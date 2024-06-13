I’ve written about instinct before, here referencing Amelia.

The reason I think this, is that I know plenty of non-vaccinating mums and they think differently. They don't trust anyone. They take advice, do their own research and make their own decisions on all medical problems their children face, hoping they have thought it through well enough. For them, and for me, protecting our baby’s health is our personal responsibility. They don't say it, I never said it when my sons were young, it is just our instinct. So, whereas I let my eldest son get his Hep B jab because I hadn't expected to be confronted with the decision 24 hours after he was born, I then did my research, I searched for the reason that justified the jab and didn't find it, knowing I had to find it was me following my maternal instinct. I know a mum who took her eldest child to get his 2, 4 and 6 month jabs. At the third visit she said to her mother (who is anti-vax but respected that her daughter was on her own journey) “why am I in tears?” and her mother replied, “because you are ignoring your maternal instinct”. So, for us being awake is not about being clever, it is about following, not suppressing, our instinct. I struggle here to explain it to you because we don't really understand why other mums don't think and behave the way we do. Anyway, listen to Dr Palevsky he is diplomatic and expert and explains his view on the willingness of parents to outsource their thinking on protecting their babies. You may interpret what he says differently, I may not express myself well on this, maternal instinct is a hard topic to be objective about when you are a mum.

It’s a subject that really interests me.

Just how they have managed to damage our protective instincts.

Which is why, when I found out that Kelli Swan (a reader and supporter of this Substack) had written a collection of personal stories touching on instinct and the inner voice, I was intrigued.

Kelli shared her book with me and is generously sharing a couple of the stories here with you.

As you will see in the first story, I’ve now learned about Greg Caton and Black Salve, and will write about it in the future.

With thanks to Kelli Swan.

Courage in the Face of Experts: Adventures Off The Road Most Traveled

Skin Spots and Black Salve

Down the Escharotics Rabbit Hole

About 20 years ago, I started using a black salve (an escharotic) to treat skin spots and cancers. I decided to try this after seeing the magic a similar product had performed on a horse that had a sarcoid growth. For more details on that story, jump ahead and check out the chapter titled “Andre and That Thing Over His Eye” in the HORSES section.

As a person with fair skin, I have enjoyed my share of trips to dermatologists. These visits nearly always result in the cutting off or freezing of the latest skin find. Several trips a year to the dermatologist became an expensive undertaking over time (not just in dollars, but in time spent.)

When I did my initial research on the black salves, I discovered many amazing testimonials about people using them to treat various types of skin lesions, including potential melanomas. (Note: my research occurred well before the heavy censorship era, back when search engines results reflected a variety of sources, and not just officially sanctioned ones.)

The salve I used was based on bloodroot, an ancient Chinese herb that has been used for a variety of skin conditions for centuries. I won’t go into the history here, but suffice to say there is lengthy documentation on its use. A number of books have been written on the topic, and I have one referenced at the end of this book.

I found hundreds of testimonials from people who had been using this salve for years, and these people had virtually eliminated time and money spent at a dermatologists office.

The salve worked on me much like the salve for the horse did. It appears to kill bad cells, while leaving healthy skin intact. The body then recognizes this dead entity, creates new skin, and gradually pushes out the foreign body in the healing process. This involves an inflammatory response, so the area generally becomes reddened and looks worse before it looks better. All of this being completely normal for the process.

After purchasing a small jar of this black salve, I tried it on a couple of skin spots. One spot was likely an AK (actinic keratosis, generally considered pre-cancerous) and the other was a small, dark mole that had recently changed, potentially signaling a melanoma. Both spots reacted, meaning there was a mild burning sensation that lasted for a few hours.

I left the salve on overnight, with a light bandage on top to keep it from coming off while I was sleeping. The next morning, I washed off the now-dried product. Both areas had reddened slightly, and the spots were yellowish, as if they had been burned. Over the course of the next 1 to 2 weeks, the bad skin areas became like scabs, and eventually fell off, leaving healthy new pink skin behind. The scab where the mole was actually left a small divot, as if the mole went deeper into the skin. Over several months, the area filled in and the skin became flat again.

I began using the salve any time I found a suspect area. Sometimes there would be a reaction, and I would let the process take it’s course. Other times, nothing happened, which told me the spot did not involve problem cells, or perhaps was something that wasn’t affected by the salve.

Sometimes the burning sensation was very brief. Other times, it was more significant and for a longer length of time. In the latter scenarios, the healing process took longer, and in those cases often there would be the divot or indentation in the skin when the scab finally fell off. Over time though, the divot always filled in and became smooth skin again.

When I mentioned the use of this salve to a dermatologist, I was met with the expected reaction. (Picture stern, disapproving look and language.) As of the writing of this book, I’ve now been using this product for over 20 years, with near 100% success, So suffice to say I care little about the judgmental stares. I’ve saved $1,000’s over the years in doctor’s costs. Not to mention time spent in doctor’s offices. Plus, it occurs to me that freezing and cutting seem to be less than ideal approaches when something much more targeted is available. How does a doctor with a scalpel know visually exactly where the bad cells end and the good cells begin?

This product has become much tougher to find in recent years, again, due to governmental crackdowns on many alternative modalities. At one point in the early 2000’s, the FDA actually raided the main manufacturer of this product and confiscated all of the inventory. The business owner was targeted mercilessly. One might ask: just what would justify such a huge reaction to a simple salve, one that had centuries of history to it? (In recent years I have come to my own conclusions.)

After a couple of years, the salve became available again, through other sources. Fortunately it doesn’t take much salve to treat an area, so one small container lasts for many years.

Several years after I started using black salve, I began to notice that many of the websites and forums praising this product, with the corresponding stories of success, had disappeared. Increasingly, all I could find were sites reporting the salve as quackery and labeling it as downright dangerous. I continued to use the salve, though I said little about it to friends or doctors. I mean, the FDA, doctors, and others were really going after this stuff. And I confess, all negative reports planted a tiny amount of doubt in my mind. I began to question my Inner Voice.

Then, 2020-2021 happened. For two years I watched, dumbstruck, as simple/safe treatments were censored and banned. Even talk about Vitamin D was mostly silenced. It was then that I knew. Not only were the authorities and experts not worried about the safety of the black salve product, they knew it worked, or they wouldn’t have tried so hard to obliterate it out of existence!

There are some very interesting videos out there featuring Greg Caton ... the guy who helped bring this ancient black salve formulation to the rest of us. Greg Caton has since passed (in 2021), but fortunately some of his insightful interviews remain. Greg also published several books, one of them about black salves (see Resources at the end of this book).

My takeaways: There are cures for skin cancer and other various growths. I’m certain of that now. As a number of comedians and journalists have wryly commented on mainstream medicine, “There is no money in curing cancer, so you won’t see it happen. The money is in keeping you alive with cancer.”

Our Health Scare System

The Healthcare War

Everybody has a topic of interest, or perhaps several. Most of the time we don’t know where these interests comes from. it seems we’re just born with them. Like I was born with a love of horses, dobermans, etc. And for reasons unknown to me, I’ve always had an interest in health as part of a grander scheme.

Many people don’t realize that our culture tends to train us to think of our health in war-like terms. In our early formative years, we are taught that we are separate from everything around us, and that there is always some unseen other out to get us. Yet the air is rich and full of microscopic organisms that are supportive of life, our life. The same can be said for surfaces, water, the earth, etc. Very few people have ever heard of the microbiome, yet this is the environment in which each of us is immersed every day.

Thanks to a fully materialistic view of our world, we are encouraged to sanitize nearly everything! Humans take a scorched-earth approach and attempt to obliterate all germs. The result being that we end up destroying all of the helpful organisms as well.

Ask a lawn care expert how this works. They will tell you that the healthiest lawns are the ones that are fertilized, watered, and not over-mowed. An occasional weed-killer is okay, but most weeds will be kept at bay by a healthy lawn. And what do you get if you just rely on weed killers? You end up with a decidedly unhealthy lawn, and herbicide-resistant weeds that are even harder to kill.

Does this scenario sound familiar? Think about the history of antibiotics. What happened when doctors started prescribing antibiotics for nearly everything? (The scorched earth – kill ‘em all approach.) We ended up with antibiotic-resistant germs, and torched gut bacteria. As it turns out, much of the bacteria in one’s gut is good, and actually needed for health and digestion. (Of course all of this carnage spawned the probiotics industry, so there’s that...)

This doesn’t mean that washing one’s hands is a bad idea. But to become obsessed with it, carry hand sanitizers everywhere, continually sanitizing every surface, well...

The kill everything so I can survive strategy seems to be a doomed idea no matter how one views it. Any degree of pulling back the lens on this approach reveals the inevitably outcome. I doubt life for humans or pets will end well if we keep going with this short-sighted (and fear-based) strategy.

The best marketing ever invented is to create or frame a fear, fan the flames of that fear, and then sell the solution to that fear. To a large extent, that’s what our health scare system has done.

Having said all this, there is one thing that our healthcare system handles well, and that it trauma care. Rockefeller medicine does really well with part replacements, and putting humpty-dumpty-humans back together after accidents. And sometimes we do need these things! It’s pretty amazing stuff – these high-tech fixes.

But when it comes to helping a person stay in balance, stay healthy, our mainstream medical system is that last place I’d turn for advice on this topic. If you want some interesting reading, look up the term Rockefeller Medicine and you’ll start to understand how we got here. (Short version: it’s all about $$$.)

