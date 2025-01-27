Small “m” medicine is a search for truth with the intent of curing and healing.

That is not what we have. We have capital “M” Medicine.

Medicine™.

What Mendelsohn calls Modern Medicine.

Illich described it as a Medical Nemesis.

Clerc called it the New World Religion, and it certainly is that.

I generally call it Cartel Medicine—the Medicine that our synchronized, convergently opportunistic, parasitic oligarchs built.

But more often, I describe it as Predatory Cartel Medicine, for its nature is predacious.

It is its nature to cause harm, to devour, for it needs to feed.

Predators are to be avoided.

If a person repeatedly causes harm, at what point should we ascribe intent?

If an institution repeatedly causes harm, at what point should we ascribe intent?

Is repeated callous disregard equivalent to intent? And what is the difference?

If an institution intentionally causes harm, is it psychopathic?

Psychopaths are to be avoided.

One of my favorite word discoveries of recent years, which I learned from Toby Rogers, is agnotology: the study of ignorance and its construction.

The construction of societal ignorance is one of our oligarchy’s most potent and effective skills.

Our oligarchy understands agnotogenesis.

Derived from agnosis (ignorance) and genesis (creation or origin), agnotogenesis refers to the intentional creation or fostering of ignorance—through misinformation, suppression of knowledge, or strategic distraction.

But what if institutions are constructed to cause harm, repeatedly, in a manner akin to a psychopath?

We need a new word, and I propose:

Psychopathogenesis: the intentional creation or cultivation of psychopathic traits, behaviors, or systems, whether in individuals, institutions, or societal constructs.

And alongside it:

Psychopathotology: the study or deliberate shaping of psychopathic traits or conditions in individuals or systems.

Ponerology studies evil, but we need to also study the construction of institutional psychopathy.

Our oligarchs have been engaged in psychopathogenesis for a very long time.

With thanks to Dr. Gary Null.

Death by Medicine: Null, Gary PhD

Leave a comment

Share

Related Posts

Deep Dive Conversation Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers)

This deep dive is based on the book.

Discussion No.30:

20 things to learn, and mistakes to avoid, from “Death by Medicine”

Analogy

Imagine you're boarding what appears to be a luxurious cruise ship. The exterior is impressive, the advertising is persuasive, and the ticket price is the highest in the world. This ship represents the American healthcare system - the most expensive and outwardly impressive in the world.

However, once aboard, you discover disturbing realities: The crew members rarely communicate with each other about navigation hazards. When they hit icebergs, they often don't report them. Some crew members are actually salespeople in disguise, promoting expensive but unnecessary ship services. The ship's maintenance logs are incomplete, with only 5-20% of problems documented. The kitchen serves food that makes one-third of the elderly passengers sick. The ship's doctor prescribes medications without checking what other ship doctors have already prescribed. Most alarmingly, the equivalent of six jumbo jets worth of passengers die every day during the cruise, but these deaths are often attributed to "natural causes" rather than the ship's conditions.

The ship's owners know about these problems but resist major reforms because the current system is highly profitable. Meanwhile, similar ships from other countries (like Japan, Sweden, and Canada) transport their passengers more safely at a fraction of the cost. This is the American healthcare system - a massive, expensive enterprise that often harms the very people it's meant to protect, resistant to change due to entrenched financial interests, while safer and more efficient alternatives exist elsewhere in the world.

The analogy illustrates how a system designed to help people has become hazardous to public health, prioritizing profit over safety, and resisting the fundamental reforms needed to prevent unnecessary deaths and injuries.

12-point summary

Death Toll: Nearly 800,000 people die annually from medical interventions in the US, exceeding deaths from both heart disease and cancer, costing over $282 billion yearly. This makes medicine the leading cause of death in America. Reporting Failure: Only 5-20% of medical errors are ever reported, suggesting actual death and injury rates are significantly higher than documented. Fear of litigation, professional repercussions, and lack of support systems prevent accurate reporting. Drug Industry Influence: Pharmaceutical companies heavily influence medical practice through research funding, education control, and marketing. In 2004, they spent $4.15 billion on direct-to-consumer advertising, leading to unnecessary prescriptions and increased healthcare costs. Antibiotic Crisis: Half of the 90 million annual antibiotic prescriptions are unnecessary or inappropriate. This overuse, combined with 25 million pounds used in agriculture, has created dangerous antibiotic resistance affecting human health through food and water supplies. Nursing Home Neglect: One-third of 1.6 million nursing home residents suffer from malnutrition and dehydration. Poor staffing leads to 108,800 premature deaths annually, with only 1% of nursing home deaths receiving autopsies. Surgical Errors: Approximately 7.5 million unnecessary surgical procedures occur annually, resulting in 37,136 deaths and costing $122 billion. Items left in surgical patients occur about 80 times yearly in the Philadelphia region alone. Women's Health Issues: One-third of US women undergo hysterectomies before menopause, many unnecessarily. The cesarean section rate of 24% in the US compares to 8% in the Netherlands, suggesting 640,000 unnecessary cesarean sections annually. Elder Medication: The average senior receives 25 prescriptions annually, with 7.9 million medication alerts triggered among 6.3 million seniors studied. Many drugs are prescribed without documented diagnoses justifying their use. Cost Crisis: Healthcare spending reached $2.4 trillion in 2007-2008 (17% of GDP), yet the US ranks 12th of 13 industrialized countries in health outcomes. Nearly 46 million Americans lacked health insurance in 2007. Hospital Infections: Healthcare-associated infections cause 1.7 million infections and 99,000 deaths annually, costing nearly $6 billion. The rate of nosocomial infections increased 36% between 1975 and 1995. Safety Initiatives: Implementation of surgical safety checklists reduced death rates by 40% and complications by one-third. However, many safety initiatives fail due to inadequate implementation and resistance from healthcare providers. Reform Barriers: Powerful pharmaceutical and medical technology companies, institutional inertia, and financial incentives favoring treatment over prevention block meaningful reform. The current system rewards volume over quality, creating resistance to change.

40 Questions & Answers

1. What is the estimated annual death toll from medical interventions in the United States?

Medical interventions cause approximately 794,936 deaths annually in the United States, making it the leading cause of death, exceeding both heart disease (652,091) and cancer (559,312). This number includes 106,000 deaths from adverse drug reactions, 98,000 from medical errors, 115,000 from bedsores, 99,000 from hospital infections, 108,800 from malnutrition in nursing homes, 199,000 from outpatient adverse drug reactions, 37,136 from unnecessary procedures, and 32,000 from surgery-related complications.

Using Dr. Leape's higher estimate of medical errors, the total death toll could reach 1,010,936 deaths per year. These numbers represent a conservative estimate since only 5-20% of iatrogenic events are ever reported, suggesting the actual death toll could be significantly higher. The mortality costs alone exceed $282 billion annually.

2. How many unnecessary medical and surgical procedures are performed annually?

Approximately 7.5 million unnecessary surgical procedures are performed annually in the United States, resulting in 37,136 deaths and costing $122 billion. This figure comes from applying the 1974 House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations' finding that 17.6% of surgical procedures are unnecessary to current surgical rates.

In 2001, the 50 most common medical and surgical procedures were performed approximately 41.8 million times in the US. Studies show that certain procedures, such as cesarean sections, have particularly high unnecessary rates - while the Netherlands maintains an 8% cesarean rate, the US rate is 24%, suggesting approximately 640,000 unnecessary cesarean sections annually.

3. What percentage of medical errors are actually reported to authorities?

As little as 5% and no more than 20% of iatrogenic events are ever reported to authorities. Studies conducted in obstetrical units in the UK found that only about one quarter of adverse incidents were reported, with staff withholding information to protect themselves, preserve reputations, or avoid lawsuits.

Analysis shows that only 1.5% of all adverse events result in an incident report, and only 6% of adverse drug events are properly identified. The American College of Surgeons estimates that surgical incident reports capture only 5-30% of adverse events. In one study, only 20% of surgical complications resulted in discussion at morbidity and mortality rounds.

4. What makes medical errors the equivalent of "six jumbo jets falling out of the sky each day"?

In 1994, Leape reported that his figure of 180,000 annual medical mistakes resulting in death was equivalent to three jumbo jet crashes every two days. The significantly higher current figure of nearly 800,000 deaths per year equates to six jumbo jets falling out of the sky each day - a stark visualization of the magnitude of the crisis.

Dr. David Graham, testifying about Vioxx alone, stated that the drug caused 88,000 to 138,000 Americans to have heart attacks or strokes, with 30-40% resulting in death. He equated this to 500-900 aircraft dropping from the sky over five years, or 2-4 aircraft every week, just from a single medication's adverse effects.

5. How do US healthcare outcomes compare to other developed nations?

According to Dr. Barbara Starfield's research published in JAMA, the US ranks 12th of 13 industrialized countries when judged by 16 health status indicators, with Japan, Sweden, and Canada ranking first, second, and third respectively. Despite spending more than any other nation on healthcare - $2.4 trillion in 2007-2008 (17% of GDP) - the US shows poor returns on this investment.

A five-country survey found that medical errors affected 28% of patients in the US, compared to 18% in Britain, 23% in Australia and New Zealand, and 25% in Canada. While US healthcare spending reached $2.4 trillion per year, representing 4.3 times the amount spent on national defense, this expenditure has not resulted in demonstrably better quality of care or patient satisfaction compared to other nations.

6. What are the most common types of surgical errors and their frequencies?

Surgical errors include wrong-site surgeries (occurring in 1 in 112,994 operations), retained surgical instruments, and unnecessary procedures. Studies have shown that 79% of wrong-site eye surgeries and 84% of wrong-site orthopedic surgeries result in malpractice claims. Common items left behind include surgical gauze pads, clamps, and other instruments, occurring approximately 80 times per year in the Philadelphia region alone.

Post-operative infections, surgical wounds reopening, and post-operative bleeding account for many complications. A 2003 JAMA study documented 32,000 mostly surgery-related deaths costing $9 billion and accounting for 2.4 million extra hospital days in 2000. These figures significantly underestimate the problem since many complications aren't listed in hospital administrative data.

7. How prevalent are hospital-acquired infections and what is their impact?

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year in American hospitals. The breakdown includes 33,269 HAIs among newborns in high-risk nurseries, 19,059 in well-baby nurseries, 417,946 among adults and children in ICUs, and 1,266,851 among adults and children outside of ICUs.

The deaths from these infections include 35,967 from pneumonia, 30,665 from bloodstream infections, 13,088 from urinary tract infections, 8,205 from surgical site infections, and 11,062 from infections of other sites. The rate of nosocomial infections per 1,000 patient days rose from 7.2 in 1975 to 9.8 in 1995, a 36% increase in 20 years, with the current cost estimated at nearly $6 billion annually.

8. What role does the surgical safety checklist play in preventing errors?

The implementation of a 19-item surgical safety checklist resulted in a 40% reduction in patient death rates and a one-third reduction in complications within one year of adoption. The checklist requires nursing staff to confirm sterilization, equipment availability, antibiotic administration when needed, blood availability for potential loss, verification of blood oxygenation equipment functionality, and presence of necessary medical images.

Before operations begin, the checklist mandates team verification of patient identity and procedure type. Afterward, doctors and nurses must review what has been done, discuss recovery steps, and confirm no equipment remains in the patient. In the study of 7,688 patients, the average death rate dropped from 1.5% to 0.8%, and complications fell from 11% to 7% after implementing the checklist.

9. Why do items get left behind in surgical patients?

Surgical items are left behind due to failures in the counting protocol for surgical supplies, communication breakdowns between medical team members, and emergency situations where standard procedures may be rushed. The most common items left behind are gauze pads that sop up blood, despite having been tagged with special strips since the mid-1950s to make them visible on X-rays. Surgical instruments can also be left behind, potentially causing severe complications including organ punctures.

This problem persists despite seemingly straightforward prevention measures, such as counting supplies. In the Philadelphia region alone, about 80 cases occur annually where surgical tools are left in patients. When discovered, these cases almost always require a second surgery for removal, unless the patient expires before discovery. Many hospitals fail to report these incidents, leading to a lack of accountability and continued occurrences.

10. What is the financial impact of surgical errors on the healthcare system?

Surgical errors cost the healthcare system $9 billion annually and account for 2.4 million extra hospital days, according to a 2003 JAMA study from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. The study analyzed data from 20% of the nation's hospitals for 18 different surgical complications, including post-operative infections, foreign objects left in wounds, surgical wounds reopening, and post-operative bleeding.

The financial burden extends beyond direct medical costs to include malpractice claims, additional procedures, extended hospital stays, and lost productivity. Wrong-site surgeries result in particularly high costs, with 79% of wrong-site eye surgeries and 84% of wrong-site orthopedic surgeries leading to malpractice claims. These figures significantly underestimate the total cost since many complications go unreported or are not tracked in hospital administrative data.

11. What is the annual cost of adverse drug reactions in hospitals?

Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) cost approximately $12 billion annually in direct hospital costs. Using data from a 2000 study showing increased hospitalization costs of $5,483 per patient suffering an ADR, the total cost for 2.2 million patients with serious drug reactions amounts to $12 billion in additional healthcare expenses.

The economic impact extends beyond direct hospital costs. When including outpatient adverse drug reactions, the total cost rises to $77 billion. With over 350,000 ADRs occurring in US nursing homes each year and 2.2 million serious injuries due to prescribed medications for hospital patients, the financial burden on the healthcare system is substantial and growing.

12. How do drug companies influence medical research and practice?

Drug companies fund medical research, support medical schools and hospitals, and advertise in medical journals, creating deep financial ties throughout the healthcare system. Nearly half of medical school faculty who serve on institutional review boards also serve as consultants to the pharmaceutical industry. In 2006, money from the pharmaceutical industry accounted for about 30% of the American Psychiatric Association's $62.5 million in financing.

The influence extends to ghost-writing articles, paying physicians to endorse drugs, and controlling the dissemination of continuing education courses. Drug companies even employ representatives who write positive articles about pharmaceuticals that are then signed by well-known physicians who receive substantial payments for their cooperation, though they may not know all adverse effects of the drugs they promote.

13. What is the impact of direct-to-consumer drug advertising?

Direct-to-consumer advertising expenses tripled between 1996 and 2000, rising from $791 million to nearly $2.5 billion, representing only 15% of the total pharmaceutical advertising budget. By 2004, pharmaceutical manufacturers spent an estimated $4.15 billion on direct-to-consumer advertising, leading patients to seek unnecessary treatments and driving up healthcare costs.

Studies show that when patients mention a drug they've seen advertised on television to their physician, they are much more likely to receive a prescription for that medication. Drug companies deliberately use pastoral scenes and joyful activities during side effect warnings to create positive associations, and many consumers mistakenly believe that only the safest and most effective drugs are allowed to be promoted directly to the public.

14. Why was Vioxx withdrawn from the market?

Vioxx was withdrawn in 2004 after evidence showed it nearly doubled the risk of heart attacks and strokes in people taking it for 18 months. FDA researcher Dr. David Graham estimated that 88,000 to 138,000 Americans had heart attacks or strokes as a side effect from Vioxx, with 30-40% of these cases resulting in death, representing an estimated 27,000 to 55,000 preventable deaths.

Evidence emerged that both Merck & Co. and the FDA knew before the agency approved the drug in 1999 that it could have serious adverse effects on the heart. However, the FDA gave its approval without resolving these concerns, and Vioxx was aggressively marketed to emphasize its pain relief qualities while downplaying its risks, leading to what Graham called "the single greatest drug safety catastrophe in the history of this country or the history of the world."

15. How effective is the FDA's drug approval and monitoring process?

The FDA's drug approval process shows significant flaws, with 51% of all approved drugs having at least one serious adverse drug reaction that was not recognized during the approval process, according to the US General Accountability Office. The system became compromised in 1992 when pharmaceutical companies began funding most of the review process, leading critics to argue that the FDA became "captured by industry."

Post-approval monitoring is equally problematic. Of 198 drugs approved between 1976 and 1985, 102 (51.5%) had serious post-approval risks including heart failure, myocardial infarction, anaphylaxis, respiratory depression and arrest, seizures, kidney and liver failure, severe blood disorders, birth defects, and blindness. A 2006 survey reported that 18.4% of FDA scientists reported being asked to inappropriately exclude or alter technical information in FDA documents.

16. What is the scale of unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions?

Each year, approximately 90 million antibiotic prescriptions are written in America, with about half being either unnecessary or inappropriate. Of the 30 million pounds of antibiotics used annually in America, 25 million pounds are used in animal husbandry, with 23 million pounds used to prevent disease and promote growth, while only 2 million pounds are given for specific animal infections.

Almost half of patients with upper respiratory tract infections in the US still receive antibiotics from their doctors, despite these infections usually being viral in nature and not responsive to antibiotic treatment. In Germany, the prevalence of systemic antibiotic use in children aged 0-6 years was 42.9%, indicating this is not just an American problem.

17. How does antibiotic overuse in agriculture affect human health?

Agricultural antibiotic use leads to antibiotic-resistant bacteria in food products and waterways. For example, salmonella is found in 20% of ground meat, and due to constant exposure to antibiotics in cattle, 84% of salmonella has become resistant to at least one antisalmonella antibiotic. Diseased animal food accounts for 80% of salmonellosis in humans, or 1.4 million cases per year.

The widespread use of antibiotics in agriculture affects human health through both direct consumption of treated animals and environmental contamination. Approximately 20% of chickens are contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni, causing 2.4 million cases of illness annually, with 54% of these organisms resistant to at least one anti-Campylobacter antimicrobial agent.

18. What are the consequences of antibiotic resistance?

Antibiotic resistance has altered pathogens such as Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus, and various Enterococci, making many common infections increasingly difficult to treat. Low concentrations of antibiotics are now measurable in many foods and waterways worldwide, creating a constant low-level exposure that promotes bacterial resistance development.

This resistance leads to more severe infections, longer hospital stays, increased mortality rates, and higher healthcare costs. Nursing homes have become reservoirs for drug-resistant organisms due to antibiotic overuse, creating particularly dangerous conditions for vulnerable elderly populations who may have compromised immune systems.

19. Why do doctors continue to overprescribe antibiotics?

Doctors continue to overprescribe antibiotics due to a combination of patient pressure, diagnostic uncertainty, and established practice patterns. Even though 90% of upper respiratory infections are viral and cannot be treated with antibiotics, doctors still prescribe them in many cases, partly due to patient expectations and the time constraints that make it difficult to explain why antibiotics aren't necessary.

The practice is perpetuated by a medical culture that has historically viewed antibiotics as harmless and by patients who have come to expect antibiotic prescriptions for common ailments. Despite CDC campaigns like "Get Smart: Know When Antibiotics Work" and extensive education efforts, the practice continues, suggesting that changing this pattern requires addressing both physician and patient behavior.

20. How do antibiotics affect water supplies?

Every body of water tested contains measurable drug residues, including antibiotic residues from both human and agricultural use. The tons of antibiotics used in animal farming run off into the water table and surrounding bodies of water, conferring antibiotic resistance to germs in sewage which are then found in our water supply.

Additionally, antibiotics and their metabolites are flushed down toilets, creating another pathway into the water supply. The long-term health consequences of ingesting this mixture of drugs and drug-breakdown products remain unknown, representing another level of iatrogenic disease that cannot be completely measured or controlled.

21. What are the main problems in nursing home care?

General Accountability Office investigations cited 20% of the nation's 17,000 nursing homes for serious violations between July 2000 and January 2002, many involving physical injury and death. Chronic understaffing leads to neglect, abuse, overuse of medications, and inappropriate use of physical restraints, with studies showing that compared to no restraints, the use of physical restraints carries a higher mortality rate and economic burden.

The problems extend beyond direct patient care. Physical restraints are an underreported and preventable cause of death, with studies showing they cause at least 1 in every 1,000 nursing home deaths. While 20% of all deaths from all causes occur in nursing homes, autopsies are performed in less than 1% of these deaths, making it difficult to accurately track causes of death and hold facilities accountable.

22. How prevalent is malnutrition in nursing homes?

At least one-third of the nation's 1.6 million nursing home residents suffer from malnutrition and dehydration, which hastens their death. The Coalition for Nursing Home Reform reports that malnourished residents have a fivefold increase in mortality when admitted to hospitals compared to well-nourished residents, resulting in approximately 108,800 premature deaths annually due to malnutrition in nursing homes.

The problem stems largely from inadequate nursing staff to help feed patients who cannot manage food trays independently. Despite clear evidence linking proper nutrition to survival rates, many facilities fail to provide adequate staffing levels to ensure residents receive proper nutrition, representing a fundamental failure in basic care standards.

23. What is the impact of bedsores in healthcare settings?

Over 1 million people develop bedsores in US hospitals annually, creating a $55 billion healthcare burden. In the elderly, bedsores carry a fourfold increase in the rate of death, with mortality rates in hospitals for patients with bedsores ranging between 23% and 37%. Even taking the most conservative estimate of 50% of people over 70 with bedsores and the lowest mortality rate of 23%, this results in 115,000 deaths.

Bedsores occur three times more commonly in nursing homes than in acute care or veterans hospitals, despite being preventable with proper nursing care. This high rate in nursing homes particularly affects vulnerable elderly patients who may already have compromised health status, leading to increased mortality rates and healthcare costs.

24. How does overmedication affect the elderly?

According to a 2003 study by Medco Health Solutions, the average senior receives 25 prescriptions annually. Among 6.3 million seniors studied, 7.9 million medication alerts were triggered, with 2.2 million indicating excessive dosages unsuitable for seniors and 2.4 million indicating clinically inappropriate drugs. The total number of alerts more than doubled from 3.4 million in 1999.

The problem is compounded by seniors going to multiple physicians, getting multiple prescriptions, and using multiple pharmacies. In a study of 818 residents of residential care facilities for the elderly, 94% were receiving at least one medication, with an average intake of five per resident. Many of these drugs were given without a documented diagnosis justifying their use.

25. What are the mortality rates in nursing homes?

Twenty percent of all deaths from all causes occur in nursing homes, yet the true mortality rates may be significantly underreported. Studies show that as many as 50% of deaths due to restraints, falls, suicide, homicide, and choking in nursing homes may be covered up, with many deaths instead being attributed to heart disease.

Research has found that heart disease may be over-reported as a cause of death by 8-24% in the general population, and in the elderly, this over-reporting can be as much as twofold. With approximately 1.6 million elderly confined to nursing homes currently, and projections suggesting this number could reach 6.6 million by 2050, accurate mortality reporting becomes increasingly crucial.

26. What are the concerns regarding unnecessary hysterectomies?

Since the 1960s, hysterectomy has been one of the most frequently performed inpatient surgical procedures in the United States, with an estimated 33% of women undergoing a hysterectomy by age 60. Many of these surgeries, particularly those performed on women near menopause, may be unnecessary as adverse symptoms often disappear with the natural reduction of estrogen levels.

The procedure remains controversial as it can project women into premature menopause and may place them at greater risk for disease by drastically shifting hormonal balance. Many doctors now exercise more caution before performing these operations, reserving surgery for life-saving purposes rather than comfort from pain or bleeding.

27. How has the medical system historically treated women's health issues?

Historically, US medicine has maintained a tradition of excessive medical and surgical interventions on women. Just 100 years ago, male doctors believed female psychological imbalance originated in the uterus, leading to hysterectomies being performed as a "cure" for mental instability, effectively performing physical and psychological castration.

The medical establishment's approach to women's health continues to show concerning patterns: thousands of prophylactic mastectomies are performed annually, one-third of US women have hysterectomies before menopause, women are prescribed drugs more frequently than men, and normal processes such as menopause and childbirth have been heavily "medicalized."

28. What are the risks associated with hormone replacement therapy?

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has been shown to increase risks of breast cancer, heart disease, stroke, and gall bladder attacks, contrary to earlier claims about its benefits. The Women's Health Initiative study was halted prematurely when data indicated increased risks in the synthetic estrogen-progestin group. The "Million Women Study" in the UK estimated that HRT use resulted in an extra 20,000 breast cancer cases over a decade.

Post-intervention follow-up studies showed that even after stopping HRT, women remained at higher risk for various cancers and cardiovascular problems. The annualized event rates for "all cancers" was higher in the HRT group (1.56% per year) compared to the placebo group (1.26% per year), primarily due to a greater risk of invasive breast cancer.

29. Why are cesarean section rates so high in the US?

The US cesarean rate rose dramatically from 4.5% in 1965 to 24.1% in 1986, and remains at approximately 24% today, representing about 960,000 cesarean sections annually. In contrast, the Netherlands maintains an 8% cesarean rate, suggesting that as many as 640,000 cesarean sections performed in the US may be unnecessary.

These unnecessary procedures carry three to four times higher mortality and twenty times greater morbidity than vaginal delivery. Studies show significant complications, including a 7% postpartum hemorrhage rate, 3.5% hematoma formation rate, 3% urinary tract infection rate, and a combined postoperative morbidity rate of 35.7% in high-risk populations undergoing cesarean sections.

30. How does mammography contribute to radiation exposure?

Mammography's contribution to radiation exposure is particularly concerning because breast tissue is highly sensitive to radiation, and the cumulative effects of regular screening can increase cancer risk. Dr. John Gofman's research suggests that medical radiation, including mammography, CT scans, and fluoroscopy devices, contributes to 75% of new cancers.

The risk can be heightened by other factors, including a woman's genetic makeup, preexisting benign breast disease, artificial menopause, obesity, and hormone imbalance. The danger is compounded by the frequency of screening mammograms and the cumulative exposure to radiation over time, leading some researchers to question whether the benefits of regular screening outweigh the risks for certain populations.

31. Why do doctors fail to report medical errors?

Medical culture teaches doctors that mistakes are unacceptable and any error equals negligence, leading to intellectual dishonesty and a need to cover up rather than admit mistakes. Studies reveal multiple barriers to reporting: physicians fear being sued, want to protect their reputations, and worry about professional repercussions. A survey of medical residents found that only half were even aware their hospital had an error-reporting system.

The lack of supportive infrastructure compounds the problem. There are no Grand Rounds on medical errors, no sharing of failures among doctors, and no emotional support when errors harm patients. This combination of punitive culture and lack of support creates an environment where errors are systematically underreported, with some studies suggesting that only 1.5% of adverse events result in incident reports.

32. How do financial incentives influence medical decision-making?

Financial incentives significantly shape medical practice through multiple channels. Drug companies reward physicians who buy and use their drugs, offer grants to hospitals for research, and provide sponsorship to medical students to encourage prescription of certain drugs once they begin practice. The proprietary interests connected with approved protocols make them attractive for physicians and hospitals to follow, even when outcomes may be poor.

The system rewards effort rather than results - physicians get paid for treatments performed regardless of outcome. Insurance fraud further complicates the picture, with the US GAO estimating $12 billion lost to fraudulent or unnecessary claims in 1998. The current structure creates a predisposition toward treatment rather than prevention, as prevention offers fewer financial incentives for healthcare providers.

33. What role do medical journals play in the healthcare system?

Medical journals serve as crucial gatekeepers of medical information but face significant conflicts of interest due to pharmaceutical industry influence. Former New England Journal of Medicine editor Dr. Marcia Angell highlighted how the boundaries between industry and academic medicine have become dangerously blurred, with drug companies funding research, controlling study designs, and influencing what gets published.

The integrity of medical literature is further compromised by ghost-written articles, selective publication of favorable results, and the influence of pharmaceutical advertising revenue. In 2002, the New England Journal of Medicine announced it would accept journalists who accept money from drug companies because it was "too difficult" to find ones without industry ties, though former editor Dr. Jerome Kassirer disputed this claim.

34. How does the US healthcare insurance system affect patient care?

Nearly 46 million Americans (18% of the population under 65) lacked health insurance in 2007, with one out of three Americans uninsured as of September 2007. The Institute of Medicine found that uninsured Americans consistently have worse clinical outcomes than those with insurance and face increased risk of premature death. Some people even marry for health insurance benefits, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

The system creates disparities in care delivery and access. Even among those with insurance, 29% were "underinsured" with such meager coverage they often postponed medical care due to costs. Nearly 50% of people, including 43% with health coverage, reported being "somewhat" to "completely" unprepared to cope with costly medical emergencies, leading to delayed or foregone care.

35. What impact does institutional culture have on patient safety?

Institutional culture significantly influences patient safety through its effect on error reporting, communication, and implementation of safety protocols. The current medical culture, which expects perfection and punishes mistakes, creates an environment where errors are hidden rather than addressed. This "infallibility model" leads to intellectual dishonesty and missed opportunities for systemic improvement.

The impact extends beyond individual incidents to affect overall hospital safety measures. When hospitals view pharmaceutical companies as clients rather than entities to be regulated, patient safety can be compromised. The culture of silence around medical errors, combined with inadequate support systems for healthcare providers who make mistakes, creates a cycle where the same errors recur without systemic solutions being implemented.

36. What measures have been proposed to reduce medical errors?

Public surveys indicate strong support for several key measures to reduce medical errors: giving doctors more time with patients (78% support), requiring hospitals to develop systematic error prevention systems (74%), better training of health professionals (73%), using only specially trained doctors in intensive care units (73%), and mandatory reporting of serious medical errors to state agencies (71%). Implementation of surgical safety checklists has shown particular promise, reducing death rates by 40%.

Additional proposed measures include increasing the number of hospital nurses, reducing work hours for doctors in training to avoid fatigue, encouraging voluntary error reporting, and improving communication between healthcare providers. The Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act of 2005 aimed to encourage voluntary and confidential reporting of adverse events, though its success depends largely on healthcare providers' willingness to participate.

37. How effective are current patient safety initiatives?

Current patient safety initiatives show mixed results. While some interventions, like surgical safety checklists, demonstrate significant improvements in outcomes, many initiatives fail due to inadequate implementation or resistance from healthcare providers. The development of Hospital Medicine as a specialty and the training of "hospitalists" represents a positive step toward improved inpatient care, but these programs face challenges in widespread adoption.

Despite laws requiring hospitals to report major medical errors, studies indicate significant underreporting continues. In 2007, five out of 80 hospitals in New Jersey reported no preventable medical errors, a statistically improbable outcome suggesting continued problems with transparency and accountability. The current climate of sloppy enforcement undermines many well-intentioned safety initiatives.

38. What role can technology play in preventing medical errors?

Technology offers potential solutions for preventing medical errors through electronic medical records, computerized physician order entry systems, and automated medication dispensing systems. However, the effectiveness of these technologies depends heavily on proper implementation and integration into existing workflows. Some technological interventions, such as bar-coding medications and surgical instruments, show promise in reducing errors but face resistance due to cost and implementation challenges.

Paradoxically, technology can sometimes increase error rates through over-reliance on automated systems or introduction of new types of mistakes. The emphasis on technological solutions must be balanced with improvements in human factors, communication, and systemic safety protocols. Examples of technology creating new problems include CT scan overuse and unnecessary radiation exposure from increased diagnostic testing.

39. How could the healthcare system be reformed to prevent unnecessary deaths?

Fundamental reform requires addressing multiple systemic issues: improving error reporting systems, reducing financial conflicts of interest, strengthening regulatory oversight, and changing medical culture to emphasize prevention and patient safety. Essential changes include implementing proven safety protocols consistently, improving staffing ratios, reducing unnecessary procedures, and creating accountability for medical errors.

Reform must also address the influence of pharmaceutical companies on medical practice, the overuse of diagnostic testing, and the need for better coordination of care. A shift toward evidence-based medicine, combined with greater emphasis on prevention and patient education, could significantly reduce unnecessary deaths. However, these changes face resistance from powerful interests with financial stakes in maintaining current practices.

40. What are the barriers to implementing meaningful healthcare reform?

The primary barriers to reform include powerful pharmaceutical and medical technology companies with enormous vested interests in the business of medicine. These companies fund medical research, support medical schools and hospitals, advertise in medical journals, and maintain extensive lobbying efforts to protect their interests. Their deep pockets allow them to influence scientific research, academic institutions, and regulatory policies.

Additional barriers include institutional inertia, resistance to change from healthcare providers, fear of litigation, and the complexity of implementing systemic changes across a fragmented healthcare system. The current fee-for-service payment model, which rewards volume over quality, creates financial disincentives for meaningful reform. Cultural barriers, including the medical establishment's resistance to acknowledging and learning from errors, further complicate reform efforts.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.