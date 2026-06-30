Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
2h

What Is Tamiflu?

A herd culling bioweapon.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
1h

Modern medicine treats symptoms of things by chemically altering things. This is most evident in virology and contagion theory of disease.

It's like playing a game and using a cheat code to look like you have more life points but in reality the character is weak and bugs are introduced.

https://barn0346.substack.com/p/we-are-miseducated-about-our-bodies

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