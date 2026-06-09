Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is officially defined as “the sudden death of an infant under one year of age, which remains unexplained after a thorough case investigation, including performance of a complete autopsy, examination of the death scene, and review of the clinical history.”¹

By its own definition, it is a non-explanation. A baby cannot be diagnosed with SIDS while alive. SIDS cannot kill a baby. The category exists to receive deaths whose cause cannot be officially acknowledged.

Before 1969, this category did not exist. Before organized vaccination programs expanded in the 1960s, what was then called crib death was so rare that it was not mentioned in infant mortality statistics.² The term Sudden Infant Death Syndrome was created in 1969 in response to a rise in unexplained infant deaths that coincided with expanded vaccination campaigns. By 1972, SIDS had become the leading cause of post-neonatal mortality in the United States, the leading cause of death between 28 days and one year of age.³ A category that had not existed three years earlier had become the dominant verdict on dead infants.

There are 130 official ways for an infant to die, as categorized in the International Classification of Diseases. There is no official way to die from a vaccine. That classification was removed in 1979.⁴ Medical examiners working since then have been given a manual that contains every imaginable cause of infant death except the one that the public record, the manufacturer’s own clinical trial data, and a half-century of clustering evidence all point to.

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Before SIDS Existed

The 1967 Pediatrics review by Maria Valdes-Dapena examined the world literature on sudden unexpected infant deaths from 1954 to 1966. The review documented a rising phenomenon in industrialized nations, with the author professing herself “woefully ignorant” of the cause.⁵ The deaths were already occurring. They had not yet been categorized.

A causal connection to vaccination was made early. Within fifteen years of the Valdes-Dapena review, William Torch presented findings at the 1982 American Academy of Neurology Conference identifying DPT vaccination as a potential cause of the deaths the new category had been created to receive.⁶ The category was new. The deaths were not. What was new was the schedule that produced them and the institutional naming that made them legible only as a syndrome of unknown origin.

In 1969, when the term Sudden Infant Death Syndrome was created, the United States was four years past the introduction of the measles vaccine and five years past the licensing of the oral polio vaccine. DPT was being administered at expanded coverage. Mumps and rubella vaccines had been licensed. The childhood schedule was growing rapidly. Pre-1969, organized vaccination of infants was limited; crib death was rare and unstratified.² The temporal alignment between the expansion of the schedule and the creation of the category to absorb the resulting deaths went unnoticed because nobody was looking. There was no institutional reason to look.

In 1973, the National Center for Health Statistics, operated by the CDC, created a new cause-of-death category specifically for SIDS.² Certifiers were required to use it. By the late 1970s, the institutional infrastructure was nearly complete. What remained was the elimination of the alternative.

The 1979 revision of the International Classification of Diseases eliminated all cause-of-death classifications associated with vaccination.⁴ Previous versions of the ICD had listed “prophylactic inoculation and vaccination” as a separate cause-of-death category, with subcategories for deaths caused by specific vaccines. The 1979 revision and every subsequent update removed these. Since 1979, medical certifiers have had no code to assign vaccine-related deaths to. They are required, by the structure of the manual they use, to assign the death to a different category.

The asymmetry this produces is striking. The same federal government that maintains the ICD code structure also operates the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, established by the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. As of May 2021, the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program had awarded more than $4.5 billion in compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths.⁷ The federal government, in one capacity, compensates families for deaths caused by vaccines. The same federal government, in another capacity, removes the cause-of-death code that would allow those deaths to be officially documented in mortality statistics. The compensation requires the cause; the mortality statistics deny it. Both are operated by the same institution.

This structure has been in place for forty-six years. Every infant death that has occurred in temporal proximity to vaccination since 1979 has been recorded under a different code than the one that would name what happened. SIDS, “accidental suffocation,” “unknown cause,” “unspecified viral disease,” “diseases of the blood,” “cardiac arrest,” and “shaken baby syndrome” are among the 130 categories that have absorbed these deaths.² The codes operate as containers. The volume of what they contain has grown as the schedule has grown.

The Pattern That Should Not Exist

The strongest single piece of evidence for what SIDS contains is the temporal distribution of infant deaths relative to vaccination. Neil Miller’s 2021 analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database, published in Toxicology Reports, examined 2,605 infant deaths reported between 1990 and 2019.⁸ The findings were specific and statistically definitive.

Of all reported infant deaths, 58% occurred within three days of vaccination, and 78.3% occurred within seven days. For the subset of deaths labeled SIDS specifically, 51% occurred within three days and 75.5% within seven days. The highest single-day count was day two after vaccination, with 760 reported infant deaths. The expected count for any single day if the deaths were randomly distributed across the sixty-day post-vaccination window analyzed would be approximately 43. Day two showed a 69-fold elevation over chance.⁸

The statistical significance was p < 0.00001. The probability that the observed clustering occurred by chance is less than one in 100,000.

In concrete terms: each day represents 0.27% of the year, and a seven-day window represents 1.9% of the year. If infant deaths bore no temporal relationship to vaccination, the proportion of deaths falling within seven days of a vaccination event would approximate the proportion of days the window represents. The observed figure is 78.3%. That is forty-one times the baseline expectation. The biological mechanism describes how the deaths occur. The temporal density demonstrates that they occur because of the intervention they cluster around.

The pattern was identified before Miller’s analysis. In 1982, William Torch presented data on seventy SIDS cases reported in Nevada. 6.5% of infants died within twelve hours of DPT vaccination, 13% within twenty-four hours, 26% within three days, and 37%, 61%, and 70% within one, two, and three weeks respectively.⁶ The clustering was visible in 1982. It has been visible for forty-three years.

In 1987, Alexander Walker of the Boston University Medical Center and the Harvard School of Public Health published findings in the American Journal of Public Health on US children born between 1972 and 1983 who received the diphtheria-tetanus-whole cell pertussis vaccine. Infants weighing more than 2,500 grams at birth experienced 7.3 times more SIDS within three days of DTP vaccination than during a period starting thirty days after vaccination. The 95% confidence interval ranged from 1.7 to 31.⁹ The lead author was affiliated with Harvard and the finding was published in a major public health journal. The institutional reaction was silence.

The manufacturer’s own data confirms what the epidemiological data shows. A confidential GlaxoSmithKline clinical study report on the hexavalent vaccine, made publicly available by an Italian court, documented that 65 of 67 sudden infant deaths occurring during the trial (97%) occurred within the first ten days after vaccination. Just two deaths occurred in the next ten days.¹⁰ Across the manufacturer’s own data, 62.7% of sudden infant deaths occurred within three days of vaccination and 89.6% within seven days. Six of the eight sudden deaths in children during their second year of life occurred within three days of vaccination.¹⁰ The manufacturer concluded that the vaccine did not increase the risk of sudden death. European regulators accepted the conclusion.

Independent autopsy findings confirm the relationship at the level of individual cases. Zinka and colleagues, publishing in Vaccine in 2006, documented six cases of sudden infant death occurring within forty-eight hours of hexavalent vaccination. Autopsies showed unusual neuropathology in the brains of these infants. The authors calculated a 13-fold increase in the risk of sudden death after hexavalent vaccination compared with an earlier period before the multi-dose vaccine was available.¹¹ D’Errico and colleagues, in 2008, examined a three-month-old infant who died within twenty-four hours of hexavalent vaccination. They concluded that acute respiratory failure due to post-vaccination shock was the cause of death.¹² Ottaviani and colleagues, in Virchows Archiv in 2006, documented a separate case of sudden infant death shortly after hexavalent vaccination, identifying the vaccine as the likely trigger of the lethal outcome.¹³

In 1978 and 1979, eleven infants in Tennessee died within eight days of DPT vaccination. Five died within twenty-four hours. Nine of the eleven had received their vaccine from the same lot, Wyeth Lot #64201.² A subsequent investigation confirmed a greater-than-expected relationship between the lot and the deaths. The FDA initially stated that a causal relationship could not be totally excluded. Later statements walked this back to “experts did not find evidence of a cause-effect relationship.” The CDC ultimately classified the deaths as coincidence.² Internal memos from the manufacturer, surfaced afterward, revealed a new shipping policy: no geographical location would receive all of its DPT vaccine from a single lot, ensuring that any future clustering would be statistically diluted across regions. The structural ability to detect hot lots was deliberately broken.

In a 2017 case before the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, the Special Master awarded compensation to the parents of a four-month-old infant who died the day after receiving seven vaccines. The ruling concluded that vaccines “likely did play a critical role in this child’s death” by stimulating inflammatory cytokines that suppressed the respiratory system and prevented normal response to carbon dioxide accumulation.¹⁴ The vaccine court awarded the compensation. The death certificate listed something else.

The Brainstem and the Empty Autopsy

The clustering data demonstrates that the deaths occur. The mechanism explains how, and the convergence of two independent mechanistic accounts on the same anatomical target, the brainstem respiratory control region, also explains why the autopsy finds nothing.

The first account begins with what aluminum does in tissue. Aluminum adjuvants are present in multiple vaccines administered during the first eighteen months of life, including hepatitis B, DTaP, Hib (some formulations), pneumococcal conjugate, and hepatitis A.¹⁵ The total dose of injected aluminum received by a fully vaccinated child has approximately quadrupled since the 1980s, from around 1,000 micrograms by age eighteen months under the schedule in place before the 1986 NCVIA to over 4,000 micrograms today.¹⁵ Aluminum is biopersistent. Gherardi and colleagues, publishing in Frontiers in Neurology in 2015, documented that aluminum hydroxide particles persist at injection sites and undergo slow CCL2-dependent translocation from muscle to brain via macrophage transport.¹⁶ Christopher Exley’s work in 2018 documented elevated aluminum levels in the brain tissue of individuals diagnosed with autism, demonstrating that injected aluminum reaches and persists in the brain.¹⁷ Khan and colleagues in 2013 documented the mechanical pathway of this translocation: biopersistent particles taken up by phagocytes, transported through lymphatic and circulatory routes, deposited in distant tissues including the central nervous system.¹⁸ Yao and colleagues, in 2015, showed that hepatitis B vaccination of postnatal rats modulates hippocampal synaptic plasticity and produces a four-fold elevation in the inflammatory cytokine IL-6, demonstrating that the vaccines themselves, not just isolated aluminum, produce these effects in the developing brain.¹⁹

When an infant receives multiple aluminum-containing vaccines simultaneously, the inflammatory cascade is rapid and substantial. Microglia in the brainstem become activated. Activated microglia release glutamate and other excitotoxic compounds, along with pro-inflammatory cytokines, into the surrounding tissue.²⁰ The brainstem contains the respiratory control center. When microglial activation in this region releases excitotoxins, the infant’s breathing is suppressed. If the suppression is severe enough and sustained enough, the infant stops breathing. The neuropathologist Dr. Douglas Miller, in expert testimony cited in the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program ruling and Neil Miller’s 2021 analysis, described how vaccine-induced inflammatory cytokines act as neuromodulators in the infant medulla, producing an abnormal response to accumulating carbon dioxide and disorganizing respiratory control.⁸

This explains the first part of the autopsy’s silence. The pathologist who examines a baby that has died of inflammatory respiratory failure is looking for visible tissue damage: discrete lesions, hemorrhage, structural anomaly. The mechanism described does not produce visible damage in the timeframe required for death. Microglial activation triggers the excitotoxin release, the respiratory center fails, and the infant dies before any histological signature of the cytokine surge would form.²⁰ The pathologist sees a baby that has stopped breathing for no apparent reason. The cause is dispersed at a biochemical timescale the autopsy cannot resolve.

The second account begins from a different starting point and arrives at the same anatomical region. Andrew Moulden, a Canadian neurologist with PhD-level training in clinical-experimental neuropsychology, developed what he called the Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes framework.²¹ Moulden’s central observation was that injected substances disrupt the electrostatic stability of blood flow. Aluminum, which carries a positive trivalent charge, has approximately eighty-four times the agglomeration-inducing capacity of sodium. It is, in industrial terms, a flocculant, the same agent used in water treatment plants to cause suspended particles to clump and settle. Injected into human tissue and bloodstream, aluminum produces the same effect: red blood cells, white blood cells, and other formed elements clump together. The blood sludges.

The microcirculation in the brainstem (the network of capillaries supplying the respiratory control region) operates at a scale where red blood cells must pass through capillaries in single file. When the blood sludges, this single-file passage is obstructed. The result is microscopic ischemia: regions of tissue receiving insufficient oxygen because the blood cannot flow through the capillaries that supply them.²¹

The human body has blood pressure receptors. It does not have blood flow receptors.²¹ This anatomical fact is critical. When microcirculation fails at the capillary level but the larger arteries continue to maintain pressure, no warning signal is generated. The brainstem can be suffering ischemic damage in its watershed end-vascular territories (the most poorly supplied regions, including those controlling automatic respiration) while the body’s monitoring systems detect no problem. The damage is, in Moulden’s analysis, sub-clinical to the body itself.

This explains the second part of the autopsy’s silence. The damage Moulden described occurs at the level of the microcirculation, well below the resolution of conventional neuroimaging. There is no infarct visible on MRI. There is no hemorrhage to find. And in death, the body has no blood flow at all. The difference between sludged microcirculation in life and the post-mortem absence of circulation is not detectable by examination of the dead tissue. The lesion is invisible by structural design.

The two accounts converge on a single anatomical target, the brainstem respiratory control region, by different routes. The inflammatory pathway explains why activated microglia in this region kill the infant. The microcirculation pathway explains why ischemia in this region kills the infant. Both are caused by injected aluminum, both produce respiratory arrest, and neither leaves damage detectable at the resolution the autopsy uses to look.

When the official definition of SIDS requires that death “remain unexplained after a thorough case investigation, including performance of a complete autopsy,” the definition is describing a death that occurred via mechanisms structurally invisible to the investigation it requires. The autopsy comes up empty because the investigation tools cannot see what killed the baby. The verdict of “unexplained” is the predictable output of looking for the wrong kind of damage at a scale the instruments were never designed to resolve.

What Happens When You Remove the Cause

The convergent mechanism predicts a specific real-world outcome: if vaccinations are reduced, delayed, or interrupted, the deaths the SIDS category absorbs should decline. The historical and contemporary record contains multiple natural experiments testing this prediction. Each confirms it.

Japan, 1975. Between 1970 and 1974, Japanese authorities documented thirty-seven sudden infant deaths following pertussis vaccinations. In response, the Japanese government raised the age of DPT vaccination from three months to two years.²² The result, documented across the following decade, was dramatic.

Sudden vaccine-related deaths dropped from 1.47 per million doses to 0.15 per million doses, a 90% decline.²² The category of “sudden death” following vaccination, in the analysis of Cherry and colleagues published in Pediatrics, “disappeared following both whole-cell and acellular vaccines when immunization was delayed until a child was 24 months of age.”²² Japan’s overall infant mortality rate across all causes declined from 12.4 to 5.0 per 1,000 live births over the decade following the schedule change, a 60% improvement.²² The Task Force on Pertussis and Pertussis Immunization that produced the report concluded: “It is clear that delaying the initial vaccination until a child is 24 months, regardless of the type of vaccine, reduces most of the temporally associated severe adverse reactions.”²²

The Japanese experiment did not require a placebo group, randomization, or a controlled trial. It was a real-world intervention with a clear before-state and a clear after-state, with vaccination timing as the single variable change between them. The infant mortality decline cannot plausibly be attributed to anything else. The Japanese government delayed vaccination. Fewer babies died.

COVID lockdowns, 2020. During the early lockdown period of 2020, routine well-child visits were canceled or postponed across many jurisdictions, and childhood vaccination rates declined. An analysis comparing infant deaths in Oregon over the first six months of 2020 against the ten-year average documented a 42% drop in infant deaths during the period when lockdowns were in place and well-baby visits were canceled.²³ Similar patterns were documented elsewhere, alongside an unprecedented decline in premature births, which are themselves linked to vaccination during pregnancy.²⁴ The vaccine safety community had predicted, before the data became available, that the lockdowns would produce a once-in-a-generation natural experiment in reduced SIDS, because if vaccines are the cause, reduced vaccination should produce reduced deaths. The data confirmed the prediction.

Florida, 2021. In the year following the lockdown-driven decline in vaccination compliance, Florida’s childhood vaccination rate dropped from 93.4% to 79.3%. All-cause infant mortality under one year of age decreased by 8.93% during the same period, a reversal of the previous year’s trend.²⁵ The single largest variable that changed in Florida between 2020 and 2021 was vaccination compliance. The infant mortality figure moved in the direction the mechanism predicts.

International comparison. A 2011 study comparing infant mortality rates across the thirty-four nations with the lowest rates found a clear correlation between the number of required childhood vaccines and infant mortality.²⁶ The United States, with the largest childhood schedule among industrialized nations, also has among the highest infant mortality rates among industrialized nations.²⁷ A separate analysis comparing vaccine doses across developed nations found a strong association between dose counts and mortality rates.²⁸ Countries that vaccinate more, more often, earlier, lose more babies.

None of these experiments meets the design specifications of a randomized controlled trial. None of them needs to. Japan’s schedule change was real. The lockdowns were real. Florida’s compliance shift was real. The infant mortality figures are public record. Four independent natural experiments, three of them documented within the past five years, all moving in the direction the convergent mechanism predicts.

How the Category Has Mutated

The institutional response to the visible clustering pattern has been to mutate the category rather than investigate the relationship. The SIDS code was never the only container available. As the visibility of vaccine-induced infant death increased, the institutional pressure to disperse those deaths across multiple cause-of-death codes increased correspondingly.

In 1992, the American Academy of Pediatrics formally recommended that infants be placed supine rather than prone during sleep. The Back to Sleep campaign launched two years later, in 1994.²⁹ The campaign came eight years after the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which had itself been passed in response to congressional hearings in which parents, including Donna Gary, linked DTP vaccination to infant deaths. The Back to Sleep campaign provided an alternative narrative: SIDS was caused by sleep position, not by what was injected into the infant before the sleep occurred.

The SIDS rate appeared to decline. Between 1992 and 2001, the post-neonatal SIDS rate dropped by an average annual rate of 8.6%.² This was presented as a vindication of the sleep-position hypothesis. The numbers told a different story when examined carefully. During the same period, the post-neonatal mortality rate from “suffocation in bed” (ICD-9 code E913.0) increased at an average annual rate of 11.2%.² Sudden, unexplained infant deaths that had been classified as SIDS before the campaign were now being classified as suffocation in bed. The deaths had not declined; the label on the certificate had changed.

The reclassification accelerated. From 1999 through 2015, the US SIDS rate declined 35.8% while infant deaths due to accidental suffocation increased 183.8%.² Approximately 90% of the apparent SIDS decline can be attributed to reclassification rather than reduction.² The category became more porous as institutional pressure to disperse the deaths intensified.

In 2012, the CDC introduced a new umbrella category: Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), which encompasses SIDS along with deaths attributed to suffocation and unknown causes.²⁹ The same year, the Back to Sleep campaign was rebranded as Safe to Sleep. The two institutional moves arrived together: a broader receiving category for the deaths, and a broader messaging framework for displacing their cause. Deaths that the SIDS code might have captured in isolation could now be distributed across three subcategories under the SUID umbrella, each of which can be reclassified independently as institutional preference dictates.

Safe to Sleep expanded the messaging beyond sleep position to a long list of parental responsibilities: avoidance of soft bedding, prohibitions on bed-sharing, recommendations on breastfeeding, pacifier use, smoke exposure, room temperature, swaddling. The messaging was directed disproportionately at African American communities, where SIDS rates are higher. A 2018 analysis of safe sleep public campaign messaging found that 60% of campaign messages used guilt-based framing, placing responsibility for the death on the parent’s behavior in the hours preceding it.²⁹ The campaign installed a moral framework. Parents who lost infants to sudden death were positioned within that framework as having failed it. The cause they had not been told about, the schedule they had complied with, did not appear in the framework anywhere.

In May 2025, the National Institutes of Health terminated the Safe to Sleep campaign.²⁹ The termination came after the 2020-2022 period documented a 12% rise in sudden infant deaths.²⁹ The campaign had operated in its two forms, Back to Sleep and Safe to Sleep, for over three decades without reducing SIDS deaths in any sustained way; the numbers showed reclassification rather than prevention. Its useful institutional life had ended.

The framework Safe to Sleep installed remained operational after the campaign itself was terminated. In June 2025, parents in Allentown, Pennsylvania were charged with felonies for placing their infants in unsafe sleep positions.³⁰ The Defender, reporting on similar cases, documented police charging parents with felonies after their babies died suddenly in their sleep, based on the parents’ alleged failure to follow supine sleeping guidance.³⁰ The guilt-based moral structure Safe to Sleep had installed in 2012 was now providing the legal basis for criminal prosecution in 2025. The criminalization of parents who have lost infants to deaths the system cannot explain has institutional precedent. Sally Clark, a British lawyer, was convicted in 1999 of murdering both of her infant sons, who had died unexpectedly weeks after receiving routine vaccinations. The conviction was overturned in 2003 after the statistical evidence underpinning the prosecution was discredited. She died of acute alcohol poisoning in 2007, in the aftermath.³¹ Her case is one documented historical instance. The June 2025 prosecutions are the contemporary instance of the same dynamic operating in real time.

The trajectory is consistent. Pre-1969, the deaths exist without a category to receive them. In 1969, the SIDS category is created. In 1979, the alternative cause-of-death code, vaccination, is removed from the ICD. In 1994, the Back to Sleep campaign provides a sleep-position narrative. From 1992 through 2025, deaths are reclassified into suffocation and unknown-cause codes as institutional preference shifts. In 2012, SUID broadens the receiving framework and Safe to Sleep broadens the messaging framework. In 2025, the campaign is terminated as its useful institutional life ends, and parents begin to be prosecuted under the framework the campaign installed.

At every stage, the institutional response has been to adjust the receiving infrastructure rather than investigate what is being received. The category mutates because the underlying deaths cannot stop. The schedule cannot be paused without admitting what it does, and the deaths cannot be officially named without admitting the cause. The mutation of the category is the visible trace of the institutional refusal to do either.

What SIDS Is

The official definition of SIDS describes a death that remains unexplained after thorough investigation. The definition is precise. What it describes is a death whose cause is structurally invisible to the investigation required to confirm the absence of explanation. The category exists to receive what the system cannot officially name.

The category did not exist before 1969. It was created in the same period that the childhood vaccination schedule expanded into the population of infants under one year of age. The 1979 ICD revision then eliminated the alternative cause-of-death code; the 1994 Back to Sleep campaign installed the sleep-position narrative; the 2012 SUID expansion broadened the receiving framework and the Safe to Sleep rebrand broadened the messaging framework alongside it. The 2025 campaign termination ended one phase of the construct, and the June 2025 felony prosecutions began another.

The mechanism is understood. Aluminum adjuvants reach the infant brainstem by macrophage transport and slow translocation. Microglia in the respiratory control region activate; excitotoxins release into the breathing center. The same aluminum, through electrostatic agglomeration, sludges the microcirculation supplying the same anatomical region, producing ischemia. Both pathways suppress the infant’s respiration and produce respiratory arrest. Neither leaves damage visible at the resolution the autopsy uses to look.

The infant who dies of SIDS dies of what was injected and what its body could not clear. The autopsy finds nothing because nothing visible was left to find; the death certificate names something else because the manual contains no code for what happened.

SIDS is the name the system gives to the deaths it has built itself not to see.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine grown-ups gave babies a medicine. Some of the babies got really sick after the medicine. A few of them died.

When the grown-ups looked at the babies, they couldn’t find anything wrong with them. The hurt inside was too tiny to see, like a scratch so small you’d need a special magnifying glass for ants to see it.

So the grown-ups said, “We don’t know what happened. It’s a mystery!” And they made up a special name for the mystery. The name was SIDS.

But here’s the thing. The grown-ups do know what happened. They’ve known for a long time. The medicine has something called aluminum in it. Aluminum is the same shiny stuff your sandwich wrap is made of. It’s okay on a sandwich. It’s not okay inside a baby.

The aluminum gets into the part of the brain that tells the baby to breathe. The brain stops working right. The baby stops breathing.

But the grown-ups don’t want to tell anyone, because lots of grown-ups get money from the medicine. So they keep calling it SIDS, the mystery.

When parents started to figure it out, the grown-ups changed the name. They called it “crib death.” Then “SIDS.” Then “SUID.” Now they say the babies suffocated, and sometimes the police take the mommies and daddies to jail, even though they didn’t do anything wrong.

Every time someone gets close to the truth, the grown-ups change the name.

The babies didn’t die from a mystery. They died from the medicine.

SIDS is the name grown-ups use when they don’t want to tell the truth about why a baby died.

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