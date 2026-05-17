Author’s Note

This essay moves between two registers. Establishment terminology — “autoimmune,” “HLA-B27,” “non-infectious uveitis,” “drug-induced uveitis” — appears where the establishment’s own framework is being examined against its own evidence. The terrain framework is the author’s voice: the body does not attack itself, inflammation is repair, the iris becomes inflamed because something has injured it. The earlier essay What Is Inflammation? established the underlying framework and is not re-argued here.

The Drugs That Cause the Disease They Are Prescribed to Treat

The 2013 review of drug-induced uveitis published in the Journal of Ophthalmic Inflammation and Infection by London, Garg, Moorthy and Cunningham opens with a confession: more than 50% of all uveitis cases have no identifiable cause.¹ The 2018 update in Current Opinion in Ophthalmology extended the list of identified drug causes to checkpoint inhibitors. A 2025 review in Clinical Ophthalmology added the COVID-19 mRNA injections.² The pharmaceutical agents reliably documented to produce iritis include bisphosphonates, fluoroquinolone antibiotics, sulphonamide derivatives (including topiramate), rifabutin, cidofovir, brimonidine eye drops, prostaglandin analogues prescribed for glaucoma, TNF-α inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors used in oncology, and the COVID-19 mRNA injections.³ The pattern across all of them is identical: temporal onset within days or weeks of exposure, resolution when the drug is stopped, recurrence on rechallenge, and a documented chemical mechanism.

The bisphosphonate evidence is unambiguous. Fraunfelder and colleagues reported 17 cases of unilateral scleritis with intravenous pamidronate at doses of 30 to 60 mg, with bilateral anterior uveitis appearing within 24 to 48 hours.⁴ Macarol and Fraunfelder had established the original signal in 1994.⁵ A drug given to elderly women to slow bone resorption produces inflammation of the iris reproducibly enough to predict from the molecule.

Cidofovir, the intravenous antiviral administered to AIDS patients for cytomegalovirus retinitis, produced anterior uveitis in eight of nine patients in the Bainbridge series and in 59% of seventeen patients in the Akler series.⁶ The mechanism, in the establishment’s own words, is “intraocular accumulation of the drug through a breakdown of the blood-retinal barrier and a direct toxic effect on the ciliary body.”⁷ The same clinical entity described when no drug is in evidence is called “idiopathic anterior uveitis.”

Rifabutin, the antimycobacterial used in HIV-positive patients, produces uveitis in a dose-dependent and weight-dependent pattern. Shafran’s Canadian HIV Trials Network analysis reported 14% incidence in patients over 65 kilograms, 45% incidence at 55 to 65 kilograms, and 64% incidence under 55 kilograms.⁸ Patients on macrolides or protease inhibitors that inhibit CYP3A4 metabolism — raising rifabutin blood levels — had correspondingly higher iritis rates. The eye is responding to a concentration, not to anything immunological.

Topiramate and other sulphonamide derivatives produce acute bilateral angle closure with anterior uveitis, often within two weeks of starting the drug.⁹ Brimonidine eye drops produce granulomatous anterior uveitis directly in the tissue they touch.¹⁰ Latanoprost and the other prostaglandin analogues prescribed for glaucoma carry a manufacturer’s warning, in current US prescribing information, that the drug may worsen intraocular inflammation and should be avoided in the actively inflamed eye.¹¹

The TNF-α inhibitor case is the strongest. Etanercept, infliximab, and adalimumab are prescribed for the conditions labelled autoimmune — rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease — and adalimumab carries a specific FDA indication for non-infectious uveitis itself. Lim, Fraunfelder and Rosenbaum identified 43 cases of uveitis on etanercept in a single registry review.¹² The Swedish national registry showed etanercept users had a 3.86-fold higher rate of new uveitis than adalimumab users, with anterior uveitis incidence rising after etanercept initiation versus the patient’s own baseline.¹³ The case reports describe this as a “paradoxical effect” of the drug. There is nothing paradoxical about it. A drug given to suppress inflammation in joints produces inflammation in the iris, and the establishment has the case series to prove it.

Each of these drugs causes iritis through a documented chemical mechanism. None of them implicates the patient’s body attacking itself. The establishment has published the data and declined to draw the conclusion.

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The Same Inflammation, A Hundred Different Names

Iritis is not a special disease of the iris. T.L. Nichols, the 19th-century hygienic physician who worked alongside Jennings, Graham and Trall, wrote in Esoteric Anthropology, quoted later by Herbert Shelton:

*”Medical books are filled with the names of vast numbers of diseases, as a precisely similar affection of each organ of the body receives a corresponding name. Thus we have encephalitis, meningitis, arachnitis, parotitis, otitis, iritis, glossitis, pharyngitis, laryngitis, tracheitis, bronchitis, pleuritis, pericarditis, carditis, gastritis, enteritis, peritonitis, hepatitis, nephritis, cystitis, etc., etc., and all these hard words ending in ITIS, mean simply an inflammation of the brain, its membranes, the parotid gland, ear, tongue, throat, etc. The laws of one of these affections govern all. Everywhere we have nearly the same phenomena, the same causes, and similar modes of treatment.”*¹⁴

The suffix is the entire disease taxonomy. A single process gets a hundred names depending on the tissue in which it occurs. The tissue is the iris. The process is the same process that runs in every other tissue when something has damaged it. Shelton stated the underlying law directly: “Inflammation in any part of the body arises out of the same cause — toxaemia.“¹⁵

The iris is a thin, highly vascular, pigmented tissue at the front of an organ that receives more blood per gram than almost any other tissue in the body. Whatever circulates in the blood passes through it. Whatever the body is trying to clear gets a chance to clear through it. When the body has more to clear than its primary elimination organs — liver, kidneys, bowel, skin — can handle, it eliminates through secondary routes: the eye, the joint, the bowel wall, the skin surface. Henry Bieler called this vicarious elimination.¹⁶ The “associated conditions” listed alongside iritis — ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, sarcoidosis — are the same body running its repair-and-elimination response in several tissues at once.

The Iris as a Soft Tissue Gel

Thomas Cowan, working from Gerald Pollack’s research on structured water, describes the lens of the eye as a crystalline water gel — a soft, flexible, transparent structure whose function depends on the precise organisation of water molecules around its proteins and lipids. When toxins or electromagnetic exposure disturb that organisation, the gel distorts, transparency is lost, and the condition is named cataract.¹⁷ The iris and ciliary body are the same kind of tissue. The same insults that disorganise the lens disorganise the iris.

The list of insults is not mysterious. Heavy metals, particularly mercury and aluminium, accumulate in nervous and vascular tissue and disrupt the cellular water structure on which membrane function depends. Industrial solvents, pesticides, food additives, and pharmaceutical residues do the same. Non-native electromagnetic radiation — from screens, fluorescent lighting, wireless devices held inches from the face — reduces the size of the structured-water exclusion zones in cellular gels by approximately 15% under laboratory conditions.¹⁸ The eye sits at the front of the body, perfused by an unusually rich blood supply, exposed directly to light and to whatever the visual environment delivers. It is one of the most chemically and electromagnetically exposed tissues a modern person has.

When the iris registers damage, it does what every tissue does. It increases blood flow to the site. It releases inflammatory mediators that dissolve damaged proteins and clear cellular debris. It hurts because the body needs the person to stop and let the work happen. The redness, the swelling, the light sensitivity, the small or irregular pupil are not the disease. They are the demolition phase of repair, taking place in a tissue too thin and too visible to hide what is happening.

The HLA-B27 Alibi

The official story rests heavily on the genetic marker HLA-B27. The medical literature notes that roughly half of acute anterior uveitis patients carry this haplotype, that it is also associated with ankylosing spondylitis and the other inflammatory conditions, and that it explains why some people develop iritis while others, with similar exposures, do not. The framing is genetic predisposition. The marker is presented as a discovery.

Linssen and colleagues published the decisive numbers in Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science in 1991. The lifetime cumulative incidence of definite acute anterior uveitis in the general population is approximately 0.2%. In HLA-B27 carriers it is approximately 1%.¹⁹

A genetic marker present in roughly one in ten people of European descent — and entirely absent in some other populations — manifests as the disease it supposedly explains in one of every hundred carriers. Ninety-nine of one hundred carriers never develop the condition. The marker is not a cause. It is a correlation the establishment has spent fifty years failing to explain — its own reviews concede the mechanism remains “elusive.”²⁰

The geographic distribution makes the point more sharply. HLA-B27 is present in approximately 8 to 10% of non-Hispanic white populations, 4% of Mexican Americans, 2 to 3% of African Americans, around 50% of the Haida people of the Pacific Northwest, 34% of Russian Chukotka natives, and 0% in Australian Aboriginal populations.²¹ The global pattern of iritis incidence does not track these figures. A causal genetic marker would produce a tightly correlated geographic pattern. HLA-B27 does not.

Even in the laboratory, rats engineered to express HLA-B27 do not develop uveitis unless they also have an exposed gut microbiome.²² The marker alone, in a sterile environment, produces nothing.

The familiar genetic-marker pattern applies. When a substantial fraction of a population shares a marker that correlates with the body refusing to tolerate something modern, the body is not defective. The exposure is the problem. HLA-B27 carriers are not broken; they are people whose tissues respond more visibly to insults that an industrial environment delivers continuously to everyone. The streetlight is positioned over the genome because that is where the funding sends the searchers, not over what damaged the iris.

The Insults the Iris Is Responding To

Vaccines and Aluminium

The pre-COVID vaccine-associated uveitis registry catalogued 289 cases between 1984 and 2014, with hepatitis B accounting for 115, HPV for 44, influenza for 28, and BCG for 21.²³ All 24 HPV-vaccine-associated uveitis cases in the Cunningham 2014 series were female recipients with a median age of 17 and a median onset of 30 days after injection.²⁴ Each 0.5 mL dose of the original Gardasil contains 225 micrograms of aluminium adjuvant; the current Gardasil-9 doubles this to 500 micrograms.²⁵

The COVID-19 mRNA injection produced the largest single addition to this literature in two decades. Singh and colleagues, analysing the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data, reported non-infectious uveitis at 66.8 cases per 100,000 person-years after the first dose of the Pfizer product and 62.7 cases per 100,000 after the second dose.²⁶ The mechanisms hypothesised in the paper itself include “immune response to vaccine adjuvants, molecular mimicry between vaccine peptide fragments and uveal self-peptides, and delayed hypersensitivity and subsequent immune complex deposition.”²⁶

Christopher Exley’s group at Keele University has demonstrated that injected aluminium adjuvants are translocated from the muscle injection site by macrophages, distributed through the lymphatic system, and deposited in distant tissues including the brain.²⁷ Christopher Shaw’s work at the University of British Columbia has shown that injected aluminium accumulates in neural tissue and produces motor-neuron damage in animal models.²⁸ The uveal tract, like the brain, is a highly vascular sequestered compartment. The published literature has not directly measured aluminium deposition in the iris and ciliary body. The absence of that measurement is itself meaningful.

Mercury and the Historical Record

The 19th-century ophthalmologists were unencumbered by an institutional commitment to defend mercury. They could see iritis arising in patients being treated with mercury and they named the category accordingly. Robert Brudenell Carter, writing in The Hospital in 1894, recorded the standard taxonomy of iritis: syphilitic, rheumatic, and mercurial.²⁹ The Fort Pitt Hospital report of 1822 to 1823 spoke openly of “the various species of iritis, whether idiopathic, syphilitic, or mercurial.”³⁰

Professor John Thomson, working in the 1860s, treated forty cases of what was then called syphilitic iritis without mercury, using only opium preparations, and reported cure in thirty-eight of them.³¹ The implication is hard to avoid. The mercury was producing — or substantially contributing to — the condition it was prescribed to treat. Salvarsan, the arsenical that replaced mercury for “syphilis” in the early 20th century, generated its own register of ocular complications, including optic neuritis, oculomotor paralysis, and uveitis.³²

What the establishment now calls infectious or autoimmune iritis was, in the 19th century, openly recognised as partly iatrogenic. The recognition has not survived in modern ophthalmology, but the historical category has not been refuted either. It has been forgotten.

Smoking and Industrial Exposure

The Kuč meta-analysis published in late 2025 pooled seven observational studies comprising 1,557 uveitis cases and 4,293 controls. The odds ratio for current smokers developing uveitis was 1.97; with e-cigarettes included the combined odds ratio was 2.53.³³ Lin and colleagues at the Proctor Foundation reported an odds ratio of 1.7 for anterior uveitis among smokers and 8.0 for panuveitis with cystoid macular edema.³⁴ The mechanism described in both papers is the same: tobacco-derived reactive oxygen species activate inflammatory mediators including tumour necrosis factor α and interleukins 1β and 6. A chemical insult produces a cytokine-mediated inflammatory response in uveal tissue. No autoantibody is required.

Smoking is the streetlight the establishment is permitted to illuminate, because tobacco no longer has powerful institutional defenders. The same causal logic — chemical insult triggers inflammatory response in uveal tissue — extends to every other exposure the funding does not permit to be studied at the same level: solvent vapours in industrial settings, organophosphate pesticide exposure in agricultural workers, heavy-metal accumulation from amalgam fillings and groundwater, ultraviolet injury in welders, the pharmaceutical and vaccine exposures already documented above.³⁵

The Cluster of Associated Conditions

The official story lists ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and sarcoidosis as conditions associated with iritis. The strength of these associations is substantial. A Korean cohort study following 10,483 new-onset uveitis patients and 52,415 matched controls reported that after a second uveitis episode, the incidence-rate ratio for ankylosing spondylitis reached 17.71 compared with controls; in patients under forty with recurrent uveitis the ratio was 46.78.³⁶

Current rheumatology explains the cluster by invoking “polygenic susceptibility” and “microbiome dysbiosis.” Translated, this is the body running parallel inflammatory responses in multiple tissues because its terrain is inflamed. The bowel, the joint, the skin, the eye are all barrier or elimination surfaces — tissues where the body interfaces with the world and where it attempts to clear what should not be there. A body carrying enough toxic load to fire its repair response in several of these tissues at once is not suffering from four different diseases. It is running one process in four locations.

The mainstream reading is that iritis is an “early manifestation” of an autoimmune disease that will subsequently appear elsewhere. The Korean data does show iritis predicting ankylosing spondylitis by orders of magnitude, particularly in younger patients. The terrain reading inverts the framing without contradicting the data: the body has begun eliminating through the iris, and if the underlying load is not removed it will continue eliminating through the spine, the bowel, and the skin in turn.

The Cure That Is Officially Impossible

The standard treatment for iritis is a topical corticosteroid, usually prednisolone acetate, applied to the eye until the inflammation resolves. The drug works by inducing lipocortin, which inhibits phospholipase A2 and blocks the arachidonic acid cascade — the same cascade that generates the prostaglandins and leukotrienes responsible for the inflammatory response.³⁷ The drug halts the demolition phase. The cause of the damage is unaddressed.

The clinical course is predictable from the mechanism. Niederer and colleagues followed 2,763 eyes of 2,092 patients in Auckland with a median follow-up of 8.9 years and reported a 45.5% rate of ipsilateral recurrence and a 27.3% rate of contralateral recurrence.³⁸ An earlier Dutch cohort reported 66% of patients relapsed at least once and 36% had three or more relapses.³⁹ Suppression follows a consistent pattern: the body identifies tissue damage, mounts a repair response, the response is interrupted by the drug, symptoms subside while the damage remains, and the next provocation produces the next episode.

The adverse effects of chronic topical corticosteroid use are documented in the ophthalmology literature: steroid-induced ocular hypertension and glaucoma, posterior subcapsular cataract, reactivation of herpetic keratitis, and immunosuppression-related infection.⁴⁰ The drug given to suppress one form of ocular damage produces several others.

When recurrent topical steroid treatment ceases to be tolerable, the patient is escalated. Adalimumab, marketed as Humira, was approved by the FDA on 30 June 2016 for non-infectious intermediate, posterior, and panuveitis. Humira generated global sales of $18.427 billion in 2017 across its ten indications.⁴¹ Recurrent non-infectious uveitis is one of those ten. The drug carries a black-box warning for serious infections, lymphoma, and other malignancies. The patient on Humira for uveitis is now taking a TNF-α inhibitor that has itself been documented to produce uveitis — the etanercept and Swedish-registry data confirm the class effect.⁴²

The Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter asked, in a 2018 research note, whether curing patients is a sustainable business model. The answer from the perspective of sustained cash flow was that it is not.⁴³ Recurrent anterior uveitis is precisely the condition this business model favours. A condition that recurs bills continuously. A condition that resolves when its cause is removed loses its patient.

The cause, in any individual case, can be identified. The patient on a bisphosphonate can stop the bisphosphonate. The patient on topiramate for migraine can review whether the migraine warrants a drug that produces uveitis. The smoker can stop smoking. The patient receiving recurrent vaccinations can decline further doses. The patient with amalgam fillings can discuss removal with a biological dentist. The patient working with industrial solvents can review their exposure. The patient holding a wireless device against their face for hours each day can reduce that exposure. The patient eating a diet of refined industrial food can move toward whole foods grown in living soil.

None of this appears in the patient information leaflet handed out with the prednisolone drops. The American Academy of Ophthalmology’s Preferred Practice Pattern states for “idiopathic” anterior uveitis that no underlying cause is identified.⁴⁴ The investigation that would identify the cause is not the investigation the institutional and commercial structure of ophthalmology is configured to conduct.

The 19th-century ophthalmologists could see what was in front of them because their training did not require them to look away. Carter named mercurial iritis in 1894. The category survived for decades and was then abandoned, not because the iatrogenic mechanism had been refuted but because remembering it had become inconvenient.

Explain It To A Six Year Old

If you scrape your knee on the playground, your knee gets red, warm, puffy, and sore for a few days. Then it gets better. The red and the puffy were your body fixing the scrape. Now imagine that instead of falling down once, you keep scraping the same knee every day, because something keeps rubbing on it. Your knee would stay red and puffy all the time, because your body would never get to finish fixing it.

The coloured part of your eye is called the iris. Sometimes it gets red and puffy too, just like a scraped knee. The doctor calls it iritis. It hurts, the eye doesn’t like bright light, and the colour around the dark spot in the middle of your eye looks angry.

The doctor will say it is a mystery why this happens. The doctor will give you drops that make the red and the puffy go away. The drops feel good. But the drops do not fix what was rubbing on your eye. So when the drops stop, the iris gets red again. The doctor will say the disease has come back. But the disease never went away. The drops just hid it.

There are things that make eyes red and puffy. Some medicines do. Some shots do. Smoke from cigarettes does. Tiny bits of metal in old teeth fillings can. Bright screens held close to the face for hours and hours can. Eating food that is not really food can. The body is not broken. The body is doing its job. It is trying to clean up something that should not be there.

If you can find the thing that is bothering the iris and stop it, the iris finishes its job and gets quiet. That is what getting better looks like. The drops do not get you better. They just make the iris stop talking about the problem. The problem is still there. The iris is just whispering instead of shouting.

References