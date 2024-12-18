I’ve just recently come across Dr. Bigelsen’s work and decided it’s worth amplifying.

Recently I wrote:

Whooping Cough (Pertussis) - Lies are Unbekoming

When it comes to bacteria, I am still trying to figure it out. I accept the general argument that Cowan et al have put forward, which is that bacteria arrive at the sight of an infection as part of the bodies natural healing process, to “eat” the infection and dead tissue. That they are already in the body and are called upon when needed. They are the fire fighters that are blamed for the fire. I believe this explanation is both intuitive, elegant and functionally true. But… I need to better understand why antibiotics “work,” and what does “work” mean in the context of firefighters?

Among plenty of other things I’ve learned from this book, I finally have an explanation to my antibiotic question.

With thanks to Dr. Harvey Bigelsen.

Harvey Bigelsen MD

Analogy

Imagine a garden where each person's body is their unique plot of land. The soil represents their terrain, the plants are organs and systems, and the gardener is their consciousness. Just as a garden's health depends on soil conditions rather than fighting individual weeds, body health relies on terrain balance rather than battling specific symptoms.

The gardener's emotions are like weather patterns - anger arrives as scorching heat that can dry out the soil, fear comes as frost that can stunt growth, and love acts as gentle rain that nourishes growth. Over time, repeated weather patterns change the soil's composition, just as sustained emotions alter body terrain.

The garden's drainage system represents structure - if blocked, water stagnates and mold grows, just as blocked energy flows in the body lead to disease. Weeds aren't external invaders but rather the garden's attempt to rebalance poor soil conditions, just as symptoms represent the body's effort to restore health.

Blood analysis is like a magical mirror that shows not just current garden conditions, but reveals the history of weather patterns, soil changes, and even the gardener's state of mind. By understanding these patterns, the gardener can work with the garden's natural tendencies rather than against them, creating conditions that support vibrant growth and natural balance.

This views health as an ongoing relationship between consciousness (the gardener), emotions (the weather), structure (the drainage), and terrain (the soil) - all working together in a living, breathing ecosystem.

12-point summary

Terrain Foundation: Understanding that disease emerges from imbalances in the body's internal environment rather than from external invaders. The condition of our internal terrain determines health outcomes more than the presence of pathogens. Living Blood Intelligence: Blood serves as a dynamic storyteller of health through holographic images (symplasts) that reveal both physical conditions and emotional patterns impacting health. These images provide real-time information about disease processes and healing potential. Emotional-Physical Connection: Emotions directly create physical changes through energy patterns that affect body structure. Sustained emotional patterns can create muscular armoring and physical disease manifestations. Dental-Systemic Link: The mouth serves as a critical gateway to overall health, with each tooth connecting to specific body systems through meridians and containing miles of lymphatic channels. Dental issues can create far-reaching health effects. Disease Progression Understanding: Disease follows a predictable pattern from acute to chronic states, progressing through specific stages (homotoxicology) when natural healing processes are suppressed rather than supported. Structural Significance: Body structure provides the framework for proper energy and fluid flow. Misalignments create stagnation points that can trigger disease development, making structural integrity crucial for health. Adaptive Nature: The endobiont serves as a symbiotic partner in health, adapting its form to help maintain body balance. Understanding these adaptations helps guide appropriate treatment approaches. Energy Field Importance: The body comprises multiple interacting energy fields that influence physical organization and function. Interference in these fields can create disease patterns visible in blood analysis. Mind-Pattern Relationship: Consciousness creates patterns through emotional responses that directly affect physical terrain, demonstrating how mental patterns influence health outcomes. Natural Regulation Support: Supporting rather than suppressing natural regulatory processes, including inflammation, allows proper resolution of health issues instead of driving them deeper into the body. Holistic Prevention: Disease prevention focuses on maintaining balanced terrain through addressing physical, emotional, and energetic aspects of health rather than fighting specific conditions. Individual Pattern Recognition: Each person's health story is unique, reflected in their specific biogram patterns, requiring individualized understanding and treatment approaches.

Preface

Albert Szent-Györgyi (1893–1986), Nobel Prize winner and father of modern biochemistry, said that a true researcher is like a hunter. He goes out knowing what he is searching for; however, he has no idea what he will find once he is out there.

This work took me essentially forty years to write. I spent the first twenty years learning the basics, or what I call “the alphabet.” I then embarked on a ten-year quest, developing my art in order to find “the truth.” The last ten years I’ve spent organizing my research data and thoughts, and writing everything down in a coherent, step-by-step fashion so that others will continue my research.

I faced obstacles during my search that I never anticipated. Forty years went by because of the enormous influence and power of political obstacles, along with repeated harassment. I have even been charged with curing people using illegal means! My story echoes those of others like me throughout history. Wilhelm Reich and Dr. Ryke Hamer, for example— two geniuses to whom I will refer repeatedly. Reich died in a U.S. prison in 1957. Dr. Hamer was recently released from prison in Europe for curing patients using illegal means. The history of persecutions such as these has resulted in a lack of formal training for the work I set out in this book.

In his masterpiece, Divided Legacy (North Atlantic Books, 1973), Harris Coulter, Ph.D., documents a several-thousand year history of a schism in medical thought. There are two competing philosophies of medicine: Empiricism and Rationalism. Empiricism follows the philosophies of Hippocrates and Einstein. Empiricists say that the physical body uses its innate intelligence to flush out poisons; for instance, diarrhea. Rationalists, following Galenical and Newtonian principles, say that diarrhea is a functional problem and must be stopped. For the past hundred-plus years, Rationalism has dominated the practice of medicine. Science, however, has moved forward to quantum physics (Einsteinian principles).

Why the domination of medical thought by Rationalism? It was greed. The accepted medical system in the United States relies on lies and misspeak, an Orwellian concept, to hand deliberately misleading propaganda to consumers. As you read this book, you will understand that words have specific meanings. For example, what is a “side effect”? If you ingest a substance or I inject you with it, that substance directly affects you. Use of the term side effect implies that what happens is unusual or rare. However, the reverse is true. When the body encounters a substance it cannot identify, there are two results: The substance may indeed produce the desired therapeutic effect; additionally, the substance will produce direct negative reactions. While potentially a small percentage of the body’s response, nevertheless, these effects are inevitable. Another example of misspeak is “alternative” care. This means “secondary.” A nontraditional idea is alternative and therefore of secondary importance.

Our medical system today is based on disease-care, not health care. The medical industry makes money on disease. No one makes money on health. The highest goal of a physician should be to discharge the patient. We also see an awful lot of smoke and mirrors in the presentation of fancy surgeries and cures.

Now, let me tell you how I came to these conclusions and what this book is truly about. As a child, my ambition was to be the Sherlock Holmes of medicine. I wanted to find the cause of all diseases, and cancer, specifically. I studied the traditional system of medicine and learned everything there was to know about disease. During our first year of medical school, the experts taught us all about the “normals” of the body: Anatomy, biochemistry, physiology. During our second year, we learned about diseases. Over the course of our third and fourth years, we learned how to treat these diseases using either man-made chemicals (pharmaceuticals) or surgery. No one ever taught us how to connect the knowledge from our first and second years—how normals relate to disease. More importantly, no one taught us how to return the body to its normals from diseases. We learned no connections between health and disease. We were, however, taught that medical doctors are experts, and after four years, we knew everything there is to know.

I graduated from medical school and went on my way, quite frustrated. I was an expert, yet I did not know how to cure anything. At that point in my career, I was drafted and sent to Vietnam as a surgeon. There I experienced what I perceived to be a great lie on the part of our government and its experts. This experience influenced me to question everything I had been taught. Naturally, I re-evaluated my medical education. I felt the system had brainwashed me. Looking back over the hundred-year history of modern medicine, I realized that not one cause of or cure for a single chronic disease had been found. In my opinion, this proved modern medicine to be a scientific and philosophic failure. I realized all the authorities and experts successfully hid this fact. I concluded I would search out the truth myself. My quest began!

I started by studying medical philosophies from around the world: Acupuncture, homeopathy, osteopathy, nutrition, herbalism, naturopathy and anything else I could find. In the mid-1980s, the Goldberg Foundation sponsored a trip to Europe to add to my understanding of disease. In Germany, I was introduced to the concepts of pleomorphism and terrain. After Germany, I went to Montreal, Canada, to visit Gaston Naessens, a researcher who had developed a microscope to view living blood at up to sixty thousand times magnification. When I first looked into that microscope, I knew my quest was over. There were things moving and living in the blood that no one had ever taught me, and that medical schools in the United States still do not teach. I realized that by studying the live blood, I could learn more about how the body works, and therefore, understand how diseases were created. The excitement I felt was spine-tingling!

I went back to my practice in Arizona and immediately started searching for a teacher to help me understand the truth about the living blood. Dr. Friedrich Plog spent an entire year teaching me how to observe. He said, first you look at the blood, then you look at the patient. Then you look at the blood, look back at the patient; look at the blood, look at the patient. Do that, and you will eventually see that they match each other. Dr. Plog did not teach me what was going on in the blood; he taught me to match the blood to the patient.

Initially, every asthma case looked similar, as did all colitis cases, lung cancers, breast cancers, and so on. Each disease entity had a very similar blood pattern. In time I saw that the individual cases were slight variations on that pattern. The specific variation matched the patient, like a fingerprint. After a year, I could look at the blood and just about identify the disease process present. There were still some factors missing from my understanding, but Dr. Plog went back to Europe and I had to find a new teacher.

On each blood slide, there were a number of artifacts that researchers called “symplasts.” My second teacher, Silke Friedrich, demonstrated that these were not actually artifacts, but holographic representations of things going on in the body. Frankly, it was only after months of following her and watching her results that I began to believe the truth of what she showed me. I viewed the blood and tested patients for approximately three years before I finally became convinced that the hologram was true. For the past twenty years, I’ve studied live blood in all my cases. Now I am thoroughly convinced that this is true.

The drop used to study these images is a pin stick of capillary blood. Only one red blood cell at a time can move through a capillary. Yet the images I am viewing in real time, in the living blood, are much larger than a single red blood cell. Some of the symplasts are so large that if they were circulating as objects in the blood, they would clog the vascular system and cause a stroke. Symplasts cannot be actual objects in the bloodstream. The question, then, is how did they get onto the slide?

It has taken me many years to understand how symplasts appear. This book presents my theories on how, and why, the holographic images appear in live blood. Studying live blood and the symplasts helps us to learn each individual’s disease process. Every aspect of the blood drop gives us a clue, like pieces of a puzzle. When we put these pieces together, we find the true answers to health and disease.

Two aspects of health care are very important: First, you need to find out how the patient got to you, and second, you have to be able to decide what to do with the patient to help them heal. This book shares my technique for learning how the patient got to their current state of health.

Remember, in the beginning, I wanted to be the Sherlock Holmes of medicine and find the cause of cancer. Sherlock Holmes deduced everything in a very logical order. Once he could follow a pattern, it led him easily to the criminal. I have discovered that all disease entities have a specific pattern. For example, all left breast cancer cases have a similar pattern, and that differs somewhat from the pattern associated with all right breast cancer cases.

Think about the similarities between the personalities of Humphrey Bogart, Gary Cooper, Steve McQueen and Yul Brynner. It is no coincidence that these macho men got lung cancer. Their personalities created the craving for cigarettes. I believe that psychological profiling such as the MMPI would show psychological profiles for every disease entity. Every disease has its own pattern!

Restoring an individual’s health is an art! Different physicians use different therapies to restore health. This book compiles the knowledge I gained from my teachers with my own theories, based on observations and my educational background. I am convinced of the validity of these theories. I expect students and scientists to modify and expand upon them. My hope is that reading this book will inspire you to lead health care to a new model, one based upon the true nature of mankind’s symbiosis with the planet.

One final thought: Many different religions and philosophies believe that the soul or spirit is in the blood. You be the judge.

Harvey Bigelsen, M.D.

March 2007

50 Questions & Answers

1. What is the fundamental difference between Bernard's terrain theory and Pasteur's germ theory?

Bernard's terrain theory proposes that disease is caused by imbalance in the body's internal environment, not by hostile invaders. He demonstrated this by drinking cholera-contaminated water without becoming ill, proving that germs cannot thrive in a healthy body. German scientists later replicated this experiment successfully.

Pasteur's competing theory viewed germs as discrete, immutable entities that cause disease through transmission. On his deathbed, Pasteur admitted Bernard was correct, stating "The terrain is everything! The microbe is nothing!" However, his germ theory had already become the foundation of modern medicine, leading to the current antibiotic-based approach.

2. How does pleomorphism challenge traditional medical understanding of bacteria and disease?

Pleomorphism demonstrates that microorganisms can change their form and size based on their environment. Rather than being fixed entities, bacteria can adapt and morph in response to conditions in the body. This challenges the conventional view of specific bacteria causing specific diseases.

This understanding reveals bacteria as essential components of life, composed of nucleic acids that form DNA chains. Their primary purpose is maintaining homeostasis through normal elimination processes like fever, sweating, and diarrhea. When medicine suppresses these processes, it interrupts natural regulatory functions.

3. What is the endobiont and why is it significant to biological medicine?

The endobiont is a basic life unit of plant origin that every human acquires in utero and carries throughout life in cells and body fluids. It exists in sperm and egg cells and is required for human creation and continuation. As a symbiotic partner, it changes form to help maintain body balance and health.

When the body falls out of balance, the endobiont evolves to higher valence forms to alert us and attempt to restore homeostasis. Rather than being a pathogen, it works with organs and body systems as a natural regulator. Understanding the endobiont's role shifts the perspective from fighting disease to supporting natural balance.

Valence

Valence describes the state or form of the endobiont (the basic life unit present in all humans) on a scale from 1 to 10. The concept is central to understanding disease progression.

Valence levels are described as:

Level 1: Normal functioning, healthy state

Level 2: Bacterial infection (acute conditions)

Level 3-10: Various fungal adaptations, with cancer at level 10

The book explains that lower valence conditions (bacterial) develop and clear quickly - like strep throat lasting a few days. Higher valence conditions (fungal) develop slowly - like rheumatic heart disease taking fifty years to manifest.

When antibiotics or other suppressant treatments are used, they force the endobiont to adapt to a higher valence form. For example, when strep bacteria (level 2) are suppressed with antibiotics, they may adapt and move inward, potentially emerging years later as a higher valence fungal condition affecting the heart, kidneys, or joints.

The goal of biological medicine is to lower the valence of disease by addressing terrain conditions. This is achieved primarily through controlling acid-alkaline balance of the blood terrain, which provides the clearest picture of cellular activity. However, the book emphasizes that this must be done carefully to support the body's inherent healing ability rather than creating dependency on outside controls.

4. How do emotions create physical changes in the body's structure according to biological medicine?

Emotions are energy that causes structural change through muscular responses and tension patterns. When emotion is held inside as thought, it creates potential energy that puts tension on body structure. This tension leads to muscular armoring, which induces stagnation and eventually disease.

The process begins with emotional patterns that contract systems and create disharmonious vibration. Function changes structure, as demonstrated when emotional stress causes muscle tension that alters physical alignment. This structural change then affects the terrain, triggering the endobiont to adapt and potentially leading to disease manifestation.

5. What is the primary respiratory mechanism and how does it affect health?

The primary respiratory mechanism is a constant motion originating in the head and spreading through the body like a gentle wave, moving approximately one millimeter eight to twelve times per minute. This automatic movement, discovered by William Sutherland, is necessary for life and continues from birth until death.

This mechanism responds to natural changes in cerebrospinal fluid pressure. When the tailbone moves, it pushes cerebrospinal fluid up into the skull, increasing hydraulic pressure. Swallowing creates a vacuum effect that pulls fluid into and around the skull. Any impedance in this rhythm from injury, obstruction, or surgery can affect overall health.

6. How do dental problems impact overall health in biological medicine?

The mouth holds vital keys to overall health through multiple pathways. Each tooth contains at least three miles of lymphatic channels, and all acupuncture meridians pass through the teeth. The mandible moves 1,800-2,400 times daily during swallowing, helping circulate cerebrospinal fluid, while sinus cavities supply brain oxygen.

Dental issues create stagnation points and interference fields that can affect distant body parts through meridian connections. Cavitations, root canals, and other dental work can create sealed chambers of hidden dysbiosis, triggering the endobiont to adapt to higher valence forms. These dental disturbances can persist for decades, contributing to chronic illness.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics appear to work because they temporarily suppress symptoms by forcing the endobiont to adapt to a different form. However, this isn't actually solving the underlying problem - it's creating a new one.

When antibiotics are introduced, they don't actually kill all bacteria as commonly believed. Instead, they trigger the endobiont to adapt to a higher valence form and move deeper into the body's tissue. The symptoms disappear because the original bacterial manifestation has changed form, not because the root cause is addressed. The terrain remains imbalanced, but the visible signs are temporarily masked.

This explains why conditions often return years later in more serious forms. For example, the book describes how strep throat treated with antibiotics may resurface decades later as heart problems or kidney disease. The original bacterial condition (valence level 2) was forced to adapt into a fungal condition (higher valence levels), creating a more chronic and serious health issue.

The book argues this approach is similar to cutting visible mold off cheese - it appears to solve the problem, but since the underlying conditions supporting mold growth haven't changed, new mold soon appears. Just as the mold hasn't truly been eliminated, the antibiotics haven't actually "cured" anything - they've simply forced an adaptation that can lead to more serious health issues over time.

7. What is the significance of symplasts in live blood analysis?

Symplasts are holographic images appearing in live blood that represent interference fields in the body. While they look like crystalline structures, they cannot be physical objects as their size would cause strokes if they were actually circulating. Instead, they are three-dimensional pictures created by the interaction of the body's energy fields.

These images provide immediate information about current health status, emotional patterns, and disease processes. Like pieces of a puzzle, symplasts reveal both physical conditions and underlying emotional patterns responsible for disease. They appear consistently in multiple blood samples from the same person, confirming their diagnostic significance.

8. How does homotoxicology explain disease progression?

Homotoxicology describes disease progression through six phases: excretion, inflammation, deposition, impregnation, degeneration, and dedifferentiation. The first three phases represent natural healing processes where enzymes remain intact and prognosis is favorable. The latter three phases indicate deterioration as homotoxins cannot be fully excreted.

Disease always progresses from mild to chronic to terminal, moving diagonally through body systems following classic embryology patterns. When symptoms are suppressed rather than resolved, the illness may be driven deeper into the body, passing the biological division and forcing the endobiont to adapt to higher valences.

9. What role does pH play in health and disease according to biological medicine?

pH balance provides crucial information about biocellular activity and the form disease is taking - bacterial, viral, or fungal. Ideal blood pH is around 7.35, slightly alkaline. Changes in pH indicate how well cells are absorbing and using oxygen, while urine and saliva pH can illuminate specific organs or functions in distress.

Cancer, for example, requires a blood pH of 7.4 to thrive. By maintaining blood pH below 7.35, cancer spread can be controlled while addressing terrain balance. However, artificially manipulating pH alone won't solve health problems - emotional states directly affect pH levels, as demonstrated by Dr. Issels's experiments showing immediate pH changes in response to good or bad news.

Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda): Nature's Unique First Aid Remedy

10. How does Dr. Hamer's conflict-shock theory relate to disease manifestation?

Through brain CT scan analysis, Dr. Hamer discovered that traumatic emotional shocks create specific patterns of concentric circles radiating from impact points in the brain. These shock points correspond directly to where disease manifests in the body, following paths along acupuncture meridians to target organs most closely associated with the specific emotion.

At the moment of traumatic shock, a short circuit occurs in the brain, creating ripples until interpreted as psychic shock affecting a target organ. The nature and location of the short circuit, and resulting disease, are determined by the trigger event's content, individual emotional patterns, and structural weaknesses. If the conflict resolves, healing occurs through edema followed by scar tissue development.

German New Medicine - Lies are Unbekoming

11. What is the significance of body armoring in disease development?

Body armoring occurs when muscles tighten in response to stress, attempting to protect from unwanted situations. Reich demonstrated that this protective response, after years of repetition, reshapes the body and creates disease. Armoring restricts the primary respiratory mechanism, similar to applying a tourniquet, disrupting structure and creating terrain favorable to stagnation.

The effect can be seen in conditions like fibromyalgia, where sustained muscle tension creates pain patterns. Energy naturally tends to expand, and holding it in requires constant muscular effort. This sustained contraction affects the sympathetic nervous system, while sustained release of adrenalin degenerates the body. Armoring essentially creates a physical shutdown that prevents energy from radiating naturally.

12. How do cavitations in dental work affect overall health?

Cavitations are holes in the jawbone, typically the size and shape of removed dentition, containing homotoxins. These spaces cannot be seen on x-rays and are usually asymptomatic, making them particularly problematic. They develop when dental sites don't heal completely after extractions or other procedures, creating hidden chambers of dysbiosis.

Research by Dr. Price and Dr. Huggins revealed that cavitations can develop even years after extractions, particularly when the periodontal ligament is left behind. These sites become focal disturbances, creating interference fields that can affect distant body areas through meridian connections. Estimates suggest up to one-third of chronic diseases may trace back to dental stagnations.

13. What is the relationship between emotional patterns and specific diseases?

Emotional patterns determine how disease manifests through their effect on terrain. Each disease has specific emotional correlations - for example, lung cancer relates to fear and suppressed crying, while liver problems connect to anger. The location and type of disease directly reflect how individuals process and store emotional experiences.

Heart disease illustrates this connection - people who are too strong become cold-hearted and suffer heart attacks due to restricted circulation, while those who are too kind become soft-hearted and experience congestive heart failure. Disease patterns match personality patterns, as demonstrated by the similar personalities of famous actors who developed lung cancer after maintaining macho personas.

14. How does quantum physics relate to biological medicine?

Quantum physics demonstrates that particles cannot be separated from the whole, as their behavior is conditioned by the entire system. This principle applies to biological medicine's understanding that disease cannot be isolated from the person's complete terrain. The observer effect in quantum mechanics parallels how expectation and context influence health outcomes.

Matter and light exhibit both particle and field properties, making them multidimensional, nonlinear systems. These systems move toward harmonic resonance, with energy flowing until the whole system moves together. This matches biological medicine's view of the body as a self-organizing system designed to work best in harmony, with patterns rather than absolute values defining behavior.

15. What is the significance of flow systems analysis in assessing health?

Flow systems analysis measures three key components - acid/alkaline balance (pH), oxidative stress (rH2), and resistivity (r) - to evaluate the biocellular terrain. These measurements provide crucial information about metabolic imbalances and the body's regulatory capabilities. Saliva pH indicates digestive system potency, urine pH shows what the body is eliminating, and blood pH reveals biocellular activity.

Oxidative stress specifically measures Krebs cycle health, relating to immune system function. Early-stage chronic disease can be identified through rH2 imbalances. Resistivity measures cellular mineral levels, affecting enzyme reactions critical for kidney and lymph system functioning. Together, these measurements provide a snapshot of terrain health, though they represent only one piece of the larger health puzzle.

Krebs Cycle

Krebs cycle health is directly related to immune system function and is measured through oxidative stress (rH2) in flow systems analysis. Here's how the book explains it:

The Krebs cycle uses enzymes and their cofactors to:

Break down sugars, fats and proteins

Synthesize basic molecular structure

Create functional building blocks

Oxidative stress can block various stages of this cycle by:

Disrupting enzymatic pathways

Impeding enzyme reactions

Interfering with normal cellular energy production

The book indicates that measuring oxidative stress (rH2) is particularly important because:

It can identify early stage chronic disease

It reveals problems with immune system function

It shows how well cells are producing and using energy

The book emphasizes that measuring rH2 is one of the three crucial elements of flow systems analysis, alongside pH and resistivity, for understanding terrain health.

Disruption of the Krebs cycle through oxidative stress is presented as one of the early warning signs of developing chronic conditions, before more obvious symptoms appear.

16. How does biological medicine view cancer development?

Cancer represents the highest end of the disease spectrum as a fungal condition attempting to dispose of the organism through dedifferentiation. Like finding mold on a peach, removing a visible tumor doesn't address the underlying terrain conditions supporting fungal growth. Cancer performs a function typically occurring after death, breaking down the organism.

The approach to cancer involves maintaining blood pH below 7.35 while addressing deeper terrain imbalances. Cancer patients have suffered extreme damage to their ability to harness two structuring forces: organizing individual cells and cellular division. These forces connect physical, etheric, astral and spirit bodies. Treatment focuses on reclaiming life force vitality before addressing specific symptoms.

17. What is the role of consciousness in health and disease?

Consciousness, or mind energy, creates all aspects of physical existence while being locked into genetic patterns. Though DNA provides a starting point, consciousness can manipulate the physical body through emotional patterns and responses. This explains how individuals can overcome genetic predispositions through conscious lifestyle and emotional pattern choices.

The mind creates disease through emotional responses that affect energy flow and physical structure. This differs from conventional medicine's view that disease is imagined - instead, mind actively shapes physical reality through energy patterns. Consciousness determines how stressors impact health and how effectively the body maintains homeostasis.

18. How do biograms reveal disease patterns?

A biogram compiles blood's holographic messages about disease progression, interference fields, and contributing factors. It incorporates energetics, pathology, and emotions, providing information about the disease's likely progression and clues for altering terrain. The patterns revealed are unique to each individual, like fingerprints.

Biograms may show multiple conditions simultaneously - degeneration, growth, and positive change can all appear in one blood sample. These patterns help identify both current conditions and historical health factors, though interpretation requires considering the patient's complete case history and presentation. The body communicates according to the patient's state of mind, not the physician's expectations.

19. What is the significance of valence levels in disease progression?

Valence levels, measured on a scale from one to ten, indicate the endobiont's state of adaptation from normal to fungal forms. Normal functioning represents level one, bacterial infections level two, and various fungal adaptations levels three through ten, with cancer at the highest level. This progression shows how disease evolves when terrain becomes increasingly imbalanced.

Acute bacterial infections appear first when terrain imbalance begins, clearing rapidly if properly addressed. Higher valence fungal conditions develop slowly over time - for example, rheumatic heart disease may take fifty years to manifest. Understanding valence levels helps practitioners track disease progression and guide treatment approaches to lower the endobiont's valence level.

20. How does structural alignment affect health in biological medicine?

Structural alignment provides the framework for proper flow of energy and fluids throughout the body. Misalignment disrupts this flow, creating stagnation that triggers endobiont adaptation and subsequent disease. The body's structure must move freely to maintain healthy function, from the subtle motion of cranial bones to the circulation of cerebrospinal fluid.

Injuries, surgeries, and emotional armoring can create strain patterns that restrict natural movement and trap energy in tissues. These patterns can layer upon each other over decades, creating a complex web of tension in muscles, joints, ligaments, and fascia. Proper structural alignment is essential for maintaining terrain balance and preventing disease development.

21. What is the relationship between language and disease patterns?

Language often reveals underlying physical conditions through metaphors and expressions that reflect body states. Common phrases like "cannot stomach certain people" or "broken-hearted" correspond to actual physical manifestations of disease. The etymology and idioms we use create pictures that can provide clues about physical problems.

These linguistic connections aren't merely coincidental - they reflect deep relationships between emotional states and physical conditions. Someone described as "stuffy" may develop chronic allergies, while a person who is "uptight" may experience constipation. Language patterns can help identify emotional components contributing to physical ailments.

22. How does biological medicine view the role of surgery and antibiotics?

Biological medicine recognizes that antibiotics are anti-life by etymology, weakening all living organisms indiscriminately. Rather than killing bacteria, antibiotics trigger the endobiont's adaptation to higher valence forms. Suppressing symptoms through antibiotics or surgery can drive disease deeper into the body, where it may resurface years later in more serious forms.

Surgery creates scarring and adhesions that can disrupt energy flow and create new interference fields. While sometimes necessary, these interventions don't address underlying terrain imbalances. The focus should be on supporting natural regulatory processes rather than fighting symptoms or removing structures.

23. What is the significance of worry cells in blood analysis?

Worry cells appear as distinct structures three to four times larger than red blood cells, with raised edges like a saucer. They represent emotions locked in the body for extended periods. These cells often connect multiple organs in complex symplasts, providing key information about emotional history and resulting physical changes in terrain over time.

The density and darkness of worry cells indicate the depth and age of emotional patterns. When attached to organ symplasts, they reveal how emotions affect specific body systems. Their presence helps practitioners understand the emotional component of disease and guides treatment approaches.

24. How does biological medicine understand the relationship between mind and terrain?

Mind creates patterns through emotional responses that directly affect physical terrain. These patterns accumulate from birth, incorporating genetic predispositions, emotional and physical experiences, traumas, and various stimuli. The resulting collection creates our sense of self and determines how we interact with our environment.

The terrain reflects these mental patterns, demonstrating how consciousness shapes physical reality. Changes in mental patterns can alter terrain conditions, making it more or less hospitable to specific diseases. This understanding shifts focus from treating symptoms to addressing the mental patterns creating terrain imbalances.

25. What role do meridians play in biological medicine?

Meridians serve as energy pathways carrying life force throughout the body, connecting various organs and systems. All acupuncture meridians pass through the teeth, creating important connections between dental health and overall wellbeing. These energy channels influence organ function and emotional expression.

When meridian flow becomes blocked or disrupted, disease can develop as organs and systems receive inadequate energy. Specific emotions associate with particular meridians, affecting their related organs. Understanding these connections helps practitioners identify how emotional patterns influence physical health through meridian pathways.

26. How does the lymphatic system relate to dental health in biological medicine?

Each tooth contains approximately three miles of lymphatic channels, making them crucial components of the body's primary drainage system. This extensive network explains why dental problems can have far-reaching effects on overall health. Proper lymphatic drainage through teeth is essential for maintaining healthy terrain.

Dental procedures or problems that interfere with lymphatic flow can create stagnation points throughout the body. These disruptions may contribute to chronic health issues by impeding normal elimination processes. Understanding this connection helps explain why dental health significantly influences systemic wellbeing.

27. What is the significance of Steiner's four-body theory in understanding disease?

Steiner proposed that humans possess physical, etheric (unconscious), astral (emotions), and ego/spirit (consciousness) bodies. While plants have etheric bodies and animals have both etheric and astral bodies, the spirit body is unique to humans. Disease reflects disturbances in the vibrational harmony among these four bodies.

The etheric body contains patterns for physical regeneration, but human emotional attachment through the astral body can inhibit healing. This explains why humans cannot regenerate limbs like simpler organisms - our emotional bodies interfere with the etheric body's regenerative capabilities. Understanding these relationships helps explain disease development and healing processes.

28. How does allostatic load influence disease development?

Allostatic load quantifies the biological cost of adapting to environmental changes. After emotional challenges, the body requires time to resume normal physiological activity. This load measures adaptation ability and return to homeostasis, essentially describing personal emotional parameters that influence health.

High allostatic load can break down physiological and mental response systems, leading to outbursts, withdrawal, or anxiety. Repeated stress responses can become habituated through neuroendocrine reinforcement, creating fixed behavior patterns that affect health. Understanding allostatic load helps explain how stress and emotional patterns influence disease development.

29. What is the relationship between organ systems and specific emotions?

Each organ system corresponds to particular emotional patterns and expressions. For example, the heart relates to love and balance between strength and mercy, while the liver connects to anger and processing emotional toxins. These relationships explain why specific emotional patterns tend to manifest as particular physical conditions.

The relationship works both ways - physical organ conditions can affect emotional states, while emotional patterns influence organ function. Understanding these connections helps practitioners identify root causes of disease and guide treatment approaches that address both physical and emotional components.

30. How does biological medicine interpret inflammation differently from conventional medicine?

Inflammation represents a normal, beneficial process through which the body attempts to heal and restore balance. Rather than being an enemy to suppress, inflammation signals the body's effort to eliminate toxins and repair damage. This process depends on specific enzymes that target particular homotoxins.

Suppressing inflammation through conventional treatments can damage these enzymes and force toxins - adapted endobionts - to move to other tissues. This interrupts normal healing processes while leaving the original trigger unresolved, potentially leading to more serious conditions later. Supporting rather than suppressing inflammation helps maintain healthy regulatory processes.

31. What role do interference fields play in disease manifestation?

Interference fields represent areas where energy flow becomes disrupted, creating focal disturbances that block normal regulatory processes. These fields can originate from injuries, surgeries, scars, dental work, or emotional trauma. They create dissonance in the body's energy patterns, triggering the endobiont to adapt and potentially leading to disease.

The effects of interference fields can extend far beyond their original location through meridian connections. One notable example showed a thermographic image revealing a direct energy line connecting a tooth abscess to a breast tumor. Understanding these fields helps practitioners identify hidden causes of chronic conditions and guide treatment approaches.

32. How does biological medicine view the progression from acute to chronic disease?

Acute disease represents the body's initial attempt to restore balance through bacterial adaptation of the endobiont. When these natural healing processes are suppressed or unsuccessful, the condition may progress to chronic states characterized by fungal adaptations. This progression follows predictable patterns described in homotoxicology.

The transition from acute to chronic conditions often involves driving disease deeper into the body through suppressive treatments. For example, treating strep throat with antibiotics may cause the bacteria to adapt and move inward, potentially affecting the heart or kidneys decades later. Understanding this progression helps practitioners support rather than suppress natural healing processes.

33. What is the significance of the first breath in structural development?

The first breath should ideally be diaphragmatic, deep and relaxed, opening the skull bones and whole body to allow normal development. However, modern birth practices often result in a frightened gasp response, creating chest breathing patterns from birth. This missed opportunity for proper structural expansion can lead to various health issues.

Osteopaths attribute many structural problems to this compromised first breath. The initial breath pattern sets a template for life-long breathing habits, affecting everything from cerebrospinal fluid circulation to organ function. Understanding this connection helps explain the importance of proper breathing patterns in maintaining health.

34. How do root canals create long-term health issues according to biological medicine?

Root canals create sealed chambers containing necrotic tissue that can become sources of chronic infection. Research by Dr. Price revealed that no tested medication could completely sterilize these cavities, and the packing material shrinks when dry, leaving space for dysbiosis. Toxins can pass through the cementum despite its apparent barrier properties.

These dental procedures often result in hidden infection sites that can persist for years or decades, creating interference fields that affect overall health. The body must continually deal with these sealed chambers of toxicity, potentially contributing to chronic disease development through constant immune system stress.

Root Canal - Lies are Unbekoming

35. What role does oxidative stress play in disease development?

Oxidative stress provides specific information about Krebs cycle health, which relates directly to immune system function. Measuring oxidative stress (rH2) can identify early-stage chronic disease by revealing disruptions in enzymatic pathways critical for cellular energy production and immune response.

Incremental oxidative stress can block various stages of the Krebs cycle, impeding the body's ability to break down sugars, fats, and proteins while synthesizing basic molecular structures. This disruption affects cellular energy production and immune function, potentially contributing to disease development.

Oxidative Stress - Lies are Unbekoming

36. How does biological medicine explain the appearance of symplasts in blood?

Symplasts appear through the interaction of the body's biological hum (background frequency) with interference fields created by distressed structures. These holographic images form when the blood's energy field acts as a photographic plate, recording three-dimensional representations of physical and emotional disturbances.

While symplasts appear solid, they represent energy patterns rather than physical structures. Their appearance in multiple blood samples from the same person confirms their diagnostic significance, providing immediate visual information about both current conditions and historical health factors.

37. What is the significance of morphogenetic fields in health?

Morphogenetic fields describe the energy patterns that organize and maintain biological structures. These fields extend beyond physical boundaries, influencing and being influenced by emotional states and environmental factors. They help explain how thoughts and emotions can create physical changes in the body.

The fields carry information about structural patterns and healing templates, similar to how plants maintain patterns for regenerating lost leaves. Understanding these fields helps explain how emotional patterns can manifest as physical conditions and why addressing emotional components is crucial for healing.

38. How does resistivity measurement contribute to understanding terrain?

Resistivity measures mineral levels at the cellular level, providing crucial information about the body's ability to conduct electrical signals and maintain proper enzyme function. This measurement affects kidney and lymphatic system functioning, essential components of the body's elimination processes.

Together with pH and oxidative stress measurements, resistivity helps create a complete picture of terrain condition. These measurements guide practitioners in understanding how well the body's regulatory systems are functioning and what support might be needed to restore balance.

39. What are the three main emotions that drive disease patterns?

Fear, love, and hate form the foundation of all emotional-disease relationships. These base emotions influence organ function and disease development through their effects on energy flow and physical structure. How individuals process and express these emotions determines their susceptibility to specific conditions.

The way these emotions manifest depends on individual coping mechanisms and expression patterns. Suppression or unhealthy expression of these basic emotions can create specific disease patterns, while balanced expression supports health. Understanding these emotional drivers helps practitioners address root causes of disease.

40. How does biological medicine view the relationship between genetics and disease?

Genetics provide a template for physical structure but do not determine destiny. Consciousness can manipulate genetic expression through emotional patterns and lifestyle choices. This understanding empowers individuals to overcome genetic predispositions through conscious choices that alter their terrain.

While family history may suggest susceptibility to certain conditions, actual disease manifestation depends on how individuals process emotions and maintain their terrain. This view challenges the deterministic genetic model of disease, emphasizing the role of individual choice and consciousness in health outcomes.

41. What is the significance of the Righting reflex in structural health?

The Righting reflex is a primordial survival mechanism that maintains body and head alignment by keeping eyes focused on the horizon. When maxilla distortion occurs in any direction, it affects this entire cranial mechanism, including visual field alignment. This distortion creates a cascade of compensatory changes throughout the body's structure.

These changes extend beyond the head, affecting shoulder tilt, hip alignment, leg length, and stride. The impact ripples through the musculoskeletal system, potentially creating nerve entrapment, trigger points, and uneven dental wear. Understanding this reflex helps explain how dental and cranial issues can affect whole-body structure.

42. How does biological medicine explain the healing crisis?

A healing crisis represents the body's efforts to resolve deeper conditions by bringing them to the surface, following Hering's Law of Cure. This law states that healing progresses from inside to outside, from above to below, and from more vital to less vital organs. Symptoms often reappear in reverse order of their original manifestation.

This process resembles peeling an onion layer by layer until reaching the root cause. While conventional medicine might view these reactions as negative, biological medicine recognizes them as signs of proper healing progression. Supporting rather than suppressing these processes allows complete resolution of underlying conditions.

Cure - Lies are Unbekoming

43. What role does the neural net play in disease development?

The neural net comprises all behavioral patterns and instinctive emotional responses built through life experiences. These patterns determine how individuals process and respond to information, potentially blocking recognition of experiences not documented in their existing neural framework. Emotions create the chemical energy that builds these physical patterns.

This network influences both perception and response to health challenges. Understanding the neural net helps explain why individuals develop different diseases from similar stressors and why emotional pattern changes can alter disease progression.

44. How does biological medicine view the relationship between parasites and health?

Parasites serve beneficial roles in digestion and are largely considered symbiotic partners rather than invaders. Their presence in blood analysis can indicate dysbiosis levels, with roundworm symplasts suggesting low-valence conditions and tapeworm symplasts indicating higher valence states.

This view challenges conventional medicine's approach to eliminating all parasites. Instead, biological medicine focuses on maintaining terrain balance that supports healthy symbiotic relationships while preventing overgrowth or harmful adaptations.

45. What is the significance of platelet aggregations in blood analysis?

Platelet aggregations forming specific organ shapes (megakaryocytes) indicate focal inflammation in those areas. These formations provide immediate visual information about active inflammatory processes and their locations within the body. The patterns created can help identify both acute and chronic conditions.

The presence and arrangement of these aggregations help practitioners understand the nature and extent of inflammatory processes, guiding treatment approaches. Their appearance alongside other blood markers creates a comprehensive picture of current health status.

46. How does biological medicine interpret organ symplasts?

Organ symplasts provide detailed information about specific organ conditions, including structural changes, inflammation, and emotional impacts. Their appearance, density, and coloration indicate various states from acute stress to chronic degeneration. Dark coloration often suggests emotional consciousness is blocked from the organ.

Multiple views of the same organ symplast in different forms help confirm diagnosis and track treatment progress. These images can reveal conditions before they manifest as physical symptoms, allowing early intervention.

47. What role does adaptation play in health and disease?

Adaptation represents the body's continuous effort to maintain balance within changing environmental conditions. This process involves both beneficial and potentially harmful changes, depending on terrain conditions and available resources. The endobiont's adaptations reflect these ongoing adjustment efforts.

Understanding adaptation helps explain disease progression and guides treatment approaches that support beneficial adaptations while addressing those that have become harmful. This perspective views symptoms as adaptation signals rather than problems to eliminate.

48. How does biological medicine view the relationship between toxins and disease?

Toxins represent anything that unbalances natural flow within the body, rather than specific substances. Their impact depends on terrain conditions and the body's ability to process and eliminate them. Stagnation of toxins can create interference fields that trigger disease development.

The focus lies on supporting natural elimination processes rather than targeting specific toxins. This approach recognizes that what constitutes a toxin varies among individuals based on their terrain conditions and regulatory capabilities.

49. What is the significance of crystallization patterns in blood analysis?

Crystallization patterns in blood indicate emotional states becoming physically manifested in the body. These patterns reveal how long emotions have been held and their impact on physical structures. Older patterns show greater density and crystallization, suggesting deeper embedding in the terrain.

Understanding these patterns helps practitioners identify emotional components of physical conditions and track the resolution of emotional blocks during treatment. Their presence helps confirm the mind-body connection in disease development.

50. How does biological medicine approach prevention of disease?

Prevention focuses on maintaining balanced terrain through proper nourishment of physical, emotional, and energetic aspects of health. This includes supporting natural regulatory processes, addressing emotional patterns before they create physical problems, and maintaining structural alignment.

The approach emphasizes conscious lifestyle choices that support beneficial adaptations while recognizing and addressing early signs of imbalance. Understanding personal emotional patterns and their potential health impacts allows proactive maintenance of wellbeing.

