Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
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Agreed. Perhaps we should look more critically at how 'the news' and how it is owned by entities that shape it to serve their own interests. One ray of hope is that more and more people simply do not engage in what we would call mainstream news because it is so manipulative. Finally, I see a parallel in how pharma doctors and pharma drugs ignore and mask symptoms such that bodies destroy their own feedback systems.

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