Author’s Note

This essay operates in two registers. When it reports what mainstream medicine claims about cellulitis, it uses mainstream language: infection, pathogen, organism, immune response. That language belongs to the establishment, and the essay quotes it to examine it, not to endorse it. When the essay states what is actually happening in the body, it shifts to the terrain framework: tissue damage, stagnation, inflammation as repair, bacteria as scavengers of devitalised tissue. The reader should always know which register is operating. Where the words cellulitis, infection, or pathogen appear without distancing, assume the establishment is speaking. Where the body is described as healing rather than under attack, assume the author is.

A Diagnosis Without a Test

One in every three patients diagnosed with cellulitis of the lower leg does not have it.

In a 2017 cross-sectional study published in JAMA Dermatology, Qing Yu Weng, Arash Mostaghimi and colleagues at Massachusetts General Hospital reviewed 259 adults admitted from the emergency department with a diagnosis of lower-extremity cellulitis. Seventy-nine of them, 30.5 per cent, had been misdiagnosed.¹ What these patients actually had was venous stasis dermatitis, lymphoedema, deep venous thrombosis, gout, or contact dermatitis. They were given antibiotics and hospital beds for a condition of stagnant circulation and irritated skin that no antibiotic addresses.

The finding is not an outlier. Cassandra David and colleagues, evaluating 145 patients hospitalised for cellulitis across two institutions in 2011, found that 41 of them, 28 per cent, had something else, most commonly stasis dermatitis.² Daniel Li and colleagues, screening inpatients prospectively in 2018, put the figure at 33.6 per cent.³ In the United Kingdom, Nick Levell and colleagues reviewed 635 hospital referrals for suspected severe lower-limb cellulitis and found that a third of them did not need to be there.⁴ Two 2023 meta-analyses, by Cutler and colleagues and by Nightingale and colleagues, pooled the rate across studies at 39 and 41 per cent.

There is no test that would have caught the error in advance. In 2019, Mehul Patel and colleagues searched the literature in the British Journal of Dermatology for any validated method of confirming a cellulitis diagnosis and reported plainly that none exists.⁵ The diagnosis rests entirely on the appearance of the leg: redness, warmth, swelling, tenderness. These are the four signs that medicine since antiquity has called rubor, calor, tumor, dolor. They are also the signs of every other inflammatory process that can occur in a leg, which is why a third of the legs get the wrong name.

Faced with a diagnosis that no test can confirm, medicine’s response was not to find the cause but to formalise the guess. In 2017 Adam Raff and colleagues built a scoring model, the ALT-70, to estimate the probability that a red leg is cellulitis rather than one of its mimics.⁶ The score is assembled from asymmetry between the two legs, a raised white-cell count, a fast heart rate, and an age of seventy or more. Not one of these examines the tissue said to be infected. They are bedside impressions converted into a number. A condition with a defined cause and a confirmatory test does not need a probability calculator. The existence of the calculator is the concession.

The instability reaches the name itself. The same red leg is called cellulitis by British and American physicians and erysipelas by much of the European literature, the latter reserved in theory for a shallower version with a sharper border. Raff and Kroshinsky’s 2016 JAMA review separates the two by the depth of tissue involved and the crispness of the margin, distinctions drawn by eye and argued over in practice.⁷ When one presentation carries two names divided by a boundary no test can locate, the multiplication of labels is not precision. It is the absence of a definition wearing the costume of one.

The error then conceals itself. A patient with venous stasis dermatitis is admitted, prescribed antibiotics, and put to bed. In bed, the leg is elevated. Elevation drains the pooled fluid, the redness fades, and the improvement is recorded as a cure. The antibiotic is credited for work done by gravity. The diagnosis is retroactively confirmed, the prescribing physician’s confidence is reinforced, and the next red leg receives the same treatment. The cycle is self-sealing, and it operates on a scale that turns a diagnostic habit into a public-health expense. Weng’s group estimated that misdiagnosed lower-extremity cellulitis drives between 50,000 and 130,000 unnecessary hospitalisations and between 195 and 515 million dollars in avoidable spending each year in the United States, exposing more than 44,000 patients annually to antibiotics they did not need.¹

Those antibiotics are not harmless. Weng’s group projected that the unnecessary treatment of misdiagnosed legs causes thousands of hospital-acquired infections each year, along with between one and five thousand cases of Clostridioides difficile and a smaller number of severe allergic reactions.¹ The drug given for a condition the patient did not have goes on to produce conditions the patient did not have either. The suppression model generates disease at the very first step, before the question of cellulitis itself has even been reached.

The condition is diagnosed by eye and confirmed by no test, and a third of the time the eye is wrong. The question of what causes cellulitis comes second. The first is whether medicine can reliably say when it is present at all.

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The Missing Organism

The name cellulitis asserts a bacterial cause. Raff and Kroshinsky’s review defines the condition as an infection of the deep dermis and subcutaneous tissue, blamed principally on Streptococcus pyogenes and Staphylococcus aureus.⁷ The difficulty, which the same review concedes, is that the bacterium is almost never found.

Raff and Kroshinsky state that the majority of cellulitis cases are nonculturable, and that an organism is identified in only about fifteen per cent of them.⁷ The Infectious Diseases Society of America’s 2014 guideline puts the numbers in detail: blood cultures are positive in five per cent of cases or fewer; cultures of fluid aspirated from the inflamed skin yield an organism somewhere between five and forty per cent of the time; biopsy of the inflamed tissue identifies bacteria in twenty to thirty per cent of cases, and even then at concentrations the guideline describes as low.⁸ The same guideline therefore advises that cultures not be performed routinely, because they so rarely return anything.⁸

A diagnosis of bacterial infection is being made, at the rate of hundreds of thousands of hospital admissions a year, in the documented absence of the bacteria it names. The organism is presumed and treated. It is almost never seen.

This is precisely the situation that the bacteriologist Robert Koch’s own first postulate was written to forbid. A microbe can be called the cause of a disease only if it is found in those who have the disease and absent from those who do not. Staphylococcus aureus, the bacterium most often blamed, lives on the skin of healthy people. Dawn Lester and David Parker, examining the establishment’s own definitions, note that staphylococcus is found routinely on the skin, hair, nose and throat of people who are perfectly well, a fact that, on Koch’s terms, disqualifies it as a pathogen.⁹ A bacterium present on the healthy and the unwell alike has not been shown to cause anything. It has only been shown to be present.

What, then, are the bacteria doing in the inflamed leg, if they are sometimes there? The surgeons of the nineteenth century answered the question by watching wounds heal. Lawson Tait, a British surgeon and hospital president, regarded the pus in an abscess as nothing more than dead tissue that had partly liquefied. The pus teemed with bacteria, yet the living tissue beside it stayed clear of them.¹⁰ When the dead matter was drained, the bacteria, deprived of the only thing they fed on, left. Tait observed that bacteria flourished on devitalised tissue and would not grow on living tissue, nor on inert objects such as a lead bullet or a shard of ivory lodged in the body, because there was nothing there to decompose.¹⁰ Hugh Cabot, a professor of surgery, reached the same conclusion treating battlefield wounds in the First World War: the key to healing was the removal of dead tissue, not the removal of germs, which were present in the wounds before and after surgery without determining the outcome.¹⁰

Thomas Cowan compresses the point into an image. Bacteria appear at the site of damaged tissue for the same reason firefighters appear at the site of a fire. Their presence marks the location of the trouble; it does not constitute the trouble. Maggots cleaning a carcass did not kill the animal.¹¹ The bacterium found, on the rare occasion one is found, in an inflamed leg is a scavenger arriving to break down tissue that stagnation and toxic burden have already devitalised. Medicine records the scavenger’s arrival, names it the cause, and prescribes a drug to kill it.

The Cure That Ends When the Drug Ends

If the bacterium were the cause, eliminating it would end the matter. It does not. Cellulitis recurs, and it recurs at a rate that the treatment cannot touch.

The decisive evidence comes from a trial designed to prove the opposite. The PATCH I trial, led by Kim Thomas and the UK Dermatology Clinical Trials Network and published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2013, randomised 274 patients with recurrent leg cellulitis to twelve months of low-dose penicillin or placebo.¹² While the patients took the drug, it worked as a suppressant: 22 per cent in the penicillin group had a recurrence against 37 per cent on placebo, a meaningful reduction during treatment. Then the drug was stopped, and the protection evaporated. In the follow-up period, recurrence reached 27 per cent in both groups, the treated and the untreated converging exactly. The authors stated the result without varnish, reporting that the protective effect faded steadily once the drug was stopped.¹²

The smaller PATCH II trial, published in the British Journal of Dermatology in 2012, pointed the same way with a shorter course, though it recruited too few patients to reach statistical significance.¹³ The direction of both trials is identical. Penicillin holds the episodes off while it is being swallowed, and the moment it stops, the leg returns to exactly the state it was in before, as though the drug had never been taken.

A treatment that suppresses a symptom for as long as it is administered and surrenders its effect the instant it is withdrawn is not addressing a cause. It is managing an output. The establishment’s own treatment guideline says as much, without appearing to notice the admission. The IDSA advises that prophylactic antibiotics be continued, in its words, so long as the predisposing factors persist.⁸ The drug is to be taken indefinitely, because the thing that actually produces the cellulitis is something else, something the drug does not reach, and which remains in place underneath it for as long as the patient lives. Medicine has named the predisposing factors. It has even conceded that they, not the bacterium, govern whether the condition returns. It treats the bacterium regardless.

This is the mechanism Herbert Shelton described nearly a century ago, by which acute conditions are driven into chronic ones. The body mounts an acute response to an insult. A drug suppresses the response without removing the insult. The insult remains, the response is provoked again, and is suppressed again, while the drug adds its own toxic load to the original burden. The lymphatic evidence makes the progression physical. Studies using lymphoscintigraphy, including work by Robert Damstra and by Jonathan Soo and colleagues in 2008, have shown that each episode of leg cellulitis inflicts further damage on the lymphatic vessels, degrading drainage further, which makes the next episode more likely and more severe.¹⁴ Every suppressed episode worsens the terrain that produces the next. The drug does not interrupt the cycle. It feeds it.

The Cause Already on the Chart

Medicine does not lack an account of what produces cellulitis. It has a precise and well-quantified account, and the account is accurate. It simply declines to treat it as the cause.

The foundational study is a case-control analysis by Alain Dupuy and colleagues, published in the BMJ in 1999, comparing 167 hospitalised patients against 294 controls.¹⁵ The factors that predicted the leg condition were not exposures to virulent bacteria. They were states of the leg itself. Lymphoedema carried an odds ratio of 71.2, the single most powerful association in the study. Disruption of the skin barrier, the category covering ulcers, wounds, and fissured skin between the toes, carried an odds ratio of 23.8. Chronic venous insufficiency, the failure of the leg’s veins to return blood upward, carried an odds ratio of 2.9. Localised swelling of the leg carried 2.5. Being overweight carried 2.0. The authors named the finding directly, identifying the major role of local risk factors. Tellingly, the study found no association at all with diabetes, the systemic condition most often invoked, in casual explanation, as a reason that a given patient was prone to the problem.

The pattern has held across every study since. Mark Quirke and colleagues, pooling the case-control literature in a 2017 meta-analysis, found chronic oedema and lymphoedema, leg ulcers, wounds, fungal skin breakdown between the toes, and obesity all carrying elevated risk, with a prior episode the strongest predictor of the next.¹⁶ Sigurbjörg Björnsdóttir and colleagues, in a prospective study in 2005, found the same constellation: prior cellulitis, broken skin, and ulceration.¹⁷

The fissured skin between the toes deserves particular attention, because in Dupuy’s analysis it carries the largest population-attributable risk of any factor, sixty-one per cent.¹⁵ Björnsdóttir’s group found that the presence of bacteria in the toe webs raised the odds of the leg condition almost thirtyfold, and that fungal breakdown of the same skin raised it further.¹⁷ This is the portal in its most ordinary form. Not a dramatic wound, but the soft, macerated, cracked skin of a damp interdigital space. The establishment names the fungus and the fissure, then treats the leg with a drug aimed at neither.

Read together, these are not separable risk factors. They are one condition described from several angles. Lymphoedema, venous insufficiency, and chronic swelling are all the same failure: fluid that should drain out of the leg is not draining, and is pooling in the tissue. Ulcers, wounds, and fissured skin are all the same breach: the surface that should keep the outside out is broken. The leg that develops what medicine calls cellulitis is a leg in which fluid has stagnated and the skin has failed. Medicine has measured this with great care and assigned it odds ratios. It then sets the measurement aside and prescribes a drug aimed at the bacterium.

The selectivity is not random. The factors medicine is willing to name as predisposing are the ones it has no commercial product to address and no liability for: a patient’s weight, the chronic state of their veins, the fungus between their toes. The portal of entry that carries institutional liability is named more quietly. Dupuy’s data place traumatic wounds among the significant barrier breaches, and Björnsdóttir’s group found prior surgery on the leg’s veins among the strong predictors,¹⁷ which is to say that the cut skin of a surgical or procedural intervention is a documented route into the tissue. This is the streetlight effect operating exactly as it always does. The causes that can be attributed to the patient are studied and published. The causes that implicate the procedure are present in the data and absent from the discussion.

What Cellulitis Actually Is

Set the bacterium aside, because the body has, and the condition resolves into something coherent.

A leg with failed lymphatic and venous drainage is a leg in which protein-rich fluid sits stagnant in the tissue, unable to leave. Stagnant fluid is not inert. It is a medium in which waste accumulates and tissue begins to devitalise. The skin stretched over such a leg is dry, thin, and prone to cracking, and where it cracks, the outside meets the stagnant inside. This is the terrain: an undrained, toxin-laden compartment with a broken surface. It is the terrain that the establishment’s own risk-factor data describe with such precision, without recognising what they have described.

Into this terrain the body sends blood. Herbert Shelton defined inflammation as a great increase in the amount of blood in a circumscribed area, and identified its purpose as remedial and reparative.¹⁸ The redness is the arriving blood. The heat is the blood’s warmth and the metabolic work underway. The swelling is the volume of repair material delivered. The pain is the body enforcing rest on a part that needs it. The leg that medicine calls cellulitis is a leg in which the body has directed its repair effort at tissue that stagnation has compromised. The signs that prompt the diagnosis are the signs of the repair itself.

The bacteria, where present, are part of the repair, not opposed to it. They are scavengers, doing in the living leg what Tait watched them do in the abscess and the wound: breaking down devitalised tissue so the body can clear and replace it. Henry Bieler, the physician who treated arthritis as toxic overload, described the body’s habit of using the skin and its underlying layers as a secondary route of elimination when the primary routes are overloaded, a process he called vicarious elimination through the middle skin.¹⁹ John Tilden, cataloguing the body’s eliminative crises, listed abscesses, boils, and carbuncles among them, the body pushing accumulated waste outward through the surface.²⁰ The inflamed leg belongs to the same family. It is the body attempting to clear a stagnant, toxic compartment through inflammation and scavenging, hampered by the fact that the drainage which should carry the cleared material away is the very thing that has failed.

This is why the antibiotic produces the pattern PATCH I documented. The drug does not selectively kill an enemy. It devastates the microbial community of the body broadly while forcing the survivors to alter their form, and it does nothing whatever to the stagnant fluid or the broken skin. It removes the scavengers from a site that still needs scavenging and suppresses the inflammation that was doing the clearing. The stagnant fluid and the broken skin it leaves exactly as before. The redness fades because the repair was halted, not because the cause was removed. The leg, its drainage still failed, produces the same response again the moment the chemical pressure lifts. Shelton named the worst case directly. When an inflamed part dies, it dies because the body’s repair effort was not allowed to finish.¹⁸ The tissue that dies in a severe leg is tissue the body was trying to repair and was prevented from repairing.

The four categories of insult that compromise any terrain operate here in combination. Toxic burden supplies the material the body is labouring to clear, including the load deposited by the antibiotics of previous episodes and by the other pharmaceuticals an older patient is likely to be taking. Nutritional deficiency weakens the integrity of the skin and the vessel walls, so the barrier breaks more readily and the drainage fails sooner. The stagnation holds the accumulated burden in place against the body’s effort to move it. None of these is a germ, and none is a defect in the body. Each is something imposed on the body from outside or withheld from it, and the inflamed leg is the body’s response to the combination.

The primary cause is therefore nameable, and naming it as primary matters, because the alternative is to dilute it across a list of equal-seeming contributors until no single one can be acted on. The primary cause of what medicine calls cellulitis is the stagnation of an undrained, toxic terrain in a leg whose circulation has failed, with the broken skin as the portal and the accumulated burden as the load the body is labouring to clear. Toxic exposure, including the iatrogenic exposures medicine prefers not to dwell on, supplies the load, and failed drainage holds it in place. The inflammation is the body’s response to that load, and the bacterium is the scavenger that arrives to break down what the inflammation has loosened. Nowhere in the sequence is there an invader, a body attacking itself, or a malfunction. There is only a body doing repair work in conditions that make repair difficult, interrupted by a drug aimed at the wrong target.

The Arithmetic of the Fear

The treatment is enforced by fear, and the fear is the threat that a red leg, left untreated for even a short time, will race into necrotising fasciitis, sepsis, and death. The threat is invoked to justify immediate antibiotics and immediate admission. Its own numbers do not support the urgency.

Necrotising fasciitis is real, and it is grave, carrying a mortality of fifteen to twenty per cent in those who develop it. It is also vanishingly rare. The population surveillance figure, drawn from work by Rajesh Kaul and colleagues in Ontario and reproduced in the standard clinical references, places its incidence at roughly 0.4 cases per 100,000 people per year.²¹ Against this sits the scale of cellulitis itself. Susan Ellis Simonsen and colleagues, measuring the incidence of cellulitis in a defined population in 2006, found a rate of 24.6 cases per 1,000 person-years, the great majority managed entirely as outpatients, and recorded what they described as a very low incidence of complications, necrotising fasciitis among them.²²

The disproportion is enormous. A condition occurring in tens of cases per thousand is being treated with maximal urgency on the strength of a complication that occurs in fractions of a case per hundred thousand. The fear narrative does not arise from the frequency of the catastrophe. It arises from its severity, which is then applied uniformly to every red leg, the overwhelming majority of which will run a benign course or, as the misdiagnosis data show, are not cellulitis at all. The rare and terrible outcome is used to standardise an aggressive response to a common and usually self-limiting one. The arithmetic does not support the protocol; the incentive to prescribe does.

The Terrain, Confirmed in Their Own Journal

If the cause of recurrent cellulitis is failed drainage, then restoring drainage should prevent it, and prevent it more durably than killing a bacterium that was never the cause. It does, and the trial that shows it appeared in the same journal that published PATCH I.

Elizabeth Webb and colleagues, reporting in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2020, randomised patients with chronic leg oedema and recurrent cellulitis to compression therapy or no compression.²³ Compression does nothing to bacteria. It addresses the terrain directly, mechanically assisting the drainage of the stagnant fluid that the antibiotic leaves untouched. Recurrence in the control group reached 40 per cent. In the compression group it fell to 15 per cent, a hazard ratio of 0.23. The number of patients needing treatment to prevent one recurrence was four.

The contrast with antibiotic prophylaxis is exact and damning. Penicillin in PATCH I produced a benefit that vanished the moment the drug stopped, with both groups converging at 27 per cent. Compression in Webb’s trial produced a durable reduction by acting on the drainage failure itself, the predisposing factor the IDSA admits the antibiotic cannot reach. The intervention that ignored the bacterium and treated the terrain outperformed the one that did the reverse. The evidence for the terrain reading of cellulitis is not confined to the suppressed tradition of Shelton, Tilden, and Bieler. It sits in the New England Journal of Medicine, established by the establishment’s own randomised trial, waiting to be read for what it says.

What Remains

A patient arrives with a red, swollen leg. A third of the time it is not cellulitis. When it is, the bacterium that gives the condition its name cannot be found in eighty-five per cent of cases, and where it is found it is a scavenger of devitalised tissue rather than its cause. The antibiotic suppresses the body’s repair and surrenders its effect the day it is stopped. The drainage failure that actually governs the leg sits on the chart, measured and assigned an odds ratio, while the mechanical treatment that addresses it and works is mentioned last.

The leg is still not draining. Whatever is done to the bacterium, the fluid still has nowhere to go. Until it does, the leg will redden again, and medicine will reach again for the drug that has never, in any trial it has run, prevented the next time.

How to Explain It to a 6-Year-Old

Imagine a sink with a blocked drain. You turn on the tap and the water can’t get out, so it fills up the sink and starts to overflow onto the bench. The bench gets wet and messy and a bit smelly.

Now imagine someone comes along and says, “The problem is the mess on the bench.” So they wipe the bench with a cloth. The bench looks clean for a minute. But the drain is still blocked, the tap is still running, and very soon the water fills up and overflows again. They wipe it again. And again. The bench never stays clean, because wiping the bench was never going to fix a blocked drain.

A leg with cellulitis is like that sink. Deep inside the leg, the tubes that are supposed to carry fluid away have stopped working, so fluid fills up and the leg goes red and puffy and warm. That redness is the body’s repair crew arriving to help, the same way your knee goes red when you scrape it. The little bacteria that show up are just the cleaners, there to tidy away the bits of tissue that got damaged. They didn’t cause the mess. They came to help clean it.

The medicine doctors usually give is like the cloth. It wipes away the redness for a little while, so the leg looks better. But it does nothing about the blocked drain inside the leg. So the fluid fills up again, and the leg goes red again, and they give more medicine, and round and round it goes.

The real answer is to unblock the drain. When doctors help the fluid drain properly, by gently squeezing the leg with special bandages, the leg stays better and the redness stops coming back. The grown-ups have even tested this and found it works far better than the medicine. They just don’t do it first. They reach for the cloth.

References

Weng QY, Raff AB, Cohen JM, Gunasekera N, Okhovat JP, Vedak P, Joyce C, Kroshinsky D, Mostaghimi A. “Costs and Consequences Associated With Misdiagnosed Lower Extremity Cellulitis.” JAMA Dermatology 2017;153(2):141–146. David CV, Chira S, Eells SJ, Ladrigan M, Papier A, Miller LG, Craft N. “Diagnostic accuracy in patients admitted to hospitals with cellulitis.” Dermatology Online Journal 2011;17(3):1. Li DG, Xia FD, Khosravi H, Dewan AK, Pallin DJ, Baugh CW, Laskowski K, Joyce C, Mostaghimi A. “Outcomes of Early Dermatology Consultation for Inpatients Diagnosed With Cellulitis.” JAMA Dermatology 2018;154(5):537–543. Levell NJ, Wingfield CG, Garioch JJ. “Severe lower limb cellulitis is best diagnosed by dermatologists and managed with shared care between primary and secondary care.” British Journal of Dermatology 2011;164(6):1326–1328. Patel M, Lee SI, Akyea RK, Grindlay D, Francis N, Levell NJ, et al. “A systematic review showing the lack of diagnostic criteria and tools developed for lower-limb cellulitis.” British Journal of Dermatology 2019;181(6):1156–1165. Raff AB, Weng QY, Cohen JM, Gunasekera N, Okhovat JP, Vedak P, Joyce C, Kroshinsky D, Mostaghimi A. “A predictive model for diagnosis of lower extremity cellulitis: A cross-sectional study.” Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology 2017;76(4):618–625. Raff AB, Kroshinsky D. “Cellulitis: A Review.” JAMA 2016;316(3):325–337. Stevens DL, Bisno AL, Chambers HF, et al. “Practice guidelines for the diagnosis and management of skin and soft tissue infections: 2014 update by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.” Clinical Infectious Diseases 2014;59(2):e10–e52. Lester D, Parker D. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. 2019. Tait L, cited in Roytas D. Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments. 2024. (Tait’s address to the Birmingham and Midland Counties Branch, 1887, and subsequent papers; Cabot’s 1921 address discussed in the same source.) Cowan T. The Contagion Myth. 2020. Thomas KS, Crook AM, Nunn AJ, Foster KA, Mason JM, Chalmers JR, Nasr IS, Brindle RJ, English J, Meredith SK, Reynolds NJ, de Berker D, Mortimer PS, Williams HC (UK Dermatology Clinical Trials Network’s PATCH I Trial Team). “Penicillin to Prevent Recurrent Leg Cellulitis.” New England Journal of Medicine 2013;368(18):1695–1703. UK Dermatology Clinical Trials Network’s PATCH Trial Team (Thomas K, Crook A, Foster K, Mason J, Chalmers J, Bourke J, Ferguson A, Levell N, Nunn A, Williams H). “Prophylactic antibiotics for the prevention of cellulitis (erysipelas) of the leg: results of the UK Dermatology Clinical Trials Network’s PATCH II trial.” British Journal of Dermatology 2012;166(1):169–178. Damstra RJ, van Steensel MAM, Boomsma JHB, Nelemans P, Veraart JCJM. “Erysipelas as a sign of subclinical primary lymphoedema.” British Journal of Dermatology 2008;158(6):1210–1215. See also Soo JK, Bicanic TA, Heenan S, Mortimer PS. “Lymphatic abnormalities demonstrated by lymphoscintigraphy after lower limb cellulitis.” British Journal of Dermatology 2008;158(6):1350–1353. Dupuy A, Benchikhi H, Roujeau JC, Bernard P, Vaillant L, Chosidow O, Sassolas B, Guillaume JC, Grob JJ, Bastuji-Garin S. “Risk factors for erysipelas of the leg (cellulitis): case-control study.” BMJ 1999;318(7198):1591–1594. Quirke M, Ayoub F, McCabe A, Boland F, Smith B, O’Sullivan R, Wakai A. “Risk factors for nonpurulent leg cellulitis: a systematic review and meta-analysis.” British Journal of Dermatology 2017;177(2):382–394. Björnsdóttir S, Gottfredsson M, Thórisdóttir AS, Gunnarsson GB, Ríkardsdóttir H, Kristjánsson M, Hilmarsdóttir I. “Risk factors for acute cellulitis of the lower limb: a prospective case-control study.” Clinical Infectious Diseases 2005;41(10):1416–1422. Shelton HM. Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life, and related articles. Cited in Lester and Parker, What Really Makes You Ill? Bieler HG. Food Is Your Best Medicine. Cited in Lester and Parker, What Really Makes You Ill? (on arthritis as toxic overload and “vicarious elimination through the middle skin”). Tilden JH. Toxemia Explained. 2007 edition. See also Terrain Therapy (2022) on eliminative crises. Kaul R, McGeer A, Low DE, et al. “Population-based surveillance for Group A streptococcal necrotizing fasciitis: clinical features, prognostic indicators, and microbiologic analysis of seventy-seven cases.” American Journal of Medicine 1997;103(1):18–24. Incidence figure corroborated by Necrotizing Fasciitis, StatPearls (NCBI Bookshelf NBK430756). Ellis Simonsen SM, van Orman ER, Hatch BE, Jones SS, Gren LH, Hegmann KT, Lyon JL. “Cellulitis incidence in a defined population.” Epidemiology and Infection 2006;134(2):293–299. Webb E, Neeman T, Bowden FJ, Gaida J, Mumford V, Bissett B. “Compression Therapy to Prevent Recurrent Cellulitis of the Leg.” New England Journal of Medicine 2020;383(7):630–639.

Additional Sources

Cutler TS, Jannat-Khah DP, Kassamali B, et al. “Prevalence of misdiagnosis of cellulitis: A systematic review and meta-analysis.” Journal of Hospital Medicine 2023.

Nightingale R, Yadav K, Hamill L, et al. “Misdiagnosis of Uncomplicated Cellulitis: a Systematic Review and Meta-analysis.” Journal of General Internal Medicine 2023;38(10):2396–2404.

McNamara DR, Tleyjeh IM, Berbari EF, Lahr BD, Martinez JW, Mirzoyev SA, Baddour LM. “A predictive model of recurrent lower extremity cellulitis in a population-based cohort.” Archives of Internal Medicine 2007;167(7):709–715.

Roujeau JC, Sigurgeirsson B, Korting HC, Kerl H, Paul C. “Chronic dermatomycoses of the foot as risk factors for acute bacterial cellulitis of the leg: a case-control study.” Dermatology 2004;209(4):301–307.

Cowan T. Wednesday Webinar, 15 April 2026 (on inflammation as the body’s demolition and repair phase).

Engelbrecht T, Köhnlein C, Bailey S, et al. Virus Mania. 3rd edition, 2021 (on terrain, Bernard, and the role of bacteria in compromised tissue).