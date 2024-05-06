Thanks to Jennier Margulis I found some quality source material to understand the “business” of cutting women open.

Cartel Medicine’s need to feast on women is simply insatiable.

In politics it’s been said that you should never let a good crisis go to waste. We know that to be true, but we now also now that they manufacture many of the crises they then feast on.

Well, in medicine I think it can also be said that you should never let a good fear go to waste. We know that to be true. But we now also know that they will manufacture and amp up these fears so as to feast on them. In women especially.

In Question 12 below, Denniston says that the C-section rate should be no more than 6%. I’m happy to accept that as a benchmark. This maps over what Mendelsohn says in Question 14, where in the 60s anyone with a C-section rate above 10% was considered a pariah.

So, 6% it is.

Let’s look at what the rate is today in the US and Australia.

United States: The provisional national Cesarean delivery rate in 2021 was 32.1% of all births, which is a slight increase from 31.8% in 2020 (source: CDC National Center for Health Statistics, 2022). Australia: In 2020, the Cesarean section rate in Australia was 37.3% of all births. This rate has increased from 32.3% in 2010 (source: Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 2022).

This means that the additional 31% in Australia is manufactured. It is demand created through the terrorizing and exploitation of women, and is industrially produced via public-private partnerships.

Here are the countries with the highest Cesarean section (C-section) rates in the world:

Turkey - 58.4% Dominican Republic - 58.1% Brazil - 55.5% Egypt - 51.8% Mexico - 40.7% South Korea - 39.1% Iran - 45.6% Colombia - 45.8% Chile - 49.6% Ecuador - 49%

It is horrifyingly breathtaking to think that places like Turkey, Egypt, and Iran with centuries-old experience and expertise in natural birth, have succumbed to Anglo-American Cartel Medicine.

While here are the lowest rates in the world, or “untapped markets” to the Cartel:

Burundi - 0.4% South Sudan - 0.6% Niger - 0.6% Ethiopia - 0.7% Madagascar - 1.0% Chad - 1.4% Somalia - 1.6% Guinea-Bissau - 1.9% Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) - 1.8% Mali - 2.0%

The lowest five countries in Europe are:

Iceland - approximately 15.9% Finland - around 16.4% Norway - about 16.1% Sweden - estimated at 17.4% Lithuania - roughly 21.9%

The following Statistics and Q&As are primary based on the C-section material in these three great texts:

The Business of Baby by Jennifer Margulis, 2013 (updated and republished as Your Baby, Your Way)

George Denniston, M.D.: The Case Against Obstetrics

Male Practice by Robert Mendelsohn, 1981

Statistics

In the 1960s, the Cesarean rate in the United States was about 5 percent.

By the mid-1980s, the C-section rate in the United States was still less than 20 percent but had been steadily rising.

In 2009, the C-section rate in the United States reached an all-time high of 32.9 percent.

A woman is as much as four times more likely to die if she gives birth by C-section than if she gives birth vaginally.

Data compiled from more than two million births in the United Kingdom showed that a woman was nine times more likely to die from an emergency C-section than a vaginal birth, and three times more likely to die from a planned C-section.

An average of 6 percent of women who have C-sections will have a postpartum infection.

Women at for-profit hospitals were 17 percent more likely to have a Cesarean, despite having fewer risk factors, than women at nonprofit hospitals.

Women with private insurance are 20 percent more likely to have a Cesarean birth than women without private insurance.

Healthy middle-class women in their thirties and forties in private hospitals have about a 50 percent C-section rate, whereas healthy women in public hospitals have only a 10 to 15 percent rate.

In one study, a team of researchers found that while babies born vaginally are colonized by the mother's beneficial bacteria, babies born via C-section are colonized by sometimes lethal hospital bacteria, including staphylococcus, corynebacterium, and propionibacterium.

In the 1960s, obstetrics was one of the lowest-paid medical specialties, but by 1975, thanks to the soaring rate of Cesarean sections and hysterectomies, obstetrics-gynecology had become the highest-paid medical specialty of all.

One study found that the digestive tracts of infants born via C-section were disturbed for up to six months after birth.

Before they turn forty, more than 50 percent of obstetricians have been sued.

An estimated 6,000 of the 40,000 annual cases of hyaline membrane disease, a potentially fatal lung condition found only in premature babies and those delivered by Cesarean section, could be prevented if doctors did not induce delivery or perform Cesarean sections before spontaneous labor was well underway.

In a study of 123 births at Johns Hopkins University, 16 out of 20 "emergency" Caesarean sections were performed during daylight hours (8:00 A.M. to 7:59 P.M.), while only four were performed during the 12 nighttime hours when doctors preferred to be home in bed, suggesting that convenience, rather than genuine emergencies, may be driving the timing of these procedures.

Questions and Answers

1. How has the Cesarean section rate in the United States changed over time?

In the 1960s, the Cesarean section rate in the United States was about 5 percent. By the mid-1980s, it had risen to less than 20 percent but was steadily increasing. The C-section rate continued to climb, reaching an all-time high of 32.9 percent in 2009.

2. Under what circumstances may a Cesarean section be medically necessary?

A Cesarean section may be medically necessary when a baby is in severe distress, when the placenta is covering the cervical opening (placenta previa), when the baby is lying transversely across the cervix, when the mother has an active herpes infection or other severe vaginal infection, or when the baby is too large to fit through the vagina due to gestational diabetes or the mother's small pelvis.

3. What are some of the risks and complications associated with Cesarean sections for mothers?

Risks and complications associated with Cesarean sections for mothers include accidental cuts to internal organs, emergency hysterectomy due to uncontrolled bleeding, complications from anesthesia, chronic pain, endometriosis, prolonged hospital stay, and a higher risk of maternal death compared to vaginal deliveries.

4. How do the bacteria colonies of infants born via C-section differ from those born vaginally?

Research shows that infants born via C-section have markedly different bacteria on their noses, mouths, and bottoms compared to infants born vaginally. While babies born vaginally are colonized by the mother's beneficial bacteria, those born via C-section are colonized by sometimes lethal hospital bacteria, such as staphylococcus, corynebacterium, and propionibacterium.

5. What risks do babies delivered via C-section face compared to those delivered vaginally?

Babies delivered via C-section are at greater risk for breathing problems, difficulty breastfeeding, infection from antibiotic-resistant hospital bacteria, severe childhood asthma, and obesity by age three. There is also a risk of the baby being nicked or harmed by the doctor during the delivery.

6. How does the rate of maternal death compare between Cesarean and vaginal deliveries?

The maternal death rate from Cesarean sections is six times that of vaginal deliveries. Studies have shown that about 36 women in every 100,000 die giving birth by Cesarean, compared to approximately nine women per 100,000 giving birth vaginally.

7. What emotional impact can a Cesarean section have on a mother who wanted a vaginal birth?

Women who wanted a vaginal birth but ended up with a Cesarean often report emotional scarring and feelings of failure that can be devastating. They may feel robbed of an important experience, unable to stand up to doctors, and struggle with unresolved feelings about the birth. These negative emotions often persist for a long time.

8. How do the Cesarean section and maternal mortality rates in America compare to those in Scandinavian countries?

The Cesarean section rate in America is 32.8%, while it is 16.6% in Norway and 14.6% in Iceland. The maternal mortality rate in America is 24 per 100,000, compared to 7 per 100,000 in Norway and 5 per 100,000 in Iceland. No European countries have higher maternal mortality rates or C-section rates than the United States.

9. What does George Denniston believe about the role of obstetricians in childbirth?

George Denniston believes that there is little recognition by American obstetricians that it is the woman who is giving birth, not the doctor. He thinks that doctors' behavior is often arrogant, disrespectful, and sometimes abusive, and that they should not be permitted to practice the way they do in America today.

10. According to Denniston, what discovery did Ignaz Semmelweis make in the 1840s, and how was it received?

In the 1840s, Ignaz Semmelweis discovered that homebirth was safer than doctor-attended birth in maternity wards. He hypothesized that doctors were spreading infection because they did not wash their hands between patients. Despite proving that handwashing could prevent 98 percent of childbed fever cases, his findings were largely ignored, and he was ridiculed by his colleagues.

11. What lack of skills and patience does Denniston attribute to today's obstetricians?

Denniston believes that today's obstetricians lack both patience and skill. He states that training programs no longer teach doctors the skills necessary for vaginal breech births, twin deliveries, forceps, or vacuum deliveries. Even if they had these skills, he argues that obstetricians lack the patience to wait while nature takes its course.

12. What does Denniston consider the maximum acceptable C-section rate, and how does this compare to the rates of many American obstetricians?

Denniston believes the maximum C-section rate should be 6 percent, which is the rate achieved by Michel Odent, a highly effective obstetrician, at the maternity unit at Pithiviers Hospital in France. In contrast, many American obstetricians have C-section rates higher than 50 percent.

13. What problems does Denniston identify with common labor and delivery practices, such as positioning and episiotomy?

Denniston argues that sitting in bed is probably the least effective position for labor, but it is often forced upon women for the doctor's convenience. He also believes that episiotomy, which became popular in the United States in 1920, is akin to sexual assault and increases the risk of serious complications it was supposed to prevent.

Note: An episiotomy is a surgical cut made in the perineum—the area between the vagina and the anus—during childbirth. This procedure is intended to enlarge the vaginal opening to facilitate the delivery of a baby. The main aim is to prevent more severe natural tearing during childbirth and to potentially speed up delivery when the baby needs to be born quickly.

14. How does the attitude towards Cesarean sections among obstetricians appear to have changed since the 1960s, according to the chapter from "Malepractice"?

In the 1960s, an obstetrician with a 10 percent Caesarean section rate was considered a pariah among peers, as the procedure was known to be dangerous and avoidable in most cases. However, by 1979, the Caesarean section rate had soared to 15 percent, and doctors pointed to this increase with pride.

15. What were the comparative rates of maternal death and postpartum infection between Cesarean and vaginal deliveries mentioned in "Malepractice"?

According to "Malepractice," the maternal death rate from Caesarean sections is six times that of vaginal deliveries. The rate of postpartum uterine infection is more than fourteen times greater among women who have Cesarean sections compared to those who deliver vaginally.

16. What was the medical dictum "once a Caesarean, always a Caesarean," and how long did it persist despite contradictory evidence?

The medical dictum "once a Caesarean, always a Caesarean" meant that women who had previously delivered by Cesarean section were almost always subjected to the procedure again for subsequent births. This practice persisted for seventeen years after a 1963 study showed that vaginal delivery for these women did not increase maternal mortality and actually decreased maternal deaths by eliminating the hazards of abdominal surgery.

17. What psychological effects and difficulties with bonding and breastfeeding can result from Cesarean sections?

Women who undergo Cesarean sections may experience adverse psychological effects, including feelings of being denied the pleasure of natural childbirth. The effects of drugs, anesthetics, pain, and physical limitations interfere with bonding between mother and child immediately after birth. These factors also make it difficult and painful to initiate breastfeeding, leading some mothers to abandon it entirely.

18. What is hyaline membrane disease, and how is it related to Cesarean sections and induced labor?

Hyaline membrane disease is a potentially fatal lung condition found only in premature babies and those delivered by Cesarean section. It occurs when excess fluid, normally forced out by the muscular action of the uterus during vaginal delivery, remains in the baby's lungs. An estimated 6,000 of the 40,000 annual cases could be prevented if doctors did not induce delivery or perform Cesarean sections before spontaneous labor was well underway.

19. How did the increase in Cesarean sections and hysterectomies affect the income of obstetrician-gynecologists between the 1960s and 1975?

In the 1960s, obstetrics was one of the lowest-paid medical specialties. However, by 1975, due to the soaring rates of Cesarean sections and hysterectomies, obstetrics-gynecology had become the highest-paid medical specialty.

20. What did the Johns Hopkins University study reveal about the timing of "emergency" Cesarean sections?

The Johns Hopkins University study of 123 births found that out of 20 "emergency" Caesarean sections, 16 were performed during daylight hours (8:00 A.M. to 7:59 P.M.), while only four were performed during the 12 nighttime hours when doctors preferred to be home in bed. This discrepancy suggests that convenience, rather than genuine emergencies, may be driving the timing of these procedures.

21. What did Dr. Andrew Fleck's study suggest about the reasons behind variations in Cesarean section rates?

Dr. Andrew Fleck's study found that Caesarean section rates varied from 2 percent to 22 percent in different hospitals in New York. He concluded that Caesarean section is a provider attitude, not an attribute of the women, stating, "If you go to a doctor who likes to do Caesarean sections, you're going to get sectioned."

22. What potential solutions or alternatives to the current situation are suggested or implied by the three authors?

The authors imply that potential solutions or alternatives could include a greater emphasis on natural, vaginal birth, increased patience and skill among obstetricians, and a shift away from interventions driven by convenience or defensive medicine. Denniston suggests that home birth may be a way to avoid the pitfalls of hospital-based obstetric care.

23. How do the bacterial colonies of infants born via C-section differ from those born vaginally, and what implications might this have for their health?

Infants born via C-section have markedly different bacterial colonies on their noses, mouths, and bottoms compared to infants born vaginally. While babies born vaginally are colonized by the mother's beneficial bacteria, those born via C-section are colonized by sometimes lethal hospital bacteria, such as staphylococcus, corynebacterium, and propionibacterium. This difference in bacterial colonization may have implications for the health of C-section babies, as the beneficial bacteria help develop a healthy immune system and protect against harmful pathogens.

24. What are the potential long-term consequences of the high Cesarean section rate in the United States for both mothers and children?

The high Cesarean section rate in the United States may have various long-term consequences for both mothers and children. For mothers, these may include an increased risk of complications in future pregnancies, such as placental abnormalities and uterine rupture, as well as a higher likelihood of requiring repeat Cesarean sections. Children born via C-section may face a greater risk of chronic health issues, such as asthma, obesity, and allergies, due to differences in their early microbial exposure and other factors related to surgical delivery.

25. In what ways do the financial incentives in the American healthcare system contribute to the high rates of Cesarean sections and other obstetric interventions?

Financial incentives in the American healthcare system contribute to the high rates of Cesarean sections and other obstetric interventions in several ways. First, hospitals and providers often receive higher reimbursement rates for Cesarean deliveries compared to vaginal births, creating a financial motivation to perform more surgical deliveries. Second, the fee-for-service model incentivizes a higher volume of procedures and interventions, as providers are paid for each service rendered rather than for outcomes. Finally, the lack of comprehensive, universal health coverage may lead some providers to recommend interventions as a means of defensive medicine, aiming to minimize the risk of malpractice lawsuits.

26. How does the fear of malpractice lawsuits influence obstetricians' decision-making and practices surrounding childbirth, and what are the consequences for mothers and babies?

The fear of malpractice lawsuits significantly influences obstetricians' decision-making and practices surrounding childbirth. Obstetricians may be more likely to recommend Cesarean sections or other interventions as a means of defensive medicine, believing that they are less likely to be sued for performing a surgical delivery than for any adverse outcomes associated with a vaginal birth. This practice can lead to unnecessary interventions, which carry their own risks and complications for both mothers and babies. Moreover, the pressure to practice defensive medicine may hinder obstetricians' ability to provide individualized, patient-centered care that prioritizes the needs and preferences of the mother and baby.

27. What role do hospital policies and protocols play in the rising Cesarean section rates, and how might these policies be reformed to promote more natural, vaginal births?

Hospital policies and protocols can play a significant role in the rising Cesarean section rates. Some hospitals may have policies that restrict the availability of VBACs (vaginal births after Cesarean), limit the time allowed for labor to progress, or require continuous fetal monitoring, all of which can increase the likelihood of Cesarean delivery. To promote more natural, vaginal births, hospital policies could be reformed to allow for greater flexibility in labor management, support the option of VBAC for eligible women, and encourage the use of intermittent fetal monitoring. Additionally, hospitals could implement policies that prioritize the use of evidence-based practices and emphasize the importance of shared decision-making between providers and patients.

28. How does the lack of training in vaginal breech births, twin deliveries, and other specialized skills among obstetricians contribute to the overuse of Cesarean sections?

The lack of training in vaginal breech births, twin deliveries, and other specialized skills among obstetricians may contribute to the overuse of Cesarean sections. As obstetricians become less comfortable and experienced in managing these more complex vaginal deliveries, they may be more likely to resort to surgical intervention as a default approach. This lack of skill and confidence can lead to a cycle of increasing Cesarean rates, as fewer opportunities arise for obstetricians to gain hands-on experience with these types of vaginal births.

