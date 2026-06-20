Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
3h

I had Tinnitus for many years - mine was caused by working with industrial forklifts in a brick works where we were not allowed to wear hearing suppressors because of the possibility of killing someone, if we ran them over.

I found that by living in silence, the noises in my ears and hence in my head became bearable and eventually went away and now I live in silence - but the other way was to mentally accept the noises as being my friend and being there all the time and finding comfort in that, because there was no obvious way to get rid of them otherwise.

I was told that deep sea divers had the same results as those I had.

I can't wear hearing aids now, because they amplify sound which causes my Tinnitus to flare up again, so I have Industrial Deafness and I live in silence.

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Jaya Jeff Sims's avatar
Jaya Jeff Sims
4h

Using manual therapy techniques I’ve been able to successfully resolve cases of tinnitus more than 50%of the time — sometimes in one treatment.

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