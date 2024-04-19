If you haven’t watched What is a Woman?, I still strongly recommend it.

Here is my accompanying eBook.

It descends from above

A dense mist

The Queering

The gist

Of what it seeks is, everything

The body, the mind, the innocence

When you study predator-prey dynamics, you quickly learn that evolutionary traits have co-evolved to deal with this fundamental dyadic relationship.

Now imagine if you have a society (the West) that states the following: EVERY single survival instinct be it at the individual or collective level, we shall eradicate. As a matter of fact, we will demonstrate how enlightened we are by committing suicide and hence rejecting all of the most natural and fundamental survival instincts.

Hence, not only is the West a hapless prey but it rejects any traits that might allow it to defeat its predators. It wishes to be eaten alive and to have its children sacrificed because then death could be the ultimate expression of its progressive purity. - Gad Saad

Excerpt from The Queering of the American Child by Lancing and Lindsay.

PUBERTY BLOCKERS, CROSS-SEX HORMONES, AND GENITAL MUTILATION

The risks and complications associated with the dominant “gender-affirming care” model in the United States remain largely hidden from parents. Queer Activists morally bully parents into making hasty, life-altering decisions for their children in the name of “empathy and inclusion.” Parents are told that the only way to help “trans” kids be “who they really are” is to pursue dangerous drugs and experimental medical procedures. According to a recent study published in Archives of Sexual Behavior , more than half of surveyed parents whose children were referred to a “gender clinic or specialist” felt pressured “to transition their child socially or medically.” 226

Jamie Reed is a former employee of the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Reed describes herself as “a queer woman” who is “politically to the left of Bernie Sanders.” 227 In early 2023, Reed turned whistleblower and provided first-hand testimony to the dangers of the radical “gender-affirming care” model that devastates children and their families:

I personally witnessed Center healthcare providers lie to the public and to parents of patients about the treatment, or lack of treatment, and the effects of treatment provided to children at the Center. I witnessed staff at the Center provide puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children without complete informed parental consent and without an appropriate or accurate assessment of the needs of the child. I witnessed children experience shocking injuries from the medication the Center prescribed…Most children who come into the Center were assigned female at birth. Nearly all of them have serious comorbidities including, autism, ADHD, depression, anxiety, PTSD, trauma histories, OCD, and serious eating disorders. Rather than treat these conditions, the doctors prescribe puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones. 228

In her sworn testimony, Reed also spoke specifically to the medical establishment’s use of moral bullying to push parents into consenting to “gender-affirming” treatment plans for their children:

Doctors at the Center routinely pressured parents into “consenting” by pushing those parents, threatening them, and bullying them. A common tactic was for doctors to tell the parent of a child assigned female at birth, “You can either have a living son or a dead daughter.” The clinicians would tell parents of a child assigned male at birth, “You can either have a living daughter or dead son.” The clinicians would say this to parents in front of their children. That introduced the idea of suicide to the children. The suicide assertion was also based on false statistics. The clinicians would also malign any parent that was not on board with medicalizing their children. They would speak disparaging of those parents. 229

Queer Activists argue that puberty blockers are essential components of “gender affirmation” because they “delay” puberty, allowing children more time to think about what “gender” and “sex” they really are. But puberty blockers don’t “delay” puberty—they derail it altogether, causing serious injury in the process.

Puberty blockers are incredibly dangerous. They can lead to permanent sterility. This isn’t surprising since the class of drugs clinicians use as puberty blockers—GnRH (gonadotropin-releasing hormone) agonists—are also used for chemical castration. They stop boys and girls from producing the hormones their bodies should and need to produce to develop into normal and healthy adults.

Dr. Miriam Grossman: Leading the Charge Against the Gender Industry and Privileged Activism Miriam Grossman, M.D., a distinguished child psychiatrist with over 40 years of experience, has emerged as a prominent figure in the battle against the gender industry. Witnessing her commanding presence during a House Committee meeting in 2023, left me captivated. She was there testifying on behalf of a bill that would make funds unavailable for hospital training programs for pediatricians to learn and practice “gender affirming care.” Dr. Grossman skillfully dismantled her opponents' arguments with the accuracy of a seasoned military strategist. Her words struck with such precision that one could almost hear the impact like explosions. During her testimony, Dr. Grossman made several critical points: "There is no evidence of long-term benefit, but there is evidence of harm." "Medicine is currently entangled with politics." "Our precious resources should not support such a pernicious experiment." "Sex is established at conception, not assigned at birth." "Sex is not an arbitrary designation that can change."

According to the FDA, puberty blockers can also lead to increased pressure in the skull “for no obvious reason.” According to Mayo Clinic, this pressure includes systems that “mimic those of a brain tumor” and can result in vision loss. Additionally, there are “reasons to suspect that” puberty blockers “could have negative consequences for neurological development.” 230 According to Growing Pains , a groundbreaking report by pediatrician and endocrinologist Paul Hruz, along with epidemiologist Lawrence Mayer and psychiatry professor Paul McHugh:

Though there is very little scientific evidence relating to the effects of puberty suppression on children with gender dysphoria — and there certainly have been no controlled clinical trials comparing the outcomes of puberty suppression to the outcomes of alternative therapeutic approaches — there are reasons to suspect that the treatments could have negative consequences for neurological development. Scientists at the University of Glasgow recently used puberty-suppressing treatments on sheep, and found that the spatial memory of male sheep was impaired by puberty suppression using GnRH analogues, and that adult sheep that were treated with GnRH analogues near puberty continued to show signs of impaired spatial memory. 231

Puberty blockers have also been linked to a permanent decrease in bone density. It’s not difficult to find heartbreaking testimony that details the dangers of pursuing “affirmative” drug treatments sold to parents as the only way to “save” their child. For example, Reuters recently reported:

bone scans indicated that a child, 15 years old at the time, had osteoporosis after 15 months on puberty blockers. The teen’s mother, who asked not to be identified because she works at the hospital where her child was treated, said she thought she had done everything right when her teen came out as a transgender girl. But after the bone scan results…she said she regretted putting her child on puberty blockers. She stopped the Lupron injections and wouldn’t agree to hormone therapy. 232

The medical establishment supports the use of cross-sex hormones as a “medically necessary” measure to push children into “the right body.” Cross-sex hormones are generally administered with puberty blockers “to induce something like the process of puberty that would normally occur for members of the opposite sex.” 233 For girls, introducing high levels of testosterone leads to the development of “a low voice, facial and body hair growth, and a more masculine body shape.” For boys, the introduction of high levels of estrogen results in “breast development and a female-appearing body shape.”

Cross-sex hormone treatment is a lifelong commitment and is accompanied by serious risks. According to Mayo Clinic, “feminizing hormone therapy” risks include: blood clots in a deep vein or in the lungs, heart problems, high levels of triglycerides in the blood, high levels of potassium in the blood, infertility, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and stroke. 234 “Masculinizing hormone therapy” risks include: developing male-pattern baldness, sleep apnea, a rise in cholesterol, heart problems, high blood pressure, polycythemia (making too many red blood cells), blood clots in a deep vein or in the lungs, infertility, drying and thinning of the lining of the vagina, pelvic pain, and discomfort in the clitoris. 235

“Gender-affirmative care” increasingly involves mutilating children’s bodies. “Gender-affirming surgeries” often include double mastectomies and phalloplasty for girls “transitioning” into boys. To be clear, a mastectomy, in this context, means cutting off the healthy breasts of girls. A phalloplasty usually involves carving up a girl’s forearm to harvest enough skin to create an artificial penis. In boys, vaginoplasty involves inverting the penis to create a fake vagina. Both phalloplasty and vaginoplasty procedures have extremely high complication rates and are often accompanied by a lifetime of medical observation and care.

GENDER-AFFIRMATIVE NATION

The U.S. has witnessed an explosion of children who identify as having a different “gender identity” than the one they were “assigned at birth.” More than 300 thousand youth between the ages of 13–17 identify as transgender in the United States. 236 In some areas, nearly 1 in 10 students identify as “gender-diverse.” 237

Fifteen years ago, it would have been difficult to explain what “gender identity” is, let alone find a “gender clinic” on a map. Today, there are “more than 60 comprehensive gender clinics in the United States, along with countless therapists and doctors in private practice,” according to the New York Times. 238 Thousands of children are placed on “gender-affirming care” plans each year.

This should concern everyone. The U.S. is now a nation that fast-tracks children into life-altering and dangerous psycho-social medical experiments. Upwards of 80 to 90 percent of “gender dysphoric” youth desist after entering adulthood if no medical intervention is taken. 239 This means that the vast majority of youth flooding into gender clinics today would simply grow up to be normal and healthy (straight, gay, or lesbian) men and women if not for Queer Theory’s absolute insistence that these children must be medicalized and treated to “save” them.

My daughter was at school with a girl who, suddenly, aged 11, decided she was non-binary and changed her name from Louise to 'Arrow'. I saw her father today, for the first time in 3 years and asked him if they were still known as 'Arrow'. His response was 'no, she got over that ridiculousness and it's now a time in her life she'd rather forget'. - melaniehorstink-knights589

Young children cannot consent to what schools and the medical establishment are doing to them. They can’t consent to treatments that might render them permanently infertile. They can’t consent to drugs that might cause neurological damage, bone loss, or mental health decline. They certainly can’t understand how “gender-affirming care” will forever affect their sex lives—many are too young to know what sex is.

Those who “detransition” tell us everything we need to know about our children’s “gender-affirming” schools and medical providers. Best-selling author and investigative journalist Abigail Shrier, best known for her book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, has spoken to more detransitioners than most, and nearly all of them ask the same question—Where were the adults ?

Each of the detransitioners I talked to told a remarkably similar story… Nearly all of the destransitioners I spoke with are plagued with regret. If they were on testosterone for even a few months, they possess a startlingly masculine voice that will not lift. If they were on T for longer, they suffer the embarrassment of having unusual intimate geography—an enlarged clitoris that resembles a small penis. They hate their five-o’clock shadows and body hair. They live with slashes across their chests and masculine nipples… or flaps of skin that don’t quite resemble nipples. If they retained their ovaries, once off testosterone, whatever breast tissue they have will swell with fluid when their periods return, often failing to drain properly…. Each of the desisters and detransitioners I talked to reported being 100 percent certain that they were definitely trans—until, suddenly, they weren’t. Nearly all of them blame the adults in their lives, especially the medical professionals, for encouraging and facilitating their transitions. 240 (Shrier, 2020, pp. 406–409)

Parents don’t know what is happening in their children’s schools. They don’t know because Queer Activists gaslight and lie to them. If parents are aware of what’s happening, that awareness is generally surface-level. The real dangers of “gender-affirmative” care are never given proper consideration. The only thing that matters is “affirming” what a child tells the adult to affirm. Anything else is tantamount to “trans genocide,” as Queer Activists often say.

Queer Theory and parental rights are irreconcilable concepts. Parents don’t know this when they are told to “use the pronouns.” They don’t know this when they are told “There is a very likely chance that your child will kill themselves if you don’t go along with this.” Queer Activists believe the parent/child distinction must first be muddled and blurred, then eliminated entirely. They think your kids are their kids.

Eight Bullet Point Summary:

"Gender-affirming care" in puberty includes puberty blockers like Lupron, which halt puberty developments temporarily.

Lupron is a Gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist (GnRHa) that leads to a significant reduction in sex hormones, initially increasing hormone levels before decreasing them.

Reported side effects of Lupron include severe and potentially permanent health issues like osteoporosis, mood disorders, cognitive impairment, and, in some cases, sterility when combined with cross-sex hormones.

Data suggests nearly all children who start on puberty blockers proceed to sex hormone treatments, raising concerns about the long-term impacts and whether these interventions might "lock in" children to a specific treatment pathway.

Despite the severe side effects, Lupron is used for various off-label purposes, making it a highly profitable drug, even with a contentious history of being promoted through potentially unethical practices.

The FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System contains thousands of reports of severe, including fatal, adverse events associated with Lupron usage.

Leaked emails from doctors involved in gender-affirming health care reveal concerns and acknowledged risks associated with treatments like Lupron, which are not fully reversible and may not be fully understood by young patients.

There is significant controversy and debate about the medical necessity and safety of puberty blockers for transgender and nonbinary youth, with critics calling it an experimental treatment that lacks robust, long-term safety data.

Seven Important Numbers and Statistics:

76,221: Total adverse event reports filed with the FDA concerning Lupron, highlighting potential safety concerns. 41,895: Number of those reports classified as severe, indicating significant health implications. 11,917: Number of fatal incidents reported, underscoring the potential for life-threatening side effects. 96.5% to 98%: Percentage of children on puberty blockers who proceed to sex hormone treatment, suggesting a high likelihood of continuation to further medical interventions. $1,200: Cost per shot of Lupron as covered by Medicare, reflecting the drug's high profitability. $875 million: The fine paid by Lupron’s manufacturer for practices including potentially illegal physician bribery related to the drug’s promotion. 10,000: Number of women who filed adverse event reports with the FDA after using Lupron, many experiencing debilitating health issues years later.

