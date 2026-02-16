Lies are Unbekoming

Aliss Terpstra
10h

So the North American Boomer Generation, born anesthetized, often prematurely in those fluoridation experiment cities like Grand Rapids, with atom bomb test fallout already in their tiny bones, bottle-fed formula made from skim milk powder or canned condensed milk and corn syrup with a bit of vegetable oil and powdered iron filings in fluoridated tap water, weaned to Pablum, fed margarine on white bread with baloney and cheese-adjacent Velveeta, eating Hamburger Helper canned peas hot dogs fish fingers, peanut butter 'n jam sandwiches, corn, corn and more corn, drinking frozen condensed orange juice Kool Aid Freshie Coke Pepsi homogenized low fat milk and fluoridated tap water, consuming everything General Mills, Kellogg, Betty Crocker and Aunt Jemima had to offer, getting fluoride rinses at school and lining up there for vaccines with SV40 in them, getting mercury amalgam fillings every year for the new cavities, getting four teeth removed around puberty and orthodontic braces to pull the crowded parrot-beak jumble of teeth into some semblance of alignment, then wisdom teeth removed from the underdeveloped jaws that can't accommodate them, under fluorinated general anesthesia... well, our teeth never stood a chance.

Leynia
9hEdited

Most interesting and valuable. Two points about phytic acid: (1) Grains, nuts, seeds, and beans are indeed part of the industrial diet but they long pre-existed it. (2) The reason for soaking the above foods before cooking them is to neutralize their phytic acid. Information about why and how to soak is provided on the Weston A Price website. One page for a quick reference is: https://www.westonaprice.org/wp-content/uploads/11Principles-chapter6.pdf .

