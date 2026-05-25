Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8h

My father healthy till 88, has had all kind of health problems since the shots rolled out. He is now taking a 'low dose leukemia drug'. At 90 he ended up in the hospital after a bad fall, and came home with a bag of 'candy' and there it went down hill. 3 coronas, several colds, 2 bad falls, infections of all kinds, internal bleeding (way too many blood thinners), you name it. I am worried about that leukemia med, but he is now 92. When he passes, everyone will say, BUT he was old!

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AliceJKeen's avatar
AliceJKeen
9h

My friend got what they call Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. She was a bit tired but okay. Then, she was 'diagnosed'. It was plain to see she died after they poisoned her with chemo. Even if she had survived the chemo, it had already damaged the nerves in her feet (she'dhave remained in a wheelchair), and her nervous system, so her body could no longer be in homeostasis. Her blood pressure was all over the place. It was horrific to see. She was previously fit.

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