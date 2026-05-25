Author’s note. The central argument of this essay is not mine. It belongs to Dr Thomas Cowan, who laid it out in his Wednesday webinar of 20 May 2026 in response to a viewer’s question about white blood cells and leukaemia.¹ Cowan’s frame — that the elevated white blood cell count diagnosed as leukaemia is the body’s response to toxic load, not the disease itself; that mainstream medicine treats elevated white cells as a response in every other clinical context and switches the framework only at a threshold it cannot biologically justify; and that the standard treatment poisons the body’s response while leaving the cause untouched — is reproduced here because it deserves wider circulation. The essay extends Cowan’s argument by drawing in evidence from his earlier work in Cancer and the New Biology of Water (2019), from Hal Huggins’s clinical files, from the work of Dawn Lester and David Parker, and from establishment sources whose own admissions undermine the diagnostic framework they sustain.

The essay also operates in two registers. Where it reports what mainstream oncology claims, it uses mainstream language — “mutation,” “oncogene,” “chromosomal abnormality,” “immune system” — because that is the framework being examined. Where it states the terrain position, the language shifts to describe what is actually observed: cells responding to toxic load, marrow producing in proportion to demand, the body’s cleansing and repair processes at work. The two registers serve different functions. The reader should always know which one is operating.

A patient arrives at the emergency department with pain in the lower right abdomen. The doctor orders a complete blood count. The white cell count comes back elevated. The diagnosis is appendicitis. The elevation, every physician will explain, indicates that the body is responding to something happening in the appendix — an inflammation, an irritation, a process the body is working to manage.

Nobody calls it elevated white blood cell disease of the belly.

The same count comes back ten times higher in a different patient, drawn for different reasons. Now the elevation is the disease. Now it has a name: leukemia. Now the cells themselves are the pathology. Now the treatment is to poison the part of the body that produces them until they stop being produced.

Medicine never explains the switch. There is no point in the diagnostic process where it pauses to justify the change in framework. Cowan put the point directly in his webinar: doctors agree and acknowledge that white blood cells are the response. If they wonder whether a patient has an infection, they check the white cell count; if it is elevated, that means the body is responding to something. Nobody in that situation thinks the patient has elevated white blood cell disease. If a patient has pain in the right lower quadrant, doctors check the white cell count; if it is elevated, something is happening in the appendix. Nobody says the patient has elevated white blood cell disease in the belly. But somehow when the number gets high enough, and the poison or the inflammation cannot be identified, medicine switches — without any explanation — and now calls the elevation the disease.²

The same cell type, in the same person, performing the same function, becomes the disease rather than the response purely as a matter of degree. The body produces white blood cells in proportion to what it needs to process. When the toxic load is high, the count goes up. There is no biological threshold at which the same cell type ceases to be a response and becomes a malignancy.

The treatment poisons the bone marrow until production stops. The original load is never addressed. When the marrow recovers, the production resumes. Medicine calls this relapse. The terrain framework calls it what it always was: the body still doing what the body was doing, because the reason it was doing it has not been removed.

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What White Blood Cells Actually Are

Open any standard medical textbook and the description is consistent. White blood cells — leukocytes — perform what mainstream immunology calls phagocytosis: they engulf and break down cellular debris, dead tissue, foreign material, and waste products in the blood and tissues.³ The Pac-Man image is the working metaphor inside the medical curriculum itself. The cells are described as garbage collectors, scavengers, cleaners.

Different types perform different functions. Neutrophils, the most numerous, respond to acute insult and dominate the picture in what medicine calls infection. Macrophages — derived from monocytes — clean up larger debris and remain at sites of tissue damage for extended periods. Lymphocytes, in mainstream immunological terminology, participate in what is called the adaptive response. What is actually observed in the laboratory is that certain cells proliferate in the presence of certain materials, and that subsequent test reactions detect binding between serum components and uncharacterised proteins. The mechanism medicine narrates around this observation is reconstructed, not seen.

The terrain reading does not dispute that these cells exist or that they perform cleansing and repair functions. It disputes the framing — the military metaphor of attack, invasion, surveillance, and defence — which presupposes germ theory and requires an enemy. The cells and their waste management function are observed. What they are managing is not invaders but the accumulated debris of toxic exposure, dead and damaged tissue, and the byproducts of metabolic insult.

The body produces more of them when there is more to process. Every clinician knows this. Every textbook states it. A small elevation suggests a small process. A larger elevation suggests a larger process. The relationship between cell count and tissue burden is not contested anywhere in mainstream medicine — except in the specific context of leukemia, where the relationship is reversed.

The Diagnostic Inversion

Cowan’s argument, stated in his own words: “If you have a lot more white blood cells, maybe that’s because you have a lot more garbage, so your body, in its wisdom, decided to make many more garbage collection systems, and that’s why you have a dramatically increased white blood cell count. Hence, the diagnosis of leukemia. In other words, like everything that we talk about, the thing that we see and the thing that we test for is not actually the disease, it’s the body’s creative and wonderful response to another situation.”²

The clinical pattern he describes is encountered every day in mainstream practice. A child runs a fever. The pediatrician orders a count to determine whether the body is responding to something requiring intervention. An elevation confirms the response. Nobody concludes that the child has elevated white blood cell disease.

A patient develops abdominal pain in the right lower quadrant. The surgeon orders the count to assess whether appendiceal inflammation is present. An elevation supports the diagnosis. The cells are not the appendicitis — they are the body responding to whatever is happening in the appendix.

A post-surgical patient is monitored for what medicine calls sepsis. The count rises. The rising count is taken as evidence that the body is responding to something the surgery exposed it to or failed to clear.

A patient on chemotherapy is monitored for what medicine calls neutropenic infection. The cell count is suppressed by the chemotherapy. When the count rises, it is taken as a sign that the body’s processing capacity is recovering. The elevation is welcomed. It signals that the body is doing its work again.

At no point in any of these contexts does the elevation itself become the diagnosis. At no point does anyone say: “The cells have become pathological; we must destroy them.” The cells are the body’s tool. The elevation is the body using the tool.

Then the count comes back at 100,000 per cubic millimetre — ten times the upper end of normal — and the diagnosis is leukemia. The marrow is producing white cells at a rate medicine has not seen in any of the previous patients. The terrain reading is straightforward: something is driving an extraordinary processing demand. The body has scaled its garbage collection capacity to a scale of garbage it perceives.

Medicine inverts the arrow. The cells become the disease. The bone marrow producing them becomes the enemy. The treatment becomes the destruction of the production site.

Ask any oncologist when the elevation stops being a response and becomes a disease. The answer is a threshold — a number on a slide — not a biological mechanism. Below the number, the cells are doing their job. Above it, they have become malignant. The body’s wisdom is intact at 9,000 and pathological at 100,000. This is not a biological argument. It is an administrative one.

What Poisoned Them

If the white cell count is the body’s response, the question shifts from how to destroy the cells to what they are responding to. Cowan named the candidates in his webinar: metals, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, emotional toxicity, psychological fear, bad food, bad water, no sun, no earth — “usually from the injections like vaccines,” but also food and pesticides and many other things.²

The terrain framework states that disease arises from four categories of insult: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and psychological or emotional strain.⁴ When the count rises dramatically, the question is what the body is processing — and the answer is found in the patient’s exposure history.

Mainstream oncology already concedes the category. Standard oncology references identify a list of established leukemia-associated exposures: benzene, found in petroleum products and industrial solvents; ionising radiation, including medical X-rays and CT scans; prior chemotherapy, particularly alkylating agents and topoisomerase II inhibitors; certain pesticides and herbicides, including organophosphates; tobacco smoke; and exposure to certain solvents used in dry cleaning and chemical manufacturing.⁵ The American Cancer Society lists them on its public-facing pages. A 2013 Lancet paper on acute lymphoblastic leukaemia states the position more directly: “Ionising radiation is an established causal exposure for ALL.”⁶ The NHS page on the same condition lists prior chemotherapy among known causes, with specific medications named.

The dispute is not whether toxic exposure causes leukemia. Mainstream oncology accepts that it does. The dispute is which toxins count, and which the establishment is unwilling to investigate.

The mainstream-acknowledged list is striking in what it excludes. Benzene at workplace exposure levels is on the list. Radiation at diagnostic doses is on the list. Pharmaceutical compounds known to cause secondary leukemias after treatment for other cancers are on the list. The childhood injection schedule, administered repeatedly during the years when the marrow is most actively producing and the body is most actively responding to introduced material, is not.

The age data alone is suggestive. The NHS page on acute lymphoblastic leukaemia — the most common childhood cancer — reports a peak in incidence in children aged two to three years, with more than half of all childhood ALL diagnosed under age five.⁷ This is the same window during which the modern injection schedule delivers the bulk of its cumulative dose. The peak in the disease overlaps the peak in the exposure.

The package inserts for childhood vaccines concede the relevant point themselves. The standard formulation, present across the product line, reads: “[The product] has not been evaluated for carcinogenic, or mutagenic potential, or potential to impair fertility.”⁸ This is the manufacturer’s own statement, in the product’s own labelling. It does not establish that vaccines cause cancer. It establishes that the studies that would establish whether they do have not been conducted by the parties best placed to conduct them. At least two routinely used vaccine ingredients — mercury (as thiomersal) and formaldehyde — are independently classified as carcinogens.⁹ They are administered to children whose marrow is in its highest-output developmental phase. The studies the manufacturers themselves acknowledge they have not done are the studies that would tell us what those injections do to that marrow.

The most striking evidence sits in Hal Huggins’s clinical files. Uninformed Consent documents the case of a young patient diagnosed with leukaemia who had previously received amalgam fillings. Huggins removed the fillings. Her health improved. Her physician declared the leukaemia “in remission” and refused to consider the fillings relevant. At her next visit, Huggins replaced the amalgam fillings. The leukaemia returned. On her next visit, he removed them again. She recovered.¹⁰

The case is anecdotal in the technical sense. It is also an experiment with a single subject in which the toxic exposure was introduced, withdrawn, reintroduced, and withdrawn again, and the clinical condition tracked the exposure on all four transitions. The result is not consistent with the framework that says her marrow cells had become independently malignant and required destruction. It is consistent with the framework that says her marrow was responding, at scale, to mercury vapour outgassing from a hazardous-waste material lodged in her teeth.

The pharmaceutical category extends beyond vaccines. Cowan has documented for over a decade that immunosuppressive drugs, certain antibiotics, antiepileptics, and a range of other commonly prescribed medications produce blood and marrow effects that, if they occurred in the absence of the medication, would be classified as disease.¹¹ When a medication produces a marrow response, the response is called a side effect. When the same response appears without an identified medication, it becomes a primary disease of the marrow itself.

The exposures most worth investigating are precisely those medicine has the strongest financial and institutional reasons not to investigate. Benzene at the workplace is studied because the workplace is the employer’s responsibility. The pharmaceutical schedule is not studied because the pharmaceutical schedule is the institution’s product. The logic of toxic causation, which mainstream oncology accepts in principle, stops at the door of the things the institution prefers not to examine.

The Genetic Rescue

When the contradiction in the diagnostic framework is pressed, oncology has a rescue available. The elevated white blood cells in leukemia, the rescue argues, are not the same cells as the ones elevated in appendicitis or fever. They are clonal. They are malignant. They carry chromosomal abnormalities — what cytogenetics describes as the Philadelphia chromosome in chronic myeloid leukemia, various translocations in acute leukemias, mutations in genes called FLT3 and NPM1 and others. The cells have become pathological at the genetic level. They are not the body’s tool any longer. They are a corrupted version of the tool, multiplying without purpose. If this rescue does not survive inspection, the inversion stands exposed.

The foundational claim of the genetic framework is that specific stretches of DNA code for specific proteins, and that variations in those stretches produce predictable variations in those proteins, which produce predictable clinical consequences. This is the central dogma. It is also the model the Human Genome Project disproved. The project expected to find roughly 100,000 protein-coding genes, corresponding to the roughly 100,000 proteins then estimated to exist in the human body. It found approximately 20,000 genes.¹² The protein count has since been revised upward to 200,000 or more. The linear correspondence between gene and protein — the model that justified the entire project — was contradicted by the project’s own findings.

The leukemia mutations are mapped onto this falsified model. What cytogenetics describes as the Philadelphia chromosome — a translocation between chromosomes 9 and 22 — is said to produce a fusion protein called BCR-ABL, which is said to drive uncontrolled cellular proliferation. The story requires that the translocation produces a specific protein, that the protein produces a specific cellular behaviour, and that the cellular behaviour produces the observed clinical picture. Each step is asserted. None has been demonstrated in the way the framework requires.

Cowan has spent the better part of Cancer and the New Biology of Water documenting how the oncogene theory has failed inside the establishment’s own literature. The clinical reality presents the same problem the cystic fibrosis CFTR claim presents. Patients with the Philadelphia chromosome do not all have chronic myeloid leukemia. Patients with chronic myeloid leukemia do not all have the Philadelphia chromosome.¹³ The expression, the mutations, and the clinical course all vary across patients carrying what the framework identifies as the same disease. Cowan reports the situation more bluntly: when researchers examined cells from a single individual’s tumour, they did not find a clone of millions of cells each carrying the same single mutated gene. They found a heterogeneous mixture of cells, each with its own set of mutated genes. Different cancers in different patients carry different oncogenes. The same tumour in the same patient contains genetically diverse cells. The single-mutation-causes-cancer model the entire genetic framework was built on is contradicted by the genetic data the framework itself generates.¹⁴

The strongest single case for the oncogene theory is the drug Gleevec, used to treat chronic myeloid leukaemia. CML is described in the literature as the purest example of a single mutation creating a distinct kind of cancer.¹⁵ Gleevec is said to interfere with the expression of the BCR-ABL fusion protein, producing rapid remission. The story has been presented as the strongest possible proof that cancers are driven by specific genetic mutations and can be defeated by targeting the proteins those mutations produce.

The story has a footnote, and Cowan supplies it. In the years following Gleevec’s approval, two other commonly used pharmaceutical compounds were found to produce the same dramatic remission in CML. Neither of them affects the BCR-ABL protein. What both share with Gleevec is the three-dimensional molecular shape of the Gleevec compound itself.¹⁶ Whatever Gleevec does, the mechanism the official story credits — selective targeting of the oncogene product — is not necessary to produce the result. Two structurally similar compounds produce the same outcome without engaging the oncogene. The purest example of an oncogene-driven cancer turns out to be treatable by compounds that do not target the oncogene. Either Gleevec works for a reason other than the one credited, or the oncogene is not driving what the story says it drives, or both. The strongest single piece of evidence for the genetic model of cancer dissolves on inspection of its own footnotes.

What the chromosomal observations may actually represent, in terrain terms, is the morphological signature of cells produced by a marrow operating under extraordinary processing demand. Cells produced under stress show variation. Cells produced rapidly show variation. The chromosomal abnormality is not the cause of the leukemia any more than callused hands are the cause of manual labour — both are signatures of the underlying process. Medicine has reversed the arrow, naming the signature the cause. Rasnick and Duesberg have argued for decades that the chromosomal changes seen in cancer cells are downstream of the disease process, not its origin — chromosomal disturbance arising in somatic cells after the body is formed, in response to whatever has injured them.¹⁷ Their work has been marginalised within mainstream oncology. It has not been refuted.

The rescue requires the framework. The framework does not survive inspection. The inversion remains.

What Bone Marrow Chemotherapy Does

Cowan described the standard treatment plainly in his webinar: “the typical treatments for leukemia, which is basically just poison you worse, and you poison the ability of your body to actually make the white blood cells, so you essentially give bone marrow poisons, which is supposedly the site where we make these, and so then the numbers come down, and then you’re cured, and then it comes back, and you’re not cured, because the problem has not been dealt with.”²

The treatment for leukemia is to administer cytotoxic agents — chemotherapy — that preferentially destroy rapidly dividing cells. The bone marrow is the most rapidly dividing tissue in the body. The chemotherapy destroys it. The white blood cell count drops. The blast cells — the immature forms appearing in the blood — disappear. The picture on the slide returns to normal. This is called remission. It is presented to the patient as the cancer responding to treatment.

What has happened is that the body has been prevented from doing what it was doing. The toxic load that drove the marrow to scale up production has not been removed. The original exposures — whatever combination of pharmaceutical, environmental, and metabolic insults drove the response — remain in place or continue. What has been removed is the marrow’s capacity to respond. The garbage collection system has been disabled, not because the garbage was processed, but because the collectors were destroyed.

The body recovers what marrow function it can. Production resumes. Because the original conditions are unchanged, the body resumes the same response it was making before the marrow was poisoned. The count returns. Medicine calls this relapse.

The second round of chemotherapy is harsher. The third round, if there is one, is harsher still. The total cumulative toxic load on the patient — the original exposures plus the chemotherapy itself, which is on mainstream oncology’s own list of established leukemogenic exposures — increases with each treatment cycle. The patient is being driven deeper into the condition the treatment is supposed to resolve.

The establishment has measured its own performance on this. Morgan, Ward and Barton, writing in Clinical Oncology in 2004, calculated the contribution of cytotoxic chemotherapy to five-year survival across twenty-two major adult malignancies in Australia and the United States. The number was 2.3% in Australia and 2.1% in the United States.¹⁸ That is the total contribution of the entire cytotoxic drug category, across all adult cancers, to five-year survival. The treatment that defines modern oncology contributes, on its own internal measure, approximately two percent. The result was published in an oncology journal. It has not been retracted. It has also not been allowed to influence the standard of care.

The Relapse Pattern as Evidence

Mainstream oncology’s clinical reality confirms the terrain framework with the precision of a controlled experiment.

If leukemia were the cells themselves having become pathological — if the chromosomal abnormality were the cause rather than a signature — then destroying the cells should resolve the situation. The pathological clone would be eliminated. Healthy marrow would resume normal production. The patient would be cured.

This is not what happens. Relapse is the norm in acute leukemias. Long-term remission in adult acute myeloid leukemia is the exception, not the rule.¹⁹ Each successive relapse is more difficult to treat. Each successive course of chemotherapy is less effective and more toxic. The clinical course is not one of progressive resolution but of progressive deterioration, punctuated by temporary suppressions of the body’s response.

This is exactly what the terrain framework predicts. Continued toxic load plus continued suppression of the body’s response produces the progression from acute to chronic, from manageable to terminal. Herbert Shelton described the mechanism a century ago, observing it across a range of conditions that had nothing to do with cancer.²⁰ The body’s effort to expel and process toxic material is suppressed by intervention. The suppression adds new toxic material. The body’s next effort is larger and is suppressed in turn. The cycle drives the progression. What medicine calls disease progression is not the inherent trajectory of a biological process. It is the cumulative result of poisoning combined with the suppression of the body’s response to being poisoned.

A patient on the leukemia treatment cycle is being run through Shelton’s mechanism at industrial scale. The original toxic load is undisturbed. The body’s response to it is destroyed. The destruction adds new toxic load — chemotherapy itself, established by mainstream oncology to cause secondary leukemias years after initial treatment. The body recovers what marrow function it can and resumes responding to the now-larger toxic load. The response is destroyed again. The destruction adds further toxic load. The patient deteriorates, predictably, in the pattern the terrain framework names and the institutional framework cannot explain except by appeal to the biological character of a disease the patient does not have.

The cells were never the disease. The body was doing what it always does — producing more garbage collectors when there is more garbage to collect. Medicine looked at the response and named it the condition. It built a treatment around destroying the response. The treatment works exactly as the framework predicts: it suppresses the response without addressing the cause, and the cause keeps producing the response, and the response keeps being suppressed, until the body’s capacity to respond is exhausted.

Cowan put the alternative simply at the end of his webinar segment: stop being poisoned, let the white blood cells do their job, and they will naturally come back to normal — which, he reports, is what happens in many cases, provided the poison can be identified and removed.² This is not a treatment protocol in the pharmaceutical sense. It is the absence of further insult, plus time. The body knows what to do.

The diagnostic inversion is not a technical error. It is the structure of an industry. Both the disease category and the treatment category rest on the inversion of an arrow that points the opposite direction in every other clinical context where the same elevated count is encountered. Pull the arrow back to where the rest of medicine places it, and the structure collapses into what it always was: a body responding to harm, and an industry built on destroying the response.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Imagine your kitchen has a really good cleaning crew. When you make a small mess, a few of them come and clean it up. When you make a really big mess — like you spilled flour and broke eggs and knocked over the milk — a lot more of them come, because there is a lot more to clean.

Now imagine someone walks into the kitchen, sees all the cleaners working hard, and says: “The problem is too many cleaners! Let’s get rid of them!” So they take the cleaners away. The kitchen looks tidy for a little while because nobody is rushing around any more. But the mess is still there. And because there is no one cleaning it up, more mess builds up on top of it.

Then the cleaning crew comes back, because the kitchen still needs cleaning. The person says: “The cleaners are back! It got worse!” And they take them away again.

That is what doctors do with leukemia. The white blood cells in the body are the cleaning crew. When something is poisoning the body — bad chemicals, or things that should not have been put inside — the body sends out lots and lots of cleaners. The doctors see the cleaners and decide the cleaners are the problem. They give medicine that kills the cleaning crew. The body looks tidy on the test for a little while. But the mess that called the cleaners in the first place is still there. So the body sends more cleaners. And the doctors kill them again.

The cleaners were never the problem. The mess was the problem. Nobody asked what made the mess.

References