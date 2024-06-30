The general method by which the members of a ruling elite can accomplish this end is called menticide, with the etymology of this word being ‘a killing of the mind’, and as Meerloo further explains: “Menticide is an old crime against the human mind and spirit but systematized anew. It is an organized system of psychological intervention and judicial perversion through which a [ruling class] can imprint [their] own opportunistic thoughts upon the minds of those [they] plan to use and destroy.” Joost Meerloo, The Rape of the Mind Priming a population for the crime of menticide begins with the sowing of fear.

I watched this interview with Jason Christoff recently. Both enjoyable and very informative.

Christoff mentions Meerloo’s book, The Rape of the Mind, and says that everything they did to us during Covid is in that book.

I’ve been pointed to that book so many times, Jason’s nudge was the final straw.

Listen to what Jason says right at the beginning between minutes 1-2:

“Well we think we're free and that goes a long way to mind control. There was a CIA expert or a CIA staffer called to a congressional Committee in about I think it was 1962 and they wanted to investigate how far this technology had gone and the Congressional committee asked, “what are you able to do with this technology,” and the CIA expert smiled at the camera and said, “well given enough time we can make anybody kill their own parents and eat them in a soup.”

It’s correct to think of this subject matter as “technology”.

The technology to control minds and behaviour, which is the technology to Rule, is the most advanced and developed there is. As Jason says, they knew exactly what they were doing during Covid.

"The only science that is truly settled is the science of behavior modification and mind control."

Repetition is the key. This from the interview:

"85% of controlling anybody is what they see on a repetitive basis."

"He who controls the repetitive content controls the human."

"It's been shown that you only need two pieces of repetitive content for me to modify your own behavior."

This point about “two” is important. It takes two points to create a “fast thought.”

And ALL thoughts that are widely held are Fast. That’s why they are viral and widely held.

There’s a virus in the air, so wear a mark to protect yourself.

Heart disease is caused by cholesterol, so lower the cholesterol.

It’s a new virus, so your immune system will not work.

There’s a disease that might kill my child, so I’ll take a safe vaccine to prevent that.

The vaccine stops transmission, so take it to protect Grandma.

You get the point.

My working model for a Fast Thought, is an idea that has TWO moving parts, and a Slow Thought has THREE. Which means they, Slow Thoughts, include nuance and Ambiguity.

According to Meerloo, the ability to tolerate ambiguity is a key factor in distinguishing between those who can resist brainwashing and those who are more susceptible to it. People who can tolerate ambiguity are better equipped to maintain their mental autonomy in the face of psychological manipulation. Meerloo suggests that mentally strong individuals possess "the ability to tolerate ambiguity and uncertainty" (Chapter 17). This implies that they are able to withstand the discomfort of not having clear-cut answers or definite solutions to complex problems. They can navigate the gray areas of life without succumbing to the temptation of simplistic, black-and-white thinking. On the other hand, those who cannot tolerate ambiguity may be more vulnerable to the influence of totalitarian ideologies and brainwashing techniques. Meerloo observes that "totalitarianism is essentially the social manifestation of a psychological phenomenon belonging to every personality, it can best be understood in terms of the human forces that create, foster, and perpetuate it" (Chapter 6). He suggests that the "totalitarian attitude" is rooted in the "confused infant in all of us" that "yearns for complete protection and irresponsibility" (Chapter 6). In other words, people who struggle with ambiguity and seek certainty and simplicity may be drawn to the clear-cut, black-and-white worldview offered by totalitarian systems. Meerloo notes that "the totalitarian world of mass actions and mass thoughts is far more comprehensible to the members of a participation-patterned and less individual-minded culture than it is to Western individualists" (Chapter 6). Furthermore, Meerloo argues that the inability to tolerate ambiguity can lead to a kind of mental rigidity that makes individuals more susceptible to thought control. He states that "in a world stifled by dogma and tradition, every form of original thinking may be called sedition and treason" (Chapter 18). When people are uncomfortable with uncertainty and complexities, they may cling to dogmatic beliefs and be less open to alternative perspectives.

Brain inflammation caused by poisoning delivers you a mind that struggles with ambiguity.

Brain inflammation delivers you a population primed for Totalitarianism.

The book regularly references the Enemy and the Opponent. Just remember that is YOU.

YOU are the enemy and the opponent of a Totalitarian system.

Based on the "The Rape of the Mind", the following factors are important in helping an individual resist totalitarian mind control:

A clear sense of identity and moral conviction: "Those who understood themselves, who were willing to accept danger and challenge, and who realized, even faintly, how bestial man can be, were able to stand the harrowing concentration-camp experience." (Chapter 17) Mental resilience and adaptability: "Mentally strong people often have a clear sense of identity, a strong moral compass, and the ability to tolerate ambiguity and uncertainty. They are self-aware, able to regulate their emotions, and have a robust support system." (Chapter 17) Understanding the techniques of brainwashing and manipulation: "The germ of treason arises first in the individual's compromises with his own principles and beliefs. After these initial compromises have been made, it becomes easier to go on and on, to make more and more compromises, until finally the compromiser may become the man who is willing to sell himself and his services to the highest bidder." (Chapter 14) Education that promotes critical thinking and self-awareness: "Education that promotes critical thinking, self-awareness, and the ability to recognize and resist manipulation can help immunize individuals against thought control." (Chapter 18) A strong support system and connection to loved ones: "As long as they can think of their loved ones at home, as long as they can look forward to seeing them again, as long as they know their families are faithfully waiting for them, they can maintain their strength and keep the unconscious drive to give in from taking over their lives." (Chapter 17) Faith, belief, or commitment to a cause: "People in whom a religious faith or a political conviction is a deeply rooted, living thing have this same sense of belonging, of being needed, of being loved." (Chapter 17) Maintaining hope and finding meaning in adversity: "Maintaining a connection to loved ones, finding meaning in adversity, and holding onto hope can also help individuals withstand marginal circumstances." (Chapter 17) Mental flexibility and a range of coping strategies: "They are also more likely to have a wide range of coping strategies and the mental flexibility to adapt to challenging situations. While not immune to brainwashing, these qualities can help them resist and maintain their autonomy." (Chapter 17) Courage based on inner strength and the ability to confront fear: "In reality, true mental fortitude is based on inner strength, adaptability, and the ability to confront and overcome fear. It involves not just physical courage, but the moral courage to stand up for one's convictions and to resist psychological manipulation." (Chapter 17) Awareness of one's own vulnerabilities and unconscious conflicts: "Psychological understanding can also help individuals recognize their own vulnerabilities and develop strategies for managing stress, anxiety, and other emotional factors that can be exploited by those seeking control." (Chapter 18)

And lastly, before we dive into the book. Meerloo coins the term Logocide.

You control the mind with words.

You rape the mind with words.

People are far too careless with their words. The Totalitarian isn’t.

Logocide is a term coined by Joost A. M. Meerloo in "The Rape of the Mind" to describe the manipulation and distortion of language to control thought and limit free expression. It is derived from the Greek words "logos" (word) and "cide" (killing), essentially meaning "the killing of words." Meerloo defines logocide as follows: "Logocide refers to the killing of words, or the distortion and manipulation of language to control thought. By redefining terms, creating euphemisms, and limiting the range of acceptable expression, those in power can shape perception and restrict the boundaries of debate." (Chapter 18) He explains how logocide is used as a tool of thought control: "Logocide is used to obscure reality, mask abuses, and make certain ideas unthinkable. By controlling language, totalitarian systems aim to control minds and eliminate the very concepts needed to challenge their authority." (Chapter 18) Meerloo provides examples of how logocide is employed in totalitarian systems: "The verbocracy in totalitarian thinking and the official verbosity of demagogues serve to disturb and suffocate the free minds of citizens. We can say that verbocracy turns them into what psychology calls symbol agnostics, people capable only of imitation, incapable of the inquisitive sense of objectivity and perspective that leads to questioning and understanding and to the formation of individual ideas and ideals." (Chapter 7) He also illustrates the concept with a quote from George Orwell's novel "1984": "Hear, hear the nonsense: 'Peace is war and war is peace! Democracy is tyranny and freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength! Virtue is vice and truth is a lie.' So says the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell's grim novel, 1984." (Chapter 7) Furthermore, Meerloo emphasizes how logocide can lead to the degradation of communication and understanding: "In Totalitaria, words may have a seductive action, soothing or charming their hearers, but they are not allowed to have intrinsic meaning. They are conditioners, emotional triggers, serving to imprint the desired reaction patterns on their hearers." (Chapter 7)

The Rape of the Mind

The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing

by Joost A.M. Meerloo

Question 1: What is the purpose of the book "The Rape of the Mind" by Joost A. M. Meerloo?

The purpose of "The Rape of the Mind" is to explore the techniques of brainwashing, menticide, and thought control used by totalitarian regimes to manipulate and control human minds. Meerloo aims to educate readers about the dangers of these methods and the importance of mental freedom and integrity in resisting psychological subjugation.

Question 2: How does totalitarianism use knowledge of the human mind to manipulate and control people?

Totalitarianism exploits psychological vulnerabilities and unconscious conflicts to break down individual autonomy and critical thinking. By using techniques like Pavlovian conditioning, propaganda, and terror, totalitarian systems mold people into obedient, conforming subjects who submit to the will of the state and its leader.

Question 3: What are some of the techniques used in brainwashing and menticide?

Brainwashing and menticide employ techniques such as isolation, sleep deprivation, interrogation, humiliation, inducing guilt and shame, and alternating punishment with reward. These methods aim to disorient the victim, break down their sense of self, and make them susceptible to suggestion and thought reform.

Question 4: How does Pavlovian conditioning relate to brainwashing and thought control?

Pavlovian conditioning, which involves associating a stimulus with a desired response, is used in brainwashing to shape behavior and thought patterns. By repeatedly pairing certain ideas or actions with positive or negative reinforcement, the totalitarian system can condition people to automatically conform to its ideology and demands.

Question 5: What role do drugs and medical techniques play in making people submissive?

Drugs like narcotics, barbiturates, and mescaline can be used to manipulate mental states, induce confusion, and make people more suggestible. Medical techniques such as hypnosis, sleep deprivation, and psychosurgery can also be employed to break down psychological defenses and render individuals more compliant.

Question 6: What psychological factors can lead someone to yield to mental pressure and false confessions?

Factors such as the need for approval, the desire to escape isolation, the fear of punishment, and unconscious guilt can make someone more likely to yield to mental pressure. The breakdown of individual identity, the exhaustion of willpower, and the manipulation of emotions can also contribute to false confessions.

Question 7: What propaganda and psychological warfare tactics do totalitarian regimes use to influence the masses?

Totalitarian regimes use propaganda tactics such as the Big Lie, endless repetition, and emotional appeals to fear and hatred. They also employ psychological warfare strategies like divide and conquer, scapegoating, and the creation of external enemies to mobilize the masses and maintain control.

Question 8: How does the totalitarian state mold its citizens into obedient, conforming subjects?

The totalitarian state uses a combination of indoctrination, surveillance, punishment, and reward to shape its citizens' thoughts and behaviors. By controlling education, media, and all aspects of daily life, the state breaks down individual autonomy and creates a climate of fear and conformity.

Question 9: What enables totalitarian leaders to manipulate people's minds so effectively?

Totalitarian leaders often possess a keen understanding of human psychology and the ability to exploit people's fears, desires, and unconscious conflicts. They use techniques like charisma, emotional appeals, and the cult of personality to create a sense of awe and submission in their followers.

Question 10: How do totalitarian regimes use fear and terror to control the population?

Totalitarian regimes create a climate of constant fear and terror through the use of secret police, surveillance, arbitrary arrest, and public punishments. This fear paralyzes opposition and makes people more likely to conform and obey out of a sense of self-preservation.

Question 11: What is the purpose of the totalitarian purge and what psychological effects does it have?

The totalitarian purge serves to eliminate potential rivals, instill fear, and demonstrate the regime's absolute power. Psychologically, the purge creates a sense of insecurity, guilt, and the need to constantly prove one's loyalty to avoid becoming a victim. It breaks down trust and solidarity among the population.

Question 12: How does the demagogue use psychological manipulation to influence crowds?

The demagogue uses emotional appeals, oversimplification, and scapegoating to manipulate crowds. By tapping into people's fears, prejudices, and desires, the demagogue creates a sense of unity and purpose while directing aggression towards perceived enemies. Techniques like repetition, rhetorical questions, and false analogies are used to persuade and control.

Question 13: What role does technology play in the intrusion and control of people's minds?

Technology, such as mass media, surveillance systems, and data mining, can be used to shape public opinion, monitor behavior, and target individuals for manipulation. The constant barrage of information and stimuli from technology can also lead to mental overload, making people more susceptible to suggestion and less able to think critically.

Question 14: How does the administrative mind and bureaucracy enable mental submission?

The administrative mind, with its emphasis on rules, procedures, and conformity, can create a sense of powerlessness and dependence in individuals. Bureaucracy can become an instrument of control, enforcing obedience and discouraging independent thought. The impersonal nature of bureaucracy can also lead to a diffusion of responsibility and a willingness to carry out unethical orders.

Question 15: What causes some people to become turncoats or betray their own principles?

Various factors can lead someone to betray their principles, including fear, cowardice, opportunism, and a weak sense of self. The pressure to conform, the desire for acceptance, and the erosion of moral boundaries can also contribute to turncoat behavior. In some cases, unconscious conflicts and a lack of inner conviction make someone more susceptible to betrayal.

Question 16: What did the U.S. military code of conduct recommend to help soldiers resist brainwashing?

The U.S. military code of conduct emphasized the importance of mental resilience, loyalty to one's country and comrades, and resistance to enemy propaganda and coercion. It advised soldiers to provide only basic information if captured, to resist making false confessions or aiding the enemy, and to maintain faith in themselves and their cause.

Question 17: Is it possible to train or educate people to withstand brainwashing and mental torture?

While no one is completely immune to brainwashing and mental torture, education and training can help individuals resist these techniques. Understanding the methods used, developing mental resilience, and maintaining a strong sense of identity and moral conviction can all contribute to psychological resistance. However, prolonged exposure to extreme pressures can break down even the strongest individuals.

Question 18: What is the difference between discipline and higher morale in resisting thought control?

Discipline involves obedience to rules and authority, while higher morale stems from inner conviction, shared purpose, and a sense of moral rightness. In resisting thought control, discipline alone may not be sufficient, as it can be turned into a tool of compliance. Higher morale, based on personal integrity and commitment to ideals, provides a stronger foundation for psychological resistance.

Question 19: Who is more likely to resist brainwashing and mental pressure for longer?

Individuals with a strong sense of identity, moral conviction, and mental resilience are more likely to resist brainwashing and mental pressure for longer periods. Those with a clear understanding of the techniques being used against them, and with a support network of loved ones or comrades, may also have an advantage. However, no one is invulnerable, and prolonged exposure can break down even the strongest defenses.

Question 20: What is the myth of courage and how does it contrast with real mental fortitude?

The myth of courage often involves a romanticized notion of fearlessness, aggression, and bravado. In reality, true mental fortitude is based on inner strength, adaptability, and the ability to confront and overcome fear. It involves not just physical courage, but the moral courage to stand up for one's convictions and to resist psychological manipulation.

Question 21: What factors can boost morale and help people withstand marginal circumstances?

Factors that can boost morale include a sense of purpose, shared values, social support, and the belief in the rightness of one's cause. Maintaining a connection to loved ones, finding meaning in adversity, and holding onto hope can also help individuals withstand marginal circumstances. Mental and physical resilience, adaptability, and a focus on small goals and victories can also contribute to psychological endurance.

Question 22: What is the democratizing influence of psychology and psychotherapy?

Psychology and psychotherapy can have a democratizing influence by promoting self-awareness, critical thinking, and the ability to resist manipulation. By helping individuals understand their own minds and motivations, these fields can foster mental autonomy and the capacity for independent judgment. They can also provide tools for resisting conformity, propaganda, and thought control.

Question 23: How do people's unconscious conflicts make them vulnerable to mental manipulation?

People's unconscious conflicts, such as repressed fears, desires, and guilt, can make them vulnerable to mental manipulation. Totalitarian systems and manipulators can exploit these conflicts by playing on people's anxieties, offering false solutions or scapegoats, and creating a sense of shame or unworthiness. By bringing these conflicts to the surface and manipulating them, those seeking control can break down an individual's defenses and make them more susceptible to influence.

Question 24: What allows mentally strong people to resist brainwashing while others succumb?

Mentally strong people often have a clear sense of identity, a strong moral compass, and the ability to tolerate ambiguity and uncertainty. They are self-aware, able to regulate their emotions, and have a robust support system. They are also more likely to have a wide range of coping strategies and the mental flexibility to adapt to challenging situations. While not immune to brainwashing, these qualities can help them resist and maintain their autonomy.

Question 25: How can education and psychological understanding immunize against thought control?

Education that promotes critical thinking, self-awareness, and the ability to recognize and resist manipulation can help immunize individuals against thought control. By understanding the techniques used in brainwashing, propaganda, and menticide, people can develop mental defenses and learn to question and analyze information more effectively. Psychological understanding can also help individuals recognize their own vulnerabilities and develop strategies for managing stress, anxiety, and other emotional factors that can be exploited by those seeking control.

Question 26: What is the paradox of technology in its ability to both liberate and control the mind?

Technology has the potential to expand human knowledge, creativity, and communication, thereby liberating the mind. However, it can also be used as a tool of control, surveillance, and manipulation. The constant barrage of information and stimuli from technology can lead to mental overload, reducing the capacity for critical thinking and making people more susceptible to suggestion. Technology can also be used to monitor behavior, shape public opinion, and target individuals for influence.

Question 27: How does man's need for loyalty and mental freedom come into conflict?

Man's need for loyalty, belonging, and acceptance can sometimes come into conflict with the desire for mental freedom and autonomy. The pressure to conform to group norms, obey authority, and maintain social cohesion can lead individuals to suppress their own thoughts and beliefs. Totalitarian systems exploit this conflict by demanding unquestioning loyalty and punishing dissent, creating a climate of fear and self-censorship. Balancing the need for social connection with the preservation of individual integrity is an ongoing challenge.

Question 28: What is logocide and how is it used to control thought through language?

Logocide refers to the killing of words, or the distortion and manipulation of language to control thought. By redefining terms, creating euphemisms, and limiting the range of acceptable expression, those in power can shape perception and restrict the boundaries of debate. Logocide is used to obscure reality, mask abuses, and make certain ideas unthinkable. By controlling language, totalitarian systems aim to control minds and eliminate the very concepts needed to challenge their authority.

Question 29: How can an ideal of freedom based on moral rules protect against mental coercion?

An ideal of freedom based on moral rules, such as respect for individual autonomy, truth, and human dignity, can provide a bulwark against mental coercion. By upholding these values as inviolable principles, rather than mere conventions, individuals and societies can create a framework for resisting oppression and manipulation. Moral rules can serve as a guide for evaluating the legitimacy of authority and the rightness of actions, empowering people to stand up against unjust or coercive influences.

Question 30: What role will psychology play in the future battle for the integrity of the human mind?

Psychology will play a crucial role in the future battle for the integrity of the human mind by providing insights into the mechanisms of thought control, manipulation, and resistance. By researching the factors that make individuals vulnerable or resilient to mental coercion, psychology can help develop strategies for protecting mental autonomy. Psychology can also inform education, media literacy, and public policy to create a more mentally resilient society. As the techniques of thought control evolve, psychology will need to adapt and innovate to counter these threats and preserve the freedom of the human mind.

