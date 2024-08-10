I’ve recently come to understand just how little I know about water.

I believe I am 60% water.

And a baby is 75% water.

So, if I am 60% water, you would think that someone who is taught about healing me would also be taught about water. I’m happy to stand corrected, but I’d wager that there is zero or close to zero study of water in a medical curriculum.

The constructed ignorance of water is immense.

This chapter from Cowan’s wonderful book is a great primer worth sharing.

With thanks to Dr Thomas Cowan.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -24:33

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Truth about Contagion

Exploring theories of how disease spreads

The Truth About Contagion: Exploring... book by Thomas S. Cowan (thriftbooks.com)

CHAPTER 8

WATER

If the practice of medicine were conceived properly in the Western world, doctors would begin by ascertaining four basic factors: the quality of the water their patients drink; the quality of the food they eat; the level and type of toxins, including mental and emotional toxins, to which they are exposed; and finally the level and type of electromagnetic fields to which they are subjected. The vast majority of medical problems can be understood by gathering patient information on these four areas, and the vast majority of health problems can be helped or even solved, by “remediating” these four core issues.

Water, especially the water that supports life inside our cells and tissues, has amazing properties. We are accustomed to think of water existing in only three states: solid, liquid, or gas. However, water—and only water—also has a fourth state, sometimes called coherent water, structured water, or simply the gel phase. Each phase of water has unique characteristics in terms of bond angles (the angles between the hydrogen and oxygen molecules), charge, motion characteristics, and many other physical properties.

Dr. Gerald Pollack, author of the groundbreaking book Cells, Gels and the Engines of Life, along with biologist Dr. Gilbert Ling, were the first to describe the fourth stage of water and delineate its properties. Pollack coined the term EZ (exclusion zone) water. Fourth-phase water will structure itself against a hydrophilic (“water-loving”) surface. Instead of moving randomly, the water molecules line up and form a crystalline structure that can be millions of molecules deep; this structure excludes every mineral and every other type of molecule or chemical from its midst. The water outside the EZ is “bulk” water, which contains minerals and dissolved compounds. It is basically “disordered,” whereas EZ water is “ordered.” Water is called the “universal solvent” because any hydrophilic substance will dissolve in it. EZ water is a pure crystalline “structure” consisting solely of hydrogen and oxygen.

EZ water is neither liquid nor solid, but rather is similar to a gel. To picture this fourth phase of water, imagine Jell-O (a coherent, non-solid, nonliquid, nongaseous mixture of unfolded proteins and water). The embedded water is arranged in clusters of molecules that organize themselves into a regular (“coherent”) structure that we see as a gel. Jell-O is 99 percent water, yet water does not come out of Jell-O if it stays at the right temperature. Our bodies are 45–75 percent water, yet when we cut ourselves, water does not flow out because the water in our bodies is “structured” against the various hydrophilic surfaces in our tissues.

EZ water has a negative charge. In contrast, bulk water has a positive charge, making the water in our cells a kind of battery. The energy that charges the battery is heat and light energy ranging from the infrared through visible light through UV. This is why we feel better when we are in the sunlight, especially in the early morning or evening, which contains a lot of infrared light. This is why saunas (and heat in general) make us feel better. Heat and light help your intercellular and extracellular water form larger EZs. Fever does the same thing, which is why we should not suppress a fever.

Red Light Therapy - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Water from melting glaciers and from deep wells and springs are good sources of structured water because EZ water is created under pressure. Holy waters from the river Ganges and from Lourdes, with known healing properties, contain high amounts of structured EZ water.

Recent studies have revealed that relaxed muscles contain mostly EZ water, whereas contracted muscles transition to mainly bulk water.

Anesthetics and drugs that reduce pain reduce the size of the EZ zones in our cells.

EZ water is the perfect “structure” for life processes because this fourth phase water gel can be shaped by the proteins, minerals, nucleic acids, lipids, and other substances in our body to form any shape or configuration of gel. This gel has an infinite number of binding sites, which allow it to change in response to a new stimulus. This stimulus can be in the form of chemicals such as hormones, energies such as thoughts and feelings, or even the resonant energies of the earth, sun, and stars. The shape of this gel unfolds the nucleic acids embedded in it, thereby controlling the expression of the genetic material. The structured EZ water in our cells, sometimes only a few molecules deep, is like a fine mesh of wires that carries energy and information.

Against a hydrophilic surface (left), EZ water excludes all minerals and has a negative charge. Bulk water contains minerals and other compounds and has a positive charge. (Illustration from The Fourth Phase of Water, Ebner and Sons. Reprinted with permission.)

EZ water has a crystalline structure made up of layers of six-sided rings, slightly displaced. In ice, the layers of six-sided rings are not displaced. (Illustration from The Fourth Phase of Water, Ebner and Sons. Reprinted with permission.)

Toxins and EMFs damage the gel in our cells, interfering with virtually every physiological process. This damaging of the gels is a huge factor in disease; in essence, it is the unified field principle behind health and illness.

Consider the lens of the eye, one of the purest examples of a structured water gel in the body. The lens of the eye is a crystalline water structure, organized—as are all tissues—by a unique composition of proteins, lipids, minerals, nucleic acids, and other components. These components form the casing or housing for the crystalline water that forms the bulk of the lens. The lens must be transparent to light, and this requirement determines how the water is organized. When all is well, the lens is a soft, flexible, transparent gel. If we disturb the crystalline nature of the gel with things such as toxins or electromagnetic field exposure, the gel becomes distorted, unable to maintain its characteristic transparency. This is what we call a cataract. If we are able to detoxify the gel, the lens can heal. Unfortunately, eye doctors know nothing of this dynamic so they resort to some sort of surgical intervention to replace the diseased lens. This is not healing, it is mechanical intervention, a temporary fix that can never resolve the underlying cause.

Consider the characteristic joint disease called osteoarthritis. In the healthy situation, the joints are surrounded by negatively charged gels called bursa. These gels not only physically protect the underlying bones (themselves a denser type of gel), but, because they are negatively charged, when two opposing bursa come together the negative charges repel each other, thus ensuring smooth movement. When the gels are sick and not forming properly, we lack the protection for the underlying bones. The negative repulsion is lacking, and movement is painful. If nothing is done the bones begin to erode against each other, a process we call osteoarthritis. Again, as conventional medicine knows nothing of the underlying dynamic at play, the only treatments are pain medicine or joint replacement, both of which often have major negative effects for the patient.

A final example involves the whole area of inflammation and fevers. Our cells and tissues are meant to contain perfect crystalline gels. If a toxin becomes dissolved into the gels, the body attempts to rid itself of this toxin. The way the body does this is to elevate the temperature (we call this a fever), which partially liquifies the gels so that the toxins can be flushed out in mucus, after which we feel better, meaning we reconstitute our perfect gels once again. Fever and inflammation is simply a detoxification process, not a disease that needs to be suppressed.

Until doctors understand these simple principles, we must suffer under a medical system that cannot heal. That is one of the biggest tragedies of our time.

Jell-O is fractal in nature—meaning that any small piece of the gel has the same molecular shape as the larger gel. Examination of the smallest molecular units of the gel reveals it to be the same form as the macroscopic unit. This feature allows information to pass via all levels and to connect the molecular level to the macroscopic level. Here, we can only hint at the crucial importance of the coherent nature of water as the basis of life.

Preliminary findings indicate that when structured water is exposed to a Wi-Fi signal from a nearby router, the size of the EZ diminishes by about 15 percent. This finding has profound implications for the interaction of EMFs and the structure of water in our cellular gels. If a nearby Wi-Fi router causes such a change, we can only imagine what the millimeter waves of 5G do to the structured water in our tissues.

Since human beings are made up of 70 percent water by volume and over 99.99 percent of the molecules in a human being are water molecules, we need to pay attention to the quality of the water we drink. Health professionals’ foremost concern should be the type of water and other liquids their patients are consuming.

Water consumed by healthy nonindustrialized peoples had four characteristics: First, the water was free of toxins. This is in complete contrast with the municipal water that most people drink. Today’s water contains chlorine and chloramine, which are toxic to our microbiome, as well as to the rest of our body. Today’s water contains fluoride, an industrial waste that is toxic to the enzymes in our tissues, enzymes needed for every chemical transformation that happens in our bodies. Water also contains microplastics, which can line and congest the intestinal wall, and aluminum, which predisposes us to electrical sensitivity as well as a laundry list of diseases. Municipal water contains residues of many pharmaceutical drugs, including birth control pills, statins, and antidepressants.

Second, traditionally consumed water was abundant in vital minerals such as magnesium, calcium, zinc, and iodine.

Third, all traditionally consumed water was at least partially structured and organized into EZs because in nature, water moves in vortex patterns. Water bubbles up from the ground in springs, swirls in pools, flows over rocks, and forms eddies and vortices. Water flowing in vortex patterns becomes more “coherent,” becoming increasingly structured. The structure actually persists for some time, and does not revert to incoherent bulk water just because it stops flowing.

Water flowing in vortices also picks up oxygen from the air and becomes more oxygenated. In contrast, most municipal water is stagnant in tanks and then flows through linear pipes with no vortex movement possible. This water is devoid of structure and coherence, and also completely devoid of oxygen; this lack of oxygen has a deleterious effect on our microbiome.

Finally, traditionally consumed water was exposed to the sounds and wavelengths of the natural world. Water flowing in mountain streams is exposed not just to the minerals, microbes, and other constituents of the forest, but also the sounds and energies of the life of the forest and of the entire natural universe, including the stars, sun, and moon.

It’s clear that most water is sick and toxic and a major contributor to illness. If we are ever to change the course of the disease patterns in our world, it must start with clean, healthy water. Clean, healthy water should be completely free of any toxins: no chlorine, no fluoride, no aluminum, no lead, no pharmaceutical residues, no microplastics—nothing should be present that is not a natural component of water flowing in a healthy mountain stream.

Currently the only way this is possible is to purify the water down to the nanoparticle level. This is a monumental task but one that can be accomplished with the proper equipment. It is truly unfortunate, even tragic, that our water must be cleaned and “purified” in order for us to consume it, but until the world wakes up to the fact that poisoning the water is a completely unacceptable practice, we’ll have to take these precautions.

Whole-house water purifiers do exist that can filter the water and then add minerals while oxygenating and structuring the water by letting it flow in a vortex pattern. There are also less expensive ways of creating clean, structured, well-oxygenated water (see Appendix A).

Drinking well-oxygenated water is important. In addition to their highly structured quality, the two most sacred and medicinal waters in the world, the water of the grotto at Lourdes (coming from a very deep spring) and the water in the Ganges river (coming from glaciers in the Himalayas), are likely highly oxygenated.

High oxygen levels help explain why the waters of Lourdes and the Ganges have been associated with healing of a variety of diseases. Oxygen is essential and foundational for a healthy life; increasing the oxygen levels in our tissues improves the function and in particular the energy-generating capacity of our tissues. Oxygen deficiency has been widely associated with the development of cancer through the well-known Warburg effect; that is, the switch from aerobic to anaerobic fermentation processes in our cells. Hypoxia, the condition of low oxygen levels in the tissues, is a typical symptom of Covid-19.

Conventional researchers often claim that we can get oxygen into our bodies only though our lungs, so how do the oxygen levels in our water affect our health? Like so many other “truths” in science, the idea that we only absorb oxygen through our lungs is incorrect. If one uses sensitive oxygen measurement devices, one can demonstrate that soaking in a tub of highly oxygenated water and drinking highly oxygenated water will cause the oxygen level in the blood to rise. This proves that at least some oxygen is absorbed both through the skin and the GI tract.

Highly oxygenated water contributes to our health in another important way, as shown in a study of plant growth. Research has shown that watering plants with highly oxygenated water stimulates their growth and improves their health and resistance to disease. For many scientists, this makes no sense because we are told that plants don’t use oxygen but rather they breathe out oxygen. How is it possible that exposing plants to oxygenated water increases their health and vitality?

The answer is clearly that the oxygen doesn’t affect the plants directly but that the oxygen is used by the microbes in the soil. Watering plants with oxygenated water stimulates the growth of healthy aerobic bacteria in the soil. Plants don’t primarily eat or absorb nutrients from the soil; rather, they (like us) eat the “waste products” of the bacteria in the soil. If we feed the microbes in the soil healthy nutrients including oxygen, the healthiest microbes will flourish. These put out the healthiest nutrients, which are absorbed by the plants to create healthy, flourishing plants.

So it is with us. We don’t actually absorb the nutrients directly from our food, at least not solely. Rather, we eat food and drink water to nourish the billions of microbes in our gut. If we increase the oxygen level in the water we drink, we grow healthy aerobic bacteria in our GI tract. These aerobes use the water and the food we consume to make the highest- quality nutrients for us to absorb. And with plenty of oxygen, these healthy microbes will not switch to an anaerobic metabolism that produces toxins.

Life is a complex dance of nature, microbes, and organisms. Oxygenated water produces the conditions in which the healthiest microbes flourish and produce robust, vibrant, disease-resistant people, plants, and animals. Microorganisms that don’t have enough oxygen become anaerobic and produce toxins that cause diseases like botulism, tetanus, cholera, and typhus.

Recent research indicates that drinking oxygenated water improves wound healing, enhances lactic acid clearance in athletes, improves immune status, and protects against muscle fatigue. Oxygenated water is a much better choice for athletes than steroids! In addition, conditions of low oxygen promote cancer growth.

Currently most people consume devitalized food and oxygen-deficient water; antibiotic use is rampant and most people therefore have a predominance of toxic, disease-causing anaerobic bacteria in their GI tract. And, after all this we blame our illnesses on a virus that we can’t even find!

The final step in the production of healthy water is the exposure, as in nature, of the water to the sounds and energies of nature. This can be accomplished through the exposure of the finished water to birds, frogs, trees, and other living things, or even through exposing water to sacred sounds, to music, to healing vibrations, to a blessing—or even to healthy, loving vibrations in the household. This crucial finishing step recreates the process through which nature “produces” water fit for consumption. All animals will naturally seek out such water. All animals when allowed free choice will eschew the toxic, dead, industrial water consumed by the vast majority of the people in the world.

As we will see in chapter 8, fermented beverages like kombucha and kefir achieve a kind of structure through the fermentation process and an effervescence that structures water around each bubble of air. Gelatinous bone broth carries the structure of collagen, which helps create healthy collagen throughout the body, down to the smallest structures in our cells—water structures itself against the hydrophilic surfaces of this collagen. The water we get in fruits and vegetables is also structured.

Well-oxygenated water for drinking and bathing should be the first thing patients receive when they enter a hospital or nursing home. Until then, see Appendix A for sources of healthy options, which are the best we can do as we go about the long and tedious process of reclaiming our world.

APPENDIX A

WATER

As described in chapter 8, water that heals, the kind of water that the healthiest human cultures have all consumed, shares a number of specific characteristics. To reiterate, healthy water is free of all toxins, it contains the full complement of minerals, and it is structured through subjection to a constant vortex motion. As a result of this constant vortex motion, the water is oxygenated. The oxygenation step is crucial in producing healing waters, and is a characteristic of the most renowned healing waters on the planet, like the water at Lourdes and in the Ganges River. Finally, the water is “finished” through its exposure to nature sounds and frequencies all along its path. When these steps are followed, we have a healing water that is one of the core foundations of health for plants, animals, and humans. Providing healing, healthy water like this should be a basic requirement for every hospital, hospice, and healing institution.

Interestingly, in addition to the water we drink, it is clear from both historical evidence and modern research that the water we wash and bathe in is at least as important as the water we drink. This point was brought home to us as a result of personal experience and looking at the research on the Ophora water systems. Ophora is an innovative water company located in Southern California, which has developed a technique for taking any municipal or well water and cleansing it of all traces of toxins, pharmaceuticals, fluoride, chlorine, and even microplastics. As far as we know, no other system is able to purify water to this level. Then the water is re-mineralized by adding all the known minerals found in seawater. After that, the water is put through a rose quartz vortex and oxygenated to forty parts per million with a proprietary technology. This is by far the highest oxygen content of any water tested, on a level with the rarest and finest healing waters on earth. The water is pH balanced and finished by exposing the water to the sounds of nature.

Studies of people who soak in this oxygenated water and drink one-half gallon per day show some amazing results. First, the oxygen saturation of the tissues immediately goes up and stays at the highest levels for up to twelve hours. This is a more robust oxygen saturation response than one gets with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a strategy known to produce many therapeutic effects.

Second, and even more astonishingly, the phase angle (PhA) measurement of the tissues also rises.1 The phase angle measurement tells us about the level of hydration of the tissues and is actually an indication of the subject’s biological age.2 PhA is a direct measurement of your cell membrane integrity.3 The membrane is what structures the water inside and outside of your cells. The membrane is where the cells communicate with one another and where an electrical charge is created so the cell can function. (See chapter 9 for a discussion of the appropriate diet for cell membrane integrity.)

The phase angle measurement goes up within hours of a one-hour soak in a bath of oxygenated, purified water along with drinking one-half gallon of the water over the course of a day. Furthermore, this improvement in the phase angle, a process that usually takes months of detoxification and the cleanest of diets, seems to last for some time, after even just one session of soaking and hydration. One can only guess at the improvement in the quality of hydration and the biological age of the person if this became a weekly or daily practice. Imagine the results that hospitals would achieve if they began treatment with oxygenated drinking and bathing water, rather than putting patients on ventilators!

For purity and oxygenation levels, the Ophora water system is currently the only system that we can recommend for creating therapeutic waters. This presents a dilemma as most readers will find purchasing either an Ophora system for home use or actually purchasing the water directly from Ophora (Ophorawater.com) to be cost prohibitive. Clearly the best solution would be for every town and municipality to use multiple Ophora water systems to produce healthy water for its citizens. The Ophora owners are ready and prepared to help with this project.

For personal showering and bathing, the simplest options are either an Ophora shower device, which eliminates some toxins from the water while oxygenating and structuring it, in conjunction with some kind of filter or reverse osmosis system in your house. Another possibility is an Aquadea showerhead attachment for your shower or bathtub. The Aquadea system puts the incoming water through a high-speed implosion vortex so that it essentially sucks the water out of the pipe rather than pushing it as is otherwise the case. (This is exactly how the heart helps move the blood, through suction rather than “pushing.”4)

The suction is easily confirmed by putting one’s hand over the water as it emerges from the showerhead. Rather than your hand being pushed, you will feel your hand sucked up against the showerhead. The vortex created by the arrangement of crystals inside the showerhead creates a high-speed implosion effect, an effect that imbues the water with energy and life.

An interesting experiment is to water one group of plants with Aquadea water and the second group with normal water. Showering under an Aquadea showerhead is like taking a shower under a waterfall and bathing in Aquadea water is like bathing in a flowing stream—the invigorating effects are similar. The Aquadea people can customize the type of crystals they use in producing your showerhead and the materials (usually gold, silver, or bronze) that the showerhead is made of. The drtomcowan.com website is currently the US distributor for Aquadea showerheads. There are a variety of more affordable options for home filtration systems that could be combined with an Aquadea showerhead.

A good option for home-delivered water is Mountain Valley Spring (mountainvalleyspring.com), which has delivery service nationwide and uses glass bottles only. Castle Rock (castlerockwatercompany.com) bottles water in glass and is available in stores nationwide.

A simple way to mineralize and oxygenate these recommended waters is to fill an eight-ounce glass, add a pinch of unrefined sea salt, and stir with a long-handled spoon, making a vortex. Stir in one direction and then reverse to stir in the other direction, repeating several times.

Leave a comment

Share

Thank You for Being Part of Our Community

Your presence here is greatly valued. If you've found the content interesting and useful, please consider supporting it through a paid subscription. While all our resources are freely available, your subscription plays a vital role. It helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. Please make full use of our Free Libraries.

Discover Our Free Libraries:

Unbekoming Interview Library: Dive into a world of thought-provoking interviews across a spectrum of fascinating topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Explore concise summaries of groundbreaking books, distilled for efficient understanding.

Hear From Our Subscribers: Check out the [Subscriber Testimonials] to see the impact of this Substack on our readers.

Share Your Story or Nominate Someone to Interview:

I'm always in search of compelling narratives and insightful individuals to feature. Whether it's personal experiences with the vaccination or other medical interventions, or if you know someone whose story and expertise could enlighten our community, I'd love to hear from you. If you have a story to share, insights to offer, or wish to suggest an interviewee who can add significant value to our discussions, please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com. Your contributions and suggestions are invaluable in enriching our understanding and conversation.

Resources for the Community:

For those affected by COVID vaccine injury, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Discover 'Baseline Human Health': Watch and share this insightful 21-minute video to understand and appreciate the foundations of health without vaccination.

Books as Tools: Consider recommending 'Official Stories' by Liam Scheff to someone seeking understanding. Start with a “safe” chapter such as Electricity and Shakespeare and they might find their way to vaccination.

Your support, whether through subscriptions, sharing stories, or spreading knowledge, is what keeps this community thriving. Thank you for being an integral part of this journey.