Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
2h

Those who champion the streetlight effect are the first to claim, when people ask uncomfortable questions, "There's no evidence supporting this claim" as if this proved anything. "There's no evidence that vaccines cause autism", when no properly done studies have been conducted. "There's no evidence that the mRNA injections cause cancer" when no studies have been done and thousands of the jabbed develop aggressive cancers. "There's no evidence" is the false logic that is accepted by the dim-witted debaters who fail to cite the most honored aphorism of empirical science: "absence of evidence is not evidence of absence". While the charlatans who know this to be true pretend that it isn't, those who accept the findings without calling out the charlatans for violating this fundamental principle dishonor themselves and the scientific method, and are as big a part of the problem as those who sell them their lies.

Reply
Share
TW's avatar
TW
2h

"The streetlight effect ends when enough people start asking different questions. Why isn’t there a study on that? Who decided not to fund it? What would we find if someone looked in the dark?"

"The Needle's Secret"

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture