination?

The laws have already been passed that support these very acts. Indeed, in the event of a civil uprising, the laws have been changed in North America such that the American military can come into Canada to quell civil up-risings. Once martial law is called, or a global pandemic is called, the individual citizen no longer has any rights, they must receive the vaccinations, else be deemed a threat to national security and public health.

28.) What, in your opinion, caused the 1918 “Spanish” flu pandemic?

Vaccinations – to the United States military personnel being deployed overseas.

Spanish Flu did not kill 20 million. It was the non-specific “M.A.S.S.” immune hypersensitivity response and loss of electrostatic control of stability of microscopic blood flow that caused clinically silent end vascular, watershed circulation ischemia.

Ischemic strokes to brain and body were as much a cause of the death from Spanish Flu as it will be with the next “outbreak” via vaccination vectors or wild virus vectors in the community.

You do not need vaccinations against Spanish Flu anymore than any other pathogenic strain, you need to control the mechanisms in human physiology by which all these v varied pathogens induce disease – this is MASS and electrostatics – also known as “Zeta potential.”

Spanish Flu - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

29.) What are your thoughts on the various therapies and disciplines used to treat vaccine adverse effects?

Call me. 1-877-NOW-I-CAN. Assessment first. Diagnosis second. Treatment third – we use darts now to hit bulls-eyes, leave the “watermelons” to allopathy. I have some answers that can be implemented immediately. However, the entire system has been thrown out of balance. The body can heal – brain included. You simply have to target several “bulls-eyes” simultaneously to restore the self healing powers God gave all of our bodies the capacity to do. This will be called the 12-IMAM MASS Victory health recovery series, solutions, and methods. For now, we can be found on-line, for help,

At www.BrightStepsForward.org, and www.Therapies4Kids.com.

You can create the best band-aids for the world, until the world understands it is sick, and “bleeding”, then “band-aids” do not make sense. When the patient, in this case the entire western medical system, is sick and in denial, one cannot offer treatments and new solutions unless the patient agrees what “bleeding” is. Until such time, you are all stuck and I cannot speak of answers, solutions, or “band-aids”, as my answers do not make sense yet – those in control of the medical system must admit the problem is real and exists. In this instance, admitting what the problem is also means admitting responsibility – personally, politically, and corporately – this is a heavy price tag to bear, and pill to swallow.

We will start helping those that seek help. I make no claims. I can cure nothing. If one happens to get better from seeing us – this must be coincidental.

30.) Once the “damage is done”, is there no hope or are there other approaches? Can anything be done to treat vaccine damage?

Yes. The body and brain can heal much the same way a diabetic foot ulcer can heal and a pressure (decubitus) ulcer can heal. This is all blood flow first – in pathology, and in healing. Electrodynamics, remarkably, is as much a part of the healing process as is oxygen, and control of MASS and “zeta.” The hepatic system is critical. The body can detoxify on its own – however, it must be placed in the proper physiological state.

Thankfully, vaccine injuries, relative to brain functions, have mainly disconnected the white matter connecting cables tracts while leaving the cortical “lightbulbs” (gray matter) intact. The white matter brain cables can re-connect. This means motor and language and sensory functions, including much cognitive function, can be fully recovered. The brains cables will re-grow and re- connect, perfectly and point for point on their own. One has to re-establish the balance on the human body – multiple organ systems. This is all do-able, however, it must be done on a case by case basis as there is no one size fits all here.

31.) You are involved in politics also…. Can you tell us what motivated you to go into politics? Vaccination policy could be considered to be a strategic position which is more monopolistic than anything else, don’t you think? Do you hope to change things through your work as a politician? Is your life not more in danger now that you are involved in politics, considering the stand you take on the subject of vaccination?

When the socio political system is sick and causing disease – it needs a physician. I cannot change this system treating seven patients a day and calling this life and a career.

I would rather change the system, to help the individual, rather than change the individual to help myself. The medical, socio political, and world banking system is controlled by the very groups that are making us all sick. Medical knowledge and scientific truth will not help humanity.

The only way out of the messes we have created is an informed, educated, participatory, democracy, for, by, and of the people. I hope to inspire citizens to re-claim what rightfully belongs to the people – their Nationhood, inalienable rights, Sovereignty, and control of the issuance and control of the credit and currency of the nation. If the people do not control these critical nodes, then usury, once in control will wreck havoc on every nation – in health, wealth, fundamental rights and freedoms.

There is nothing to fear but fear itself. Death is inevitable. One should fear more of what they did not do in life knowing what was right than not do what is right in life, knowing right from wrong. Ridicule, poverty, loss of status, wealth, or death – without faith, without hope, you are already dead. I choose to love, for myself and for our fellow man, simply because truth has guided me this way by the choices I have made in my own life. We all have choices to make.

You will never see a u-haul following a funeral procession – perhaps there is more to life than collecting possessions. God will never fault you for doing the right thing. Fault will be found in not doing anything, despite the ability, knowledge, and ability to do otherwise.

I welcome coming to your Country to penetrate this vaccine darkness with light – for one, and for all.

Dr Andrew Moulden MD, PhD www.BrainGuardMD.com www.VACTruth.com www.BrightStepsForward.org 1-877-NOW-I-CAN

www.Therapies4Kids.com

Authors Note: A video interview of Dr. Andrew Moulden can be found here. Photographic evidence can be found here.

