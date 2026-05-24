Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
9h

I’m going to presume most readers here are familiar with no virus and so they know that viral diseases like Hep C are fabrications. Nevertheless this information is still valuable information as I just sent it to close medical friends with the guise that they begin to question “no virus” and the “diseases” attributed to it.

I did want to share a grander timeframe here - realizing that our modern view of medicine is only 200 years old. And when you realize that all of these fallacies are only 200 years old, you discard them and begin to focus on what humanity has looked like for hundreds of thousands of millennia. This clarity provides you with immense focus to discard the lies and only focus on the truth in all fields: health, wealth, etc: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/weve-been-living-wrong-for-10000

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
8h

🎭🧪 NOW CASTING:

HCV (Hepatitis C “Virus”) 🎬🦠

Have YOU got what it takes to become a globally accepted disease entity… without ever being properly purified, isolated, or directly demonstrated in a patient? 🌍🔬👻

Then audition today for the starring role in:

🎬 “THE VIRUS NOBODY HAS SEEN” 🎬

REQUIREMENTS:

✔ Ability to exist primarily as PCR-fiction 🧪🔁

✔ Must remain invisible even to the scientists credited with “discovering” you 👨‍🔬❓🤣

✔ Ability to trigger positive antibody tests in healthy people 😵‍💫📋

✔ Prior experience hiding behind “asymptomatic infection” preferred 😷👤

✔ Must thrive inside statistical models, journal language, Harmaceutical marketing 📚📺💉

✔ Ability to survive despite awkward questions like: “Where is the actual viral particle?” 🤔🔬

PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF:

⭐ Turning liver inflammation into a lifelong viral identity 🍺💊➡️🦠

⭐ Appearing most frequently in populations with heavy drug exposure 💉🚬🍻

⭐ Creating billion-dollar antiviral franchises from fear narratives 💰🧪📈

⭐ Remaining forever “detected” while avoiding proper isolation demonstrations 🧫🚫😂

⭐ Inspiring treatments that somehow damage the very organ they claim to save 🏥💀🫠

SPECIAL SKILLS:

🎭 Ability to make toxic liver injury look like an infectious disease

🎭 Ability to disappear naturally while doctors call it a “spontaneous viral clearance” ✨🦠

🎭 Talent for converting inflamed tissue markers into lifelong medical labels 🏷️😬

PLEASE NOTE:

Applicants providing direct physical proof of existence may be immediately disqualified for violating modern viroLIEgy production standards. 🚫🔬🤣

🎶 So if you’re an invisible biological celebrity with a flair for PCR theatre, Anti Body drama, and Harmaceutical merchandising… APPLY TODAY!

Because in modern medicine…

THE TEST CREATES THE EPIDEMIC 🧪📺

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