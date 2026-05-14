A Note Before Beginning

This essay uses establishment terminology — “infection,” “pathogen,” “carrier,” “antibody” — at points where it examines the establishment’s own evidence and arguments. When it quotes the CDC, the Cochrane reviewers, or the foundational bacteriologists, it uses their words to expose the contradictions in their own framework. When it states the terrain position directly, it uses terrain language. The two registers serve different functions.

GBS in this essay refers to Streptococcus agalactiae, the Group B streptococcus of obstetric medicine — not Guillain-Barré syndrome, which shares the acronym.

The Cattle Organism

In 1933, working at the Rockefeller Institute, Rebecca Lancefield published a serotyping scheme that grouped 106 strains of haemolytic streptococci by precipitin reaction with cell-wall carbohydrate antigens. Her conclusion was modest. The strains, she wrote, “have been classified into five groups, which bear a definite relationship to the sources of the cultures.”[^1] Group B in 1933 was overwhelmingly recovered from bovine specimens. It was a cattle organism, principally identified in cows with mastitis. Lancefield’s paper assigned no human disease to it.

Seventy years later, in 2002, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that every pregnant woman in the country be swabbed for this organism between 35 and 37 weeks of gestation, and that every woman testing positive — approximately 25% of healthy pregnant women — receive intravenous antibiotics every four hours during labour.[^2] The protocol now exposes roughly one-third of all American labouring women to intrapartum antibiotics. The same protocol has been adopted in France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and several dozen other countries. Its principal target is a normal organism that lives in the genital and gastrointestinal tracts of healthy women, healthy men, and healthy newborns from the first hours of life.

The case below rests primarily on establishment evidence — the field’s own foundational papers, the CDC’s own admissions, the Cochrane reviewers’ own verdict on the trial base, the United Kingdom National Screening Committee’s reasoned refusal to adopt the same protocol on the same evidence.

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The Foundational Papers

The first claim that Group B Streptococcus was associated with adverse perinatal outcomes appeared in 1961 — Hood, Janney, and Dameron, writing in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.[^3] The verb in their title is associated. There is no control group. Three years later, Eickhoff, Klein, Daly, Ingall, and Finland published the citation of record for GBS as a cause of neonatal sepsis.[^4] Their own framing makes the weakness of the causal claim explicit. Group B streptococci, they wrote, “have been implicated in human disease almost from the time when the precipitin-grouping technic first came into use… additional reports have established the fact that these organisms occasionally cause severe infection in parturient women.” The verbs are implicated and occasionally cause — language calibrated to suspicion rather than to demonstrated causation. The methodology was a retrospective case series. The authors identified seriously ill infants, examined their cultures, and reported that GBS had been recovered. They did not satisfy any of Koch’s postulates. This culture-positivity argument has nonetheless served as the evidentiary foundation of the field for sixty years.

By 1973 the Baker group at Baylor College of Medicine had become the central American voice on GBS. The 1973 paper by Carol Baker and Fred Barrett, “Transmission of group B streptococci among parturient women and their neonates,” is the foundational document for the maternal-colonisation-causes-neonatal-disease model.[^5] Two findings within that paper undercut its own conclusions.

The first concerns the colonisation rates the paper documents. Baker and Barrett reported “no significant differences in colonization rate (or distribution of serologic types) … among parturients (25.4 per cent), neonates (26.2 per cent), or nursery personnel (32.2 per cent).” Nursery staff were colonised at higher rates than the labouring women. If the organism were transmitted from mother to baby and caused disease in the baby, the nursery staff should have been an additional source of disease. They were not.

The second is more decisive. Baker and Barrett reported that “race, sex, birth weight, and maternal obstetrical complications did not influence the prevalence of asymptomatic colonization with group B streptococci, low birth weight and prolonged rupture of membranes were significantly increased among neonates with proved infection of early onset type.” What predicted invasive disease was not maternal colonisation. It was low birth weight and prolonged rupture of membranes — markers of disturbed birth physiology, not microbial transmission. The foundational paper of the maternal-colonisation model identified the actual predictors of neonatal disease as features of the birth itself, not of the bacterium.

The 1976 Baker–Kasper paper performed the rescue manoeuvre the carrier paradox required.[^6] If GBS was found in 25% of healthy women and only a tiny fraction of their infants developed disease, the simple causation model could not stand. Baker and Kasper proposed that the disease was caused by the organism plus a specific deficiency — low maternal anti-capsular antibody. Where the organism failed to satisfy Koch’s first postulate, the host’s immunity was invoked to explain why most colonised infants remained healthy. This is the same rescue device Roytas documents Koch himself deploying when Max Pettenkofer drank a pure culture of Vibrio cholerae in front of his medical students and survived the challenge that, on the germ-theory account, should have killed him.[^7] Koch invented the asymptomatic carrier rather than abandon the model. Baker and Kasper applied the same move to neonates.

The carrier paradox is not a defect in the data. It is a defect in the framework. A quarter of healthy women carrying the organism, with only a small fraction of their infants developing disease, is what one would expect if GBS were a normal commensal that flourishes opportunistically in compromised infants.

The Trials That Drove the 1996 Guidelines

The 1996 CDC guideline was issued on the strength of trials whose methodological quality the Cochrane reviewers themselves describe as inadequate.[^8] The central trial was Boyer and Gotoff 1986.[^9] Conducted at Michael Reese Hospital and the University of Chicago, funded by NIH grants HD 09700 and AI 17941, the trial randomised 160 high-risk women — those with prenatal GBS colonisation plus prematurity, prolonged rupture of membranes, or intrapartum fever — to intravenous ampicillin or no treatment. The control group received no placebo. Comparison was open-label. The trial reported bacteraemia in 0 of 85 ampicillin-exposed infants versus 5 of 79 untreated. A five-event signal in 164 infants became the foundation of a policy that now exposes approximately a million American mother–infant dyads to intrapartum antibiotics every year. Follow-up did not extend beyond the immediate neonatal period. Microbiome composition was not measured. Allergic disease, atopic dermatitis, asthma, antibiotic resistance — none of these endpoints existed in the trial design.

The 2014 Cochrane review of the entire IAP literature is the strongest establishment hostile-witness document in this field. Ohlsson and Shah concluded:

“Intrapartum antibiotic prophylaxis appeared to reduce EOGBSD, but this result may well be a result of bias as we found a high risk of bias for one or more key domains in the study methodology and execution… The opportunity to conduct such trials has likely been lost, as practice guidelines (albeit without good evidence) have been introduced in many jurisdictions.”[^8]

From the same review: “The use of IAP did not significantly reduce the incidence of all cause mortality, mortality from GBS infection or from infections caused by bacteria other than GBS.” The most respected meta-analytic source in evidence-based medicine concludes that no adequate trial has ever shown the intervention reduces neonatal mortality from any cause, including from GBS itself.

Schrag 2002 and Universal Screening

The 2002 CDC guideline, which moved the United States from risk-based to universal screening, rests on a single retrospective cohort paper. Schrag and the CDC’s Active Bacterial Core Surveillance Team studied a stratified random sample of 5,144 births from 629,912 live births in 1998–1999 across eight surveillance sites.[^10] They classified women without a documented antenatal culture as having received “risk-based care” and compared early-onset GBS disease rates between the two groups. The adjusted relative risk in the screened group was 0.46. The paper is a retrospective cohort, not a randomised trial. Hospitals that screened universally were systematically different from hospitals that did not — in resources, training, attentiveness to obstetric protocols, patient demographics. Whatever effect the analysis identified is inseparable from the broader observation that hospitals that screen for GBS also implement many other protocols more reliably.

The single most damaging finding concerns the screening test itself. The 2010 CDC guideline acknowledges directly: “in the era of universal screening, >60% of early-onset GBS cases have occurred among infants born to women who had a negative prenatal GBS culture screen.”[^11] The test that justifies the entire protocol fails to identify the majority of mothers whose infants subsequently develop the disease. The reasons are physiological — GBS colonisation status is dynamic, the vaginal microbiome shifts, and the 35-to-37-week swab captures one moment in a continuously changing ecosystem.

The numerical scale of the intervention is rarely stated in absolute terms. The early-onset GBS rate in the United States after universal screening is approximately 0.22 to 0.25 per 1,000 live births.[^12] Modelling published in BMJ Open in 2019 by Bevan and colleagues — prepared by UK National Screening Committee employees and contractors — concluded that approximately 1,675 to 1,854 additional women would need to receive intrapartum antibiotics to prevent one additional case of early-onset GBS disease, and approximately 24,065 to 32,087 to prevent one additional death.[^13] These are the establishment’s own arithmetic, in establishment publications.

The Late-Onset Contradiction

The transmission model on which the protocol rests is straightforward: the mother carries the organism, it transfers to the infant during delivery, sterilising the mother’s flora prevents the disease. Were this model accurate, intrapartum antibiotics would reduce all forms of GBS disease in the infant. The data show otherwise.

The CDC’s own surveillance data, published in JAMA Pediatrics in 2019 by Nanduri and colleagues, document the failure.[^12] Early-onset GBS disease declined from 0.37 to 0.23 per 1,000 live births between 2006 and 2015. Late-onset GBS disease — cases between 7 and 89 days of life — remained stable at 0.31 per 1,000 live births across the same period. Half a million women a year receive intrapartum antibiotics, and the form of the disease that occurs after the antibiotic window has not declined at all. The 2019 American Academy of Pediatrics clinical report concedes the point: “there is no effective approach for the prevention of late-onset disease.”[^14]

If the organism is transmitted at delivery, sterilising the birth canal should reduce both early- and late-onset cases. A 2022 narrative review in Therapeutic Advances in Infectious Disease by Miselli, Berardi and colleagues concedes that “the pathogenesis and modes of transmission of LOD to neonates are yet to be elucidated.”[^15] The model accounts for half the disease and treats the other half as a residual.

Italian cohort data add a further hostile observation. Berardi and colleagues, in an eight-year prospective cohort study published in Pediatrics in 2013, documented that infants exposed to intrapartum antibiotics who later developed late-onset disease presented at a median 40 days of age. Infants who were not exposed presented at a median 24 days.[^16] The interpretation offered in the establishment literature itself: intrapartum antibiotic prophylaxis may modify the routes of GBS transmission from vertical to horizontal, with a consequent delay in disease onset. The intervention may not be preventing the disease. It may be displacing it.

What Antibiotics Do to the Newborn

The microbiome literature documenting the harms of intrapartum antibiotic prophylaxis is now substantial, and unlike the IAP efficacy literature, much of it is methodologically sound.

Stearns and colleagues at McMaster University, in a 2017 Scientific Reports paper, compared the gut microbiome of 53 IAP-unexposed vaginally born infants with 14 IAP-exposed infants.[^17] The IAP-exposed infants showed delayed expansion of Bifidobacterium — the dominant infant gut coloniser — and persistent Escherichia through the first 12 weeks of life. Longer IAP exposure produced larger effects. Aloisio and colleagues, in 2014, documented that the Bifidobacterium populations suppressed by IAP have direct anti-GBS activity in laboratory testing.[^18] The species the antibiotic eliminates are the species that, in the infant’s natural microbiome, would have regulated GBS abundance. The intervention that eliminates the target organism also eliminates its natural ecological control.

A 2025 paper in Frontiers in Immunology extended these findings into immune development.[^19] Teuscher and colleagues documented sustained reduction of Bifidobacterium longum in IAP-exposed infants at one month and at one year, alongside “a predominantly proinflammatory T-helper-phenotype” with elevated IL-17A, RORγt and TGF-β. The authors concluded that IAP has “a sustained impact on the neonatal microbiome and T cell repertoire.” A 2025 University of Adelaide meta-analysis of 16 observational studies found IAP exposure associated with an increased risk of conditions labelled autoimmune (relative risk 1.73, 95% confidence interval 1.08 to 2.78).[^20] The Hutton group’s 2023 cohort reported intrapartum antibiotic exposure associated with atopy in the first year of life at an odds ratio of 2.93 (95% CI 1.34 to 6.43), and with newborn fungal infection requiring antifungal therapy.[^21]

The last finding documents what mothers report directly. Thrush — the candidal overgrowth produced when the antibiotic eliminates the bacterial regulation that holds the yeast in check — appears in both mother and infant. Breastfeeding becomes excruciating. The mother, already exhausted, gives up. The infant loses the maternal microbial inoculum carried in breast milk — the second great inheritance, after the birth-canal exposure the antibiotic also damaged.

The United Kingdom National Screening Committee, reviewing this evidence, concluded that the protocol “may cause more harm than good.” Seedat and colleagues, writing in the BMJ in 2019 with the research underpinning it commissioned by the NSC, stated: “based on current evidence, routine screening for group B streptococcus colonisation in late pregnancy should not be introduced in the UK, as the potential harms of unnecessary treatment with antibiotics may outweigh the benefits.”[^22] A 2017 systematic review from the same group reported that “seven observational studies showed that IAP for maternal GBS colonisation alters the infant microbiome,” and that increased antimicrobial resistance was found in IAP-exposed infants.[^23] The harms were never systematically measured before the policy was implemented at population scale.

What Bacteria Actually Do

The terrain framework approaches the question from a different starting point. Bacteria are not the cause of disease. They are the body’s response to it. Bacteria appear at the site of disease for the same reason firefighters appear at the site of fires: they are part of the cleanup mechanism, not the source of the harm.

Cowan, in The Contagion Myth, makes the structural point: “Bacteria are found at the site of disease for the same reason that firemen are found at the site of fires. Bacteria are the cleanup crew tasked with digesting and getting rid of dead and diseased tissues. Claiming that bacteria cause a certain disease is no more reasonable than claiming that firemen cause fires.”[^24] He notes elsewhere that “bacteria that coat the skin and line the vaginal tract play equally protective roles.”[^25] Engelbrecht, Köhnlein and Bailey describe what happens in the hours after birth: “Just a few hours after birth, all of a newborn baby’s mucous membrane has already been colonized by bacteria, which perform important protective functions. Without these colonies of billions of germs, the infant, just like the adult, could not survive.”[^26]

GBS is everywhere — 25% of healthy adult women, 32% of nursery staff, 26% of healthy newborns by Baker and Barrett’s own data. The vast majority of colonised infants never develop disease. The infants who do are those in compromised condition: premature infants, infants exposed to prolonged rupture of membranes, infants whose birth has been disturbed by synthetic oxytocin, instrumental delivery, internal foetal monitoring, immediate vitamin K injection, hepatitis B vaccination, antiseptic skin treatment, eye prophylaxis, and separation from the mother. Baker and Barrett’s own 1973 paper said this: low birth weight and prolonged rupture of membranes predicted invasive disease, not maternal colonisation.

Mainstream microbiome literature has begun, in its own language, to document what the terrain framework has long maintained. Lactobacillus crispatus — the dominant lactobacillus species of the healthy vaginal ecosystem — regulates GBS abundance through competitive ecological interactions. The Starc group, in Pathogens in 2022, documented that “the presence of lactobacilli as a group, and of L. crispatus, inversely correlated with GBS colonization (OR = 0.44 and OR = 0.5, respectively; both with p < 0.001).”[^27] Probiotic lactobacillus administration has been shown to reduce GBS recovery in late pregnancy without antibiotic exposure.[^28] The body’s own ecological mechanisms can modulate GBS abundance. The protocol bypasses these mechanisms in favour of broad-spectrum antibiotic suppression.

What Changed When GBS Emerged

The establishment literature characterises the 1960s and 1970s as the period in which GBS “emerged” as a major neonatal pathogen. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ 2020 Committee Opinion states: “In the 1970s, GBS emerged as an important cause of perinatal morbidity and mortality in newborns.”[^29] A 2025 medRxiv preprint phrases the puzzle plainly: neonatal invasive GBS disease “was a rare entity until the 1970’s when GBS became the leading cause of neonatal sepsis. The reasons for this epidemiologic shift are not clear.”[^30]

The reasons may not be clear to the establishment literature, but the temporal correlation is striking. Synthetic oxytocin was synthesised by du Vigneaud in 1953 and became routine in labour and delivery units through the 1960s and 1970s. British data document a rise in induction of labour rates from approximately 15% in 1965 to 41% by 1974.[^31] Synthetic oxytocin produces contractions more intense and frequent than natural ones, with associated foetal distress. Epidural anaesthesia diffused into routine practice through the same period — and is associated with maternal fever, which itself triggers automatic intrapartum antibiotic administration. Continuous electronic foetal monitoring became routine; internal monitoring involves artificial rupture of membranes and a scalp electrode that pierces the infant’s skin during labour, providing a direct physical bridge for vaginal organisms to enter foetal tissues. The intervention introduces the very route of transmission the protocol later attributed to passive birth-canal exposure. Caesarean section rates, episiotomy, instrumental delivery, routine separation from mother, immediate vitamin K injection, eye prophylaxis, antiseptic skin treatment, hospital nursery formula supplementation, and an expanding infant vaccination schedule — all became standard American hospital practice by the 1970s and 1980s.

Baker and Barrett’s 1973 finding identified low birth weight and prolonged rupture of membranes as the predictors of invasive disease. The 1960s and 1970s expansion of obstetric intervention produced disturbances in birth physiology at exactly the population scale, in exactly the time period, in which the disease was newly identified. A framework that asks what changed in the bacterium finds nothing. A framework that asks what changed in the infant’s terrain finds an obstetric revolution.

The Coercion Problem

The protocol is not merely a clinical recommendation. It is a regime. Women who decline screening or who decline antibiotics after a positive screen face institutional pressure that ranges from disapproval to threats. Some hospitals invoke child-protection concerns when GBS-positive mothers refuse antibiotics. The test result becomes a justification for overriding consent, treating the mother as a disease vector.

Once a public-health framework defines a normal commensal organism as a threat to the infant, every woman who tests positive is reframed as a danger to her own child, and refusal of intervention is reframed as endangerment. The coercion is enabled by the fear architecture the protocol creates — brain damage, meningitis, sepsis, death. These words are used routinely in the counselling that precedes the screening test, and the woman who hears them is in no position to weigh the absolute risk numbers against them. The asymmetry is structural: catastrophic outcomes are easy to imagine and communicate, while microbiome alterations and their consequences in childhood asthma, atopic dermatitis, and conditions labelled autoimmune are diffuse, slow, and never causally attributed to the labour-day intervention that produced them.

Women who decline testing report peaceful labours: no IV pole, no four-hourly interruptions, no fear that their body harbours danger to the infant they have been carrying for nine months. The choice is not between intervention and recklessness. It is between an antibiotic regime built on inadequate evidence and biological support for the ecological mechanisms the body uses to regulate its own microbial environment.

The International Pattern

The United Kingdom has reviewed the question in successive National Screening Committee reviews and has consistently declined to adopt universal screening.[^32] The UK uses a risk-based protocol — antibiotics for women with specific risk factors such as intrapartum fever, prolonged rupture of membranes, or a previous infant affected by GBS disease. The UK NSC’s published reasoning: “Screening pregnant women for GBS is not recommended by the UK NSC because: a woman may have a positive result a few weeks before labour and a negative result when she gives birth; GBS does not cause an infection in every baby — there is no test that can distinguish between women whose babies would be affected by GBS at birth from those whose babies would not be.” The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists’ 2017 Green-top Guideline No. 36 maintains the risk-based approach.[^33] Successive surveys have documented that less than 1% of UK maternity units perform systematic screening.

The Netherlands, Denmark in earlier years, and several other European systems have made similar decisions. A 2024 Eurosurveillance study comparing early-onset GBS infections across five Nordic countries with different prevention policies found risk-based and screening-based approaches produced comparable rates.[^34] The UK has achieved similar outcomes without exposing 30% of its parturient population to intrapartum antibiotics. The UK is also conducting the GBS3 trial — a cluster-randomised trial of approximately 320,000 women across 71 maternity units, comparing routine antenatal testing against the existing risk-factor-based strategy.[^35] Recruitment closed on 31 March 2024 with primary results expected in late Spring 2026. That the United Kingdom has demanded a randomised trial powered at 320,000 participants before changing policy is, by itself, an institutional repudiation of the United States’s inference from a 5,144-participant retrospective cohort. The UK is doing the trial Cochrane said had not been done.

When two health systems with comparable populations, comparable diagnostic resources, and access to identical scientific literature reach opposite policy conclusions, the difference is not scientific. It is institutional. The American protocol exists because American institutions adopted it; the British protocol exists because British institutions did not. What differs is the institutional appetite for medicalisation, protocolisation, and population-scale antibiotic exposure.

The Architecture

The institutional architecture that produced and sustains the GBS protocol is documented and traceable. The foundational research was funded primarily by the National Institutes of Health — Boyer–Gotoff supported by HD 09700 and AI 17941, Baker by US Public Health Service Training Grant AI-00258 and grant RR-00259. The CDC’s Active Bacterial Core Surveillance system, which generated the data base for Schrag 2002 and the subsequent guidelines, is operated within the CDC. The 2002 guideline that mandated universal screening was written by CDC staff — Schrag, Gorwitz, Fultz-Butts, and Schuchat — and Schrag and Schuchat were also authors on the NEJM paper the guideline cites as its principal evidentiary basis. The same agency designed the surveillance system, generated the data, analysed the data, wrote the paper, and wrote the guideline.

Carol Baker, the central figure in establishing the GBS-disease model since the 1973 paper, served on the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices from 2006 to 2012, including a term as chair, and has worked on GBS vaccine development.

The RCOG’s 2017 Green-top Guideline 36 lists conflict of interest disclosures within the published document. Steer is Chair of the Medical Advisory Panel of Group B Strep Support, the patient-advocacy charity that lobbies for universal screening in the UK. Steer holds shareholdings with Path2Safety Ltd. and Caretek Medical UK and has acted as a medico-legal expert for obstetric clinical negligence cases since 1985. Heath’s university has received grants from charities for GBS-related work, and Heath has also acted as a medico-legal expert for perinatal infection clinical negligence cases.

The financial architecture is concentrated downstream. The antibiotics used for IAP — penicillin G, ampicillin, cefazolin, clindamycin — are generic. The testing market is larger: 3.6 million annual American births multiplied by universal screening produces a recurring laboratory revenue stream, and rapid intrapartum PCR tests are higher-margin products. The largest commercial opportunity is the maternal GBS vaccine pipeline. Pfizer’s hexavalent capsular polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, GBS6, has progressed through Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 trials.[^36] Phase 3 (the BEATRIX trial) is recruiting. GSK and MinervaX have GBS vaccine programmes in development. The World Health Organization issued a 2021 statement declaring an “urgent need for vaccine to prevent deadly Group B streptococcus.” The disease model that underwrites the screening protocol underwrites the vaccine market that follows it.

What Is Group B Strep?

Group B Streptococcus is a bacterium. It lives in the genital and gastrointestinal tracts of approximately one in four healthy adult women, in similar proportions of healthy men, and in similar proportions of healthy infants from the first hours of life. Its presence in a woman’s vagina at 35 weeks of gestation is not a disease state. It is a normal feature of normal vaginal flora.

The protocol built around this organism — universal antenatal screening, intravenous antibiotic prophylaxis during labour for every woman testing positive, exposure of approximately 30% of all American labouring women — rests on observational case series from the 1960s, trials whose methodology the Cochrane reviewers themselves describe as inadequate, a single retrospective cohort study from 2002, and a screening test that fails for the majority of the cases it is designed to catch. The intervention does not reduce all-cause neonatal mortality. It does not reduce late-onset GBS disease. It may time-shift early-onset cases into the late-onset window. It produces sustained alteration of the infant gut microbiome with measurable effects on immune development, and is associated with later atopy, asthma, and conditions labelled autoimmune.

The disease appeared as a major neonatal concern at the same historical moment that synthetic oxytocin, epidural anaesthesia, electronic foetal monitoring, artificial rupture of membranes, immediate vitamin K injection, hepatitis B vaccination at birth, eye prophylaxis, antiseptic skin treatment, and routine separation from mother became standard American obstetric practice. The field’s own foundational paper identified the predictors of invasive disease as features of disturbed birth physiology, not maternal colonisation. Modern obstetric practice produces disturbed birth physiology at population scale.

The terrain framework supplies a reading the establishment cannot allow itself. GBS is not a pathogen attacking healthy infants. It is a normal organism present in both healthy and compromised infants, flourishing opportunistically when the infant’s terrain is disturbed by the obstetric environment in which the birth occurs. The bacterium is the firefighter at the fire. The fire is the disturbed terrain.

A bacterium found in one in four healthy women is being treated as a neonatal emergency. The treatment damages the microbiome the infant was meant to inherit. The intervention is mandated, at population scale, in a country whose own peer health systems have reviewed the same evidence and declined. The papers, the numbers, the Cochrane review, the CDC’s own admission that the test fails for the majority of cases, the microbiome literature, and the conflicts of interest disclosed in the guidelines themselves — all of it is in the public record.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Some bacteria live on cows, and some live on people. A long time ago, scientists found a bacterium on cows and called it “Group B” — like a label, the way you might label a box of toys.

Many years later, doctors found the same bacterium living in the bodies of normal, healthy mums. About one mum in every four has it. It does not make her sick. It just lives there, quietly, like the millions of other tiny living things that share our bodies all the time.

But the doctors decided this bacterium was dangerous. So when a mum was about to have a baby, they tested her, and if she had it, they gave her very strong medicines called antibiotics.

Here is the problem. Bacteria are not enemies. They are part of how our bodies work, like the workers in a busy garden. When the garden is healthy, the workers do their jobs quietly and everything grows well. When the soil is poisoned or the weather goes wrong, different workers turn up to clean up the mess — and people who do not understand the garden blame the workers for the mess they were sent to clean.

Babies are born with no bacteria of their own. They get their very first ones from their mum, as they pass through her body during birth. These tiny living things settle onto the baby’s skin and inside the baby’s tummy and become the baby’s first companions — teaching the baby’s body how to live in the world. It is one of the most important gifts a mum gives her baby. Antibiotics wash this whole garden away. The baby starts life with the soil scrubbed bare.

Some scientists looked very carefully at all the studies and said the doctors had not really proved the medicine works. Some countries, like Britain, decided not to test all the mums. The babies in those countries are not getting more sick than the babies in countries where every mum is tested.

The bacterium the doctors are afraid of is not the cause of sick babies. Sick babies are usually babies whose birth was made difficult by lots of other things doctors did. The bacterium just happens to be there, doing its normal work, when the baby gets sick from the other things.

So the answer to “what is Group B Strep?” is simple. It is a normal bacterium that lives in many healthy mums. The protocol around it is something else: a system that treats normal as dangerous, and washes away the garden mums give their babies to protect them from a danger that, for almost all of them, is not really there.

References

[^1]: Lancefield, R.C. (1933). A Serological Differentiation of Human and Other Groups of Hemolytic Streptococci. Journal of Experimental Medicine 57(4): 571–595.

[^2]: Schrag, S., Gorwitz, R., Fultz-Butts, K., and Schuchat, A. (2002). Prevention of perinatal group B streptococcal disease: revised guidelines from CDC. MMWR Recommendations and Reports 51(RR-11): 1–22.

[^3]: Hood, M., Janney, A., and Dameron, G. (1961). Beta hemolytic streptococcus group B associated with problems of the perinatal period. American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology 82: 809–818.

[^4]: Eickhoff, T.C., Klein, J.O., Daly, A.K., Ingall, D., and Finland, M. (1964). Neonatal sepsis and other infections due to group B beta-hemolytic streptococci. New England Journal of Medicine 271: 1221–1228.

[^5]: Baker, C.J., and Barrett, F.F. (1973). Transmission of group B streptococci among parturient women and their neonates. Journal of Pediatrics 83(6): 919–925.

[^6]: Baker, C.J., and Kasper, D.L. (1976). Correlation of maternal antibody deficiency with susceptibility to neonatal group B streptococcal infection. New England Journal of Medicine 294(14): 753–756.

[^7]: Roytas, D. (2024). Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments That Prove Contagion Is Not Real.

[^8]: Ohlsson, A., and Shah, V.S. (2014). Intrapartum antibiotics for known maternal Group B streptococcal colonization. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, Issue 6, Article CD007467.

[^9]: Boyer, K.M., and Gotoff, S.P. (1986). Prevention of early-onset neonatal group B streptococcal disease with selective intrapartum chemoprophylaxis. New England Journal of Medicine 314(26): 1665–1669.

[^10]: Schrag, S.J., Zell, E.R., Lynfield, R., Roome, A., Arnold, K.E., Craig, A.S., et al. (2002). A population-based comparison of strategies to prevent early-onset group B streptococcal disease in neonates. New England Journal of Medicine 347(4): 233–239.

[^11]: Verani, J.R., McGee, L., and Schrag, S.J. (2010). Prevention of perinatal group B streptococcal disease: revised guidelines from CDC, 2010. MMWR Recommendations and Reports 59(RR-10): 1–36.

[^12]: Nanduri, S.A., Petit, S., Smelser, C., et al. (2019). Epidemiology of invasive early-onset and late-onset group B streptococcal disease in the United States, 2006 to 2015: multistate laboratory and population-based surveillance. JAMA Pediatrics 173(3): 224–233.

[^13]: Bevan, D., White, A., Marshall, J., and Peckham, C. (2019). Modelling the effect of the introduction of antenatal screening for group B Streptococcus (GBS) carriage in the UK. BMJ Open 9(3): e024324. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2018-024324.

[^14]: Puopolo, K.M., Lynfield, R., Cummings, J.J., and the Committee on Fetus and Newborn, Committee on Infectious Diseases. (2019). Management of infants at risk for group B streptococcal disease. Pediatrics 144(2): e20191881.

[^15]: Miselli, F., Frabboni, I., Di Martino, M., Zinani, I., Buttera, M., Insalaco, A., Stefanelli, F., Lugli, L., and Berardi, A. (2022). Transmission of Group B Streptococcus in late-onset neonatal disease: a narrative review of current evidence. Therapeutic Advances in Infectious Disease 9: 20499361221142732.

[^16]: Berardi, A., Rossi, C., Lugli, L., Creti, R., Bacchi Reggiani, M.L., Lanari, M., et al., on behalf of the GBS Prevention Working Group, Emilia-Romagna. (2013). Group B streptococcus late-onset disease: 2003-2010. Pediatrics 131(2): e361–e368.

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[^18]: Aloisio, I., Mazzola, G., Corvaglia, L.T., Tonti, G., Faldella, G., Biavati, B., et al. (2014). Influence of intrapartum antibiotic prophylaxis against group B Streptococcus on the early newborn gut composition and evaluation of the anti-Streptococcus activity of Bifidobacterium strains. Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology 98: 6051–6060.

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Additional foundational sources informing this essay: Lester, D., and Parker, D., What Really Makes You Ill?; Tilden, J.H., Toxemia Explained; Shelton, H.M., Natural Hygiene Articles; Bailey, M., The Final Pandemic; Unbekoming, Medicalized Motherhood.