Author’s Note

This essay operates in two registers, and the reader should know which is which. When I prosecute the medical account of acne, I use its own vocabulary: pathogenesis, sebaceous hyperactivity, the bacterium it blames, the drugs it prescribes. I do this because the strongest case against the establishment is built from the establishment’s own admissions, and those admissions have to be quoted in their own language to count. When I state what is actually happening in the body, I shift to the language of terrain: elimination, toxic burden, the channels through which the body discharges what it cannot otherwise be rid of. The two registers are not interchangeable. Where the medical literature says a gland is malfunctioning, the terrain account says it is working. Keeping the two apart is the whole argument.

The Populations That Do Not Get Acne

A team of researchers led by Loren Cordain examined two populations that had never adopted the Western diet and found no acne in either. Among 1,200 Kitavan Islanders of Papua New Guinea, 300 of them aged between fifteen and twenty-five, the years when acne is held to be nearly universal, they recorded no cases. Among 115 Aché hunter-gatherers of Paraguay, observed across 843 days, the same. The findings appeared in Archives of Dermatology in 2002.¹

Set that against the figure the same paper gives for the modern world. In Western societies acne afflicts between 79 and 95 per cent of adolescents, and clinical facial acne persists into middle age in 12 per cent of women and 3 per cent of men.¹ A condition we describe as a fact of growing up turns out to be a fact of growing up in one particular kind of place.

The authors did not soften the result. They conceded that the gap between the two worlds could not be attributed to genetic differences between the populations, and pointed instead to environmental factors.¹ This concession matters more than it first appears. The people most inclined to assume that acne is written into the body, an inheritance the adolescent is simply stuck with, are the ones reporting that inheritance cannot explain the data. The Kitavan teenager carries the same androgens as the Australian teenager. His sebaceous glands are the same organ. What differs is everything entering his body and everything his body is therefore obliged to expel.

Once whole populations free of acne come into view, the questions that organise modern dermatology start to look like the wrong questions. The field asks how to reduce sebum, how to unblock the follicle, how to suppress the bacterium and quiet the inflammation. None of these is the question the Kitavan data raises. That question is simpler and far more uncomfortable: what is the Western body discharging through its skin that the hunter-gatherer’s body is not?

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What Sebum Is, and What the Skin Is Doing

The answer begins with the substance at the centre of the condition, and with how it is made.

Sebum is produced by holocrine secretion, which means the secreting cell does not release a product and survive. The sebocyte fills with lipid until it disintegrates entirely, and its dissolved contents become the secretion.² The gland manufactures its output by sacrificing whole cells. It behaves less like a lubricant dispenser than like an organ built to move material out of the body at the cost of its own tissue.

What it moves out is unusual. Human sebum is a mixture of lipids, predominantly triglycerides and fatty acids, with wax esters making up around a quarter and squalene around a further eighth.²,³ Squalene and the wax esters are found nowhere else in the body and nowhere else among the lipids of the skin surface.² The body maintains a dedicated chemistry, synthesised by cells that destroy themselves to deliver it, for the sole purpose of pushing a particular class of fat-soluble material outward through the follicle.

Mainstream dermatology records all of this and then frames it as a problem. Elevated sebum output is described as central to the pathophysiology of acne, and when the sebum of people with acne is analysed, the total lipid is higher and the squalene fraction is significantly raised compared with people who have clear skin.³ The medical reading is that the gland is overactive and the overactivity is the disease. The terrain reading inverts the same data. An organ of elimination producing more output is doing more elimination. The raised squalene and the raised lipid load are not the malfunction. They are the measure of how much the skin has been recruited to carry.

The skin is recruited when the body’s principal routes of discharge are overwhelmed. Henry Bieler, who abandoned a drug practice for a dietary one, described the mechanism plainly: when the bile poisons in the blood come out through the skin, the result is the various irritations of the skin.⁴ He called the phenomenon vicarious elimination. The liver and the kidneys are the body’s primary organs of detoxification. When their capacity is exceeded, the body does not simply allow the blood to remain toxic; it opens secondary channels. The lungs take on part of the load, and so does the skin.⁴,⁵ John Tilden, a generation earlier, had already located the origin of skin eruptions in the same place, describing them as the body throwing off the accumulated burden he termed toxaemia.⁶

This is the frame the Kitavan data demands. The follicle is not failing. It is functioning as a relief valve. The blackhead, the medical comedo, is a follicle packed with sebum and shed cellular material, which is to say a channel of elimination that has filled faster than it can clear. The inflamed lesion is the body mounting a repair and clearing response at a site of accumulated waste, a process examined at length elsewhere in this series and which the medical literature itself struggles to call anything other than the body’s own activity. The question is never why the valve is open. The question is what pressure it is relieving.

The Terrain Behind the Discharge

The pressure is the Western diet, and the medical literature has documented the mechanism in detail while declining to follow it to its conclusion.

The link runs through insulin and through insulin-like growth factor 1. Refined carbohydrate, the white flour and sugar that arrived with industrial food and never reached the Kitavan or the Aché, drives blood glucose up sharply, and the body answers with insulin. Insulin and IGF-1 in turn raise androgen activity and stimulate the sebaceous glands to synthesise more lipid. The chain from refined food to raised sebaceous output is not speculative. In a randomised controlled trial, Robyn Smith and Neil Mann placed acne patients on a low-glycaemic-load diet and recorded an improvement in their acne against a control group.⁷ A separate controlled trial found that lowering the glycaemic load of the diet reduced circulating IGF-1, the very signal that drives the glands.⁸ A systematic review in JAAD International concluded that high glycaemic index and glycaemic load are positively associated with the development and severity of acne, an association the authors noted is supported by randomised trials.⁹

Set beside the population data, this closes a loop. The food that the acne-free societies did not eat is the food that raises the hormonal signal driving the skin’s lipid discharge. Cordain’s team did not find a people with different sebaceous glands. They found a people whose glands were never given the metabolic instruction to work overtime.

Dairy is part of the same conversation, and the evidence runs the same direction. Cohort work led by Clement Adebamowo found an association between dairy intake and acne in adolescents.¹⁰ A 2018 meta-analysis covering fourteen studies and 78,529 children, adolescents and young adults found significantly increased odds of acne for any dairy intake, with the strongest associations for milk in its several forms.¹¹ A separate meta-analysis of observational studies published the same year reached the same conclusion for total dairy. The data remain observational rather than from intervention trials, and the authors note heterogeneity across studies, but the direction of the pooled effect is consistent. The mechanism is consistent with the insulin and IGF-1 axis already established: milk delivers its own hormonal and growth signalling alongside the rest of the Western diet’s metabolic load.

The industrial fats are a further matter, and here I reason from the framework rather than from intervention trials. The Western diet did not only add refined sugar. It added seed oils, the high-linoleic industrial fats pressed from corn, soy, canola and the rest, consumed in quantities no traditional diet ever approached. These fats are polyunsaturated and prone to oxidation, and the skin’s sebum is, among other things, a route by which the body’s fat-soluble load is carried outward. That the squalene fraction of sebum is both raised and, in the wider literature, known to oxidise readily is at least consistent with a skin discharging an altered and more reactive fat load.³ I put this no higher than consistency. It is a reasonable inference within the terrain model, not a finding from a controlled trial, and it sits at a lower tier of confidence than the glycaemic-load data that precedes it.

Diet is the most measurable input, and it is the one Cordain’s team isolated. The Western body carries more than its diet. The Kitavan and Aché differ from the Western adolescent across every dimension of toxic exposure the framework names. They did not receive the injection schedule that arrives in its heaviest aluminium loads at the years acne first emerges, accompanied by the documented endocrine signals in the post-marketing pharmacovigilance for the HPV product specifically.²⁷ They were not raised in the electromagnetic environment of the modern home. Multiple insults converge on the same hepatic and gut filtration systems, and what cannot be filtered there is pushed outward through the skin and the lungs.

What unites diet, the liver and the skin is a single principle that the rest of this essay turns on. The liver and the gut govern the skin. The liver is the body’s primary filter, bagging waste and routing it out through the bile, as Thomas Cowan describes the two-phase process in detail.¹² The gut is where food becomes either nourishment or burden. When the liver and gut are overloaded, by refined carbohydrate or industrial fat or injected exposure or the cumulative loads of all of them, the overflow is pushed to the secondary channels, and the face is one of them. This is why acne concentrates on the face, chest and back, the regions densest in sebaceous glands.² Every drug in the cascade that follows violates that principle.

The Inversion: The Cascade Against the Discharge

Modern dermatology sees the discharge and sets out to stop it. The clinical sequence is well defined and escalates in a fixed order: topical agents first, then oral antibiotics, then the contraceptive pill or isotretinoin, each step deployed when the one before it fails to hold the eruption down.¹³ Read as a war on a malfunctioning organ, it is a rational escalation. Read as a war on elimination, it is a campaign to force the body’s discharge back inside, conducted in four stages of increasing severity.

The first stage is topical. Benzoyl peroxide and topical retinoids are applied to dry the surface and strip the plug from the follicle. They treat the opening of the channel as the lesion to be removed. For mild cases the surface is managed and the deeper terrain is left entirely untouched, which is why the eruption returns the moment the application stops.

The Antibiotics

When the surface fails to hold, the prescription moves inward to oral antibiotics, most often the tetracyclines: doxycycline, minocycline, lymecycline.¹³ The rationale is the bacterium that dermatology blames, Cutibacterium acnes, formerly named Propionibacterium acnes, which proliferates in the follicle and is held to drive the inflammation.

The bacterial framing of acne is not new. In March 1907, The Hospital, a major British medical journal of the period, published an article titled “The Vaccine Treatment of Acne Vulgaris.” The procedure it described was already established practice in the period: take pus from a patient’s acne spot, culture out the staphylococci medicine then named as the cause, sterilise the products of the bacterial growth, and inject the preparation back into the patient to stimulate what the journal called the production of antibodies against “the acne organism.”²⁵ For the early decades of the twentieth century, medicine prescribed vaccines against acne on the same theoretical basis as it prescribed vaccines against smallpox or typhoid. The acne vaccine fell out of use, but only because the oral antibiotic took its place. The germ-theory framing of the condition, the assumption that an external bacterial agent was the cause of the eruption, was not reconsidered. It was re-equipped. The named culprit shifted from staphylococci to Cutibacterium acnes. The route became ingestion rather than injection, and the prescription continued.

The bacterium is real. Its assigned role is the problem. C. acnes is a normal resident of human skin, present on the faces of people with flawless complexions as readily as on the faces of people covered in lesions, which means it cannot satisfy the first requirement of any causal claim, that the agent be found where the disease is and absent where it is not. What the bacterium responds to is the terrain. The medical account of how isotretinoin reduces C. acnes gives the game away with unusual clarity: the drug lowers the bacterial population not by killing it but by removing its food supply, the sebum.¹⁴ The organism the establishment names as the cause is, on the establishment’s own account, a feeder on the discharge. It arrives where the body has laid out waste, in the manner Antoine Béchamp described more than a century ago when he compared bacteria to flies gathering at a rubbish heap. The flies did not make the rubbish.

Treating the scavenger as the arsonist carries consequences that reach far beyond the face. A course of oral antibiotics for acne is not a short intervention. It runs for months, and the tetracyclines do not act with precision on a single skin-dwelling organism. They are swallowed, absorbed, and distributed through the whole body, where they fall upon the population of bacteria in the gut, the dense microbial community that the same medical science now credits with regulating digestion, metabolism and a great deal more.¹⁵ The drug given for the skin devastates the gut, and the gut is one of the two organs that govern the skin. The intervention attacks the terrain it claims to be repairing.

The body’s response to a tetracycline it cannot easily clear is documented in the drug’s own adverse-effect profile, and it reads as a catalogue of toxic injury. Minocycline taken over many months deposits as a permanent pigment, blue-black to grey-brown, in the skin, the nails, the whites of the eyes, the gums, the teeth and even the bones, with the risk rising sharply once cumulative dosing exceeds a hundred grams.¹⁶ The body, unable to eliminate the drug, stores it in the tissues, staining itself with the compound it was given to clear its complexion.

Minocycline also produces a condition the literature calls drug-induced lupus, occurring at a rate that rises with the duration of use and resolves when the drug is withdrawn.¹⁷ The implication dismantles one of medicine’s central categories. Lupus is classified as an autoimmune disease, the body supposedly attacking its own tissue for reasons unknown. Yet here is a lupus whose cause is named: start the drug and the condition appears, stop the drug and it disappears. The body was not attacking itself. It was responding to a toxin, and when the toxin was removed the response ceased. The pattern is not confined to minocycline. The medical literature documents more than seventy medications that produce conditions labelled autoimmune which resolve when the medication is withdrawn,⁵ a fact examined more fully elsewhere in this series. The label does not name a mystery internal to the body. It names an injury whose external cause the prescriber would rather not record.

The Pill

When antibiotics fail, the prescription for young women turns to the contraceptive pill, in particular co-cyprindiol, sold as Dianette or Diane-35, a combination of the anti-androgen cyproterone acetate with the synthetic oestrogen ethinylestradiol.¹⁸ Its mechanism is openly antagonistic to the body’s own signalling. Cyproterone blocks androgen receptors and suppresses androgen production by acting on the hormonal axis that governs the ovaries.¹⁸ The diet raised the androgen signal that drove the sebaceous glands; rather than lower the diet, the drug chemically silences the signal.

The endocrine system, as Dawn Lester and David Parker document at length, operates on an exquisite balance, with hormones acting in concentrations so small they are measured in fractions of a trillionth of a gram, and synthetic hormones are not identical to the body’s own however closely their structures are drawn.⁵ A drug that overrides this signalling imposes a chemical override in place of balance, and accepts the costs that follow.

The costs are on the record. Co-cyprindiol carries roughly a four-fold higher risk of venous thromboembolism, the formation of blood clots in the veins, than the older levonorgestrel pills, a figure derived from United Kingdom general-practice data comparing tens of thousands of women on each.¹⁹ The risk was serious enough that France triggered a European safety review of the drug in 2013, after which regulators restricted it to women with significant acne in whom topical treatment and antibiotics had already failed, and instructed that it be withdrawn once the condition cleared.²⁰ A drug given to teenagers for spots was placed under continent-wide review for killing some of them with clots. The eruption it suppresses is the body trying to discharge a dietary burden. The clot it can cause is a separate and graver kind of stoppage.

Isotretinoin

When everything else has failed, the prescription arrives at isotretinoin, the drug marketed for decades as Accutane and Roaccutane, and the inversion reaches its purest form.

The drug’s own label carries the case in two lines. The first is what the drug is. Isotretinoin is 13-cis-retinoic acid, and the manufacturer’s label states that it is related to both retinoic acid and retinol, the compound marketed as vitamin A.²¹ Retinoic acid is the most active and most toxic form of that compound, and the drug is one of its isomers, administered in pharmacological doses far above anything obtainable from food. What is sold on the chemist’s shelf as an essential nutrient is here concentrated into a medicine whose effects are severe enough to require a pregnancy-prevention programme. The drug is the toxic edge of the substance the supplement industry markets as a vitamin.

The inversion runs deeper than the chemist’s shelf. The same pharmaceutical apparatus that sells the toxic edge of the compound also administers products that have been measured to reduce the substance in the body. In 1998, a study in Pediatrics International measured serum vitamin A in 42 healthy children before and after measles vaccination, half receiving the monovalent live vaccine and half the combined measles-mumps-rubella. In both groups, mean serum vitamin A fell significantly nine to fourteen days after the injection, and the reduction occurred independently of whether the children seroconverted.²⁶ The finding reproduces in vaccinated children what has been documented for decades in natural measles, where the inflammatory state consumes circulating retinol. The system that strips the compound from a one-year-old’s bloodstream at the well-baby visit is the system that floods it back, in pharmacological doses of its most toxic isomer, at the dermatology clinic a decade later. The depletion and the repletion are products of the same industry and the same profession, often delivered to the same person.

The second fact is how it works. The label states that the drug acts by inhibiting sebaceous gland function.²¹ The mechanism beneath that phrase has been worked out in detail: isotretinoin shrinks the sebaceous gland by inducing apoptosis in the sebocytes, the programmed death of the very cells that produce sebum.²² The drug does not unblock the channel of elimination or reduce the burden passing through it. It kills the organ. The relief valve is welded shut by destroying the gland that operates it.

What follows from welding shut an organ of elimination is exactly what the terrain model predicts, and the label confirms it line by line. The patient’s skin and lips and eyes and the linings of the nose dry out, because the secretions have been switched off. Triglycerides in the blood rise. Liver enzymes rise, the marker of a liver under strain.²¹ The body is loaded with a concentrated retinoic acid compound while one of its outward channels is shut down, and the burden that the skin was discharging is driven back toward the liver, the organ already named as primary. The adverse-effect profile of the drug is, in its essentials, the syndrome of retinoid poisoning, the same picture produced by a flood of the compound sold as vitamin A, which is what the drug delivers.

Then there is the warning the manufacturer chose to print in the heaviest type available to it. Isotretinoin carries a black box warning for depression, suicide and psychosis.²¹,²³ The label instructs the prescriber to assess the patient for depression, mood disturbance, psychosis and aggression at every visit, and the manufacturer publishes a separate guide to help prescribers recognise psychiatric disorders in the adolescents and young adults receiving the drug.²¹

The establishment’s official position is that a causal link between isotretinoin and suicide remains unproven, and several meta-analyses argue that treating acne tends to relieve depression rather than cause it. I am not asserting that the drug drives its users to suicide. I am pointing to what is documented and far harder to wave away. The medical literature describes retinoic acid as active within the brain, including in the systems that bear on mood, so a retinoic acid compound reaching the central nervous system is acting where mood is set, not in some inert compartment.²³ The manufacturer, weighing its own data, elected to carry a black box warning naming suicide and psychosis, to demand psychiatric assessment at every visit, and to write a prescriber’s guide to spotting the breakdown. Firms do not volunteer their products into the most serious warning category the regulator maintains, nor write guides to the psychiatric breakdowns their drug supposedly does not cause, on the strength of nothing. The official “unproven” sits beside that warning and is itself the thing to be examined. A signal serious enough to print in a black box, and then to deny in the literature, is a signal twice over.

The Deeper Inversion

Across the four stages the pattern resolves into a single movement. Every drug in the cascade damages one of the two organs that govern the skin.

The antibiotics devastate the gut. The pill and isotretinoin load the liver, the one with synthetic steroid hormones it must process, the other with a concentrated retinoic acid compound that drives the liver enzymes up. The skin was discharging because the liver and the gut were burdened. The treatments burden the liver and the gut further. The eruption was the symptom of an overloaded terrain, and the response to the symptom deepens the overload that produced it. This is not an unfortunate side effect of otherwise sound treatment. It is the structure of the treatment.

Herbert Shelton described the engine of this decades ago, and it runs with mechanical reliability. An insult damages the tissue. The body mounts a response to clear and repair it, and that response is the symptom. The symptom is suppressed with a drug. The suppression interrupts the clearing and adds the drug’s own toxicity to the load. New symptoms emerge, and are suppressed in turn. With each cycle the cumulative burden grows and the body’s capacity to discharge it shrinks, until the acute condition that was the body working has become the chronic condition that is the body failing.²⁴ Acne treated through the full cascade is this sequence made visible. The teenager who began with spots, a dietary discharge through an open channel, can end as an adult with a damaged gut, a strained liver, a history of clot risk or a black-boxed retinoid behind them, and skin that erupts again the moment the drugs are stopped, because the burden that opened the channel was never removed. It was only driven inward.

The skin eruption, suppressed long enough and hard enough, does not resolve. It relocates.

What Actually Resolves It

The terrain account makes a prediction that the entire treatment industry is structured not to test. If acne is the discharge of a dietary and metabolic burden through a secondary channel, then removing the burden and restoring the primary channels should clear it, with no drug applied to the skin at all.

The prediction has, in effect, already been confirmed, by the people who were never given the drugs because they never developed the condition. The Kitavan Islanders and the Aché are the control group that modern dermatology was not supposed to have. They demonstrate, across more than thirteen hundred examined bodies, what happens to the human face when the Western diet is absent: nothing happens to it. The relief valve stays closed because there is no pressure to relieve.

What this points toward is the removal of cause, which is not a treatment in the medical sense at all, since treatment there means an agent applied to suppress a symptom. Lower the glycaemic load, which the controlled trials already show clears the skin and drops the hormonal signal that drives it.⁷,⁸ Take the burden off the liver and the gut, rather than attacking them in sequence. The channel does its own work, once there is nothing left to push it open. None of this can be patented, which is the most reliable explanation for why none of it organises the dermatology clinic.

The Account on Record

The two populations exist, examined and counted, and they do not get acne. The hormonal signal that drives the glands rises and falls with the refined carbohydrate in the diet, and the controlled trials show it. The bacterium blamed for the condition feeds on the discharge by the establishment’s own account, and lives on every face regardless. The antibiotic stains the body it cannot leave. The pill that quiets the spots was reviewed across a continent for the clots it throws. And the drug of last resort is the poisoning dose of the compound sold as a vitamin, the same compound the schedule of injections is documented to strip from the bloodstream a decade earlier, working by killing the gland that lets the body out, carrying in the heaviest warning the regulator prints the word the literature spends its energy denying.

Whatever acne is, it is not the disease that this cascade was built to treat. It is the skin doing its job in a body that has been given too much to carry, and the treatment is the steady, escalating effort to stop it.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Your skin is like a door that lets yucky stuff out of your body. When you eat lots of sugary, packaged food, your body has more yucky stuff to get rid of than it can push out the normal ways, so it opens the little doors in your face to help, and those little open doors are the spots.

In some places in the world, people eat only fresh, real food. Their bodies do not have extra yucky stuff to push out, so they do not get spots at all, not even the teenagers.

The medicines for spots do not take away the yucky stuff. They try to slam the little doors shut. Some of them upset your tummy, and the strongest one is made from too much of the stuff that vitamin pills are made of, and it switches off the little doors completely. But the yucky stuff is still inside. The better answer is to stop putting so much yucky stuff in, so your body has nothing it needs to push out the door.

References

Cordain L, Lindeberg S, Hurtado M, Hill K, Eaton SB, Brand-Miller J. Acne vulgaris: a disease of Western civilization. Archives of Dermatology. 2002;138(12):1584–1590. Picardo M, et al. Sebaceous gland lipids. Dermato-Endocrinology. 2009;1(2). Pappas A, et al. Sebum analysis of individuals with and without acne. Dermato-Endocrinology. 2009;1(3). Bieler HG. Food Is Your Best Medicine. New York: Random House, 1965. (Cited in Lester and Parker, ref. 5.) Lester D, Parker D. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. 2019. Tilden JH. Toxemia Explained: The True Interpretation of the Cause of Disease. Denver, 1926. Smith RN, Mann NJ, Braue A, Mäkeläinen H, Varigos GA. A low-glycemic-load diet improves symptoms in acne vulgaris patients: a randomized controlled trial. American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. 2007;86(1):107–115. A low glycemic index and glycemic load diet decreases insulin-like growth factor-1 among adults with moderate and severe acne: a short-duration, two-week randomized controlled trial. Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. 2018. Diet and acne: a systematic review. JAAD International. 2022. (High glycaemic index and load positively associated with acne, supported by randomised trials.) Adebamowo CA, Spiegelman D, Danby FW, Frazier AL, Willett WC, Holmes MD. High school dietary dairy intake and teenage acne. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. 2005;52(2):207–214. Juhl CR, Bergholdt HKM, Miller IM, Jemec GBE, Kanters JK, Ellervik C. Dairy intake and acne vulgaris: a systematic review and meta-analysis of 78,529 children, adolescents, and young adults. Nutrients. 2018;10(8):1049. PMID 30096883. See also: Aghasi M, Golzarand M, Shab-Bidar S, et al. Dairy intake and acne development: a meta-analysis of observational studies. Clinical Nutrition. 2019;38(3):1067–1075. Cowan T. Cancer and the New Biology of Water. White River Junction: Chelsea Green, 2019. Reynolds RV, Yeung H, Cheng CE, et al. Guidelines of care for the management of acne vulgaris. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. 2024. (Establishes the escalation from topical agents to oral antibiotics, hormonal agents, and isotretinoin.) Ganceviciene R, Zouboulis CC. Isotretinoin: state of the art treatment for acne vulgaris. Journal der Deutschen Dermatologischen Gesellschaft (J Dtsch Dermatol Ges). 2010;8 Suppl 1:S47–S59. PMID 20482692. (Confirms sebum suppression as the primary mechanism, with reduction of C. acnes described as a secondary consequence.) Engelbrecht T, Köhnlein C, Bailey S, et al. Virus Mania. 3rd ed. 2021. (On the gut microbiome and the systemic effect of antibiotics.) Eisen D, Hakim MD. Minocycline-induced pigmentation: incidence, prevention and management. Drug Safety. 1998;18(6):431–440. PMID 9638388. (Documents pigmentation of skin, nails, bones, thyroid, mouth and eyes at cumulative doses above one hundred grams, with cutaneous involvement possible at lower doses.) Ochsendorf F. Minocycline in acne vulgaris: benefits and risks. American Journal of Clinical Dermatology. 2010. (On drug-induced lupus and autoimmune reactions with long-term use.) Co-cyprindiol (cyproterone acetate with ethinylestradiol): mechanism and indication. UK Summary of Product Characteristics; European Medicines Agency referral documentation. Seaman HE, de Vries CS, Farmer RD. Venous thromboembolism associated with cyproterone acetate in combination with ethinyloestradiol (Dianette): observational studies using the UK General Practice Research Database. Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety. 2004;13(7):427–436. European Medicines Agency, Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee. Diane 35 and generics: benefit-risk review and restriction of use. 2013. Isotretinoin capsule: full prescribing information. US National Library of Medicine, DailyMed. (Chemical identity as 13-cis-retinoic acid related to retinol; mechanism of sebaceous gland inhibition; black box warning; pregnancy category; hepatic and lipid effects.) Nelson AM. Insights into the mechanism of action of 13-cis-retinoic acid (isotretinoin) on the sebaceous gland: induction of sebocyte apoptosis and cell-cycle arrest. Doctoral research, Pennsylvania State University. Bremner JD, et al. Retinoic acid and affective disorders: the evidence for an association. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 2012. Shelton HM. Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life and collected articles on the suppression of acute disease and its progression to chronic disease. The Vaccine Treatment of Acne Vulgaris. The Hospital (London). 1907;42:409 (9 March 1907). PMC5194628. The effect of live measles vaccines on serum vitamin A levels in healthy children. Pediatrics International. 1998;40(4):345–349. PMID 9745778. Holland M, et al. The HPV Vaccine on Trial: Seeking Justice for a Generation Betrayed. Skyhorse, 2018.

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