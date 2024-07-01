Jason Christoff, again, gets the credit for pointing me here.

From about minute 8.30, he says:

…so today we just think it was invented by Edward Bernays but it is not invented by Edward Bernays it's invented by this very old group that have been doing this to us for a very long time and if anybody wants to know how old the group is there's a great documentary that can take people on an a to z tour of this group it's called Cult of the Medics by Canadian David Whitehead…

We know by now that the world doesn’t work the way we were led to believe it worked.

Shiva’s model of The Swarm is useful, as an entry point into the idea of The Rulers and The Ruled.

Engdahl goes deeper and shows us the people, organizations and events, that in essence have “managed The Swarm” [my words not his], and in A Century of War, he takes us back in time about 150 years to give us a perspective on the Anglo-American order that is our Empire today.

But David Whitehead takes us much further back still and makes the case that there is a long history and provenance to the ideas and organizations that are the organs of our present day Empire.

David’s work is deep and meticulous, and I’m indeed grateful that he has made the time to create this wonderful interview with me.

With thanks to David Whitehead.

1. David, to begin, could you please share with us a bit about your background and the journey that led you to investigate and create "Cult of the Medics"?

I am an independent researcher/producer/entrepreneur, married with two kids, and I live in beautiful British Columbia Canada. I developed my intense interest in the history of medicine and the medical industry etc., after growing up sitting in hospital waiting rooms watching my mother go through one medical issue after another since as far back as I can remember. I did not have a normal childhood because of her constant health issues. My brother and I had to help take care of her at home while my father worked full time to support us and pay for everything, she was told she needed. She had some minor complications after giving birth that led her into a lifetime of medical issues that never got resolved and which continued right up until she sadly passed away early 2020 due to heart failure. She had previously suffered two strokes. She became addicted to numerous medications over the years of essentially being an experiment for new drugs and procedures, and myself and even some of the doctors I know believe that this deadly combination of drugs and surgery took its toll and played a significant role in her eventual death. I had noticed that after all the doctor visits, all the endless consulting with one medical expert after another, they were only ever prescribing her either a barrage of drugs (I later found out none of which were properly tested for contraindications with all the other meds she was prescribed), or various surgeries. By the time I was 14 years old, she had been through 16 major surgeries and countless minor ones. The doctors got paid, she just got worse, and the process continued again. I became an expert in pulling out staples and stitches from her scars once they had healed from the surgeries. There is much more to say about all of this but suffice to say I needed answers as to why this was happening and none of the mainstream doctors at the time could give her an actual consistent diagnosis, let alone any realistic answers. It was clear to me then and even more so now, that she was caught up in a downward spiral with this system that far too many people I have spoken to and personally interviewed over the years have also experienced. I also noticed that their stories, meaning any negative ones, were not really talked about at all aside from a few major cases that hit the headlines and then disappeared. Only a few medical journalists and what I call “medical heretics” (doctors who spoke out publicly against the many flaws and corrupt elements within the system) were brave enough to start risking their careers by asking questions, writing books and columns on this sort of thing and trying to expose what I found out later was much more than just a few bad apples here and there, but rather a pattern of hubris and corruption that has left a devastating toll on countless lives. The full story of just how bad it has gotten has yet to be told to the general public. It is this overall experience that led me to spend the next 18 years of my life deeply studying these matters (and much more), my docu-series is the result.

2. Your series delves into the history of the medical industrial complex. What initially sparked your interest in this topic, and how long have you been researching it?

I suppose I have already mostly answered this one in the first question. I will say though that the term “medical industrial complex” is appropriate in my opinion and is similar to what Eisenhower was warning America about when he spoke of the “military industrial complex” back in 1961. It’s a major wake up call to learn that we are no longer just dealing with individual well-meaning doctors and medical boards acting on their own professional good judgement or working under some transparent local regulators, but that instead we are now actually dealing with an overarching tangled web of elite colleges, pharmaceutical organizations, global institutions and highly corrupted government regulatory bodies with brutal track records. Realizing this is just the beginning of understanding how all this works and how the system became corrupted over time from its original pathway to being the best medical system in the world. This is not to say that there are not good doctors and medics within this system, there are. The issues I am looking at are well above their heads. Many feel their hands are tied, many have tried to make the changes that they can. Many have been fired, silenced and censored as a result and that alone is unscientific. How can we simply “trust the science” when the real scientific method is so consistently violated by this medical complex?

3. You mention the Knights of Malta as one of the oldest secret societies. Can you elaborate on their significance in your research and how they connect to modern medical institutions?

Yes, this allegedly holy medical knightly order was officially formed in 1060 AD and pre-dates even that with their ideological roots going all the way back to the time of the Benedictines in circa 530. They are the official military order of the Vatican and the order's full title is The Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem. They are the main progenitors of our modern western medical/hospital establishment well before Rockefeller medicine came on the scene. This is why it is their symbols displayed across most of our western medical and Pharma institutions including the WHO. Their main symbol, the Maltese cross, does not originate within Christianity, but can in fact be found on very ancient stone carvings and relics of the Druids, the Bock peoples and the Amalfi, even on ancient Babylonian and Peruvian relics. These medical cults go way back into antiquity to orders such as “the cult of Asclepius” (actual name). Asklepios or “Asclepius” was the god of medicine and healing. His cult was very popular in the classical era with many temples and shrines established throughout Greece and its colonies. The god's cult centre was the sanctuary of Epidauros which purported to cure supplicants of their ills. The Asklepiades, an ancient guild of doctors, were ministers of the god. In Greek sculpture Asklepios was usually depicted as a bearded man holding a serpent-entwined staff, which we see everywhere today in modern medical symbolism. So, you see there is nothing new under the sun…

Some utilized this ancient hermetic/scientific knowledge of medicine and healing for positive purposes, others for biowarfare, eugenics, assassinations and for the purpose of obtaining and wielding power and control. The elite medical cults were always in service first and foremost to the royals and the elite priesthoods and did their bidding in the same way we see this power structure at work in the world to this day. It was the medics at the WHO and within the various governmental agencies that had the power to overturn national constitutions and international laws during the 2020 pandemic. So, who in fact really holds the power over life and death?

The members of the order in question were originally known as the Knights Hospitaller and Knights of Rhodes. They were called “Hospitallers” because they opened private hospitals and even spy networks during the time of the crusades along with various hotels and hostels. They became immensely wealthy and powerful as a result and even eventually absorbed the remaining Templars along with their wealth (and occult knowledge) into their order after the Templars were officially disbanded and were forced underground in 1312. Though the Hospitallers contributed greatly in the wars against the Ottoman Empire and accomplished many great deeds, their history is not solely a tale of glowing and benevolent deeds as is advertised by official sources and I get into that throughout the series. It is also worth noting that there were/are some very powerful families and cults behind them as well that I will be getting into in future chapters of the series. Like all great and powerful things, corruption and infiltration can creep in over time. As the old saying goes: “All light also casts a shadow…” Relevance to today you ask? The Knights of Malta (their modern name) still exist and still operate under their own Papal charter. They sit today at the United Nations with observer status as a sovereign nation, enjoying complete immunity from prosecution. The order possesses no territory, yet is considered a sovereign entity under international law. They alone hold the very special and unique status to the degree that they do. Indeed, this order writes many of the laws of various nations. The order was in observance over all the meetings regarding the recent WHO global pandemic treaty (which, as of this writing, was ultimately rejected by the vast majority of nation states), alongside GAVI which is the official UN vaccine initiative program owned by Bill Gates.

Another shocking fact to consider when looking into this ancient religious cult is to simply look at the names of its membership over the course of its modern history. They include virtually all the CIA founders, members of many of the most powerful dynastic families in Europe and America, plenty of top Nazi officials, there is also compelling evidence that:

“Hitler himself (the "Jesuit from Munich") was financed, and supported by the Knights of Malta, and later put on the cover of Time Magazine as a celebrated "Man of the Year," by its owner Henry Luce, a Knight of Malta.” - Michael Tsarion, By Sword & Shield.

Mussolini was also a member of the order along with many other influential political figures throughout recent history. Some of their members also hold key ownership positions in media, military and finance. So yes, this particular rabbit hole is quite deep to say the least.

4. The concept of human farming is quite unsettling. How did you come across this idea, and what evidence have you found to support it?

The series is based on investigating and considering a statement by the great Charles Fort, who was an American writer and occult researcher who specialized in paranormal and anomalous phenomena. He once said:

“I think we're property. I should say we belong to something: That something owns this earth - all others warned off.”

He of course was not the only one to come to this startling conclusion, as this concept is spoken of by a few other educated writers throughout history and is spoken of in great detail in numerous ancient scriptures, myths, oral traditions and legends from literally all over the world. One could wave it all off as pure fantasy if they wanted to, but how did this rather ubiquitous idea even arise in the human mind to begin with?

The evidence I have found to support it takes a 12 part docu-series to explain, but it starts with simply observing how the world really works outside of our conditioned beliefs about how it works, and realizing that from cradle to grave we are conditioned, taxed, largely controlled, surveilled and managed by someone or something that is most certainly not you or I or anyone we know. We don’t really know for sure who or what it is exactly that is ultimately governing human affairs, but it is my contention that such a central human management system potentially exists, it may even be different cults competing for power in a game of thrones type of scenario, or at the very least, it is not as crazy an idea as one might at first think upon hearing it. It is at least worth contemplating given what we now know about mass psychology and the level of corruption and inhumanity that is so rampant in our world. Are we kept here in a sort of zoo or energy/resource farm the way many ancient writings speak of? Does this work in a similar way to what we humans might do with various animal species? We view the animals as lesser and look how we treat them, does something or someone view the masses of humanity in the same way? Did this something or someone have a hand in creating or shaping the human race, and is this why they feel they own us the way we feel we own our cattle, our pets or say…the rats or monkeys that we humans use for lab experiments? It’s quite the troubling thought I know. It may seem completely outlandish to some. But look around at the state of the world and the overall human experience from ancient times to now. Are we slaves and just don’t know it? Maybe we prefer not to know it. Is it really so outlandish when we take it all in? In the series I simply present my thoughts and comparative research and let the audience decide for themselves.

5. You discuss the role of the Rockefeller family in shaping modern medicine and global organizations. How do you think their influence continues to impact healthcare today?

In the series I look at the work of a few different authors on this subject, namely G. Edward Griffin and Eustace Mullins who wrote extensively about this. Their research shows that:

“The Rockefeller Syndicate operates under clearly defined spheres of influence. The "charitable" organizations, the business companies, and the policy groups. Both the Rockefeller family fortune and the considerable portion set aside in the foundations of the Rockefeller Syndicate are effectively insulated against any type of government control.” - Mullins.

The Rockefeller Medical Monopoly attained control of the health care of America via its wealth and influence. They essentially gained a monopoly on the pharmaceutical industry and needed to eliminate all competition. It was in 1910 that the infamous Flexner Report was published. In the late 1800s and early 1900s there were many medical schools that taught Eclectic/Holistic medicine and Naturopathy, health disciplines that are age old. These schools were obviously not in line with the pharmaceutical agenda of the Rockefellers and American Medical Association. The last Eclectic medical school closed in the late 1930’s. Because these schools did not sit well with the Flexnor report or the medical colleges, they were not allowed official accreditation and were attacked relentlessly by the newspapers of the time. Censorship in medicine is not a new phenomenon.

“While doctors are forced to spend hundreds of hours studying the names and actions of all kinds of man-made drugs, they are lucky if they receive even a portion of a single course on basic nutrition. Many have none at all. The result is that the average doctor’s wife or secretary knows more about practical nutrition than he does.” “…and so, the medical profession today has been subverted, I submit, by a force, which they do not even suspect themselves.” - He Who Pays The Piper: Creation of the Modern Medical Establishment, G. Edward Griffin.

After what the world experienced during the 2020 pandemic, and given what we have learned ever since, is this story of corruption and power consolidation within the modern medical industry really so shocking or outlandish to consider?

6. In your research, you've explored various cults throughout history. How do you define a cult, and what common elements have you found among them?

Yes, my interest in studying cults was born out of my interest in the history of human psychology and group behaviour. I have seen and experienced cult mentality firsthand. To understand the dark side of the human mind and get to roots of evil and tyranny, you cannot only study the cult leaders or the individual political tyrants (of which there are far too many examples to list here), you must also study the mentality of the cult followers and try to factor in all the various dynamics at play.

“When assessing the roots of tyranny, it is important to ask this vital question: What is it that the slave is doing to enable his enslavers?” - Michael Tsarion.

As for definitions I give 3 which summarize this well at the start of the series:

“The cult thrives on maintaining strict harmonious beliefs in attitude, opinions and behaviour; discord and dissonance are averted at all costs to maintain a false dogma; truth propels the group deeper into pseudo-beliefs and truth-telling is defamed; the result – cognitive dissonance.” - RJ Intindola

“Cult: A group or movement exhibiting a great or excessive devotion or dedication to some person, idea, or thing and employing unethically manipulative techniques of persuasion and control (e.g., isolation from former friends and family, debilitation, use of special methods to heighten suggestibility and subservience, powerful group pressure, information management, suspension of individuality or critical judgement, promotion of total dependency on the group and fear of leaving it, etc.) designed to advance the goals of the group's leaders, to the actual or possible detriment of members, their families, or the community.” - Louis Jolyon West

“The nature of psychological compulsion is such that those who act under constraint remain under the impression that they are acting on their own initiative. The victim of mind-manipulation does not know that he is a victim. To him the walls of his prison are invisible, and he believes himself to be free. That he is not free is apparent only to other people. His servitude is strictly objective.”- Aldous Huxley

The basic common elements are:

The deep psychological need for the evasion of reality due to unaddressed personal trauma and self-loathing. Strict obedience to the cult doctrine or leadership regardless of any facts or plain evidence which clearly contradict it. Collectivism: The belief that the group is more important than the individual and that individuals must be sacrificed, if necessary, “for the greater good of the greater number.”

7. You mention the idea of “unknown superiors” or “overseers.” Can you explain this concept further and how it fits into your overall thesis?

This concept I cover in chapter 10(X) of the series. I open with this statement from Charles Fort on the matter:

“I suspect that, after all, we're useful—that among contesting claimants, adjustment has occurred, or that something now has a legal right to us, by force, or by having paid out analogues of beads for us to former, more primitive, owners of us—all others warned off—that all this has been known, perhaps for ages, to certain ones upon this earth, a cult or order, members of which function like bellwethers to the rest of us, or as superior slaves or overseers, directing us in accordance with instructions received—from Somewhere else—in our mysterious usefulness.” - Charles Fort, Book of the Damned - 1919.

The “Unknown Superiors” concept comes from a statement by a book written by John Robison (professor of natural philosophy, and secretary to the royal society of Edinburgh) in 1798 entitled: “Proofs of a Conspiracy” where he states:

“And when we see that the methods which were practiced by this Association for the express purpose of breaking all the bands of society, were employed solely in order that the leaders might rule the world with uncontrollable power, while all the rest, even of the associated, will be degraded in their own estimation, corrupted in their principles, and employed as mere tools of the ambition of their unknown superiors…”

This sentiment is echoed by some very interesting and high-profile elite people:

"We form an association of brothers in all points of the globe ... yet there is one unseen that can hardly be felt, yet it weighs on us. Whence comes it? Where is it? No one knows ... or at least no one tells. This association is secret even to us the veterans of the Secret Societies." - Guiseppe Mazzini (1805-1872) 33rd Degree Freemason - Appointed head of the Illuminati in 1834.

"The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes." -Benjamin Disraeli, 1st Earl of Beaconsfield, British statesman, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

I could go on. My thesis is that such unknown superiors may indeed exist, that they view the human race as their property, and that they see themselves as divinely appointed rulers of this world. The story goes that one faction decided a while back that there are too many of us and a process of culling must take place to preserve their hegemony. They needed to convince the world that, as Club of Rome member Alexander King put it: “The real enemy then is humanity itself.” The corrupted “medics” who serve them, either knowingly or unknowingly, are simply one important wing of the human resource management team. I believe that if this indeed is the case to any degree, there are most likely competing factions behind the scenes and these rivalries go well back throughout history. What we get are mere glimpses behind the curtain from time to time. Now if this was just pure lunacy or “conspiracy theory”, why the need for such strong-armed censorship and knee-jerk ridicule of the few voices throughout recent history right up to today that try to speak of any aspect of this publicly? This massive over-reaction speaks volumes to me personally.

8. The series touches on the concept of depopulation. How do you interpret the statements made by various elites regarding population control?

Great question. There have indeed been many statements by such elites going well back into both ancient and modern history, scientific study groups have been enlisted and publications from powerful orgs have often published on the matter. It is not a secret. It is simply ignored by the public who prefers not to believe such a thing might be underway:

“Basically, then, there are only two kinds of solutions to the population problem. One is a "birth rate solution," in which we find ways to lower the birth rate. The other is a "death rate solution," in which ways to raise the death rate - war, famine, pestilence - find us.” “A cancer is an uncontrolled multiplication of cells; the population explosion is an uncontrolled multiplication of people… We must shift our efforts from treatment of the symptoms to the cutting out of the cancer. The operation will demand many apparently brutal and heartless decisions.” - Paul Ehrlich - Club of Rome - Author of ‘The Population Bomb’

“A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal.” - Ted Turner, CNN Founder

An alarming study that advocates global population control as one of the solutions to the “climate emergency” that we are allegedly facing was published in the journal BioScience. This document has already been signed by 11,258 scientists from 153 different countries, and it openly calls for a reduction in the human population of our planet:

Source: https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/article/70/1/8/5610806?login=false

I have a collection of literally hundreds of quotes from various elites, royals, politicians, media moguls and scientific orgs which all state the same conclusion: depopulation and population maintenance is the goal, and this goal must be accomplished asap. Now let’s just say we actually take them seriously when they plainly say they want to do this. What would an actual depopulation program look like? Would it be done via monopolizing the food supply and tainting much of what we consume with known carcinogens and toxic agents? What about all the wars and mass genocides in recent history? What about teaching transgender ideology to impressionable young children? Does that encourage the natural creation of more humans in our society, or less? Would it perhaps also be done by way of one of our most trusted and cherished institutions of all time next to religion; the medical Pharma establishment? I present my case in the series, and each can decide for themselves if it’s true or not. I personally think it’s undeniable at this stage.

“In future such failures are not likely to occur where there is dictatorship. Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. Even if all are miserable, all will believe themselves happy, because the government will tell them that they are so. A totalitarian government with a scientific bent might do things that to us would seem horrifying.” - Bertrand Russell, The Impact of Science on Society

9. In your series, you discuss the concept of "alchemy" in both its historical and modern contexts. How do you see this ancient practice relating to contemporary medical and scientific paradigms?

This topic deserves a docu-series of its own to fully explain, as there are so many misconceptions around it. Briefly, there are two schools of thought on what alchemy really was/is: The materialist version where the term is always explained by official sources as being related to some sort of ancient quest to turn physical lead into actual gold (which I find laughable), the other which is far more accurate IMHO, is the notion that the true alchemy is related to the process of the expansion of consciousness. The language surrounding it about “turning lead into gold” is simply misunderstood metaphor and cypher and is only fully understood by those who have the keys of decipherment regarding its true purpose and meaning. In the series I use this term to discuss what I believe the dark occultists behind the scenes are working on, which is the “alchemical” transhumanist project to turn not lead into gold, but rather, human slave 1.0 into human slave 2.0. A radical, international, intellectual, and cultural movement known as "Transhumanism" supports the use of new sciences including genetic modification to enhance human mental and physical abilities and aptitudes so that "human beings will eventually be transformed into beings with such greatly expanded abilities as to merit the label 'posthuman’”. But is that the full story? What if that is just the sales pitch used to justify the creation of a perfected cybernetic slave?

“The most important fact anybody who is alive today needs to know about the 21 century is that we are becoming hackable animals ... If you can hack something, you can replace it.” -YUVAL NOAH HARARI

A deeper question than that is: what if there is some inclination in us, or something which is bred into us over time, that wants to be enslaved? If so, what if these elite psychopaths know this well and are simply exploiting it for their own ends?

“A terrifying future thunders toward mankind, an impending fate embodied by monstrous, blasphemous combinations of human and animal genetic materials, of man/machine cyborgs, and of beings not only with increased capacities and extended lifespans, but also with re-engineered morality void of compassion. This future is so abhorrent as to almost defy the imagination. These new beings, and the transhumanists looking forward to their arrival, will not be benevolent. Just the opposite. Because the goal of those creating these beings will that they will replace human beings, that the new race will be posthumans. The word “posthuman” sounds innocuous enough. Until one realizes that “post” means “after”. - Steve Quayle, Genetic Armageddon

“The danger of the past was that men became slaves. The danger of the future is that man may become robots.” - Erich Fromm

10. The idea of a "global cult" controlling major aspects of society is central to your work. How do you respond to skeptics who might dismiss this as conspiracy theory?

The media/CIA generated catch-all term “conspiracy theory” has worked very well at dismissing in the mind of the public the demonstrable evidence of human corruption and the well documented history of legitimate criminal conspiracies, hasn’t it. There are indeed numerous conspiracy theories which are patently ridiculous and false. However, there is also a clear track record of criminal conspiracy throughout human history for these skeptics to contend with. Almost all of history is an unbroken trail of one conspiracy after another.

“In criminal law, a conspiracy is an agreement between two or more people to commit a crime at some time in the future.” - Wikipedia.

Conspiracies are the norm, not the exception. As for cults in high places, does anyone still seriously believe that these pernicious ancient cults went away? Do we not have a well-documented history of various competing cult and religious ideology? Of course we do. What about political ideology, where did those ideas even first originate? Ancient religions still exist in the public square to this day and haven’t gone away, neither have the many cult-like followings of various social and political ideas, neither have the numerous freaky suicide and murder cults that I document as examples throughout the series. The only question is, are there perhaps secret cults still in existence that exist outside of the public square that are reserved for elite ruling classes only? Secret societies and elite nocturnal clubs and cults have also existed and can be studied by anyone with the determination to do so. So, it’s not the wild stretch that many believe it to be. I find it very interesting that our present culture can accept the fact that criminal conspiracy happens on the lower working class level being that courts right up the street from you are convicting average folks of criminal conspiracies of all sorts on a regular basis, or that we even see these types of conspiracy charges documented in higher profile cases, that here in Canada for example we are presently learning about numerous cases of predatory pedophilia in our medical system-which is even hitting the mainstream news now, yet somehow we just can’t even entertain the possibility of such nefarious things going on at much more severe levels amongst the ruling class. Even after revelations about Epstein, Maxwell, the royals, Jimmy Savile, John of God, Keith Raniere, various Hollywood elites and politicians etc., or even after statements and admissions on political and medical conspiracy from elite insiders and whistleblowers of all sorts, we still scoff at such a thought. All I can do is show the undeniable historical record on this and whoever is ready to hear it and investigate it further will do so.

“It must be remembered that the first job of any conspiracy, whether it be in politics, crime or within a business office, is to convince everyone else that no conspiracy exists.” - Senator Gary Allen, None Dare Call It Conspiracy

11. You discuss the manipulation of human perception as a key tool of control. In your view, how can individuals protect themselves from this kind of manipulation?

The control of your perception is key for any manipulator, bully, cult leader, tyrant or sociopath to gain control over your mind and eventually command your behaviour and overall belief system about yourself and the world around you. The solution is simple, you must take back the control over your own perception. This is a daily process of self-discovery and actualization. It starts by cultivating positive self-love and learning to trust yourself, to trust your own mind. This is not easy of course, but choose your hard. It is far harder living as a slave to the will of others who may not have your best interest in mind. As the old saying goes, if you don’t control your own mind, someone else will. I would say the same regarding your health.

12. You've mentioned the importance of symbols and rituals in various power structures. How do you interpret the use of symbolism in contemporary corporate and political environments?

I should first point out that symbols themselves are Amoral. Meaning they do not possess a capacity for morality as they are simply images derived originally from nature which is then filtered and reinterpreted via the creative lens of the human mind. When we understand how symbolism works, we can understand how the human mind works. Symbols are powerful because of our perception of them. This perception is built-in, and we don’t even realize why certain symbols can have such a powerful effect of appeal on us. They can evoke every emotion we express. They can uplift and inspire, or they can lead us into dark caverns. It is not the symbol that ultimately leads us however, it is parts of ourselves that the symbols invoke. Carl Jung said in his book Man and His Symbols: “Man becomes whole, integrated, calm, fertile, and happy when (and only when) the process of individuation is complete, when the conscious and the unconscious have learned to live at peace and to complement one another.” Archetypal religious and magical symbols can be a powerful vehicle towards inspiring this inner sense of peace and unity within each of us. However, because of how powerful our minds are, they can also work in reverse and be utilized to create inner distortion and confusion. They are powerful attractants and can also be used by predatory psychopathic types who seek power over you as the carrot on the stick to entice us to do everything from open our wallets via slick symbolic advertising, or even worse yet, to open our minds to powerful suggestion, the implantation of toxic cult ideas, and possibly achieve even full-scale mind control.

What if you could use this knowledge as a mechanism of subliminal influence over the public mind?

“There are invisible rulers who control the destinies of millions. It is not generally realized to what extent the words and actions of our most influential public men are dictated by shrewd persons operating behind the scenes.”

“The voice of the people expresses the mind of the people, and that mind is made up for it by the group leaders in whom it believes and by those persons who understand the manipulation of public opinion. It is composed of inherited prejudices and symbols and cliches and verbal formulas supplied to them by the leaders.” - Edward L. Bernays, Propaganda

"To play those millions of minds, to watch them slowly respond to an unseen stimulus, to guide their aspirations without their knowledge – all this whether in high capacities or in humble, is a big and endless game of chess, of ever extraordinary excitement." - Sidney Webb, British socialist, founding member of the Fabian Society, co-founder of the London school of economics.

"Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws" – Confucius

13. The series explores the idea of a "cult of death." Can you elaborate on this concept and how it manifests in modern institutions?

Yes, this is a phrase that I feel is appropriate on a few different levels to describe the dark side of the human mind when it is void of reason, self-esteem, empathy and intelligence. Freud postulated a “death drive” or “death instinct”, the task of which is to lead organic life back into the inanimate state, which when activated in a warped sense within cult adherents who have been blinded by the light so to speak, can be used to bring people willingly to their own destruction or to the destruction of others under the justification of a “higher purpose”. The great esoteric/Hermetic writer Alvin Boyd Khun spoke of an ancient death-cult ideology which can be traced back to corrupted priesthoods in Egypt who bastardized the previous natural philosophy and created what he referred to as a “Cult of Mortification.” These ideas slowly crept into various western and eastern mystery schools over time. None of this went away and this anti-human and anti-natural ideas are still present with us in many forms today and many unknowingly sign on for it and are furthermore unaware of what internal mechanisms are at work to draw out their attraction to these death obsessed ideas. I believe it all begins with a deep-seated fear of the unknown.

“Fear is the mind killer. Fear is the little death that brings total obliteration.” - Frank Herbert, Dune.

I believe that the dark cults in question operate with this fear/death principle rather than a life principle, which is why we see death of both the body and the mind because of their operations. It is an occult principle actually and people such as Manly P. Hall and Samael Aun Weor would look at it as the use of black magic upon the psyche. We have a history of cults who operated under such principles such as the Order of the Solar Temple, Heaven’s Gate, the Process Church of the Final Judgement, the Jim Jones cult, the Manson cult etc., that all turned out totally brainwashed collectives that ended in either mass ritual suicide, or mass murder and criminal behaviour. Then we can look at the political death cults under people like Mao, Stalin, Hitler, Pol Pot, Idi Amin etc., and that is just recent history. So I use the term to pose the question about the modern medical cult, which does indeed behave like one in many ways and when we look at the death tolls due to medical malpractice, drug and vaccine side effects etc., or its ancient cult symbolism, or the way the entire system is currently run and how any level of dissent from within the doors of its order is severely punished…I don’t believe I am that far off with this comparison. I got the cult comparison idea from the late Dr. Robert Mendelsohn in his 1979 best-selling book ‘Confessions of A Medical Heretic’. Each chapter of that book compares every aspect of modern medicine (in its corrupted form mind you) to religious cult ideology. I agree with his analysis on the matter.

14. Your series touches on transhumanism and technological control. How do you see these trends developing in the near future?

Nobody knows for certain where this will all lead. I don’t like the transhumanist rhetoric personally as I think our “advancement” needs to first occur on a more psychological and spiritual level, but I have no issue at all with technology and positive scientific advancements in general if used to assist humanity in its overall experience and evolution. However, I like many are concerned about this level of technology being used in the wrong hands for the purpose of further enslaving and dehumanizing us, especially if they are seeking our replacement.

Remaining an organic genuine human in this world may not be enough for some, but it is enough for me. Regardless of where one stands on the issue, I think we can all agree that we will need a healthy balance with staying human in the process of rolling out this technology and we need to be cautious with what is presently being sold to humanity as its saving grace. To me the greatest question of our time is: what does it mean to be Human? Each individual will have to answer that question as we move forward into the future.

15. As we wrap up, what are you currently focused on in your research, and how can our readers stay connected with your work and upcoming projects?

Thank you kindly for these great questions and for covering my work. I am on Substack now and I regularly produce podcasts and presentations of my research on various subjects of interest. The docuseries is there for free for anyone who wishes to view it, and I still have a few more chapters to produce so stay tuned for that…

