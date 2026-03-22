A woman walks into her doctor’s office. She has lost weight without trying. Her heart races at rest. Her hands tremble. She sleeps poorly and wakes exhausted.

Blood is drawn. The results: TSH suppressed below detection. Free T4 elevated. Free T3 elevated. Thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulins present.

Diagnosis: Graves’ disease. Her immune system is producing antibodies that mimic thyroid-stimulating hormone, driving her thyroid to overproduce. The feedback loop that normally regulates the gland has been bypassed. Her body, she is told, is attacking itself.

Treatment options: methimazole to suppress the thyroid. If the disease relapses — and it relapses in 50–70% of cases — radioactive iodine to destroy the gland, or surgery to remove it. After destruction or removal, she will take synthetic thyroid hormone every day for the rest of her life.

She asks the obvious question: Why is this happening to me?

The answer, from the Mayo Clinic: “Experts don’t know why this happens.”¹

From the NIDDK: “Researchers aren’t sure why some people develop autoimmune disorders such as Graves’ disease.”²

From The Lancet: the cause is “multifactorial.”³

From the New England Journal of Medicine: a detailed molecular description of what the antibodies do once they exist — G-protein coupled receptors, cAMP cascades, downstream signalling — with the initiating event left unaddressed.⁴

The organ is sentenced before the crime is explained.

In 1990, 69% of American endocrinologists chose radioactive iodine as their first-line treatment for this woman. By 2023, that number had collapsed to 11.1%.⁵ A profession in quiet retreat from its own definitive therapy, for a disease whose cause it openly admits it does not understand.

This essay is about what happens when you stop asking “what are the antibodies doing?” and start asking “what happened to the thyroid before the antibodies arrived?”

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The Mechanism Without a Cause

The conventional model of Graves’ disease is mechanistically detailed and causally empty.

At the molecular level, the description is precise. Thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulins bind the TSH receptor on thyroid follicular cells and activate the same intracellular signalling as pituitary TSH — cyclic AMP production, protein kinase A activation, upregulation of thyroglobulin, thyroid peroxidase, and the sodium-iodide symporter. The difference: TSI is not subject to negative feedback. As thyroid hormones rise, the pituitary correctly suppresses TSH to near zero, but TSI continues unregulated. The gland keeps producing because the antibodies keep stimulating.⁴

The diagnostic pattern follows: suppressed TSH, elevated free T4 and T3, positive TSH receptor antibodies. Third-generation assays achieve sensitivity above 98%.⁶ Robust, clinically useful, reproducible.

Where it breaks down is at the edges — the places where the clean model meets messy biology.

Approximately 1.3% of confirmed Graves’ cases test antibody-negative on modern assays.⁷ More telling: 0.84% of women with perfectly normal thyroid function carry the same TSH receptor antibodies. Only 12.8% of these women ever develop Graves’ disease.⁸ The antibodies are present. The disease is absent. Something else determines who crosses the threshold.

Clinical diagnosis carries a 28% false positive rate when measured against antibody testing.⁹ Hashimoto’s thyroiditis — supposedly the opposite condition — can mimic Graves’ for months, its transient hyperthyroid phase indistinguishable without specialised testing.¹⁰ And then there is the paradox that strains the autoimmune framework to its limit: 15–20% of Graves’ patients later develop Hashimoto’s.¹¹ The same immune system first over-stimulates the thyroid, then reverses course and destroys it. Mainstream endocrinology calls this a shift in the balance between stimulating and blocking antibodies — a description that raises the question it claims to answer. What determines the shift? What causes the reversal? Why does the same gland become the target of opposite immune responses in the same patient?

The model describes the pattern. It does not explain it.

Dr. Marizelle Arce, a naturopathic doctor and author of Germs Are Not Our Enemy, uses an analogy that clarifies what the conventional model obscures.¹² A runner’s heart is enlarged. Measured in isolation — no history taken — it looks like pathology. Cardiac hypertrophy. Possible cardiomyopathy. Measured in context — a person who runs fifty miles a week — it is adaptation. The organ has responded rationally to the demands placed on it.

What if the thyroid producing excess hormone is not malfunctioning but compensating? Compensating for iodine it cannot get. For halides blocking its receptors. For a chemical burden overwhelming its capacity. For a stress load driving endocrine demand beyond normal parameters.

The conventional model measures the output and calls it disease. The question is whether the output reflects context.

The Disappearing Nutrient

Every molecule of thyroid hormone contains iodine — four atoms in T4, three in T3. Without it, the gland cannot function. The sodium-iodide symporter, a transmembrane protein on thyroid follicular cells, actively concentrates iodide twenty to fifty times above plasma levels.¹³ Thyroid peroxidase oxidises it, incorporates it into thyroglobulin, and the coupling reactions that produce T4 and T3 follow.

Through the mid-twentieth century, Americans got a significant portion of their daily iodine from an unexpected source: bread. Potassium iodate served as a dough conditioner in commercial baking. A single slice delivered approximately 150 μg of iodine — the entire adult daily requirement in one slice of bread.¹⁴

Around 1980, the baking industry replaced iodate with potassium bromate. Bromate was cheaper, produced more predictable results in high-volume fermentation, and nobody was tracking the nutritional consequences. The FDA never banned iodate. The switch was voluntary and industry-driven. Bromate is now classified as a Group 2B carcinogen by the IARC. The European Union banned it in 1990. Canada in 1994. China in 2005.¹⁵ The United States still permits it.

The effect on iodine intake was measurable and dramatic. Between the early 1970s and early 1990s, the median urinary iodine concentration in the American population dropped by more than half — from approximately 320 μg/L to 145 μg/L.¹⁶ This is not a fringe claim. It comes from NHANES — the US government’s own National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The CDC announced the decline in 1998. The numbers have continued to deteriorate. By 2018, 24% of women aged fourteen and older had inadequate iodine intake. Among pregnant women — whose developing babies depend entirely on maternal iodine for brain development — the figure was 46%.¹⁷

A major dietary iodine source was removed. In its place, a bromide-releasing compound — a halide that competes with iodine at the thyroid. The population became progressively iodine-depleted over two generations. And nobody connected this to the thyroid diseases that followed.

What Moved into Iodine’s Place

The sodium-iodide symporter does not distinguish perfectly between iodide and structurally similar anions. This is the vulnerability the modern environment exploits.

Perchlorate — a contaminant from rocket fuel manufacturing, fireworks production, and fertiliser — is the most potent confirmed inhibitor, with thirty times the binding affinity of iodide.¹⁸ When the CDC tested 2,820 urine specimens from NHANES, perchlorate was detectable in every single one. Not most of them. All of them. The National Academies found it in the drinking water of more than eleven million Americans.¹⁹ In women with low iodine — the women already most vulnerable — higher perchlorate was significantly associated with lower T4 and higher TSH.²⁰

Bromide shows strong evidence for direct thyroid displacement. Stanislav Pavelka at the Czech Academy of Sciences demonstrated that in thyroid tissue specifically — unlike other tissues in the body — bromide replaces iodide rather than chloride.²¹ Rats receiving bromide at environmentally relevant concentrations developed changes consistent with goitre: decreased thyroid iodine content, decreased T4, microfollicular rearrangement.²² A human case report using X-ray microanalysis showed something the textbooks don’t mention — significant bromine and absence of iodine in the thyroid follicular cells of a twenty-two-year-old woman with bromide-induced hypothyroidism.²³ The bromine had physically occupied the space where iodine should have been. Atom for atom, the wrong halide in the right place.

The bromide exposure extends well beyond bread. Polybrominated diphenyl ethers — flame retardants mandated in furniture, electronics, and textiles since the 1970s — are structurally analogous to thyroid hormones themselves, with bromine atoms occupying positions corresponding to iodine. Their hydroxylated metabolites bind to thyroid transport proteins with up to 1,600 times the affinity of the parent compounds. NHANES data showed women in the highest PBDE exposure quartiles had odds ratios of 1.5 to 3.6 for thyroid disease, rising further in postmenopausal women.²⁴

Fluoride is a different story. The 2006 National Research Council report stated that fluoride “does not appear to displace iodide in the transporter” — the ionic radius is too small.²⁵ Perchlorate displaces iodine. Bromide displaces iodine. Fluoride does not — at least not directly. Its thyroid effects, where they exist, operate through other mechanisms, and the single study claiming a population-level link has not been replicated.²⁶

Guy Abraham, David Brownstein, and Jorge Flechas drew clinical attention to the convergence of iodine depletion and halide accumulation in the early 2000s, treating thousands of patients with high-dose iodine protocols. Their core observation — that Western populations face simultaneous iodine loss and halide overload — is corroborated by government data. Their therapeutic dosing claims, published exclusively in non-peer-reviewed venues and complicated by undisclosed financial conflicts, remain unvalidated by controlled trials.²⁷

The convergence itself is what matters. A population simultaneously losing its primary dietary iodine source, drinking perchlorate-contaminated water, eating bromide-conditioned bread, sleeping on brominated furniture, and cooking with PFAS-coated cookware. Each exposure individually evaluated. The combination never tested.

The Chemical Assault

Halide displacement is only one vulnerability. The thyroid can be disrupted at every step of its function — iodide transport, organification, hormone release, peripheral conversion of T4 to active T3, and receptor binding. The compounds that reach the gland are numerous. The finding that matters most is what happens when they arrive together.

PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — contaminate drinking water, food packaging, non-stick cookware, and waterproof clothing across the industrialised world. They disrupt the thyroid through multiple pathways: NIS inhibition, TPO activity reduction, displacement from transport protein binding sites, and thyroid hormone receptor interference.²⁸ The C8 Health Project studied over 69,000 residents living near DuPont’s Washington Works PFOA plant in West Virginia and established a “probable link” between PFOA exposure and thyroid disease.²⁹ These are not exotic industrial exposures. PFAS are in the tap water. They are in the frying pan. They are in the rain.

Mercury concentrates in thyroid tissue — forensic data showed levels five times higher in people with twelve or more dental amalgam fillings compared to those with three or fewer.³⁰ All three deiodinase enzymes — the enzymes responsible for converting inactive T4 to the active T3 that cells actually use — depend on selenium at their active sites. The thyroid contains the highest selenium concentration per gram of any organ in the body. Mercury displaces selenium. The conversion stalls. T4 accumulates in the bloodstream while active T3 fails to arrive at the tissues. A patient in this state shows “normal” T4 on a standard blood test while being functionally hypothyroid at the cellular level.³¹ The blood panel says she’s fine. She knows she isn’t.

Mercury-hypersensitive patients with thyroid autoimmunity who had their amalgams removed showed statistically significant decreases in both anti-thyroglobulin and anti-TPO antibodies over follow-up. Controls who kept their amalgams showed no change.³² Approximately 70% of mercury-sensitive patients in a subsequent study normalised their thyroid antibodies after amalgam replacement.³³ Remove a toxic exposure, and the “autoimmune” markers recede. The body was not attacking itself. It was responding to something. When the something was removed, the response subsided.

Lithium and amiodarone deserve attention not because they are controversial, but because they are not. Lithium causes hypothyroidism in 20–52% of patients.³⁴ Amiodarone, a cardiac medication that is 37% iodine by weight, causes thyroid dysfunction in 14–18%.³⁵ Textbook findings. Undisputed. Drugs reliably produce thyroid disease.

The question the medical establishment declines to extend from this established fact: if pharmaceutical chemicals at known doses reliably cause thyroid dysfunction, on what basis is the cumulative effect of environmental chemicals at unknown combined doses treated as speculative?

Crofton et al. tested eighteen polyhalogenated compounds in combination — the kinds of compounds found in flame retardants, pesticides, and industrial chemicals. Individually, each compound was present at a dose below its no-observable-effect-level. Each one, tested alone, produced no measurable thyroid suppression. Each one was, by regulatory standards, safe.

Combined, they produced measurable thyroid hormone suppression. At higher combined doses, the effect was two to three times greater than what simple addition predicted.³⁶

Kortenkamp confirmed the principle: “Combinations of endocrine disruptors are able to produce significant effect, even when each chemical is present at low doses that individually do not induce observable effects.”³⁷

The regulatory system evaluates chemicals one at a time. The body encounters them all at once. The testing paradigm that declares each compound individually safe has never tested the combination the thyroid actually experiences. Every “safe” level is a fiction when the body carries dozens of “safe” compounds simultaneously. The mixture is unmeasured, unregulated, and — based on Crofton’s data — not safe at all.

A brief note on electromagnetic radiation. Robert Becker documented biological effects of non-ionising fields below safety thresholds, and animal studies show the thyroid can respond to some EMF exposures.³⁸ Small human studies report altered thyroid markers in heavy phone users. The thyroid sits just below the skin in the anterior neck — one of the most superficially exposed endocrine organs during a phone call. The human evidence is early-stage and contradictory. The question is open.

The Stress That Breaks the Threshold

A thyroid depleted of iodine, loaded with competing halides, and bathed in a chemical mixture that has never been tested in combination is already compromised. Stress is what pushes it over the edge.

Chronic cortisol elevation suppresses TSH secretion, inhibits conversion of T4 to active T3, and shunts T4 toward inactive reverse T3. In Cushing syndrome — the clinical state of sustained cortisol excess — 50–70% of patients manifest central hypothyroidism, which reverses after curative surgery.³⁹ Stress doesn’t correlate with thyroid disruption. It mechanistically produces it.

In 1991, Winsa et al. published a study in The Lancet. They enrolled 208 Graves’ patients and 372 matched controls drawn from a population of approximately one million in Sweden. They asked a straightforward question: did anything stressful happen in the year before diagnosis?

The answer was unambiguous. Graves’ patients reported significantly more negative life events in the twelve months before diagnosis. The odds ratio for the highest negative life-event category was 6.3.⁴⁰

Six-fold. Not a marginal signal. Not a trend requiring statistical gymnastics to detect. A six-fold increase in risk following major life stress — unchanged after multivariate adjustment for age, sex, and smoking.

Kung confirmed the finding in 1995.⁴¹ Yoshiuchi found psychological stress independently associated with Graves’ in multivariate analysis.⁴² A 2023 meta-analysis across thirteen studies and nearly 3,000 participants found a significant overall association.⁴³

Paunkovic et al. documented population-level evidence. During the Yugoslav Civil War of 1992–1995, Graves’ incidence increased dramatically in eastern Serbia — prospectively recorded during the conflict itself.⁴⁴ Bestenie had observed the same pattern in occupied Belgium during World War II.⁴⁵ Wars produce many kinds of illness. That thyroid autoimmunity clusters during collective trauma tells us something about the conditions under which the gland breaks down.

The adverse childhood experience data extends the timeline backward by decades. Dube et al. studied 15,357 adults from the Kaiser Permanente ACE Study. People with two or more adverse childhood experiences — abuse, neglect, household dysfunction — had an 80% increased risk for autoimmune diseases including Graves’ and Hashimoto’s.⁴⁶ Childhood stress, twenty or thirty or forty years before diagnosis, measurably increases the risk of the thyroid failing.

A 2023 case series in JCEM Case Reports described eleven patients with stress-induced Graves’. Nine of them achieved clinical and biochemical remission — TSH receptor antibodies declining, thyroid function normalising — after stress relief alone. No antithyroid drugs. No radioactive iodine. No surgery. Within one to seven months.⁴⁷

Nine of eleven. The disease they were told was their body attacking itself resolved when the stress resolved.

Medscape now states: “Graves disease is the autoimmune thyroid disease most frequently associated with stress.”⁴⁸

Nobody in the doctor’s office asks about stress. Nobody asks about childhood. Nobody asks whether the patient lost someone or survived a crisis in the year before her thyroid went into overdrive. The blood test measures antibodies. The treatment targets the thyroid. Everything upstream — every stressor, every depletion, every chemical burden — is invisible to the diagnostic framework.

The Wrong Question

I have written elsewhere about why the body does not attack itself, and why “autoimmune” functions as a diagnostic fiction rather than an explanation.⁴⁹ I have also examined the foundational problems with antibody testing — the circular calibration, the cross-reactivity, the assumption that antibody presence tells you what you think it tells you.⁵⁰ Graves’ disease sits at the intersection of both arguments. The diagnosis rests on antibodies whose presence does not reliably predict the disease (healthy women carry them) and whose absence does not reliably exclude it (confirmed cases test negative). The “autoimmune” label rests on a framework that mainstream immunology itself is beginning to question.

Polly Matzinger is a tenured researcher at the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She published her “Danger Model” of immunity in Science in 2002.⁵¹ Twenty years later, in Frontiers in Immunology, she stated the problem directly:

“For decades, the main question immunologists have asked about autoimmunity is ‘what causes a break in self-tolerance?’ We have not found good answers to that question, and I believe we are still so ignorant because it’s the wrong question.”⁵²

Matzinger proposed that autoimmune diseases are caused by “injury or other non-physiological events in a tissue, or by defects in the detection or handling of dying, injured or stressed cells, rather than by defects in the immune system.”⁵²

A tenured NIH immunologist, publishing in top-tier journals, arguing that autoantibodies are housekeeping responses to tissue damage — consequences of dysfunction, not its origin.

Pisetsky et al. in Nature Reviews Immunology said it with equal clarity in 2023: “Although studies of autoimmune disease usually assume that autoantibodies initiate inflammation and damage, it is nevertheless possible that these antibodies arise as a consequence of damage induced by some other mechanism.”⁵³

Apply this to Graves’. A thyroid depleted of iodine. Loaded with competing halides. Exposed to dozens of chemical disruptors at doses individually deemed safe but never tested in combination. Under chronic stress that measurably suppresses TSH and impairs hormone conversion. The gland is damaged — nutritionally starved, chemically besieged, hormonally stressed. The immune system responds to the damage. Antibodies appear. Medicine measures the antibodies and calls them the cause.

The arrow points the wrong direction. The fire alarm is blamed for the fire.

Dr. Arce identifies the structural reason this blind spot persists.¹² Germ theory — and the antibody-based disease model that grew from it — prevailed not because it was more true, but because it was more compatible with the reductionist method. You can isolate an antibody. Culture it. Quantify it. Build an assay. Generate publishable data. Secure a grant. The terrain — a complex, individualised system involving nutrition, toxic burden, emotional state, electromagnetic environment, and variables no one has yet named — resists that kind of reduction. It can’t be isolated. It can’t generate a clean p-value.

The method selected for the theory that fit the method. The questions the method cannot process do not get funded, do not get studied, and do not get asked. And the thyroid pays the price.

What Treatment Actually Does

The treatment pathway for Graves’ disease makes sense only if you accept the premise that the thyroid is the problem rather than the site where the problem manifests.

Methimazole suppresses hormone synthesis. It is the least destructive option and the most commonly prescribed first-line treatment. After twelve to eighteen months, remission rates in US clinical practice run 20–30%. Extended European protocols — five to six years on the drug — report 50–60%.⁵⁴ Relapse is common either way. The drug manages the output while the inputs remain unchanged. It carries real risks: agranulocytosis in a small percentage of patients, with a mortality rate of 18–22% when it occurs, and hepatotoxicity.⁵⁵

When drugs fail or the disease relapses, the system escalates to destruction.

Radioactive iodine — I-131 — works by irradiating thyroid tissue until it can no longer function. The PRAGMA study found 80% of patients hypothyroid within twelve months.⁵⁶ The NIDDK states: “almost everyone who gets radioiodine therapy later develops hypothyroidism.”² RAI worsens Graves’ eye disease in approximately 20% of cases.⁵⁷ Kitahara et al., studying approximately 19,000 patients in JAMA Internal Medicine, found a dose-response relationship with solid cancer mortality — an estimated 20 to 30 additional solid cancer deaths per 1,000 patients treated, including a 12% increased relative risk of breast cancer per 100 mGy of absorbed dose.⁵⁸

Thyroidectomy removes the organ entirely. Remission rate: 96.3% — the highest of any approach, because there is no thyroid left to malfunction.⁵⁹ Permanent hypoparathyroidism in up to 5.2%. Recurrent laryngeal nerve damage in 1–7%. And the certainty of lifelong hormone replacement.⁶⁰

Every standard treatment shares the same logic: silence the thyroid’s output. None asks why the output became dysregulated.

After ablation or surgery, the patient enters the replacement pipeline — and this is where the consequences of the upstream failure become visible in the lives of millions of people.

Levothyroxine — synthetic T4 — is the third most prescribed medication in the United States. Over eighty million prescriptions annually. Approximately twenty-three million Americans take it every morning.⁶¹ The assumption is that replacing the hormone replaces the function. It doesn’t.

The healthy thyroid produces both T4 and a small amount of T3 directly. Levothyroxine provides T4 only, relying on peripheral deiodinase enzymes to convert it to the active T3 that cells use. In a patient with intact deiodinase function, adequate selenium status, and no competing toxic burden, this works reasonably well. In a patient whose selenium has been displaced by mercury, whose deiodinase function is compromised by chemical exposure, or who carries genetic polymorphisms affecting conversion — it doesn’t. T4 accumulates. T3 doesn’t arrive. The TSH blood test reads normal. The patient feels exhausted, foggy, heavy, and wrong.

Between 10% and 28% of patients on levothyroxine report persistent symptoms despite biochemically normal TSH.⁶² Törring et al. found quality of life significantly worse in RAI-treated patients at six to ten years compared to those managed with antithyroid drugs alone — on both disease-specific and general quality-of-life instruments.⁶³ The dissatisfaction has fuelled a decades-long debate over T4-only versus T3/T4 combination therapy. Fourteen randomised trials have produced largely negative results at the population level but consistent patient preference for the combination.⁶⁴ The system counts biochemical normalisation as success. The patient counts how she feels.

Twenty-three million Americans. Every morning. A pill that replaced an organ that was destroyed to treat a disease whose cause the profession admits it doesn’t understand. And up to one in four of them still don’t feel well.

Published critiques from within endocrinology are now appearing in the specialty’s own leading journals.

Lanzolla, Marinò, and Menconi in Nature Reviews Endocrinology (2024): “Although Graves hyperthyroidism is relatively common, no causal treatment options are available.”⁶⁵

A 2025 review: treatments “do not directly target its underlying immunopathogenic mechanisms.”⁶⁶

Stan and Toro-Tobon in JCEM: “Graves’ disease had an unchanged treatment paradigm for more than half a century.”⁶⁷

No causal treatment. Does not target underlying mechanisms. Unchanged for fifty years.

These are not terrain-model arguments. They are mainstream endocrinologists reading their own evidence.

Who Gets Graves’ — and What That Reveals

Graves’ disease affects women seven to ten times more often than men.⁶⁸ This is one of the strongest signals in endocrinology. The explanation remains unresolved.

Mainstream hypotheses centre on immune system sex differences, estrogen modulation of immune activity, skewed X-chromosome inactivation, and fetal microchimerism — male fetal cells persisting in maternal thyroid tissue after pregnancy, detected in six of seven Graves’ thyroid specimens versus one of four controls in one study.⁶⁹

The terrain perspective adds a dimension the conventional model cannot investigate. Women bear the higher cumulative exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals through personal care products — cosmetics, fragrances, hair treatments, skincare, nail products — many containing parabens, phthalates, and halogenated compounds with documented thyroid-disrupting properties. The exposure differential is real, the compounds are documented disruptors, and the question has never been studied. It sits in the dark because the conventional framework has no streetlight to shine there.

The disease was first described in the 1830s — by Parry in England, Graves in Dublin, Basedow in Germany — during early industrialisation but before fluoridation, PFAS, modern pesticides, or the brominated food supply.⁷⁰ Graves’ disease is not purely a product of modern toxicity. It existed before the chemical era. Modern exposures did not invent it. They expanded the pool of people whose thyroids reach the breaking point. The annual incidence runs 20–50 per 100,000 in Western populations. Whether this has truly increased or reflects improved detection is debated. What is not debated is that the type of thyroid disease shifts with environment: iodine-deficient regions produce more goitre; iodine-sufficient regions produce more autoimmune thyroid disease.⁷¹ Geography doesn’t determine whether the thyroid suffers. It determines how.

The Clinical Encounter, Revisited

Return to the woman in the doctor’s office.

She was never asked about her iodine intake. Nobody measured the perchlorate in her tap water, the bromide in her bread, the PFAS in her blood, the mercury in her dental work. Nobody asked about her stress history, her childhood adversity score, whether she had endured a crisis in the twelve months before her thyroid went into overdrive. Nobody tested the cumulative burden of thyroid disruptors her body had accumulated over decades of ordinary life in the modern world.

Her antibodies were measured. Her TSH was confirmed suppressed. Her treatment options were presented: suppress, destroy, or remove.

She was never told that a six-fold increase in Graves’ risk is associated with major life stress in the year before diagnosis. That nine of eleven patients in a published case series achieved remission through stress relief alone. That the iodine her thyroid needs has been halved in the food supply within her lifetime. That the chemicals replacing it have never been tested in the combinations her body encounters every day. That the profession treating her has quietly abandoned its own flagship therapy over three decades, dropping RAI prescribing from 69% to 11%, and that its leading journals now publish the admission that no causal treatment exists and the paradigm hasn’t changed in fifty years.

The thyroid did not malfunction in isolation. It responded — to depletion, to displacement, to chemical interference, to stress, to an environment that systematically strips away what the gland needs and saturates it with what harms it.

The antibodies are not the crime. They are the body’s investigation of a crime that medicine refuses to examine.

The Questions That Were Never Asked

The diagnostic framework for Graves’ disease measures antibodies, confirms hormone levels, and presents treatment options. It does not investigate upstream causes. The questions that follow are the ones the framework skips — the ones a person diagnosed with Graves’ disease might choose to investigate for themselves.

What is your iodine status? Most people have never been tested. A urinary iodine test is simple and inexpensive. Given the documented 50%+ population-level decline in iodine over two generations, knowing where you stand is a starting point. This is not about mega-dosing iodine — the relationship between iodine and thyroid disease follows a U-shaped curve, and excess carries its own risks. It is about knowing whether your thyroid has been asked to function without its essential raw material.

What is your selenium status? The thyroid contains the highest selenium concentration per gram of any organ. All three deiodinase enzymes depend on it. Mercury displaces it. A randomised controlled trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine — one of the few well-designed trials of a non-pharmaceutical intervention in Graves’ — found that 200 μg of selenomethionine daily significantly improved mild Graves’ ophthalmopathy.⁷² A separate study found selenium supplementation reduced TSH receptor antibody levels at six months.⁷³ Selenium is one of the few interventions for Graves’ disease with genuine trial-level evidence behind it.

What is your toxic burden? Mercury levels can be assessed. PFAS blood levels can be measured. Amalgam fillings can be counted. The studies showing thyroid antibody normalisation after amalgam removal in mercury-sensitive patients involved a straightforward intervention: removing a documented source of a documented thyroid toxin. PFAS exposure drops when you filter your drinking water and stop cooking with non-stick surfaces. Bromide exposure drops when you choose bread made without potassium bromate — available in most countries, just not the default in the United States. None of these steps require a prescription. All of them reduce the chemical burden on a gland that is already struggling.

What is your stress history? A six-fold increase in Graves’ risk following major life stress is not a footnote. An 80% increased risk of autoimmune thyroid disease in people with two or more adverse childhood experiences is not a footnote. Nine of eleven patients achieving remission through stress relief alone is not a footnote. Stress is not a soft variable. It mechanistically suppresses TSH, impairs T4-to-T3 conversion, and shifts immune function. Addressing it — through whatever means works for the individual — is addressing a documented driver of the disease.

What is the timeline? If antithyroid drugs are the first-line treatment, and European protocols show that longer courses (five to six years) achieve higher remission rates than the standard twelve to eighteen months, the question becomes: what can be changed during that window? Iodine status corrected. Toxic exposures reduced. Stress addressed. The drug buys time. What matters is what the patient does with that time. Radioactive iodine and thyroidectomy close the window permanently. The thyroid cannot be unablated. The organ cannot be replaced once removed. Every intervention that destroys or removes the gland is irreversible — and it forecloses the possibility that addressing the upstream causes could have resolved the downstream condition.

None of this constitutes medical advice. It constitutes the information the diagnostic framework does not provide — the questions it does not ask, the tests it does not run, the connections it does not make. What a person does with this information is their own decision, made with whatever guidance they trust. The point is that the decision should be informed by more than a blood panel and three treatment options for a disease whose cause the profession admits it does not understand.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

What is Graves’ disease?

Your thyroid is a little gland in your neck that works like a thermostat — it controls how fast your body runs. In Graves’ disease, the thermostat gets turned way up and everything runs too fast. Your heart beats too quickly, you lose weight, your hands might shake.

Why does it happen?

Your thyroid needs a special mineral called iodine to do its job. People used to get iodine in their bread, but that was taken out about forty years ago and replaced with something called bromide, which gets in the way. At the same time, there are chemicals in water, cookware, furniture, and food that also interfere with the thyroid. And stress makes it all worse.

So the thyroid is being asked to do its job without what it needs, while being swamped with things that block it. When the body notices the thyroid is struggling, it sends antibodies — like repair workers — to the scene. Doctors see these antibodies and say, “Your body is attacking itself.” But the antibodies aren’t the problem. They showed up because there already was a problem.

What do doctors do?

They give medicine to slow the thyroid down. If that doesn’t work, they use radiation to destroy it or surgery to take it out. Then you take a pill every day for the rest of your life.

Isn’t that fixing it?

It stops the thermostat from running too high. But it doesn’t fix why the thermostat went wrong. It’s like your house is on fire and instead of putting out the fire, someone rips the fire alarm off the wall because the noise is bothering them.

The alarm stops. The fire doesn’t.

References

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