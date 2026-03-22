Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Avalanche's avatar
Avalanche
3h

"Women bear the higher cumulative exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals through personal care products — cosmetics, fragrances, hair treatments, skincare, nail products"

Interesting to study a cohort of 'campy' gay men -- who DO use many such products! Would their thyroids follow the "assigned" pathway for a male thyroid or a female thyroid ?

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2h

The lithium that causes issues is the common form used in psychiatry, lithium carbonate, which also can cause kidney and liver issues.

Lithium is actually a beneficial trace mineral and here's some info on it. The lithium orotate form with 1mg per day (I take a 5mg tablet every 5 days) is safe and has huge benefits to cognition, especially in the hippocampus.

https://michaelnehls.substack.com/p/essential-lithium-could-save-billions

https://michaelnehls.substack.com/p/lithium-the-essential-trace-element

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