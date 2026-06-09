Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

As someone who’s also written an article on SIDS, I echo everything here and thank you for the additional info that I didn’t touch on. Definitely agree with Tim’s comment that it’s better described known as 'Sudden Injection Death Syndrome.' Love the callout on the 92 ‘Back to Sleep’ campaign. That was the magic of reclassification.

I’m glad the reclassification piece was called out becuase when you look at, not just SIDS, but other conditions as well, you begin to see this same magic happening everywhere — and I touch on that here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/reclassification-the-magic-trick

Thanks for the post and here’s my work on SIDS as well for anyone interested: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-sids-became-the-perfect-cover

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
1h

SIDS is 'Sudden Injection Death Syndrome'

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