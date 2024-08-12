It was in the book Racketeering in Medicine that I first came across EDTA Chelation Therapy, and the long list of doctors targeted and cancelled for using it.

Racketeering in Medicine - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

I decided to follow the bouncing ball.

Chelation therapy, particularly with EDTA (ethylene diamine-tetra-acetic acid), is a treatment designed to cleanse the body of harmful metal accumulations that can clog the "pipes" of your circulatory system and interfere with normal body functions.

Imagine EDTA as a molecular "claw" that grabs onto toxic metals like lead and mercury, as well as excess calcium, and helps flush them out of your body. This process can improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and support your body's overall health.

The therapy is typically administered through a series of intravenous infusions, offering a non-invasive alternative to traditional medical treatments for conditions like cardiovascular disease and heavy metal toxicity.

With thanks to Dr Martin Dayton.

The Case For Intravenous Edta Chelation Therapy By Martin Dayton Unbekoming Book Summary 164KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

1× 0:00 -28:01

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Case for Intravenous EDTA Chelation Therapy (2006)

By Martin Dayton, M.D., D.O.

The Case for Intravenous Chelation... book by Martin Dayton (thriftbooks.com)

Bullet Points

EDTA intravenous chelation therapy involves infusing ethylene diamine-tetra-acetic acid into the bloodstream to remove harmful metallic accumulations from the body.

Chelation therapy works by addressing fundamental biochemical causes of disease common to many conditions, improving the body's ability to function and repair itself.

The therapy has been reported to improve a wide range of conditions, including cardiovascular issues, neurological conditions, metabolic disorders, and heavy metal poisoning.

Chelation helps control free radical damage by removing excess catalysts and poisons that contribute to free radical production and accumulation.

The therapy can help regulate calcium metabolism, potentially improving arterial elasticity, bone strength, and joint pain.

Chelation therapy is generally considered safe when administered properly, with fewer reported side effects than many pharmaceutical treatments.

The number of chelation treatments needed varies by individual, but typically ranges from 10 for preventive care to 40 or more for severe cases.

Chelation therapy can be used in conjunction with or as an alternative to conventional treatments like bypass surgery or angioplasty.

The therapy is administered by licensed M.D.s and D.O.s who often incorporate various forms of health care to complement standard medical practice.

The TACT (Trial to Assess Chelation Therapy) study represents a major government investment in evaluating the effectiveness of chelation therapy, which could significantly impact its future use and acceptance.

Question 1: What is EDTA intravenous chelation therapy?

EDTA intravenous chelation therapy is a medical treatment where ethylene diamine-tetra-acetic acid (EDTA) is infused into the bloodstream through a vein. The process involves EDTA binding to metals in the body, forming claw-like bonds with molecular ring-like configurations. This therapy is used to remove harmful accumulations of metallic chemicals from the body, which can interfere with normal function and repair.

Question 2: How does chelation therapy work to improve health?

Chelation therapy works by cleansing the body of harmful metal accumulations that interfere with normal biological function. EDTA, after being administered intravenously, attaches to these metals and carries them out of the body via the kidneys in the urine. This process is thought to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, normalize hormonal regulation, and address conditions associated with hardening of the arteries, potentially leading to improvements in various health conditions.

Question 3: What conditions have been reported to improve following intravenous chelation therapy?

A wide range of conditions have been reported to improve following intravenous chelation therapy. These include cardiovascular issues such as angina pectoris, arteriosclerosis, and hypertension; neurological conditions like dementia and stroke; metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus; and other conditions including chronic fatigue, osteoarthritis, and heavy metal poisoning. Improvements have also been reported in circulation, memory, and overall vitality.

Question 4: How does chelation therapy help control destruction by excess free radicals?

Chelation therapy helps control destruction by excess free radicals by removing excess catalysts and poisons that contribute to free radical production and accumulation. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage cells and contribute to various diseases. By removing metals like iron and copper that can accelerate free radical production, and toxins like lead that impair the body's ability to neutralize free radicals, chelation therapy helps to modulate free radical activity and reduce their destructive effects.

Interview with Dr Thomas Levy - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 5: How does chelation therapy help overcome toxicity and improve metabolism of metallic elements?

Chelation therapy helps overcome toxicity by binding to and removing toxic metals from the body. For example, it can remove mercury, which has no physiological benefit and is always considered toxic. Additionally, chelation therapy can help regulate the metabolism of essential metallic elements like calcium. It can remove excess calcium from soft tissues and arteries while potentially improving calcium deposition in bones. This process can lead to improved cellular efficiency, stronger bones, more elastic arteries, and less painful joints.

The Calcium Lie - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

How does it work?

Imagine your body as a complex system of pipes and machinery. Over time, these pipes can get clogged up with various substances, like calcium deposits and toxic metals. These deposits can make the machinery work less efficiently and even cause damage.

Chelation therapy is like sending a special cleaning solution through these pipes. The main ingredient in this solution is called EDTA. Think of EDTA as tiny, molecular "grabbers" or "claws" (that's actually what "chelation" means - it comes from the Greek word for "claw").

When EDTA is infused into your bloodstream, these molecular claws flow through your body, grabbing onto unwanted metals and minerals. They're particularly good at latching onto things like lead, mercury, and excess calcium. Once the EDTA grabs these substances, it holds onto them tightly and carries them out of your body through your kidneys when you urinate.

By removing these unwanted substances, chelation therapy can help in several ways:

It can improve blood flow by clearing out deposits in your blood vessels. It can reduce inflammation in your body. It can help your cells work more efficiently by removing toxic metals that interfere with normal function. It may help balance your hormones and improve how your body handles things like blood sugar.

The process is a bit like descaling a kettle or cleaning out old pipes in a house. By removing built-up deposits, everything can flow more smoothly and work better.

Chelation therapy is usually given as a series of treatments. You sit in a chair, much like you would for a blood donation, and the EDTA solution is slowly infused into your bloodstream through an IV. Each treatment typically takes a few hours, and you might need several treatments over a period of weeks or months, depending on your specific health needs.

Question 6: What is the role of calcium in chelation therapy?

Calcium plays a crucial role in chelation therapy. While calcium is essential for life, excess amounts can interfere with bodily processes and lead to degeneration. EDTA chelation is used to reduce excess calcium accumulation and regulate calcium metabolism. It tends to remove calcium from tissues where it's more loosely bound, such as arterial walls and joint soft tissues. This process can make arteries more elastic and joints less painful. Additionally, chelation affects parathyroid hormone production, which can favor calcium deposition in bones, potentially making them stronger.

Question 7: How does intravenous chelation reverse cross-linking?

Intravenous chelation reverses cross-linking by removing metal elements like calcium that act as foci for molecular attachments. Cross-linking is a process that increases with age under the influence of free radicals and accumulation of toxic metals. It causes molecular structures to attach to one another, reducing tissue elasticity. By removing these metal elements, chelation therapy can help restore elasticity to tissues. This has been demonstrated in studies showing reduced skin wrinkling and improved lung elasticity in patients with chronic obstructive lung disease.

Question 8: How does chelation help circulation by dissolving arterial blockage?

Chelation helps circulation by potentially dissolving arterial blockages in several ways. It's thought to reduce blockages by removing calcium deposits in obstructing atherosclerotic plaque lining the arterial walls. Even a small reduction in blockage can lead to a significant increase in blood flow. Additionally, chelation is believed to improve circulation in blood vessels supplying the same areas of tissue as the diseased arteries, enhance the efficiency of tissues supplied by diseased arteries, and prevent progression of degenerative processes in all viable blood vessels and tissues of the body.

Question 9: What is the effect of chelation therapy on blood clotting and inflammation?

Chelation therapy has been found to have positive effects on both blood clotting and inflammation. It temporarily reduces the availability of calcium for pathological clotting, which can play a role in the development of atherosclerotic plaque. The effects on blood clotting have been measurable weeks after infusion. Furthermore, intravenous chelation favorably helps to control the release of bioactive compounds by platelets and various cells of the body which can lead to impairment of circulation and inflammation. By addressing these factors, chelation therapy may help prevent chronic circulatory impairment and inflammation that precede degeneration and aging of body tissues.

Question 10: How does chelation therapy help normalize hormonal regulation?

Chelation therapy helps normalize hormonal regulation by improving general function and repair in the body, which enhances overall efficiency including hormonal function. For example, diabetes mellitus has been reported to improve with better blood sugar control following chelation therapy. Additionally, chelation removes toxic metals that can accumulate in various endocrine glands, interfering with normal hormonal activity. By addressing these underlying factors, chelation therapy can contribute to more balanced and effective hormone regulation in the body.

Statistics and Data

In one study evaluating over 22,000 patients, 87% demonstrated objective improvement after chelation therapy. The cost of chelation therapy ranges from $60 to $150 per infusion. In a study of 2,870 patients, 76.89% with ischemic heart disease had "marked" improvement and 16.56% had "good" improvement. In a study involving 470 patients, 82% with claudication (lower limb pain) improved after chelation therapy. In one study, patients with chronic obstructive lung disorders averaged approximately 20% improvement in pulmonary function after chelation therapy. A Swiss study showed that after 18 years, only 1.7% of chelation-treated patients died of cancer compared to 17.6% in the untreated group. In a study of 30 patients with carotid stenosis, there was an overall decrease in intra-arterial obstruction of approximately 20.9% after 30 EDTA infusions. Of 65 patients who were referred for coronary bypass surgery, 58 no longer needed it after chelation therapy. The TACT study involves approximately 2,000 patients and $30 million in funding. The average course of chelation therapy is about 25-30 treatments, typically administered 1-3 times weekly.

Question 11: What are the costs associated with chelation therapy?

The costs associated with chelation therapy can vary. According to Dayton, each infusion typically costs between $60 to $150, depending on the geographical area and the materials used in the infusion. Additionally, nutritional supplements recommended during the course of therapy can range from $20 to $200 per month. Doctor visits, diagnostic studies, and other services may be covered by insurance, though the chelation infusions themselves are usually not covered. The total cost can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on individual needs and the number of treatments required.

Question 12: Can patients continue their routine medical care while undergoing chelation therapy?

Yes, patients can generally continue their routine medical care while undergoing chelation therapy, at least initially. For example, in the case of cardiovascular drugs, chelation is used ideally to correct biochemical imbalances that lead to the need for such drugs. As underlying causes are addressed, the need for drugs may be reduced. However, it's emphasized that drugs should not be removed prematurely, as this could be dangerous. Dayton suggests that drugs act like biochemical crutches and should only be removed when the body is strong enough to manage safely without them.

Question 13: Is it possible to have chelation therapy before or after bypass surgery or balloon angioplasty?

Yes, it is possible to have chelation therapy both before and after bypass surgery or balloon angioplasty. Chelation may be used before surgical procedures to improve the integrity of the body, potentially making the person better able to handle the stress of surgery. After vascular surgery, chelation can be used to prevent blocking of the arteries that have been surgically operated on, as well as to improve circulation in the remaining blood vessels. This flexibility allows chelation to be integrated into various treatment plans as needed.

Question 14: What is typically included in a chelation infusion?

A typical chelation infusion usually consists of one-fourth to one liter of fluid administered at a predetermined rate. The fluid contains EDTA, which is the primary therapeutic ingredient. Additionally, it includes nutrients such as vitamins, magnesium, and buffers. The chelating doctor may also add other additives deemed appropriate for each individual patient. The exact composition can be tailored to the patient's needs, making each infusion potentially unique to the individual receiving it.

Question 15: How safe is chelation therapy compared to other medical treatments?

According to Dayton, chelation therapy is considered very safe when compared to other medical treatments. It's stated that by statistical comparison, EDTA is safer than aspirin when the proper protocol is followed. Unlike surgical approaches, no strokes, deaths, nor heart attacks have been reported to be due to intravenous chelation therapy when administered correctly. Dayton also mentions that fewer side effects are reported with chelation than with many pharmaceutical medical treatments. However, it's important to note that this safety profile is contingent on the therapy being administered by trained professionals following established protocols.

List of conditions that have been reported to improve following intravenous chelation therapy:

Cardiovascular conditions: Angina pectoris

Arteriosclerosis (cerebral, coronary, peripheral)

Hypertension

Coronary atherosclerosis

Congestive heart failure

Cardiac rhythm irregularities

Buerger's disease

Raynaud's disease

Thrombophlebitis Neurological conditions: Dementia

Alzheimer's disease

Parkinson's syndrome

Multiple sclerosis

Stroke and post-stroke syndrome

Transient ischemic attack Metabolic disorders: Diabetes mellitus

Diabetic retinopathy

Hypoglycemia

Hyperlipidemia Heavy metal poisoning: Lead toxicity

Mercury toxicity

Iron toxicity Autoimmune disorders: Scleroderma

Lupus erythematosus

Rheumatoid arthritis Respiratory conditions: Chronic obstructive lung disease Kidney-related issues: Kidney disease

Renal insufficiency Circulatory issues: Intermittent claudication

Gangrene

Leg circulation problems Eye conditions: Macular degeneration Other conditions: Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Chronic fatigue

Psoriasis

Erectile dysfunction

Tinnitus

Vertigo

Question 16: What are the possible side effects of chelation therapy?

While major side effects are infrequently reported, some minor side effects can occur with chelation therapy. The most common include discomfort or swelling at the site of needle insertion during the infusion, which are usually temporary. Other reported effects include dizziness, muscle cramps, loss of appetite, kidney stress, hypoglycemia, fluid overload, nutrient and mineral imbalance, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, fatigue, weakness, joint pains, rash, postural hypotension, phlebitis, chills, and back pains. In rare cases, more serious effects like seizures, congestive heart failure, and nutrient deficiencies may occur, but protocols have been developed to address and prevent these issues.

Question 17: How do patients know if chelation therapy is working for them?

Patients can gauge the effectiveness of chelation therapy through various means. Generally, people feel a difference in performance and comfort, such as a disappearance of signs or symptoms. As the number of infusions increases, the effects often become more dramatic. Specific improvements may include less pain, reduced tiredness, improved breathing, better vision, normalized heart rhythm, fewer wrinkles, reduced age spots, increased joint mobility, and improved mood. Additionally, various diagnostic tests can objectively measure improvements, such as ultrasound measurements showing improved blood flow, angiography demonstrating anatomical changes, and blood tests indicating normalized cholesterol and other chemical markers.

Question 18: What factors should be considered when deciding to undergo chelation therapy?

When deciding to undergo chelation therapy, several factors should be considered. These include reading available literature on chelation therapy, comparing statistics with other therapeutic regimes, having dialogues with people who have similar conditions and have undergone chelation therapy, visiting an office where these therapies are administered, talking with staff and patients, and consulting with a doctor who administers chelation therapy. It's also suggested to consider getting a second opinion from other doctors with first-hand experience in chelation therapy. Additionally, one might consider sharing information about chelation with their regular doctor and potentially arranging a three-way conversation with a chelation specialist.

Question 19: How does chelation therapy compare to other therapies in terms of results?

While Dayton acknowledges that various alternatives to EDTA intravenous chelation therapy exist, it states that no single alternative can be substituted entirely to cover all that chelation does. Chelation is reported to address a multitude of medical conditions, from relatively benign and rare to more devastating and common ones. It's noted to favorably impact, to varying degrees, all four major causes of death due to disease in the United States: heart disease, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, and chronic obstructive lung disease. However, Dayton emphasizes that a conglomeration of methods best suited to the individual is the most logical approach, and that results should be assessed in terms of safety, speed, cost, quality, and quantity for all applicable alternatives.

Question 20: Is chelation a natural process?

Chelation is indeed described as a natural process. Dayton explains that the chemical process of chelation supplies the body with nutrients, removes toxic materials, and is involved in processes vital for maintaining life. Biochemically, chelation involves the binding of metallic atoms to molecular structures with claw-like chemical bonds. Natural examples of chelation in the body include chlorophyll (a chelate containing magnesium) and hemoglobin (a chelate of iron). Dayton states that the biochemistry of life cannot operate without chelation. Chelation therapy involves understanding and using this natural process to foster more optimal function and repair in the body.

When we lived in Dallas, my dentist was Dr. Ellis Ramsey, DDS. He has been aware of the dangers of mercury for almost three decades. In 2007, he removed all of my mercury fillings. He is an expert at safe mercury removal, and I highly recommend him if you are in the North Texas (DFW) area. If you live elsewhere, be sure that you seek out a “biological dentist,” preferably a member of the IAOMT, who understands the issues surrounding amalgam fillings.

Two safety precautions:

Request oxygen during the procedure – this will ensure that you breathe clean oxygen rather than toxic mercury vapor when the fillings are drilled out. Request a rubber dam – this keeps pieces of the filling from falling down your throat or onto your tongue.

After you have had your fillings removed, the next step is to chelate the heavy metals. The quickest and most potent chelation method available today is intravenous EDTA chelation therapy. The chelating agent, EDTA, is an amino acid which has negative charges associated with it. Once inside the body, it looks for positively charged molecules such as lead, iron, mercury, and cadmium. The number of IV EDTA treatments necessary is generally between twenty and fifty sessions, depending on your condition. This will cost between $2,000 and $5,000.

Cancer: Step Outside the Box - Ty Bolinger

Question 21: Must chelation therapy be given intravenously to be effective?

While EDTA chelation therapy is typically administered intravenously, it's not the only effective method of chelation. Dayton mentions that various intramuscular metal binders are available, each with unique properties and uses. For instance, BAL (dimercapropropanol) is effective in removing mercury and arsenic, while DFO (deferoxamine) is effective in removing excess iron. Oral chelation is also possible. However, Dayton notes that intravenous EDTA is particularly effective in addressing calcium and lead toxicity compared to other methods.

Question 22: What is oral chelation therapy and how does it compare to intravenous chelation?

Oral chelation therapy involves taking substances by mouth that bind to metallic minerals. These can include naturally occurring chelators like citric acid and ascorbic acid (vitamin C) found in citrus fruits, or synthetic substances like DMSA. While oral chelation can be effective for certain purposes, it generally doesn't approach the results or speed afforded by intravenous EDTA for many conditions. For example, oral EDTA is not nearly as effective as intravenous EDTA due to poor absorption through the intestinal walls. However, some oral chelators like DMSA can complement EDTA therapy, being more effective in removing certain metals like mercury.

Question 23: How many chelation treatments are typically needed and how often are they administered?

The number and frequency of chelation treatments vary based on individual needs. For preventive care, a course of 10 administrations might be appropriate. For those with symptomatic atherosclerotic conditions associated with severe chest pain and leg pain, perhaps 25-30 administrations are appropriate. In severe cases with general atherosclerotic blockages complicated by other conditions, 40 or more may be given. The average is about 25-30 treatments. Therapy is generally administered one to three times weekly during the course of therapy. Periodic maintenance therapy, such as one administration monthly, may or may not be necessary depending on individual need.

Question 24: Who are good candidates for chelation therapy?

According to Dayton, most well and ill adults, and practically all practicing doctors are candidates for preventive or remedial intravenous chelation care. While degenerative processes can be found relatively early in life, chelation is generally restricted to children who have proven metal toxicity. Dayton suggests that for most people over age 30, today is the best time to start for both preventive and therapeutic purposes. However, individual needs and conditions should be considered when determining candidacy for chelation therapy.

Question 25: What kind of doctors administer chelation therapy?

Physicians who administer chelation therapy are fully licensed M.D.s (medical doctors) and D.O.s (doctors of osteopathy) who are accomplished in conventional medicine. They may be board certified in other specialties and hold prestigious academic professional appointments. Some are celebrated and internationally renowned, while others may be less known but equally important doctors serving urban and rural communities. Most are well-versed in nutrition. These doctors often incorporate various forms of health care to complement standard medical practice and look beyond conventional medical wisdom to bring further benefit to their patients.

Eliminate Accumulated Toxins

When toxins are mobilized from sites of accumulation or storage, they can exert renewed toxic effects unless they are strongly bound by a chelator until they are finally excreted. Even the best chelators have a certain degree of spontaneous dissociation from the substance to which they are bound. Some agents have only the ability to mobilize toxins but have no ability to bind the toxins after they are mobilized. Such agents need to be accompanied by a significant amount of antioxidants in supplemental or nutrient form in order for the toxin-mobilizing process to be achieved without negative clinical impact or clinical deterioration of the patient.

Common prescription chelators include:

Dimercaptosuccinic acid (DMSA)

Dimercaptopropane sulfonate (DMPS)

Dimercaprol (BAL)

Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA)

Penicillamine

Deferoxamine

Deferasirox

Effective nutrient chelators include:

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA)

Inositol hexaphosphate (IP6)

Other supplements that work to stimulate natural chelation via glutathione and glutathione-related enzymes include whey protein, N-acetylcysteine, S-acetyl glutathione, and liposome-encapsulated glutathione. An excellent way to induce a broad-spectrum detoxification, with only a relatively minimal induction of detoxification side effects, is with induced sweating, especially when utilizing a far infrared sauna.

Hidden Epidemic - Dr Thomas Levy

Question 26: How does chelation therapy compare to coronary surgery in terms of safety and efficacy?

Chelation therapy is presented as a safer alternative to coronary surgery in many cases. Dayton cites studies showing that deferring coronary surgery to have chelation therapy is generally safe for medically stable patients with coronary occlusive disease. In one study, 84% of patients previously advised to have coronary bypass surgery were advised not to after a second opinion, and all remained alive during the two-year study. Chelation therapy has not been associated with the risks of strokes, deaths, or heart attacks that can occur with invasive cardiovascular procedures. Additionally, some studies suggest chelation can reduce the need for bypass surgery or angioplasty in a significant number of patients.

Question 27: What is the current status of chelation therapy in mainstream medicine?

As of the time Dayton was written, chelation therapy was gaining more respect within mainstream medicine and growing in popularity. It was also gaining favor as an anti-aging strategy to prevent the premature expression of maladies and diseases associated with advancing years. However, it's important to note that the therapy still faced some controversy and was not universally accepted by all medical professionals. Dayton mentions that chelation therapy is recognized as a specialty by the American College for Advancement in Medicine, but it may not be covered by all insurance plans for all conditions.

Question 28: What major studies have been conducted on chelation therapy and what were their findings?

Dayton mentions several studies on chelation therapy. One significant study by Olszwer and Carter in 1988 involved 2,870 patients, with 89% showing improvement across various conditions. Another study by Hancke and Flytlie in 1993 showed significant improvements in 470 patients with various cardiovascular issues. A meta-analysis by Chappell and Stahl in 1993 involving 22,765 patients found that 87% demonstrated improved cardiovascular function through objective testing. However, Dayton also mentions some negative studies, including a Danish study that was later found to be "seriously flawed" by the Danish committee against scientific dishonesty.

Question 29: What is the TACT study and why is it significant?

The TACT (Trial to Assess Chelation Therapy) study is a large-scale, government-funded clinical trial designed to definitively evaluate the effectiveness of intravenous EDTA chelation therapy. It involves approximately 2,000 patients, all with a past history of heart attack. The study is significant because it represents a major investment (around $30 million) by the U.S. government to conduct a comprehensive, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of chelation therapy. This level of scrutiny and investment could potentially lead to wider acceptance of chelation therapy if the results are positive.

At the time of writing [2006], the TACT study was still ongoing and the results had not yet been made public.

Question 30: How might the results of the TACT study impact the future of chelation therapy?

The results of the TACT study could have a significant impact on the future of chelation therapy. If TACT proves chelation to be successful, intravenous chelation therapy may become an insurance-reimbursable treatment of choice to prevent and address atherosclerotic circulatory compromise within approximately 10 years. This could lead to wider acceptance and use of chelation therapy in mainstream medical practice. It could also potentially change the standard of care for certain cardiovascular conditions, offering patients a non-invasive alternative to surgical interventions.

TACT Study Updates.

Questions and Answers: The NIH Trials of EDTA Chelation Therapy for Coronary Heart Disease | NCCIH

