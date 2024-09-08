We are electrical before we are chemical.

By focusing on the chemical, Medicine has purposefully constructed societal ignorance towards the electrical.

Chemistry is reductionism’s wet dream.

Chemistry thrives within a compartmentalized, ignorance making, system.

While electricity interconnects everything.

I credit Liam Scheff with opening my mind to the electric universe.

And I credit Dr Thomas Levy with teaching me that oxidative stress is all about electron exchange.

Dr Thomas Cowan building on the work of Arthur Firstenberg further develops the connection between electrification and disease.

Let’s now look at earthing.

Earthing

The most important health discovery ever?

Clinton Ober, Martin Zucker, Stephen T. Sinatra

Earthing: The Most Important Health... book by Stephen T. Sinatra (thriftbooks.com)

Foreword

By James L. Oschman, Ph.D. Author of Energy Medicine: The Scientific Basis and Energy Medicine in Therapeutics and Human Performance

This book unfolds an amazing story of discovery, a process that you, the reader, will soon experience for yourself as you read through the pages ahead.

It is a rare and humbling experience for a scientist to have the opportunity to explore new ground—and this story is all about ground—and participate in research that quickly infuses better health and more happiness into people’s lives. It has been an exciting and challenging process for me. I was forced to ask questions that had never been asked before. The answers have ranged from fascinating to astounding, and they have shed light on some of the most important unsolved problems in physiology and medicine.

Among the many surprising revelations this book holds is an obvious, fundamental, and yet overlooked answer to the question of inflammation—recognized as the central health issue of our time—that surely will lay the foundation for many academic investigations and doctoral projects well into the future. I say that without equivocation, as an experienced academic cell biologist and biophysicist who has published dozens of articles in some of the world’s leading scientific journals. The research in this book puts forward, and from a completely unexpected direction, a powerful reason for the proliferation of inflammation and, most importantly, what we can do about it.

As you read this book, you will quickly learn some profound and life-impacting facts you never knew before about our relationship with the planet we live on. You’ll learn, for instance, how electrons play a central role in this relationship. The role of electrons in biology and health has long been my favorite subject. Of special importance in my explorations of the electronic aspects of life was an association during the 1980s with the leading research group studying this subject, consisting of Nobel Laureate Albert Szent-Györgyi and colleagues from around the world at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. A number of these great inquiring minds were electronic engineers and materials scientists recruited to study a field he created and named electronic biology. Dr. Szent-Györgyi was considered one of the leading scientists of the twentieth century, and his research and writings have been a continuing source of inspiration and insight. I have published a series of articles and two books on the ways electrons can move about within the human body and the ways various therapeutic methods influence electron motions. The research summarized in this book adds a whole new dimension to our understandings of electronic biology.

This book traces the discoveries of Clinton Ober, a pioneer in the cable TV industry, who uncovered the health benefits of Earthing—his term for connecting ourselves to the surface of our planet by sitting, standing, or walking barefoot on the Earth or by sleeping on special conductive sheets and pads connected to a simple metal rod stuck in the ground outside a bedroom window. Clint invented these sleep systems and a number of other devices that help us to restore a vital but previously overlooked connection with Mother Earth.

Many people describe a sense of well-being when they walk barefoot on the Earth. The stories and the research in the book reveal the background, dynamics, and implications of this feel-good sensation, a real experience indicative of something profoundly important that most of us have been missing in our lives. This missing link is so profound in fact that it seems to do away with or dramatically improve so many health challenges common in this day and age: insomnia, the chronic pain of multiple diseases and injuries, exhaustion, stress, anxiety, and premature aging. I was quickly and enthusiastically drawn into this research when I saw how many people experienced a wide variety of health benefits from simply connecting their bodies to the Earth. Especially impressive has been the experience my physician friend and colleague, Jeff Spencer, D.C., has had during the spectacular series of victories of the American cycling teams in the Tour de France. You’ll read about Jeff’s remarkable story later in the book. These observations were augmented with my personal observations of many friends who benefited from the application of Earthing systems in their lives. When my massage therapist began using Earthing with her clients she achieved so many successes that physicians in the area began sending her their most difficult cases to treat. My own challenge was to determine precisely how Earthing produces such benefits and to find a way of explaining this accurately in the language of science.

Our research on Earthing has uncovered what is perhaps the most simple and natural remedy against proliferating, painful, and often deadly conditions, including the diseases of aging, created by various kinds of inflammation. As you will read further on, our hypothesis for how this remedy works is unlike any you have ever heard. In all its ramifications, we think it represents a new healing paradigm.

In short, Earthing restores and maintains the human body’s most natural electrical state, which in turn promotes optimum health and functionality in daily life. The primordial natural energy emanating from the Earth is the ultimate anti-inflammatory and the ultimate anti-aging medicine.

For more than a decade, Clint Ober has tirelessly pursued a one-man mission to awaken a skeptical world to a simple and forgotten fact: that the Earth beneath our feet contains great healing energy and that connecting ourselves to this energy is immediately beneficial as well as intuitively and remarkably simple.

As with any new discovery, Clint had to endure skepticism and derision from “experts,” some of whom regarded him as crazy. But he persisted and has now gathered significant scientific evidence for his out-of-the-box idea. Moreover, thousands of people who have applied the concept of Earthing in their lives feel, look, and sleep better, and they have less pain.

As we explored absolutely new avenues of research in order to validate the concept of Earthing and determine how it affects the human body, Clint turned out to be a rock solid and dedicated guide to those of us with Ph.D.s after our names. Clint often refers to his lack of education as a scientist, but what he has accomplished shows that determined and inspired individuals can accomplish an enormous amount by teaching themselves what they need to know. I have been continually astonished by Clint’s precise and accurate insights that go beyond the conclusions a logical scientific mind would usually develop. I feel that I have been privileged to work with a genuine discoverer and pioneer whose interest in helping others exceeds any personal interest by far.

Steve Sinatra, a Connecticut cardiologist who specializes in integrative medicine and has an interest in electromedicine, met Clint in 2001 and saw great promise for Earthing in his own field of cardiology, as well as medicine in general. Steve encouraged Clint to stick with it and pursue research, particularly the connection with inflammation, which had been recently found to be the probable cause of heart disease.

Persist he did. Eventually, Clint found open-minded experts in the fields of medicine, physiology, and biophysics, and inspired a series of research projects showing that the surface of the Earth is like one gigantic anti-inflammatory, sleep booster, and energizer—all wrapped up in one.

Now, Clint, Steve, and veteran health writer Martin Zucker have teamed up to present the exciting story of Earthing and how it can help all of us Earthlings.

To break new ground means to do something different from anything done before. If ever the term groundbreaking applies to a book, it certainly does here, literally and figuratively. This book is about the ground beneath our feet, and the revelation of a vital electrical continuum between the Earth and the living organisms that dwell upon it.

Walk, stand, and sit barefoot on the ground for a half hour or so. If you have PMS or arthritic pain or a backache or indigestion or jet lag or are just feeling fatigued, go outside (weather permitting, of course) with your bare feet placed directly on the Earth.

At the end of that time you will feel better. And as you feel better, a lightbulb will go off in your head. You will realize that although you live on the surface of the Earth your lifestyle has separated you from the limitless healing energy that, unknown to you, the surface beneath your feet holds. It’s there, and always there, and yours for the taking.

32 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is Earthing, and how does it relate to connecting with the Earth's surface?

Earthing, also known as grounding, is the practice of connecting the human body to the Earth's surface, either through direct skin contact or the use of conductive materials. This connection allows the body to equalize with the Earth's electrical potential and absorb free electrons, which can promote various health benefits and reduce inflammation.

Question 2: How has the modern lifestyle disconnected humans from the Earth, and what are the potential health consequences?

The modern lifestyle, characterized by the widespread use of insulating shoes, elevated beds, and time spent in buildings with non-conductive flooring, has largely separated humans from direct contact with the Earth's surface. This disconnect may contribute to electron deficiency, increased inflammation, and a heightened risk of developing chronic diseases.

Question 3: What role do free electrons play in the Earth's surface, and how do they interact with the human body?

The Earth's surface is abundant in free electrons, which are constantly replenished by solar radiation, lightning strikes, and the planet's molten core. When the human body is connected to the Earth, these free electrons can flow into the body, neutralizing positively charged free radicals and reducing inflammation.

Question 4: How does grounding the human body help to neutralize free radicals and reduce inflammation?

Grounding the human body allows the Earth's free electrons to enter the body and neutralize positively charged free radicals, which are known to cause oxidative damage and inflammation. By reducing the activity of these free radicals, Earthing can help to quench inflammation and promote healing.

Question 5: What is the difference between acute and chronic inflammation, and how does Earthing address these conditions?

Acute inflammation is a normal, short-lived response to injury or infection, characterized by redness, swelling, heat, and pain. Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, is a persistent, low-grade condition that can contribute to the development of various diseases. Earthing has been shown to reduce both acute and chronic inflammation by providing a steady supply of free electrons to neutralize free radicals.

Question 6: How has inflammation been linked to various chronic diseases, and what is the "Holy Grail" of medicine in this context?

Inflammation has been identified as a key factor in the development and progression of numerous chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. As a result, finding effective ways to reduce inflammation has become a primary focus in medical research, with some experts referring to it as the "Holy Grail" of medicine.

Question 7: What are the key findings from early Earthing studies conducted by Clint Ober and his colleagues?

Early Earthing studies conducted by Clint Ober and his colleagues demonstrated significant improvements in sleep quality, pain reduction, and stress levels among participants who slept grounded. These findings laid the foundation for further research into the health benefits of Earthing.

Question 8: How does Earthing affect cortisol levels, sleep quality, and overall stress?

Earthing has been shown to help normalize cortisol secretion, bringing it into alignment with the body's natural circadian rhythm. This normalization can lead to improved sleep quality, reduced stress, and better overall well-being.

Question 9: What is the "umbrella effect" of Earthing, and how does it protect the body from electromagnetic fields (EMFs)?

The "umbrella effect" of Earthing refers to the protective influence of being connected to the Earth's surface. When grounded, the body is shielded from the potentially disruptive effects of electromagnetic fields (EMFs), as the Earth's electrons help to neutralize the positive charges accumulated in the body from exposure to these fields.

Question 10: How does Earthing influence the electrical activity of the brain and muscles, as demonstrated by EEG and EMG measurements?

Earthing has been shown to influence the electrical activity of the brain and muscles, as measured by electroencephalography (EEG) and electromyography (EMG). Grounded subjects exhibited reduced overall brain activity, with a pronounced change in the left hemisphere, associated with thinking. In muscles, Earthing led to a normalization of tension and the appearance of slow, rhythmic oscillations, suggesting more efficient and coordinated muscle function.

Question 11: What is the relationship between Earthing and the acupuncture meridian system, particularly the K1 point?

Earthing has been found to have a significant impact on the acupuncture meridian system, particularly the K1 (Kidney 1) point located on the sole of the foot. This point is considered a major entryway for the absorption of the Earth's energy and is connected to the urinary bladder meridian, which reaches many important organs and parts of the body. Grounding through the K1 point has been shown to reduce inflammation and energize internal organs.

Question 12: How does Earthing improve cardiovascular, respiratory, and nervous system function?

Earthing has been demonstrated to enhance the function of the cardiovascular, respiratory, and nervous systems. It can lead to improved blood flow, increased oxygenation, reduced blood viscosity, and a normalization of heart rate variability (HRV). Earthing also promotes a shift in the autonomic nervous system from a sympathetic-dominant state to a parasympathetic-dominant state, promoting relaxation and stress reduction.

Question 13: What role does Earthing play in accelerating recovery from intense physical activity and reducing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS)?

Earthing has been shown to significantly accelerate recovery from intense physical activity and reduce the severity of delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). By reducing inflammation and promoting the neutralization of free radicals, Earthing can help to minimize muscle damage, speed up repair processes, and alleviate pain associated with strenuous exercise.

Question 14: How can Earthing potentially lower the risk of developing metabolic syndrome?

Preliminary results from an animal study suggest that Earthing can lead to improvements in several biochemical factors associated with metabolic syndrome, such as alkaline phosphatase, triglycerides, blood sugar, and C-reactive protein (CRP). These findings indicate that Earthing may help to reduce the risk of developing metabolic syndrome and its associated complications, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Question 15: What are some of the key hypotheses and theories about how Earthing affects the human body, as proposed by researchers like James Oschman and Gaetan Chevalier?

Researchers James Oschman and Gaetan Chevalier have proposed several key hypotheses and theories about how Earthing affects the human body. These include the idea that Earthing can help to restore and maintain the body's natural electrical state, reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, promote healing, and enhance the function of various physiological systems. They also suggest that Earthing may play a role in resetting the body's biological clocks and improving circadian rhythms.

Question 16: How does Earthing help to restore the body's natural electrical state and maintain internal electrical stability?

Earthing helps to restore the body's natural electrical state by allowing the body to equalize with the Earth's electrical potential. This connection provides a stable reference point for the body's electrical systems, promoting internal electrical stability and reducing the impact of external electrical disturbances, such as electromagnetic fields (EMFs).

Question 17: What is the role of Earthing in resetting the body's biological clocks and improving circadian rhythms?

Earthing has been proposed to play a role in resetting the body's biological clocks and improving circadian rhythms. By connecting the body to the Earth's natural electrical rhythms, Earthing may help to synchronize internal physiological processes with the planet's diurnal cycle, leading to better sleep quality, hormone regulation, and overall well-being.

Question 18: How has Earthing been shown to affect blood viscosity, and what implications does this have for cardiovascular health?

Earthing has been demonstrated to reduce blood viscosity, making the blood thinner and less prone to clotting. This effect has significant implications for cardiovascular health, as thicker, more viscous blood is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and other circulatory problems. By improving blood flow and reducing the likelihood of clot formation, Earthing may help to protect against these conditions.

Question 19: What are some of the most common health benefits reported by people who practice Earthing regularly?

People who practice Earthing regularly often report a wide range of health benefits, including improved sleep quality, reduced pain and inflammation, increased energy levels, better mood, enhanced wound healing, and a general sense of well-being. Many individuals also experience relief from specific conditions, such as arthritis, chronic fatigue syndrome, and autoimmune disorders.

Question 20: How can individuals incorporate Earthing into their daily lives, both outdoors and indoors?

Individuals can incorporate Earthing into their daily lives by spending time outdoors barefoot on natural surfaces like grass, sand, or soil, weather permitting. Indoors, people can use various Earthing products, such as conductive bed sheets, mats, or body bands, which are connected to the Earth via a grounded outlet or a ground rod. These products allow individuals to experience the benefits of Earthing while sleeping, working, or relaxing at home.

Question 21: What are some of the key Earthing products and devices available, and how do they work?

There are several key Earthing products and devices available, designed to help individuals maintain a connection to the Earth while indoors. These include conductive bed sheets, mats, body bands, patches, and even shoes with conductive soles. These products typically use a combination of conductive materials, such as silver, carbon, or stainless steel, and are connected to the Earth via a grounded outlet or a ground rod placed directly into the Earth. By allowing the body to maintain contact with these conductive surfaces, the devices facilitate the transfer of electrons from the Earth to the body, promoting the various health benefits associated with Earthing.

Question 22: How has Earthing been used in the treatment of autism, and what benefits have been observed?

Earthing has been used as a complementary approach in the treatment of autism, with some promising results. Parents and caregivers of children with autism have reported improvements in sleep quality, mood, social interaction, and overall functioning after implementing Earthing practices. These benefits are thought to stem from the calming and regulating effects of Earthing on the nervous system, which may help to mitigate some of the sensory processing difficulties and stress-related symptoms often associated with autism.

Question 23: What role can Earthing play in reducing back pain and improving overall musculoskeletal health?

Earthing can play a significant role in reducing back pain and improving overall musculoskeletal health. By reducing inflammation and promoting the neutralization of free radicals, Earthing can help to alleviate pain, stiffness, and muscle tension. Many individuals who practice Earthing regularly report substantial relief from chronic back pain, as well as improvements in joint mobility and flexibility. These benefits may be attributed to the anti-inflammatory effects of Earthing, as well as its ability to enhance circulation and accelerate healing processes in the body.

Question 24: How does Earthing help individuals suffering from electrosensitivity and exposure to electromagnetic fields?

Earthing can provide significant relief for individuals suffering from electrosensitivity and the negative effects of exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs). By connecting the body to the Earth's natural electrical field, Earthing helps to shield the body from the disruptive influence of EMFs, reducing symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and cognitive difficulties. Grounding the body also allows for the neutralization of positive charges accumulated from EMF exposure, promoting a more balanced and stable internal electrical environment.

Question 25: What are the potential benefits of Earthing for women, particularly in terms of hormone balance, menstrual symptoms, and menopause?

Earthing has been reported to offer numerous potential benefits for women, particularly in the areas of hormone balance, menstrual symptoms, and menopause. Many women who practice Earthing regularly have experienced improvements in PMS symptoms, such as cramps, bloating, and mood swings, as well as a reduction in the intensity and duration of menstrual pain. Earthing may also help to alleviate common menopausal symptoms, such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and irritability, by promoting a more balanced hormonal profile and reducing inflammation in the body.

Question 26: How has Earthing been used to support individuals with mixed connective tissue disease (MCTD) and other autoimmune conditions?

Earthing has been used as a supportive therapy for individuals with mixed connective tissue disease (MCTD) and other autoimmune conditions. By reducing inflammation and promoting a more balanced immune response, Earthing can help to alleviate symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and muscle weakness. Some individuals with MCTD have reported significant improvements in their overall functional capacity and quality of life after incorporating Earthing into their daily routines, alongside conventional medical treatments.

Question 27: What role does Earthing play in improving athletic performance, recovery, and overall well-being?

Earthing plays a significant role in improving athletic performance, recovery, and overall well-being. By reducing inflammation, accelerating healing processes, and promoting better sleep quality, Earthing can help athletes to minimize the impact of training and competition-related stresses on their bodies. Grounded athletes often report faster recovery times, reduced muscle soreness, and improved endurance and resilience. Earthing has been used successfully by a wide range of athletes, from amateur enthusiasts to professional competitors, to optimize their performance and maintain peak physical condition.

Question 28: How can Earthing be incorporated into various professions, such as massage therapy and dentistry, to support both practitioners and clients?

Earthing can be incorporated into various professions, such as massage therapy and dentistry, to support both practitioners and clients. In massage therapy, therapists can use grounded mats or sheets to maintain their own energy levels and reduce the risk of burnout, while also providing clients with the added benefits of Earthing during their sessions. In dentistry, grounded mats can be used to help patients relax and reduce anxiety, as well as to minimize the potential impact of electromagnetic fields from dental equipment. By integrating Earthing into their practices, professionals can create a more supportive and healing environment for themselves and those they serve.

Question 29: What benefits have been observed in animals, such as dogs and horses, when they are exposed to Earthing?

Animals, such as dogs and horses, have been observed to experience numerous benefits when exposed to Earthing. These benefits include improvements in energy levels, mobility, joint health, and overall well-being. Grounded pets often display reduced signs of pain and inflammation, faster healing from injuries or surgical procedures, and a greater sense of calm and relaxation. In horses, Earthing has been used to support recovery from strenuous exercise and competition, as well as to promote better sleep and alleviate stress-related behaviors. As with humans, Earthing can play a valuable role in optimizing the health and quality of life of our animal companions.

Question 30: How can Earthing be integrated into the design of living and working environments to promote health and well-being?

Earthing can be integrated into the design of living and working environments through the use of conductive flooring materials, such as concrete, stone, or specially designed conductive carpets and mats. These materials can be connected to the Earth via a grounding system, allowing individuals to maintain a constant connection to the Earth's surface while indoors. Architects and designers can also incorporate Earthing principles into the layout and orientation of buildings, ensuring that occupants have ample opportunities for direct contact with natural surfaces and outdoor spaces. By making Earthing a central consideration in the design process, we can create living and working environments that actively promote health, well-being, and a deeper connection to the natural world.

Question 31: What are some of the key challenges and opportunities for future research and development in the field of Earthing?

Some of the key challenges and opportunities for future research and development in the field of Earthing include:

Conducting larger-scale, randomized controlled trials to further validate the health benefits of Earthing across a wide range of populations and conditions.

Investigating the specific mechanisms by which Earthing influences physiological processes, such as inflammation, circulation, and hormone regulation.

Developing new technologies and products that make Earthing more accessible and convenient for people to incorporate into their daily lives.

Exploring the potential synergies between Earthing and other complementary health practices, such as nutrition, exercise, and stress management.

Raising awareness about the importance of Earthing among healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the general public, to promote its wider adoption and integration into mainstream health and wellness strategies.

Question 32: How can Earthing be incorporated into a comprehensive approach to health care, alongside nutrition, exercise, and stress management?

Earthing can be incorporated into a comprehensive approach to health care by recognizing its potential to support and enhance the benefits of other key health practices, such as nutrition, exercise, and stress management. Healthcare providers can educate patients about the importance of maintaining a connection to the Earth and encourage them to make Earthing a regular part of their daily routines, whether through outdoor activities or the use of indoor grounding products. Integrating Earthing into personalized health plans can help to create a more holistic and effective approach to disease prevention, symptom management, and overall well-being. By addressing the body's need for a balanced electrical environment alongside other critical aspects of health, we can work towards a more comprehensive and sustainable model of healthcare that empowers individuals to take an active role in their own healing and resilience.

