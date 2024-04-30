I vaccinated all 4 of my children as have they with their children. I wish I knew then what I know now. None would be vaccinated. @francesmorgancline2821

As a polio survivor (right arm paralysis) who worked a lifetime as a clinical scientist,I find this fascinating. I remember seeing newspaper articles from around that time lauding the use of DDT in our area against mosquitoes. Our family was recently plagued by the use of Remdesovir for Covid that killed my brother. The more we think we know the stupider we become. @motherhubbard6468

The relief I feel hearing Bret cover this topic is immense. We're getting there, friends... @jenn8208

Nothing but respect for Forest. He was the first “parent” I encountered who even entertained there might be a different story after my son was diagnosed with Autism. Respect to Brett for giving him the Interview. @lizfickhesen1229

I’ve been waiting four years for Bret and Heather to fall down this rabbit hole. @elroy3421

The spiritual base of vaccination is Smallpox and Polio.

Do a search with any search engine (well maybe not Yandex) and you will be told that both were eradicated by vaccination. That humanity was saved from the scourge of these two diseases by The Science™. Hallelujah.

So, when I see someone taking an axe to the trunk of this story, in the public square, I’m interested.

Long time readers would know I have written multiple times on the subject:

The purpose of this stack is to promote and amplify a very significant recent podcast between Forrest Maready and Brett Weinstein. I wasn’t aware of it until a mutual friend told my son who told me (thanks Ethan).

I’ve struggled with Weinstein for a long time because he couldn’t connect the dots. He went out of his way to saying, “I’m not an anti-vaxxer” and that “the Covid vaccines are bad, but all the others are great.” Really Brett!?

Well, the worm is turning, finally.

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introductions

(06:45) Hypothesis and theory

(08:15) Polio, the founding myth

(16:48) Sponsors

(20:40) Definitions of Polio

(35:30) Gypsy moth

(40:15) Antibiotics hypothesis

(44:30) Mouse telomeres

(54:50) Surgery

(57:50) Pesticides to deal with gypsy moths

(01:10:33) Smallpox vaccination

(01:23:35) Valorization

(01:25:28) Earliest Polio outbreaks and symptoms

(01:37:20) Intestine and spinal cord

(01:45:41) Salk vaccine

(01:49:15) Rise and fall of Polio infections

(01:58:00) Crooked faces and metals in medicine

(02:00:46) Why we kiss and chickenpox parties

(02:05:05) Are you an antivaxxer?

(02:23:20) Sunglasses

(02:27:00) Wrap up

Hats off to Maready for coming out of his self-imposed exile to start doing this important communication work again, as only he can. His knowledge, his storytelling, his voice and his temperament make Maready a one of a kind in the Let’s Stop The Poisoning movement.

Weinstein to his eternal credit is doing what too few dare to do, and that is chop down Polio and Vaccination Orthodoxy on his channel. This is a WOW moment.

Maready conducts a masterclass in how to communicate with a curious yet skittish “opponent.”

At one point, Weinstein asks Maready to leave his Smallpox illusions intact, and Forrest respectfully obliges.

I can only hope that this is a steppingstone to Rogan for Maready. That would be an earthquake.

Here is a masterclass in answering the question: Are you an anti-vaxxer?

The purpose of this stack is to amplify this discussion and do another “wax on, wax off” on the subject of Polio.

Comprehensive Summary:

In this podcast episode, Bret Weinstein interviews Forrest Maready, an independent researcher who has written books about the complex factors contributing to polio and other diseases. The discussion revolves around the idea that many modern diseases are man-made, resulting from the unintended consequences of technological advancements and the misapplication of medical interventions.

The Polio Story:

Maready argues that the polio story is more complex than the conventional narrative. He suggests that the widespread use of pesticides, particularly lead arsenate and DDT, played a significant role in the polio epidemics of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These pesticides, used to combat invasive moth species, may have damaged gut health, allowing normally innocuous enteroviruses to enter the nervous system and cause paralysis, especially in children whose spinal cords are closer to their intestines.

Vaccines and Immunity:

The conversation also delves into the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. Maready questions the necessity of some vaccines, such as the measles and chickenpox vaccines, arguing that these diseases were relatively innocuous in well-nourished populations. He also raises concerns about the use of adjuvants, such as aluminum, in vaccines and their potential role in causing neurological and autoimmune conditions.

Iatrogenic Harm and Complex Systems:

Weinstein and Maready discuss the concept of iatrogenic harm, or harm caused by medical interventions, and the importance of understanding biology as a complex system. They argue that applying simplistic, reductionist thinking to complex biological systems can lead to unintended consequences and harm. Examples include the overuse of antibiotics, the invention of the hypodermic needle, and the use of mercury in medicine.

Conclusion:

The podcast highlights the need for a more nuanced understanding of disease, considering the complex interactions between environmental factors, technological interventions, and the human body. It calls for a precautionary approach to medical interventions and a greater appreciation for the body's innate ability to maintain health when provided with a natural, ancestral environment.

Key takeaways:

Polio epidemics may have been influenced by the widespread use of toxic pesticides, particularly lead arsenate and DDT, which damaged gut health. The proximity of the spinal cord to the intestines in children could explain why they were more susceptible to polio-like paralysis caused by enteroviruses. The polio vaccine may not have been as necessary as believed, and the decline in polio cases could be attributed to reduced pesticide use. The effectiveness and safety of some vaccines, such as measles and chickenpox, are questioned, as these diseases were relatively innocuous in well-nourished populations. Adjuvants, such as aluminum, used in vaccines may contribute to neurological and autoimmune conditions. The concept of herd immunity may not apply to all vaccines, and some vaccines, like the oral polio vaccine, may actually contribute to the spread of the disease. Iatrogenic harm, or harm caused by medical interventions, is a significant concern and may be responsible for many modern diseases. Applying simplistic, reductionist thinking to complex biological systems can lead to unintended consequences and harm. The overuse of antibiotics may lead to the development of superbugs and have long-term negative consequences for human health. The invention of the hypodermic needle is a more radical intervention than often appreciated, as it breaches the body's natural barriers. The use of mercury in medicine, even in small doses, can have severe consequences when injected directly into the body. The dose of a substance does not always determine its toxicity, as evidenced by the effects of microscopic amounts of aluminum adjuvants in vaccines. Sunglasses may contribute to the rise in skin cancer incidence by interfering with the body's natural melatonin production in response to sunlight. The human body is capable of maintaining health when provided with a natural, ancestral environment and minimal disruption from modern technologies. The smallpox vaccine story may not be as straightforward as commonly believed, and the vaccine itself may have been problematic due to its unknown composition. Chickenpox parties, where children were deliberately exposed to the virus, may have served as a natural booster for adults, preventing shingles later in life. The introduction of the chickenpox vaccine may have led to an increase in shingles cases among adults due to the loss of natural boosting from circulating chickenpox virus. The valorization of vaccines and the oversimplification of disease stories have led to a misunderstanding of the complexities involved in human health and disease. The oral polio vaccine, while more effective than the injected Salk vaccine, can occasionally revert to virulence and cause polio outbreaks. The Cutter Incident, where improperly inactivated polio vaccines caused paralysis and death, demonstrates the inherent risks of vaccination. The belief that infection is uniformly harmful and should be avoided at all costs may be misguided, as exposure to pathogens can help develop a robust immune system. The human body has an incredible capacity to heal itself when provided with proper nutrition and a low-stress environment. The idea that the dose makes the poison may not always be accurate, particularly when it comes to the effects of injected substances like aluminum adjuvants. The close proximity of the spinal cord to the intestines in infants and young children may make them more vulnerable to the effects of environmental toxins and enteroviruses. The switch from lead arsenate to DDT as a pesticide may have contributed to the changing patterns of polio epidemics in the mid-20th century. The notion that vaccines are responsible for the eradication of diseases like polio and smallpox may be an oversimplification, as changes in sanitation, nutrition, and living conditions likely played significant roles. The autism-vaccine hypothesis, while controversial, deserves further investigation, particularly regarding the role of aluminum adjuvants. The difference between vaccination and inoculation with a hypodermic needle is significant, as the latter bypasses the body's natural defenses and can introduce substances directly into the bloodstream. The story of the milkmaid and cowpox providing immunity against smallpox may be more of a legend than a scientific fact, as there are no other known examples of a similar phenomenon. The decline in natural cases may have unintended consequences for adults, who may lose the natural boosting effect and become more susceptible to shingles later in life.

Next let’s look at a presentation made by the one and only Suzanne Humphries. It was posted on X by Josh Walkos who does simply wonderful work on X.

Smoke, Mirrors and the “Disappearance” of Polio. A presentation by Suzanne Humphries, MD.

15 bullet points from the presentation:

Humphries began investigating the effects of vaccines on kidney health in 2009 after noticing some of her patients developed kidney problems post-vaccination. According to the CDC, 95% of polio infections are asymptomatic, raising questions about the rationale for mass vaccination. Successful marketing campaigns by the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis and March of Dimes in the 1940s-50s heightened public fear of polio. There appears to be a correlation between polio epidemics in the mid-20th century and the widespread use of DDT and other pesticides. DDT exposure can cause symptoms that mimic polio, including paralysis. DDT also enhances the release and replication of polioviruses. Use of arsenic in household, medical and agricultural products was also common when polio outbreaks increased, and arsenic poisoning can resemble polio. Prior to 1954, the diagnostic criteria for polio were very broad. After the introduction of the Salk vaccine, they were made much more stringent. Issues with complete inactivation of poliovirus in the Salk vaccine led to cases of vaccine-induced polio, like the Cutter Incident in 1955. To improve safety, the Salk vaccine was increasingly diluted and filtrated, reducing its effectiveness. The oral Sabin vaccine was adopted instead. Redefining polio diagnostic criteria and reclassifying cases as aseptic meningitis or non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) created an illusion of the vaccine reducing polio. Research indicates President Franklin D. Roosevelt likely had Guillain-Barré syndrome, not polio. In the modern era, conditions like transverse myelitis and AFP have replaced polio, with thousands of new paralytic cases each year. Mutated and recombined vaccine polioviruses can cause polio outbreaks, and the rise of AFP in India correlates with doses of oral polio vaccine administered. Evidence suggests multiple factors beyond poliovirus contributed to historical outbreaks, and a vaccine could not have singlehandedly eliminated polio. Humphries and her coauthor Roman Bystrianyk wrote a book "Dissolving Illusions" examining the history of polio, smallpox and other diseases and vaccines.

In my interview with Leslie Manookian, she referred to this book that woke her up.

What sparked the shift from finance to documentary filmmaking, especially on such a controversial topic as vaccines? When I attended the first day of homeopathy college in London and heard the first teacher mention vaccine damage as one of the many topics we would address during the three-year program, I was incredulous. I shot up my arm in class and blurted, “Vaccines are the greatest invention of mankind, what are you talking about?” He smiled and replied, “Well, that is one perspective, but we’re going to learn another.” I shook my head and dismissed him as a nut case but after class he suggested I read a book called Vaccines: Are They Really Safe and Effective. To say it shocked me would be a gross understatement. I read the book then looked at the endnotes at the back and saw over 950 citations to mainstream medical literature, newspapers, and doctors. Then I cried…

So, lastly, here are 15 bullet points on Polio from Miller’s great book Vaccines: Are They Really Safe and Effective (Updated 2020)

In 1955, Jonas Salk developed an inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). In 1961, Albert Sabin developed an oral polio vaccine (OPV). Before the vaccines, polio death rates declined significantly from 1923-1953 in the US and England. Some studies showed injections, including the diphtheria and pertussis vaccines, increased polio susceptibility. Polio cases rose after mass polio vaccination began. Doctors and researchers at the NIH in the 1950s were aware that the Salk vaccine caused polio and paralysis. Some refused to give it to their own children. When the Sabin vaccine was introduced, the diagnostic criteria for polio were made more stringent, making it appear the vaccine was more effective. After OPV was introduced, polio cases were often diagnosed as aseptic meningitis or coxsackie virus infections instead, making the vaccine appear more effective by comparison. In 1976, Salk testified that the OPV had caused all polio cases in the US since 1961. The CDC later admitted this as well. OPV was found to cause polio, paralysis and death in some recipients. This led it to be discontinued in the US. Polio vaccines from the 1950s-1960s were found to be widely contaminated with a cancer-causing monkey virus called SV40. Studies show SV40 is present in human brain, lung, bone and other cancers. Rates of these cancers increased after the contaminated vaccines were given. A study analyzing a national cancer database found a 17% increase in bone cancers, 20% increase in brain cancers, and 178% increase in mesothelioma in people exposed to SV40-contaminated vaccines. SV40 can be spread from human to human and mother to child. Children of mothers who received the vaccine had 13X higher rate of brain tumors. A researcher warned that our ability to detect simian viruses in vaccines is limited to only about 2% of known monkey viruses, calling the continued use of monkey kidneys to produce vaccines a "ticking time bomb." In the 1980s, researchers found ~50% of monkeys used for polio vaccines were infected with SIV, a precursor to HIV. Some wonder if SIV mutated into HIV in humans through the vaccine. Robert Gallo, an AIDS virus expert, stated that some SIV variants are virtually indistinguishable from HIV-2, noting "The monkey virus is the human virus." Despite this history, today's inactivated polio vaccine is still produced using monkey kidney cells. It also contains calf serum and antibiotics.

In summary, polio vaccines have a troubling history of contamination with animal viruses like SV40 that have been linked to cancer and other serious health consequences. Production methods remain largely unchanged today. The oral vaccine has also caused vaccine-derived outbreaks in recent years.

