Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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jacqueline delaney's avatar
jacqueline delaney
3h

My daughter just went through this . Antibiotics, oxytocin, 24 hours of labor 1.5 hr pushing then c section. How do you help the micro biome in this case. She is breastfeeding thank god!

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

One explanation is lawyers and $50,000 malpractice insurance if self employed thus most obstetricians are employed. Hospital protocols . Hard stop . Sadly it is part of the ACOG guidelines along with Covid jabs . 🤬

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