Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
1hEdited

I was diagnosed with glaucoma at the age of 69. I am now 74. I was prescribed drops, and had the prescription filled once. I never finished that bottle. I had a problem with putting chemicals in my eyes. I do have two MTHFR genetic SNPS, which cause high homocysteine levels, which is also a type of pressure. I wondered if there was a connection between high homocysteine and high pressure in the eyes. I asked my functional chiropractor, and he said “ABSOLUTELY”. He told me that if my homocysteine level went down, the pressure in my eyes would also go down. It’s been 5 years, I’m not putting chemical drops in my eyes, and my vision has not changed.

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eileen's avatar
eileen
1h

Opthamology is another class of experts the world can do without. Glasses cause the condition they were designed to solve. Ask yourself if your reading or driving habits don't change, why do your eyes get worse? It is true this isn't opthamology, but I see no difference between optometry and opthamology: another way of transferring fake currency from your wallet to theirs. Others are dermatologist and oncologists.

Medicine, like other healing ARTS is a craft, that does very well with an apprentice like structure. Remember, the movie Cider House Rules, in which a country doctor had to deal with injuries and pregnancies caused by rapes in the population of apple pickers, who may have been slaves, of a large apple grower in Washington State. An apple picker (for hire), a young man just out of high school was recruited by the doctor to assist him, first with rounds, then with surgeries, not all abortions, and then with complications and traumatic injuries.

When the doctor knew it was close to his time to meet with his maker, the doctor took his medical degree and license, and forged even in fancy script of the medical degree, by inserting the name of his young apprentice, the young apple picker. When the owner checked up on the doctor, he was asked about his replacement and the dying doctor pointed to the forged medical degree and license as proof that the former picker could practice medicine. After the owner left, the young picker objected. The older man just said quietly you know everything I know. You can do whatever I do. You know these people, they know you. They don't know your background and couldn't care less about book learning. They were injured or raped, and they have seen you help others and help them. That is all that matters.

We have even a more recent example of this in the TV Series Voyager of Star Trek fandom, in which a young, restless helmsman is told by Captain Janeway to learn how to treat everyday conditions in case the EMH, the hologram doctor is not available or can't be brought online. Within a relatively short time, the helmsman, Tom Paris was treating people on Away missions or in temporary captivity.

These people were able to catch on because even in medicine, healing is a lot of pattern matching and intuitive feel and less about how something works; in other words, a craft. That has been taken out when Rockefeller, an OIL Baron, took over medicine. The rising popularity of Eastern Medicine, Energetic Healing or prayer is a positive sign that we are going back that way. This rejection of Rockefeller medicine and going back to hands on means you don't need fancy degrees, and in situations that matter, the degree on the wall matters little as in Cider House Rules.

These apprentices would know when you need an expert, usually a surgeon to handle the case. However, trauma is where Rockefeller medicine shines and insurance coverage is warranted due to the cost of treatment. They can then tell you to go to a certified professional trained to handle something complex such as a surgery. For terrain issues, their mentor is where they would learn how to treat, whether they knew terrain theory or not. It is where we would be if greed hadn't infested the healing arts and the sooner we return to healing as being an art rather than a science, the healthier we would all be and we would use the conventional paradigm only when needed with great results.

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