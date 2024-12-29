In response to a recent stack on glutathione, Curious Outlier commented:

This is one of the reasons why regular taking of low doses of Chlorine Dioxide (protocol 1000 two or three days per week). It stimulates the body to up regulate the production of antioxidants. This is also known as mitochondrial hormesis. Think of it like a workout for your mitochondria. Two or three days per week like a workout is sufficient for the stress that it puts on the mitochondria.

Curious Outlier is a Chlorine Dioxide subject matter expert who I interviewed here.

Self-Care with Chlorine Dioxide

Curious Outlier is also the author of one of the most important Chlorine Dioxide resources, freely available, The Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide.

V1 3.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’ve decided to summarize and amplify this invaluable resource.

With thanks to Curious Outlier.

Related

12-point summary

Chemical Foundation - Chlorine dioxide is a selective oxidizer consisting of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms, working by removing electrons from pathogens and toxins while leaving healthy tissue unaffected. Three Primary Forms - Understanding centers on unactivated MMS (sodium chlorite + water), MMS1 (activated sodium chlorite), and CDS (pure chlorine dioxide in water), each serving specific purposes in various protocols. Protocol Structure - A systematic approach beginning with the Starting Procedure, progressing through Protocol 1000 (basic), 2000 (intensive), 3000 (topical/internal), and 4000 (hypochlorous acid), designed to address increasingly complex health challenges. Safety Framework - The Golden Rules provide a flexible framework for dose adjustment: continue if improving, reduce by 50% if feeling worse, increase if no change observed. Scientific Measurement - Precise measurement using PPM testing, standardized drop ratios, and specific dilution calculations ensures consistent and safe application across all protocols. Herxheimer Management - Understanding that healing reactions (Herxheimer) are normal detoxification responses that require careful protocol adjustment rather than discontinuation. Clinical Recognition - Documentation of hospital use in South America, particularly during Covid-19, with reported success rates of 99.6-100% among treated patients. Synergistic Components - DMSO's role as a penetration enhancer and the complementary function of MMS2 (calcium hypochlorite) demonstrate the protocols' evolution beyond basic applications. Storage Requirements - Specific storage conditions (temperature, light exposure, container material) significantly impact solution longevity and effectiveness. Global Network - Development of worldwide support systems through alternative platforms resistant to censorship, enabling continued information sharing and protocol refinement. Dosing Evolution - Historical progression from high-dose protocols to current understanding that lower, more frequent doses provide optimal results with fewer side effects. Economic Impact - Significant cost-effectiveness compared to conventional treatments, with materials potentially lasting years for minimal investment, though facing challenges from established medical systems.

49 Questions & Answers

1. What is Chlorine Dioxide and how does it differ from bleach?

Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) is a molecule consisting of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms. Unlike bleach (sodium hypochlorite), ClO2 works through selective oxidation, targeting pathogens and toxins while leaving healthy tissue unaffected. When properly diluted and activated, it creates a molecular gas that can be absorbed in water and used medicinally.

The compound works by removing electrons from pathogens and toxins through oxidation, breaking them down at a molecular level. After completing its oxidation process, it breaks down into trace amounts of oxygen, salt, and other harmless compounds in the body.

2. What are the three main forms of Chlorine Dioxide described in the guide?

The first form is unactivated MMS, which is sodium chlorite mixed with water. The second form is MMS1, created by mixing sodium chlorite with an acid activator like hydrochloric acid or citric acid. The third form is CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution), which is pure chlorine dioxide gas infused into distilled water.

Each form has specific uses and benefits - unactivated MMS is simple but relies on stomach acid for activation, MMS1 is the traditional method with proven results, and CDS is considered "hospital grade" with no additional compounds present besides ClO2 and water.

3. How is MMS1 activated and what chemical reaction occurs?

MMS1 activation occurs when sodium chlorite (NaClO2) is combined with an acid activator like hydrochloric acid (HCl) or citric acid. When these components are mixed, they produce chlorine dioxide, salt, and hydrogen. The activation requires 20-30 seconds before diluting with water.

During activation, the acid breaks down the sodium chlorite molecule, releasing chlorine dioxide gas which becomes suspended in the solution. This process must occur in a dry container before adding water to achieve proper chemical reaction.

4. What is CDS and how is it produced?

CDS is produced by capturing chlorine dioxide gas from activated MMS1 and infusing it into distilled water. The process involves using two containers - one holding distilled water and another smaller container holding the activated MMS1 mixture - placed within an airtight system for several hours.

This method creates pure chlorine dioxide in water without any of the original compounds present. The resulting solution is considered "hospital grade" and has been used in medical facilities in South America, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. What are the Golden Rules for dosing?

The Golden Rules consist of three primary guidelines: Rule 1 - If symptoms are improving, continue with the current protocol without changes. Rule 2 - If feeling worse with prolonged nausea or diarrhea, reduce intake by 50% but continue taking it. Rule 3 - If not getting better or worse, increase to the next protocol level.

These rules provide a framework for adjusting doses based on individual response and ensure safe protocol implementation. They apply to most circumstances except specific situations like malaria treatment or acute food poisoning.

6. How are parts per million (PPM) measured and why is it important?

PPM measurements are conducted using specific test strips that can be dipped into the solution. Due to high concentration levels, solutions often need to be diluted at a 59:1 ratio of water to CDS before testing, with the result multiplied by 60 to determine actual PPM.

This measurement is crucial for ensuring proper solution strength and maintaining consistency in dosing. It helps verify that solutions are properly prepared and maintain their potency during storage.

7. What are the proper storage requirements for different forms of Chlorine Dioxide?

Solutions must be stored in glass or HDPE plastic containers, away from direct sunlight. CDS requires refrigeration below 11 degrees Celsius (51 Fahrenheit) and should be kept in airtight containers. MMS1 components can be stored at room temperature in separate bottles.

The storage life varies significantly between forms - MMS components can last 2-4 years, while CDS maintains potency for 5-7 months when properly stored. Exposure to heat or sunlight can rapidly degrade the solutions.

8. What is the significance of the 1:1 drop ratio?

The 1:1 drop ratio refers to the equal amounts of sodium chlorite and acid activator used when making MMS1. This ratio ensures proper chemical reaction and optimal chlorine dioxide production. It's fundamental to correct solution preparation and consistent results.

This standardized ratio simplifies preparation and helps maintain consistency across different protocols. However, when making CDS, a different ratio of 2:1 (acid to sodium chlorite) is used to speed up the reaction process.

9. What neutralizes Chlorine Dioxide and why is this important?

Chlorine dioxide is neutralized by vitamin C, antioxidants, coffee, tea, milk, sugar, and alcohol. Understanding these neutralizing agents is crucial because consuming them while taking chlorine dioxide can reduce or eliminate its effectiveness.

This information helps users time their protocols around meals and supplements, typically requiring a two-hour gap before consuming neutralizing substances and waiting one hour after the last dose before consuming them.

10. How is the Starting Procedure implemented and why is it necessary?

The Starting Procedure begins with very small doses, typically ¼ drop of activated MMS hourly on day one, gradually increasing to ½ drop hourly for days two and three, then ¾ drop hourly on day four, finally reaching 1 drop hourly on day five.

This gradual introduction allows the body to acclimate to chlorine dioxide and helps prevent excessive Herxheimer reactions. Skipping this procedure often results in protocols being less effective or causing unnecessary discomfort.

11. What is DMSO and how does it work with Chlorine Dioxide?

DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) is a natural solvent derived from tree sap that penetrates skin, flesh, organs, and even the blood-brain barrier. When used with chlorine dioxide, it acts as an escort, helping push ClO2 deeper into body tissues and improving its effectiveness against pathogens and toxins.

DMSO must be pharmaceutical grade (99.995% purity) and should never be mixed directly with calcium hypochlorite. It can be used topically or orally, with a recommended ratio of up to 3 drops DMSO for every 1 drop of chlorine dioxide.

12. What is the difference between MMS1 and CDS in terms of potency?

One drop of MMS1 roughly equals 1-2 milliliters of CDS. However, MMS1 may have a time-release effect as the chemical reaction continues in solution, while CDS maintains a more stable concentration. The potency relationship is typically expressed as: 1-drop MMS1 = 1-2 mls of CDS.

CDS is considered more pure because it contains only chlorine dioxide and water, while MMS1 contains trace amounts of its component ingredients. CDS is often better tolerated by sensitive individuals and can be used in higher doses due to its purity.

13. How are capsules prepared and used?

Capsules are prepared using size "0" gel capsules, which can hold approximately 10-12 drops of liquid. The activation process must occur outside the capsule in a dry container before filling, as direct mixing inside could cause the capsule to dissolve or explode.

After activation and waiting the standard 20-30 seconds, the solution is carefully transferred to the capsule, which is then taken immediately with at least 4 ounces of water. This method eliminates taste issues but requires precise timing and handling.

14. What is MMS2 and how does it differ from MMS1?

MMS2 is calcium hypochlorite that converts to hypochlorous acid when mixed with water in the stomach. Unlike MMS1, it's taken in capsule form and isn't affected by most foods or drinks. It can be used alone or as part of more intensive protocols like Protocol 2000.

The compound works differently from MMS1 but complements it, particularly in treating more serious conditions. MMS2 produces hypochlorous acid, which the body's white blood cells naturally create to fight pathogens.

15. What testing methods ensure proper solution preparation?

Solution testing primarily involves PPM test strips and proper dilution measurements. For CDS, solutions are typically diluted at a 59:1 ratio of water to CDS before testing, with results multiplied by 60 to determine actual concentration.

Visual inspection for clarity and color also helps verify proper preparation. Solutions should be clear with a slight yellow tint, and any cloudiness or sediment indicates the need for filtering through unbleached coffee filters.

16. What is a Herxheimer reaction and why does it occur?

A Herxheimer reaction occurs when pathogens die off and release toxins faster than the body can eliminate them. Symptoms can include hyperventilation, increased heart rate, flushing, headaches, chills, and slight fever. This reaction is a known medical process that typically decreases after the first few days.

The intensity varies based on individual toxic load and overall health status. Managing this reaction through proper dosing and following the Starting Procedure helps minimize discomfort while maintaining effectiveness.

17. How does Protocol 1000 work and what conditions does it address?

Protocol 1000 consists of taking 3-drop doses of activated MMS1 every hour for eight consecutive hours daily, continuing for 21 days or longer. This protocol addresses a wide range of conditions including but not limited to diabetes, fibromyalgia, hepatitis, and various infections.

The protocol provides a steady stream of chlorine dioxide throughout the day, allowing consistent detoxification and pathogen elimination. Total drops over 21 days equal 504, though the goal is not to complete all drops but to maintain a consistent amount the body can handle.

18. What is Protocol 2000 and when is it implemented?

Protocol 2000 combines both MMS1 and MMS2 (calcium hypochlorite), alternating doses hourly for ten times daily. It's typically implemented for more serious conditions like various cancers, tumors, and severe chronic diseases that haven't responded to other protocols.

This protocol requires careful timing and coordination between MMS1 and MMS2 doses, with at least 30 minutes between different compounds. It's considered one of the more intensive protocols and often follows Protocol 1000.

19. How does Protocol 3000 differ from other protocols?

Protocol 3000 combines internal MMS1 dosing with external application of chlorine dioxide and DMSO directly to the skin. It's used for life-threatening illnesses or when other protocols haven't produced desired results. The protocol applies solutions to different body areas to prevent skin wear from DMSO.

This protocol attacks pathogens and toxins from both inside and outside the body, making it particularly effective for conditions like tumors, cysts, and severe infections. It requires assistance from another person for proper application.

20. What is Protocol 4000 and how is it used?

Protocol 4000 exclusively uses calcium hypochlorite (MMS2) capsules taken every two hours over a 12-hour period. This simple protocol can be used alone or in combination with other protocols, and it's particularly effective for prostate issues.

The protocol begins with small amounts in capsules (1/16th or 1/8th full) and gradually increases to half-full capsules as tolerated. Each dose must be taken with 6-8 ounces of water to ensure proper activation in the stomach.

21. How are dosages adjusted for children?

Dosages for children are calculated based on body weight rather than age. For example, children under 12 pounds receive 1 drop daily, 12-24 pounds receive 2 drops daily, and 25-49 pounds receive 3 drops daily. Parents should have personal experience with chlorine dioxide before administering it to children.

The Starting Procedure becomes especially important with children, often beginning with 1/8th or 1/4th of a drop. Solutions must be carefully diluted and monitored, with parents paying close attention to any reactions or discomfort.

22. What role do binders play in the protocols?

Binders attract and grab toxins, metals, and pathogens for elimination through the kidneys and bowels. They help reduce Herxheimer reactions and prevent reabsorption of toxins back into the body. Common binders include bentonite clay, chlorella, diatomaceous earth, and zeolite.

These substances should be taken at least two hours away from medications and one hour after finishing protocols for the day. Binders require additional water intake and should be food grade or specifically marked for internal use.

23. How does Chlorine Dioxide affect athletic performance?

Chlorine dioxide acts as a molecular "energy drink" by providing pure oxygen to the bloodstream and removing lactic acid through oxidation. This process occurs simultaneously as athletes exercise, supporting both performance and recovery.

Athletes experience better endurance and faster muscle recovery when using Protocol 1 before, during, and after workouts. Unlike caffeine or sugar-based energy drinks, there's no energy crash afterward because it provides pure oxygen rather than stimulants.

24. What is the maintenance protocol and why is it used?

The maintenance protocol involves regular dosing to maintain immunity and prevent illness. For adults under 60 weighing 100-200 pounds, it consists of 6 drops three times weekly. Those over 60 or over 200 pounds take 8 drops daily.

This protocol can be followed indefinitely as a preventive measure, helping the body maintain homeostasis and fight off potential pathogens before they can cause illness.

25. How does Chlorine Dioxide interact with the body's immune system?

Chlorine dioxide works through selective oxidation, targeting pathogens and toxins while leaving healthy tissue unaffected. It provides the body with oxygen and chloride ions, which support natural healing processes and help maintain proper cellular function.

Rather than directly stimulating the immune system, it removes barriers that prevent the immune system from functioning optimally. This allows the body's natural healing mechanisms to work more effectively.

26. How is a daily bottle prepared?

A daily bottle is prepared by calculating the total drops needed for eight hourly doses and adding them to a one-liter bottle marked in eight equal sections. For Protocol 1000, this means 24 total drops (3 drops per dose) activated and added to the bottle.

The bottle should be a recycled plastic or glass container, marked for 120ml (4 oz) portions. This method allows for consistent dosing throughout the day, though hourly fresh mixing is considered more effective.

27. What equipment is needed for making solutions at home?

Essential equipment includes glass or HDPE plastic containers, dropper bottles, measuring cups or beakers, non-metal stirring implements, and digital scales. For CDS production, an airtight container system is needed along with testing strips for verifying concentration.

Additional items might include unbleached coffee filters, protective gloves, and appropriate storage containers. All measuring devices should be non-metallic to prevent unwanted reactions.

28. How are solutions transported when traveling?

Solutions can be transported in small dropper bottles, with MMS1 components kept separate until needed. For Protocol 1, which uses unactivated MMS, simple pre-measured bottles can be prepared and carried easily.

When traveling, it's recommended to carry supplies in HDPE plastic bottles rather than glass for safety. Small capsules can also be pre-prepared for easier transport and dosing while away from home.

29. What are the methods for improving taste?

Several methods help manage the taste of chlorine dioxide: holding the nose while drinking, eating apple slices with doses, using approved natural juices like Simply Apple or Simply Cranberry, taking doses in capsules, using stevia drops, or mixing with approved carbonated beverages.

The juice used must not be from concentrate, contain added vitamin C or ascorbic acid, or be citrus-based. Capsules offer complete taste elimination but require more preparation time.

30. How is proper dilution calculated?

Dilution calculations depend on the desired final concentration and starting strength of materials. For MMS1, the standard is 1 drop of each component (sodium chlorite and acid activator) per ounce of water. For CDS, specific calculators help determine proper ratios.

All measurements must be precise, especially when working with concentrated materials. The final product should always be diluted according to protocol specifications to ensure safe and effective use.

31. What safety precautions are necessary when making solutions?

Working in a well-ventilated area is essential when mixing solutions. Protective equipment including gloves and eye protection should be used when handling concentrated acids. All mixing should be done with non-metallic implements and containers to prevent unwanted reactions.

When diluting acids, they must always be added to water, never water to acid, to prevent dangerous splashing reactions. Storage containers must be properly labeled and kept away from children and pets.

32. How are drops properly counted and measured?

Drops are counted based on the sodium chlorite component only, not the activator. For example, a "3-drop dose" actually uses 6 total drops - 3 of sodium chlorite and 3 of acid activator. Drops should be placed directly on top of each other in a dry, clean container.

The dropper tip orifice diameter should be 0.120-0.130 inches for consistent drop size. Drops should be counted carefully and mixed in a clean, dry container before adding water.

33. What is the shelf life of different solutions?

Raw sodium chlorite solution lasts 2-4 years when properly stored. CDS has a shorter shelf life of 5-7 months when kept cold and dark in airtight containers. Mixed MMS1 should be used within 30 minutes of activation for maximum effectiveness.

Storage conditions significantly impact shelf life. Heat and sunlight can quickly degrade solutions, while proper cold storage extends viability.

34. How are protocols adjusted for acute versus chronic conditions?

Acute conditions often require more aggressive initial dosing, such as the "6 and 6" protocol (two 6-drop doses an hour apart) for food poisoning or oncoming illness. Chronic conditions typically follow standard protocols starting with the Starting Procedure.

Protocol adjustments follow the Golden Rules, with acute conditions sometimes bypassing the usual gradual increase in favor of immediate therapeutic doses.

35. What documentation should be kept when following protocols?

Users should maintain records of dosages, times, reactions, and improvements. A log of symptoms before starting protocols provides a baseline for measuring progress. Any Herxheimer reactions should be documented to help adjust future dosing.

Tracking this information helps optimize protocols and provides valuable information if consultation with experienced users becomes necessary.

36. What resources are available for learning about protocols?

Multiple platforms host educational content including Telegram channels, alternative video platforms, and dedicated websites. Books by Jim Humble, Andreas Kalcker, and Mark Grenon provide comprehensive protocol information and background knowledge.

Online communities offer support and shared experiences, while video tutorials demonstrate proper mixing and administration techniques.

37. How are suppliers vetted for quality?

Suppliers should provide sodium chlorite with 75-80% purity, as claims of 99% purity are questionable due to manufacturing requirements. Acid activators must meet specific concentration requirements - 4-5% for HCL, 50% for citric acid.

Legitimate suppliers provide proper labeling and safety documentation. Community feedback and recommendations help identify reliable sources.

38. What community support systems exist?

Telegram groups, forums, and various online platforms provide user support and information sharing. These communities offer experience-based guidance and help troubleshoot issues that arise during protocol implementation.

Many groups maintain anonymity to protect users while still providing valuable support and information exchange.

39. How is raw material quality assessed?

Sodium chlorite quality is verified by purity percentage (75-80% being optimal) and visual inspection for proper crystalline structure. Acid activators must meet specific concentration requirements and be free from additional ingredients.

All materials should come with appropriate safety documentation and clear labeling of concentrations and contents.

40. What reference materials are recommended?

Key texts include Jim Humble's "MMS Health Recovery Guidebook," Andreas Kalcker's "Forbidden Health," and various protocol guides available through official channels. Spreadsheets and calculators help with proper dilution calculations.

Video tutorials and documented case studies provide practical application guidance and real-world results.

41. How are progress and results tracked?

Progress tracking involves daily documentation of doses, reactions, and symptom changes. Users monitor both positive improvements and any Herxheimer reactions, adjusting protocols according to the Golden Rules based on these observations.

Physical improvements, energy levels, and specific symptom resolution are documented to establish patterns and confirm effectiveness over time.

42. What online platforms provide reliable information?

Reliable platforms include specific Telegram channels, Brighteon, Rumble, and Bitchute for video content. Official websites of key developers maintain protocol information and updates, while dedicated forums allow for experience sharing.

These platforms resist censorship and maintain consistent access to protocol information, unlike mainstream social media which often removes related content.

43. How is product authenticity verified?

Authentic products come with proper documentation of concentration levels and purity percentages. For sodium chlorite, legitimate products will be 75-80% pure, while higher claims are suspect. Testing strips verify proper PPM levels in finished solutions.

Visual inspection, proper labeling, and community-verified suppliers help ensure product authenticity.

44. Who are the key figures in developing these protocols?

Jim Humble discovered the initial applications and developed basic protocols. Andreas Kalcker later developed CDS and hospital-grade applications. Mark Grenon contributed to protocol development and implementation methods.

These pioneers have documented their work through books, videos, and continuing research despite facing significant opposition and challenges.

45. How have the protocols evolved over time?

Early protocols used higher doses (up to 15 drops) but evolved to lower, more frequent doses (typically 3 drops) for better tolerance and effectiveness. Development of CDS provided a purer form for hospital use and sensitive individuals.

Protocol refinements continue based on user experiences and documented results, with emphasis on safety and effectiveness.

46. What is the global usage pattern of these protocols?

Usage spans multiple continents with particular adoption in South America. Different regions favor various protocols based on local needs and availability of materials. Community networks share information globally despite language barriers.

Implementation varies from individual home use to hospital applications in certain countries.

47. How has hospital implementation occurred in South America?

Several South American countries, including Bolivia, Ecuador, and Mexico, have used CDS in hospital settings, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Documentation shows success rates between 99.6-100% among treated patients.

Hospital implementation focused on CDS rather than MMS1 due to its purer form and standardized concentration levels.

48. What challenges have developers faced?

Developers have encountered legal challenges, banking restrictions, and media opposition. Many have had their educational content removed from mainstream platforms and faced restrictions on payment processing services.

Despite these challenges, development and information sharing continue through alternative channels and community networks.

49. How has the understanding of dosing changed over time?

Initial protocols used higher doses but experience showed that lower, more frequent doses were equally effective with fewer side effects. Understanding of the Starting Procedure's importance evolved through documented experiences.

Protocol refinements now emphasize gradual introduction and careful monitoring of individual responses.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.