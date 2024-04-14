If I can avoid it, I’d rather not fly on a Boeing anymore.

Boeing is a caricature of today’s world.

I wrote about Boeing back in Feb 2022.

Boeing I watched this excellent doco on Boeing last night. Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) - IMDb It’s about corporate culture, defective product allowed into the world, weak and likely captured regulator, lost lives, cover ups and then the exposure and penalty. Does that storyline sound familiar? Read the above sentence with Pfizer or Moderna in mind. Boeing malfeasance killed 346 people. We don’t know the scale of Pharma malfeasance yet, but the final death and morbidity toll will be in the millions. I think it’s fair to say that Moderna will be wiped out as a company and quite possibly even Pfizer and many others. One can hope. Here is Stephane Bancel squirming under a bit of questioning about why some of “his virus code” is in SARS-Cov-2. By the way, if you have followed David Martin, this was known almost from the beginning. But as Schopenhauer said: All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.

Here we are 26 months later, with the “suicide” of a whistleblower John Barnet and this excellent piece by Maureen Tkacik.

Here is a summary of Suicide Mission:

John Barnett, a former quality manager at Boeing, was targeted and mistreated by his boss for identifying issues with planes.

Boeing's CEO Jim McNerney prioritized cost-cutting and outsourcing over the expertise of experienced engineers.

McNerney's approach led to massive delays and budget overruns on the 787 Dreamliner program.

Boeing pressured quality inspectors to outsource their duties to mechanics, which Barnett believed was illegal under FAA regulations.

Barnett meticulously documented defects and issues he found on planes, despite pressure from management to ignore them.

Other quality inspectors were also bullied into not documenting manufacturing defects on 787s.

Customers like Qatar Airways refused to accept planes from Boeing's Charleston plant due to quality issues.

An Al Jazeera documentary exposed major problems at the Charleston plant, including under-qualified workers.

Barnett was unfairly targeted for termination by Boeing management for raising concerns.

After Barnett's retirement, two deadly 737 MAX crashes were blamed on Boeing's poor practices.

FAA investigations found widespread issues with 787 manufacturing, forcing Boeing to halt deliveries repeatedly.

Boeing has suffered a major brain drain as experienced engineers left and were replaced by inexperienced ones.

Hundreds of undelivered 737 MAXs are sitting in storage lots awaiting fixes.

Barnett was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot during a deposition for his whistleblower case against Boeing.

Some question if Barnett's death was actually suicide and suspect potential foul play by Boeing.

Some excerpts from Suicide Mission:

"Prince Jim"—as some long-timers used to call him—repeatedly invoked a slur for longtime engineers and skilled machinists in the obligatory vanity "leadership" book he co-wrote. Those who cared too much about the integrity of the planes and not enough about the stock price were "phenomenally talented assholes," and he encouraged his deputies to ostracize them into leaving the company.

Swampy believed relying on mechanics to self-inspect their work was not only insane but illegal under the Federal Aviation Administration charter, which explicitly required quality inspectors to document all defects detected, work performed, and parts installed on a commercial airplane in one centralized database.

Boeing had quietly assumed many of the roles traditionally played by its primary regulator, an arrangement that was ethically absurd, though in practice it probably worked better than being regulated by an agency full of underpaid bureaucrats desperate to ingratiate themselves to Boeing.

"For every new plane you put up into the sky there are about 20,000 problems you need to solve, and for a long time we used to say Boeing's core competency was piling people and money on top of a problem until they crushed it," says Stan Sorscher, a longtime Boeing physicist and former officer of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), the labor union representing Boeing engineers. But those people are gone.

It is worth noting here that Swampy's former co-workers universally refuse to believe that their old colleague killed himself. One former co-worker who was terrified of speaking publicly went out of their way to tell me that they weren't suicidal. "If I show up dead anytime soon, even if it's a car accident or something, I'm a safe driver, please be on the lookout for foul play."

Some 5 key figures mentioned in Suicide Mission:

McNerney's plan burned some $50 billion in excess of its budget and went three and a half years behind schedule. Swampy discovered that more than 400 nonconforming aircraft parts had gone missing from the defective parts cage and likely been installed on planes illegally and without documentation. An internal Boeing document boasted that the incidence of manufacturing defects on the 787 had plunged 20 percent in a single year. The value of Barnett's Boeing shares had tripled over the same period during which he'd watched the company get so comprehensively dismantled. But it was downright surreal to watch the stock price nearly triple once more during the two years after he left the company. The average employee assigned to the 737 program has been at Boeing just five years, according to a longtime Boeing executive who is involved in various efforts to save the company; for comparison's sake, he says the average employee assigned to the 777 program had between 15 and 20 years under their belt.

