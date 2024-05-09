The problem with cutting the cord while it is still warm and pulsing is that doing so actually deprives the newborn of its own blood, which is still in the cord and the placenta and has not yet finished circulating back into the baby. Up to 40 percent of his blood volume, including platelets and other clotting factors, is lost. Studies have shown that, among other benefits, infants whose cords are not clamped right away have higher iron stores in their blood and are less likely to hemorrhage … Waiting to cut the cord until after it stops pulsing means that the after-birth process has to be slowed down and individualized. This is inconvenient for medical professionals who are rushing to get to the next birth and for hospitals that want to move the birthing women along because they are being reimbursed at a fixed rate for a prescribed amount of time for delivery. – Jennifer Margulis (Your Baby, Your Way)

Considering that a very close friend is pregnant, and that I am currently in Jennifer Margulis’s slipstream, here we are talking about when to clamp the umbilical cord.

It looks like I am putting together a Birthing Series, with this being the fourth item following on these three:

By the way, I cannot recommend Jennifer’s book highly enough. It should be read by all pregnant women (and men) to understand the baby business, a very profitable subsidiary of Cartel Medicine.

To truly be an informed “consumer” of medical services you need to read, there is no avoiding it I’m sorry, otherwise Cartel Medicine is the real consumer, and you are the consumed.

How is it that The Whitecoats™ of The Science™ of Cartel Medicine have been denying babies 40% of their blood volume?

Is this for real?

I’ve been wondering, what other two-legged creatures seek to deprive a human of their blood…?

I’ll give you a few seconds to think about it…

It starts with a V…

Vampires.

Anyway, now that I’ve gotten that off my chest, let’s look at a comprehensive Q&A on the subject.

The material I have relied on for this series of Questions and Answers is:

I also recommend watching all the videos embedded in this stack, especially this first one. They are not very long.

33 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is delayed cord clamping, and how does it differ from immediate cord clamping?

Delayed cord clamping is the practice of waiting to clamp and cut the umbilical cord after birth, usually until it stops pulsating or for at least 3-5 minutes (emphasis ideally on stopping pulsating). In contrast, immediate cord clamping involves clamping and cutting the cord within seconds of the baby's birth.

Question 2: According to Dr. David Hutchon, what are the dangers associated with early cord clamping?

Dr. David Hutchon suggests that early cord clamping is harmful to the baby, as it deprives the newborn of its own blood, which is still in the cord and placenta and has not yet finished circulating back into the baby.

Question 3: What movement has gained momentum in the UK regarding the practice of cord clamping?

In the UK, a movement to change the practice of premature cord clamping has gained support from midwives, obstetricians, pediatricians, medical bodies, senior doctors, and the National Childbirth Trust. They are calling for maternity care providers to stop routinely clamping the cord within seconds of the baby's birth.

Question 4: What are the potential risks for newborn babies when they are deprived of 25-33% of their blood volume at birth?

When newborn babies are deprived of 25-33% of their blood volume at birth due to immediate cord clamping, they are at risk of developing iron-deficiency anemia.

Question 5: What percentage of UK toddlers are iron-deficient, and what health problems are associated with iron deficiency in young children worldwide?

About 10% of UK toddlers are iron-deficient. Both iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia are major public health problems in young children worldwide, as anemia is associated with impaired brain development.

Question 6: What changes did the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians make to their guidelines in November 2012 regarding cord clamping?

In November 2012, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians changed their guidelines, recommending delaying clamping of the cord for around three minutes after birth.

Question 7: What role did American obstetrician Dr. Nicholas Fogelson play in the growing movement towards delayed cord clamping?

American obstetrician Dr. Nicholas Fogelson contributed to the growing movement towards delayed cord clamping by writing a blog post entitled "Delayed Cord Clamping Should be Standard Practice in Obstetrics" in 2009 and giving a grand round on the topic, which were viewed by thousands of people.

Question 8: According to Dr. Fogelson, how does immediate cord clamping compare to the natural birth process evolved by mammals?

Dr. Fogelson states that delayed cord clamping is more akin to the natural process of birth that mammals have evolved towards, while immediate cord clamping reduces the amount of blood in the infant in terms of volume, blood cells, and iron content, removing blood that the infant was "destined" to receive.

Dr. Fogelson at Emory believes that antimidwife prejudice on the part of American obstetricians has played a part in continuing a practice that we now know is harmful: “I wonder at times why delayed cord clamping has not become the standard already; why by and large we have not heeded the literature,” he writes. It is sad to say that I believe it is because the champions of this practice have not been doctors, but midwives, and sometimes we are influenced by prejudice. Clearly, midwives and doctors tend to have some different ideas about how labor should be managed, but in the end data is data. We championed evidence-based medicine, but tend to ignore evidence when it comes from the wrong source…” - Your bay, Your Way

Question 9: What is the current practice of active management of the third stage of labour in New Zealand, and what percentage of births follow this practice?

In New Zealand, active management of the third stage of labour, which involves giving the mother an injection of artificial oxytocin, clamping and cutting the baby's umbilical cord within a minute of birth, and pulling the cord to help deliver the placenta, is the norm in the vast majority of births. In 2011, active management was used in at least 90% of vaginal births in National Women's Hospital and 70.6% of births included in the Midwifery and Maternity Providers Organisation (MMPO) statistics.

Question 10: Is there evidence to support a relationship between delayed cord clamping and increased maternal postpartum hemorrhage?

There is no evidence to support a relationship between cord clamping time (independent of other active management techniques) and postpartum hemorrhage.

Question 11: What does the research say about the relationship between delayed cord clamping and the occurrence of hyperbilirubinemia (jaundice) in newborns?

Research has shown that there is no evidence to support the relationship between delayed cord clamping and hyperbilirubinemia (jaundice) in newborns. In fact, delayed cord clamping did not result in polycythemia or hyperbilirubinemia requiring phototherapy.

Question 12: How can delayed cord clamping potentially impact the resuscitation of babies who require immediate medical attention after birth?

In cases where babies require resuscitation, current practice is to clamp the cord immediately and transfer the baby. However, there is increasing opinion and evidence that maintaining placental circulation in these babies will aid recovery, and initiation of resuscitation is possible at the mother's side without clamping the cord.

Question 13: What effect does delayed cord clamping have on the volume of cord blood collected for stem cell banking?

Delayed cord clamping results in much smaller volumes for cord blood collection, and after a physiological transition, there is rarely sufficient blood for stem cell banking.

Moreover, the lucrative industry of banking cord blood, where parents are charged more than a thousand dollars to store their baby’s cord blood in case it is needed later to generate stem cells to fight disease, would be impossible if we let the newborns keep the blood they need to live and thrive. “Obtaining cord blood for future autologous transplantation of stem cells needs early clamping and seems to conflict with the infant’s best interest,” writes one researcher who reviewed the current data. “Although a tailored approach is required in the case of cord clamping, the balance of available data suggests that delayed cord clamping should be the method of choice.” - Your Bay, Your Way

Question 14: What are the current World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations regarding cord clamping practices?

Current World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations are to delay cord clamping, as it is no longer considered best practice to clamp the cord immediately.

Question 15: How are mothers involved in the movement to make delayed cord clamping a routine practice?

Mothers are involved in the movement to make delayed cord clamping a routine practice by seeking information from evidence-based websites that discuss the advantages of not interfering with the natural process immediately after birth. There are websites dedicated to this issue, and the demand for change is growing.

Question 16: According to Dr. Rachel Reed, what are some of the benefits of delayed cord clamping for the baby?

According to Dr. Rachel Reed, delayed cord clamping allows fetal blood from the placenta to transfer back into the baby, resulting in higher birth weights, early hemoglobin concentration, and increased iron reserves 6 months after birth in healthy term infants. It also increases the baby's circulating blood volume and provides the extra blood volume needed for effective lung function.

Question 17: How does delayed cord clamping help the baby transition to breathing independently after birth?

Delayed cord clamping helps the baby transition to breathing independently by providing the extra blood volume needed for the heart to direct 50% of its output to the lungs, filling the capillaries in the lungs and allowing them to expand. This aids in the clearance of lung fluid from the alveoli, enabling the baby to breathe effectively.

Question 18: What impact does even a 30-second delay in cord clamping have on the amount of blood transfused back into the baby, according to Dr. Nicholas Fogelson?

According to Dr. Nicholas Fogelson, even a 30-second delay in cord clamping can result in 20-40 ml of blood being transfused back into the baby.

Question 19: How does delayed cord clamping affect the rates of intraventricular hemorrhage and necrotizing enterocolitis in preterm babies?

Delayed cord clamping is associated with decreased rates of intraventricular hemorrhage and necrotizing enterocolitis in preterm babies.

Question 20: How does delayed cord clamping impact the iron levels in babies several months after birth?

Babies who have experienced delayed cord clamping have higher iron levels 7 months after birth compared to those who had immediate cord clamping.

Question 21: What are some of the concerns healthcare providers may have regarding delayed cord clamping, particularly in cases where the baby needs immediate resuscitation?

Some concerns healthcare providers may have regarding delayed cord clamping include the belief that the baby needs resuscitation in a clean area away from parents, that a compromised baby might need external support to make the transition, and that the resuscitation area may be attached to the wall, making delayed clamping impractical.

Question 22: What is the difference in mean ferritin concentration and prevalence of iron deficiency between infants subjected to delayed cord clamping and those with immediate cord clamping?

Infants subjected to delayed cord clamping had a 45% higher mean ferritin concentration (117 μg/L vs. 81 μg/L) and a lower prevalence of iron deficiency (0.6% vs. 5.7%) compared to those with immediate cord clamping.

Question 23: How does delayed cord clamping impact infant hemoglobin levels at 2-3 months of age, particularly when mothers are anemic?

Two out of four studies from developing countries found a significant difference in infant hemoglobin levels at 2-3 months of age in favor of delayed cord clamping. This difference was more pronounced when mothers were anemic.

Question 24: What is the difference in mean birthweight between babies with late cord clamping compared to those with early cord clamping?

Babies with late cord clamping had a significantly higher mean birthweight (101 g increase) compared to those with early cord clamping.

Question 25: How does delayed cord clamping reduce the risk of intraventricular hemorrhage and late-onset sepsis in newborns?

Significant differences were found between the immediate cord clamping (ICC) and delayed cord clamping (DCC) groups in the rates of intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH) and late-onset sepsis (LOS), with lower rates observed in the DCC group.

Question 26: What is the association between delayed cord clamping and the need for fewer transfusions in babies?

Delayed cord clamping is associated with fewer transfusions for anemia or low blood pressure in babies compared to early clamping.

Question 27: How does the umbilical cord serve as a source of oxygen for the baby immediately after birth, and why is this important?

The umbilical cord continues to provide oxygen to the baby while it is still attached, which is particularly important for babies who need help breathing. This explains how water-birthed babies can breathe while underwater until they are exposed to air, which stimulates the breathing reflex.

Question 28: Why is skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby immediately after birth more important than cutting the umbilical cord?

Skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby immediately after birth is crucial for bonding and attachment. This special moment should be as immediate and undisturbed as possible, without the interference of cord cutting, unless there is a medical emergency.

Question 29: What is the minimum amount of time recommended for delaying cord clamping, and what factors influence the decision to cut the cord?

The minimum amount of time recommended for delaying cord clamping is two minutes, but most parents prefer to wait until the cord has stopped pulsating, indicating that the placenta has completed its job of transferring blood to the baby.

Question 30: What is a lotus birth, and how do parents who choose this option manage the attached placenta?

A lotus birth is when parents choose to leave the placenta attached to the baby and allow it to detach naturally on its own. Parents who opt for a lotus birth often make or purchase specialized placenta bags and sprinkle herbs and flowers (like lavender) on the placenta to prevent any odor.

Question 31: According to the latest Cochrane Database review, what impact does delayed cord clamping have on maternal outcomes, such as the risk of postpartum hemorrhage?

The latest Cochrane Database review from 2013, which analyzed 15 trials, found no significant differences between early and late cord clamping groups in terms of severe postpartum hemorrhage, postpartum hemorrhage of 500 mL or more, mean blood loss, or maternal hemoglobin values.

