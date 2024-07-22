Shirley and Don sent me their story.

With permission I’m sharing it.

There is so much here, so many different threads, so many highlights of a corrupt and predatory system, so many battles, so many roads…but I will let the story speak for itself.

With thanks to Shirley and Don.

I don't know if this story will be interesting or helpful to others, but seeing the craziness of our path may lead someone to a different healing method or inspire them to keep looking for answers. I'll try to stick to the story... but it's a story that covers several years and many paths to reach this point. I guess it's that way for many people, a million roads travelled till they finally get some answers.

A)

We are Don and Shirley, I'm an American and Don is Canadian. We met in late 2010 and had a cross border relationship, being only about an hour commute from each other. After about 8 years we married and I became a Canadian resident and was able to easily cross the border for work in the USA while living full time in Canada. It was very doable for Don and I to cross the border to visit my family in the States. Don is a mechanical engineer, but in recent years has been self-employed in financial planning. I'm a cosmetologist, self-employed from day one and had owned and operated my own salon.

B)

We were in the process of building a new home closer to the border crossing when covid struck. I couldn't work my job in the United States so when the border closed in late March of 2020 I stayed at home in Canada with Don to wait things out. Somehow we managed to build the house in Canada, the authorities said current construction projects could continue. At that early time frame Canada had yet to experience the effects of covid, (whatever covid is) and Don and I still don't know what to believe about it.

C)

Everything that happened during covid concerning my job, my American family and Don's Canadian family, is a story in and of itself. Suffice it to say that I could cross the border without "the jab", being a Canadian resident they couldn't turn me away at the border. I also had a right to be in the USA because I'm an American citizen, neither could they turn me away. After a few months the border opened to cross-border workers, even if they weren't healthcare providers. That was not the case with Don, he couldn't enter the USA by car because he refused the jab, but he could fly in... absolutely absurd. In October 2021 Don flew to the USA from Canada and I drove our RV across the border for a winter visit to Florida to get away from all the crazy. We also got to spend a bit of time with family before heading to Florida. While in Florida, winter of 2021 Don decided not to go back to Canada, to immigrate to the USA and I would give up my Canadian residency and my job. To have freedom we even sold our beautiful new home.

D)

Don had an ongoing problem with toenail fungus for years. He'd been treated for it, had laser therapy on it, ended up needing ingrown toenail surgery on both of his big toes. All of these doctor appointments and medicines probably cost 3000 to 4000 thousand dollars even in Canada where health care is "free". It eased a bit but didn't go away. He also had a rash on his shins that would come and go. We started eating low carb, then keto and tried a bit of intermittent fasting, this was about 7 years ago. It helped his toenails a lot, but it didn't go away.

E)

Don saw a foot doctor while we were in Florida whom didn't seem concerned with the fugus. We talked with him about keto and how it had helped Don's toenails when he gave up sugar. The doctor cleaned up Don's nails and sent us on our way. We left Florida and returned to NY to visit family for the summer of 2022.

F)

We returned to Florida in November 2022 and Don developed a cough and fluid in his ears. We tried multiple OTC products to try and get rid of it. He ended up going to an urgent care clinic and saw a PA (physicians assistant), she was no help; suggested ear drops, allergy pills and allergy nasal spray. This type of product had helped some, but the symptoms came and went.

G)

In late December 2022 we moved to a new location in Florida. Around this time Don brought it to my attention that his toes were cracking and his toenail fungus looked worse. Then he said he had itching in his groin area. I bought over the counter pharmaceuticals to treat tinea cruris (jock itch) and tinea pedis (athlete's foot). It continued to get worse, he had larger than ever patches of rash and a pimple type rash all over his back, he was incredibly itchy. Mid January 2023 he went to the local urgent care and the healthcare provider wrote prescriptions for Cephalexin, Active Ketoconazole 2%, Active Hydrocortisone 2.5 % . These medications helped but it didn't clear up.

H)

The rash continued, and actually grew worse; at the end of January 2023 Don went to urgent care again. This PA took the situation a little more seriously and gave a referral to a dermatologist. She prescribed the following: Diflucan, Ketoconazole 2%, hydrOXYzine HCl. These medications helped settle things down, but it still didn't go away.

I)

On January 31, 2023 Don had his first appointment at the dermatologists office with a PA, she acknowledged the rash and wrote prescriptions for it. (A PA is practically a doctor, but must work under a doctor's supervision) Prednisone, fluocinonide, fluconazole and hydroxyzine were her drugs of choice. Her primary concern was getting a biopsy. We've come to learn that dermatologists love taking plugs out of you, big ones and little ones. They want to look at your whole body to find something, anything they can remove. Through 7 visits up to November 1, 2023 nothing got better with Don's rash. The biopsy report said Don has Lichen Simplex, which means he's scratching. The PA wanted to put Don on some prescription for eczema, I asked her the mechanism of the drug and how it would help. Her eyes rolled back in her head as if looking for some answer in a filing cabinet. I guess it wasn't there, she literally ran out of the room and got the doctor. They also wanted to remove a mole on Don's back, which he let them do, they speak to you in such a way that you're afraid not to. We've since learned that type of mole very rarely develops into anything. It seems that most melanoma forms in places that rarely see the sun. Don has never been a sun worshipper and has milky white skin on most of his body. After the November 1, 2023 appointment we had had it, Don didn't go to the follow up appointment.

J)

Just another aside about healthcare, because Don has yet to get status in the US, even though he is self-employed and paying US taxes, he can't purchase health insurance. You can legally be a US tax payer without status. Don has been able to continue his job in Canada, but as far as taxes go he is a US tax payer even though he has yet to get status, complicated I know and another whole story. Until Don turned 65 he was able to purchase a health share plan in the US, once eligible for social security at 65 he could no longer be on that health sharing plan; because he doesn't have his status yet he can't purchase insurance at any price. Every appointment and medication is out of pocket.

K)

While all of these dermatology appointments are going on, Don is also contending with immigration and vaccines. In March of 2023 we were at a pivotal moment in the immigration process. We left Canada looking for freedom and the same can be said of not living in NY state, we wanted freedom. Don had been completely approved to be in the USA: he was given a social security number and a work permit. I'd been approved as Don's sponsor in the US. We have an immigration lawyer working with us every step of the way. Many people mistakenly believe that a US citizen's foreign spouse has a right to be in the US. That couldn't be further from the truth; the spouse must still undergo the process and follow all the rules, IF they meet the requirements, then they are usually granted residency. There was just one problem... and we held out till the last possible moment to deal with it, hoping for some government rule changes regarding vaccines. The United States government requires that legal immigrants see a Civil Surgeon for a physical that has been approved by the US government. The USCIS lists all the jabs that are required for immigration. Don has recently turned 65 and has no record of his early childhood vaccines. He contacted the records office in Canada and they said they don't save anything for someone his age. We had the Civil Surgeon order tests for Don to have titers checked for all these shots hoping to avoid them, they all came back negative for titers. The crazy thing is that if he had the Canadian shot records he wouldn't have needed the early childhood vaccines, and he would have become a resident even though he had no titers. He could have just argued against the mRna shot. So now we have a problem, the documents had a deadline for submission by our lawyer to immigration and Don needed to make a decision on how to proceed. We absolutely didn't want any mRna shots. We knew childhood vaccines were a big problem, having read Virus Mania and listened to RFK Jr. among many others. Because Don had these shots as a kid, he made the decision to show USCIS, that in good faith he was willing to do what they required, but would refuse the mRna shot because it was a different beast altogether. Truly, the physical required is just bureaucratic red tape. Not one single data point was checked, no weight, blood pressure, temperature, lung or heart check happened. The doctor had Don squat one time, while the doctor did the same squat. It was bizarre to say the least. The most important thing to the government was the vaccine list, I understand now that it's all about selling big pharma's jabs.

L)

Whatever is true or untrue about covid, covid testing and the mRna shot, we have to sit in their narrative to try and get our desired outcome. Knowing that all of this was going to be a problem, Don and I saved proof that we had covid twice (whatever that means) and he was tested for antibodies and had proof of antibodies (whatever that means) being present. The civil surgeon was on our side and gave a contra indication that Don not receive the mRna vax because he had antibodies. It's on the USCIS website, their own rules, that they are suppose to abide by the contra indication from the civil surgeon, he's a doctor, they aren't and bureaucrats should not be overriding the doctor's decision.

M)

Don went ahead and took all those early childhood shots. All were given within a 10 day period. They forced him to take a flu shot, even though it was the end of March and beautiful weather in Florida. The flu shot would not have been required in another week, but we couldn't wait any longer, there was a deadline to meet. Imagine a world where on a specific date, at the stroke of midnight the flu is no longer a problem. Here's a list of jabs he took: MMR, TD, Hep B, Influenza B. His age saved him from the pertussis jab; the chicken pox vax they also omitted, they assumed he'd had chicken pox as a kid.

N)

Immediately after the litany of jabs, Don's symptoms came rushing back, even more pronounced. Constant ear fluid and pressure, coughing, spitting up phlegm, itching and his rash spread. He couldn't stop scratching. We began to think that whatever was wrong with Don, the shots had attacked his immune system and made it all worse.

O)

We researched the heavy metals in the shots and came across Christopher Exley and his research. I think I found Exley's study on the NIH website in the United States. We started drinking Fiji water and now order it by the case. Don was especially good about it, I had never been good about drinking water. I've learned how much I love drinking water and how refreshing it is to put fresh spearmint from the garden into the water. When we found your substack we saw your interviews with Exley. The Fiji water didn't alleviate Don's symptoms, but that's not to say it didn't get rid of some aluminum. Any water we use that isn't Fiji is reverse osmosis that Don filters for us. I even spent 130.00 bucks on an aluminum free frying pan.

P)

Don's quality of life was going downhill and he became grumpy, understandably so. We made the decision in May 2023 not to return to NY for a summer visit. We had no faith whatsoever in the medical system and were desperate to figure this out. I watched videos, and scoured the internet. I bought an herbal remedy book and lots of natural herbs and essential oils. I made teas to drink and tried making herbal ointments with coconut oil and beeswax. We also tried CBD cream and plantain ointment. Nothing was helping.

Q)

January 2024, we're drinking our Fiji water and I come across Jim Humble and MMS. I do the research and then show Don, he's really good about looking it over and telling me if I'm crazy. As we looked into it we come across Andreas Kalcker and CDS. CDS was more appealing than MMS, there seemed to be fewer side effects with it. We found a couple of laboratories in the US making CDS products, including https://frontierpharm.com and we ordered toothpaste, and a topical for skin. I believe this company, https://kvlab.com was listed in the "Universal Antidote" publication. We purchased CDS from them, Don tested it and the ppm was only about 250 ppm, but claimed 3000. We ordered our own sodium chlorite 25% and hydrochloric acid 4.375% from the same KVLabs and Don made CDS for us using Andreas's method. Don contacted KVLab about the low ppm of their CDS, they apologized and immediately sent out new bottles. The ppm was the same as the first batch, around 250 ppm, we just dropped it. They must not be keeping the CDS cool enough to hold the gas.

R)

About the same time I found CDS I ran into colloidal silver, food grade hydrogen peroxide and DMSO. All of it was so new, and a bit frightening to think about ingesting any or all of these chemicals. We decided to try CDS first, the hydrogen peroxide seemed more likely to have ROS problems and the DMSO was just plain scary. We ordered Argentine 23 silver for oral consumption, in a gel for the skin and a spray for the nose. We'd decide what to do with all that later. Certainly after reading more and more information about these remedies I wouldn't be opposed to any of it if I had a health problem. We also read your stack about methylene blue. We decided that if the powers that be were castigating something it probably works.

S)

Starting in January 2024 Don began working his way up to 30ml of CDS a day, his skin got worse. He was awake a good portion of the night and exhausted during the day. He was having night sweats, coughing with phlegm, ear ringing, plugged ears, anal itching, which he was embarrassed to tell me about. He was so fatigued that he needed to nap at least once a day. The patches of rash we're expanding and growing together. It had moved into his ears, his eye brow area, his cheek, his scalp, it covered his back, stomach, chest, arms and legs. He kept taking the CDS.

T)

I'd told Don I would take the CDS with him, that if it was going to kill us we'd die together. Within a week of taking the CDS my throat started bothering me at the epiglottis area. It felt like something was stuck there, my throat was always irritated and it made me swallow a lot. I wondered if I'd developed throat cancer, (never a smoker, but what else could it be?) but I didn't say anything to Don, he didn't need to worry about that with all his misery. In March 2023 I went to NY for 2 weeks, Don didn't come, he was ill and absolutely didn't feel up to it. We had a new grandson born in February and he was nearing a couple months old, I wanted to see him. I took CDS with me to drink while I was gone, but I was so busy that I only took it a few times. The symptoms in my throat eased which made me think it was directly related to the CDS.

U)

I had encouraged Don to get out in the sun to see if it would help his skin. Then I came upon your Red Light Therapy post. Every time I did a search Unbekoming was popping up. We bought a really nice, large light, I love using it. Don thought he got too close to it and it burned his skin, it's more likely that his skin was dry with the worsening symptoms of his condition. Don's hands, forearms and thighs we're becoming inflamed. His skin was oozing and the ooze was drying and sloughing off everywhere, in the bed and where he sat, he was scratching so ferociously at night that the sheets were constantly covered in blood and he had scabs all over from scratching. FYI, the best solution for this was white sheets believe it or not. Pretreat the blood stains and wash the sheets in cold water with perfume and dye free detergent. The magic bullet is a heaping cup of 20 Mule Team Borax like our grandmothers use to use. Those sheets were being washed every day and they're as white as snow without a single stain. The borax won't yellow like bleach does.

V)

Like you and many others Don and I are knowledge seekers. We don't have cable TV and watch very few movies. While all this is going on with Don's health we are also trying to figure out what is going on with the WEF, WHO, The Illuminati and bankers wars. We've been going down all these rabbit holes since covid and never know what the next hole will be. Looking at some videos, totally unrelated to health I came upon a video and a doctor in a chiropractic group in Wichita Kansas called Docere Life Center, Dr. Kison Frank was featured. He was using something called Somatic Resonance Testing. I could hardly believe what I was seeing. He was tuning into someone's frequency and able to detect what their health problems are. A man in the video said he had allergies, Dr. Frank told him he didn't have allergies, but a histamine response to having parasites. I watched this show twice and then went to Don, to find out if I was crazy for even entertaining this. If I was crazy he was willing to go there with me. We pursued Dr. Kison Frank in Kansas.

W)

Don filled out a form on the Docere Life Center website and made a consultation appointment with Dr. Frank via Zoom on May 20, 2024. Dr. Frank has "test kits" he uses that are the frequencies of diseases and remedies. He immediately said that Don had hookworms and he also detected mercury. He suggested a heavy metal detox remedy, a thyroid support, a histamine scavenger and a liquid called para-nuke. He told Don to start drinking senna tea, and to eat black walnuts and pumpkin seeds because the worms hate them. He also told us that parasites are more active at night and with the full moon. We got off the call and wondered if we were stark raving mad, but Don bought the medicine that was suggested and set up another appointment in 2 weeks. Don asked Dr. Frank about doing a stool test to confirm parasites and a retired doctor, Dr. Raphael D'Angelo ParaWellness Research in Colorado Springs was suggested. Many labs don't go far enough to find zbugs, Dr. D'Angelo specializes in finding them. Don contacted ParaWellness and got a stool sample sent in right away. Dr. Frank suggested that parasites are contagious. We researched the adjuvants in the vaccines Don had taken and low and behold two shots had Thimerosal, which contains ethylmercury for the adjuvant. Of course the CDC says the body can clear it and therefore is less likely to cause harm. Note that Dr. Frank knew that Don had mercury problems.

X)

Don stopped taking the CDS and started taking the new protocol from Dr. Frank as soon as it arrived. We dove in to learn about parasites and came across Dr. Lee Merritt and learned about parasite die off and their cycles. Don got much worse. His arms and legs were so swollen with fluid and edema that I was terrified. He'd said he wasn't wasting anymore money at the dermatologist, they weren't helping him and I respected that. What I saw was so alarming though, I was crying every day and breaking down in fear for my husband. I was so worried he was going to end up in the hospital with sepsis, it was truly that bad. He made the decision to go to the Dermatologist to get some temporary relief while giving the para-nuke a chance to work.

Y)

January 2024, we went into the Dermatologist's office with information about parasites, and of course they didn't want to entertain that idea at all. Honestly, we were respectful, not aggressive and just seeking answers. Dr. T said Don looked like a classic case of eczema, she wanted to take another biopsy. Don told her the last biopsy only revealed he was scratching. She told him he was such a hot mess that he was ripe for a good biopsy and told the PA doing the cutting to "get that one, it looks nice and juicy". I could hardly believe my ears, NOT professional. She questioned Don about not coming to his follow up the previous November and why he didn't have a primary care doctor. It was clear he would get no help if he didn't let her do the biopsy, so he let her do it. She decided to run a bunch of blood work because Don didn't have a primary care doctor. They took a BIG plug, 6mm and stitched him up, then made an appointment in 2 weeks to come back to get the stitches out and see what the biopsy results were. Most importantly she gave him a shot of prednisone to get the inflammation under control, this was exactly why we were there, to get some immediate relief. It worked as steroids do, the inflammation and edema immediately started going down, the redness abated and the itching reduced greatly. Don kept taking the remedies Dr. Frank prescribed.

Z)

About a week had passed since Don's first meeting with Dr. Frank. We decided that I should be checked for parasites, Dr. Frank had indicated I might have them too. I do have parasites, but not hook worms. Dr. Frank asked me if I owned cats, which I told him yes, I have two and have always owned cats. He told me I have Toxoplasma Gondii, not hook worms. He asked me to bring my cats to the screen and he would test them. I have two Maine Coons that are nearly 1 and 2 years old. No, they don't have T. Gondii. Who knows when I got T. Gondii, I could have had it a most of my life. So I started taking para-nuke with Don. My throat became more irritated again and I got a cough.

a)

Don got his blood work and stool sample tests back. The ParaWellness didn't find hookworms, but they found a significant amount of yeast, beyond the normal. His blood work showed that his eosonophilia were sky high. A quick search and we found parasites to be a top reason for high eosonophilia. We also learned how heavy metals, yeast and parasites go hand in hand. The yeast and parasites cloak themselves in biofilm and heavy metals.

b)

My poor husband, another trip to the dermatologist. Don's wish was granted, the stool sample was back showing yeast and the dermatologists own tests pointed to parasites. Don printed out information from top hospitals, Mayo and Cleveland Clinics to show what they said about eosonophilia and parasites. There's a thing called Delusional Parasitosis, I told Don I expected the dermatologist to think he's insane. That was very close to the truth. They took his stitches out and told him the biopsy said he had contact dermatitis or perhaps some drug allergy. He'd been on no medications. The doctor was VERY blunt, told Don he didn't have parasites and that he shouldn't be trying to diagnose anything from the tests she ran. She didn't want to hear a word about it and told him it was normal to have yeast. Dr. T said parasites were outside her realm and if Don thought he had them he needed to see an infectious disease doctor, however she thought an allergist would be a better idea. Don asked her if she was going to prescribe any ointments to help. She responed "No" and that she had no more time, she couldn't debate it all day, and away she went. The assistant I think felt a bit bad about it, she was very polite and gave Don two doctors names, an allergist and an infectious disease doctor. We went home rather flabbergasted at the doctors behavior. At 9:00 PM that same evening Don's phone rang, it was a Florida number he decided to answer, it was Dr. T. She sort of apologized, said she'd spoke to her brother who is a gastroenterologist and that he suggested that she give Don a dose of ivermectin. She asked if we'd heard of it, and we about wanted to laugh. (After living through covid who hadn't?) The dose she gave was no where near enough to solve the problem. We knew what it would entail from watching Dr. Lee Merritt and how much ivermectin would be needed and it would take a long time to get rid of the worms. I guess Dr. T needed to cover her own bum after the way she'd treated Don earlier in the day. The ivermectin she offered was just a token, and wouldn't take care of the problem. She gave a prescription ointment that Don uses around the full moon when the parasites are most active.

c)

Don decided to add the Ivermectin protocol from Lee Merritt to the para-nuke. He also began taking the protocol from ParaWellness for the yeast, which is an herbal tablet of essential oils that Don complains is the worst tasting thing ever and that the taste lingers. He's also using ACS 200 Silver Spray, twelve sprays twice daily, this is to deal with yeast. We started reading about binders and purchased charcoal and chlorella. The prednisone shot had slowly worn off and his symptoms were rapidly returning.

d)

Something needs to be said about how severe the symptoms of die off can be. It's extremely toxic. Don and I have both experienced different symptoms. The huge, obvious symptom was his skin, he's had sleepless nights, night sweats, severe unrelenting itch, plugged ears, ear ringing and fatigue. For a month he was so cold that he wore pants, long sleeves and sweaters and would sit on the lanai outdoors even though the heat and humidity of Florida has been unrelenting this summer. I'm talking high 90'sF and humidity levels never below 70% and easily 80%. My symptoms have been throat irritation, coughing, ear ringing and body aches, prickly skin and a couple of eruptions on my skin. And poop, we need to talk about poop when you have die off. Watch your poop for signs. Sometimes you'll see biofilm, not the actual bugs, T. Gondii are amoeba and microscopic and hook worms are small also so you're not going to see them. Some parasites may be seen though, like tapeworms. Colonies can be in the biofilm. We've had strange stool colors, and textures too. No change in our normal diets and we know what our poo usually looks like. But you may see weird colors, like greige, or rough looking extrusions, or diarrhea or cow pies... I mean literally a cow pie. This type of poo is not normal at least for Don and I. I've also seen some weird filmy stuff in my urine. It's all gross, but I'm trying to arm people with details here.

e)

Don has so many protocols that he keeps a spread sheet with any changes so he knows what he's doing and when. We've tried many supplements, such as serapeptasse which is to break the biofilm and make it easier to get at the bad guys. Charcoal will bind to toxins and help eliminate them, but is concerning long term because it can also bind to your nutrients. Dr. Frank can test to the frequency of any substance and tell if it helps, has no effect or is toxic to you. Our bodies change as we heal or get worse and he may discover that something that was previously toxic to you is now something beneficial. Don tested to chlorella being toxic to him at this time, so he's taking no binders. The natural inclination is to eat to heal the gut. We've learned that fermented foods are for the good gut bugs, but they also feed the bad guys and it's better to skip that stuff till you get rid of the yeast and parasites. We're taking probiotic enzymes though.

f)

When I started looking at what this energy/frequency healing is all about I asked Dr. Frank. He told me that every thing has frequency, that is how the creation is and they are just using those frequencies to help heal people. Another question I had was about the para-nuke product. It's clear liquid and he said it has the frequency of the herbals, but not the actual herbals. This sounded like snake oil, until I learned while listening to the series the doctors did on "energy" that Samuel Hahnemann, a German physician who started Homeopathy, discovered that the more dilute a substance is the more powerful it's effects. I don't know if this is accurate, Dr. Frank could answer this, but it seems to me like it's diluting the herbal or whatever it might be so much that the only thing left is the frequency. It's like, CDS, colloidal silver, Hydrogen Peroxide or DMSO, we may not know exactly how or why it works, but it does. I know that when we take para-nuke something is happening to our bodies. Don is learning how to manage the symptoms of die off with how much para-nuke he takes so his quality of life is improved.

g)

Miraculously, the toenail fungus Don has been dealing with for years has greatly improved. The herbal tablets and silver spray have delivered far more improvement that anything else Don has ever done or used. I take care of his nails for him now, the podiatrists were expensive and never cured anything. They never got to the root of the problem which is systemic yeast infestation. If you don't deal with that you'll never get rid of toenail fungus. I can see the change and believe that once he's got this imbalance of yeast under control his nails will be healthy. If that happens it's something no podiatrist has accomplished.

h)

We both still have parasites, this is not something you get rid of quickly, especially if you've had them a long time and they've laid tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of eggs. We surmise that once we started taking the CDS in January 2024 we both began having die off symptoms. My irritated throat is likely to do with die off. The more CDS Don took the worse his symptoms got, that's too much die off too fast. Die off must be managed. The eggs need to hatch and the parasites then need to die. This process needs to happen over and over again till the eggs are all hatched. Knowing that parasites are more active with the full moon, diligence is needed at that time of the month. All that die off is extremely toxic and your body is trying to get rid of it, overwhelming your liver and lymph system. Your skin being the largest organ in your body is a primary way to get rid of it. People get leaky gut with yeast and parasites, which can drastically effect mental health because of the gut/brain connection, truly changing personality. It's not just that the physical body is in misery, the brain is experiencing it too.

i)

There are some really good videos out there on Lymphatic Drainage. Don has started using these techniques to help his lymph system get rid of the toxins. He's also soaking in Epsom salts to draw the toxins out of his skin. We've also used sound frequency like 528 Hz to help us get to sleep and sleep deeper. I don't know how much any of these things help, but lymphatic drainage is free and you can do it on yourself. Epsom salts are relatively inexpensive. There are lots of sources for frequency sound healing.

j)

Docere Life Center has some very interesting podcast series on health topics. The two most recent videos are interviews with people who have been greatly helped with energy medicine, you can even say their lives were saved. They also have these podcasts available on their website. When you click the "read more" link you'll find both video and audio format. I've found it difficult finding information about energy medicine, at least the way that Dr. Frank practices it. You may find it worthwhile to contact Dr. Kison Frank. I would love to see someone dig down and ask serious questions of him and not just be amazed at the idea of frequency healing.

k)

I'm embarrassed that so much of this evil, bad food, bad doctoring and big pharma come out of the USA. I like what you said recently though... Americans do take the biggest hit on all of it. Having lived in Canada I saw the difference in what they "wouldn't" allow in the food supply compared to the USA. Americans have been experimented on as much or more than anyone else in the world. And we pay a lot more for our "quality" healthcare, while having a lower life expectancy.

l)

In conclusion, we are led to believe that it's uncommon for people in western society to have parasites or yeast overgrowth. Years ago an acquaintance of mine talked about having parasites and yeast and that doctors wouldn't listen to her. I thought she was a bit nutty. I gather that's a common experience for people with these health issues. Doctors certainly don't want to hear it, but if you look around the CDC website, you'll find lots of information about parasites and how common it is. The problem is they say it's, "no problem". I wonder how many people are ill because they have no idea that they have parasites and it's unlikely any doctor is every going to suggest it or test for it. The same thing happens with Lyme disease, if you don't get the bullseye you don't have Lyme. Doctors have their place for me in healthcare, if I have a traumatic injury for instance. I don't fine them any good for prevention though, nor getting to the root of any systemic issues. I'll take my chances with sources I've found like, Unbekoming, rather than big pharma.

