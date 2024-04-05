Joshua Bond said this in our interview:

“Large-scale centralised systems always require violence to uphold them, and also always eventually implode under their own inertia and unmanageability.”

Financial violence will be the primary form used.

The CBDC is the “gold standard” tool of financial violence.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -15:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Here is a PDF document with text that can be used for pamphlets, flyers, maildrops etc.

The Truth About Central Bank Digital Currencies 57.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It’s not something we really understand because we have never had to live with it. It is but an abstraction.

But those that seek to rule the globe want it. Actually, they need it, as without it they can never achieve the level of control and compliance they need to pull off their project.

Ed Dowd does a good short piece here in explaining just what they will do with a CBDC.

I first wrote about CBDCs here, where Joe Plummer outlined the following:

Bitcoin & CBDC - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Central Bank Digital Currencies The ultimate goal of those we’re up against is easy to summarize: “to bring all the habitable portions of the world under their control.”4 This is the reason they created a global network of central banks (including the US Federal Reserve),5 and there’s no doubt that these “instruments” have served them well. But their newest creation, CBDCs, will be a weapon like no other. We’re being told that CBDCs are just an improved form of digital money and that nearly all of our money is already digital because cash and coins are inconvenient. After hearing this, many will ask: “What’s the big deal?” That’s your chance to inform them. The short answer is that CBDCs will provide the ruling class absolute control over your money. But don’t take my word for it. The BIS (Bank for International Settlements) is the head of the global central banking system. Here is a quote from its general manager,6 where he describes the huge difference between CBDCs and cash. “A key difference in the CBDC is the central bank will have absolute control [over how the CBDC is used], and that makes a huge difference with respect to what cash is.”7 To clarify that statement: If policy makers want to “stimulate the economy,” they can make your CBDCs expire within x number of days. (Spend your money by this Saturday or your money is gone.) On the other hand, if they decide the economy is “heating up” a bit too much, they can limit your daily spending to any amount they choose. Or maybe they’ll be generous and permit you to exceed the daily spending limit, but not without strings attached. (The more you overspend, the more they’ll deduct from your CBDC balance in penalties.) It would be bad enough if that was the extent of their “absolute control,” but it’s not. If lobbyists/politicians want to divert money into politically powerful “essential businesses” and simultaneously bankrupt “non-essential” competitors, it couldn’t be easier. Or, if they just want to compel obedience, that’s easy too: “Dear business owner, accept and implement our policies, or we will close your CBDC business account.” (If customers can’t buy a company’s products with their CBDCs, and if the business owner can’t pay employees because their funds have been locked or confiscated, they’ll have two choices: Obey and survive, or resist and go out of business.) Worse still, the exact same incentives to cooperate can be applied to individuals. Every purchase you make and every gift or donation that you give will become part of your permanent record. And that record will be combined with other tracking data. Did you attend the wrong protest? Did you refuse a “mandated” experimental drug? Did you express opinions online that threaten official narratives? Not only can your money be instantly limited or switched off, but anyone who tries to help you can be limited or switched off too. Does this sound like something you want to sign up for? I’m guessing the answer is no, so just keep the following in mind. It’s likely that they will entice people into the CBDC system with “free money” via a Universal Basic Income (UBI) or some type of emergency assistance during a financial crisis (that their policies created). Or maybe they’ll entice minorities with reparations: “Vote for us, and we’ll give you $1 million over the next 10 years.” Whatever bait they use, those who understand the dangers can avoid being snared in the trap. If you want to take their free money, I understand. But don’t allow them to make you dependent on that system; don’t allow them to eliminate the existing and emerging alternatives. And on that note…

One of my readers (thanks Allen) sent me this whitepaper written late last year about the eRupee (a CBDC).

Aim Cbdc Whitepaper Erupee 194KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What follows is a Q&A that explains the main contents of this whitepaper from AIM (Awaken India Movement).

But first, here is the Introduction:

1. Introduction CBDC, a weapon of control, guised as a convenient utility “It is seldom that liberty of any kind is lost all at once.” David Hume An important quote, mentioned above, marks the beginning of the book “The Road to Serfdom” by Friedrich August von Hayek. This book, published in 1944, the same year humanity enslaving institutions such as International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank were established, is an eye popping read on how central planning by the governments, with the help from institutions such as the central banks, eventually leads to serfdom, or in other words, bonded labor or slave labor, also known in Hindi as Bandhua Mazdoori. We, the people of Bharat, especially need not be made aware of the horrors of a tradition such as bonded labor; having lived through it during various times in history, including during British Raj when farm laws were passed to snatch the lands of farmers, who were the rightful owners of lands, to make the farmers indebted enough and have them serve their own lands as bonded slaves, on some occasions, for multiple generations. CBDCs, or central bank digital currencies, are a step towards scaling the tradition of slave labor and ensuring that citizens of a country are always indebted to the powers that be. So far the governments and central banks of a country only had partial control over the spending habits of citizens because of the democratic and privacy protecting properties of physical cash as a currency. With CBDCs, governments and central banks can steal these powers from the hands of citizens so that the all powerful institutions can enforce their will, as and when, on anyone that they don’t like. In the words of the General Manager of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), Agustin Carstens: “With CBDCs, the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that (currency)”. In this document we will go in depth and try to shed light on how a CBDC is a weapon of control, guised as a convenient utility and that its harmful effects far outweigh any minor convenience advantages that it may or may not have over already prevailing systems such as net-banking and UPI.

As a related aside, here is Bill Gates on India:

Bill Gates: India's "digital public infrastructure", which combines biometric digital ID, digital payments and massive data sharing—spanning across the fields of agriculture, education and healthcare, among others—will take on a whole new dimension with the introduction of AI. Make no mistake: Digital public infrastructure (DPI) will enable unelected globalist technocrats to track, control, restrict and micromanage every intricate detail of our lives, via the social credit systems, carbon footprint trackers and programmable central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that it makes possible. Wide Awake Media

21 Q&As based on the AIM Whitepaper on the eRupee

1. What is a CBDC and how does it differ from traditional digital currency?

A CBDC, or Central Bank Digital Currency, differs from traditional digital currency in that the ledger holding the account balance is maintained directly by the central bank rather than a commercial bank. This allows the central bank to control transactions on a real-time basis.

2. Why are CBDCs claimed to be "weapons of control, guised as a convenient utility"?

CBDCs are presented as a modern, quick and easy to use form of money, but their real purpose is argued to be programmability and control. CBDCs would allow central banks to decide how citizens can spend their money and track all transactions, becoming a tool of surveillance and control over citizens.

3. In what way are CBDCs compared to a "Trojan Horse"?

Just as the Greeks used a wooden horse to sneak into Troy, central bankers are accused of using the guise of a convenient digital currency to get citizens to adopt CBDCs. If people knew the true intentions of control and surveillance behind CBDCs, they would likely reject them. So CBDCs are marketed as a beneficial technology to encourage acceptance.

4. What connections are drawn between CBDCs, the war on cash, and demonetization?

Cash provides privacy and limits government control over citizens' transactions. Efforts like the war on cash and demonetization in India are seen as pushing people towards trackable digital payments. This lays the groundwork for CBDCs which would provide total control and surveillance over all financial transactions.

5. How are CBDCs characterized as part of a "New World Order" agenda?

CBDCs are described as a key part of alleged plans to eliminate national sovereignty and establish a one-world government and financial system allowing global institutions to control populations. Harmonized rules could be imposed worldwide and dissent crushed by cutting off CBDC access.

6. What are some of the key dangers and myths outlined regarding CBDCs?

Some claimed dangers are:

· Programmability allows arbitrary restriction of transactions

· Transaction-level surveillance eliminates privacy

· Offline access issues and security risks

· Expiration dates could prevent savings

Some alleged myths:

· Increased convenience and efficiency

· Necessity for law enforcement

· Superior safety and availability compared to cash

7. How could CBDC programmability potentially be used to restrict citizens' rights?

Examples provided include:

· Freezing accounts of protesters or dissidents

· Implementing spending limits on certain goods

· Selectively denying purchases based on identity/group

· Preventing gifts or inheritance transfers

· Making stimulus funds expire to force spending

8. What privacy concerns are raised regarding CBDCs?

The ability for central banks to monitor every CBDC transaction is seen as eliminating financial privacy. This enables surveillance of journalists, activists, opposition, and citizens. Authorities could track purchases, location, and intimate details of people's lives.

9. What security risks and access issues are associated with CBDCs?

Compared to physical cash, digital systems have inherent risks of hacking, data breaches, and fraud that could compromise CBDC accounts. There are also risks of inaccessibility during internet/power outages, centralized infrastructure failures, or government-imposed shutdowns.

10. How are CBDCs characterized as centralizing power?

By eliminating cash and forcing CBDC use, central authorities could gain total power over money and citizens' ability to transact. This consolidates control for central banks and government to arbitrarily cut off access, reverse transactions, and manipulate currency.

11. What alternatives and solutions to CBDCs are proposed?

Recommended options include:

· Maximizing physical cash use

· Utilizing gold and silver coins

· Censorship-resistant Bitcoin

· Cash-purchased gift cards

· US Dollar stablecoins for international transfers

· Barter systems and local community currencies

· Parallel systems like angadia cash transfer networks

12. How could CBDCs potentially enable social credit score systems?

CBDCs provide total oversight and control over every financial transaction a citizen makes. This data could combine with surveillance of social behaviors to create comprehensive social credit scores for controlling people's actions. Dissent could be punished by lowering scores and freezing CBDC accounts.

13. What problems have other jurisdictions reportedly faced with CBDC adoption?

In Nigeria and the Bahamas, CBDC adoption rates have remained very low, under 1%, even years after introduction. This is attributed to the lack of compelling advantages of CBDCs over other digital payment methods from a user perspective. People prefer familiar tools over switching to CBDCs.

14. What actions are recommended for concerned citizens to oppose CBDCs?

Suggestions include:

· Refusing to use CBDCs yourself or allow family to

· Using alternative non-KYC payment methods

· Filing legal action against businesses refusing cash

· Writing to political leaders to express opposition

· Educating friends and family about the risks

· Posting on social media with hashtags like #DoNotComply

· Joining local activist groups to organize awareness events

15. How are mainstream media outlets characterized as misleading the public about CBDCs?

The mainstream media is accused of being "sold out" to foreign interests that want to use CBDCs to control India. Media coverage is seen as portraying CBDCs as safe, effective and beneficial while hiding threats to rights and freedom. Media narratives around CBDCs are treated as untrustworthy.

16. How are Bhagat Singh's views on Indian independence invoked in this discussion?

Singh's quote that India will have to fight for independence twice - first to oust the British and second to gain financial freedom from colonial institutions - is highlighted. Rejection of CBDCs is framed as part of this second struggle for true sovereignty and prosperity.

17. What historical examples are provided of governments freezing citizens' bank accounts?

References are made to the freezing of accounts of supporters of the 2022 Canadian Truckers Protest and the freezing of American physician Dr. Mercola's account, allegedly for criticizing pandemic policies. This illustrates how financial infrastructure can punish dissent.

18. What entities are identified as being behind the global push for CBDCs?

CBDCs are characterized as being coordinated by global financial institutions like the Bank for International Settlements, IMF and World Bank on behalf of "colonial" elites seeking control even as fiat currencies fail due to inflation.

19. How is India's banking system prior to recent changes like UPI described?

India previously had a decentralized system of thousands of small banks, each maintaining separate databases. There was limited data sharing and no ability for centralized real-time monitoring of transactions. UPI and CBDC protocols enable consolidation of financial surveillance and control.

20. What role are institutions like the IMF and World Bank claimed to play in pressuring India?

As India is seen as not fully sovereign, its financial policies are characterized as dictated by the World Bank, IMF and similar institutions leveraging debt traps and corporate influence to impose agendas. Pressure from these bodies is linked to events like demonetization and farm laws.

21. How are CBDCs related to issues like farm laws and vaccine mandates in the Indian context?

Parallels are drawn between CBDCs, farm laws, and vaccine mandates, characterizing them as tools for increased technocratic control over the population advanced by the same global forces. Farm laws are portrayed as aiming to create debt to seize farmland, CBDCs as financial entrapment, and vaccine mandates as medical coercion, all eroding sovereignty.

Leave a comment

Share

Thank You for Being Part of Our Community

Your presence here is greatly valued. If you've found the content interesting and useful, please consider supporting it through a paid subscription. While all our resources are freely available, your subscription plays a vital role. It helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. Please make full use of our Free Libraries.

Discover Our Free Libraries:

Unbekoming Interview Library: Dive into a world of thought-provoking interviews across a spectrum of fascinating topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Explore concise summaries of groundbreaking books, distilled for efficient understanding.

Hear From Our Subscribers: Check out the [Subscriber Testimonials] to see the impact of this Substack on our readers.

Share Your Story or Nominate Someone to Interview:

I'm always in search of compelling narratives and insightful individuals to feature. Whether it's personal experiences with the vaccination or other medical interventions, or if you know someone whose story and expertise could enlighten our community, I'd love to hear from you. If you have a story to share, insights to offer, or wish to suggest an interviewee who can add significant value to our discussions, please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com. Your contributions and suggestions are invaluable in enriching our understanding and conversation.

Resources for the Community:

For those affected by COVID vaccine injury, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Discover 'Baseline Human Health': Watch and share this insightful 21-minute video to understand and appreciate the foundations of health without vaccination.

Books as Tools: Consider recommending 'Official Stories' by Liam Scheff to someone seeking understanding. Start with a “safe” chapter such as Electricity and Shakespeare and they might find their way to vaccination.

Your support, whether through subscriptions, sharing stories, or spreading knowledge, is what keeps this community thriving. Thank you for being an integral part of this journey.