Sadly, there is no help coming from the medical profession to reinforce strength in the eyes. And most people harbor the false belief that their eyes cannot get better. Therefore, we need to start with new seeds of hope until most people in the world are willing to work on their eyes. In fact, we need a silent but continuous revolution. This goes beyond countries or flags. To believe in ourselves and in our eyes is to open a window to our heart. With continuous work on the eyes, we can make a huge difference in our self-image and in resolving many other problems—personal, national, and international. – Meir Schneider

The Self-Care journey, to build up the toolkit, continues.

Thank you Kelli, for putting me on to Meir Schneider and this book, I had not heard of either.

I am starting to feel a bit like an archaeologist, digging up buried treasure.

There is so much gold that has been buried, “forgotten” and memory holed. There is so much constructed ignorance.

If it doesn’t require expensive Cartel Medicine intervention, it’s likely to be under several layers of dirt.

I think there is gold here, on a subject I didn’t think there was much we could help ourselves with. I was wrong. Not the first time.

With thanks to Meir Schneider.

Vision for Life

Ten Steps to Natural Eyesight Improvement

By Meir Schneider PhD

Buy it here.

Description:

In Vision for Life, natural health pioneer Meir Schneider shares ten essential principles of healthy vision discovered in his forty-year personal and professional journey.

Born almost blind, Schneider taught himself to see and developed an innovative program of healing and recovery that has helped thousands of people regain and improve their health. Vision for Life is packed with exercises for a natural eye health routine, which you can immediately incorporate into your life, and includes a set of eye chart posters to use together with the book. This program is not only strengthening but also restorative and deeply relaxing.

You will learn how to reverse developing issues before they cause damage and how to remedy existing problems including near- and far-sightedness and lazy eye as well as cataracts, glaucoma, optic neuritis, detached retinas and tears, macular degeneration, and retinitis pigmentosa. Vision for Life is not only for people who see poorly and would like to improve their vision, but also for those with 20/20 vision who wish to maintain their perfect eyesight as they grow older.

Clients of the Meir Schneider Self-Healing Method experience their own capacity to bring about recovery, reversing the progress of a wide range of degenerative conditions such as arthritis and muscular dystrophy as well as eye disease. Based in part on the established Bates Method of eyesight improvement and in part on his own professional and personal discoveries, Meir Schneider's pioneering approach has helped thousands of people successfully treat a host of eye problems, including nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, lazy eye, double vision, glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, retinitis pigmentosa, and nystagmus.

Born blind to deaf parents, Schneider underwent a series of painful operations as a young child and was left with ninety-nine percent scar tissue on his eyes, resulting in his being declared incurably blind. At the age of seventeen, he discovered how to improve his vision from one percent to fifty-five percent of normal vision with the eye exercises presented in this book. Today Schneider drives a car, reads, and proves time and again that vision can and does improve with exercise.

His contributions to the field of self-healing are recognized by alternative health practitioners and medical doctors alike.

Foreword

Whoever has had the privilege to attend a lecture given by Meir Schneider knows that one does not passively listen to his work. The audience members are immediately treated as students and invited to perform exercises right there in the conference room. According to Meir, more important than talking about his method is experiencing it; theory is only valuable when implemented. We are beings with an incredible adaptive capacity, and so is his teaching: simple, direct, and transformative. It goes beyond the barrier of predefined concepts and comes with the assurance that we can walk away from the passiveness of our routine actions and into the freshness of new ones.

This book is a mirror of his way of teaching. The interactive and dynamic contents express the author’s quality, moving us away from the apparent security of restrictive visual habits, to experience new possibilities. Since he considers that we all can improve our vision naturally, this book is not destined only for those who have diagnosed visual dysfunctions; this is for all of us. As Meir always says, routine is the ultimate degenerative disease.

I first met Meir Schneider in 1992, at a conference for six hundred people in São Paulo, Brazil. He made such an impression on the audience that it became the perfect time for the first training course in that country. I took part in it, although I had no previous experience in the health area. To be a health professional was not a prerequisite for Meir, however. He wanted to keep his teaching open to whoever was up to working on himself. This closer contact with the technique completely changed my way of relating to my body and my cognitive processes. Soon I started teaching others, thus complementing my learning experience. A few years later, already working as a fully trained therapist who specialized in visual education, I felt an urge to deepen my theoretical knowledge and went back to school to become an optometrist. This skill gave me better conditions under which to appreciate the grandeur of the method—Meir’s great ability to bring complex theory into something that speaks to us. After all, theory tries to explain what we are. And Meir translates it with rare intelligence and generosity. There is no hidden material in his teaching; it is all there, at the reach of minds willing to experience themselves.

This book is much more than a guide to exercises; it is an invitation to transformation. Good reading.

M. Fernanda Leite Ribeiro, optometrist and self-healing instructor, São Paulo, Brazil

33 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What was Meir Schneider's vision condition at birth and what surgeries did he undergo as a child?

Meir Schneider was born with cataracts and many other vision problems. He underwent five unsuccessful surgeries as a child, which left him with 99% scar tissue on his lenses and legally blind, able to read only Braille.

Question 2: How did Meir's family background and early life experiences shape his determination to overcome his blindness?

Meir's family fled the Soviet Union to Israel seeking a better life but faced many hardships. His parents were deaf, adding to the challenges and isolation he faced. However, his grandmother's unwavering belief in him and his own determination not to be limited by his blindness fueled his resolve to overcome his condition.

Question 3: At what age did Meir begin a regimen of eye exercises and what was the ultimate result?

At age 17, Meir began practicing eye exercises based on the Bates Method. Through diligent practice over time, he was able to heal himself of congenital blindness and achieve functional vision, later even gaining an unrestricted driver's license.

Question 4: What is the Bates Method that Meir discovered at age 17 and how did it help him start to regain his vision?

The Bates Method is a natural vision improvement system that Meir learned from another boy named Jacob. The exercises, such as palming, shifting, and sunning, helped relax Meir's eyes, increase circulation, and bring his vision out of legal blindness within a relatively short time.

Question 5: How did Meir's eye instructors Jacob and Miriam influence his path to vision improvement early on?

Jacob introduced Meir to the Bates Method eye exercises that formed the foundation of his vision improvement. Miriam, the librarian, taught Meir additional body movement exercises that worked synergistically with the eye practices. Both recognized Meir's potential and encouraged him to share the techniques with others.

“As an ophthalmologist, I always search for the best way to treat my patients. Based on the Bates Method, Meir Schneider’s self-healing system has complemented my practice in those cases where our traditional medicine has its limitations. The best treatment is the one that is directed to the patient’s needs, and the best medicine is the one that uses all knowledge and not only a part of it. Traditional science and complementary medicine are tools that should be used together, focusing on a more holistic health concept.” - Leonardo Verri Paulino, MD, ophthalmologist and anterior segment surgeon at ABC Medical School, Brazil

Question 6: What are the seven essential principles of healthy vision that Meir outlines?

The seven principles are: 1) Deep relaxation, 2) Adjusting to light frequencies, 3) Looking at details, 4) Looking into the distance, 5) Expanding your periphery, 6) Balanced use of the two eyes, and 7) Body and eye coordination. Specific exercises are designed to develop each of these capacities.

Question 7: Describe how to perform the long swing exercise and what benefits it provides for vision.

Stand with legs apart, knees slightly bent. Hold your index finger one foot in front of your face and look at it with a soft gaze. Swing your body side to side, letting your heel lift off the ground with each rotation. Allow the background to move in the opposite direction of your finger. This develops a fluid, relaxed way of looking and improves sense of space.

Question 8: Why is looking into the distance important for eye health and how can it help prevent cataracts?

Looking close for prolonged periods, as with computer use, causes the eye muscles to tighten and lens to round in order to focus. Looking into the distance allows the muscles to relax and the lens to flatten, promoting flexibility. This action, done regularly, can help prevent the lens from becoming overly rigid and developing cataracts.

Question 9: What is the purpose of peripheral vision exercises and how do they relieve strain on central vision?

Most people tend to ignore their peripheral vision, hyper-focusing straight ahead, which can lead to central vision strain and increases risk of conditions like glaucoma. Peripheral vision exercises re-train the eyes and brain to maintain wider awareness, distributing the work of seeing more evenly across the retina and relieving the macula of excessive burden.

Question 10: How do sunning and skying help the eyes adapt to different light frequencies?

Sunning involves closing the eyes and turning the head side to side while facing the sun, allowing the light to penetrate the eyelids. Skying entails blinking at the bright sky while also turning the head. Both exercises help the pupils become stronger and more elastic, improving the eyes' ability to adjust to varying lighting conditions. This builds the eye's natural resilience to bright light.

“Working with my patients has verified that many sight problems get better and heal by taking up the right habits. Meir Schneider presents us with a complete guide to doing so. He helps us to regain our trust in the power we have over our vision and our lives. As he says in the book, ‘We all can take the time. We just have to decide that we are worth the time and that the process is worth our while.’ ” - Amelia Salvador, MD, ophthalmologist, Alicante, Spain

Question 11: What are the key steps and benefits of palming as explained by Schneider?

Palming involves covering the eyes with the centers of the palms, fingers crossed on the forehead, without putting any pressure on the eyeballs. Ideally this is done for 6-10 minutes at a time, while visualizing complete blackness. This simple technique deeply relaxes the optic nerve and entire visual system, reducing tension in the eyes and mind. Combining palming with other exercises amplifies their effectiveness.

Question 12: How does the shifting exercise help activate the macula and what is the importance of looking at details?

Shifting involves moving the eyes from detail to detail, on objects both near and far. This engages the macula, the part of the retina responsible for clear central vision. Making a habit of looking at the small details of your environment keeps the eyes mobile and curious, countering the tendency to stare and strain. This can prevent and even reverse macular degeneration.

Question 13: Why is it important to address imbalances between the two eyes and how can blocking the strong eye help?

Most people have one stronger, dominant eye that the brain favors, causing the weaker eye to gradually become "lazy" from lack of engagement. Patching or blocking the stronger eye during vision exercises forces the weaker eye to start working again. This re-balancing reduces overall strain and improves the working relationship between the two eyes.

Question 14: What role does frequent, relaxed blinking play in eye health and reducing strain?

Blinking is the eye's natural way of staying moist, cleaned and refreshed. Under strain, people tend to stare and blink less, leading to dry, irritated eyes. Making a habit of frequent, gentle blinking keeps the eyes lubricated and promotes more continuous shifting of focus, preventing staring and locking up of the eye muscles. Paradoxically, blinking more ultimately enables you to sustain clearer vision.

Question 15: How are vision and overall body health intertwined according to Meir's holistic approach?

In Meir's view, the eyes do not exist in isolation from the rest of the body. Tension, poor posture, and restricted circulation anywhere in the body, especially the neck and shoulders, will manifest in the eyes. Likewise, eye strain affects the whole body. Relaxation, exercise and an active lifestyle keep energy flowing and positively impact vision. Thus, eye health is inseparable from a holistic approach to overall well-being.

“The knowledge and application of the self-healing method was very important improving my practice as an ophthalmologist. The results attained by my patients and with my own vision are proof of the importance of the union of traditional medicine with complementary therapies. I thank Meir Schneider for being such a marvelous instrument for my personal and professional improvement.” - Ana Cecilia Gois Franco, MD, ophthalmologist and anterior segment surgeon and naturopath, São Paulo, Brazil

Question 16: What strategies does Meir recommend for relieving eye strain from prolonged computer use?

Meir advises taking frequent breaks to look into the distance, palm, blink, and move the body. He stresses the importance of maintaining good posture and positioning the screen to minimize glare. Using your periphery and shifting your gaze across the screen can offset the tendency to lock your eyes in place. The key is breaking the pattern of staring and immobility inherent to computer use.

Question 17: How does Meir differentiate between the different refractive errors of the eye - myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia and astigmatism?

Myopia is nearsightedness caused by an elongated eyeball that focuses light in front of the retina. Hyperopia is farsightedness resulting from a shortened eyeball that focuses light behind the retina. Presbyopia is age-related farsightedness due to increasing rigidity of the lens. Astigmatism is caused by irregular curvature of the cornea or lens, leading to distorted focus. Each requires a somewhat different approach to rehabilitation.

Question 18: What is the exercise program Meir outlines for addressing myopia (nearsightedness)?

The myopia program involves: 1) Shifting and swinging to reduce staring, 2) Palming to relax the eyes, 3) Peripheral vision exercises, 4) Reading fine print to challenge accommodation, 5) Shovel/Putt- Putt to develop coordination, and 6) Visualization of black while palming. The goal is to gradually reduce the degree of myopia through daily practice, ideally resulting in decreased need for glasses.

Question 19: How does the exercise program for hyperopia differ from the one for presbyopia?

While hyperopia and presbyopia both involve difficulty seeing up close, their causes differ. Hyperopia results from a structural issue (short eyeball), while presbyopia stems from loss of flexibility in the lens. The hyperopia program focuses more on relaxation, peripheral vision, and gradual introduction of close work. The presbyopia program includes techniques for loosening the neck, spine and lens through specific movements. Both emphasize making slow, steady progress.

Question 20: What extra techniques, like "headlines", help address astigmatism in Meir's approach?

One key exercise for astigmatism is "headlines", involving looking at a chart while quickly moving a newspaper with large print in front of the eyes, back and forth. This forces rapid shifting between near and far and "shakes up" the uneven focus caused by astigmatism. Another technique uses a "glow in the dark" board with strings to guide eye movement along different meridians. The general strategy is to interrupt the eye's abnormal patterns of focus.

“There are many kinds of patients, but those who get actively involved with their own healing process can surely go further. When I met Meir Schneider years ago, I started to apply some of his techniques to my work and was impressed by the results. We must imprint our will and optimism into everything we do, so we can go beyond it. Congratulations, Meir, for one more book that brings us simple yet useful lessons.” - Mauro Rabinovitch, MD, ophthalmologist, São Paulo, Brazil

Question 21: How do cross-sightedness (strabismus/amblyopia) and "lazy eye" develop and what is the conventional belief about them?

Strabismus is a misalignment of the eyes, while amblyopia is a condition where one eye doesn't see as clearly as the other. Both result in the brain suppressing input from the weaker eye, causing it to become "lazy" from disuse. Conventional wisdom holds that if not corrected early enough, these conditions are irreversible. Meir challenges this notion, asserting that with proper exercise, the brain can be re-trained to use both eyes in a balanced way at any age.

Question 22: Describe some of the key exercises like the Brock string and "Beak Glasses" that help the brain use both eyes together.

The "Brock string" is a length of string with colored beads. Focusing on each bead with both eyes helps develop binocular coordination. "Beak Glasses" have a long card attached that bisects the field of vision. Trying to maintain single clear vision while shifting focus back and forth trains the eyes to work in unison. Both challenge the brain to integrate input from the two eyes into a coherent image.

Question 23: What is the Card Game exercise and how does it balance use of both eyes in a fun way?

In the Card Game, two decks are used, one with red cards/black numbers, the other with white cards/red numbers. Participants wear special glasses with one red lens and one green lens. Each eye will only see one deck. Participants rapidly discard cards, calling out matches. This forces each eye to work separately but toward a common goal, building balanced binocular function in an engaging, playful context.

Question 24: How does Meir propose preventing and reversing cataracts through eye exercises?

Meir asserts that the root cause of cataracts is that the lens loses flexibility due to chronic tension and rigidity in the visual system. To counteract this, he prescribes a series of exercises including sunning, palming, and shifting/swinging to restore elasticity to the lens and encourage circulation of fluids. The goal is to catch and halt cataract formation in the early stages through consistent practice.

Question 25: What role do stress, tension and emotional factors play in the development of glaucoma according to Meir?

In Meir's view, glaucoma is not just a mechanical issue of fluid pressure, but a reflection of overall physical/emotional stress and imbalance in the visual system. Chronic tension in the eyes, neck and shoulders can constrict circulation to the optic nerve. Unresolved emotions like fear and anxiety further feed this tension. The exercises aim to release deeply held stress on multiple levels, enhancing flow to the eyes.

Question 26: Why is resting the eyes in complete darkness an effective treatment for optic neuritis?

Optic neuritis is an inflammation of the optic nerve, often linked to multiple sclerosis. Resting the eyes in total darkness is deeply soothing to the optic nerve, providing relief from triggers like bright light and eye movement that can aggravate inflammation. Meir reports that many of his clients have been able to reduce or eliminate medication for this condition by taking regular "darkness retreats", giving the eyes and related nerves a chance to completely relax and regenerate.

Question 27: How can the "Bounce and Catch" exercise help restore blood flow and function to damaged retinal areas?

"Bounce and Catch" involves covering the stronger eye while bouncing a ball off an eye chart with the weaker eye. The quick movements activate peripheral vision and stimulate circulation to dormant areas of the retina. The intermittent sharp focus required to catch the ball also helps re-establish brain-eye coordination. Over time, this exercise can help revive and expand areas of diminished vision.

Question 28: What techniques does Meir suggest for reducing floaters caused by vitreous detachment?

Floaters are caused by bits of collagen drifting in the vitreous humor, casting shadows on the retina. While annoying, they are usually harmless. Meir discovered that rapidly shifting the eyes back and forth across the floating spots in bright light actually helps dissipate them. The quick eye movements cause the vitreous fluid to swish back and forth, breaking up the clumps. Facing the floaters head-on signals the brain to resolve them.

Question 29: How can the "Mask of Zorro" exercise help activate dormant retinal cells in cases of retinitis pigmentosa?

Retinitis pigmentosa involves progressive degeneration of retinal cells, usually starting in the periphery. In the "Mask of Zorro", the center of vision is blocked off by a mask while the eyes scan the environment for details using the peripheral vision. This helps stimulate and strengthen the rods in the outlying areas of the retina that are at most risk. Even if some cells are damaged, others can be coaxed back into function through this targeted practice.

Question 30: What is Meir's perspective on the potential dangers of wearing sunglasses and corrective lenses long-term?

Meir cautions that sunglasses block the full spectrum of light frequencies that our eyes need to function optimally. They can weaken the eye's natural adjustment mechanisms and deprive us of the benefits of sunlight. Similarly, he asserts that corrective lenses, while providing temporary clarity, can reinforce underlying dysfunction in the visual system, leading to increasing dependency. His goal is to minimize the use of artificial lenses and maximize the eye's innate capacities.

Question 31: How does Meir believe that reduced dependency on corrective lenses allows the eyes' natural focusing ability to reassert itself over time?

Just as a broken limb requires a cast for a period but then needs gradual re-introduction of natural movement to regain strength, Meir sees corrective lenses as a temporary tool, not a permanent solution. By progressively reducing the strength of prescriptions while practicing eye exercises, the visual system is challenged to take over more of the work of seeing. Given the right conditions, Meir believes the eyes can re-learn how to focus on their own.

Question 32: What internal vital forces of the visual system does Meir believe can be harnessed to improve eyesight naturally?

Meir identifies several key self-healing capacities of the visual system, including: the macula's ability to shift and centralize, the lens' elastic response to light/dark and near/far, the pupil's adaptability to varying illumination, and the extra-ocular muscles' role in tracking and fusing images. He also emphasizes the brain's neuroplasticity in integrating old and new patterns of vision. Activating these intrinsic resources forms the basis of his approach to natural vision improvement.

Question 33: How does having a positive mental/emotional outlook and sense of purpose support the physical process of self-healing and vision improvement in Meir's experience?

Meir's personal story illustrates the centrality of motivation, belief and commitment to the healing process. His unshakable desire to see fueled his willingness to endure setbacks and persevere with his exercises. He notes that patients who take an active role in their own healing, finding reasons to be optimistic, tend to get the best results. In his experience, vision improvement is as much a mindset as a physical practice - grounded in faith in the body's ability to change.

Conclusion - The Real Cost of Vision Problems

Meir Schneider

As I have pointed out, the medical establishment has few answers for most of our common eye disorders. Even so, it is important to ask: even if reliable and safe treatments did exist, who would pay for them?

It is my opinion that the time has come for all of us to ask what the real cost of vision problems is—not just in terms of money, but also in terms of productivity, quality of life, and morale. When someone loses his eyesight, his entire life is affected, along with the lives of everyone he knows. It isn’t just one person’s problem; it is society’s problem. The reality is that by neglecting each other, we neglect ourselves; and, in the end, we all pay dearly.

I hope we all realize that the trend in developed and developing nations is not toward bigger budgets for vision care. On the contrary, very little money is currently spent by cities, states, and nations on the vision care of their citizenry, and even less will likely be spent in the future.

Sadly, there is no help coming from the medical profession to reinforce strength in the eyes. And most people harbor the false belief that their eyes cannot get better. Therefore, we need to start with new seeds of hope until most people in the world are willing to work on their eyes. In fact, we need a silent but continuous revolution. This goes beyond countries or flags. To believe in ourselves and in our eyes is to open a window to our heart. With continuous work on the eyes, we can make a huge difference in our self-image and in resolving many other problems—personal, national, and international.

The positive reinforcement comes with positive results. Think about it. We relinquished our power to acute care, which is a false promise for the health of our eyes. When you do so for one problem, the next one often appears rather quickly. The truth is that if we ourselves took good care of our eyes, the few times that we would need acute care, it would work just fine, and we would also rehabilitate quicker.

Because physicians think that nothing can be fixed in the eye except by the mechanical acute care of which they’re capable, they are not researching the vital forces of the eyes. But we have several vital forces. We have the macula, which will start to be more active when linked with the mind. We have our minds, which can reinforce much better vision through imagery and memory. We have our lenses, which become much more flexible when we balance their use. We have our pupils, which become stronger if they contract much in the sun or daylight and expand much at nighttime. We can also have good circulation, with which we could improve and refresh the eyes and prevent most aging problems related to vision.

The truth of the matter is that it’s very important to create great internal changes. Sometimes this requires that you change or widen your whole being. You can acquire new skills that you didn’t have before, ones that are exciting and useful to you. These may be skills of any kind. There are more than 87,000 professions on earth. Even if you don’t change your profession, you could learn new ways of operating and functioning. If you change your profession, do it with grace and ease. Another important thing is that many people are already at the end of their careers. They have accomplished their goals at work by the age of forty-five or fifty. It is wonderful to see, especially in the United States, so many people in their forties, fifties, and sixties returning to school to acquire new knowledge and skills.

It is important on an emotional level that you have something to look forward to in life, that you feel your life is meaningful, and that every moment of your life is creative. This emotional advancement is the background of healing. It’s hard to heal if you resent your own life. It is easier to heal if you feel that you have something to look forward to. This way you can help the world and yourself at the same time. It motivates you to invest in the time that it takes to improve your vision. It gives you the vigilance to maintain your improvement as time goes on. It gives you the impetus to feel well enough within yourself to change for the better.

Your happiness is precious. It comes with self-acceptance, and there is no better time than in your forties, fifties, and sixties to work on self-acceptance. When we have self-acceptance, we place less importance on adding extra weight or on the wrinkles that come with age. This is a time when we like all we’ve done, all we are currently doing, and all we will be doing. Believe me, our beauty will reflect itself. A straight face with no wrinkles does not match a wrinkled face with great happiness. A thin and fit Hollywood body is not nearly as attractive as an energetic body, even if the latter appears to be imperfect. At this particular time in life, working on a sense of inner happiness and working on a particular part of our body are parallel goals. Working on our flexibility and devoting ourselves to expanding our thoughts are comparable to each other. Slowly but surely, your vision will get better and better. If you keep shifting and looking at details, you will maintain the vigilance of thought and the emotional openness required. This kind of maturity is our next step in life.

So, what we need is to inform ourselves, to work with ourselves, to convince others, to suggest support groups, and to suggest change in the world, bringing it to the consciousness of everyone we meet. Explain to them that it’s time for us to be aware of our powers. Who knows, maybe as a result of what you do, new research will spring up in your hometown, and it will make this a much better world than the one we live in. Unlike what most people believe, our world is not as developed as it could be. Our eyes, which are so precious to us, could see so much better along with those of every human being on earth. I’m the one to tell you that. I could have been blind right now, but I can read this book. And why? Simply because I worked on myself.

This is why it is more important than ever to spread the word that it is possible for us to take care of our own vision. It can be done in such a way that we never develop devastating eye problems in the first place, so that we never have to rely on the inadequate and antiquated approaches of our governments or of the corporate medical establishment.

The way to solve the crisis of low-or-no-budget vision care is to heal our eyes ourselves. Learn the basic exercises in Vision for Life. Become aware of the erosive habits you may be developing from staring at a computer screen all day and a television screen all night. Learn to blink. Learn to breathe correctly. Learn to relax. Learn to give massages so you and your loved ones can help each other maintain good blood flow along with a relaxed, confident, and radiant state of being.

This is the path to a sustainable future for our eyes. This is my vision for life.

