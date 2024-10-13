I’m trying to understand cataracts, what are they, what causes them and how to treat them and I’m surprised by how confusing the subject is.

The official explanation doesn’t make sense to me.

This from the Mayo Clinic

Most cataracts develop when aging or injury changes the tissue that makes up the eye's lens. Proteins and fibers in the lens begin to break down. This causes vision to become hazy or cloudy. Some disorders passed down from parents that cause other health problems can increase your risk of cataracts. Cataracts also can be caused by other eye conditions, past eye surgery or medical conditions such as diabetes. Long-term use of steroid medicines also may cause cataracts to develop.

Blaming aging and genetics are sure fire red flags that they either don’t know or much more likely do not want to disrupt the eye surgery business.

My primary aim is to help people avoid surgery, but having said that, Dr Yoho makes this point.

178. ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON DR. JEFF MARTIN DISCUSSES JOINT REPLACEMENTS

The hip replacement procedure won an award as the safest and most effective surgery of the 20th century. This is not entirely true; cataract surgery is better. Hip replacements rarely have complications, but if they get infected, it is life-altering. On the other hand, cataract surgery has almost no problems in experienced hands and consistently improves vision. Some newer lenses can help you see near and far, like bifocals.

But back to avoiding surgery, there must be simple and effective solutions that Cartel Medicine would prefer you didn’t know about and/or have access to.

This stack is an investigation into what I’ve come across so far and I’m particularly interested in your personal experiences with cataracts.

To some extent this stack is a “thinking out loud” journey of trying to understand what cataracts are, what causes them and how to treat them.

If there is anyone that has subject matter expertise on this subject, I’d love to hear from you or be pointed in their direction.

Let’s start with what is a cataract, what causes it and how to cure it.

I came across this old video with a young Dr Eric Berg making the following case.

Dr. Eric Berg attributes cataracts to an imbalance in the body’s pH levels, specifically caused by overactive adrenal glands and excess cortisol production. This imbalance leads to a condition known as alkalosis, where the blood becomes too alkaline. As a result, calcium fails to absorb properly in the body and instead accumulates in tissues, forming deposits. This calcium buildup in the eyes results in cataracts, while similar deposits can cause conditions like arthritis, bursitis, and heel spurs in other parts of the body. The key to addressing cataracts in this framework is to restore the body's acid-alkaline balance. Berg recommends acidifying the body to counteract the excess alkalinity, which can be achieved by consuming acidic foods and drinks such as lemon water, apple cider vinegar, or cranberry juice. These substances help correct the pH imbalance, allowing calcium to be absorbed properly and reducing the likelihood of tissue deposits like cataracts. This approach highlights the connection between adrenal health, pH balance, and calcium metabolism in the development and potential treatment of cataracts.

His idea, back then, was an adrenal – pH – calcium theory. Interesting.

But in a more recent video by Berg, he puts forward a different theory.

In Dr. Eric Berg's updated explanation, the primary cause of cataracts is oxidative stress, particularly resulting from high blood sugar levels, such as in diabetes or a high-carb diet. This oxidative stress damages the lens of the eye, contributing to cataract formation. Berg contrasts this oxidative stress with his earlier theory of pH imbalance, where cataracts were linked to excessive alkalinity in the blood, leading to calcium deposits in the eyes. For treatment, Berg now emphasizes natural remedies that focus on reducing oxidative stress. Key elements include: 1. Dietary adjustments: Reducing sugar intake (sucrose, fructose) to lower oxidative stress and prevent further damage to the lens. 2. Carotenoids and Anthocyanins: Consuming foods rich in these antioxidants, such as berries, egg yolks, and colorful vegetables, to protect the eyes from oxidative damage. These compounds may also reverse cataracts if caught early. 3. Kefir: A daily shake with berries and kefir (from grass-fed animals) to provide probiotics and calcium, which can support eye health and reduce the risk of cataracts. 4. NAC (N-acetyl carnosine) eye drops: Specific for cataracts, these drops help penetrate the eye and reduce oxidative stress in the lens. 5. Egg yolks: Rich in carotenoids and choline, beneficial for eye health and preventing dry eyes. 6. Oculotrophin PMG: Recommended for post-surgical eye care or injury. This treatment approach differs from Berg’s earlier pH theory by shifting the focus from acid-alkaline balance and calcium mismanagement to the management of oxidative stress and the use of antioxidant-rich foods and supplements for cataract prevention and reversal.

So, this is an oxidative stress story, with NAC as a solution, assuming dietary and lifestyle changes do not resolve the cataract.

There is often gold in the comments sections of these types of videos, especially with high view counts (1.2m in this case).

Here is a summarized list of the methods people have used to help treat, cure, or reverse cataracts from the comments:

Keto diet: Multiple commenters reported that switching to a keto diet and eliminating sugar improved their cataracts or overall eye health. Cutting out sugar and carbs: Some individuals eliminated sugar and carbohydrates from their diets, leading to significant improvements in their vision, with one commenter reporting improvement as early as day 5. Blueberries: Drinking blueberry shakes or adding blueberries to the diet helped some commenters reduce or eliminate floaters and improve overall eye health. Bilberry supplements: One person experienced significant improvement in their vision after taking bilberry supplements, especially for diabetic retinopathy. Kefir: Regular consumption of kefir, especially grass-fed and unsweetened, improved eye health for multiple commenters. Some combined it with berries for added benefit. NAC (N-acetyl carnosine) eye drops: Many reported using NAC eye drops to reduce cataracts, with significant improvement after several months of use. Fasting and OMAD (One Meal A Day): A commenter reported that practicing fasting and OMAD, leading to autophagy, helped remove cataracts. Castor oil: Some individuals used castor oil drops on the eyelids, which reportedly reduced floaters and cataracts in both humans and pets. Carnivore diet: One person on a carnivore diet for a year noted improvements in their cataracts, with noticeable vision clarity after using NAC eye drops. Pearl powder supplements: A commenter using pearl powder as a supplement along with keto and intermittent fasting reported 100% improvement in their eyesight. Açaí berry juice: One person claimed that consuming açaí berry juice helped them stop needing reading glasses, although they stopped the treatment due to cost. Vitamin C: High doses of vitamin C (1-2 grams per day) were mentioned as preventing cataracts in someone in their 80s. Castor oil for pets: One person successfully used castor oil drops on their dog’s cataracts, which reportedly helped improve the dog's vision. Colloidal silver spray: A commenter used colloidal silver spray on their dog’s eyes along with feeding the dog blueberries to treat cataracts. Cod liver oil: One commenter mentioned using cod liver oil supplements to improve their cataract-related blurriness. DMSO and Vitamin C drops: A mixture of DMSO and Vitamin C drops, along with ionic silver, was used by some to improve cataracts naturally. Autophagy through fasting: Another commenter shared their mother's experience of autophagy through fasting, which helped improve her early-stage cataracts. Homemade berry and kefir shakes: Several individuals praised the combination of berries and kefir in a shake for improving eye health, particularly cataracts.

Dr Levy tells use that all disease in oxidative stress.

Interview with Dr Thomas Levy Do you think of oxidative stress as a unifying theory of disease? Is that a fair description? Absolutely. In my view, there is no other cause of disease. Some might question what about genetic defects? My response is that if you're deficient in a certain enzyme, your metabolism isn't running optimally, leading to inefficiencies and resultant oxidation. So, even if it's not due to the ingestion of a toxin, the root of diseased, malfunctioning cells and tissues is always elevated oxidative stress.

So, the comments make sense from that perspective. Cleaning up the diet, fasting, adding in antioxidants all should help.

NAC (N-acetylcarnosine)

Let’s pause and look at NAC that has come up a few times.

NAC (N-acetylcarnosine) and Cataracts: Role of Glycation and Oxidative Stress

NAC, or N-acetylcarnosine, is a derivative of carnosine, a naturally occurring compound in the body with strong antioxidant and anti-glycation properties. Both glycation and oxidative stress contribute significantly to cataract formation, and NAC is particularly effective at addressing both mechanisms:

1. Inhibition of Glycation:

Glycation is a process where sugar molecules bind to proteins, leading to the formation of harmful compounds known as advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) . These AGEs cause proteins in the lens to cross-link and aggregate , contributing to the cloudiness characteristic of cataracts.

Carnosine and N-acetylcarnosine act as potent inhibitors of glycation, preventing sugar molecules from binding to lens proteins. This helps reduce the formation of AGEs, protecting the lens from the damaging cross-linking and aggregation that leads to cataract formation.

Carnosine Prevents Different Structural Damages Induced by Methylglyoxal in Lens Crystallins | Cell Biochemistry and Biophysics (springer.com)

2. Antioxidant Properties:

Oxidative stress occurs when free radicals (unstable molecules) damage proteins, lipids, and other cellular components in the lens. Over time, this oxidative damage causes lens proteins to clump together, forming cataracts.

NAC's strong antioxidant properties allow it to neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative damage in the lens. By doing so, it helps preserve the structure of lens proteins and prevents the clouding that results from protein clumping.

3. Prevention of UV-Induced Lens Protein Aggregation:

NAC has also been shown to be effective in reducing the damage caused by UV radiation, which can accelerate oxidative stress and glycation in the lens. Studies have demonstrated that carnosine, at moderately high concentrations, can attenuate UV-induced lens protein aggregation, offering additional protection against cataracts.

4. Efficient Lens Penetration:

When applied as eye drops, NAC efficiently penetrates the cornea and reaches the lens. Inside the lens, NAC is converted to L-carnosine, which continues to exert its protective effects by preventing glycation and oxidative damage.

5. Slowing Age-Related Decline:

Like glutathione, another critical antioxidant in the eye, carnosine levels decline with age, leaving the lens more vulnerable to both oxidative damage and glycation. NAC supplementation helps replenish these declining levels, providing ongoing protection as the body ages.

Summary:

NAC (N-acetylcarnosine) is a dual-action treatment for cataracts, working as a powerful inhibitor of glycation and an antioxidant. It prevents the formation of advanced glycation end-products (AGEs), reduces oxidative stress, and helps maintain lens transparency by preventing both sugar-induced protein cross-linking and UV-induced protein aggregation. NAC effectively penetrates the lens and may even reverse early-stage cataracts by dissolving protein clumps, making it a promising non-surgical treatment option.

Niacin

Niacin has also shown to help with cataracts.

Niacin: The Real Story - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 26: How does niacin help prevent cataracts, and what other nutrients are important for cataract prevention? Niacin, along with larger than dietary quantities of B-complex vitamins and vitamin A, helps prevent cataracts. Research involving 2873 persons showed a 30 to 60 percent reduction in nuclear or cortical cataracts with supplemental amounts of these nutrients. Antioxidants such as lutein, vitamins C and E, are also important for cataract prevention. Higher than recommended daily intakes of these vitamins are advised to reduce the risk of cataracts effectively.

I was curious as to why Niacin would help with cataracts.

Niacin (vitamin B3) may help in preventing or slowing the progression of cataracts through several mechanisms related to its roles in metabolism, oxidative stress reduction, and cellular repair. Cataracts develop when the proteins in the lens of the eye become damaged or misfolded, leading to clouding and impaired vision. Niacin’s influence on NAD+ production, oxidative stress management, and anti-inflammatory effects could be beneficial in this context.

Mechanisms of Action for Niacin in Cataract Prevention or Treatment

Supporting Antioxidant Defense Systems Oxidative stress is one of the primary causes of cataract formation. When free radicals accumulate in the eye's lens, they damage proteins, leading to the clouding of the lens. Niacin plays a critical role in producing NADPH , a coenzyme needed for regenerating glutathione , one of the eye’s most important antioxidants.

NADPH helps regenerate reduced glutathione (GSH), which directly protects the proteins in the lens from oxidative damage by neutralizing free radicals. With more available glutathione, the eye’s defense against oxidative stress is strengthened, potentially slowing cataract formation. Reducing Protein Glycation Cataracts can also form due to protein glycation , a process in which sugar molecules bind to proteins, causing them to become stiff, misfolded, or damaged. Niacin (and its derivative, nicotinamide ) helps prevent and repair glycation damage by contributing to the maintenance of healthy glucose metabolism and reducing high blood sugar levels , which are a major factor in glycation.

Lower blood sugar levels reduce the risk of glycation and the subsequent damage to the proteins in the eye lens, which is particularly beneficial in people with diabetes, a group at higher risk for cataracts. Supporting DNA Repair and Cellular Maintenance Niacin is critical for maintaining adequate levels of NAD+ , which is involved in DNA repair mechanisms . The lens of the eye is exposed to both oxidative damage and UV light, both of which can cause DNA damage to the lens cells.

Enzymes like PARP (poly-ADP-ribose polymerase), which depend on NAD+, help repair damaged DNA in the lens cells. By aiding in DNA repair, niacin helps prevent cell damage and death in the lens, thereby reducing the chances of cataract formation. Improving Energy Metabolism and Mitochondrial Function NAD+ is also essential for cellular energy production via mitochondrial function . Healthy energy metabolism is crucial for maintaining the function of lens cells and preventing their degradation.

Mitochondria are highly sensitive to oxidative stress, and NAD+ plays a key role in protecting mitochondrial function and maintaining the health of the lens cells. By supporting energy metabolism, niacin helps the lens cells cope with damage and stress, reducing the likelihood of cataract development. Anti-Inflammatory Effects Chronic inflammation contributes to oxidative stress and cataract formation. Niacin, especially in higher doses (as nicotinic acid), has anti-inflammatory properties. It can reduce systemic inflammation, which may benefit eye health by decreasing the inflammation that can exacerbate oxidative damage in the lens.

Conclusion:

Niacin's role in supporting antioxidant defenses, reducing glycation, repairing DNA, and improving mitochondrial health creates a multi-faceted defense against cataract formation. By mitigating oxidative stress, protecting proteins from glycation, and maintaining the integrity of lens cells, niacin helps to preserve lens transparency and slow or prevent cataract development.

Now, let’s take a look at Mercola on the subject.

What Can You Do to Help Prevent Cataracts? (substack.com)

Causes of Cataracts:

Buildup of Proteins on the Lens : Cataracts form due to protein accumulation on the eye’s lens, causing blurred vision.

Risk Factors : Blood Sugar : Chronically high blood sugar, poor nutrition, and lack of exercise lead to oxidative stress and damage to the eye. Age and Diabetes : Older age and diabetes increase susceptibility to cataracts and other eye diseases. Lifestyle Factors : Heavy alcohol use, smoking, toxic exposure, medications, and trauma to the eye increase cataract risk. Oxidative Stress : Oxidative stress from high blood sugar, age, and poor diet accelerates cataract formation.



Risks of Cataract Surgery:

Complications : Cataract surgery is not without risks, including: Dry eyes in 42% of cases. Droopy eyelid in 20% of cases. Potential for floaters, retinal detachment, infection, glaucoma, further vision loss, or secondary cataracts.



Natural Treatments for Cataracts:

Dietary Adjustments: Antioxidant-rich Foods : Increase intake of leafy greens, berries, and colorful vegetables, which are high in carotenoids (lutein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin) and anthocyanins (found in red, purple, and blue berries).

Lutein : Found in dark leafy greens, egg yolks, peppers, carrots, and broccoli, lutein is crucial for filtering blue light and protecting against oxidative stress in the eyes.

Vitamin C : Citrus fruits and foods high in vitamin C can lower cataract risk. Vitamin C from food (not supplements) was associated with a 33% lower cataract risk in a study of twins.

Low-Sugar Diet: Reduce intake of fructose, sucrose, and lactose (from milk) to prevent blood sugar spikes that contribute to cataract formation. Homemade Cataract Remedy: Berry-Kefir Shake: Blend 1 cup of red, purple, or blue berries with 1 cup of whole, unsweetened kefir. This mixture is rich in antioxidants and probiotics, both of which protect against cataracts. NAC (N-acetylcarnosine) Eye Drops: NAC Drops : Applied directly to the eyes, NAC drops can penetrate the cornea and deliver antioxidants to the lens, potentially reversing cataracts or preventing progression.

NACA Drops: N-acetylcysteine amide (NACA) eye drops were shown to be effective in reversing cataracts in studies. Astaxanthin: Most Potent Antioxidant : Astaxanthin, derived from microalgae and sea creatures like wild salmon, has potent protective benefits for cataracts and other eye-related issues.

Mechanism: Astaxanthin prevents light-induced and photoreceptor cell damage, helping to maintain eye pressure and visual acuity. Taking 4-8 mg daily, with fat to enhance absorption, is recommended.

Lifestyle and Dietary Strategies:

Avoid Blue Light : Protect eyes from electronic screens and LED lights that cause oxidative stress, especially after cataract surgery.

Quit Smoking : Smoking increases free radical damage, contributing to cataract risk.

Exercise Regularly : Regular exercise helps reduce blood pressure and supports cardiovascular health, which is critical for eye health.

Manage Blood Sugar : Keep blood sugar levels stable through a balanced diet to avoid damage to the eyes.

Avoid Seed Oils : Polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) like linoleic acid, found in seed oils, are harmful to eye health. Avoid cooking with seed oils and consuming processed foods.

Avoid Aspartame: Aspartame can cause vision problems and should be avoided.

By following these natural approaches and lifestyle adjustments, individuals can reduce their risk of developing cataracts and potentially reverse early-stage cataracts without the need for surgery.

Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin is a powerful carotenoid antioxidant, known for its ability to neutralize oxidative stress and protect against various age-related conditions, including cataracts. Here's how and why astaxanthin helps with cataracts, based on everything discussed so far:

1. Strong Antioxidant Properties

Oxidative stress plays a central role in cataract formation by causing damage to proteins in the lens, leading to protein clumping and clouding of the lens. Astaxanthin, as one of the most potent antioxidants, can efficiently neutralize free radicals, preventing oxidative damage to the lens.

Its antioxidant capacity is significantly stronger than many other carotenoids, like beta-carotene and lutein, which means it offers greater protection against oxidative stress that accelerates cataract formation.

2. Protection Against UV-Induced Damage

UV radiation from sunlight can trigger oxidative stress in the eye, leading to cataracts. Astaxanthin has been shown to protect the eyes from UV-induced damage, preserving the integrity of lens proteins. This is crucial for preventing the formation of cataracts, as UV radiation is a well-established risk factor.

3. Preventing Glycation and Protein Aggregation

Similar to other antioxidants like N-acetylcarnosine (NAC), astaxanthin helps inhibit the glycation process, where sugars bind to and damage proteins in the lens, causing protein cross-linking and aggregation. By preventing glycation, astaxanthin maintains the transparency of the lens and reduces the risk of cataract formation.

4. Ability to Cross the Blood-Retinal Barrier

Astaxanthin is unique because it can cross the blood-retinal barrier, which allows it to directly reach the eye and protect the lens from oxidative damage. This is a significant advantage because many antioxidants cannot penetrate eye tissues effectively. Once inside the eye, astaxanthin works to protect both the lens and other eye structures from free radical damage.

5. Prevention of Cataracts Through Mitochondrial Support

Mitochondria , the energy-producing structures in cells, are particularly vulnerable to oxidative stress. Astaxanthin supports mitochondrial health by reducing oxidative stress in these structures, helping to maintain proper cellular function in the lens and preventing cataract formation.

This is especially important in the eyes, where cells like photoreceptors contain high concentrations of mitochondria, making astaxanthin crucial for overall eye health.

6. Shielding Against Blue Light

Astaxanthin can also help filter out harmful blue light, which is known to cause oxidative stress in the eyes and contribute to cataract formation and other degenerative eye conditions. By reducing blue light damage, astaxanthin acts as a protective barrier for the lens and helps preserve vision.

7. Synergy with Other Carotenoids

Astaxanthin often works synergistically with other carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin to offer comprehensive eye protection. This combination of carotenoids provides a broader spectrum of protection against oxidative damage, UV radiation, and blue light, which are all contributing factors in cataract development.

Summary:

Astaxanthin is a potent antioxidant that protects against oxidative stress, UV-induced damage, and glycation, all of which are key contributors to cataract formation. Its ability to cross the blood-retinal barrier, support mitochondrial function, and shield the lens from blue light makes it an effective natural treatment for preventing or slowing down cataracts. It works synergistically with other carotenoids, offering comprehensive protection against age-related eye conditions.

Recent Advances and the Mechanism of Astaxanthin in Ophthalmological Diseases - PMC (nih.gov)

Berg highlights oxidative stress and Mercola highlights protein damage and accumulation.

Here’s how the connection works:

1. Oxidative Stress and Protein Damage:

Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between free radicals (unstable molecules that cause cell damage) and the body’s ability to neutralize them with antioxidants.

In the eye, oxidative stress can damage proteins in the lens. Normally, lens proteins are transparent and allow light to pass through. However, when these proteins are exposed to oxidative stress, they undergo structural changes (like oxidation or cross-linking), leading them to aggregate or clump together.

2. Protein Aggregation and Cataracts:

The damaged proteins in the lens can misfold and lose their normal structure, causing them to accumulate and form clumps. These clumps of misfolded proteins cloud the lens and interfere with its transparency, leading to the blurry vision associated with cataracts.

This process is accelerated with age, as the body’s natural ability to produce antioxidants decreases, and external factors (such as high blood sugar, UV light, or smoking) further increase oxidative stress.

3. Defense Mechanisms and Breakdown:

Normally, the body has proteolytic enzymes that break down and clear damaged proteins, keeping the lens clear. However, chronic oxidative stress overwhelms these systems, allowing the damaged proteins to build up faster than the body can remove them.

This protein buildup leads to the formation of opacities (cloudiness) in the lens, which is the hallmark of cataracts.

4. Role of Antioxidants:

Antioxidants like lutein , zeaxanthin , vitamin C , and astaxanthin help neutralize free radicals, reducing oxidative stress. By lowering oxidative stress, they prevent or slow the damage to lens proteins, thereby helping to maintain the transparency of the lens.

Without enough antioxidants, oxidative stress leads to more protein damage and faster cataract development.

In Summary:

Oxidative stress damages lens proteins , leading to their misfolding and aggregation. This protein buildup clouds the lens and causes cataracts.

Reducing oxidative stress through antioxidants can slow down or prevent this process by protecting the lens proteins from damage.

I found this interesting passage from Dr Thomas Cowan in The Truth about Contagion.

Consider the lens of the eye, one of the purest examples of a structured water gel in the body. The lens of the eye is a crystalline water structure, organized—as are all tissues—by a unique composition of proteins, lipids, minerals, nucleic acids, and other components. These components form the casing or housing for the crystalline water that forms the bulk of the lens. The lens must be transparent to light, and this requirement determines how the water is organized. When all is well, the lens is a soft, flexible, transparent gel. If we disturb the crystalline nature of the gel with things such as toxins or electromagnetic field exposure, the gel becomes distorted, unable to maintain its characteristic transparency. This is what we call a cataract. If we are able to detoxify the gel, the lens can heal. Unfortunately, eye doctors know nothing of this dynamic so they resort to some sort of surgical intervention to replace the diseased lens. This is not healing, it is mechanical intervention, a temporary fix that can never resolve the underlying cause.

So, Cowan is bringing structured water (EZ water) into the discussion and also EMF.

What’s the connection between oxidative stress and EZ water within the lens?

Oxidative stress could impact EZ water (structured water) within the lens by disrupting the organized structure of the water and the delicate balance required to maintain the lens's transparency and flexibility. Here’s a breakdown of how oxidative stress could influence EZ water within the lens:

1. Disruption of the Crystalline Structure:

EZ water is characterized by its highly ordered, crystalline structure that forms near hydrophilic surfaces, such as proteins and other molecules in the lens of the eye.

Oxidative stress occurs when there’s an excess of free radicals (unstable molecules) that damage cells, proteins, lipids, and other molecular structures.

These free radicals could damage the molecules that are responsible for organizing and maintaining the structured water in the lens. This disruption could lead to the breakdown of the structured water’s crystalline lattice, thereby disturbing its ability to maintain transparency.

As the structured water is lost or distorted, the lens may become cloudy, leading to the formation of cataracts.

2. Damage to Hydrophilic Surfaces:

Hydrophilic surfaces (water-attracting surfaces) within the lens, such as proteins, lipids, and other molecules, are essential for the formation and maintenance of EZ water.

Oxidative stress can damage these hydrophilic surfaces, changing their properties or altering their function. If these surfaces are no longer able to interact with water in the same way, the structured water may not form or be maintained properly.

This degradation of hydrophilic surfaces could reduce the formation of EZ water, contributing to the breakdown of the organized water structure needed for the lens to remain clear.

3. Interference with Cellular Function and Energy Generation:

EZ water is believed to play a role in cellular energy generation , acting like a battery due to its separation of charges. This energy is crucial for maintaining the proper function of cells in the lens, such as nutrient transport, waste removal, and overall maintenance of the lens’s integrity.

Oxidative stress can impair cellular function by damaging cellular components, such as proteins, lipids, and DNA. This could interfere with the cells' ability to generate and maintain the EZ water layer , further compromising the structure of the lens.

As cellular functions degrade, the ability to maintain the structured water necessary for lens transparency may decline, leading to the progression of cataracts.

4. Accumulation of Protein Aggregates:

Under normal circumstances, EZ water helps maintain the protein organization in the lens, which is vital for keeping the lens clear. Proteins in the lens, such as crystallins, rely on proper hydration and structure to remain in their functional form.

Oxidative stress can lead to the misfolding of proteins, causing them to aggregate and clump together, which disrupts the normal organization of the lens. These clumps not only scatter light but also disrupt the hydrophilic environment needed to sustain EZ water .

This protein aggregation could further reduce the presence of structured water, contributing to the cloudiness characteristic of cataracts.

5. Loss of Water Structure and Cataract Formation:

EZ water plays a critical role in the lens’s hydration, clarity, and flexibility . The loss of structured water due to oxidative stress-induced damage leads to the stiffening and clouding of the lens.

Over time, as oxidative stress persists and damages more of the crystalline water structure, the lens becomes progressively opaque, resulting in cataract formation .

The loss of water organization may also hinder the lens's ability to repair itself or maintain proper transparency, accelerating the onset of cataracts.

6. Reduced Antioxidant Protection:

The lens naturally contains antioxidants (like glutathione, vitamin C, and lutein) that help neutralize oxidative stress and protect both the structured water and the surrounding proteins.

If the body’s antioxidant defenses are overwhelmed by oxidative stress, the structured water in the lens becomes vulnerable to free radical damage. This could accelerate the breakdown of the crystalline water and further contribute to cataract development.

Conclusion:

Oxidative stress can significantly impact EZ water within the lens by:

Disrupting the organized crystalline structure of water, reducing its transparency.

Damaging the hydrophilic surfaces required for structured water to form.

Interfering with the energy and cellular processes that help maintain structured water.

Leading to protein aggregation that further disturbs the water structure.

As a result, oxidative stress accelerates the breakdown of the EZ water layer in the lens, contributing to the cloudiness and rigidity characteristic of cataracts.

This made me think about what Gerald Pollack said about infrared light and EZ water.

EZ Water - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 10: What role does infrared energy play in the formation of EZ water? Infrared energy plays a crucial role in the formation and expansion of EZ water. Pollack's research found that exposure to infrared light significantly increases the size of the exclusion zone. Specifically, light at a wavelength of about three micrometers was found to be particularly effective, with even a small amount of infrared light capable of expanding the EZ by a factor of 10. This discovery is significant because infrared energy is abundant in our environment. It comes from sunlight, our own body heat, and various other sources. This ubiquity of infrared energy means that EZ water can form and grow in many natural settings. Understanding this relationship between infrared energy and EZ water formation helps explain various phenomena, from the health benefits of sunlight exposure to the potential energy-generating capabilities of EZ water.

It also connects with something Dr Jack Kruse said:

Question 31: How does red light therapy potentially impact vision repair? Red light therapy is presented as a powerful tool for vision repair. Dr. Kruse describes a case where a patient with macular degeneration experienced significant improvement after exposure to red light. The therapy is believed to stimulate mitochondrial function in the retina, promoting cellular repair and regeneration. This approach challenges conventional treatments for eye diseases and suggests that light, when used correctly, can have profound healing effects on the visual system.

It seems that red light therapy can actually help.

Avoiding Cataracts from Near Infrared Light: Eye Safety Calculator – GembaRed

NIR Light Therapy Benefits Cataract Patients An old article from Dr. Mercola’s website reviewed how Near-Infrared light is beneficial to the mitochondria in the human eye. He argued that the removal of incandescent lighting being replaced with blue-rich LEDs devoid of NIR was a main culprit of modern eye problems. So we can appreciate a reversal of perspective, that he is promoting more NIR exposure to the eye by switching back to incandescent bulbs in the house. A copy of the article was found here: https://globalpossibilities.org/how-led-lighting-may-compromise-your-health-2/ Indeed, a recent 2021 article titled “Near Infrared (NIR) Light Therapy of Eye Diseases: A Review” was resoundingly positive towards the use of NIR to support eye health through all of the same mechanisms that we understand Red Light Therapy benefits the mitochondria. [14] The article concludes that NIR LEDs are safe and beneficial by saying “Nevertheless, LEDs only produce negligible heat, impossible for thermal injury”. [14] However, this statement assumes that medical devices are not making recklessly high intensity products and that the consumer is aware to avoid heating devices for the eyes. A 2008 study on Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) recruited 193 patients that had cataracts and treated them with a NIR laser of 780nm. [15] Which of course would be contraindicated and unethical to treat people with cataracts with NIR laser according to the myths we have covered so far. Luckily, the researchers don’t listen to fearmongers on social media, and 95% of the patients with cataracts reported improved visual acuity from the study treatment with Near-Infrared laser light.[15] [14] Zhu Q, Xiao S, Hua Z, Yang D, Hu M, Zhu YT, Zhong H. Near Infrared (NIR) Light Therapy of Eye Diseases: A Review. Int J Med Sci. 2021 Jan 1;18(1):109-119. doi: 10.7150/ijms.52980. PMID: 33390779; PMCID: PMC7738953. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33390779/ [15] Ivandic BT, Ivandic T. Low-level laser therapy improves vision in patients with age-related macular degeneration. Photomed Laser Surg. 2008 Jun;26(3):241-5. doi: 10.1089/pho.2007.2132. PMID: 18588438. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18588438/

Before we move on from light, Cowan did mention EMF in the context of cataracts, and this passage from Roman Shapoval supports that view.

4 Ways Sunglasses Harm Our Health - by Roman S Shapoval (substack.com)

Blue light does not stimulate melanin while UV does, and this is why blue light is associated with epithelial cancers and UV light is not. If you have cataracts, chances are you’ve been overexposed to blue light. Cataracts are nature’s computer glasses, and act as a natural yellow filter that block blue light.

Diabetes

Let’s now have a look at diabetes, as it comes up regularly in this cataract discussion, so I was curious about the connection. How does one lead to the other?

Diabetes can lead to cataracts through several interconnected mechanisms, all of which revolve around how high blood sugar (glucose) levels affect the eye, particularly the lens. Here's how diabetes contributes to cataract formation:

1. Increased Blood Sugar and Lens Swelling:

When blood sugar levels are high, excess glucose can enter the lens of the eye. The lens lacks the ability to regulate glucose effectively, so the excess glucose gets converted into sorbitol .

Sorbitol is a sugar alcohol that accumulates in the lens, drawing water into the lens and causing it to swell. This swelling disrupts the lens's normal transparency, leading to clouding and the early stages of cataract formation.

2. Oxidative Stress and Free Radical Damage:

Diabetes is associated with chronic oxidative stress due to high glucose levels, which leads to the generation of free radicals . These free radicals can damage proteins, lipids, and other essential components of the lens.

Over time, this oxidative stress causes the proteins in the lens to denature (break down), which makes them clump together, forming protein aggregates. These clumps cause the clouding typical of cataracts.

3. Glycation of Lens Proteins:

In diabetic individuals, high glucose levels lead to glycation , a process where sugar molecules bind to proteins. In the lens, this affects proteins like crystallins , which are essential for maintaining the clarity and function of the lens.

Glycated proteins lose their normal function, become stiff, and clump together, contributing to the formation of cataracts.

4. Sorbitol Pathway (Polyol Pathway):

In diabetics, the polyol pathway becomes overactive due to elevated blood sugar. In this pathway, glucose is converted into sorbitol by the enzyme aldose reductase. The accumulation of sorbitol, as mentioned earlier, leads to water retention in the lens, causing damage and further contributing to cataract formation.

5. Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs):

AGEs are harmful compounds that form when proteins or fats become glycated due to high glucose levels. AGEs accumulate in the lens of diabetic individuals, contributing to the stiffening and clouding of the lens tissue, leading to cataracts.

Summary:

Diabetes promotes cataracts through a combination of oxidative stress, protein damage (glycation), and fluid imbalance in the lens due to sorbitol accumulation. This leads to clouding of the lens, loss of transparency, and eventually, the development of cataracts. Managing blood sugar levels is crucial in preventing or slowing down the onset of cataracts in diabetics.

DMSO

DMSO has been mentioned a few times so far so I wanted to dive a bit deeper into how and why it can help.

DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) is a sulfur-containing compound with strong anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and solvent properties, and it has been explored as a potential treatment for cataracts. Here's how and why DMSO might help with cataracts based on its biochemical actions:

1. Antioxidant and Free Radical Scavenging

Cataracts are largely the result of oxidative stress , where free radicals cause damage to proteins and other structures in the lens. DMSO is known for its antioxidant properties and its ability to scavenge free radicals , which helps prevent the oxidative damage that leads to cataract formation.

By reducing oxidative stress in the lens, DMSO can theoretically help prevent or slow the progression of cataracts.

2. Reduction of Protein Aggregation

Cataracts form when proteins in the lens aggregate or clump together , causing cloudiness and a loss of transparency. DMSO’s solvent properties allow it to penetrate tissues and possibly break down these protein aggregates or prevent them from forming. This can help maintain the lens’s clarity and transparency.

DMSO may also assist in dissolving protein cross-links that occur due to glycation (the process where sugar molecules bind to proteins), which is another cause of cataracts.

3. Improving Cellular Detoxification

DMSO is often used to assist with detoxification due to its ability to enhance the permeability of cell membranes. In the context of cataracts, DMSO could facilitate the removal of toxins and metabolic waste products from the lens that may contribute to oxidative damage and protein aggregation.

This detoxifying action aligns with Dr. Thomas Cowan's theory that the lens is a structured water gel, and its clarity depends on maintaining a healthy, structured environment free from toxins.

4. Enhancing the Absorption of Other Compounds

DMSO is an excellent carrier for other compounds, meaning it can enhance the absorption of medications or supplements when applied topically or taken internally. In the case of cataracts, DMSO might be used to increase the penetration of antioxidants like N-acetyl-carnosine (NAC) or astaxanthin into the lens, making these treatments more effective.

By enhancing the delivery of these compounds, DMSO can potentially increase their ability to reduce oxidative stress and protein clumping in the lens.

5. Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Chronic inflammation can also contribute to oxidative stress and protein damage in the eye, leading to cataracts. DMSO has well-documented anti-inflammatory properties , which can help reduce inflammation in and around the eye, potentially protecting the lens from further damage.

Reducing inflammation might also improve overall eye health and support the recovery of lens clarity.

6. Improving Fluid and Nutrient Flow

DMSO increases cell membrane permeability, allowing for better exchange of nutrients and waste between cells. In the context of cataracts, this could help with the circulation of essential nutrients to the lens, supporting its health and potentially reversing early cataract development.

7. Enhancing Structured Water in the Lens

If we follow Dr. Cowan’s theory that the lens is largely composed of structured water (EZ water), DMSO may help maintain the structured gel-like consistency of the lens. By supporting hydration and maintaining the integrity of the water structure, DMSO could theoretically contribute to the lens’s ability to remain clear and transparent.

Summary:

DMSO may help treat cataracts through its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and detoxifying properties. It can potentially reduce oxidative stress, dissolve protein aggregates, and enhance nutrient absorption. Additionally, its ability to act as a carrier for other beneficial compounds like NAC or astaxanthin makes it a promising adjunct in cataract prevention or treatment. However, while DMSO shows potential in treating cataracts, more clinical research is needed to confirm its effectiveness and safety specifically for this condition.

This from AMD.

The Remarkable History and Safety of DMSO (midwesterndoctor.com)

Note: I’ve also received reports on a variety of other conditions (e.g., one subscriber shared a DMSO mixture shrunk their hemorrhoid), and another shared DMSO has gradually been shrinking their cataract.

Circling back to EZ water, I started thinking of whether homeopathy could be a possible solution to cataracts. Sure enough there is quite a bit of material on just that.

Homeopathy offers a natural and non-invasive approach to treating cataracts, particularly in their early stages. Key homeopathic remedies, such as Calcarea Fluorica, Cineraria Maritima, Conium, Silicea, and Natrum Muriaticum, are believed to slow the clouding of the lens, improve vision, and reduce the need for surgery. These remedies can help alleviate symptoms like diminished vision, photophobia (sensitivity to light), and blurred vision. Specific remedies are recommended based on the cause, such as age-related cataracts, trauma, or post-surgery complications. For age-related cataracts, remedies like Calcarea Fluorica, Carbo Animalis, and Conium are commonly used. In cases where cataracts develop after injury, Calendula, Conium, and Tellurium are effective. For cataracts accompanied by photophobia, Natrum Sulphuricum and Psorinum are recommended. Remedies like Silicea and Magnesia Carbonica are helpful for those experiencing weak vision due to overuse of the eyes. Homeopathy emphasizes treating the individual holistically, considering both physical and mental symptoms to select the appropriate remedy.

Effective Homeopathic Medicines for Cataract - Homeopathy at DrHomeo.com

Homoeopathic approach in cataract (homeobook.com)

Four Cases of Cataract Cured Homeopathically – Hpathy.com

Cataracts also came up in my review of Vison for Life.

Vision for Life - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com) Question 8: Why is looking into the distance important for eye health and how can it help prevent cataracts? Looking close for prolonged periods, as with computer use, causes the eye muscles to tighten and lens to round in order to focus. Looking into the distance allows the muscles to relax and the lens to flatten, promoting flexibility. This action, done regularly, can help prevent the lens from becoming overly rigid and developing cataracts. Question 24: How does Meir propose preventing and reversing cataracts through eye exercises? Meir asserts that the root cause of cataracts is that the lens loses flexibility due to chronic tension and rigidity in the visual system. To counteract this, he prescribes a series of exercises including sunning, palming, and shifting/swinging to restore elasticity to the lens and encourage circulation of fluids. The goal is to catch and halt cataract formation in the early stages through consistent practice.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the journey to understanding cataracts reveals a complex interplay of factors, from oxidative stress and glycation to the role of hydration, structured water, and cellular health. While conventional medicine often views cataracts as an inevitable byproduct of aging or a condition requiring surgical intervention, a broader perspective offers promising alternatives. The research and experiences shared by experts like Dr. Eric Berg, Dr. Thomas Cowan, and Dr. Joseph Mercola highlight that cataracts may be preventable—and even reversible—through dietary changes, antioxidant support, and managing blood sugar levels.

Antioxidants like astaxanthin, NAC, and DMSO provide powerful non-surgical options by protecting the lens from oxidative damage, preventing glycation, and potentially restoring clarity. Additionally, Dr. Cowan's concept of structured water within the lens, combined with concerns over environmental toxins and electromagnetic fields, urges us to rethink cataract causes and treatments at a deeper level.

Beyond diet and supplementation, other holistic approaches such as homeopathy and eye exercises also show potential. Homeopathic remedies, tailored to individual cases, and exercises aimed at relaxing the visual system and maintaining lens flexibility, offer further non-invasive methods to prevent or even reverse cataracts.

Ultimately, cataracts result from an imbalance in the body’s natural processes, whether through high blood sugar, oxidative stress, or environmental factors. By addressing these underlying conditions and supporting the body’s healing capabilities, it may be possible to avoid surgery altogether. The success stories shared by individuals using natural treatments, ranging from fasting and diet changes to NAC eye drops, infrared light therapy, homeopathy, and eye exercises, suggest that surgery may not be the only answer—and that a holistic approach can open doors to lasting eye health.

