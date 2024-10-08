We are mostly water, yet we know so little about water.

More constructed ignorance. Agnotology.

If we are mostly water, and doctors are not educated on water during their decade plus of indoctrination, what do they really know?

This from my recent review of Dr Thomas Cowan’s book.

Heart "Attacks" - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 1: How does Dr Cowan challenge conventional views on heart anatomy and function? The conventional view that the heart is merely a pump is deeply flawed. Through my research and clinical experience, I've come to understand that the heart's primary function is to create vortices. The blood in our bodies moves due to the unique properties of water, particularly its ability to exist in a fourth phase - structured water. This structured water, lining our blood vessels, creates an electrical charge that propels blood flow. The heart's role is to organize this flow into specific vortex patterns, crucial for the body's overall function. Question 2: What is the fourth phase of water, and how does it relate to circulation? The fourth phase of water, also known as structured water or exclusion zone water, is a state between liquid and solid. This phase forms when water interacts with hydrophilic surfaces, creating a negatively charged layer that excludes solutes. In our blood vessels, this structured water layer lines the vessel walls, creating an electrical charge that drives blood flow. This phenomenon explains how blood can flow through the body's vast network of capillaries without relying solely on the heart as a pump.

So, I wanted to find out more about structured/EZ water.

I watched this fascinating discussion with Gerald Pollack. I’m realizing that this subject connects with everything biological, so I’ve decided to highlight, summarize and promote it.

This is the third stack focusing on water after my first two:

EZ Water is a key, quite possibly the key, to understanding health. It cannot be separated from the discussion of electricity, electrons and electron flow.

What is Exclusion Zone (EZ) Water

Pollack introduces the concept of EZ (exclusion zone) water, also calling it the fourth phase of water or structured water. He describes it as having a gel-like consistency, similar to raw egg white, and being more viscous than ordinary liquid water. This water forms when in contact with hydrophilic surfaces, particularly in biological systems.

The key characteristics of this water, whether called EZ water or structured water, include:

A negative electrical charge The ability to exclude solutes (hence "exclusion zone") A more ordered, crystal-like molecular structure A composition of H3O2 rather than H2O [minute 41.00 in the podcast]

Analogy

Imagine a busy city street full of pedestrians walking randomly in all directions. This is like ordinary liquid water, where water molecules move about freely with no particular order. Now, picture a military parade where soldiers march in perfect formation, lined up in neat rows and columns. This organized structure is similar to EZ water.

In this analogy, the buildings lining the street are like the hydrophilic surfaces that cause EZ water to form. Just as a parade organizes near a reviewing stand, EZ water forms near these surfaces. The soldiers (water molecules) line up in an orderly fashion, creating a more structured arrangement.

This "parade" of water molecules behaves differently from the random pedestrians. It excludes impurities (like kicking out civilians who wander into the parade), carries a charge (like each soldier holding a negative sign), and is more resistant to flow (like how a organized parade moves more slowly than a crowd of random pedestrians).

Just as a parade can grow larger when more people join in, EZ water can expand when given energy, particularly in the form of infrared light - like a parade growing under the warmth of the sun.

40 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is the fourth phase of water, and how does it differ from the other three known phases?

The fourth phase of water, also called EZ (exclusion zone) water or structured water, is a state of water that differs from the commonly known solid, liquid, and vapor phases. It has a gel-like consistency, similar to raw egg white, and is more viscous than ordinary liquid water. This phase of water forms when water is in contact with hydrophilic surfaces, particularly in biological systems.

EZ water has distinct properties that set it apart from regular water. It has a negative electrical charge, excludes solutes (hence the name "exclusion zone"), and its molecules are arranged in a more ordered, crystal-like structure. This structure is composed of layers of hexagonal sheets with a formula of H3O2, different from the H2O of regular water.

Question 2: How did Gerald Pollack's research journey lead him to study water, and what were his initial findings?

Gerald Pollack's journey to studying water began with his research on muscle contraction. He found that the prevailing theories, particularly those of Sir Andrew Huxley, didn't adequately explain many observations. Pollack realized that these theories ignored the role of water, despite muscles being composed of about two-thirds water by volume.

His initial findings came from an experiment where he placed microspheres near a gel in water. He observed that the microspheres were excluded from a zone adjacent to the gel, forming what he called an "exclusion zone." This zone grew to about 50 micrometers, which is significant on a molecular scale. This observation led Pollack to hypothesize that water in this zone had different properties from ordinary liquid water, marking the beginning of his research into the fourth phase of water.

Question 3: What are the key structural and property differences between EZ water and regular liquid water?

EZ water has several key differences from regular liquid water. Structurally, EZ water is composed of layers of hexagonal sheets with a formula of H3O2, unlike the H2O molecules of regular water. These sheets stack up, creating a more ordered, crystal-like structure compared to the random arrangement of molecules in liquid water.

Property-wise, EZ water is more viscous than liquid water, with a consistency similar to raw egg white. It carries a negative electrical charge, whereas liquid water is neutral. EZ water also excludes solutes, pushing them out of its zone, hence the name "exclusion zone." Additionally, EZ water has different optical properties, including the ability to fluoresce in the blue to green range.

Question 4: How has Pollack's research on EZ water been received by the scientific community, and what controversies has it faced?

Pollack's research on EZ water has been met with mixed reactions in the scientific community. While some scientists have shown enthusiasm and support for his work, others have been highly skeptical and critical. This polarized reaction, according to Pollack, is often a sign of important scientific discoveries, as noted by Albert Szent-Györgyi.

The main controversies stem from the challenge EZ water poses to established theories in biology and chemistry. Critics argue that some of Pollack's observations, particularly those involving Nafion, can be explained by other mechanisms. However, Pollack contends that these explanations don't account for the similar results obtained with numerous other surfaces. The controversial nature of his work has also led to difficulties in securing funding and publishing in certain high-profile journals.

Question 5: What are some potential applications of EZ water in health and technology?

Pollack's research suggests several potential applications of EZ water in health and technology. In health, understanding EZ water could lead to new approaches in hydration, cellular function, and disease treatment. For example, it might explain the benefits of certain traditional health practices and foods.

In technology, EZ water shows promise in areas such as water purification and energy generation. Pollack describes a potential filtration method using EZ water's exclusion properties to separate contaminants from water without traditional filters. He also suggests that the separation of charges in EZ water could be harnessed to create a type of battery, potentially solving energy problems. Additionally, the ordered structure of EZ water might be used to create extremely high-density computer memory, theoretically up to a billion times more efficient than current silicon-based technology.

Question 6: How does EZ water relate to cellular hydration and function?

EZ water is proposed to play a crucial role in cellular hydration and function. According to Pollack, the water inside cells is primarily in the EZ state, not ordinary liquid water. This structured water is essential for proper cell function, participating in various cellular processes.

The presence of EZ water in cells is linked to their electrical potential. Healthy cells typically have a higher negative potential, which Pollack attributes to the abundance of negatively charged EZ water. Conversely, dysfunctional cells, such as cancer cells, have a lower electrical potential, which he suggests might be due to a lack of EZ water. This theory implies that maintaining adequate levels of EZ water in cells could be crucial for overall health and proper cellular function.

Question 7: Can you explain the concept of generating energy from water using EZ water principles?

The concept of generating energy from water using EZ water principles is based on the charge separation that occurs in EZ water. When EZ water forms, it creates a negatively charged zone (the EZ itself) adjacent to a positively charged zone in the bulk water beyond.

Pollack likens this setup to a battery, with a negative terminal (EZ water) and a positive terminal (bulk water). He describes an experiment where they placed one electrode in the negative EZ region and another in the positive bulk water region, successfully lighting an LED. While this is currently only a proof of concept, Pollack believes it has the potential to be scaled up, possibly providing a solution to energy problems. The energy to maintain this separation comes from ambient infrared radiation, which is abundant in the environment.

Question 8: How might EZ water be used in filtration processes, and what advantages could it offer?

EZ water could potentially revolutionize water filtration processes. Pollack describes a concept where contaminated water is passed through a tube made of a hydrophilic material. As the water contacts the tube's surface, it forms an annular region of EZ water. This EZ water naturally excludes contaminants, pushing them towards the center of the tube.

The advantages of this method are significant. It doesn't require a physical filter, which can clog or need replacement. Instead, it uses the natural exclusion properties of EZ water to separate contaminants. Pollack suggests this method could potentially turn seawater into drinking water using only the energy from sunlight. While the current prototype has a low throughput, Pollack's team has been working on improving it, increasing the flow rate by several orders of magnitude.

Question 9: What health benefits are associated with EZ water, and how can people increase their exposure to it?

EZ water is associated with various health benefits, primarily stemming from its role in cellular function. Pollack suggests that having adequate EZ water in cells is crucial for overall health. To increase exposure to EZ water, he recommends several methods:

Drink plenty of water, as some of it will be converted to EZ water in the body. Consume spring waters, which may naturally contain some EZ water. Drink juices from freshly grown plants, which contain cellular water rich in EZ water. Use certain herbs and substances known to promote EZ water formation, such as turmeric, holy basil, and ghee. Practice grounding or earthing to connect with the Earth's negative charge. Get regular sun exposure, as infrared light promotes EZ water formation. Use saunas, which provide infrared energy to build EZ water in the body. Consider hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which may increase EZ water formation.

Question 10: What role does infrared energy play in the formation of EZ water?

Infrared energy plays a crucial role in the formation and expansion of EZ water. Pollack's research found that exposure to infrared light significantly increases the size of the exclusion zone. Specifically, light at a wavelength of about three micrometers was found to be particularly effective, with even a small amount of infrared light capable of expanding the EZ by a factor of 10.

This discovery is significant because infrared energy is abundant in our environment. It comes from sunlight, our own body heat, and various other sources. This ubiquity of infrared energy means that EZ water can form and grow in many natural settings. Understanding this relationship between infrared energy and EZ water formation helps explain various phenomena, from the health benefits of sunlight exposure to the potential energy-generating capabilities of EZ water.

Question 11: How does the Earth's negative charge relate to EZ water, and what is the concept of "grounding"?

The Earth's negative charge is closely related to the formation of EZ water in our bodies. Pollack explains that the Earth has a vast reservoir of negative charge, which is often overlooked in conventional science education. When we connect electrically to the Earth, a process called "grounding" or "earthing," we're essentially connecting to this source of negative charge.

This connection to the Earth's negative charge can help build EZ water in our bodies. Pollack hypothesizes that this is because the negative charge helps convert ordinary water into EZ water, which itself carries a negative charge. This theory offers an explanation for the reported health benefits of grounding, suggesting that the practice may improve health by increasing the amount of EZ water in our cells.

Question 12: What is the proposed mechanism for sauna therapy's health benefits in relation to EZ water?

Sauna therapy's health benefits are proposed to be related to the formation of EZ water in the body. The key characteristic of a sauna is heat, which is essentially equivalent to infrared energy. When we're in a sauna, we're bathing ourselves in this infrared energy.

Pollack explains that infrared energy is crucial for building EZ water. Therefore, when we're in a sauna, the infrared energy is potentially converting ordinary water in our bodies into EZ water. This could explain why people often feel better after using a sauna - they may be replenishing their bodies with EZ water, which is essential for proper cellular function. The theory suggests that we might enter the sauna with some organs or cells deficient in EZ water and leave with those cells replenished, leading to improved overall health.

Question 13: How might hyperbaric oxygen therapy increase EZ water in the body?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves exposing the body to high concentrations of oxygen under increased pressure. Pollack's research found that both high oxygen concentration and high pressure independently increase the formation of EZ water. When combined, as in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, the effect is even more pronounced.

Specifically, Pollack's experiments showed that growing EZ water under 100% oxygen instead of 20% (normal air) resulted in larger exclusion zones. Similarly, growing EZ water under twice the atmospheric pressure also increased its size. Therefore, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which combines both high oxygen and high pressure, could potentially be a powerful way to increase EZ water formation in the body. This might explain the therapy's observed benefits for various health conditions.

Question 14: What is the relationship between cancer cells, their electrical potential, and EZ water?

Pollack describes an interesting relationship between cancer cells, electrical potential, and EZ water. Healthy cells typically have a negative electrical potential of about -70 to -80 millivolts. In contrast, cancer cells have a much lower potential, around -15 millivolts.

Pollack hypothesizes that this difference in electrical potential is related to the amount of EZ water in the cells. He suggests that healthy cells are filled with negatively charged EZ water, which contributes to their higher negative potential. Cancer cells, with their lower potential, may have very little EZ water.

This theory leads to an intriguing hypothesis about cancer formation. When a normal cell divides, its electrical potential temporarily decreases. Pollack suggests that cancer cells might be stuck in this low-potential state, continuously dividing because they lack the EZ water necessary to return to a normal, non-dividing state. This perspective offers a new way of thinking about cancer that focuses on the physical state of water in cells rather than solely on genetics.

Question 15: What is the concept of water memory, and how does it relate to homeopathy?

Water memory is the controversial idea that water can retain a "memory" of substances it has been in contact with, even when those substances are no longer present. This concept is often invoked in discussions of homeopathy, a form of alternative medicine that uses extremely diluted solutions.

In the context of Pollack's work, the idea of water memory is linked to the structure of EZ water. The ordered, crystal-like structure of EZ water could theoretically store information in a way that ordinary liquid water cannot. This provides a potential physical mechanism for the concept of water memory, although Pollack is careful to note that this is still a hypothesis and requires further research.

The controversy surrounding water memory and homeopathy is exemplified by the experiences of Jacques Benveniste, whose research on the topic led to significant professional difficulties and skepticism from the scientific community.

Question 16: What were the key experiments and findings of Jacques Benveniste regarding water memory?

Jacques Benveniste, a renowned immunologist, conducted experiments that seemed to support the concept of water memory. His key experiment involved highly diluted antibody solutions and their effect on basophil cells, which typically secrete histamine in response to specific antibodies.

Benveniste found that even when the antibody solution was diluted to the point where statistically no molecules of the original antibody should remain, it still triggered a response in the basophils. This suggested that the water somehow retained a "memory" of the antibodies it once contained.

These findings were highly controversial. When Benveniste submitted his results to the journal Nature, the editor, John Maddox, initially refused to publish them, stating that the idea was too implausible. Eventually, Nature agreed to publish the paper under the condition that a team would visit Benveniste's lab to verify the results. This visit, and the subsequent events, led to significant controversy and challenges for Benveniste's career.

Question 17: Can you describe Luc Montagnier's DNA teleportation experiments and their implications?

Luc Montagnier, a Nobel laureate known for his work on HIV, conducted experiments that he claimed demonstrated "DNA teleportation" mediated by water. In these experiments, Montagnier placed a sealed container of DNA in a buffer solution next to another sealed container of pure water. He then applied electromagnetic signals to the containers.

Surprisingly, when Montagnier later used the PCR technique on the pure water container, he found that it produced DNA with the same sequence as the original DNA in the first container. This suggested that information about the DNA sequence had somehow been transferred from one container to the other, possibly through the water.

These experiments, while controversial, imply that water might be capable of storing and transmitting genetic information. If confirmed, this could have profound implications for our understanding of biology, genetics, and the nature of water itself. However, like much research in this area, Montagnier's work has been met with skepticism from much of the scientific community.

Question 18: What were Masaru Emoto's water crystal experiments, and how were they received by the scientific community?

Masaru Emoto conducted experiments focusing on the formation of ice crystals from water exposed to different stimuli. He claimed that water exposed to positive thoughts, words, or music formed beautiful, symmetrical crystals when frozen, while water exposed to negative influences formed irregular, unattractive crystals.

Emoto's work gained popularity among the general public, particularly through his books featuring photographs of these water crystals. However, his experiments were not considered scientifically rigorous by the mainstream scientific community. Pollack notes that Emoto didn't claim to be a scientist but rather a spiritualist, and his method of selecting the most representative crystals from many samples was not considered a valid scientific approach.

While Emoto's work is often dismissed by scientists, it has sparked interest in the idea that human intention might influence water's structure. More rigorous scientific investigations into this concept are being pursued by researchers like Veda Austin in New Zealand.

Question 19: How might EZ water be used to create more efficient computer memory?

Pollack proposes that the structure of EZ water could potentially be used to create incredibly efficient computer memory. He draws a parallel between the structure of EZ water and current computer memory systems, noting several advantages of EZ water.

Current computer memory typically uses a two-dimensional array of transistors, each with two states (0 or 1). EZ water, on the other hand, forms a three-dimensional structure of stacked sheets. Each oxygen atom in this structure can have five different oxidation states, potentially allowing for more information storage per unit.

Pollack's team performed calculations comparing the potential information density of EZ water to current silicon-based memory. They found that, theoretically, EZ water could achieve an advantage of one billion times over current technology. This means that if it could be developed, an EZ water-based computer could potentially have the same memory capacity as current computers but be the size of a pinhead. However, this is still a theoretical concept and would require significant research and development to realize.

Question 20: What is the purpose of the annual conference on water physics, chemistry, and biology, and what kind of research is presented there?

The annual conference on the physics, chemistry, and biology of water, organized by Pollack, serves as a platform for researchers to present and discuss cutting-edge findings related to water. This conference, which has been running for over 16 years, brings together scientists from various disciplines who are studying different aspects of water.

One of the key areas of research presented at these conferences is water memory. Pollack mentions that each year, two or three presenters share evidence supporting the concept of water memory, using different techniques. These presenters are established scientists, adding credibility to the research.

The conference also features work on other aspects of water science, including Pollack's own research on EZ water. By providing a forum for researchers to share their findings, the conference plays a crucial role in advancing our understanding of water and challenging conventional views. It serves as a meeting point for scientists working on unconventional or controversial aspects of water research, fostering collaboration and the exchange of ideas.

Question 21: How has the scientific community responded to research on EZ water and water memory?

The scientific community's response to research on EZ water and water memory has been mixed and often polarized. While some scientists have shown enthusiasm and support for these concepts, others have been highly skeptical and critical. This division reflects the controversial nature of the research, which challenges many established theories in biology and chemistry.

Critics often argue that the observed phenomena can be explained by other, more conventional mechanisms. They question the methodology of some experiments and the interpretation of results. On the other hand, proponents of EZ water and water memory research argue that these concepts offer explanations for observations that conventional theories struggle to account for. The controversy has led to difficulties in securing funding and publishing in high-profile journals for researchers in these areas.

Question 22: What were Gilbert Ling's main contributions to our understanding of cellular water?

Gilbert Ling was a pioneer in studying the state of water within cells. His main contribution was the radical idea that the water inside cells is not ordinary liquid water, but rather a structured, ordered state. Ling proposed that water molecules in cells are organized in layers, with their dipoles aligned, similar to a crystal structure.

Ling's work challenged the prevailing view that cellular water was simply a solvent for cellular components. He gathered extensive evidence to support his theory, demonstrating that cellular water had properties distinct from bulk water. Although his ideas were initially met with skepticism and rejection by much of the scientific community, they laid the groundwork for later research into structured water in biological systems, including Pollack's work on EZ water.

Question 23: How did Pollack's work on muscle contraction lead to his interest in cellular water?

Pollack's interest in cellular water emerged from his earlier work on muscle contraction. While studying the molecular mechanisms of muscle contraction, he found that the prevailing theories, particularly that of Sir Andrew Huxley, were inadequate to explain many observations. These theories essentially ignored the role of water, despite muscles being composed of about two-thirds water by volume.

This realization led Pollack to question the assumption that water in cells behaves the same as ordinary liquid water. He began to consider the possibility that cellular water might have unique properties that play a crucial role in cellular function. This shift in focus ultimately led him to investigate the properties of water at interfaces, resulting in his discovery of the exclusion zone phenomenon and his subsequent work on EZ water.

Question 24: What was Sir Andrew Huxley's theory on muscle contraction, and how did it differ from Pollack's findings?

Sir Andrew Huxley's theory on muscle contraction, known as the sliding filament theory, proposed that muscle contraction occurs when myosin filaments slide past actin filaments, powered by the hydrolysis of ATP. This theory became widely accepted and formed the basis for much of our understanding of muscle function. However, it essentially treated the proteins involved as operating in a vacuum, without considering the role of the surrounding water.

Pollack's findings, in contrast, suggested that water plays a crucial role in muscle contraction. His work indicated that the water in muscle cells is not ordinary liquid water, but structured water (EZ water) that actively participates in the contraction process. This perspective challenges the conventional view by proposing that changes in the state of cellular water, rather than just protein interactions, are fundamental to muscle contraction. Pollack's approach thus brings water from the background to the forefront in understanding cellular processes.

Question 25: How does Albert Szent-Györgyi's view on scientific discovery relate to Pollack's experience with EZ water research?

Albert Szent-Györgyi, a Nobel laureate and father of modern biochemistry, had an insightful perspective on scientific discovery that resonates with Pollack's experience in EZ water research. Szent-Györgyi believed that when a scientific idea is truly important and groundbreaking, it often elicits polarized reactions from the scientific community.

Pollack found this to be true in his own work on EZ water. The concept of a fourth phase of water has been met with both enthusiasm and strong skepticism. Szent-Györgyi's view suggests that this polarized reaction, rather than being discouraging, can be seen as an indicator of the potential significance of the research. It implies that ideas that challenge established paradigms often face initial resistance but may ultimately lead to important scientific breakthroughs.

Question 26: What was the controversy surrounding John Maddox and the Nature journal regarding water memory research?

The controversy surrounding John Maddox and the Nature journal centered on Jacques Benveniste's research on water memory. When Benveniste submitted his paper showing that highly diluted antibody solutions could still trigger cellular responses, Maddox, the editor of Nature, initially refused to publish it. He stated that the idea was too implausible and that if it were true, it would mean that much of established science was wrong.

Eventually, Maddox agreed to publish the paper under the condition that a team would visit Benveniste's lab to verify the results. This team, which included Maddox himself, a fraud expert, and a magician (James Randi), observed the experiments but couldn't replicate the results when they performed them. This led to a highly publicized controversy, with Nature publishing a critical report alongside Benveniste's paper. The incident had a significant negative impact on Benveniste's career and the broader field of water memory research.

Question 27: How was James Randi involved in the water memory debate, and what was his stance?

James Randi, a renowned magician and skeptic, was involved in the water memory debate as part of the team sent by Nature to investigate Jacques Benveniste's experiments. Known for his efforts to debunk pseudoscience, Randi was included in the team for his expertise in detecting trickery and illusion.

Randi's stance was highly skeptical of water memory claims. He offered a million-dollar prize to anyone who could demonstrate water memory under controlled conditions, with himself as the judge. This prize was never claimed. Randi's involvement in the Benveniste investigation and his subsequent challenge contributed to the widespread skepticism towards water memory research in the scientific community and the public.

Question 28: How is the PCR technique used in water memory experiments?

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technique has been used in some water memory experiments, most notably by Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier. In these experiments, PCR is used as a highly sensitive method to detect specific DNA sequences.

Montagnier's controversial experiments involved placing a sealed container of DNA next to a sealed container of pure water, then applying electromagnetic signals. Later, when he used PCR on the water from the second container, he claimed to find DNA sequences matching those in the first container. This use of PCR was crucial in suggesting that information about the DNA sequence had somehow been transferred to the water, supporting the concept of water memory. However, these results remain highly controversial and have not been widely replicated.

Question 29: How do traditional medicines like Ayurveda and Chinese herbal medicine relate to EZ water theory?

Traditional medicines like Ayurveda and Chinese herbal medicine have long used certain herbs and substances that are now being studied in relation to EZ water theory. Pollack suggests that some of these traditional remedies might work by promoting the formation of EZ water in the body.

For example, turmeric and holy basil, commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine, were found in Pollack's research to facilitate the buildup of EZ water. Similarly, ghee, another staple in Ayurvedic practice, was observed to be particularly effective in building EZ water. This connection between traditional remedies and EZ water formation offers a potential scientific explanation for the reported health benefits of these substances, bridging ancient wisdom with modern biophysical research.

Question 30: What effects do turmeric, basil, and ghee reportedly have on EZ water formation?

According to Pollack's research, turmeric, basil (particularly holy basil), and ghee have been found to enhance the formation of EZ water. These substances, when tested in concentrations representative of what might be present in the body, were observed to facilitate the buildup of the exclusion zone in water.

Of these substances, ghee was reported to be the most powerful builder of EZ water in Pollack's experiments. This finding is particularly interesting given the long-standing use of ghee in Ayurvedic medicine and traditional cooking practices. These observations suggest a potential mechanism for the health benefits traditionally attributed to these substances, linking their effects to the formation of EZ water in the body.

Question 31: How does glyphosate affect EZ water formation, according to the research mentioned?

According to Pollack's research, glyphosate, a widely used herbicide, was found to have a negative impact on EZ water formation. In contrast to substances like turmeric and ghee that promote EZ water buildup, glyphosate was observed to diminish the amount of EZ water formed.

This finding adds to the controversy surrounding the use of glyphosate in agriculture. While manufacturers argue that it's safe for humans, critics like Stephanie Seneff have gathered evidence suggesting it may be harmful. The negative effect on EZ water formation provides another potential mechanism through which glyphosate could impact biological systems, as EZ water is hypothesized to be crucial for proper cellular function.

Question 32: What is the proposed mechanism for sunlight improving mood through EZ water formation?

Pollack proposes that sunlight's mood-improving effects may be related to its ability to promote EZ water formation in the body, particularly in the brain. Sunlight contains a significant amount of infrared energy, which has been shown to be particularly effective at building EZ water.

When sunlight hits the skull, some wavelengths can penetrate into the brain. This infrared energy could potentially increase the formation of EZ water in brain cells, restoring them to a more optimal state. Pollack suggests that this process might help alleviate feelings of depression or anger by improving the overall function of neurons. While this is still a hypothesis, it offers a novel perspective on the physiological basis of sunlight's well-known mood-enhancing effects.

Question 33: How might cold exposure therapy (Wim Hof method) relate to EZ water?

Cold exposure therapy, such as the Wim Hof method, might relate to EZ water formation through its effect on the body's energy flow. When exposed to cold, the body generates heat from its core to maintain temperature. This process involves the movement of infrared energy from the body's interior to its exterior.

Pollack suggests that as this energy passes through the cells, it could promote the formation of EZ water, similar to how external infrared energy does. This internal generation and flow of infrared energy might enhance the buildup of EZ water throughout the body's cells, potentially explaining some of the reported health benefits of cold exposure therapy. However, it's important to note that this is a hypothesis based on the principles of EZ water formation and hasn't been directly tested in the context of cold exposure therapy.

Question 34: What is the theory behind juicing's potential effects on cancer treatment in relation to EZ water?

The theory behind juicing's potential effects on cancer treatment, as it relates to EZ water, stems from the idea that the water inside freshly grown plant cells is rich in EZ water. When these plants are juiced, this cellular water is released and can be consumed directly.

Pollack suggests that by drinking these juices, we're essentially "short-circuiting" the process of creating EZ water in our own bodies. Instead, we're directly ingesting water that's already in the EZ state. Given the hypothesis that cancer cells have less EZ water than healthy cells, consuming EZ-rich juices could potentially help restore proper cellular function. However, it's important to note that while this theory provides a possible explanation for some reported benefits of juicing, it remains a hypothesis and isn't a proven cancer treatment.

Question 35: What is the exclusion zone phenomenon in water, and how was it discovered?

The exclusion zone (EZ) phenomenon in water refers to a region near hydrophilic surfaces where solutes (dissolved particles) are excluded from the water. This zone has different properties from bulk water, including a negative electrical charge and a more ordered molecular structure.

Pollack discovered this phenomenon through an experiment where he placed microspheres near a hydrophilic gel in water. He observed that the microspheres were pushed away from the gel, creating a clear zone of water adjacent to the gel surface. This exclusion zone was surprisingly large, extending up to several hundred micrometers from the surface. This observation led to further investigations into the properties of this zone, ultimately leading to the concept of the fourth phase of water.

Question 36: How is Nafion polymer used in water research, and what controversies surround its use?

Nafion, a polymer originally invented by DuPont, has been used extensively in water research, particularly in studies of the exclusion zone phenomenon. Its hydrophilic nature makes it an ideal material for observing the formation of EZ water. Pollack and his team used Nafion in many of their experiments to demonstrate and study the properties of the fourth phase of water.

However, the use of Nafion in these experiments has been a point of controversy. Some critics argue that the observed effects might be specific to Nafion's unique properties rather than a general phenomenon of water. They suggest that the exclusion zone observed near Nafion might be explained by other mechanisms. Pollack counters these arguments by pointing out that similar results have been observed with many other hydrophilic surfaces, not just Nafion.

Question 37: How does the electrical potential of cells relate to their EZ water content?

According to Pollack's hypothesis, the electrical potential of cells is directly related to their EZ water content. Healthy cells typically have a negative electrical potential of about -70 to -80 millivolts. Pollack suggests that this negative potential is due to the presence of negatively charged EZ water within the cells.

In contrast, dysfunctional cells, such as cancer cells, have a much lower electrical potential, around -15 millivolts. Pollack proposes that this reduced potential could be due to a lack of EZ water in these cells. This theory provides a new perspective on cellular health and function, suggesting that maintaining adequate levels of EZ water in cells could be crucial for their proper electrical function and overall health.

Question 38: What are Stephanie Seneff's main arguments regarding glyphosate and its effects on health?

Stephanie Seneff is mentioned as having gathered evidence about the harmful effects of glyphosate, a widely used herbicide. Her work is referenced in the context of Pollack's findings that glyphosate inhibits the formation of EZ water.

Seneff's research generally argues that glyphosate may have wide-ranging negative effects on human health, despite claims of its safety by manufacturers. The inhibition of EZ water formation, as observed by Pollack, could be one mechanism through which glyphosate impacts biological systems, potentially supporting Seneff's concerns about its safety.

Question 39: How do traditional water storage methods, such as using copper vessels, potentially relate to EZ water?

While not directly addressed in the text, the question of traditional water storage methods like copper vessels can be considered in light of Pollack's work on EZ water. Many traditional practices have been found to have scientific bases that weren't understood at the time of their inception.

It's possible that storing water in copper vessels could affect the formation of EZ water, perhaps through the interaction of water with the copper surface or through subtle electromagnetic effects. However, without specific research on this topic, any connection between copper vessels and EZ water remains speculative. This could be an interesting area for future research in the field of water science.

Question 40: What are some of the main challenges Pollack faces in funding and continuing his research on EZ water?

Pollack faces significant challenges in funding and continuing his research on EZ water, primarily due to the controversial nature of his work. The concept of a fourth phase of water challenges many established theories in biology and chemistry, which can make it difficult to secure funding from traditional sources.

The scientific community's skepticism towards unconventional ideas often results in difficulties publishing in high-profile journals and obtaining grants. Pollack mentions that those who control research funding are often part of the mainstream scientific community and may be reluctant to support work that challenges established paradigms. As a result, Pollack emphasizes the need for support to develop practical applications of EZ water research, suggesting that demonstrating real-world benefits could help overcome some of these funding challenges.

