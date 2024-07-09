I like this subject because within its simplicity you can see how a Cartel socially engineers the population. How it controls minds, and behaviors in just the right way as to benefit itself.

We are so easy to manipulate.

But we hate believing that we can be manipulated. That is a foundational glitch.

If we simply accepted the fact that we can so easily be fooled, we would likely be more on guard, and less likely to be fooled.

As you will see from Q1, over 50 years, the Diaper Cartel, or Big Diaper, managed to double the length of time it takes to potty train a child, from 18 months to three years. Within that “delay” can be found many billions of dollars.

Create a helpful “Institute”, find a white coat to tell the public that “your child knows best”, that is also good on camera and ideally believes his own shtick. Get the hospitals and nurses in on the act. Add millions into “marketing,” and stir. You’ve got yourself an extra 18 months across the whole country to sell your shit [pun intended]. Billions roll in and you are now Big Diaper.

Every single one of these Cartels does this. They all socially engineer the population, their would be customers.

In their need to manufacture demand they engineer society.

They’ve done it with childhood vaccines, they did it with genetic vaccines, they’ve done it with diapers. They can do it with anything.

As Jason Christoff said recently:

“Well we think we're free and that goes a long way to mind control. There was a CIA expert or a CIA staffer called to a congressional Committee in about I think it was 1962 and they wanted to investigate how far this technology had gone and the Congressional committee asked, “what are you able to do with this technology,” and the CIA expert smiled at the camera and said, “well given enough time we can make anybody kill their own parents and eat them in a soup.”

The following Q&A is based on a chapter from Jennfier Margulis’s wonderful book Your Baby, Your Way.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -18:04

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Business of Baby (republished as Your Baby, Your Way)

Chapter 8 – Diaper deals

Question 1: What was the average age of potty training in the United States in the early 1950s compared to 2001, and what are some of the current issues associated with delayed potty training?

In the early 1950s, before the widespread use of plastic diapers, 90 percent of American children were potty trained by the age of eighteen months. By 2001, the average age of potty training rose to thirty-five months for girls and thirty-nine months for boys. Current issues associated with delayed potty training include a rising number of incontinence problems among preschool and school-aged children, an increase in chronic constipation in children ages two to ten, and the growing prevalence of children up to six years old still wearing diapers.

Question 2: Who is Dr. T. Berry Brazelton, and what is his approach to potty training?

Dr. T. Berry Brazelton is a well-respected and famous pediatrician in America who invented the concept of child-led potty training. His approach suggests that children, not parents, should decide when they are ready to use the toilet. Brazelton believes parents should have a relaxed attitude toward potty learning and follow their child's lead, allowing them to find their own way to the toilet without pressure or coercion.

Question 3: How did the invention and marketing of disposable diapers by Victor Mills and Procter & Gamble change diapering practices in the United States?

Victor Mills, an inventor working for Procter & Gamble, developed the earliest version of Pampers in 1961. Over the next two decades, disposable diapers improved in design and functionality, with the introduction of features like elastic leg openings and superabsorbent polymers. Aggressive marketing campaigns and redesigns by Procter & Gamble and their competitor Kimberly-Clark helped make plastic diapers the norm in the United States by the mid-1980s, replacing the traditional use of cloth diapers.

Question 4: What tactics does Procter & Gamble use to promote their diaper brands and gain consumer loyalty, and how has Dr. Brazelton been involved in these efforts?

Procter & Gamble uses various tactics to promote their diaper brands and gain consumer loyalty, such as creating the Pampers Parenting Institute to offer parenting advice and influence buying choices. The company also partnered with Dr. T. Berry Brazelton, a respected pediatrician, to endorse their products and promote the idea of child-led potty training. Dr. Brazelton appeared in television advertising for Pampers and served as the chairman of the Pampers Parenting Institute, lending credibility to the brand.

Question 5: What are some of the potential health risks and concerns associated with the use of disposable diapers, including issues like diaper rash, asthma, and male reproductive health?

Disposable diapers have been associated with several potential health risks and concerns. Some of these include:

Diaper rash, which can be severe and cause bleeding or resemble chemical burns

Asthma, as studies have found that mice exposed to disposable diapers experienced respiratory irritation and bronchial constriction

Male reproductive health issues, as the higher temperatures in the genital area caused by disposable diapers may contribute to a decline in male reproductive health

Additionally, disposable diapers contain trace amounts of dioxin, a carcinogenic by-product of the paper-bleaching process, which can have harmful effects on the developing fetus and newborns.

Question 6: How do cloth diapers compare to disposable diapers in terms of cost, environmental impact, and health considerations?

Cloth diapers are generally considered a healthier and more environmentally friendly option compared to disposable diapers. They do not contain the chemicals and plastics found in disposables, which can cause skin irritation and other health concerns. Cloth diapers are also reusable, resulting in less waste and a lower environmental impact over time. In terms of cost, while the upfront expense of cloth diapers may be higher, they can result in significant savings compared to the ongoing purchase of disposables, especially when used for multiple children.

Question 7: What is the "halo effect" in marketing, and how does Procter & Gamble leverage this concept to promote their products through trusted figures like doctors and hospitals?

The "halo effect" in marketing refers to the positive association or implied endorsement that occurs when a respected organization or individual is associated with a product or brand. Procter & Gamble leverages this concept by partnering with trusted figures like doctors and hospitals to promote their products. For example, when a hospital provides new parents with samples of a specific diaper brand, it creates an implied endorsement of that product. Similarly, when a respected pediatrician like Dr. Brazelton promotes a diaper brand, it lends credibility and trust to the product in the eyes of consumers.

Question 8: What challenges did Procter & Gamble face with their Pampers Dry Max diapers in 2010, and how did they respond to consumer complaints and concerns?

In 2010, Procter & Gamble faced significant challenges with their Pampers Dry Max diapers when parents began complaining that the diapers were causing severe rashes, bleeding, and even chemical-like burns on their babies' skin. Thousands of parents joined Facebook groups to share their experiences and concerns. Procter & Gamble initially denied any problems with the diapers and accused unhappy parents of spreading misinformation or working for competitors. However, the company ultimately settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to pay attorney's fees, include a label about diaper rash on their packaging and website, fund research on pediatric skin diseases, and compensate the named plaintiffs.

Question 9: How do diapering practices and attitudes towards potty training differ in other parts of the world compared to the United States?

In many parts of the world, diapering practices and attitudes towards potty training differ significantly from those in the United States. In at least 75 countries, including Russia, China, India, and Greenland, parents respond to their babies' cues and keep them diaper-free for much of the time, if not entirely. In these cultures, potty training often begins much earlier, with more than 50 percent of the world's children being potty trained by the age of one. The use of cloth diapers or no diapers at all is more common, and the idea of a toddler still in diapers is often met with surprise or even disgust.

Question 10: What is "infant pottying" or "elimination communication," and how does it work in practice?

Infant pottying, also known as elimination communication (EC), is a practice where parents and caregivers respond to their baby's cues and offer them opportunities to eliminate in an appropriate place, such as a toilet or potty, from an early age. This approach involves learning to recognize and respond to a baby's signals, such as squirming or grunting, and holding them over a toilet or potty when they need to go. The goal is to maintain the baby's natural awareness of their bodily functions and minimize the use of diapers. In practice, infant pottying can start from birth and often results in babies being diaper-free or using significantly fewer diapers compared to the traditional Western approach.

Question 11: How have advances in cloth diapering technology and design made it a more appealing and convenient option for modern parents?

Advances in cloth diapering technology and design have made it a more appealing and convenient option for modern parents. Today, most parents using cloth diapers opt for prefolded cotton diapers with waterproof covers that close with Velcro or snaps, rather than the traditional flat diapers that require folding. There are also many new diapering systems available, offering parents more choices in terms of absorbency, fit, and style. Some cloth diapers now feature cute patterns and designs, making fashion a major selling point for new parents. These improvements have made cloth diapering easier and more accessible for families looking for an alternative to disposables.

Question 12: What was Christine Gross-Loh's experience with infant pottying, both in Japan and with her own children, and how did it change her perspective on potty training?

Christine Gross-Loh first encountered infant pottying while living with a host family in Japan. She observed her host family's grandmother holding her three-month-old twin granddaughters over the toilet and making a sound to cue them to eliminate. Initially, Christine felt uncomfortable with this practice, believing it to be coercive or potentially harmful. However, after having children of her own and discovering that infant pottying was common in many cultures worldwide, she decided to try it herself. When her son successfully used the potty at a young age, Christine realized that he had been eager for an alternative to soiling his diapers and that the practice enhanced his sense of well-being and comfort. This experience changed her perspective on potty training and led her to become an advocate for infant pottying.

Question 13: How did Melinda Rothstein become interested in infant pottying, and what was her experience using this approach with her own children?

Melinda Rothstein became interested in infant pottying after meeting Christine Gross-Loh and learning about the practice. Although she initially thought it was too unconventional, Melinda decided to try it with her son, Samuel, after reading a book on the subject. When Samuel successfully used the potty for the first time, Melinda was convinced of the method's effectiveness. She continued practicing infant pottying with Samuel, who rarely soiled his cloth diapers and was dry at night by 11 months and in training pants by 13 months. Melinda's second child, Hannah, also took to infant pottying quickly, using the potty consistently from a very young age and wearing baby underwear by 7 months. These experiences led Melinda to co-found a nonprofit support group for parents interested in infant pottying called DiaperFreeBaby.

Question 14: What are some of the misconceptions and reservations parents may have about infant pottying, and how can these be addressed?

Some common misconceptions and reservations parents may have about infant pottying include:

Believing that babies are not capable of communicating their need to eliminate or using a potty at a young age

Worrying that the practice is coercive, harsh, or potentially harmful to the child's development

Assuming that infant pottying is only for stay-at-home parents or those with a particular lifestyle

These concerns can be addressed by providing information about the prevalence of infant pottying in other cultures, sharing success stories from parents who have practiced the method, and emphasizing that the approach is gentle, responsive, and focused on the child's comfort and well-being. It's important to note that infant pottying can be adapted to fit different lifestyles and does not require a full-time commitment.

Question 15: How does the concept of readiness for potty training differ between the child-led approach advocated by Dr. Brazelton and the infant pottying method?

The concept of readiness for potty training differs significantly between the child-led approach advocated by Dr. Brazelton and the infant pottying method. In the child-led approach, parents are advised to wait until their child shows signs of readiness, such as verbal ability, interest in the toilet, and the desire for independence, which typically occurs between the ages of two and three. In contrast, infant pottying operates on the belief that babies are born with an innate awareness of their elimination needs and can communicate these needs from an early age. This approach encourages parents to respond to their baby's cues and offer potty opportunities from infancy, rather than waiting for a specific age or developmental milestone.

Question 16: What are some of the potential benefits of infant pottying for both babies and parents, such as reduced diaper rash, earlier independence, and cost savings?

Some potential benefits of infant pottying for babies and parents include:

Reduced incidence of diaper rash, as babies spend less time in soiled diapers

Earlier independence in toileting, as babies learn to communicate their needs and use the potty from a young age

Cost savings, as fewer diapers are needed over time

Improved communication and bonding between parent and child, as parents learn to respond to their baby's cues and needs

Greater comfort for the baby, who is not left to sit in wet or soiled diapers for extended periods

Reduced environmental impact, as fewer disposable diapers end up in landfills

Question 17: How do the experiences of parents like Heather McNamara and Tiffany Vandeweghe illustrate the practicality and effectiveness of using cloth diapers and practicing infant pottying?

The experiences of Heather McNamara and Tiffany Vandeweghe demonstrate the practicality and effectiveness of using cloth diapers and practicing infant pottying. Heather, who grew up using cloth diapers, found the transition to using them with her own children to be relatively seamless, despite the learning curve and the need to adapt to her living situation. Tiffany, who had previously struggled with potty training her older children using the child-led approach, found success with infant pottying for her younger children. Both parents reported that their children were out of diapers and using the potty independently at earlier ages compared to the conventional approach. These experiences highlight that cloth diapering and infant pottying can be viable and successful options for families looking for alternatives to disposable diapers and delayed potty training.

Question 18: What role do cultural norms and expectations play in shaping attitudes and practices around diapering and potty training in different societies?

Cultural norms and expectations play a significant role in shaping attitudes and practices around diapering and potty training in different societies. In many cultures, such as those in Asia, Africa, and parts of Europe, infant pottying is a common practice, and the use of diapers is minimal or nonexistent. In these societies, it is expected that parents will respond to their baby's elimination needs from an early age and that children will be potty trained by the age of one or earlier. In contrast, in the United States and other Western countries, the prevailing cultural norm is to use disposable diapers and delay potty training until the child shows signs of readiness, often around the age of two or three. These differences in attitudes and practices can be attributed to factors such as lifestyle, parenting philosophies, and the influence of commercial interests like the diaper industry.

Question 19: How might the financial interests of diaper manufacturers and the influence of paid promoters like Dr. Brazelton contribute to the perpetuation of delayed potty training in the United States?

The financial interests of diaper manufacturers and the influence of paid promoters like Dr. Brazelton contribute to the perpetuation of delayed potty training in the United States in several ways. Diaper companies have a vested interest in promoting the use of their products for as long as possible, as this translates to increased sales and profits. By partnering with trusted figures like Dr. Brazelton, who advocated for a child-led approach to potty training, these companies can lend credibility to the idea that later potty training is developmentally appropriate and beneficial for children. This endorsement influences parents' decisions and contribute to the normalization of delayed potty training. Additionally, the widespread availability and marketing of larger-sized diapers reinforces the notion that it is acceptable and expected for children to remain in diapers well past infancy. The financial incentives for diaper manufacturers to maintain this status quo hinders the promotion of alternative approaches, such as infant pottying or early potty training.

Leave a comment

Share

Thank You for Being Part of Our Community

Your presence here is greatly valued. If you've found the content interesting and useful, please consider supporting it through a paid subscription. While all our resources are freely available, your subscription plays a vital role. It helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. Please make full use of our Free Libraries.

Discover Our Free Libraries:

Unbekoming Interview Library: Dive into a world of thought-provoking interviews across a spectrum of fascinating topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Explore concise summaries of groundbreaking books, distilled for efficient understanding.

Share Your Story or Nominate Someone to Interview:

I'm always in search of compelling narratives and insightful individuals to feature. Whether it's personal experiences with the vaccination or other medical interventions, or if you know someone whose story and expertise could enlighten our community, I'd love to hear from you. If you have a story to share, insights to offer, or wish to suggest an interviewee who can add significant value to our discussions, please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com. Your contributions and suggestions are invaluable in enriching our understanding and conversation.

Resources for the Community:

For those affected by COVID vaccine injury, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Discover 'Baseline Human Health': Watch and share this insightful 21-minute video to understand and appreciate the foundations of health without vaccination.

Books as Tools: Consider recommending 'Official Stories' by Liam Scheff to someone seeking understanding. Start with a “safe” chapter such as Electricity and Shakespeare and they might find their way to vaccination.

Your support, whether through subscriptions, sharing stories, or spreading knowledge, is what keeps this community thriving. Thank you for being an integral part of this journey.