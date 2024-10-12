Dr Jack Kruse has not been on my radar until very recently. It would be truer to say that his work has been in my blind spot. Heavy censorship at work.

The first time his name came up was in my interview with Timothy Winey:

11. Homeopathy is a fascinating field that also deals with the structure and memory of water. Based on your findings so far, what implications or applications do you think your research might have for homeopathic medicine? This is the latest on homeopathy and is stunning in its implications. Water as a sensor of weak impacts on biological systems - PubMed (nih.gov) This research also has dire implications for non-ionizing radiation (cell phones, power lines, etc.). Dr. Jack Kruse writes extensively on the dangers of EMF’s. I am beyond disappointed that no Homeopaths have ever tried to collaborate with me.

He came up again in my recent interview with Roman Shapoval:

I ensured that Bohdanna and I went on walks, even on the gloomiest, coldest winter day. These simple actions revitalized her health more than any pill. The next year, I stumbled upon the work of Dr. Jack Kruse, who still serves as a great source of professional and spiritual inspiration. Many health and food gurus didn’t like Dr. Kruse’s message, because the only supplement he is selling is sunlight.

His name came up recently when Dr Russell Schierling pointed me to his 2019 article about Dr Kruse:

Could Light be More Important than a Healthy Diet for Health and Weight Loss? (doctorschierling.com)

I thought, if he’s in my blind spot, it’s probably the same for many others.

So, I’ve created this stack, from a recent 4+ hour interview that covers an amazing range of subjects.

It’s a good primer into his thinking and work that I want to amplify.

With thanks to Dr Jack Kruse.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -33:24

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

50 Questions & Answers

Question 1: How does Dr. Jack Kruse's background in neurosurgery inform his views on health and biology?

Jack's neurosurgery background gives him a unique perspective on health and biology. He's seen firsthand how the brain and body interact, especially in extreme situations. This experience, combined with his curiosity and willingness to challenge conventional wisdom, led him to explore quantum biology and the role of light in human health. His surgical skills also allow him to think critically about complex systems and find innovative solutions.

Question 2: What was the connection between the polio vaccine and SV40 contamination, and what were its implications?

The polio vaccine, developed in the 1950s, was grown on African green monkey kidney cells. Unknown at the time, these cells were contaminated with SV40, a virus that can cause cancer. This contamination led to millions of people being inadvertently exposed to SV40. The implications were huge - it potentially triggered a surge in cancer rates and raised serious questions about vaccine safety and the oversight of pharmaceutical companies.

SV40 - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 3: How did the Manhattan Project and General Leslie Groves influence the development of the industrial-military complex?

General Groves and the Manhattan Project were the catalyst for the industrial-military complex. Groves demonstrated how to bring together scientists, industry, and the military to achieve a massive technological goal - in this case, the atomic bomb. This model of collaboration between government, industry, and academia became the blueprint for future military and scientific endeavors, shaping the post-war landscape and giving rise to what we now call the industrial-military complex.

Question 4: What were the key aspects of the MK-Ultra program, and how does it relate to modern brain health initiatives?

MK-Ultra was a CIA mind control program that experimented with drugs, hypnosis, and other methods to manipulate human behavior. It involved unethical experiments on unwitting subjects. According to Dr Kruse, modern brain health initiatives, like those started by Obama in 2013, are seen as a continuation of MK-Ultra's goals, but using more advanced technologies and understanding of neuroscience. The aim is still to control and manipulate human behavior, but through more subtle and pervasive means.

Question 5: How does the JFK assassination connect to other events discussed with Dr Kruse?

The JFK assassination is presented as a nexus point connecting various entities and events. It's linked to the industrial-military complex, the mob, the CIA, and even Israel. The assassination is portrayed as a result of JFK's opposition to various powerful interests, including his refusal to support Israel's nuclear program. It's also connected to the development of bioweapons, with figures like Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby being portrayed as pawns in a larger game involving government agencies and organized crime.

JFK - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 6: What is the relationship between blue light technology and human health, according to Dr. Kruse?

Dr. Kruse sees blue light technology as a major threat to human health. He argues that excessive exposure to blue light, especially from screens and LED lights, disrupts our circadian rhythms and damages our mitochondria. This disruption can lead to a host of health problems, including obesity, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases. He believes the proliferation of blue light technology is not accidental, but part of a larger plan by the industrial-military complex to control and manipulate populations.

Question 7: How does quantum biology relate to mitochondrial function and overall health?

Quantum biology, according to Dr. Kruse, is key to understanding how our bodies function at the most fundamental level. He argues that our mitochondria, the powerhouses of our cells, operate based on quantum principles. Light, especially from the sun, interacts with our mitochondria in ways that influence energy production, cellular repair, and even DNA expression. Understanding these quantum interactions is crucial for optimizing health and treating diseases.

Question 8: What is the leptin-melanocortin pathway, and why is it significant?

The leptin-melanocortin pathway is a key regulator of metabolism and energy balance in the body. Dr. Kruse emphasizes its importance in controlling appetite, fat storage, and even cognitive function. He argues that this pathway is heavily influenced by light exposure and circadian rhythms. Disruption of this pathway, often through excessive blue light exposure and poor circadian habits, can lead to obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders.

Question 9: How does circadian biology impact human health, and what role does light exposure play?

Circadian biology is fundamental to human health, controlling everything from hormone production to cognitive function. Light exposure, especially sunlight, is the primary regulator of our circadian rhythms. Dr. Kruse argues that modern lifestyles, with excessive artificial light and insufficient natural light, severely disrupt our circadian rhythms. This disruption can lead to a wide range of health problems, from sleep disorders to cancer.

The Healing Sun - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 10: What are the proposed health benefits of cold thermogenesis?

Cold thermogenesis, or exposure to cold temperatures, is proposed to have numerous health benefits. Dr. Kruse argues that it can stimulate mitochondrial function, boost metabolism, improve cardiovascular health, and even enhance cognitive function. He sees it as a way to activate ancient survival mechanisms in our bodies, leading to improved overall health and resilience. Dr Kruse mentions that Dr. Kruse developed his own cold thermogenesis protocol before it became popular in mainstream health circles.

Question 11: How does neuroplasticity relate to brain function and potential treatments?

Neuroplasticity refers to the brain's ability to change and adapt throughout life. Dr. Kruse emphasizes that neuroplasticity is intimately connected to light exposure and circadian rhythms. He argues that melanin, a light-sensitive pigment in our bodies, is highly neuroplastic. By manipulating light exposure, we can potentially influence brain function and treat neurological disorders. This challenges conventional views that the brain becomes fixed after a certain age.

Question 12: What role do stem cells play in regenerative medicine, according to Dr Kruse?

Stem cells are portrayed as crucial for regenerative medicine, but Dr. Kruse argues that their effectiveness is heavily dependent on light exposure. He suggests that stem cells respond to specific light frequencies, particularly UV and infrared light. Dr Kruse criticizes current stem cell storage methods, arguing that they should incorporate specific light frequencies to maintain stem cell viability and potency. This approach could revolutionize regenerative medicine treatments.

Question 13: How does Dr Kruse describe the concept of transhumanism and its connection to Silicon Valley?

Transhumanism is presented as a dangerous ideology prevalent in Silicon Valley. It's described as a belief in using technology to enhance human physical and cognitive capabilities. However, Dr. Kruse argues that transhumanists, including many tech CEOs, have been conditioned through programs like the "marshmallow experiment" to prioritize technology over natural human biology. This mindset is seen as a threat to human health and autonomy.

Question 14: What is the historical connection between Las Vegas, organized crime, and the development of addiction-inducing technologies?

Dr Kruse draws a direct line from the development of Las Vegas by organized crime figures to modern addiction-inducing technologies. It describes how mobsters like Moe Dalitz used techniques like removing clocks, painting windows black, and using specific lighting to keep people gambling. These same principles of manipulating human behavior through environmental control are seen in modern technologies, especially social media and smartphone apps.

Question 15: How does the Iran-Contra affair relate to the broader narrative of government malfeasance?

The Iran-Contra affair is presented as more than just a scandal about selling arms to Iran to fund Nicaraguan rebels. Dr Kruse suggests it was actually about the U.S. government securing control over drug trafficking routes between Colombia and Mexico. This was done to fund black operations and maintain a source of off-the-books funding. This narrative ties into broader themes of government deception and the use of covert operations to achieve geopolitical goals.

Question 16: What is the significance of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in relation to the concept of allodial money?

Bitcoin is described as a form of "allodial money," meaning money that has no superior claim on it. This concept is traditionally associated with the papacy and royal families. Dr. Kruse sees Bitcoin as a threat to the industrial-military complex because it provides a form of money that can't be easily controlled or confiscated by governments. This makes it a potential tool for individual financial sovereignty.

Question 17: How does Dr Kruse describe the potential issues with Roth IRAs and retirement savings?

Dr Kruse presents a dire view of Roth IRAs and traditional retirement savings. It suggests that these systems are essentially Ponzi schemes, with the government using them to create a pool of money it can manipulate. Dr. Kruse argues that as the Baby Boomer generation retires, this system will face a crisis. He also suggests that recent health crises may be partly aimed at reducing the number of people who will claim these retirement funds.

Question 18: What are the proposed causes of the obesity epidemic, according to Dr. Kruse?

Dr. Kruse presents a multifaceted view of the obesity epidemic, with a strong emphasis on environmental factors. He argues that blue light exposure, especially from screens and LED lighting, disrupts the leptin-melanocortin pathway, leading to metabolic dysfunction. He also implicates non-native electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and certain food additives like artificial sweeteners. Importantly, he sees obesity not just as a health problem, but as a deliberately engineered condition by the industrial-military complex.

Question 19: How does artificial intelligence factor into the broader narrative of human evolution and control?

Artificial Intelligence is presented as a tool for further control by the industrial-military complex. However, Dr. Kruse also offers an alternative view of AI, suggesting that our children are the true "artificial intelligence" - a combination of ourselves and our partners, creating something new. He argues that by focusing on machine AI, we're neglecting the development and protection of our biological "AI" - our children and their potential.

Question 20: What are the challenges of space exploration and human survival on Mars, as described in Dr Kruse?

Dr Kruse is highly skeptical of plans for Mars colonization. Dr. Kruse argues that human biology is intimately tied to Earth's specific conditions, especially its magnetic field and light environment. He suggests that without recreating these conditions, humans on Mars would face severe health issues, particularly related to bone health and overall cellular function. He sees current plans for Mars missions as dangerously naive about these biological challenges.

Question 21: How does Dr Kruse portray the risks and benefits of testosterone therapy and hormonal health interventions?

Dr Kruse presents a critical view of testosterone therapy and other hormonal interventions. While acknowledging short-term benefits like improved cognition and muscle mass, Dr. Kruse warns of long-term risks. He argues that these therapies can disrupt natural hormone balance and potentially shorten lifespan. The root cause of low testosterone, according to him, is often related to circadian rhythm disruption and excessive blue light exposure, rather than an inherent deficiency that needs pharmaceutical intervention.

Question 22: What concerns does Dr Kruse raise about IVF and fertility issues?

Dr Kruse raises significant concerns about IVF and modern fertility treatments. Dr. Kruse suggests that many fertility issues stem from environmental factors, particularly tech abuse and non-native EMF exposure. He argues that IVF doesn't address these root causes and may even compound them. There's also concern about the freezing and thawing process used in IVF, with Dr. Kruse suggesting that proper light exposure during storage could improve outcomes but is not currently utilized.

Question 23: How does Dr Kruse connect neurological disorders like autism to environmental factors?

Dr Kruse presents a controversial view linking autism and other neurological disorders to environmental factors, particularly light exposure and tech abuse. Dr. Kruse suggests that parental exposure to blue light and non-native EMFs can affect germ cells and fetal development. He also implicates certain medical interventions, hinting at a potential link to vaccines, though this is not explicitly stated. The overall argument is that modern technology and medical practices are altering human biology in ways we don't fully understand.

Question 24: What predictions does Dr Kruse make about the future evolution of humans?

Dr Kruse paints a somewhat dystopian picture of human evolution if current trends continue. Dr. Kruse predicts humans becoming more obese, with larger hypothalami due to constant tech exposure. He foresees a society divided between a small, controlling elite and a larger population of "dumbed down" individuals. This evolution is not seen as natural, but as engineered by those in power to create a more controllable populace.

Question 25: How does Dr Kruse describe the role of quantum mechanics and semiconductors in biological processes?

Dr Kruse presents a view of biology deeply rooted in quantum mechanics. Dr. Kruse argues that our bodies, particularly our mitochondria, function as biological semiconductors. He describes how light interacts with molecules like melanin to produce electrons, much like in a solar panel. This quantum approach to biology is presented as key to understanding health, disease, and even human evolution. It's used to explain everything from circadian rhythms to the effects of non-native EMFs on our bodies.

Question 26: What was Becker's work on bioelectricity, and why is it significant?

Robert Becker's work on bioelectricity is presented as groundbreaking and unjustly ignored. Becker discovered that bones have semiconductor properties and generate DC electric currents crucial for healing. His work showed that electromagnetic fields could influence biological processes, both positively and negatively. Dr. Kruse sees Becker's research as foundational to understanding how modern technology affects human health, and argues that Becker was silenced because his findings threatened powerful interests in the tech and energy industries.

The Body Electric - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 27: How does Fritz-Albert Popp's biophoton research relate to human health?

Fritz-Albert Popp's research on biophotons is described as revolutionary. Popp discovered that all living cells emit weak light (biophotons). Dr. Kruse connects this to quantum biology, arguing that these biophotons are crucial for cellular communication and health. He suggests that our ability to generate and utilize these biophotons is key to understanding health and disease. Disruptions to this biophoton system, often through modern technology and lifestyle factors, are seen as a root cause of many health issues.

Question 28: What role does melanin play in human biology and evolution, according to Dr Kruse?

Melanin is portrayed as a crucial and multifaceted molecule in human biology. Beyond its known role in pigmentation, Dr. Kruse describes melanin as a "quantum dot" capable of converting light into electrons. He argues that melanin plays a key role in energy production, cellular communication, and even cognitive function. Dr Kruse suggests that the expansion of melanin in human evolution, particularly in the brain, was key to our cognitive development and our ability to live in diverse environments.

Question 29: How does non-native EMF impact health, as described in Dr Kruse?

Non-native electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are presented as a significant health threat. This includes radiation from cell phones, Wi-Fi, and other modern technologies. Dr. Kruse argues that these EMFs disrupt our natural bioelectric fields, interfering with cellular communication and mitochondrial function. He links this disruption to a wide range of health issues, from sleep disorders to cancer. The proliferation of these technologies is seen not as progress, but as a form of environmental pollution with serious health consequences.

Question 30: What is the importance of nutrition and circadian eating, according to Dr. Kruse?

Dr. Kruse emphasizes the importance of aligning nutrition with circadian rhythms. He suggests eating foods that are locally available and in season, as these align best with our evolutionary adaptations. The timing of meals is also crucial, with emphasis on eating during daylight hours. He criticizes many popular diets for ignoring the circadian aspect of nutrition. Overall, he sees food not just as fuel, but as information that interacts with our light environment to regulate bodily functions.

Question 31: How does red light therapy potentially impact vision repair?

Red light therapy is presented as a powerful tool for vision repair. Dr. Kruse describes a case where a patient with macular degeneration experienced significant improvement after exposure to red light. The therapy is believed to stimulate mitochondrial function in the retina, promoting cellular repair and regeneration. This approach challenges conventional treatments for eye diseases and suggests that light, when used correctly, can have profound healing effects on the visual system.

Red Light Therapy - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 32: What is the brain-gut connection, and why is it relevant to overall health?

The brain-gut connection is described as a crucial aspect of overall health. Dr. Kruse suggests that the gut microbiome plays a significant role in brain function and vice versa. He links this connection to the leptin-melanocortin pathway and circadian rhythms. Disruptions in this connection, often due to modern diets and lifestyles, are seen as contributing to various health issues, including neurological disorders. Dr Kruse emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy gut environment through proper diet and light exposure.

Question 33: How does Dr Kruse challenge the concept of Blue Zones and longevity?

Dr Kruse is highly critical of the Blue Zones concept, suggesting that much of the data is manufactured or misinterpreted. Dr. Kruse argues that while some Blue Zones may have higher longevity due to factors like sunlight exposure, others are based on faulty data or ignore contradictory evidence. He particularly criticizes the emphasis on diet in Blue Zone studies, arguing that light exposure and circadian rhythms are more crucial factors in longevity.

Blue Zones - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 34: What is the historical progression from the OSS to the CIA, as described in Dr Kruse?

Dr Kruse describes the transition from the OSS (Office of Strategic Services) to the CIA as a pivotal moment in the development of the modern intelligence apparatus. This change, initiated under President Truman, is portrayed as part of a larger plan by figures like General Groves to maintain control and influence outside of traditional government structures. The CIA is presented as a tool of the industrial-military complex, often operating beyond public oversight and engaging in covert operations that shape global events.

Question 35: How does Dr Kruse connect the Bolshevik Revolution to European royalty and global power structures?

Dr Kruse draws a connection between the Bolshevik Revolution and shifts in European power structures. It suggests that the execution of the Romanov family (related to other European royals) during the revolution led to significant changes in how European monarchies operated. This event is portrayed as causing a loss of "allodial" titles and forcing royalty to cede more power to democratic institutions. Dr Kruse implies that this shift had far-reaching consequences for global power structures and the development of modern governance systems.

Red Symphony - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 36: What criticisms does Dr Kruse present regarding the Federal Reserve and monetary policy?

The Federal Reserve is heavily criticized in Dr Kruse. It's portrayed as a tool of the industrial-military complex, designed to manipulate the money supply and economy for the benefit of a powerful elite. Dr. Kruse suggests that the Fed's policies, particularly the creation of cheap money through low interest rates and quantitative easing, fuel many of the problems in modern society. He sees the current monetary system as unsustainable and argues that it's leading to a massive economic crisis.

The Federal Reserve - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 37: How does Dr Kruse portray the relationship between Big Pharma and the medical industry?

Dr Kruse presents a highly critical view of Big Pharma and its relationship with the medical industry. It suggests that pharmaceutical companies often prioritize profits over public health, citing examples like the suppression of information about vaccine contamination. Dr. Kruse argues that many modern health problems are actually caused or exacerbated by pharmaceutical interventions. He sees the close relationship between Big Pharma, regulatory agencies, and medical education as a major obstacle to true health care reform.

Question 38: What are the key differences between centralized and decentralized medicine, according to Dr. Kruse?

Dr. Kruse strongly advocates for decentralized medicine. He sees centralized medicine, dominated by big pharmaceutical companies and large hospital systems, as fundamentally flawed and often harmful. Decentralized medicine, in his view, focuses on individual patient needs, emphasizes prevention, and utilizes natural approaches like light therapy and circadian rhythm optimization. He argues that decentralized medicine is more adaptable, patient-focused, and aligned with human biology than the current centralized system.

Question 39: How does Dr. Kruse describe his approach to neurosurgery techniques?

Dr. Kruse describes his neurosurgery techniques as innovative and often unconventional. He emphasizes the use of light therapy, particularly UV and infrared light, during surgeries to promote healing and reduce complications. He also mentions using substances like methylene blue and hydrogen peroxide in ways that many other surgeons don't. His approach is based on his understanding of quantum biology and the role of light in cellular function. He argues that these techniques lead to better outcomes and fewer complications.

Question 40: What was the Cutter Incident, and how did it impact vaccine history?

The Cutter Incident is described as a crucial event in vaccine history that's often overlooked. In 1955, Cutter Laboratories produced a batch of polio vaccines containing live polio virus, leading to many cases of polio. Dr Kruse suggests that this incident, along with the later discovery of SV40 contamination, was largely covered up by health authorities. Dr. Kruse argues that this event should have led to major reforms in vaccine production and safety testing, but instead, it was downplayed to maintain public confidence in vaccination programs.

The Untold Story of Polio - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 41: How does Dr. Kruse describe the role of light, water, and magnetism in biology?

Dr. Kruse describes light, water, and magnetism as the fundamental triad of life. He argues that these three elements are crucial for all biological processes. Light, particularly sunlight, is seen as the primary driver of cellular function through its interaction with water in our cells. Magnetism, primarily from the Earth's magnetic field, is described as essential for proper cellular communication and orientation. Water is portrayed not just as a medium for biological processes, but as an active participant in energy transfer and information storage within cells.

EZ Water - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 42: What is the marshmallow experiment, and how does it relate to tech CEO conditioning?

The marshmallow experiment was a study on delayed gratification in children. In the context of tech CEOs, Dr. Kruse suggests that many of them, including figures like Susan Wojcicki (former YouTube CEO), were subjects in similar experiments as children. He argues that these experiments were part of a larger program to identify and condition individuals who would be compliant and follow rules set by the industrial-military complex. This conditioning is seen as a factor in why many tech leaders seem to prioritize technology over human biology and well-being.

Question 43: How does Dr Kruse connect cancer development to SV40?

Dr Kruse draws a direct link between SV40 (Simian Virus 40) contamination in early polio vaccines and the subsequent rise in cancer rates. Dr. Kruse argues that SV40, a virus found in the monkey kidney cells used to produce the vaccine, is capable of causing cancer in humans. He cites studies showing SV40 presence in various types of tumors, particularly mesothelioma. Dr Kruse suggests that this connection has been largely suppressed by health authorities and the pharmaceutical industry.

Question 44: What is the significance of the history of electrical grid development in the broader narrative?

The development of the electrical grid is presented as a crucial turning point in human health. Dr. Kruse argues that the introduction of artificial lighting and electromagnetic fields from power lines fundamentally altered our relationship with natural light cycles. He cites early studies showing biological effects of these fields, which were largely ignored or suppressed. This history is used to support his argument that modern technology, particularly non-native EMFs, is a major factor in many current health issues.

Electricity & Disease - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 45: How does Dr Kruse describe the impact of artificial light on human health?

Artificial light, especially blue light from LED screens and lighting, is portrayed as a major health threat. Dr. Kruse argues that it disrupts our circadian rhythms, leading to a host of health problems including obesity, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases. He suggests that the proliferation of artificial light, particularly at night, is effectively a form of "light pollution" that our bodies aren't evolved to handle. Dr Kruse implies that the widespread adoption of LED lighting and screens is not just about energy efficiency, but part of a larger plan to control human behavior.

Question 46: What is the Apollo Affair, and how does it relate to Israel's nuclear program?

The Apollo Affair refers to a 1965 incident where a U.S. company in Pennsylvania lost a large amount of highly enriched uranium, suspected to have been diverted to Israel's nuclear weapons program. Dr. Kruse presents this as part of a larger narrative about the JFK assassination and subsequent changes in U.S. foreign policy. He suggests that this transfer of nuclear material was a form of payoff for Israeli involvement in or knowledge of the assassination plot. This incident is used to illustrate the complex web of international relations and covert operations that shape global events.

Question 47: How does Dr Kruse connect the 9/11 attacks to the implementation of the Patriot Act?

Dr Kruse suggests a direct connection between the 9/11 attacks and the rapid implementation of the Patriot Act. Dr. Kruse argues that the Patriot Act, which significantly expanded government surveillance powers, was already prepared before the attacks occurred. He implies that the attacks were used as a pretext to push through legislation that had long been desired by certain elements within the government. This narrative fits into a larger theme of government manipulation and pre-planned agendas disguised as responses to crises.

Question 48: What are GLP-1 drugs, and how do they relate to the obesity epidemic?

GLP-1 drugs are described as a new class of medications for treating obesity and diabetes. However, Dr. Kruse is highly critical of these drugs. He argues that they are part of a larger plan by pharmaceutical companies and the food industry to profit from the obesity epidemic that they helped create. He suggests that the root causes of obesity, such as circadian rhythm disruption and excessive blue light exposure, are being ignored in favor of pharmaceutical interventions. Dr Kruse implies that these drugs are treating symptoms rather than addressing the underlying causes of metabolic dysfunction.

Ozempic - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 49: How does Dr Kruse describe the role of UV light in cellular processes?

UV light is portrayed as crucial for various cellular processes, challenging the conventional view of it as primarily harmful. Dr. Kruse argues that UV light, particularly UVA, is essential for nitric oxide production in the body. This nitric oxide is described as vital for cardiovascular health, cellular communication, and even stem cell activation. Dr Kruse suggests that our modern avoidance of UV light, through sunscreen use and indoor lifestyles, is actually harmful to our health and may be contributing to various chronic diseases.

Question 50: What is the significance of methylene blue in medical treatments, according to Dr. Kruse?

Methylene blue is described as a powerful and underutilized medical treatment. Dr. Kruse discusses using it in neurosurgery to reduce brain swelling and improve outcomes. He also mentions its potential effectiveness against viral infections, including COVID-19. Dr Kruse suggests that methylene blue's ability to improve mitochondrial function and cellular energy production makes it a versatile treatment for various conditions. Dr. Kruse criticizes the medical establishment for not more widely adopting its use, implying that this is due to its low cost and non-patentability, which make it unprofitable for pharmaceutical companies.

Methylene Blue - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.