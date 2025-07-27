Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Is there even one child or teen or adult that has survived without being vaccinated to death starting on the first day of life? Yes, millions of them. Most healthier than those injected with vaccine poisons by the dozens.

Do not bother questioning your big pharmatized doctor...he is a brain dead imbecile. No person in their right mind could read the vaccine inserts, understand all the poisons in vaccines and still be totally willing (even DEMANDING) that they be injected into ANY human being. That is NOT anything close to being a doctor or healer.

That doctors are some of the smartest people on the planet? What a freaking 100% lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angela Isbell's avatar
Angela Isbell
1h

In 2021 and after working for the same hospital for 17 years, I was given my notice. I was told by the CEO to take the vaccine or be terminated. I was lucky that my daughters were old enough to live independently on their own. Many mothers and co workers were not able to what I did. I had to move 11 & 1/2 hours away to be able to continue to work as a nurse. Some states will allow exemptions. Illinois did not.

In all my years working as a nurse, I never felt that injecting myself or another with poison would some how let us gain better health. What a sick joke. Many fell for it! Here's to hoping for a brighter tomorrow for all. Thank you for getting the word out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture