Author’s Note

This essay examines anemia in two registers. Where the discussion presents establishment medicine’s evidence, terminology, and admissions about iron deficiency, pernicious anemia, hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, anemia of chronic disease, and the inherited hemoglobinopathies, it is using the establishment’s own framework to examine what that framework has produced. Where the discussion states what is actually happening in the body, namely toxic injury, nutritional matrix collapse, intelligent sequestration of iron away from inflamed tissue, and terrain failure, it is speaking from the terrain framework that holds the body to be a self-regulating, self-healing organism that does not attack itself, does not make mistakes, and responds intelligently to the conditions it is given. The body does not have an autoimmune category, a genetic destiny in the deterministic sense, or any of the other constructs medicine has built around it. What the body does have is copper, magnesium, retinol, the B-family compounds, and the matrix that delivers them. When that matrix is present, blood vitality follows. When it is absent, the measurements register what is missing, and the establishment calls the measurement a disease.

For many decades, drug preparations containing iron have been given to anemic patients in large amounts. Herbert Shelton, writing in the natural hygiene literature, recorded the result: no case of anemia has ever been remedied by this treatment. He cited a report from Scientific American in May 1966. At least twelve American children a year died from eating sugar-coated iron pills their mothers were taking for anemia. In Britain, ferrous sulfate accounted for roughly ten percent of all fatal childhood poisonings. In South Africa, the Bantu, drinking beer brewed in iron vessels and ingesting fifty to one hundred milligrams of iron daily, commonly developed cirrhosis of the liver by middle age, alongside other iron-induced ailments.¹

The treatment has never been documented to cure the condition. At over-the-counter doses it has killed children. At the doses found in traditional iron-vessel cookery it produces cirrhosis. It has remained the standard response to what the World Health Organization classifies as the most prevalent nutritional condition globally, said to affect an estimated quarter of the world’s population.² Iron supplementation is the first recommendation of every major health authority, mandated in food fortification programs in dozens of countries, and prescribed routinely in pregnancy.

The facts have coexisted in the medical literature for the better part of a century. None is in dispute. What is in dispute, or rather what has never been permitted to enter dispute, is what they together mean.

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What Iron Is, and What the Body Does With It

Iron has one essential job in the body: oxygen transport. It sits at the center of the heme molecule within hemoglobin. Hemoglobin lives in red blood cells. Red blood cells are produced in the bone marrow. The marrow needs iron delivered to it in a form it can use.

The form matters. Shelton’s observation reflects a basic biological distinction: iron in the animal body can be assimilated only as it comes from food, where the element is bound up in organic combinations the body recognizes. Otherwise it is a poison the organism resists and expels to the limit of its capacity.¹ When the soil version is given as a pill, the body treats it as the toxin it is.

Thomas Cowan documents the consequence. Iron added to processed foods like breakfast cereals and white flour ends up in the soft tissues where it does not belong, the so-called toxic iron, rather than in the bloodstream where the iron carried by hemoglobin delivers oxygen to the tissues.³ The iron in American fortified flour is reduced elemental iron, metallic iron filings. A handheld magnet can pull it out of crushed cereal. There is no biochemistry for the conversion of the industrial form to the usable form, and the fortification substituted industrial chemistry for the matrix that industrial milling had removed.

The matrix is the point. Iron in real food arrives embedded with the cofactors the body needs to transport it, place it, and regulate it. Among those cofactors, copper is foundational.

Iron transport depends on a protein called ceruloplasmin. Earl Frieden’s biochemistry, established through a series of papers beginning in the late 1960s, demonstrated that ceruloplasmin is a copper-containing enzyme with ferroxidase activity.⁴ It oxidizes ferrous iron (Fe²⁺) to ferric iron (Fe³⁺), which is the form transferrin (the iron transport protein) can bind and carry through the bloodstream. Without functioning ceruloplasmin, iron cannot be loaded onto transferrin, and iron cannot reach the marrow where new red blood cells need it.

Ceruloplasmin requires bioavailable copper. The protein contains up to eight copper atoms per molecule and cannot function without them. If copper status is depleted, ceruloplasmin activity falls, iron transport falters, and iron accumulates where it should not accumulate (in the liver, the brain, the joints, the heart muscle) while the bloodstream and the marrow signal “deficiency” through low serum iron and low hemoglobin. The patient is told they need more iron. Pills are prescribed. The body cannot use the inorganic form, the copper problem is never investigated, and the iron that does enter the system accumulates in soft tissues, generating oxidative damage. Ferritin rises, and now the patient is told they have “iron overload.” The actual problem, a copper transport failure, remains invisible to the test results that drove the treatment.

Leslie Klevay, working at the United States Department of Agriculture for decades, documented that American diets are commonly low in copper relative to what the body requires.⁵ The twentieth-century shift from organ meats and shellfish to muscle meats and processed grains reduced dietary copper across the population. High-zinc supplementation antagonizes copper absorption directly. Glyphosate chelates copper and other minerals in soil and in the digestive tract. The soil itself has been depleted by industrial agriculture, which replaces nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium but not the trace minerals.

Morley Robbins, who has synthesized the copper-iron axis into what he calls the Root Cause Protocol, argues that what medicine reads as “iron deficiency” and what medicine reads as “iron overload” are often the same problem: copper depletion preventing iron from being properly transported and regulated.⁶ The body carries roughly sixty atoms of iron for every atom of copper, and tissue iron levels can be up to ten times higher than blood levels, yet standard testing measures only blood. Iron accumulates where it should not be while the marrow signals shortage. The contradiction resolves when copper is brought into view.

Magnesium and retinol belong in the same picture. Magnesium is required for hemoglobin production and for the function of countless enzymes that handle iron downstream. Retinol (what the establishment classifies as vitamin A from animal sources, distinct from the beta-carotene precursor from plant sources) is required to mobilize stored iron from the liver and for proper iron utilization in the marrow. Cowan notes plainly that retinol from animal fats and liver ensures that iron goes into the red blood cells where it is needed and that all minerals are used effectively.³

The matrix is not a metaphor. It is the actual biochemistry. The body uses iron in concert with copper, magnesium, retinol, and the B-family compounds. Strip the iron from that concert and feed it back as an isolated industrial chemical, and the result is what the literature has documented for a century. It does not work. At higher doses it causes harm.

The “Deficiency” That Was Built to Sell the Product

The diagnosis exists because the test exists. The test exists because the product exists. The sequence is rarely made visible.

A modern complete blood count measures hemoglobin concentration, hematocrit, red blood cell count, and red cell indices. A serum iron panel measures serum iron, total iron-binding capacity, and ferritin. The numbers are compared to reference ranges. Below the cutoff, the patient is “anemic” or “iron deficient” or both. The reference ranges shift over time. What counted as normal hemoglobin for menstruating women in the 1960s would now be flagged as borderline. What counts as adequate ferritin has been argued downward over decades to encourage more aggressive supplementation. The test reflects the standard of clinical practice, and the standard of clinical practice reflects what the pharmaceutical industry has trained physicians to expect.

Ferritin is presented as a measure of iron stores. It is also an acute-phase reactant, meaning it rises during inflammation. The patient with chronic inflammation will register high ferritin not because they have too much iron but because the body is producing more ferritin to sequester iron away from inflamed tissue. This sequestration is intelligent. Iron in inflamed tissue accelerates oxidative damage; the body binds it away to protect itself. The test reads “iron overload,” and the patient is told they have hemochromatosis or another iron-loading condition, when what they have is chronic inflammation that the test cannot distinguish from iron excess.

In the other direction, low ferritin with low serum iron is read as “iron deficiency anemia.” It can mean that. It can also mean that the body is signaling a copper transport failure, or that pharmaceutical use is destroying absorption capacity, or that occult bleeding (often from NSAID-damaged gut lining) is removing iron faster than it can be replaced, or that the diet has been stripped of the matrix that delivers iron in a usable form. The test cannot distinguish among these. The treatment (iron supplementation) is the same regardless of cause.

The American fortification program began in 1941 as a wartime nutrition measure, with parallel programs in Canada and Britain. The fortification was not nutritional restoration. It was the addition of synthetic compounds, including iron in the form of elemental iron, ferrous fumarate, or ferrous sulfate, to the white flour that industrial milling had stripped of its naturally occurring content. None of these forms exists in nature at the relevant concentrations. All of them load the body with iron the system cannot process efficiently.

Folic acid was added in the same program, a synthetic compound first manufactured in 1943 that does not exist in any food. Bailey and Ayling documented in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2009 that dihydrofolate reductase, the enzyme humans use to convert folic acid into an active form, operates in human liver at roughly two percent of the activity found in rat liver and is rapidly saturated by intake above the US Daily Value.⁸ Everything beyond saturation circulates as unmetabolized folic acid. Human physiology is poorly equipped to process the industrial version of the compound at any dose the fortification program mandates. The MTHFR polymorphism, present in roughly thirty to forty percent of the population, is on this evidence misframed as a genetic defect rather than as the body’s protective downregulation of a pathway already overloaded, doing what bodies do with substances the laboratory invented.⁷

In 1969, the FDA approved a fifty percent increase in the mandated iron fortification levels, over the objections of scientists who testified against the change.⁶ The increase went through anyway. The soil was giving less. The industry compensated by adding more. Robbins has documented that agricultural soil has lost an estimated eighty percent of its copper content over roughly eighty years, driven by industrial NPK fertilizers, glyphosate’s copper-chelating action, and the loss of traditional crop rotation and rock dust practices. The food supply has been simultaneously depleted of the copper that regulates iron and loaded with iron the body cannot regulate without copper. The two changes together produce the picture medicine calls iron deficiency.

The diagnosis of “deficiency” was constructed alongside the program of “fortification.” Both rest on the same premise: that the body needs isolated industrial compounds, and that the food it has eaten for millennia is somehow incomplete. Both require the underlying biochemistry to be ignored.

Iron Deficiency Anemia: What the Body Is Actually Saying

What medicine calls iron deficiency anemia is the most common presentation grouped under the anemia label. The patient shows fatigue, pallor, shortness of breath on exertion, sometimes restless legs at night or unusual cravings (pica) for ice or starch or clay. The bloodwork shows low hemoglobin, low MCV, low serum iron, and low ferritin. The prescription is iron.

Each of these findings reads in two directions. The establishment reads them as evidence of a primary iron lack requiring supplementation. The terrain reading is different. Fatigue is the body conserving energy. Pallor is reduced peripheral circulation, which can serve many functions including the redirection of blood toward internal repair. Shortness of breath on exertion reflects reduced oxygen-carrying capacity, which can be a response to iron sequestration during inflammation, to copper transport failure, or to direct toxic injury to the bone marrow. Restless legs and pica often reflect mineral imbalances involving copper, magnesium, or zinc rather than iron.

Where iron does need to be added back to the body’s economy, the question is why it left. Bleeding is the obvious answer in some cases. Heavy menstrual flow is common. Less obvious bleeding, from gut lining damaged by NSAIDs, by long-term proton pump inhibitor use, by gluten-induced enteropathy, or by glyphosate exposure in the food supply, can remove iron continuously and silently.

Malabsorption is the second answer. The stomach must produce sufficient acid for iron to be reduced to a form the small intestine can absorb. Proton pump inhibitors eliminate that acid production. Metformin depletes cobalamin and disrupts gut absorption broadly. Antibiotics destroy the microbial communities that participate in nutrient absorption and in maintenance of the gut wall. Glyphosate damages the gut lining and chelates minerals before they can be absorbed.

The third answer is the cofactor matrix. Copper depletion prevents iron from being transported to where it is needed. Magnesium depletion impairs hemoglobin synthesis. Retinol depletion (now widespread, given that most “vitamin A” supplementation provides beta-carotene that many bodies cannot convert efficiently) prevents proper iron mobilization. Treating the iron number while the matrix remains stripped means the iron either fails to be incorporated or accumulates in soft tissues.

The fourth answer is the body’s intelligent sequestration. Inflammation, ongoing toxic burden, pharmaceutical and injection exposure, and microbial overgrowth all prompt the body to lock iron away from circulation. The test reads low serum iron. The body has iron; it simply does not want that iron meeting that inflammation. Supplementing here overrides the protective mechanism and feeds the inflammation.

The fifth answer concerns electromagnetic exposure. Iron in hemoglobin is held in a specific geometry that allows it to bind and release oxygen without becoming reactive in the bloodstream. Cowan has argued that certain millimeter wave frequencies, particularly those around 60 GHz, disrupt oxygen molecules directly and can destabilize the iron-hemoglobin bond.³ Arthur Firstenberg has documented, across a historical arc spanning the introduction of telegraphy, radio, and mobile telephony, correlations between the deployment of new electromagnetic technologies and the appearance of unexplained blood disorders in exposed populations.⁹

The sixth answer concerns emotional strain. Robbins has named the specific mechanism the Fe-ar connection, playing on iron’s chemical symbol.⁶ Emotional stress acidifies tissue. Acidic tissue attracts iron; accumulated iron in the wrong location activates a cellular danger sensor called the NLRP3 inflammasome, which triggers inflammatory response, which registers in turn as more stress. The loop closes on itself. The mechanism is measurable, and is one of the reasons chronic emotional burden shows up in the blood before it shows up as any specific named condition.

The four terrain insults (toxic exposure, nutritional matrix collapse, electromagnetic stress, and emotional strain) converge in the blood because oxygen transport, mineral chemistry, electron flow, and the acid-base chemistry that carries emotional stress all meet there.

The standard treatment (ferrous sulfate) constipates a significant fraction of patients, causes nausea and abdominal pain, generates oxidative stress, and disrupts gut microbial communities. Many patients abandon it. Those who continue often see their numbers shift only marginally, which leads to higher doses or to intravenous iron, which carries its own risks of anaphylaxis-like reactions, iron deposition in tissue, and acceleration of any underlying inflammation. The cycle Shelton described in the 1930s and 1940s remains operative.¹⁰

Pregnancy adds a specific twist. The hemoglobin drop seen in routine bloodwork during the second and third trimesters reflects physiological hemodilution, not pathology; plasma volume expands more than red cell mass, and iron prescribed in response treats a normal adaptation as a disease. The traditional populations Weston Price documented did not supplement their pregnant women with iron. They fed them nutrient-dense food, and the children born of those pregnancies had the constitutional vitality that Price photographed and catalogued.

The actual response is to find what the body is responding to (the bleeding, the malabsorption, the cofactor depletion, the inflammation, the electromagnetic exposure, the emotional burden) and to address the actual cause. Real food provides iron in its usable form alongside the cofactors. Liver, oysters, red meat, egg yolks, fish roe, and blood-based traditional foods deliver iron in a matrix the body recognizes. The supplement industry profits from a deficiency that is, in most cases, a problem of food and pharmaceutical exposure rather than a problem of iron specifically.

Pernicious Anemia: The Industrial Cobalamin Story

What medicine calls pernicious anemia is a presentation of cobalamin lack producing megaloblastic red blood cells, often alongside neurological symptoms including peripheral neuropathy, balance problems, and cognitive decline. The historical framing identified the cause as the absence of intrinsic factor, a protein produced by the stomach lining that binds cobalamin for absorption in the terminal ileum. The condition was once almost always fatal, until George Whipple’s experiments beginning in 1918 identified liver as the food that most efficiently restored the blood of anemic dogs. George Minot and William Murphy applied the finding to human patients from 1926, feeding them close to half a pound of liver daily, and recovered them from what had been a nearly universal death sentence. The three men shared the 1934 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.¹¹

The modern treatment is injected cyanocobalamin, a synthetic compound that does not exist in any food. The manufacture involves microbial fermentation with cobalt salts and cyanide added during production. The final product is a stable industrial chemical that the body must convert to one of the active forms (methylcobalamin or adenosylcobalamin) before it can be used. The conversion releases a small amount of cyanide as a byproduct.

Pernicious anemia in its classical sense is now rare. What is widespread is functional cobalamin lack produced by pharmaceutical exposure and gut damage. Proton pump inhibitors prevent the acid-mediated release of cobalamin from food protein. Metformin disrupts cobalamin absorption by mechanisms well documented in the literature. Antibiotics destroy the microbial communities that participate in cobalamin metabolism. Nitrous oxide (still used as an anesthetic and increasingly abused recreationally) inactivates cobalamin directly. Long-term vegetarianism and veganism remove the only reliable dietary sources, since plant foods contain no biologically active cobalamin.

The standard serum cobalamin test is a poor marker of functional cobalamin status. Serum values within the reference range often coexist with elevated methylmalonic acid and homocysteine, both of which rise when cobalamin is not functionally available at the tissue level. Patients with “normal” serum cobalamin but elevated functional markers are common in populations taking the drugs listed above. The test reads normal. The body is depleted.

The MTHFR question applies here. The body’s methylation cycle requires both cobalamin and folate in their active forms. Forcing the system to handle synthetic cyanocobalamin and synthetic folic acid produces measurable downstream metabolic stress, particularly in those carrying the common MTHFR polymorphisms. Smith, Kim, and Refsum documented in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2008 that high folic acid intake combined with low cobalamin status accelerates cognitive decline in the elderly, increases insulin resistance and obesity in the children of women supplemented during pregnancy, and appears to promote progression of pre-existing subclinical cancers.¹² A body resisting the processing of industrial chemistry is not exhibiting a defect. It is doing what bodies do with substances that did not exist before the laboratory invented them.⁷

What works is what worked in 1934: real food. Liver, kidney, eggs, fish, shellfish, and raw dairy deliver cobalamin in bioavailable form alongside the cofactors needed to use it. The Minot and Murphy protocol was not improved upon when it was replaced. It was replaced because injectable cyanocobalamin was easier to standardize and easier to sell.

Hemolytic Anemia: Toxic Injury Called Self-Attack

Hemolytic anemia refers to anemia produced by the destruction of red blood cells faster than the marrow can replace them. The mainstream divides hemolytic anemias into “intrinsic” (a problem within the red cell itself) and “extrinsic” (something outside the red cell destroying it). The extrinsic category subdivides further into “immune-mediated” (the body attacking its own red cells), “non-immune-mediated” (mechanical or toxic), and “drug-induced.”

The “immune-mediated” subcategory rests on the conceptual foundation rejected throughout this work. The body does not attack itself. Red cells are destroyed because something is destroying them, and the destruction is a response to insult, not a malfunction.

Drug-induced hemolysis is the most documented and the most concealed. Reviews of drug-induced immune hemolytic anemia have identified more than one hundred medications associated with the pattern the establishment calls autoimmune hemolytic anemia, with resolution of the condition upon discontinuation of the drug.¹³ The list includes penicillins, cephalosporins, quinine, methyldopa, levodopa, NSAIDs, certain anticonvulsants, and many others. The clinical pattern is identical to what medicine labels autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The cause is the pharmaceutical. The mechanism Charles Richet described in 1901, for which he received the 1913 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, is operative: the introduction of foreign substances produces sensitization that escalates with repeated exposure.¹⁴ The damage the body produces in response is misnamed “autoimmune.” The mechanism extends beyond pharmaceuticals to injected vaccine antigens and aluminum adjuvants, examined in its own right below.

Lead toxicity damages red cell membranes directly and inhibits heme synthesis. Lead-induced hemolysis was common in painters, plumbers, and gasoline workers throughout the twentieth century. It remains common in children exposed to lead paint dust, contaminated drinking water, and soil contamination near former smelters and industrial sites.

Copper toxicity, particularly in the copper-handling disorder medicine calls Wilson’s disease (often related to ceruloplasmin malfunction), produces hemolytic crisis. Copper introduced via IUDs has been associated with similar effects in sensitive individuals. The picture is not “the body mistakes copper for an enemy” but copper in oxidative forms damaging red cell membranes through direct chemistry.

The G6PD variant is a real biochemical particularity. Individuals with reduced glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase activity cannot mount the same antioxidant defense in the red cell as individuals with full enzyme activity. Exposure to oxidative challenges (fava beans, certain antimalarial drugs, sulfa antibiotics, naphthalene) provokes hemolysis. The variant is widely distributed, particularly in populations from regions where malaria has been historically common. The terrain reading: the variant alters the threshold at which oxidative challenge becomes hemolytic. The challenge is real. The hemolysis is the body’s response to the challenge, not an autoimmune phenomenon.

Mechanical hemolysis (artificial heart valves, transfusion reactions, exertion-induced foot-strike hemolysis in long-distance runners) is non-immune and non-controversial. The shear forces destroy red cells. The body replaces them as it can. The cause is the mechanical insult.

The “autoimmune” diagnosis in hemolytic anemia functions as it functions throughout medicine: it forecloses investigation. The patient is told their body has turned against itself. Investigation of toxic exposure, of pharmaceutical contribution, of mineral imbalance, of oxidative burden ends there. Immunosuppressive treatment begins. The original insult continues, now compounded by the suppression of the body’s repair processes.

Aplastic Anemia: The Iatrogenic Confession

Aplastic anemia is bone marrow failure. The marrow stops producing red cells, white cells, and platelets. The patient becomes pancytopenic. The condition is usually fatal without intervention, and the standard interventions (immunosuppressive drug protocols, bone marrow transplant) carry their own significant morbidity and mortality.

The mainstream literature classifies aplastic anemia as “idiopathic” in roughly half to two-thirds of cases. Idiopathic means “of unknown cause.” The known causes form a list that should disqualify the “unknown” framing in nearly every case.

Benzene exposure has been documented since the early twentieth century. Painters, refinery workers, leather workers, and shoemakers using benzene-containing solvents developed aplastic anemia at rates far above background. Benzene remains present in gasoline, in tobacco smoke, in many industrial settings, and in trace amounts throughout the consumer product stream. The carcinogen is also a marrow toxin.

Ionizing radiation produces aplastic anemia. Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki developed it, as did patients receiving radiation therapy for cancer and workers in nuclear facilities. The dose-response relationship is documented across all three populations.

Chemotherapy agents target rapidly dividing cells, of which the marrow is among the most metabolically active. Marrow suppression is so universal a consequence of cytotoxic chemotherapy that it is built into the dosing protocols. Permanent aplastic anemia following chemotherapy is recognized in the literature but rarely emphasized to patients.

Chloramphenicol, the antibiotic, was widely used in the 1950s and 1960s before its association with aplastic anemia became impossible to ignore. It is still used in some contexts, particularly in poorer countries where its low cost overrides the known marrow toxicity.

Phenylbutazone, an NSAID, was withdrawn from human use in many countries largely because of aplastic anemia. Indomethacin, diclofenac, and other NSAIDs have been associated with marrow suppression at lower rates that have not produced withdrawal but have produced case series in the literature.

Pesticides have been linked to marrow toxicity in occupational and environmental exposure studies. Organophosphates, organochlorines, and the more recent neonicotinoids appear in the data. Farmworkers and rural populations in heavily sprayed agricultural regions show elevated rates.

Other pharmaceuticals appear in the case reports: sulfonamides, gold salts, anticonvulsants (carbamazepine, phenytoin), thyroid medications. The list continues to lengthen as new agents enter clinical use.

Vaccination belongs on the same list but has been less systematically counted. The aluminum-adjuvanted schedule delivers a metal directly to bone marrow via macrophage transport, and post-marketing surveillance documents blood and lymphatic system disorders as recognized adverse events. The mechanism is developed below.

A condition with this list of known causes does not have an “idiopathic” subset comprising half to two-thirds of cases. It has a documented subset of cases with admitted causes and an unacknowledged subset of cases where the cause has not been investigated. “Idiopathic” in this context means “we did not look, and we would rather not.”

The bone marrow is terrain-responsive tissue. It produces what it can produce given the conditions it is given. When it is poisoned, it fails. The actual response is to remove the poison and restore the conditions. The conventional response, immunosuppressive drug protocols on the premise that the body is attacking its own marrow, follows the same pattern seen with hemolytic anemia: foreclosure of inquiry into the actual cause, and suppression of the body’s repair processes.

Anemia of Chronic Disease: The Body’s Intelligence Misread

Anemia of chronic disease, also called anemia of inflammation, is the term medicine uses for the anemia that develops in the context of chronic microbial states, chronic inflammation, conditions labeled autoimmune, malignancy, and chronic kidney disease. The picture is a mild to moderate anemia with normal or low serum iron, normal or elevated ferritin, and reduced response to iron supplementation.

The description of this category, when read carefully, is a description of intelligent terrain behavior. The body sequesters iron away from circulation during chronic inflammation. The mechanism is now understood at the molecular level: hepcidin, a peptide hormone produced primarily by the liver, rises during inflammation. Hepcidin binds to ferroportin, the only known cellular iron exporter, and causes it to be pulled into the cell and broken down.¹⁵ With ferroportin gone, iron gets trapped inside macrophages (which recycle iron from old red cells) and inside intestinal cells (which absorb dietary iron). Less iron reaches the bloodstream and the marrow, and the hemoglobin level falls.

This is the body’s response, not a defect. The reduction of available iron during inflammation has clear protective functions. Iron in circulation generates oxidative damage at sites of inflammation, while iron sequestered inside cells is unavailable for those reactions. The body has built a specific mechanism for reducing circulating iron when inflammation is present.

The clinical response has been to override the protective mechanism. Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (synthetic erythropoietin and its analogs) push the marrow to produce more red cells. Intravenous iron is administered to bypass the absorption block. The body is forced to deliver iron to inflamed tissue. The results in chronic kidney disease and oncology have been instructive: increased thrombotic events, accelerated cardiovascular disease, and in some studies of cancer patients, accelerated tumor growth.¹⁶ The protection the body was providing has been removed by treatment.

The actual response indicated is to address the chronic inflammation. The inflammation reflects ongoing toxic exposure, ongoing pharmaceutical use, ongoing terrain insult. When those are removed, hepcidin falls, iron transport resumes, and the anemia resolves. The supplementation never needed to happen. The body knew what it was doing.

The aluminum-mediated inflammatory pathway that has become dominant in the modern pediatric population is examined next.

Vaccination and the Blood: The Modern Anemia

The anemia the modern American child presents with did not exist as a common pediatric finding before the injection schedule expanded to its current form. During the decades in which the schedule grew from a handful of doses to more than seventy by age eighteen, chronic conditions in American children rose from a small percentage of the population to more than half. Anemia is one of those conditions. The mechanism connecting them has been documented in the establishment’s own biochemistry.

Dr. Paul Thomas’s Portland pediatric practice tracked more than 3,300 children from birth through more than a decade of care, of whom 2,763 received varying degrees of the CDC schedule and 561 remained unvaccinated. Lyons-Weiler and Thomas published the comparative analysis in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in 2021. Anemia was between four and eight times more common in the vaccinated cohort.¹⁷ The paper was retracted within weeks of the Oregon Medical Board suspending Dr. Thomas’s medical license on emergency order. Lyons-Weiler and Blaylock re-analyzed and republished the dataset in 2022, with the anemia finding intact and the additional finding that children whose parents stopped vaccinating at any point had roughly half the chronic conditions of children who continued.¹⁸

The mechanism is not speculative. Kaiser and colleagues documented aluminum-induced anemia in the dialysis literature in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases in 1985.¹⁹ Dialysis patients exposed to aluminum through contaminated dialysis fluid developed a distinct anemia that resolved when the aluminum exposure was removed. Dialysis-route aluminum bypasses the digestive tract. Injection-route aluminum bypasses the digestive tract by the same principle. The mechanism does not change because the delivery vehicle is a syringe rather than a filter membrane.

Injected aluminum adjuvant is engulfed by macrophages, which cannot break the metal down. The aluminum-carrying macrophages travel through the lymphatic system to specific tissues, including the brain, kidneys, and bone marrow. The FDA’s own 2007 guidance document on DNA vaccines listed biodistribution to blood, heart, brain, liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries, testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, and spleen as concerns.²⁰ When aluminum-filled macrophages die, the aluminum releases into surrounding tissue and is taken up by other macrophages, or damages the tissue directly. In the bone marrow, this is chronic low-grade injury to the site of red cell production.

Viezeliene and colleagues documented in the Journal of Trace Element Medicine and Biology in 2013 that aluminum-induced oxidative stress selectively induces Interleukin-6.²¹ IL-6 upregulates hepcidin. Elevated hepcidin locks iron away in cellular storage. The blood panel reads as anemic; the ferritin reads normal or elevated. The doctor prescribes iron. The iron does not correct the presenting symptoms because the problem is not iron availability but the inflammatory state upstream. This is the same anemia of chronic inflammation described in the previous section. The specific driver, when the injection schedule is factored in, is the aluminum burden entering the child’s tissue at each visit.

That burden is not trivial. At the birth hepatitis B dose, a newborn averaging three and a half kilograms receives 250 micrograms of aluminum, exceeding the FDA’s own parenteral safety limit of 5 micrograms per kilogram by more than fourteen times.²² Follow-up work adjusting for infant kidney maturation found that infants on the CDC schedule are in whole-body aluminum toxicity every day of the first year of life. This is the dose entering the terrain during the period in which erythropoiesis is being established.

The establishment has admitted the connection where it could not conceal it. Merck’s own Gardasil package insert lists, under “Blood and lymphatic system disorders,” what the establishment calls autoimmune hemolytic anemia, alongside idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and lymphadenopathy.²³ Prevnar’s combined post-marketing surveillance data lists hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenia under Hematologic and Lymphatic disorders. These are manufacturer disclosures in manufacturer documents.

The platelet literature is more extensive than the red cell literature and demonstrates the establishment’s selective willingness to acknowledge injection-induced blood cell destruction. The pattern the establishment classifies as immune thrombocytopenic purpura runs five to seven times higher within six weeks of MMR injection, twelve times higher after adolescent Varicella, twenty times higher after Tdap, and twenty-three times higher after Hepatitis A.²⁴ The findings are published in mainstream pediatrics journals by mainstream researchers. The same injection mechanism produces the same category of blood cell destruction whether the target is a platelet or a red cell. The literature on the red cell side is thinner because it has been less systematically counted.

Charles Richet named the mechanism in his 1913 Nobel Lecture.¹⁴ His work demonstrated that injection of foreign proteins produces sensitization: subsequent exposure to the same or similar proteins produces an escalating response. Richet identified three possible outcomes of vaccination in that lecture, one of which was heightened sensitivity, which he named anaphylaxis. Twentieth-century medicine erased injection as a route of sensitization, replacing it with the “faulty digestion” hypothesis that Heather Fraser documented in The Peanut Allergy Epidemic.²⁵ What the current framework labels autoimmune hemolytic anemia is what Richet described as the third outcome of injection applied to red cells specifically.

The chain closes. Injected aluminum plus foreign proteins produce the sensitization Richet documented. Aluminum-loaded macrophages transport the injury to the bone marrow. Chronic inflammation elevates IL-6. IL-6 elevates hepcidin. Hepcidin locks iron away from the marrow. The marrow produces fewer or damaged red cells. The child presents with anemia that does not respond to iron. What medicine sees as three separate anemias (iron deficiency, chronic disease, hemolytic) is one process presenting in three ways depending on which point of the mechanism dominates. The three diagnoses cover one underlying injury.

Sickle Cell and Thalassemia: The Variant Is Not the Disease

Sickle cell anemia and the thalassemia syndromes are classified by mainstream medicine as inherited hemoglobinopathies. Hemoglobin S, the variant responsible for sickle cell, differs from normal hemoglobin A by a single amino acid substitution. The variant is real and observable. Under conditions of low oxygen tension, dehydration, acidosis, or oxidative stress, hemoglobin S polymerizes within the red cell and distorts the cell into the sickle shape that gives the condition its name. The sickled cells obstruct small vessels, producing the painful crises that define the clinical course.

The mainstream framing presents this as a genetic disease with a destined trajectory. Those in whom two copies of the variant are present are said to have sickle cell anemia, condemned to crises, facing organ damage, and requiring ongoing management with hydroxyurea, repeated transfusion, opioid analgesia, and increasingly, bone marrow transplant or the treatment marketed as gene therapy. The genetic determinism rejected throughout this work is operative here in its most consequential form.

The terrain reading: the variant exists. Its pathological expression is terrain-dependent. The triggers for sickling are documented and known: oxidative stress, dehydration, acidosis, hypoxia, acute inflammatory illness. Each of these is responsive to terrain support. Copper status, magnesium status, antioxidant capacity, hydration, electrolyte balance, and protection from acute toxic exposure determine whether the variant manifests as occasional mild crises or as the devastating progressive picture the establishment treats as inevitable. Some patients with two copies of the variant have remarkably mild courses; others have severe courses. Terrain determines which.

The treatment cascade applied to sickle cell patients has been particularly damaging. Hydroxyurea is a chemotherapy agent with mutagenic properties used long-term, often beginning in childhood. Repeated transfusion loads the system with iron at levels that produce their own organ damage. Opioid management of crisis pain has placed many patients into long-term opioid dependence, with the predictable consequences for liver, gut, and cognition. Bone marrow transplant carries significant mortality. The treatment marketed as gene therapy applies the framework of editing what the establishment calls the genome to a population in whom that framework has already been used as the singular explanation of their suffering.

Black patients with sickle cell have been failed twice over. They have been failed by an establishment medicine that has treated them as cases of inherited disease to be managed pharmacologically rather than as people whose terrain could be supported. They have also been failed by a terrain literature that has not done the work to detail the variant condition by condition, leaving the establishment framing unchallenged in the population where the challenge is most needed. The variant is real, and its pathological expression depends on what the body is given. The work to map the specific terrain protocols for hemoglobin S has been left undone.

Thalassemia syndromes operate by similar principles. The variants alter hemoglobin production. The clinical expression depends on terrain. The standard treatment loads the system with iron and other elements at levels that compound the original problem. The reframe is the same.

What Blood Vitality Actually Looks Like

The fourteen traditional cultures Weston Price documented in the 1930s did not have anemia.²⁶ They did not measure their iron, and they did not take supplements. They ate the foods their ancestors had eaten, prepared by traditional methods refined over generations.

The Maasai of East Africa drank cow’s blood mixed with milk. They consumed meat at ceremonial occasions. Their iron status, their oxygen-carrying capacity, and their overall vitality were unremarkable in their context because the food they ate provided the matrix the body needed.

In the Arctic, the Inuit ate organ meats, fish, and marine mammals. The liver, kidney, heart, marrow, and blood of the animals they hunted provided iron, copper, cobalamin, retinol, and the cofactor matrix in proportions that supported their work in some of the harshest conditions humans have inhabited.

Alpine and Hebridean pastoral communities ate dairy, organ meats, fish, and grains prepared with traditional fermentation. The conditions in which they lived (cold, hard physical labor, limited variety of food) did not produce anemia, chronic fatigue, or the cascade of conditions that begin in iron supplementation and end in hospitalizations.

The cofactor matrix is not theoretical. It is the actual composition of the food traditional cultures ate. A serving of beef liver provides iron, copper, cobalamin, folate, retinol, riboflavin, choline, zinc, selenium, and other elements in proportions the body has used for as long as there have been bodies. A handful of oysters provides copper, zinc, cobalamin, selenium, and the protein matrix. Eggs from pastured hens provide choline, B-family compounds, retinol, sulfur amino acids, and iron in the absorbable form.

Albert Szent-Györgyi, who received the 1937 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on biological oxidation and on ascorbic acid, described life as a flow of electrons.²⁷ The cofactors function not just as discrete inputs but as participants in the electron transport that defines living chemistry. Iron carries electrons. Copper carries electrons. The metabolic machinery the body uses to extract energy from food and oxygen relies on a continuous flow of electrons between elements held in the correct positions by the correct proteins. Supplementing one element and ignoring the matrix is like adding logs to a furnace whose draft has been blocked. The fuel is present. The fire does not respond.

The body asks for food. It does not ask for pills. When the food is given, the blood follows.

The Disappearance of Chlorosis

In the nineteenth century, a condition called chlorosis affected young women across Europe and North America. The clinical picture was striking: pallor with a greenish-yellow tint, fatigue, dyspnea on exertion, amenorrhea, and a tendency to faint. Physicians of the period diagnosed it readily. It was known as the “green sickness,” the disease of young women.

Iron was a standard treatment. Bloodletting (counterintuitively) was another, on the theory that the blood needed refreshment. Fresh air, sunlight, exercise, and improved nutrition formed the rest of the therapeutic approach. The condition was common enough that it appeared in the literature of the period, in medical textbooks, and in family medical references.

By the 1920s, chlorosis was disappearing. By the 1940s, it had effectively vanished as a clinical entity.²⁸ The disappearance did not occur because medicine had cured it. It occurred because the conditions that produced it had changed. Improved sanitation, improved nutrition, more sunlight, the end of the corset, greater participation of young women in physical activity outdoors, and general improvement in living standards had removed the conditions that gave rise to the condition.

Chlorosis was a terrain disease. It was the response of young women’s bodies to poor nutrition, restricted physical activity, restricted sunlight, restricted breathing (the corset), psychological constraint, and the particular toxic exposures of nineteenth-century urban life (coal smoke, lead in cosmetics, mercury in patent medicines). When the terrain improved, the condition vanished. Iron had been prescribed throughout, without effect.

The lesson is direct: when terrain conditions change, the diagnosis disappears. When the diagnosis disappears, the treatment becomes irrelevant.

Anemia, in its current epidemic form, is the chlorosis of the present age. It is the body’s response to industrial food, industrial agriculture, industrial pharmaceuticals, industrial pollution, electromagnetic exposure, injected aluminum, and the constant low-grade toxic burden of modern life. The diagnosis describes a measurement. The measurement reflects the body responding to conditions. Iron supplementation does not change the conditions. It adds another element to a body already burdened with elements it cannot use.

What changes the conditions is what changed them in the 1920s: the removal of the burdens and the restoration of what the body actually needs. Real food, in the cofactor matrix the traditional cultures provided. Sunlight, movement, and rest. Reduced exposure to the pharmaceutical, injection, and environmental insults that produce continuous low-grade injury. Investigation of the specific exposures producing the specific picture rather than the application of a one-size prescription to a finding that has many possible meanings.

The drug has never cured the condition. It was never going to. The condition is the body speaking. The drug does not address what the body is saying.

Herbert Shelton wrote in the 1930s and 1940s. The natural hygiene tradition predates him by decades. Antoine Béchamp and Claude Bernard worked in the nineteenth century. The terrain view of disease has been present in medicine for as long as germ theory has been present in medicine. It was suppressed rather than refuted, because no industrial product could be sold from it.

The package insert for ferrous sulfate lists the risks. The medical literature documents the failure of the treatment and counts the children who have died from it. Merck’s Gardasil insert lists autoimmune hemolytic anemia among the injection’s adverse events. The Thomas cohort measured anemia at four to eight times the unvaccinated rate. These documents have been on the shelf for a century, in the case of the older evidence, and for years in the case of the newer. What they describe is not what anemia actually is. Anemia is the body asking for something the drug cannot give, and being burdened with what the drug and the injection do give.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Your blood has tiny boats that carry oxygen all around your body to keep you running and playing. Your body builds the boats using iron, but it also needs helpers that come from real food. Good food like liver, eggs, meat, fish, and oysters has the iron and all the helpers packed together the way your body knows how to use.

If a doctor ever tells someone in your family that they have “low iron,” that usually does not mean they need a special iron pill. The pills mostly do not fix the problem. They can make people feel sicker. They can hurt small children very badly if they take them by accident.

What is really happening is that the body is missing the right food, or being hurt by medicines or chemicals or the shots the doctors give, or being clever and hiding the iron away because something else needs fixing first. The body is not making a mistake. The body is sending a message.

The way to help is to eat real food (especially liver, eggs, meat, fish, and shellfish), get sunshine, drink clean water, move around, and keep bad chemicals away from the body when you can. Your body knows what to do with the right things. It just needs them.

References

¹ Shelton, H. M. Natural Hygiene Articles. Includes citation of Scientific American, May 1966, on iron pill child poisonings in the United States and Britain, and on Bantu iron-vessel beer consumption and cirrhosis.

² World Health Organization. Publications on anaemia identifying iron deficiency anaemia as the most prevalent nutritional disorder globally, affecting an estimated quarter of the world’s population.

³ Cowan, T. The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (including “Coronavirus”) Are Not the Cause of Disease. Skyhorse Publishing, 2020. See discussion of toxic iron, fortified flour, retinol in iron utilization, and 60 GHz millimeter wave disruption of oxygen and iron-hemoglobin binding.

⁴ Osaki, S., Johnson, D. A., & Frieden, E. (1966). The possible significance of the ferrous oxidase activity of ceruloplasmin in normal human serum. Journal of Biological Chemistry, 241(12), 2746–2751. See also Frieden’s subsequent publications on ceruloplasmin and copper metabolism through the 1970s.

⁵ Klevay, L. M. (1975). Coronary heart disease: The zinc/copper hypothesis. American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 28(7), 764–774. See also Klevay’s subsequent publications through the USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on dietary copper adequacy in the American diet.

⁶ Robbins, M. Cu-RE Your Fatigue: The Root Cause and How to Fix It on Your Own. 2021. See also materials from The Root Cause Protocol Institute on the copper-iron axis, ceruloplasmin’s ferroxidase function, soil copper depletion, the 1969 FDA fortification increase, and the Fe-ar / NLRP3 inflammasome mechanism.

⁷ Morris, M. S., Jacques, P. F., Rosenberg, I. H., & Selhub, J. (2007). Folate and vitamin B-12 status in relation to anemia, macrocytosis, and cognitive impairment in older Americans in the age of folic acid fortification. American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 85(1), 193–200.

⁸ Bailey, S. W., & Ayling, J. E. (2009). The extremely slow and variable activity of dihydrofolate reductase in human liver and its implications for high folic acid intake. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 106(36), 15424–15429.

⁹ Firstenberg, A. The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. Chelsea Green Publishing, 2020. On the historical correlation between electromagnetic technology deployment and blood disorders.

¹⁰ Shelton, H. M. The Hygienic System: Orthopathy. Self-published, 1934. On the acute-to-chronic mechanism produced by suppression of the body’s eliminative responses.

¹¹ Nobel Prize records, 1934. Whipple, Minot, and Murphy, awarded for discoveries concerning liver therapy in cases of anaemia. Whipple’s dog experiments began in 1918; Minot and Murphy’s human application followed in 1926.

¹² Smith, A. D., Kim, Y. I., & Refsum, H. (2008). Is folic acid good for everyone? American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 87(3), 517–533.

¹³ Garratty, G. (2010). Immune hemolytic anemia associated with drug therapy. Blood Reviews, 24(4–5), 143–150. See also Arndt and Garratty’s ongoing review series on the expanding drug list in Transfusion Medicine Reviews.

¹⁴ Richet, C. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1913, Nobel Lecture (December 11, 1913), on anaphylaxis and the three possible outcomes of vaccination: stability, habituation, and heightened sensitivity.

¹⁵ Park, C. H., Valore, E. V., Waring, A. J., & Ganz, T. (2001). Hepcidin, a urinary antimicrobial peptide synthesized in the liver. Journal of Biological Chemistry, 276(11), 7806–7810.

¹⁶ Trials of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents demonstrating mortality and thrombotic event signals: Singh, A. K., et al. (2006). Correction of anemia with epoetin alfa in chronic kidney disease (CHOIR). New England Journal of Medicine, 355(20), 2085–2098. Drüeke, T. B., et al. (2006). Normalization of hemoglobin level in patients with chronic kidney disease and anemia (CREATE). New England Journal of Medicine, 355(20), 2071–2084. Pfeffer, M. A., et al. (2009). A trial of darbepoetin alfa in type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (TREAT). New England Journal of Medicine, 361(21), 2019–2032. See also FDA boxed warnings on ESAs in oncology for the tumor progression signal.

¹⁷ Lyons-Weiler, J., & Thomas, P. (2021). Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses along the Axis of Vaccination. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 18(15), 7754. Retracted 2021; findings intact and confirmed in the 2022 republication cited below.

¹⁸ Lyons-Weiler, J., & Blaylock, R. (2022). Revisiting Excess Diagnoses of Illnesses and Conditions in Children Whose Parents Provided Informed Permission to Vaccinate Them. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 2(2), 603–618.

¹⁹ Kaiser, L., et al. Aluminum-Induced Anemia. American Journal of Kidney Diseases, 6(5), 348–352, 1985.

²⁰ United States Food and Drug Administration. Guidance for Industry: Considerations for Plasmid DNA Vaccines for Infectious Disease Indications. 2007. See biodistribution and integration concerns for injected material, including transit to blood, heart, brain, liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries, testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, and spleen.

²¹ Viezeliene, D., et al. (2013). Selective induction of IL-6 by aluminum-induced oxidative stress can be prevented by selenium. Journal of Trace Element Medicine and Biology, 27(3), 226–229.

²² McFarland, G., La Joie, E., Thomas, P., & Lyons-Weiler, J. (2020). Acute exposure and chronic retention of aluminum in three vaccine schedules and effects of genetic and environmental variation. Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology, 58, 126444. See also Physicians for Informed Consent, Aluminum: Vaccine Risk Statement, 2023, on the FDA parenteral aluminum safety limit of 5 mcg/kg and CDC schedule doses exceeding this at birth by more than fourteen times. See also Thomas, P., Vax Facts, on the schedule aluminum-load calculations across the first year of life.

²³ Merck & Co. Gardasil 9 [Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant] Prescribing Information. Section 6.2, Post-marketing Experience, “Blood and lymphatic system disorders: Autoimmune hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, lymphadenopathy.” Pfizer Inc. Prevnar 13 / Prevnar 20 Prescribing Information. Post-marketing surveillance, Hematologic and Lymphatic disorders: hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenia.

²⁴ O’Leary, S. T., Glanz, J. M., et al. (2012). The risk of immune thrombocytopenic purpura after vaccination in children and adolescents. Pediatrics, 129(2), 248–255. See also Miller, E., Waight, P., et al. (2001). Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and MMR vaccine. Archives of Disease in Childhood, 84(3), 227–229. Black, C., Kaye, J. A., & Jick, H. (2003). MMR vaccine and idiopathic thrombocytopaenic purpura. British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, 55(1), 107–111. Andrews, N., Stowe, J., et al. (2012). A collaborative approach to investigating the risk of thrombocytopenic purpura after measles-mumps-rubella vaccination in England and Denmark. Vaccine, 30(19), 3042–3046. Rinaldi, M., Perricone, C., et al. (2014). Immune thrombocytopaenic purpura: an autoimmune cross-link between infections and vaccines. Lupus, 23(6), 554–567.

²⁵ Fraser, H. The Peanut Allergy Epidemic: What’s Causing It and How to Stop It. Skyhorse Publishing. On the erasure of injection as a route of sensitization from the twentieth-century allergy literature.

²⁶ Price, W. A. Nutrition and Physical Degeneration. 1939. Documentation of traditional cultures and the absence of chronic disease where traditional diets remained intact.

²⁷ Nobel Prize records, 1937. Albert Szent-Györgyi, awarded for his discoveries in connection with biological combustion processes and ascorbic acid.

²⁸ Loudon, I. “The diseases called chlorosis.” Psychological Medicine, 14(1), 27–36, 1984. See also subsequent historical reviews documenting the disappearance of chlorosis as a clinical entity in the early twentieth century.

See also: MTHFR and the Reductionist Reflex — the companion essay in this series developing the MTHFR-as-adaptive-response reading through the questions of unproven biochemistry assumptions, the supplement industry’s structural relationship to the patient, and where in the body life actually happens.

Additional Sources

Bailey, M. The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Pandemic Hysteria, Medical Tyranny and Acquired Mass Psychosis. 2024.

Béchamp, A. The Blood and Its Third Anatomical Element. Foundational text on microzymas, pleomorphism, and the terrain.

Bernard, C. An Introduction to the Study of Experimental Medicine. 1865. Foundational text on the milieu intérieur.

Bieler, H. Food Is Your Best Medicine. 1965.

Cowan, T. Cancer and the New Biology of Water. Chelsea Green Publishing, 2019. On copper, the kidneys, and Botticelli’s Birth of Venus as an image of the copper-blood connection.

Cowan, T. Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. Chelsea Green Publishing, 2016. On the role of copper in the kidneys and the metabolic role of blood.

Engelbrecht, T., Köhnlein, C., Bailey, S., & Bailey, M. Virus Mania. 3rd edition, 2021.

Handley, J. B. How to End the Autism Epidemic. Chelsea Green Publishing, 2018. On MCP-1 macrophage transport of aluminum adjuvant to distant tissues including bone marrow.

Hooker, B. S., & Miller, N. Z. (2020). Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders. SAGE Open Medicine.

Lester, D., & Parker, D. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. 2019.

Levy, T. Interview on vitamin C, iron, copper, and calcium, published on Lies are Unbekoming, January 2024. See also Levy’s writings on iron overload, the “toxic nutrient triad,” and the Fenton reaction in cancer biology.

Levy, T. Optimal Nutrition for Optimal Health. 2001. On the pharmacological use of high-dose ascorbic acid and the broader role of antioxidants and minerals in tissue repair.

Maready, F. Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained. On the aluminum-macrophage-IL-6-hepcidin chain producing anemia unresponsive to iron.

Pottenger, F. Pottenger’s Cats: A Study in Nutrition. On the multi-generational effects of nutritional matrix loss.

Roytas, D. Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments. 2024.

Thomas, P. Vax Facts. On the CDC schedule aluminum load, the FDA parenteral safety limit, and the biodistribution of injected adjuvant.

Tilden, J. H. Toxemia Explained: The True Interpretation of the Cause of Disease. 1926.

Williams, U. Mastering Disease. Republished by Old Landmark Publishing, 2024.