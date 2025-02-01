We arrived here through the lens of reductionism and the dominance of scientific materialism. Neither, in my view, presents an accurate or complete model of reality—nor of truth. There is a deeper, more profound truth that transcends these limited paradigms. I am certain of that.

Mark Gober, in An End to Upside Down Medicine, highlights the work of Bernardo Kastrup, whose insights I found compelling enough to summarize and expand upon.

With thanks to Bernardo Kastrup.

Why Materialism Is Baloney: How True Skeptics Know There Is No Death and Fathom Answers to life, the Universe, and Everything - by Kastrup, Bernardo

Related Posts

Deep Dive Conversation Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers)

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.35:

22 important insights from “Why Materialism is Baloney”

Thank you for your support.

Analogy

Imagine an infinite ocean of water that has the unique property of being able to observe itself. This ocean is consciousness. Now imagine that in various places, this ocean creates whirlpools of different sizes and shapes - these are individual conscious beings. Each whirlpool appears distinct and separate, with its own perspective and movement, yet is made entirely of the same water as the ocean itself.

The human brain is like a special kind of whirlpool that has developed mirrors on its inner surface, allowing it to observe its own movement (self-reflection). These mirrors make the whirlpool's own patterns very bright and clear, but this intense reflection makes it harder to see the broader ocean and other whirlpools. The whirlpool might even start to think it's separate from the ocean, forgetting that it's made of the same water.

When we die, it's like the whirlpool dissolving back into the ocean. The water doesn't cease to exist - it simply returns to its broader form. And just as whirlpools can form and dissolve while the ocean remains unchanged, individual conscious experiences can come and go while consciousness itself remains eternal.

Modern science, in this analogy, is like studying the patterns of whirlpool movement while forgetting to look at the water itself. It can describe how whirlpools behave with great precision, but it misses the fundamental reality that everything is made of the same water.

This analogy helps explain why:

We can have individual experiences while remaining part of a universal consciousness

Death isn't the end of consciousness but a transformation of its form

Science can be accurate about patterns while missing the fundamental nature of reality

Altered states of consciousness are like moments when the whirlpool's structure temporarily loosens, allowing broader awareness of the ocean

12-point summary

Foundational Premise: Consciousness is fundamental to reality, not derived from matter. Everything we can know or experience exists within consciousness, making it the primary reality rather than a product of physical processes. The Brain's Role: Rather than generating consciousness, the brain acts as a filter that localizes and constrains universal consciousness into individual perspectives. This explains why reduced brain activity can lead to expanded rather than diminished conscious experiences. Scientific Integration: Scientific observations and laws describe real patterns within consciousness rather than an external physical reality. This maintains the validity of science while reinterpreting its findings within an idealist framework. Nature of Experience: All experience, including perception of the physical world, occurs within consciousness rather than representing an external reality. This eliminates the need for an unprovable "external world" while explaining the consistency of shared experience. Self-Reflective Awareness: Human consciousness is distinguished by its ability to reflect on itself, creating recursive awareness that enables critical thinking but also obscures broader aspects of consciousness through selective amplification. The Unconscious: What we call unconscious content isn't truly unconscious but rather aspects of consciousness that are obfuscated by the intense amplification of self-reflective awareness. This explains both personal and collective unconscious phenomena. Death and Survival: Physical death represents the dissolution of a particular structure of consciousness rather than its end. The fundamental "amorphous I" or pure awareness continues while specific patterns of localized experience may dissolve. Cultural Perspectives: Traditional cultures maintained non-materialist views due to regular access to transpersonal experiences, while modern materialist views arose partly from technological comfort that maintains tight localization of consciousness. Reality as Metaphor: The physical world and its phenomena can be understood as a metaphorical expression of consciousness exploring itself. This gives meaning to existence while maintaining the practical validity of scientific observation. Personal Identity: Individual identity is a temporary pattern of localized consciousness rather than a fixed entity, while the fundamental "amorphous I" remains constant across all experience. This explains both individuality and universal connection. Practical Applications: This framework has implications for understanding mental health, approaching death, conducting scientific research, and developing human potential. It suggests new approaches to therapy and personal development. Ethical Implications: Understanding all conscious beings as expressions of universal consciousness naturally leads to an ethic of compassion and interconnection, while also suggesting responsibilities regarding how we approach consciousness in all its forms.

Foreword

‘The mind is the brain’

Scientistic materialism consensus

‘What certainty can there be in a Philosophy which consists in as many Hypotheses as there are Phenomena to be explained. To explain all nature is too difficult a task for any one man or even for any one age. ’Tis much better to do a little with certainty, & leave the rest for others that come after you, than to explain all things by conjecture without making sure of anything.’

— Sir Isaac Newton

Bernardo Kastrup has articulated a much-needed corrective to the metaphysical illness of our age, scientistic materialism. Scientism is the belief that science is the most valuable part of human learning because it supposedly is the most authoritative, or serious, or beneficial. But science itself is merely a particular method for dousing the tools at hand to propose hypotheses, do experiments, and come to conclusions based on the information derived.

As such, it is regrettable that some practitioners of science – and even some philosophers of science – have now taken on the attitude that scientism is the only valid approach to human knowledge. The idea that science, and science alone, exhausts the human potential has grown into a boy too big for his britches. Behind this monstrous presumption is the highly metaphysical view of materialism. One should make no mistake here: metaphysical beliefs distort science, for any kind of metaphysics is, in and of itself, contradictory to science’s own purposes as an open-ended search for truth.

That does not mean a scientist cannot have a metaphysical view; but this view cannot impinge on the interpretation of observations. Scientism today is doing what the Church did in the fifteenth century: forcing theory to fit a predetermined metaphysics.

In the pursuit of an external truth, scientistic materialism has forgotten the internal, most fundamental reality of human existence: we can know nothing but that which appears in our own mind. Our mind is our reality and, when we attempt to reify either the subject or the object, we chase our own tail at light speed. The ontological vertigo produced by this exercise has extended to the point where materialist philosophers, such as Daniel Dennett, Owen Flannigan, and Pamela and Paul Churchland, tell us that consciousness itself does not exist.

And, as if this were not enough, they utter this pronouncement with the smugness and self-assuredness of a Pat Robertson or Jerry Falwell. How can anyone of us take seriously someone who stands up and pronounces that his or her own mind does not exist? Truly, this is a kōan worthy of a Zen Patriarch.

It is, in fact, the very opposite of not only Buddhist thinking, but also common sense. And not a common sense based merely on the obvious, but on the most primal reality of the human condition.

Two thousand five hundred years ago, philosophers in India and Greece struggled with articulating the nature of mind and reality. Over the millennia, there have been many approaches to this articulation by many schools of Buddhism, but none of them became so confused as to assert that mind itself does not exist or is not primary.

Many people who learn of Zen and the teachings of Nagarjuna stumble over the words of the Heart Sutra: form is emptiness; emptiness is not different from form. They believe erroneously that this is a sort of nihilistic formula, when it is quite the opposite: form (matter) and emptiness (mind) interpenetrate each other as one single reality, like water and sea.

This is a monist expression par excellence, and it flows from the depth of the experiences of meditation and mindfulness before it is ever articulated into words. Zen teachers use every weapon in our arsenal to force the student to confront this reality him or herself, and not to hide in the words of dualistic thinking. The horse does not ride you; you ride the horse.

To quote Bernardo:

‘There are ‘external’ regions of the medium of mind, in the sense that there are regions that you do not identify yourself with. But this does not entail that there is an abstract ‘shadow’ universe outside mind; it does not entail an inflationary doubling of reality.’

He goes on to say:

‘This way, unlike what materialism entails, a neural process isn’t the subjective experience it correlates with, but merely a partial image of it.’

In many ways, this echoes the Zen perspective. In the words of Zen Master Soyen Shaku, as translated by Nyogen Senzaki:

‘Make a thorough analysis of yourself. Realize that your body is not your body; it is part of the whole body of sentient beings. Your mind is not solely your mind; it is but a constituent of all mind.’

Bernardo takes us on a journey to an alternative worldview, one that makes a great deal more sense than the scientistic one we are being spoon-fed through academia and the media. He expresses his ideas lucidly and constructively in a manner that does not lose their scientific and logical force.

The truly ironic thing is that, in attacking the pretenses of scientistic materialism, Bernardo grounds himself in the latest and deepest understanding produced by science; one that scientistic materialism refuses to accept philosophically.

I challenge you to read Bernardo Kastrup’s prescription for what metaphysically ails you. You will be a wiser being for it.

Shogaku Zenshin Stephen Echard Musgrave Roshi

Director of the Zen Institute of San Diego, California

Author of Zen Buddhism, Its Practice and the Transcendental Mind

45 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is the key distinction between materialism and idealism as presented in the text?

The fundamental distinction lies in their opposing views of the relationship between mind and reality. Materialism posits that reality exists outside and independently of mind, with consciousness being produced by material processes in the brain. This view requires an abstract "shadow universe" outside of consciousness that we can never directly experience, since all our experiences are supposedly internal representations constructed by the brain.

Idealism, conversely, asserts that all reality exists within and as consciousness itself. Rather than postulating an unprovable external world, idealism takes conscious experience as primary and fundamental. The material world, including the brain, is seen as existing within mind rather than mind existing within the material world. This view eliminates the need for an abstract external reality while still accounting for the patterns and regularities we observe in nature.

Question 2: How does the text explain consciousness as fundamental rather than derivative?

Consciousness is presented as an irreducible aspect of nature that cannot be explained in terms of anything more fundamental. The text argues that since conscious experience is all we can ever know directly, it makes more sense to treat it as primary rather than trying to derive it from abstract material processes. This perspective avoids the "hard problem" of explaining how consciousness could emerge from non-conscious matter.

This view is supported by evidence suggesting that no physical entity can be explained separately from its subjective apprehension in consciousness. The logical consequence is that consciousness cannot be reduced to matter since consciousness appears necessary for matter to exist in the first place. Everything we know about matter, including scientific models and theories, exists as contents within consciousness.

Question 3: What is the "hard problem of consciousness" and why is it significant?

The hard problem of consciousness refers to the impossibility of explaining how subjective experience could arise from purely physical processes. Even if science could fully explain all brain structure and function, it still wouldn't account for why these processes are accompanied by inner experience. There is no way to deduce the qualities of subjective experience - like the redness of red or the pain of a toothache - from the properties of neurons and their interactions.

This problem is significant because it represents a fundamental limitation of materialist explanations of consciousness. While materialism can describe correlations between brain activity and conscious experience, it cannot bridge the explanatory gap between objective physical processes and subjective experience. This suggests that consciousness cannot be reduced to or explained by physical processes alone, challenging the materialist worldview at its core.

Question 4: How does the filter hypothesis explain the relationship between brain and consciousness?

The filter hypothesis proposes that rather than generating consciousness, the brain's function is to localize and constrain it. Like a radio receiver selecting particular stations from the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the brain filters and localizes consciousness to create an individual perspective tied to a particular location in space and time. This explains why alterations to brain function through injury, drugs, or other means can affect conscious experience.

This view accounts for the observed correlations between brain states and mind states while avoiding the hard problem of consciousness. When brain function is impaired, consciousness can become partially delocalized, explaining phenomena like near-death experiences and other transpersonal states. The brain is seen not as the source of consciousness but as an image of the process by which consciousness localizes itself.

Question 5: What role does self-reflective awareness play in human consciousness?

Self-reflective awareness creates the ability to be conscious not only of experiences but also of being conscious of those experiences. This recursive property of human consciousness allows us to examine our own thoughts and experiences, enabling critical thinking, self-analysis, and philosophical inquiry. It is this self-reflective quality that distinguishes human consciousness from simpler forms of awareness.

However, this self-reflective capacity comes with a trade-off. By amplifying certain contents of consciousness through recursive reflection, it creates a form of selective attention that obscures other contents of consciousness. This creates what we call the "unconscious" - not truly unconscious contents, but rather experiences that are obfuscated by the intense amplification of self-reflected contents.

20 Questions for your Scientific Materialism friends.

1. "If our conscious experiences are entirely produced by our brains, how do you explain complex, coherent near-death experiences when there is no detectable brain activity?"

2. "Why do profound psychedelic experiences correlate with decreased brain activity rather than increased activity, if consciousness is generated by the brain?"

3. "How does materialism explain the 'hard problem of consciousness' - specifically, how do electrochemical processes in the brain create subjective experiences like the taste of coffee or the feeling of love?"

4. "If materialism is true, how could evolutionary processes optimize our brains to create a true representation of reality, rather than just what's useful for survival?"

5. "Why do acquired savant cases show extraordinary abilities emerging after brain damage, if all mental capabilities are generated by the brain?"

6. "If everything we experience is a hallucination created by our brains, how can we ever verify the existence of the external world that supposedly causes these hallucinations?"

7. "How does materialism explain the fact that people can have complex, meaningful experiences during fainting or G-force induced loss of consciousness, when brain activity is severely reduced?"

8. "If consciousness is produced by the brain, why hasn't neuroscience been able to find consistent one-to-one mappings between specific experiences and specific brain states?"

9. "How does materialism explain the emergence of consciousness from unconscious matter without invoking something akin to magic?"

10. "What empirical evidence exists for the claim that an objective world exists independent of consciousness?"

11. "If our conscious experience is entirely within our heads, as materialism claims, how do we know our skulls aren't also part of that internal experience?"

12. "How does materialism explain the consistent reports of expanded awareness and transcendent knowledge during near-death experiences?"

13. "What advantage would evolution give us such large, energy-consuming brains if a handful of neurons could generate complex experiences, as materialists claim happens in near-death experiences?"

14. "How does materialism explain the remarkable consistency of transpersonal experiences across different cultures and time periods?"

15. "If consciousness is generated by the brain, why do reductions in brain activity sometimes lead to expanded rather than diminished conscious experiences?"

16. "How does materialism explain the emergence of mathematical and artistic genius following brain trauma in acquired savant syndrome?"

17. "If everything we experience is constructed by our brains, how can we trust our scientific observations about the brain itself?"

18. "Why do traditional cultures across the world consistently report non-materialist views of consciousness if materialism reflects obvious reality?"

19. "How does materialism explain the ability of some individuals to acquire complex information during out-of-body experiences that is later verified?"

20. "If consciousness is merely a product of brain activity, why hasn't neuroscience been able to create even simple conscious experiences by stimulating the brain in specific ways?"

Question 6: How does the text explain the relationship between experience and reality?

Experience is presented as identical to reality, rather than being a representation of some external reality. Under this view, what we directly experience is reality itself, not a brain-constructed copy of an abstract external world. The patterns and regularities we observe in experience are understood as movements or vibrations of mind itself, rather than representations of an outside physical universe.

This perspective inverts the common materialist assumption that reality exists outside experience. Rather than our experiences being internal copies of an external reality, the text argues that all reality exists as experience within mind. Even scientific observations and measurements are experiences occurring in consciousness, making mind the fundamental ground of all reality.

Question 7: What is meant by the "amorphous I" and why is it important?

The "amorphous I" refers to the pure sense of being or existing that underlies all experience, distinct from any particular contents of experience or personal narrative. It is described as the formless witness that remains constant throughout all changes in thoughts, memories, and bodily sensations. This basic sense of "I am" is considered identical across all conscious beings, independent of their particular characteristics or life stories.

The concept is important because it helps explain how consciousness can survive physical death while personal identity based on memories and narratives may not. The text argues that this fundamental sense of being is what continues, even as the particular contents of consciousness change or dissolve. Understanding the "amorphous I" helps distinguish between our essential nature as consciousness and the temporary narrative structures of personal identity.

Question 8: How does the text address the concept of free will?

Free will is presented as an inherent property of mind itself, uniformly distributed throughout the membrane of consciousness. It is described as the primary cause that sets mind in motion, creating the patterns and regularities we experience as reality. This conception of free will is distinct from both determinism and the common notion of personal will.

The text argues that while individual egos experience only a small portion of this universal free will, the entire movement of mind is driven by it. The ego's inability to directly change its own structure or transcend its limitations is explained by the fact that the ego is itself a structure of mind, making fundamental self-modification paradoxical. However, the text suggests that indirect transformation is possible through focused attention and practice.

Question 9: What are neural correlates of consciousness and why are they significant?

Neural correlates of consciousness are specific patterns of brain activity that correspond to particular conscious experiences. These correlations are important because they demonstrate the intimate relationship between brain states and conscious experiences, while also revealing the limitations of trying to reduce consciousness to brain activity. The text explains that these correlates are partial images of consciousness rather than its cause.

The significance lies in how these correlations can be interpreted differently under materialist and idealist frameworks. While materialists see them as evidence that the brain generates consciousness, the text interprets them as images of how consciousness localizes and structures itself. This alternative interpretation maintains the empirical observations while avoiding the hard problem of consciousness.

Question 10: How does the text interpret M-theory from an idealist perspective?

M-theory's conception of reality as a vibrating membrane in multiple dimensions is reinterpreted as a mathematical description of mind's own dynamics. Rather than describing an objective physical reality outside consciousness, the text suggests that M-theory's mathematics captures patterns of vibration within the medium of mind itself. This reinterpretation maintains the mathematical and predictive power of the theory while avoiding realist assumptions.

The text argues that this interpretation is more parsimonious than the materialist view, as it doesn't require positing an abstract universe outside consciousness. Instead, the complex mathematics of M-theory is seen as modeling the intricate patterns of mental experience itself, with its multiple dimensions representing the degrees of freedom available for consciousness to express itself.

Question 11: Why does the text argue that science cannot explain consciousness through materialism?

Science operates by explaining phenomena in terms of their relationships to other phenomena, always requiring a frame of reference for comparison. However, consciousness is unique because it is the fundamental ground of all experience and observation. There can be no external frame of reference against which to explain consciousness, as any such frame would itself have to be experienced in consciousness.

Additionally, the text points out that scientific methods are themselves activities occurring within consciousness, using conscious observations to build models of reality. Attempting to use these methods to explain consciousness itself creates a circular logic. This limitation isn't a failure of science but rather a reflection of consciousness's fundamental nature as the medium in which all scientific investigation occurs.

Question 12: How does the text explain the relationship between brain activity and transpersonal experiences?

Counterintuitively, the text presents evidence that transpersonal and mystical experiences often correlate with reduced brain activity rather than increased activity. This is explained through the filter hypothesis: when the brain's filtering function is partially suspended through various means (psychedelics, meditation, near-death experiences), consciousness becomes less localized and can access broader aspects of reality normally filtered out.

This relationship is seen as strong evidence against materialism, which would predict that more complex conscious experiences should require more brain activity, not less. The text argues that this inverse relationship makes more sense under an idealist framework, where the brain's role is to constrain and localize consciousness rather than generate it.

Question 13: What evidence does the text present for consciousness surviving physical death?

The text presents multiple lines of evidence, including near-death experiences occurring when there is no detectable brain activity, as well as the logical argument that consciousness, being fundamental, cannot be destroyed by the dissolution of physical forms that exist within it. The coherence and complexity of near-death experiences during periods of minimal brain function are seen as particularly significant.

The text also argues that since consciousness is primary and the body is an image within consciousness, physical death represents a change in the contents of consciousness rather than its elimination. This view is supported by the distinction between the "amorphous I" and personal identity, suggesting that while specific memories and personality traits might not survive death, the fundamental conscious witness does.

Question 14: How does the membrane metaphor explain scientific observations?

The membrane metaphor presents reality as patterns of vibration in a fundamental medium of mind, with different vibratory patterns corresponding to different experiences and phenomena. Scientific observations and measurements are understood as detecting and measuring these patterns of vibration, while scientific laws describe their regularities and relationships. This framework maintains the validity of scientific observations while reinterpreting their ontological status.

The metaphor explains how shared scientific observations are possible by showing how the same patterns of vibration can affect multiple individual psychic structures through resonance. It also accounts for the success of mathematical models in physics by suggesting that these models capture real patterns in the vibrations of mind, even though they're typically interpreted as describing an external physical reality.

Question 15: What role do patterns and regularities play in the idealist interpretation of reality?

Patterns and regularities in experience are interpreted as inherent tendencies in how mind moves or vibrates, rather than as properties of an external physical world. These patterns explain why reality appears stable and law-like without requiring the existence of matter outside consciousness. They represent the natural "habits" or preferences of mind in its expression.

This interpretation maintains the predictive power of science while avoiding the need to posit an abstract material reality. The text argues that scientific laws describe real patterns in the movement of mind, but these patterns exist within consciousness rather than outside it. This view explains both the reliability of scientific predictions and the possibility of exceptions to these patterns.

Question 16: How does the whirlpool metaphor illuminate the nature of consciousness?

The whirlpool metaphor provides a powerful way to understand how individualized consciousness emerges from the broader field of mind. Just as a whirlpool is a localized pattern in water that remains connected to the broader stream while appearing distinct from it, individual consciousness is a localized pattern in the medium of mind. This metaphor helps explain how we can be simultaneously individual and part of a greater whole, without requiring any additional substances beyond consciousness itself.

The metaphor further illuminates how consciousness can be both localized and universal. Just as a whirlpool creates boundaries that constrain the water's movement while remaining fundamentally made of the same water as the stream, our individual consciousness creates boundaries that constrain experience while remaining made of the same fundamental consciousness as everything else. The metaphor also explains how death might work - just as a whirlpool can dissolve back into the stream without the water itself being lost, individual consciousness can dissolve back into universal consciousness.

Question 17: What does the mercury ocean metaphor reveal about mind and reality?

The mercury ocean metaphor extends the water metaphor by introducing the element of reflection, which is crucial for understanding self-reflective consciousness. Mercury's reflective surface allows the metaphor to capture how consciousness can observe itself, creating the recursive self-awareness characteristic of human experience. This reflective quality explains how we can be aware not only of our experiences but also of being aware of them.

The metaphor also helps explain how the "unconscious" arises through a process of reflection and amplification. Just as certain reflections on the mercury surface might become so bright that they obscure other, fainter reflections, certain contents of consciousness become so amplified through self-reflection that they overshadow other contents. This creates the illusion of unconsciousness for those overshadowed contents, even though they remain present in consciousness.

Question 18: How does the vibrating membrane metaphor extend our understanding?

The vibrating membrane metaphor introduces the crucial concept of resonance to explain how different aspects of consciousness interact and communicate. Like a membrane that can vibrate in various patterns, consciousness can take on different patterns of experience. The metaphor explains how individual consciousness can resonate with certain patterns while filtering out others, creating both shared and private realities.

This metaphor also provides a framework for understanding how scientific observations and laws can be interpreted within an idealist framework. The patterns and regularities we observe in nature can be understood as preferred patterns of vibration in the membrane of mind, rather than properties of an external physical world. This maintains the validity of scientific observations while reinterpreting their ontological status.

Question 19: What is the significance of the mutually-facing mirrors metaphor?

The mutually-facing mirrors metaphor helps explain the recursive nature of self-reflective consciousness and how it creates the experience of individual selfhood. When consciousness folds back on itself like mutually-facing mirrors, it creates infinite reflections that represent the ability to be aware of being aware of being aware, and so on. This recursive property is what gives rise to the sense of self and the ability to examine our own thoughts and experiences.

The metaphor also illustrates how this self-reflective property can lead to certain limitations. Just as mirrors facing each other create a closed system of reflections, self-reflective consciousness can become trapped in its own recursive patterns, potentially limiting access to broader aspects of consciousness. This helps explain both the power and the limitations of human self-awareness.

Question 20: How do these metaphors work together to build a complete picture?

The various metaphors complement each other by capturing different aspects of consciousness and its operations. The whirlpool provides the basic framework for understanding individual consciousness, the mercury adds the element of reflection, the membrane introduces resonance and vibration, and the mirrors explain recursive self-awareness. Together, they create a rich conceptual framework for understanding consciousness that addresses both its universal and individual aspects.

These metaphors also work together to explain different levels of conscious experience. From basic awareness (whirlpool) to self-reflection (mercury) to shared reality (membrane) to individual identity (mirrors), the metaphors build upon each other to explain increasingly complex aspects of conscious experience. Their complementary nature helps bridge the gap between abstract philosophical concepts and concrete understanding.

Question 21: How does the text explain ordinary sensory perception?

Sensory perception is explained as a resonance between patterns of vibration in the broader membrane of mind and individual psychic structures. Rather than receiving information from an external physical world through the sense organs, our sensory experiences are described as patterns of consciousness that our individual psychic structures are configured to resonate with. The sense organs are seen as images of the points where this resonance occurs.

This view maintains that what we perceive is real but exists within consciousness rather than outside it. The stability and consistency of sensory perception across individuals is explained by the fact that human psychic structures share similar configurations, allowing them to resonate with similar patterns in the broader field of consciousness. This explains both the commonality and individual variations in perception.

Question 22: What is the relationship between individual and collective experience?

Individual experience arises from the localization of consciousness through specific psychic structures, while collective experience emerges from shared patterns of resonance across multiple such structures. The text explains that while each person has unique individual experiences, there are also patterns of experience that resonate across multiple consciousness structures, creating what we experience as shared or collective reality.

This relationship explains how we can have both private experiences unique to our individual consciousness and shared experiences that constitute consensus reality. The text suggests that the overlap between individual experiences is actually smaller than we typically assume, with language and culture focusing primarily on the shared aspects while ignoring the vast territory of private experience.

Question 23: How are altered states of consciousness explained in this framework?

Altered states of consciousness are explained as temporary changes in the structure or functioning of the localization mechanism that normally constrains consciousness. When this mechanism is partially disrupted - through meditation, psychedelics, or other means - consciousness becomes less localized and can access broader patterns of experience normally filtered out of awareness. This explains why altered states often involve experiences of expanded awareness or dissolution of normal boundaries.

The framework particularly accounts for why many profound altered states correlate with reduced brain activity rather than increased activity. Since the brain is seen as a localizing mechanism rather than a generator of consciousness, reduced brain activity can allow for expanded rather than diminished conscious experience, exactly as observed in various studies of psychedelic and mystical experiences.

Question 24: What is the significance of near-death experiences in this context?

Near-death experiences are presented as crucial evidence for the idealist framework because they demonstrate complex, coherent conscious experiences occurring when brain activity is minimal or absent. This directly contradicts the materialist view that consciousness is generated by brain activity while supporting the filter hypothesis that sees the brain as constraining rather than creating consciousness.

These experiences also provide insights into what consciousness might be like when freed from its normal localization in the brain. The consistent reports of expanded awareness, transcendence of normal spatial and temporal limitations, and access to broader fields of knowledge during NDEs align with what would be expected if consciousness were fundamental rather than generated by the brain.

Question 25: How does the text explain psychic phenomena and transpersonal experiences?

Psychic phenomena and transpersonal experiences are explained as instances where consciousness temporarily transcends its normal localization, accessing information or experiences beyond the usual constraints of individual perspective. Rather than requiring supernatural explanations, these phenomena are seen as natural consequences of consciousness's fundamental nature as an unlimited field that becomes locally constrained through specific structures.

The text suggests that such experiences become possible when the normal filtering mechanisms that maintain local consciousness are partially suspended. This can occur through various means, including meditation, psychedelics, or spontaneous alterations in brain function. The framework thus normalizes these experiences while providing a coherent theoretical basis for understanding them.

Question 26: How does the text explain the formation of individual consciousness?

Individual consciousness forms through a process of localization wherein the broader field of consciousness develops specific structures that constrain and focus experience. This is analogous to how a whirlpool forms in water or how a membrane might develop local protrusions and folds. The process creates boundaries that define individual perspective while maintaining fundamental connection with the broader field of consciousness.

The development of self-reflective awareness adds another layer to this individuation through the formation of recursive structures analogous to mutually-facing mirrors. This creates the human ego, which can observe its own observations and think about its own thoughts. The text emphasizes that this is both a gain and a loss - gaining self-reflection while losing direct access to broader consciousness.

Question 27: What is the relationship between ego and broader consciousness?

The ego is described as a highly localized and self-reflective structure within broader consciousness, created through a process analogous to the formation of a loop or fold in the membrane of mind. While this structure enables the valuable capacity for self-reflection and critical thinking, it also creates the illusion of separation from the broader field of consciousness and obscures direct access to many of its contents.

This relationship explains both the power and limitations of the ego. Its self-reflective nature enables sophisticated thought and self-awareness, but its very structure creates boundaries that make it difficult to access broader aspects of consciousness. The text suggests that this trade-off might be necessary for the development of self-reflective awareness while acknowledging its potentially limiting effects.

Question 28: How does the text explain memory and forgetting?

Memory is explained as the retention of certain patterns of vibration within the localized structure of individual consciousness, while forgetting occurs when these patterns are no longer maintained within the structure. However, the text suggests that nothing is truly forgotten in an absolute sense, as all experiences remain as patterns within the broader field of consciousness, even if they become inaccessible to individual awareness.

This view explains both ordinary remembering and forgetting as well as extraordinary phenomena like past-life memories or access to collective memories during altered states. It suggests that what we call memory is really a matter of access rather than storage, with individual consciousness having varying degrees of access to different patterns within the broader field of mind.

Question 29: What is the role of the "personal unconscious"?

The personal unconscious is described not as truly unconscious content but as experiences that are present in consciousness but obfuscated by the intense amplification of self-reflective awareness. It corresponds to the peripheral regions of individual psychic structure that remain outside the focus of self-reflective awareness but still within the bounds of personal experience.

This understanding reframes the unconscious as a matter of relative attention and amplification rather than true unconsciousness. The personal unconscious contains experiences that remain localized within individual psychic structure but haven't been brought into the intense light of self-reflective awareness. This explains how unconscious contents can influence behavior while remaining outside awareness, and how they can become conscious through various means.

Question 30: How does the text explain the "collective unconscious"?

The collective unconscious is presented as the broader field of conscious experience that exists beyond individual psychic structures. Rather than being truly unconscious, it consists of patterns of experience that aren't currently resonating with individual psychic structures or aren't being amplified by self-reflective awareness. This explains both its universal nature and its typical inaccessibility to ordinary consciousness.

The text suggests that access to the collective unconscious becomes possible when the normal constraints on consciousness are partially suspended, whether through meditation, psychedelics, or other means. This explains why experiences of the collective unconscious often occur during altered states and why they tend to have a universal or archetypal character transcending individual experience.

Question 31: How does the text contrast traditional and modern views of consciousness?

Traditional cultures consistently held non-materialist views of consciousness, seeing it as fundamental rather than derivative. The text suggests this wasn't due to primitive thinking but rather to their regular exposure to transpersonal experiences through physical hardship, which compromised brain function enough to allow access to broader aspects of consciousness. Their worldviews were based on shared empirical observations of consciousness beyond its ordinary localized state.

Modern Western views, shaped by technological comfort and institutional science, have lost regular access to these transpersonal experiences. The resulting materialist viewpoint sees consciousness as produced by the brain, a view made possible precisely because our protected lives maintain optimal brain function that keeps consciousness tightly localized. This explains why materialism is a relatively recent and culturally specific phenomenon.

Question 32: What role has Western education played in shaping our understanding?

Western education has systematically promoted a materialist worldview by emphasizing physical explanations of consciousness while dismissing or pathologizing experiences that don't fit this framework. The text argues that this educational bias has created a self-reinforcing cycle where materialist assumptions are taken as established facts rather than philosophical positions requiring justification.

This educational influence operates through language, conceptual frameworks, and institutional structures that make it difficult to even conceive of alternatives to materialism. The result is that even people who consciously reject materialism often unconsciously retain materialist assumptions about the nature of reality and consciousness.

Question 33: How has institutional science influenced our view of consciousness?

Institutional science has overreached its proper boundaries by attempting to reduce consciousness to physical processes while lacking the methodological tools to study consciousness directly. The text argues that science's success in modeling physical relationships has led to an unwarranted assumption that it can explain consciousness through the same methods, despite the fundamental differences between objective measurement and subjective experience.

The institutional structure of science has also created social and professional pressures that make it difficult to question materialist assumptions or propose alternative frameworks. This has resulted in a kind of intellectual monopoly where materialist explanations are accepted not because they work better but because alternatives are systematically excluded from serious consideration.

Question 34: What can we learn from traditional cultures' understanding?

Traditional cultures' understanding of consciousness offers insights into aspects of reality that modern materialist frameworks systematically ignore or dismiss. Their consistent recognition of consciousness as fundamental rather than derivative suggests an empirical basis for non-materialist views, grounded in shared experiences of expanded awareness rather than mere speculation or superstition.

Their approaches to consciousness often included sophisticated methods for accessing broader fields of awareness through various practices and techniques. The text suggests that rather than dismissing these approaches as primitive, we might learn from their more comprehensive understanding of consciousness while integrating this with modern scientific insights.

Question 35: How does the text explain the historical development of materialism?

Materialism developed as a philosophical position during the Enlightenment and gained dominance through its association with technological progress and institutional science. The text argues that this development wasn't purely based on evidence but rather on social and institutional factors that favored materialist explanations while marginalizing alternatives.

The success of materialist science in modeling physical relationships led to an overextension of its methods into areas where they might not be appropriate, particularly in explaining consciousness itself. This historical process created a self-reinforcing paradigm where materialist assumptions became so deeply embedded in modern culture that they're often mistaken for obvious facts rather than philosophical positions.

Question 36: What does this view suggest about the nature of death?

Physical death is understood as the dissolution of a particular localized structure of consciousness rather than the end of consciousness itself. Just as a whirlpool can dissolve back into the broader stream without the water itself being lost, individual consciousness can dissolve back into the broader field of consciousness while maintaining the fundamental "amorphous I" or pure awareness that underlies all experience.

The text suggests that death might involve both a loss and an expansion - the loss of particular patterns of localized experience but also access to broader fields of consciousness normally filtered out by brain function. This explains both the persistence of consciousness beyond death and the potential transformation of its contents and structure.

Question 37: How does this understanding affect our view of personal identity?

Personal identity is reframed as a dynamic pattern of localized consciousness rather than a fixed entity or collection of memories and traits. The text distinguishes between the narrative self or ego, which is a temporary structure of consciousness, and the fundamental "amorphous I" or pure awareness that underlies all experience.

This view suggests that our true identity is both less and more than we typically imagine - less in terms of the temporary patterns we typically identify with, but more in terms of our fundamental nature as expressions of universal consciousness. This understanding can lead to both greater humility about our personal identity and greater recognition of our fundamental connection with all consciousness.

Question 38: What are the implications for understanding mental health?

Mental health issues are reframed as disturbances in the localization and filtering of consciousness rather than purely biochemical imbalances. This suggests that some experiences currently pathologized might actually represent valid, if challenging, encounters with broader aspects of consciousness. The text implies that a more nuanced understanding of consciousness could lead to more effective approaches to mental health.

The framework also suggests that the goal of mental health treatment might not always be to strengthen ego boundaries but sometimes to help people navigate experiences of expanded consciousness safely and constructively. This could lead to new therapeutic approaches that work with rather than against alterations in conscious experience.

Question 39: How might this view change our approach to science?

This view suggests a reframing of science's role from explaining consciousness in terms of matter to modeling patterns and regularities within consciousness itself. Rather than trying to reduce consciousness to physical processes, science could focus on understanding how different patterns of conscious experience relate to each other and how they can be influenced or modified.

This wouldn't invalidate current scientific methods but would place them within a broader context that recognizes their limitations when it comes to consciousness itself. The text suggests this could lead to new scientific approaches that combine objective measurement with systematic investigation of subjective experience.

Question 40: What practical consequences follow from this worldview?

The practical consequences include a different understanding of death, altered approaches to mental health, new frameworks for scientific investigation, and different conceptions of personal identity and development. The text suggests that accepting consciousness as fundamental could lead to more integrated approaches to human experience that don't artificially separate subjective and objective aspects of reality.

This worldview also has implications for how we understand and work with altered states of consciousness, suggesting that experiences currently seen as anomalous or pathological might have value when properly understood and contextualized. This could lead to practical applications in therapy, personal development, and scientific research.

Question 41: How does this view relate to the nature of truth?

Under this framework, truth cannot be defined by correspondence to an external reality since no such reality exists outside consciousness. Instead, truth becomes a matter of consistency and shareability of experience across different perspectives within consciousness. This view replaces the traditional correspondence theory of truth with an understanding based on collective validation of experience.

The text suggests that rather than asking whether an experience corresponds to external reality, we should ask to what degree it can be shared and validated across different perspectives within consciousness. This maintains standards for evaluating claims while avoiding the problematic assumption of an unreachable external reality.

Question 42: What does this perspective suggest about the meaning of existence?

The text suggests that existence serves as a process through which consciousness explores and understands itself through localized perspectives. The development of self-reflective awareness, particularly in human consciousness, allows mind to observe and interpret its own nature. This creates a kind of cosmic meaning where each individual perspective contributes to universal self-understanding.

This view suggests that human life has intrinsic meaning as part of consciousness's journey toward self-understanding. Rather than being merely accidental products of material processes, conscious beings are seen as essential participants in the universe's attempt to know itself through experience.

Question 43: How does this understanding affect our view of free will and responsibility?

Free will is presented as an inherent property of consciousness itself, distributed throughout the membrane of mind. Individual expressions of will are seen as localized manifestations of this universal property. This maintains a meaningful concept of free will while avoiding the contradictions that arise from trying to locate it within material processes.

The framework suggests that responsibility exists at both individual and collective levels. While individual ego structures have limited free will, they participate in and express the broader free will of consciousness itself. This creates a more nuanced understanding of responsibility that recognizes both individual agency and universal connection.

Question 44: What are the ethical implications of this worldview?

The ethical implications emerge from the recognition that all conscious beings are expressions of the same fundamental consciousness. This naturally leads to an ethic of compassion and interconnection, as harm to others is understood as ultimately harm to different aspects of universal consciousness. The text suggests this view could promote more ethical behavior through direct recognition of our fundamental unity.

This perspective also suggests ethical responsibilities regarding how we treat consciousness in all its manifestations. This includes consideration of how we approach altered states, mental health, and the development of human potential. The framework implies an ethical imperative to understand and work with consciousness more skillfully.

Question 45: How does this perspective integrate science and spirituality?

The framework provides a way to understand both scientific observations and spiritual experiences within a single coherent worldview. Scientific observations are seen as describing patterns and regularities within consciousness, while spiritual experiences represent direct encounters with broader aspects of consciousness normally filtered out of awareness.

This integration maintains the validity of scientific methods while acknowledging their limitations when it comes to consciousness itself. It suggests that science and spirituality might be complementary approaches to understanding different aspects of the same fundamental reality, rather than competing explanations of different domains.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.