Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Don's avatar
Don
4h

Thank you for this eye-opener, Unbekoming.

Modern medicine marches on...

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Kathy Martens's avatar
Kathy Martens
1h

Great reporting, as always. Wondering if you have done any research/writing on varicose veins?

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