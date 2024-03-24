I was recently introduced to Megan Smith and her wonderful documentary A New Standard of Care.

To my surprise, Megan had also produced the most important mammogram documentary “bOObs: The War on Women’s Breasts” that was the basis for one of my most popular articles.

The new documentary takes a comprehensive look at:

Today's Standard of Care

Non-conventional clinics, therapies and doctors

Why they aren’t being used

I’m very glad that Megan agreed to this written interview. I would have promoted the documentary regardless, but this adds a very nice and valuable touch.

Here is the trailer:

Here is the full documentary:

A New Standard of Care

Summary Main Topics and Themes:

Standard of Care and Conventional Cancer Treatments

Cancer afflicts 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women. In 2021, almost 2 million were diagnosed and over 600K died, most of whom were receiving standard of care.

Standard of care involves surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation depending on the cancer stage.

These treatments often fail to cure the cancer and instead make patients very sick with many side effects. Some die from the treatments rather than the cancer itself.

Oncologists aren't telling patients the full truth about efficacy and risks of standard treatments. 5-year survival statistics are manipulated.

Chemotherapy in particular is highly toxic and often doesn't significantly prolong life. It's administered until disease progression, even when it's likely only hurting the patient at that point.

Immunotherapy is the latest focus but also has issues with efficacy and serious side effects for some patients. It's very expensive and doesn't cure most.

Alternative and Integrative Cancer Therapies

Alternative therapies are labeled "quackery" by mainstream medicine despite many patient success stories of remission/cures.

Alternative MDs use lower-dose/less toxic therapies including IV vitamin C, laetrile (B17), anti-neoplastons, Gerson, enzymes, GcMAF, diet changes, detox, etc.

Integrative MDs combine alternative and conventional, using chemo/radiation more sparingly. Insulin potentiation therapy uses much lower chemo doses.

Well-known alternative clinics in Mexico, Europe and US put stage 3-4 cancer patients in remission who failed conventional treatment.

Coffee enemas, juicing, organic diets are cornerstones of alternative protocols to detoxify and strengthen immune system to fight cancer naturally.

Emotional/spiritual practices are also important to address stress and unresolved trauma that weaken the immune system.

Suppression of Alternative Cancer Treatments

Since 1910, oil/chemical and pharmaceutical industries took over medical schools and healthcare, marginalizing natural treatments as competition.

Many alternative cancer treatments have shown very promising results but are ignored, marginalized or shut down. Research gets unfairly criticized or defunded.

Inexpensive, unpatentable natural therapies threaten pharmaceutical industry profits from chemotherapy drugs. Laws/regulations increasingly restrict access.

Effective alternative treatments are derided as unproven "quackery" without research, but if that research is pursued, it's often biased or sabotaged to fail.

Alternative doctors healing cancer are often harassed by medical boards and government agencies, painted as criminals, even when patients want the treatments.

FDA has raided and shut down alternative cancer clinics helping patients, seized natural therapeutic products, and prosecuted doctors.

Pharmaceutical Industry Influence, Profits and Corruption

Pharma spends huge amounts lobbying government for favorable policies. FDA has a "revolving door" with industry; many officials end up in high-paying pharma jobs.

By law, patented cancer drugs only need to show they extend life by a median of a few months vs. other drugs, not cure the cancer. Older off-patent drugs aren't studied.

Pharma companies have covered up deadly side effects, created false science, and skewed research, just like the tobacco industry, to protect profits.

Many cancer research nonprofits and journals have deep ties to pharma. Biased articles hype expensive new patented treatments while ignoring or criticizing alternatives.

Oncologists can get tens of thousands in "kickbacks" from pharmaceutical companies based on a percentage of the expensive chemotherapy drugs they prescribe.

This creates incentives to overtreat with chemo, give more expensive drugs, keep patients on it longer, even when it's likely shortening their life at that point.

Kickbacks have technically been banned but oncologists found ways around it and are still financially incentivized to give excessive amounts of chemo drugs.

I have also produced a more comprehensive summary/addendum to the documentary.

It includes the summary above, plus key takeaways and a detailed Q&A. Any errors in this summary are mine.

A New Standard Of Care Alternative Cancer Therapies Unbekoming Summary 131KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

From the summary PDF, if someone asked me:

If you or a loved one were diagnosed with late-stage cancer tomorrow, what treatment approach would you take based on what you learned in this documentary?

My answer would be something like this:

If I or a loved one were diagnosed with late-stage cancer, I would immediately begin researching integrative oncologists and alternative cancer clinics. I would look for MD's like Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski who are getting consistent results with non-toxic treatments like antineoplastons. I would also investigate the top alternative clinics like CHIPSA Hospital in Mexico, the Gerson Institute, and the Hope4Cancer centers that offer comprehensive holistic protocols. At the same time, I would radically change my diet to eliminate sugar and processed foods, start juicing organic vegetables, and take mega-doses of immune-boosting supplements like vitamin C, D, A, iodine and selenium. I would find a biological dentist to safely remove any mercury fillings, root canals or cavitations in my mouth. I would work with an energy healer and trauma therapist to resolve any unresolved emotional conflicts that could be blocking my healing. Finally, I would meditate and pray daily, visualizing my body free of cancer, surrounded by loving light. In short, I would mount a healing crusade on all fronts - physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. I would leave no stone unturned in my quest for a cure. I believe our bodies know how to heal if we give them the right conditions. After watching this documentary, I would have faith that a non-toxic holistic approach is what I needed to have the best chance of permanent recovery.

Now onto the interview.

With thanks to Megan Smith for the incredible work you have done and continue to do!

1. Can you share how your personal and professional journey led you to documentary filmmaking?

I contracted “Late Lyme” disease in 2007 and was told I was incurable by Johns Hopkins. So, I instead cured myself using an alternative method (Rife machine) — thus launching my interest in non-conventional medicine.

My husband was diagnosed with lung cancer a year later, and he showed improvement in his health after using the machine for three days. But he refused to believe curing cancer might be that simple, so he followed the White Coat and was gone about six months later.

The diverse roads of my career and education all seemed to transect at that point: a Master’s degree in biology; a D.C. lobbyist for 12 years; investigative journalism (I wrote an article for The Washington Post on the inaccuracy of Lyme testing); and screenwriting.

So, six years after my husband’s death, caused by what I believe was an overdose of chemotherapy, I went on the road with a cameraman all over the EU, the US and Mexico, and eight years later I now have two documentary films: one on breast cancer screening and my latest on alternative cancer therapies.

2. How did your experiences with Lyme disease and the conventional medical system influence your perspective on alternative therapies?

It helped me realize that there were viable alternative therapies out there and that conventional medicine was not as perfect as they like to lead patients to believe. Doctors are not always right; in fact, I now believe that they are oftentimes wrong. Therefore, it falls on patients to educate themselves and become their own advocates.

3. Reflecting on the creation of "bOObs: The War on Women’s Breasts," what were some of the primary challenges you faced in bringing light to the issues surrounding breast cancer screening methods, and how did you navigate these obstacles?

I soon discovered that radiologists don’t really understand the fundamentals of radiation, as the name of their profession might imply. Instead, they know how to administer radiation to a patient and how to read radiographic films — and that’s about it. They incorrectly tell their patients that a mammogram contains the same amount of radiation as flying in an airplane over the US. But that’s a reference to the “scattered” dose and not the “absorbed” dose going into the breast, which can cause cancer.

I hope to educate both women and doctors with my film, and that people realize that mammograms are doing more harm to women than good. We need to study non-invasive screening methods such as ultrasound and thermography and make one or both of these Primary Screening Tools, like the mammogram is currently.

4. Since the release of "bOObs: The War on Women’s Breasts," what kind of feedback have you received from both the medical community and the general public, and how do you think this documentary has influenced the conversation around breast cancer screening?

Unfortunately, the film “bOObs” was released during the pandemic so it failed to get a lot of traction. However, I believe it’s finally seeing the light of day, now riding on the coattails of my latest film. Overall, the feedback has been largely positive.

5. What inspired you to create “A New Standard of Care: Alternative Cancer Therapies,” and what do you hope to achieve with its release?

After Proctor’s death, a friend sent me Ty Bollinger’s “The Truth About Cancer” series — which was mesmerizing. I thought it great information, but that it would be even more useful if the pearls of wisdom were in one documentary.

So I set out to make a documentary in three acts; a review of:

Act 1. what we’re doing in today’s standard of care for cancer (surgery, radiation and chemo);

Act 2. the most important alternative therapies for cancer, a tour of a few clinics, and samples of patient stories;

Act 3. why non-conventional cancer therapies aren’t being used today.

6. In making this documentary, was there a moment or discovery that profoundly changed your understanding or perspective on cancer treatment?

There were several “ah-ha” moments, but there was one in particular that stood out. Many doctors had told me that conventional medicine wants to keep patients sick. I had a problem believing that at first (we all want to believe our doctors). Then I stumbled on a paper released at an American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting stating basically that cancer cells don’t uptake sugar at a higher rate than a normal cell — which I knew to be false. Then I scrolled to the bottom of the page and there it was: The study had been funded by Coca-Cola.

7. What have been some of the most significant challenges you faced while investigating non-conventional cancer therapies, and how did you overcome them?

Trying to find doctors who will speak out. Most conventional won’t speak on camera unless they have full editorial rights (a big no-no in journalism), and the non-conventional doctors over in the EU — and even one clinic in Mexico — were wary in speaking to me as they were “being watched.” So interviews were hard to come by. But I managed to talk my way into the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute, so I felt I had covered conventional opinions pretty well.

8. Can you share an unexpected or surprising finding from your research into alternative cancer treatments?

Another “ah-ha” moment was this: Cancer largely starts as a mitochondrial dysfunction — not a DNA/nucleus problem, the latter which conventional attacks with chemo. The mitochondria is known as “the powerhouse of the cell” as it is where the metabolic cycles occur which end in energy production. The main cycles of aerobic and anaerobic metabolism lead to the production of energy for the body (in the form of ATP).

A cancer cell is efficient at using the anaerobic cycle (needing no oxygen) and is how it derives much of its needed energy. A cancer cell is set up to be a sugar-eating machine with many more insulin receptors on its cell wall. A “normal” cell, by comparison, uses mostly the aerobic cycle (that uses oxygen) to derive its energy supply.

Non-conventional doctors, therefore, tell patients to lower processed sugar intake (cancer loves sugar) and increase oxygen intake (cancer hates oxygen) — and many of their therapies are largely targeted to do just that.

9. How has the medical and scientific community reacted to your work, especially given the controversial nature of alternative cancer therapies?

So far, I’ve had only positive responses, with conventional doctors agreeing with most of the points in the film — this tells me I did my job right!

10. Could you share a powerful story or testimony from a patient who has benefited from alternative cancer therapies that you came across during your documentary research?

One woman with stage IV pancreatic cancer refused conventional and instead went to a Mexican clinic. There, they started the reversal of her cancer; she then continued with her therapies back at home. She also changed her lifestyle (cleaned up her food, water and air, etc.) when she returned home and is still cancer free today — over a decade later.

The prestigious cancer center she had gone to for scans thought the machine was broken when her follow up exam showed that the liver lesions had disappeared. They peppered her with questions about her therapies in Mexico — information which then went into a Tumor Board black hole.

11. In your view, what needs to change in the current healthcare system to accommodate and integrate effective alternative cancer treatments?

So much needs to change. All of the problems are laid out in Act 3, but I would add this: conventional doctors need to raise their voices, along with non-conventional doctors. It would be hard to believe that conventional docs don’t truly know about these issues. For instance, I’ve been told by doctors things such as “the one thing you want to avoid in medicine is going into the hospital” and that “the current medical system is close to collapsing.” Doctors need to band together and speak out, along with patients, to overthrow the intimidating Medical Machine. Promising therapies should be studied; but as I laid out in my film, they are only covered up presently and stuck into a hidden file on an upper floor.

12. How do you envision your documentaries influencing policymakers or healthcare practices?

If they take the time to watch it, I think it would be very convincing. I’ve laid out a lot of medical literature citations and made it as airtight as I could, as I knew it would most likely come under fire.

13. What role do you think science-based non-conventional therapies will play in the standard of care for cancer in the next decade?

Unfortunately, after 200 hours of filming and traveling the globe, I don’t think — unless patients and doctors raise their collective voices — that the current scenario is likely to change from where we are today. The pandemic was used as an excuse by Big Medicine to quash any medical “disinformation” that goes against the norm. It seems policymakers have largely bought into this.

14. What can individuals do to support the acceptance and integration of alternative cancer therapies into mainstream healthcare?

Become familiar with the therapies by watching my second film and do a deep dive by watching Ty’s series; participate in political activism by writing your congressional delegation and State attorney general and tell them enough is enough — patients have little to no informed consent presently and alternatives are being held from public use.

15. What’s next for you? Are there any other projects or areas of research you’re planning to explore related to health, science, or medicine?

A good vacation :))

If I find the energy (and perhaps funding from an outside source) I may do one more film on Lyme disease and address areas that weren’t covered in the other Lyme documentaries out there. But currently, I’m just promoting these two films, so they are seen by the public and key decision-makers in hopes of making a change for the better.

Share

