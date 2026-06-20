Author’s Note

This essay operates in two registers. Where the medical establishment’s record is being prosecuted, the establishment’s own language and verbatim quotation are used: FDA-approved labels, regulatory agency publications, and peer-reviewed admissions of ignorance from the journals the establishment itself respects. Where the case is being stated in this author’s voice, the language is terrain. The cochlea is described as a small chamber that registers damage from poisoning, deficiency, electromagnetic exposure, and physical battering. Tinnitus is described as the predictable signal of that damage, not a phantom sensation generated by a malfunctioning brain.

Nothing here is medical advice. Readers with tinnitus who are currently taking prescription medications should not stop those medications on the basis of anything written below. The point of this essay is not to instruct the reader on what to do next but to show what the establishment’s own evidence already documents about cause and the absence of cure, and to offer a coherent account of why the inner ear is the structure that pays the price for an industrial, pharmaceutical, electromagnetic, and metabolically degraded environment.

Where the studies that would settle a question have never been performed, this is stated plainly.

The FDA-approved label for cisplatin reports inner-ear damage in up to 31% of patients treated with a single 50 mg/m² dose, in 40 to 60% of children, and notes that the hearing loss is “usually not reversible.”¹ A 2017 paper in Nature Communications by Breglio and colleagues at the National Institutes of Health demonstrated that cisplatin is retained in the cochlea indefinitely after chemotherapy has ended.² The drug enters the inner ear and deposits itself there permanently.

The establishment is writing its own record. The approved drug carries a public label that names what it does to the ear.

On the same medical websites that approve and prescribe these drugs, the cause of tinnitus is reported as unclear. The NHS states that it is “not always clear what causes tinnitus” and lists “taking certain medicines” among the contributors.³ Mayo Clinic states that “tinnitus can’t be cured for some people.”⁴ The NIH’s National Institute on Deafness states that “there are no medications specifically for treating tinnitus.”⁵ The World Health Organization, in a March 2026 statement, states that “there is no definitive cure for tinnitus” and notes that no pharmacological treatments have been shown effective.⁶

The cause is on the label and the cure is denied on the same website. The contradiction is the establishment’s, not the reader’s.

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The Damage Report

To understand why so many things produce the same symptom, the chamber that produces the symptom needs to be described.

The cochlea is a fluid-filled spiral the size of a pea, set in the temporal bone behind the ear canal. Inside it sit approximately 15,000 specialized cells. Three rows of about 12,000 outer hair cells act as the mechanical amplifier, moving in response to sound through the action of a protein called prestin. A single row of about 3,500 inner hair cells does the actual sensory work, converting fluid movement into the electrical signal that travels to the brain. These cells do not regenerate in mammals. Each one lost is lost permanently.

The cochlea has one feature that distinguishes it from almost every other structure in the body. It is supplied by a single end-artery with no collateral circulation. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis in Neurosurgical Review by Tempski and colleagues pooled 33 anatomical studies covering 3,778 arteries and found that the labyrinthine artery most commonly arises as a branch of the anterior inferior cerebellar artery, with a mean diameter of approximately 0.2 millimeters.⁷ There is no second route. If the labyrinthine artery is compromised by embolism, vasospasm, atherosclerotic narrowing, or anything else that reduces flow, the inner ear has no backup. The tissue downstream begins to fail within minutes.

What that single artery feeds is among the most metabolically demanding tissue in the body. The stria vascularis, a thin epithelial structure lining the lateral wall of the cochlear duct, generates and maintains an electrical potential of approximately +80 millivolts in the surrounding endolymph fluid. For comparison, the resting potential of an ordinary nerve cell is about -70 millivolts. The strial potential is the largest sustained extracellular electrical charge anywhere in the human body. The hair cells depend on it. Without it, no sound is transduced. The stria vascularis is dense with capillaries, and roughly 57 to 82% of total cochlear blood flow passes through it.

The hair cells themselves have no direct blood supply. Liu and colleagues at Uppsala, in a 2020 paper in Scientific Reports mapping the cochlear microvasculature, showed the surrounding vascular network and the absence of vessels reaching the hair cell rows themselves.⁸ The cells depend on diffusion from surrounding fluids and supporting cells for the oxygen and nutrients they need. They sit in a chemically distinct compartment, bathed above by a high-potassium fluid (endolymph) and below by a high-sodium fluid (perilymph). Any disturbance of the chemistry, the electrical potential, the blood flow, or the supporting cells reaches them within hours.

The blood-labyrinth barrier, the cochlear equivalent of the blood-brain barrier, normally limits what reaches the cochlea from the bloodstream. It is not impermeable. Aminoglycoside antibiotics enter hair cells through the very opening that sound itself uses, called the mechano-electrical transduction channel. Cisplatin enters through copper transporters and through other channels that open during inflammation. Salicylate binds directly to prestin, the protein that makes the outer hair cells move, and shuts down their motion within minutes of reaching the bloodstream.

This is what the FDA label means when it says ototoxicity. The label does not explain what the drug does to the chamber, but the chamber, once understood, explains why so many drugs produce the same symptom.

A single end-artery feeds a chamber of fifteen thousand non-regenerating cells, holding the body’s largest sustained electrical generator behind a barrier that the most prescribed medications routinely cross. The cochlea was not designed to register every insult that reaches the bloodstream. It was simply built into the smallest possible casing with the smallest possible supply line, and now sits at the receiving end of an industrial, pharmaceutical, electromagnetic, and acoustic environment it was never built to absorb.

When this structure is hurt, it does what every hurt tissue does. It signals. The available signal to hair cells is firing, and the brain registers that firing as sound.

The Drug Record

The list runs to hundreds. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association classifies “more than 200” medications as ototoxic.⁹ A 2020 reference review by Rizk and colleagues in Pharmacotherapy identified 194 systemically administered medications with documented ototoxic effects.¹⁰ A 2024 review in Frontiers in Pharmacology by Reynard and Thai-Van estimated 150 to 600 marketed drugs with ototoxic potential, depending on the strictness of the count.¹¹

Cisplatin is the headline exhibit. The platinum atom binds DNA and induces cell death; the drug transformed testicular cancer survival when introduced in the 1970s; and it concentrates in the cochlea and does not leave. A 2018 announcement from the National Cancer Institute reported that 40 to 80% of adults and at least 50% of children treated with platinum chemotherapy experience permanent hearing loss.¹² The 2017 Breglio paper cited earlier showed cisplatin still present in human and mouse cochleae years to decades after treatment ended. The drug saves the patient and deafens them. Both outcomes are written on the same approval document.

Aminoglycoside antibiotics make the second class. The Pfizer gentamicin label states plainly that “aminoglycoside-induced ototoxicity is usually irreversible.”¹³ The NIH’s own genetics summary on the MT-RNR1 mitochondrial variant reports adult hearing-loss rates of 20 to 63% following aminoglycoside therapy, with rates as high as 57% in pediatric populations.¹⁴ Topical aminoglycoside ear drops in patients with perforated eardrums have been documented to cause permanent deafness through the round window membrane.

Loop diuretics make a third class. Furosemide, bumetanide and ethacrynic acid block the ion pump in the stria vascularis that maintains the +80 millivolt charge the cochlea depends on. The result is rapid swelling of the strial tissue, collapse of the electrical potential, and a temporary hearing shift that is usually reversible. The shift can become permanent in kidney impairment or when these drugs are combined with aminoglycosides or platinum drugs.

Salicylates and the non-steroidal anti-inflammatories form the fourth class, and they include aspirin. Mongan and colleagues established the dose-response curve in 1973 in JAMA, finding that tinnitus consistently appeared at an average serum salicylate concentration of 29.5 mg/dL.¹⁵ The clinical adage that derives from this work is the instruction to push the dose to tinnitus, then back off slightly. The ringing is the dosing instruction. A 1993 review in Drug Safety by Brien reported salicylate concentrations associated with documented ototoxicity ranging from 19.6 to over 67 mg/dL across the literature.¹⁶ Salicylate competitively binds prestin and reduces cochlear blood flow within minutes of reaching the bloodstream. Most of this is reversible. Some of it is not. A 2014 case report describes bilateral sudden sensorineural hearing loss following aspirin overdose with persistent tinnitus a year after exposure ended.

Curhan and colleagues, working through the Harvard cohorts, reported in American Journal of Medicine in 2010 that regular use of aspirin, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, or acetaminophen each significantly raised the risk of hearing loss in men, with hazard ratios climbing to 1.99 for acetaminophen in men under fifty.¹⁷ The same research group reported in Journal of General Internal Medicine in 2022 that women under sixty using moderate-dose aspirin six or seven days per week had a 16% elevated risk of developing persistent tinnitus.¹⁸ These are not obscure compounds. They are the over-the-counter analgesics in every bathroom cabinet in the Western world.

Quinine and the antimalarial family produce the syndrome called cinchonism, named after the cinchona bark from which quinine was first extracted in the seventeenth century. Cinchonism is defined by tinnitus, headache, nausea, blurred vision, and vertigo. The StatPearls reference notes that cinchonism appears at plasma quinine concentrations above 5 mg/L and that permanent visual and auditory loss can occur above 10 to 15 mg/L.¹⁹ Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine produce dose-related reversible tinnitus that can become permanent with cumulative high-dose exposure. Mefloquine, marketed as Lariam and given to military personnel and travelers, received an FDA boxed warning on 29 July 2013 for serious neurologic and psychiatric side effects including tinnitus and disequilibrium that may be permanent.²⁰

Beyond these classes, the list extends to the macrolide antibiotics, where the azithromycin label warns of reversible sensorineural hearing loss after high-dose or prolonged therapy. It extends to the phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors, where the FDA in October 2007 required sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil labels to add a warning of sudden hearing loss based on post-marketing reports.²¹ It extends to the SSRI antidepressants, where case reports of tinnitus induction with sertraline and paroxetine sit alongside the off-label use of the same drugs to manage tinnitus distress in the patients those drugs helped produce.

To this pharmaceutical record must be added the chemical record. The CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health reports that approximately 22 million American workers are exposed to ototoxic chemicals at work each year.²² The list includes industrial solvents such as toluene, xylene, styrene, and trichloroethylene, alongside carbon monoxide, lead, mercury, and arsenic. The mechanism is the same. The bloodstream carries them to the one artery feeding the chamber that registers them.

Herbert Shelton’s reading of this remains accurate. The strange delusion long hugged by medicine, he wrote, is that “poisons can be both our bane and our boon.”²³ The drug labels confirm both.

The Acoustic Record

The second insult is physical. Sound that exceeds a certain intensity damages hair cells directly, through mechanical and metabolic stress.

NIOSH’s recommended exposure limit, established in its 1998 Criteria Document, is 85 dBA averaged over an eight-hour workday, with a 3-decibel exchange rate.²⁴ The agency calculated that 8% of workers exposed at 85 dBA over a 40-year working lifetime would develop material hearing impairment. At 90 dBA, the figure rises to 25%.

OSHA’s permissible exposure limit, codified in 29 CFR 1910.95, is 90 dBA averaged over an eight-hour workday, with a 5-decibel exchange rate.²⁵ Because decibels are logarithmic, the 5-decibel difference in the limit and the 5-decibel versus 3-decibel exchange rate together mean that a worker can lawfully experience approximately eight times the noise dose NIOSH considers safe. The same federal government issues both the recommendation and the enforceable rule. The recommendation that would protect workers has no legal force, while the rule that has legal force does not protect them.

NIOSH itself reports that 22 million American workers are exposed to hazardous noise each year, alongside the 22 million exposed to ototoxic chemicals.²² Roughly one in nine American workers has hearing difficulty. One in thirteen has tinnitus.

The military population is the largest cohort for which the data is unambiguous. The Veterans Benefits Administration Annual Benefits Report for fiscal year 2023 documents 2,944,093 American veterans receiving service-connected disability compensation for tinnitus as of 30 September 2023.²⁶ Tinnitus is the number-one service-connected disability in the entire VA system. The number of new compensation recipients in fiscal year 2023 alone was 220,261. The VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for Tinnitus, published in June 2024, names the causes plainly. Auditory injuries in service members are associated with occupational exposures to loud noise, with exposures to chemicals such as solvents, and with acoustic trauma from bombs, blasts, and traumatic brain injury.²⁷

The Department of Defense knows exactly what caused these injuries. It issued the rifles, the artillery, the jet engines, and the solvents. It deployed the personnel and now records the casualties. The medical establishment that treats those casualties tells them the cause of their tinnitus is not always clear.

The mechanism of acoustic damage is now understood at the synaptic level. A 2009 paper by Kujawa and Liberman at Harvard, published in Journal of Neuroscience, demonstrated in mice that brief noise exposures producing only temporary threshold shifts (hearing that returned to apparently normal levels within days) nonetheless caused permanent loss of more than 40% of the synapses between inner hair cells and auditory nerve fibers in basal cochlear regions.²⁸ The audiogram looked normal. The cochlea had been silently stripped of its sensory connections. This phenomenon is now called cochlear synaptopathy or hidden hearing loss. The standard hearing test does not detect it. The ringing detects it.

The reader who has stood next to a band amplifier, fired a rifle without hearing protection, worked construction or manufacturing or aviation, or simply listened to personal audio devices at volume for years has done a version of the same thing. The WHO has stated that more than one billion people aged 12 to 35 are at risk of hearing loss from prolonged exposure to loud sounds, especially personal audio devices.²⁹ The next decade will register what the last decade did. The cochlea keeps the ledger.

The Metabolic Record

The third insult is internal. The terrain that sustains the cochlea, meaning the bloodstream that reaches it and the chemistry that keeps the stria vascularis polarized at +80 millivolts, depends on the nutritional and metabolic state of the body that contains it. When that terrain deteriorates, the cochlea is among the first organs to register the failure.

The strongest figures come from a 2004 paper by Lavinsky and colleagues in the International Tinnitus Journal, examining a cohort of patients diagnosed with so-called idiopathic tinnitus, meaning tinnitus of officially unknown cause. The authors reported that “between 84 and 92% of patients with idiopathic tinnitus present with hyperinsulinemia.”³⁰ Hyperinsulinemia is the metabolic state characteristic of insulin resistance, the precursor to type 2 diabetes, and a marker of dietary excess; it is defined by fasting insulin levels above 30 microunits per milliliter or by elevated postprandial sums. In Lavinsky’s cohort, patients who followed a dietary correction protocol were 5.34 times more likely to improve than those who did not, with a 95% confidence interval of 1.85 to 15.37 and statistical significance at the conventional level.

This is the cause of “idiopathic” tinnitus in roughly nine out of ten patients in that study. It is hiding in plain sight in the medical literature. It is not idiopathic. It is dietary. The mechanism is reasonably understood. Hyperinsulinemia and chronic hyperglycemia reduce the activity of the strial ion pump that maintains the endocochlear potential, and impair flow through the smallest blood vessels in the inner ear. A 2025 meta-analysis in Biomolecules and Biomedicine by Luo and colleagues pooled twelve studies covering 2,277,719 participants and found a significant association between diabetes mellitus and tinnitus, with an odds ratio of 1.18 and a 95% confidence interval of 1.06 to 1.31.³¹ The figure is conservative because it averages diabetic populations of varying severity. Lavinsky’s earlier-stage hyperinsulinemic patients show the relationship in higher relief.

The vitamin B12 picture compounds this. A 1993 paper by Shemesh and colleagues in American Journal of Otolaryngology studied 113 army personnel with tinnitus, noise-induced hearing loss, or normal hearing. Vitamin B12 deficiency, defined by blood levels at or below 250 picograms per milliliter, was found in 47% of the tinnitus-and-hearing-loss group, in 27% of the hearing-loss-only group, and in 19% of the normal-hearing controls.³² The authors observed improvement in tinnitus following B12 replacement in a subset of patients. B12 is needed to build and maintain the protective sheath around nerve cells, including the cochlear nerve. Long-term deficiency strips that sheath away.

Magnesium has a more contested but mechanistically coherent place in the story. Attias and colleagues in 2004 ran a double-blind placebo-controlled crossover trial on twenty young male subjects, finding that oral magnesium aspartate at 122 milligrams of elemental magnesium per day for ten days significantly reduced noise-induced temporary threshold shifts compared with placebo.³³ Magnesium blocks the NMDA receptor, regulates vasodilation, and antagonizes the calcium-driven mechanisms by which loud sound and ototoxic drugs damage hair cells. No Cochrane-grade randomized trial has been conducted to test magnesium as a treatment for established chronic tinnitus. The study that would settle this question has never been done.

Cardiovascular and circulatory contributors round out the metabolic picture. The Blue Mountains Hearing Study, an Australian population cohort followed by Gopinath and colleagues, reported in 2010 that hypertension and prior stroke significantly predicted incident tinnitus in older adults.³⁴ Atherosclerotic narrowing of the carotid and vertebrobasilar circulation, the supply system that feeds the labyrinthine artery, has been documented as a cause of pulsatile tinnitus (tinnitus that pulses in time with the heartbeat) in extensive case series.

A diet that drives insulin too high, depletes the B12 and magnesium the nerve and the strial pump need, and accelerates vascular disease produces every upstream condition the cochlea registers as damage. The ringing follows.

The Electromagnetic Record

The fourth insult is the most contested and the evidence for it is the weakest. Honesty requires saying so. What follows is a careful account of what the evidence does and does not support.

George Beard described a clinical syndrome in 1869 that he named neurasthenia.³⁵ Its core features were headache, dizziness, tinnitus, palpitations, panic attacks, and exhaustion. Beard and his contemporaries observed that the condition spread along the routes of railroads and telegraph lines. Arthur Firstenberg’s history of electrification, The Invisible Rainbow, traces the close correspondence between waves of new electrical infrastructure and waves of neurasthenia-like illness, including the events of 1889 and 1918.³⁶

The Soviet and Eastern European occupational medicine literature of the 1950s through 1970s described a similar syndrome in radar workers, calling it variously radiofrequency sickness, microwave syndrome, or neurocirculatory dystonia. The symptom cluster again included headache, fatigue, sleep disorder, autonomic dysregulation, and tinnitus. The Lilienfeld study of US embassy personnel in Moscow, exposed to low-level microwave irradiation between 1976 and 1978, documented health effects above baseline that have been the subject of decades of contested reanalysis. A 2015 review by Hardell and Nilsson in Reviews on Environmental Health traces what they call the historical continuity between the Soviet syndrome and modern electromagnetic hypersensitivity.³⁷

The modern literature on radiofrequency exposure and tinnitus is mixed. An Austrian case-control study by Hutter and colleagues, published in 2010 in Occupational and Environmental Medicine, compared 100 chronic tinnitus patients with 100 matched controls and found a significantly elevated odds ratio of 1.95 for tinnitus among those who had used mobile phones for four or more years, with the 95% confidence interval running from 1.00 to 3.80.³⁸ The lower bound brushes the null. The finding is real but modest. A 2012 cohort study from Switzerland by Frei and colleagues, the QUALIFEX project, followed 1,375 randomly selected adults and found no association between everyday-life radiofrequency exposure and the development of tinnitus or non-specific symptoms.³⁹

The WHO replaced the term electromagnetic hypersensitivity in 2005 with the cumbersome label idiopathic environmental intolerance attributed to electromagnetic fields, conceding that the symptoms are real while denying that the attribution to electromagnetic fields has been established. Provocation studies under blinded conditions have generally failed to demonstrate that self-identified sensitive individuals can detect electromagnetic field presence above chance. This is a real finding and an honest piece of evidence against a simple causal model.

What the literature does not contain is the study that would settle the question. An adequately powered, long-duration, dosimetry-controlled cohort study of chronic low-level radiofrequency exposure and inner-ear symptoms has never been conducted. The acute provocation studies that exist cannot answer the chronic-exposure question. The available evidence is consistent with a small contributing effect from chronic exposure, with confounding by nocebo, prior attribution, and pre-existing anxiety contributing further to the symptom report.

The terrain reading is that the inner ear, an organ that operates on the smallest electrical signals the body uses, sits inside a population now bathed in an artificial electromagnetic environment of orders of magnitude greater intensity than existed a century ago. Whether this contributes to the rising prevalence of tinnitus cannot be established with present data. The studies that would establish it have not been funded. This is itself part of the case being made later in this essay.

The Phantom That Is Not Phantom

The official model of tinnitus in 2026 is that the percept is generated centrally, in the brain, as a maladaptive response to reduced peripheral input. The model is called central gain, or homeostatic plasticity. It holds that subclinical cochlear damage, often invisible to standard audiometry, reduces the afferent signal traveling up the auditory nerve, that central auditory pathways respond by raising their gain (the way a microphone raises its sensitivity when the signal weakens), and that the resulting hyperactivity is perceived as phantom sound.

The model has support. A 2023 paper by Vasilkov and colleagues at Mass Eye and Ear, published in Scientific Reports, examined normal-hearing subjects with chronic tinnitus and found reduced cochlear nerve responses, weaker middle-ear muscle reflexes, and central auditory hyperactivity consistent with the central-gain account.⁴⁰ The authors interpreted the results as supporting the model.

The model has also failed to replicate in careful studies. Gilles and colleagues in 2016 examined young adults with tinnitus and normal audiograms and found no evidence of the peripheral neural deficits the synaptopathy account requires. Guest and colleagues in 2017, in Hearing Research, examined the same question with auditory brainstem response amplitudes and reported tinnitus associated with noise exposure history but no evidence of cochlear synaptopathy as conventionally measured.⁴¹ Several studies have found reduced rather than increased ABR Wave V amplitudes in tinnitus subjects, which contradicts a simple central-gain interpretation.

McFerran and colleagues, writing in 2019 in Frontiers in Neuroscience, named the field’s actual position. The mechanism of tinnitus has not been established. Most existing knowledge comes from animal or computer modeling, and the means to identify the disease process in an individual patient does not exist.⁴²

The central-gain model has done something useful for the establishment beyond explaining nothing. It relocates the lesion. The damage moves from the cochlea, where industry put it, to the brain, where industry is innocent. The drug label can name ototoxicity at 31%. The medical website can call the cause unclear. The pharmaceutical pathway to the brain remains open and unindicted. A phantom generated by central pathways is amenable to treatment with the same SSRI and anticonvulsant pharmacopoeia that produces ear symptoms in the first place.

Nothing about the cochlea is phantom. The 15,000 hair cells either work or they do not. When they are battered by drugs, by noise, by metabolic collapse, or by electromagnetic interference with the smallest currents they conduct, they fire. The brain receives the firing. The mind perceives the sound. Nothing in that sequence is mysterious to anyone who has read the anatomy.

The phantom is in the explanation, not in the ear.

The Cure That Was Never Sought

The question of why an organ of known structure, vulnerable to documented insults and registering a measurable physiological signal, has no available cure is answered most clearly by the field itself.

McFerran, Stockdale, Holme, Large, and Baguley published a paper in 2019 titled, simply, “Why Is There No Cure for Tinnitus?” The authors listed the impediments. Prevalence figures vary by an order of magnitude across studies. The definition of tinnitus is unclear and the subtypes may require different treatments. No biomarkers exist and no objective measures are available. The placebo effect in tinnitus trials is very large. The pathophysiology is unclear and animal models do not translate to humans. And, in their summary phrase, “the pharmaceutical industry cannot see a clear pathway to distribute their products.”⁴²

That last clause names the operating principle. The funding figures confirm it. Between 2009 and 2011, the National Institutes of Health spent an average of $913 million per year on diabetes research. In the same period, hearing disorders received $214 million per year, of which $5 million per year went to tinnitus projects.⁴² The condition affects more than 740 million adults globally, according to a 2022 meta-analysis by Jarach and colleagues in JAMA Neurology that found a pooled adult prevalence of 14.4%.⁴³ The same paper reports that more than 120 million people experience tinnitus as a major problem in their lives. Five million dollars per year. Less than one cent per affected person per year.

The patient-experience figures, summarized by McFerran from a survey by Husain and colleagues, complete the picture. When asked how effectively their healthcare provider managed their tinnitus, 82.6% of respondents reported “not at all effectively” or “not very effectively.” Only 3.5% described their treatment as “very” or “extremely” effective.⁴²

The American Academy of Otolaryngology published its Clinical Practice Guideline on Tinnitus in 2014, the authoritative document in the field.⁴⁴ The guideline issued explicit recommendations against routine medications, against dietary supplements including Ginkgo biloba and melatonin and zinc, against transcranial magnetic stimulation, and against antidepressants and anticonvulsants for routine treatment. The guideline recommended educational counseling, hearing-aid evaluation, and cognitive behavioral therapy. The reader looking for what the guideline recommends against discovers that it recommends against essentially every intervention proposed to address the condition itself, while recommending interventions aimed at the patient’s reaction to it. The chair of the panel, Sujana Chandrasekhar, was a consultant or advisor for two cochlear-implant manufacturers and received clinical research funding from a tinnitus-device company. Several other panel members carried similar disclosures, listed in the guideline itself.

This is the architecture of suppression. There is no money in a cure. The drug industry sees no profitable pathway, the advisory bodies recommend against every intervention except behavioral adjustment, and the funding asymmetry buries the question. The phantom-sound hypothesis relocates the lesion away from the most prescribed drug classes in medicine, and the population continues to be exposed, daily, to the four insults that produce the symptom in the first place.

What McFerran’s paper called impediments are not impediments. They are the design of an investigation that was never serious about finding the answer.

What the Ringing Is

The cochlea has only one signal available. When its cells are damaged by drugs deposited in the tissue, by acoustic battering, by metabolic collapse of the stria vascularis, or by reduced flow through the single artery that feeds it, the cells fire. The brain perceives the firing as sound.

The medical establishment names the signal a phantom. The pharmaceutical industry has no cure to sell, and the funding goes elsewhere.

The reader who has tinnitus is not hearing a phantom. The sound is a report from a small chamber of approximately 15,000 cells, supplied by a single artery, holding the largest sustained electrical charge in the body, and sitting downstream of the pharmaceutical, acoustic, metabolic, and electromagnetic environment of modern life.

The cochlea is not mysterious. It is uniquely exposed. What is mysterious is a system that documents the cause across drug labels, regulatory exposure data, metabolic literature, and funding distribution, and then declares the cause unknown.

The ringing is the record of that documented damage.

Explain It To A Six Year Old

Imagine a small room inside your head, smaller than a marble, with about fifteen thousand tiny hairs growing inside it. The hairs move when sound comes in, and that movement is how you hear. The room has only one tiny pipe bringing it food and oxygen. There is no other way in.

Now imagine four kinds of things that can hurt the room. The first is poison, including medicines that doctors give people to help with other problems but that also reach the room through the pipe and hurt the hairs. The second is loud noise, like guns and engines and music played too loud, which bends the hairs until some of them break. The third is bad food and not enough good vitamins, which means the room runs out of energy and cannot work properly. The fourth is invisible electrical waves all around us now, which the room may also feel because it runs on its own very tiny electricity.

When the hairs are hurt, they cannot scream or cry. The only thing they can do is make a noise that the brain hears even when there is no sound outside the head. That noise is ringing.

Doctors call this ringing a mystery. It is not a mystery. It is the room telling you something is hurting it.

References

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