What a masterpiece! This was a spectacular read, applies to political arena as well.

Yes. I came across Kruse for the first time relatively recently and listened to several podcasts he was on. To that extent, he was a bit of a Johnny-come-lately for me.

Plenty of what he says is impressive, but I never bought into him for many of the reasons you articulate. I have similar misgivings about Andrew Bridgen and plenty of others who came out of the woodwork after the damage was done.

Unless I'm convinced otherwise, they're all gatekeepers.

