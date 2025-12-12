Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Muad'Dib's avatar
Muad'Dib
5h

The existence of viruses as a whole has never been proven, not just HIV. Antibodies, an immune system, all bullshit, as there are no pathogens in the first place, it's not how disease works.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
5h

Diabolical.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture