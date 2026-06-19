Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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MB
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Does this mean that chlorine dioxide based acne gels may be effective because they help open the channels of elimination?

[I understand terrain theory would argue any “acne product” still does not address the root cause that creates the need for elimination, i.e., diet.]

Thank you for that thoughtful essay on the topic.

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