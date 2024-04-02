We are living in the midst of The Queering.

The goal is to dismantle normal.

To dismantle innocence.

The “revolution” is about chaos and turmoil.

That is the function of “revolutionary” Marxism. Chaos and turmoil, so that society can be rebuilt as Heaven on Earth.

It is Utopian. It is Faith Based. It is Religious. It is a Cult.

You need to find ways to protect your children and grandchildren from these ideas and their foot soldiers.

As far as these revolutionaries are concerned, you cannot start early enough.

You cannot let young minds “set” in the “wrong” direction.

It’s important to understand what this ideology, with its true believers and apathetic useful idiot zombies, is doing.

At the very least they are causing Gender-Distress, which then paves the way for chemical and surgical intervention.

This is very real, it is happening. This is not a drill.

This from the wonderful book: The Queering of the American Child.

With thanks to Lancing and Lindsay.

In February of 2023, a high school principal in Madison, Wisconsin, used his school’s newsletter to promote a “family friendly” drag show “intended to celebrate, affirm, and support…students and staff in our LGBTQIA+ as well as our larger school community.” Roughly two hundred students, parents, and staff attended the event. Just a month prior, public schools in Columbia, Missouri, bussed children to a drag queen event without notifying the children’s parents that drag queens would be performing. In 2022, it was reported that New York City had spent over two hundred thousand dollars of taxpayer funds on drag events for kids. Drag Story Hour NYC, the nonprofit that NYC’s Department of Education couldn’t stop throwing money at, organized forty-nine drag programs in thirty-four public elementary, middle, and high schools in just the first six months of that year.

Queer Activists say that bringing drag queens into schools and classrooms is a way to create an inclusive atmosphere for all children. This motte has run roughshod over our schools. To understand the bailey, we turn to Drag pedagogy: The playful practice of queer imagination in early childhood. This paper, published in the Journal of Curriculum Inquiry in 2021, explains why Queer Activists have suddenly poured a ton of energy into recruiting drag queens to perform for children in schools nationwide.

You can read it for yourself here. Full article: Drag pedagogy: The playful practice of queer imagination in early childhood (tandfonline.com)

Drag Queen Story Hour is the program schools buy into when they invite drag queens into their classrooms, libraries, and community events. DQSH is, as the name implies, a story hour where drag queens read books to children while providing a “generative extension of queer pedagogy into the world of early childhood education.” Queer Activists explicitly market DQSH as a means of fostering inclusion and empathy in schools and communities. But, as the authors of Drag pedagogy make clear, this marketing “is strategically done in order to justify its educational value.”

Though DQSH publicly positions its impact in “help[ing] children develop empathy, learn about gender diversity and difference, and tap into their own creativity,” we argue that its contributions can run deeper than morals and role models… It is undeniable that DQSH participates in many of these tropes of empathy, from the marketing language the programme uses to its selection of books. Much of this is strategically done in order to justify its educational value.

The goal of inviting kids to a DQSH event isn’t to teach them to respect diversity and care for others who may be different than they are. The goal is to use shock and awe to confuse children and, as the authors of Drag Pedagogy explicitly state, “bring queer ways of knowing and being into the education of young children.” That is to say, the goal is to push drag queens onto children as a “preparatory introduction to alternate modes of kinship [emphasis added].” The goal is to induct them into the cult of Queer Theory.

We believe that DQSH offers an invitation towards deeper public engagement with queer cultural production, particularly for young children and their families. It may be that DQSH is “family friendly,” in the sense that it is accessible and inviting to families with children, but it is less a sanitizing force than it is a preparatory introduction to alternate modes of kinship. Here, DQSH is “family friendly” in the sense of “family” as an old-school queer code to identify and connect with other queers on the street.

The central learning objective of DQSH is to brainwash kids to believe that “we’re all born naked” and “the rest is drag,” directly channeling the Queer Theory of Judith Butler. By stating this so clearly, the authors of Drag Pedagogy tell us that DQSH serves as an induction ceremony into the cult of Queer Theory. The authors couldn’t make this point more explicit even if they read Gender Trouble to children during DQSH. The point is to convince kids that “male” and “female,” “boy” and “girl” are empty categories that can be filled with anything a child wants to fill them with. The drag queen is the physical embodiment of this learning objective. The person reading books might look like a man but dresses like a woman. His physical appearance “mock[s] authority and challenge[s] the status quo,” and the point of his physical appearance is to teach kids that they too should and can do the same. The performer’s presence is a “pathway into the imaginative, messy, and rule-breaking” world of Queer Activism.

DQSH latches onto a child’s desire to play and imagine. Learning how to read can be frustrating, tedious, and difficult—but DQSH reading is “dialled [sic ] up, made more interesting in large part because it is extraordinary.”

In the world of drag, you can wear a crown and glitter and bright yellow crinoline and makeup and neon green fishnets and a wig. Everything is dialled up, made more interesting in large part because it is extraordinary. The same book read by a “regular” teacher suddenly seems banal – when a drag queen reads a story, the technicolor has been turned on and the show has begun…The traditional role of the teacher, transformed into a loud and sparkling queen, becomes delightfully excessive. She is less interested in focus, discipline, achievement, or objectives than playful self-expression. Her pedagogy is rooted in pleasure and creativity borne, in part, from letting go of control.

The only thing children learn how to read in DQSH is oppression. The program is designed to make children think gender and sex are social constructs that must be mocked and broken. DQSH is a grooming program for Queer Theory. I don’t mean “grooming” as sexual grooming, although there have been many cases of drag queens leading DQSH events who were later found to be prostitutes and pedophiles . I mean “grooming” in the sense of “socio-political” or “cult” grooming. DQSH hypes up the color and fun to lull children and adults into a false sense of security, believing something like, “We’re just having a lot of fun while learning to read, practicing empathy, and being inclusive.” What’s actually happening in DQSH is evil for many reasons, perhaps most of which is that it is not an “act of affirmation” of identity at all—it is a “world dismantling effort” that is meant to change children permanently:

Playing with drag can be a way to remember that, in the words of Harney and Moten, “We’re already here, moving” (p. 19). We’re dressing up, we’re shaking our hips, and we’re finding our light – even in the fluorescents. We’re reading books while we read each other’s looks, and we’re leaving a trail of glitter that won’t ever come out of the carpet [emphasis added]. In fact, their words, “a preparatory introduction to alternate modes of kinship” clearly indicate that Drag Queen Story Hour, like much of the “generative” material in Queer Pedagogy, should be thought of as an initiation into the cult of Queer Activism.

