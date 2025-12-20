Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
4h

🚨 From the proud producers of 💉 Quackccinology, 💊 HEllopathic Medicine, 🦠 ViroLIEgy & 🔬 Bacteriology 🚨

🎬 Fifth Wall Studios is proud to present… “Genetics!”

Our final, most elegant illusion yet — the one that says you are the problem 🎉

🧬 It’s our most premium blame-shifting technology to date. When ☠️ poisoning, 😰 stress, 🍔 malnutrition, and 🌐 environmental damage get awkwardly obvious, we simply declare 👉 “It’s in your DNA.”

No liability 🚫 no reform 🚫 no questions 🚫 — just lifelong management ⏳

🔬 OUR BREAKTHROUGH METHOD (NO PROOF!)

Using 🧪 cell shredding, 🧼 detergent baths, 🍸 alcohol precipitation, 🌀 centrifuge faith, and 💻 computer inference, we proudly ‘extract’ 🧬 Tortured ‘Nucleic’ Acid Sludge™ → then label it destiny ✨

👀 Isolated a gene acting inside a living organism? ❌

👀 Shown DNA causing disease by itself? ❌

🎯 Named thousands of database coordinates and called it causation? ✅ That’s innovation.

🔁 CIRCULAR REASONING — NOW FULLY AUTOMATED

🧍 Condition appears → 🧬 DNA pattern found after the fact → 🏷️ pattern renamed “cause” → 📜 condition reclassified as “genetic” → ♻️ repeat until unquestioned

✨ Correlation → Spreadsheet → Destiny™

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 “IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY”

Families share 🍽️ food, 🚰 water, 🧴 chemicals, 📱 EM exposure, 🧠 stress — but don’t worry, we ignore all that and blame chromosomes instead 🧬

Much cleaner 🧼

🧪 TESTING YOU CAN TRUST (UNLESS BLINDED)

Works best when 👀 analysts know the answer, ⚙️ controls are flexible, 🧠 software fills the gaps, 🔒 results can’t be un-seen — 🚫 blinding ruins everything, please don’t ask

🤰 PRENATAL BONUS MODE

🧩 Screen fragments → 📈 amplify uncertainty → 😱 deliver fear

❓ False positives? ✨ Actionable insights

🧠 EPIGENETICS: THE PATCH

When genes fail to predict outcomes, we say 👉 “The environment controls genes.”

Quietly admits genes aren’t in charge — while pretending they still are 🤹

Science!

🧬 WHY YOU’LL LOVE GENETIC MEDICINE

🧠 Born broken ⏳ lifelong monitoring 👻 invisible causes 💊 always-medical solutions 🛡️ protected industries.

🎁 You get blame without agency 💰 we get profit without accountability.

🧱 THE FIFTH WALL PROMISE

🧬 Genetics catches everyone — because it doesn’t sound like medicine -

It sounds like identity!

📣 FINAL DISCLAIMER

🧍 People aren’t defective by birth

🔄 Bodies respond intelligently to harmful conditions

🙈 Please don’t notice — it interferes with our Genetic Therapy Industrial Complex™, launching soon

🧬 THE FIFTH WALL™

Because when everything else is guilty, the genome — and you — take the fall!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
gregory wales's avatar
gregory wales
4h

"Doctors, once truly independent professionals - who jealously guarded their professional standards and ethics - became the salaried servants of state and corporate enterprises" summarizes the situation honestly.

And those "corporate enterprises" (pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies, research businesses, compromised politicians and bureaucrats, hospital purchasing agents, eugenics proponents), must be clearly identified as profit-driven opportunists who have individually and collectively abandoned their moral responsibilities and pursued ill-gotten gains to the detriment of all humanity. Their guilt must be proclaimed and appropriate penalties imposed without delay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture