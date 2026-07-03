Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
6h

"Lead toxicity damages red cell membranes directly and inhibits heme synthesis. Lead-induced hemolysis was common in painters, plumbers, and gasoline workers throughout the twentieth century."

Not just the workers as the leaded gasoline was burned and in vapor form. That's why the Los Angeles basin had much higher violence because the pollution was held in by the mountain ranges that surround it.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/violence-down-since-they-banned-lead

As for Cowan's EMF 60ghz theory, those frequencies stay very local as they have a harder time passing through materials than lower frequencies. That includes the skin and that's why they use mmwave to scan for weapons at the airport.

Everyone is afraid of 5g and 6g but

analog, 2g, and 3g were much much worse as they used lower frequencies that penetrate deeper and at a much higher power as technology back then was less efficient at fitting data into the same signal.

That's why phones have way better battery life than they used to. Batteries did get better but not as fast as the efficiency of the signals needed.

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Elle's avatar
Elle
6hEdited

It's a great article and I concur but I do have to say when I was in my 20s and jogging regularly, my iron ferritin stores became depleted. While jogging one day I could hardly pick up my feet, my legs were so heavy. I went to the doctor and she checked my iron and I believe said it was so depleted, she wondered how I was walking around. I think I got a shot and then probably pills. Just at that time, I read an article in Runners World that mentioned the same issue I was having. Apparently it was somehow caused from the beating of the soles of your feet repeatedly on the ground. I never had the problem again even though I kept jogging. We lived on an acreage and were eating our own meat and veggies that we raised - and raw milk. So a very healthy diet.

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